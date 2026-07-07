For 40 years, Pollution Engineering has provided must-read information for engineers in pollution control for air, wastewater and remediation. In May, the publication invited Dr. Bob Borden to join its Hall of Innovators. In the publication’s words, Dr. Borden joins the “many people [who] over the years have improved the quality of life for people around the world” and whose work means that “our air is cleaner, our water is cleaner and many of our wastes are reused to benefit others.” - June 13, 2009 - EOS Remediation, LLC