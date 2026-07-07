North Carolina: Rocky Mount News
Inflownomics Shares New AI-Themed Digital Flow Content Through SCL1 Delivery Social Channels
Inflownomics, LLC has released new AI-themed motivational and entertainment content through its SCL1 Delivery social media channels, featuring humor, inspirational messaging, and digital "flow" concepts. - July 07, 2026 - inflownomics, LLC
Pastor Frank Henderson Launches Rocky Mount Pulse, a New Citizen-Focused Website and App Built to Bring Clarity, Transparency, and Encouragement to Rocky Mount
Rocky Mount Pulse is a fresh new website designed to engage the citizens and leaders of the city in ways that lead to the erasure of misinformation and disinformation, unifies the city, and brings calm to the souls of those that are presently living with fear and anxiety about the cities current state of affairs. - June 04, 2026 - EPIC Fellowship Church
Hi-Lite Airfield Services Announces Acquisition of Hasco, Inc.
Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC (“Hi-Lite”), a leading provider of airfield pavement maintenance and marking services across North America, today announced a strategic acquisition of HASCO, Inc. (HASCO), a highly respected airfield maintenance and markings contractor based in Greensboro, North Carolina. - April 14, 2026 - Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC
New Nonprofit Launches in Charlotte to Unify Recovery Support for Individuals and Families Facing Addiction
Sana Recovery Foundation Brings Comprehensive Resource Navigation, Family Support Groups, and Provider Education to Charlotte's Recovery Community; Former NBA Star Mike Gminski Named Community Ambassador Sana Recovery Foundation, a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, officially launched today... - February 12, 2026 - Sana Recovery Foundation
Carolyn D. Avery Earns NAR Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource® Certification Buyers and Sellers Benefit from REALTOR® Expertise in Distressed Sales
Buyers and Sellers Benefit from REALTOR® Expertise in Distressed Sales - October 02, 2025 - Fathom Realty NC
Trish Stanbery’s Newly Released "Grace Came in the Mourning: A Widow’s Awakening" is a Powerful Testimony of Faith, Healing, and Divine Grace Through Heartbreak
“Grace Came in the Mourning: A Widow’s Awakening” from Christian Faith Publishing author Trish Stanbery is a heartfelt and soul-stirring memoir that chronicles a journey from devastating loss to spiritual rebirth through God’s grace. - June 24, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Kurt Ledbetter’s Newly Released "Two Foremen for Noah’s Ark" is a Whimsical and Faith-Centered Children’s Tale Filled with Adventure and Charm
“Two Foremen for Noah’s Ark” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kurt Ledbetter is a delightful and imaginative story that brings a playful perspective to the classic biblical narrative, teaching lessons of teamwork, faith, and purpose through fun animal characters. - June 09, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
East Coast Towing Acquires Oilfy Mobile Fleet Services, Expanding On-Site Fleet Service Capabilities
East Coast Towing, a leading provider of light- and heavy-duty towing and recovery services today announced the acquisition of Oilfy Mobile Fleet Services, a provider of on-site fleet maintenance services for commercial fleet customers. This strategic acquisition further expands East Coast... - December 09, 2024 - East Coast Towing
M. D. Buttram’s Newly Released “The Wall Builder: Leaving No Stone Unturned” is an Insightful Exploration of Faith and Community
“The Wall Builder: Leaving No Stone Unturned” from Christian Faith Publishing author M. D. Buttram is a compelling autobiographical account that delves into the intersection of personal faith and communal challenges within the Southern Baptist Convention. - November 14, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Synergy Technical Earns Four Prestigious Microsoft Advanced Specializations in Adoption and Change Management, Teams Calling, Threat Protection, and Teamwork Deployment
Synergy Technical has earned four Microsoft Advanced Specializations in Adoption and Change Management, Teams Calling, Threat Protection, and Teamwork Deployment. These recognitions highlight their expertise and success in delivering high-impact services. - August 25, 2024 - Synergy Technical
Kathleen Whitham’s New Book, "Happy Valentine's Day Poem," Offers a Heartfelt Twist on a Classic Tradition, Encouraging Simple Acts of Love and Kindness
Fulton Books author Kathleen Whitham, the owner and chief chef of a pie- and pastry-making business in Hillsborough, North Carolina, has completed her most recent book, “Happy Valentine's Day Poem”: a delightful and innovative approach to celebrating Valentine’s Day that... - August 13, 2024 - Fulton Books
Nicolock Paving Stones Announces $25 Million Investment to Expand Manufacturing and Distribution Capability in North Carolina
Nicolock Paving Stones, a leading manufacturer and retailer of premium hardscape supplies, will invest $25 million to construct a state-of-the-art manufacturing site in Concord, North Carolina. The company will also open a new distribution yard in Raleigh, North Carolina. Both facilities will... - April 01, 2024 - Nicolock Paving Stones
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Celebrating 65 Years of Timeless Skating Memories: Sky-Vue Skateland Rocky Mount, NC
Save the date of September 17, 2023, to join many skaters from the Rocky Mount, NC area to participate in the 65th Anniversary of Sky-Vue Skateland. The iconic skating rink has been a staple of the community since 1958. Lace up your skates and celebrate the fun times still rolling at Sky-Vue Skateland. - August 24, 2023 - Sky-Vue Skateland
Charles Calloway and Associates Launches Financial Empowerment Program, Revolutionizing Women's Financial Literacy
Charles Calloway and Associates, a leading financial advisory firm, is proud to unveil its innovative financial empowerment program exclusively designed for women. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the realm of women's financial literacy, aiming to revolutionize how women approach and engage with their finances. - July 07, 2023 - Charles Calloway
Sky-Vue Skateland Celebrates a Successful Year of Roller Skating STEM Field Trips for Schools
Sky-Vue Skateland served over 2,000 students from 26 schools from eastern NC with a unique and captivating learning experience engaging students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The program aimed to foster curiosity, critical thinking, and teamwork among students, helping them develop essential skills for their future academic and professional endeavors. - June 14, 2023 - Sky-Vue Skateland
Author Debra Jackson Pope-Lewis’s New Book, "Innocence to Entrepreneur," Reveals How the Author Survived Life's Challenges by Relying on Her Father's Teachings on Faith
Recent release “Innocence to Entrepreneur,” from Covenant Books author Debra Jackson Pope-Lewis, is a moving autobiographical account of how the author came to find success despite the hardships she experienced in life. Readers will come to know how the author's faith and important lessons taught to her by her father helped to carry Pope-Lewis through her darkest times to find a new lease on life. - March 02, 2023 - Covenant Books
MAKO Medical Expands Popular ASPT-Accredited Phlebotomy Program
Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories expands accredited phlebotomy school to develop and train new students. - December 31, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Allegacy Federal Credit Union Partners with iGrad to Offer the Enrich Personalized Financial Wellness Program to Its Over 166,000 Members
Enrich is used by more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions nationwide, with artificial intelligence technology that engages each user with the most relevant content based on financial situation and stage of life. - February 08, 2022 - iGrad
Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing SQL Server Performance of AWS EC2 M6i Instances vs. Older M5 Instances
In hands-on testing, PT found that M6i instances featuring 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors delivered faster data analysis for Microsoft SQL Server databases compared to M5 instances with older processors. - November 09, 2021 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Keepsake Storage, Powells Point, North Carolina, Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Midcoast Properties, Inc. announces the sale of Keepsake Storage, located in Powells Point, North Carolina. - November 20, 2020 - Midcoast Properties, Inc.
N2L Recording Artist Mighty Men of Faith Nominated for Independent Music Award
The Mighty Men of Faith album "Undisputable is He" is nominated in "The 18th Annual Independent Music Award" in the Contemporary Christian Music and Gospel Music category. - April 11, 2020 - N2L Records
Acquire Donates to Hurricane Relief Efforts
On September 1, 2019, Hurricane Dorian swept through the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas leaving behind complete devastation. The powerful storm eventually made its way up the Carolina coastline, causing immense damage to many places in its path, including Ocracoke Island, NC. As word spread and... - November 16, 2019 - Acquire
DoubleTree Rocky Mount Wins Readers’ Choice Award Again
The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Rocky Mount won Rocky Mount Telegram’s Readers’ Choice Award for "Best Hotel." This is the 3rd year in a row the hotel has received this accolade. The property is owned by AD1 Global, a hospitality company based in Hollywood, Florida. The Rocky... - August 08, 2019 - AD1Global
Ossid Hires Market Development Manager
Megan Fletcher will join Ossid, a manufacturing industry leader in packaging technology, to expand and streamline its business. - May 11, 2019 - Ossid
Baebies to Exhibit and Display FINDER Prototype at 2016 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting
Baebies, Inc., a company focused on advancing newborn screening and pediatric testing, today announced that the company will exhibit and display a prototype of FINDERTM at the 68th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo. FINDER, currently under development, is a small, innovative and... - July 28, 2016 - Baebies, Inc.
2016 Summer Music Festival
The 2016 Summer Music Festival, Saturday, July 23rd 2016 - July 14, 2016 - WCCG 104.5 FM
AmericaTowne, Inc.® Announces Acquisition
AmericaTowne announces acquisition of majority and controlling interest in OTC Pink Company. - June 27, 2016 - AmericaTowne, Inc.
Every Dog That Brings a Human Gets a Free Doggy Yo
The 3rd Annual Dog Days of Summer Event Starts Monday, June 2nd, at Loreta's Frozen Yogurt in Greenville, North Carolina partnering with local Animal Rescue Groups offering Dogs for Adoption every Monday from 6-8PM while Raising Money for area Rescue Organizations. - May 28, 2014 - Loreta's Frozen Yogurt
Triangle Company Wins National Award -- Best Online Ad
Triangle start up wins national award for creative ad concept in online campaign for ABC. - March 27, 2013 - Blogads
Triangle Orthopaedic Associates Establishes the Richard Bruch, MD Prize for Excellence in Orthotic and Prosthetic Resident Research
Triangle Orthopaedic Associates establishes the Richard Bruch, MD Prize for Excellence in Orthotic and Prosthetic Resident Research. This cash prize is awarded to the Orthotic and Prosthetic Resident who has the best presentation and the most compelling research. - August 01, 2011 - Triangle Orthopaedic Associates, P.A.
D. Earl Barnes' Service Honored in New Exhibit in The Whalehead Club's Wildlife Museum
Though he passed away over thirty-eight years ago, Dempsey Earl Barnes’ life work and contribution to the State of North Carolina has been uniquely honored and lives on in the newest exhibit at The Whalehead Club Wildlife Museum. The museum is located in the Outer Banks of North... - August 20, 2009 - Marketing Specifics
New Patent Opens New Avenues for Petroleum Hydrocarbon Remediation
Current research firmly overrides previous scientific belief that petroleum and other aromatic hydrocarbons do not respond to anaerobic decontamination. A recent patent license agreement between EOS Remediation and the full-service global consulting firm Delta Consultants adds a highly effective approach to EOS Remediation’s stable of anaerobic bioremediation products, providing customers an innovative, cost-effective solution for petroleum hydrocarbon remediation. - July 16, 2009 - EOS Remediation, LLC
Dr. Bob Borden, PE, Joins Pollution Engineering Hall of Innovators
For 40 years, Pollution Engineering has provided must-read information for engineers in pollution control for air, wastewater and remediation. In May, the publication invited Dr. Bob Borden to join its Hall of Innovators. In the publication’s words, Dr. Borden joins the “many people [who] over the years have improved the quality of life for people around the world” and whose work means that “our air is cleaner, our water is cleaner and many of our wastes are reused to benefit others.” - June 13, 2009 - EOS Remediation, LLC
Historic Initiative Results in Landmark Commitment to Sustainability
The North Carolina component of the American Institute of Architects will have a completely "green" new headquarters building in downtown Raleigh. - February 02, 2008 - Frank Harmon Architect PA
North Carolina’s Northeast Commission Works to Increase Aviation Business in North Carolina
North Carolina's Northeast Commission is working to bring aviation business to Northeastern North Carolina. They are pleased that TCOM has decided to expand in Pasquotank County and see this as another confirmation that North Carolina's Northeast region is primed for aviation development. The 16 counties in their region are developing their aviation infrastructure by expanding runways, and maximizing the land around their airports to bring the aviation potential to reality. - December 22, 2007 - Northeast Development Commission
"Celebrity Apprentice" Cast Members Gene Simmons, Stephen Baldwin and Carol Alt Have All Been Interviewed by PR.com’s Allison Kugel; Interviews Can be Read at PR.com
Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com
Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue
PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com
Identity Branding Internet-Based Sales Aid Patent Issued
The United States Patent and Trademark Office grants an Internet-Based Sales Aid patent, including 35 claims, to Identity Branding Incorporated, Greensboro, NC (US), inventor Robert E. Krumroy, patent no: 7,249,066 B1, Jul 24, 2007. - October 27, 2007 - Identity Branding
Butler & Curless Selected to IBM Industry Advisory Council
Raleigh North Carolina based Butler & Curless Associates (BCA) www.bcafreedom.com an optimized business partner with on demand and modular software applications, has been selected to assist in developing strategic initiatives to improve IBM business partner relationships in the mid-market. - October 18, 2007 - Butler & Curless Associates
New Book Claims Experts Now Spread the Aids Virus
A new book written by Ushonye Ayim claims that medical experts now spread the AIDS Virus. Rather than 'Spreading the Message' and 'not the virus,' they instead, spread the virus through the message. And they do so all over the world. This discovery is uncovered in the wonder Book, "HIV/AIDS -... - September 11, 2007 - Ushonye Ayim
Global Warming Initiatives, Inc. Accepts Online Donations to Help Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Global Warming Initiatives, Inc., a 501 (c) 3 public benefit corporation, is now accepting online donations through PayPal to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout the United States. PayPal is the most secure and trusted way to donate to Global Warming Initiatives. Global Warming... - September 06, 2007 - Global Warming Initiatives, Inc.
Program Launched to Help Boost Tourism Revenue in North Carolina’s Northeastern Counties
Northeast Commission Plans “Hub and Spoke” Routes to Attract Visitors to Northeastern North Carolina. - August 09, 2007 - Northeast Development Commission
Seeaarch.com Launches New Free Driving Directions Comparison Service in August
Seeaarch.com launches a new service to provide free driving directions comparison. This free driving directions comparison service allows internet users to compare all major internet map providers' driving directions in one web page, side by side, with one click. - August 09, 2007 - Seeaarch
S.D. Professionals, LLC Debuts Video Production Expertise at the New Randy Parton Theater
Firm’s Creativity and Talent Captivate Audience and Win Recognition - August 08, 2007 - SD Professionals LLC
"All In The Family" an Anthology by Janice Sims, Maxine Thompson & Melanie Schuster
All the Johnson sisters come home for the family reunion. Will there be a showdown at the festivities? - March 07, 2007 - Dreams Publishing Company
Dreams Publishing Company Announces the Release of a New Book, "Jade's Dilemma: Lead Us Not Into Temptation" by Reign
This is the second book in the dilemma's series and it's being released September 28, 2006. - August 04, 2006 - Dreams Publishing Company
PR.com Interviews Marvel Comics Icon Stan Lee
PR.com Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, interviews legendary comic book icon Stan Lee about his life, his career and his new company POW! Entertainment. - March 17, 2006 - PR.com