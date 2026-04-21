Arkansas: Fort Smith News
Tent Revival Movement Spreads in America
A rapidly growing tent revival movement is spreading across the U.S. and Canada, led by Dr. Braden Andersen. What began as a single effort now includes multiple teams hosting large gatherings in cities and rural areas alike. These simple, informal events attract diverse crowds and emphasize accessibility, spontaneity, and spiritual hunger over tradition. Thousands have been baptized on the spot, and the movement continues to grow. - April 21, 2026 - Jesus Tent Revival
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Launches "Pitch In with Paschal ProPath" Campaign to Support Youth Sports Access Across the Region
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a whole-home service provider and the official air, plumbing, and electric provider of the Arkansas Razorbacks, is proud to announce the launch of Pitch In with Paschal ProPath — a community-driven campaign that turns every Paschal membership into a direct contribution to local youth sports organizations. - April 08, 2026 - Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric
River Valley Smile Center Celebrates Dental Health Week with Local Preschool Visit
River Valley Smile Center proudly participated in Dental Health Week by visiting Little Blessings Preschool and Childcare Center, bringing smiles, education, and fun to local children. Team members Taylor and Stacey spent the morning with two preschool classes and two toddler classes, sharing the... - April 06, 2026 - River Valley Smile Center
CreditBlockchain Mobile Application Overview: Real-Time Tracking and Daily Cloud Mining Management
The CreditBlockchain mobile application is described by the company as a tool for participating in cloud-based cryptocurrency mining. According to the company, the application offers real-time tracking, various contract options, and daily settlement features. Introduction Cloud-based... - November 21, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
DSV Announces Strategic Transition of USA Truck
DSV announces that, following the acquisition of USA Truck via DB Schenker, it has completed a strategic review and determined that USA Truck’s operations are not an optimal fit within DSV’s asset-light business model and will initiate a sales process of USA Truck. DSV will maintain... - October 31, 2025 - DSV
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Named Official Air, Plumbing & Electric Provider of the Arkansas Razorbacks
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric is proud to announce its partnership as the official Air, Plumbing & Electric provider of the Arkansas Razorbacks. As a company rooted in Arkansas for more than 50 years, Paschal is excited to support the state’s flagship athletic program and connect with Razorback fans across the region. - October 09, 2025 - Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric
Huntington Learning Center Russellville Highlights New NAEP Data
Arkansas Must Rally to Recover Post COVID Learning Loss. As of September 9, 2025, the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) has released the 2024 Nation’s Report Card (NAEP), confirming a sobering reality: student performance in reading, math, and science remains below pre-COVID baselines, and in many cases continues to decline. - October 08, 2025 - Huntington Learning Center of Russellville
River Valley Smile Center Gives Back at Annual Back-to-School Event with Free Supplies for Local Students
River Valley Smile Center (RVSC) continued its commitment to serving the Fort Smith community by hosting its annual back-to-school event on August 1 at Central Mall. From 8:00 to 10:00 a.m., children and families lined up to receive free school supplies, helping students head into the new school... - September 25, 2025 - River Valley Smile Center
General Pallets and Southland Manufacturing Announce Rebrand as River States Pallets & Crates
General Pallets and Southland Manufacturing have rebranded as River States Pallets & Crates, uniting under one name to strengthen operations and expand service across the Mid-South and Midwest. With facilities in Arkansas and Kentucky, the company will continue providing ISPM-15 certified pallets, custom crates, and wood packaging solutions with the same trusted team and commitment to quality. - September 02, 2025 - River States Pallets and Crates
Huntington Learning Center of Russellville Earns MSA-CESS Accreditation
Huntington Learning Center of Russellville has earned accreditation from the Middle States Association (MSA-CESS), a mark of excellence recognizing high standards in education. This achievement reflects John and Ashly Crawford’s commitment to helping River Valley students succeed. Accreditation ensures eligibility for Arkansas EFA and Literacy Grant funding and opens additional federal opportunities. Families can trust Huntington for proven, individualized tutoring and test prep. - August 12, 2025 - Huntington Learning Center of Russellville
Author Katie Land’s New Book, "B is for Bear," is a Charming ABC Book with Artwork Based on Colorful Hand and Footprints by the Author’s Child, Bear James
Recent release “B is for Bear” from Page Publishing author Katie Land is a heartfelt and engaging ABC book that takes readers through the alphabet in a fun and unique way. With each letter, Land presents beautiful illustrations that transform her baby’s hand and footprints into incredible works of art. - August 07, 2025 - Page Publishing
Lana Stukel’s Newly Released "Diary of an Old Dame" is a Heartfelt and Humorous Tale of Life, Legacy, and the Unbreakable Bond Between Mother and Daughter
“Diary of an Old Dame” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lana Stukel is an engaging and emotionally rich novel that blends laughter, love, and life’s bittersweet moments into a powerful story of a mother’s legacy and a daughter’s strength. - July 23, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Rachel Gee’s Newly Released "The Adventures of David and the Dragon" is a Heartwarming Tale of Bravery, Friendship, and Unexpected Discovery
“The Adventures of David and the Dragon” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachel Gee is an uplifting children’s story that follows a young boy’s courageous encounter with a dragon and the powerful lessons he learns along the way. - June 27, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author L.M. Morse’s New Book, “The Return New Calling,” is a Gripping Novel That Continues Exploring the Fallout After the World is Introduced to Magic
Recent release “The Return New Calling” from Newman Springs Publishing author L.M. Morse is a compelling novel that follows a group of individuals who are forced to come together after the world around them changes forever. Now blessed with special powers, this group must find a way to navigate this new world while also working to protect others. - June 18, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Expands to Little Rock, Arkansas
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services across Arkansas, Texas, Missouri, and Oklahoma, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Little Rock, Arkansas. Seasoned Leader Brian Wood Appointed as General Manager of New Location. - June 03, 2025 - Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric
Rep. Ryan Rose Announces Re-Election Campaign for Arkansas House District 48
State Representative Ryan Rose (R – Van Buren/Ft. Smith) officially announced his candidacy for re-election Wednesday, seeking a third term representing Arkansas House District 48. - May 21, 2025 - Ryan Rose for Arkansas
Author Richard Scott’s New Book, "American Zen Combat Judo," is a Comprehensive Guide to Understanding the Art and Principles of One of the World’s Most Popular Sports
Recent release “American Zen Combat Judo” from Page Publishing author Richard Scott is an insightful and thought-provoking look at the practice of judo, exploring the concepts and basic principles that define the martial art form. Based upon years of personal experiences with judo, Scott shares his knowledge with the hope of inspiring readers to pursue judo with deeper understanding. - April 30, 2025 - Page Publishing
River Valley Smile Center Completes Annual Mission Trip to Jamaica, Providing Hundreds of Smiles
The team at River Valley Smile Center has returned from their annual mission trip to Jamaica, where they provided essential dental care to those in need. This year’s trip marked the 24th visit for Dr. Charles Liggett, who has dedicated years to serving the local community through dental... - February 25, 2025 - River Valley Smile Center
Intradeco Holdings Completes Phase 2 Investment in Apopa Energy
Intradeco Holdings announces the completion of Phase 2 of its investment through its subsidiary, Apopa Energy. - February 12, 2025 - Intradeco
DDB Miner Expands Its Cloud Mining Services
Expanding Cryptocurrency Support for Greater Flexibility - February 11, 2025 - DDB Miner
Bitcoin Plummets: Clean Energy BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Protects Your Assets from Evaporation
There is no need to own or maintain your own hardware with cloud mining. This method can help you save time and money while still receiving mining rewards. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
River Valley Smile Center Honored as Best Dental Practice in the Fort Smith Community Choice Awards 2024
River Valley Smile Center is proud to announce its recognition as the Best Dental Practice in the prestigious Fort Smith Community Choice Awards 2024. This accolade underscores the practice’s commitment to providing exceptional dental care and fostering a welcoming environment for patients of... - December 20, 2024 - River Valley Smile Center
Larry Lee Hagen Jr.’s Newly Released "Lessons from God" is a Transformative Spiritual Guide
“Lessons from God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Larry Lee Hagen Jr. is an insightful exploration of life’s storms and the profound lessons they impart. Drawing from personal experiences and spiritual wisdom, Hagen offers readers a transformative perspective on navigating challenges and finding strength in adversity. - August 21, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
River Valley Smile Center Hosts Annual Back-to-School Event, Supporting Local Children with Free School Supplies
On August 3, River Valley Smile Center (RVSC) continued its longstanding tradition of giving back to the community by hosting its annual back-to-school event at Central Mall in Fort Smith. From 8:00 to 10:00 a.m., the event welcomed families from across the area, providing free school supplies to... - August 20, 2024 - River Valley Smile Center
Essential Travel Dental Tips for Summer Vacation
As summer vacation season approaches, River Valley Smile Center is committed to helping families maintain their oral hygiene routines while traveling. With many people planning trips and adventures, it can be easy to overlook dental care. Their dental experts have compiled a list of practical... - June 13, 2024 - River Valley Smile Center
Author Marissa Gallo’s New Book, "The Bedtime Bears," is an Adorable Story of a Young Girl Who, with the Help of Two Special Friends, Manages to Overcome Her Fears
Recent release “The Bedtime Bears” from Page Publishing author Marissa Gallo is a delightful story that centers around Mary, a young girl who is scared of the dark and believes a monster is living in her closet. When her parents notice she isn’t getting enough sleep, they present her with the Bedtime Bears to help protect and comfort her at night when she becomes too scared to sleep. - May 01, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author Shirley Havens’s New Book, "Five For a Start," is a Compelling Memoir That Passes Along the Author’s Many Fascinating and Varied Life Experience
Recent release “Five For a Start” from Page Publishing author Shirley Havens tells readers about the author’s personal experiences from her life to explain and share her unique, eye-opening worldview. - April 30, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author James Gardner’s New Book, “Canadian Adventure: From the Tropics to the Far Northland,” Continues the Tales of Captain Mobley and His Adventure-Seeking Crew
Recent release “Canadian Adventure: From the Tropics to the Far Northland” from Newman Springs Publishing author James Gardner is the next exciting installment in the author’s “Odyssey Down Under” series, and centers around Captain Mobley and his crew as they set off across North America to find an old and trusted friend in Canada. - April 02, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
River Valley Smile Center’s Successful Mission in Jamaica
River Valley Smile Center is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 22nd annual humanitarian trip to Jamaica. Led by Dr. Charles Liggett, a dedicated team of dental professionals embarked on a mission to provide essential dental care to underprivileged communities in Jamaica. During... - March 29, 2024 - River Valley Smile Center
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Announces NIL Partnership with Hagen Smith to Promote Youth Sports Initiative
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric, a leading service provider committed to community engagement and youth development, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnership with Hagen Smith, Arkansas Starting Pitcher. This strategic collaboration aims to elevate the Paschal ProPath initiative, a visionary program designed to empower and equip underprivileged youth in sports. - March 14, 2024 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Recognized as One of Arkansas’ Best Places to Work in 2023
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing and electrical home services, is proud to announce that it has been named one of Arkansas' Best Places to Work in 2023. This prestigious award, presented by The Arkansas Business Journal, celebrates companies that... - September 16, 2023 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
River Valley Smile Center Welcomes Dr. Hannah Cabe
River Valley Smile Center is thrilled to announce the newest addition to their dental team, Dr. Cabe, a dedicated and highly skilled dentist with a passion for providing top-notch dental care to the community she calls home. Dr. Cabe's journey to becoming a dentist began right here in the River... - September 08, 2023 - River Valley Smile Center
Hugg & Hall Equipment Named Among Best Places to Work in Arkansas
Dealership named to Top 50 Best Places to Work in Arkansas by Arkansas Business Magazine Hugg & Hall Equipment Company, a leading industrial and construction equipment provider in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Missouri and Texas was recently named as one of the Best Places to Work in Arkansas... - June 26, 2023 - Hugg & Hall Equipment
Environmental Products Group (EPG) Announces Relocation and New Corporate Headquarters in Central Florida
Environmental Products Group (EPG), Southeast’s leading distributor of infrastructure and waste equipment to municipalities and contractor companies, announces their relocation to 700 Hermit Smith Road, Apopka, Florida 32703, effective May 1, 2023. The 45,000 sq. ft. facility on an 8-acre... - April 28, 2023 - Environmental Products Group
RVSC’s Dr. Ligget is Attending the Kois Symposium in July
River Valley Smile Center’s Dr. Charles Liggett is heading to Seattle, Washington in July for the annual Kois Center Annual Symposium. The Kois Center is the only continuing education program in the country conducting and publishing independent research on dental findings. The symposium will... - March 21, 2023 - River Valley Smile Center
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Expands to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing and electrical home services, is proud to announce the expansion of their operations to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex with the acquisition of Walker Air, Plumbing & Electric. Headquartered in Arlington, and with... - February 17, 2023 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
The Alliance, Powered by Mako Medical, Expands Into New Jersey
Mako Medical expands its presence into New Jersey. The Alliance is a national network of laboratories that are coming together to form one lf the largest labs in America. - December 30, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
The "X" is One of the Fastest Growing Paranormal Broadcasters
The KUNX-db Un-X Network is one of the fastest growing paranormal broadcasters. According to a recent release by Radio Online, the Un-X Network ranked number three. This was accomplished in just twelve short months since the launch of the network on October 31, 2021. - November 08, 2022 - KUNX Digital Broadcasting Network
River Valley Relief Names Ryan Kenaga President
River Valley Relief (RVR), a family-owned medical cannabis cultivator located in Fort Smith, Arkansas makes some organizational changes and names new President. - July 08, 2022 - River Valley Relief
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Continues Expansion in Central Arkansas, with Acquisition of GTS Heating & Cooling in Hot Springs
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, Arkansas’ leading provider of home comfort services and replacements, is proud to announce they are growing to Hot Springs, Arkansas, following the acquisition of GTS Inc. Heating and Air. GTS was founded in 1994 by Curtis Gibson and was most recently... - May 09, 2022 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
NWA to Pack 285K Meals for Ukrainian Refugees
On June 4th, the nonprofit MULTIPLi will be spearheading an opportunity to pack 285k thousand meals for Ukrainian refugees. This event will take place at the Fayetteville Boys and Girls Club from 8am to 6pm in two-hour shifts. With the growing need of food insecurity and lack of resources for the Ukrainian refugees, MULTIPLi recognized an opportunity to step in and mobilize the people of NWA. - May 06, 2022 - MULTIPLI Global
River Valley Relief Launches Relief by RVR Line of Marijuana Concentrates
Arkansas has always been a state known for finding diamonds; just maybe not the kind that are coming out of Fort Smith recently. River Valley Relief Cultivation (“RVR”) has been hard at work producing live diamonds, among other live resin extracts, that were released to many Arkansas... - April 15, 2022 - River Valley Relief
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Expands to Central Arkansas Through Acquisition of Mize Heating & Air
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric, Arkansas’ leading provider of home comfort services and replacements, is proud to announce the acquisition of Mize Heating & Air. The acquisition will offer Central Arkansas property owners the opportunity to experience the customer-first service that... - April 06, 2022 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Dee C. Sanders Honored as a Woman of the Year for August 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Dee C. Sanders of De Queen, Arkansas has been honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of entertainment productions. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features... - September 02, 2021 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Named as One of the Best Places to Work in Arkansas
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, the leading provider of home comfort services and replacements in NW Arkansas & SW Missouri, is proud to be named as one of the Best Places to Work in Arkansas. This eighth annual program was created by Arkansas Business and Best Companies Group. This... - August 06, 2021 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Opens a New Location in Fort Smith, Arkansas
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric, the leading provider of home comfort services and replacements, is proud to announce the official opening of its brand new location in Fort Smith, Arkansas. The Fort Smith location will serve as a service, install, and warehouse facility in the River Valley. - April 06, 2021 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Superior Van & Mobility on the Move to Provide Affordable Accessible Vehicles in Eastern Arkansas
Superior Van & Mobility relocates Jonesboro, Arkansas location to larger, modern facility as part of ongoing expansion to increase access to affordable wheelchair accessible vehicles. - July 09, 2020 - Superior Van and Mobility
New Book on Small Business Marketing from Kenyon Blunt
99 Marketing Mistakes (That You Can Avoid)" is aimed at small business owners who are tired of wasting money on ineffective marketing. - June 17, 2020 - Kenyon Blunt, LLC
DataPath, Inc. Whitepaper Reveals Survey Findings of Employee Familiarity of HSA and FSA Benefits
DataPath, Inc., a leading developer of technology solutions for employer-sponsored benefits administration, announced today the release of a whitepaper titled, “Addressing Education Gaps is Key to TPA Growth.” In the whitepaper, DataPath summarizes findings from a survey they conducted... - December 12, 2019 - DataPath