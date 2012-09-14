PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Acquire Donates to Hurricane Relief Efforts On September 1, 2019, Hurricane Dorian swept through the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas leaving behind complete devastation. The powerful storm eventually made its way up the Carolina coastline, causing immense damage to many places in its path, including Ocracoke Island, NC. As word spread and images... - November 16, 2019 - Acquire

DoubleTree Rocky Mount Wins Readers’ Choice Award Again The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Rocky Mount won Rocky Mount Telegram’s Readers’ Choice Award for "Best Hotel." This is the 3rd year in a row the hotel has received this accolade. The property is owned by AD1 Global, a hospitality company based in Hollywood, Florida. The Rocky Mount... - August 08, 2019 - AD1Global

Ossid Hires Market Development Manager Megan Fletcher will join Ossid, a manufacturing industry leader in packaging technology, to expand and streamline its business. - May 11, 2019 - Ossid

Baebies to Exhibit and Display FINDER Prototype at 2016 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting Baebies, Inc., a company focused on advancing newborn screening and pediatric testing, today announced that the company will exhibit and display a prototype of FINDERTM at the 68th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo. FINDER, currently under development, is a small, innovative and connected... - July 28, 2016 - Baebies, Inc.

2016 Summer Music Festival The 2016 Summer Music Festival, Saturday, July 23rd 2016 - July 14, 2016 - WCCG 104.5 FM

AmericaTowne, Inc.® Announces Acquisition AmericaTowne announces acquisition of majority and controlling interest in OTC Pink Company. - June 27, 2016 - AmericaTowne, Inc.

Every Dog That Brings a Human Gets a Free Doggy Yo The 3rd Annual Dog Days of Summer Event Starts Monday, June 2nd, at Loreta's Frozen Yogurt in Greenville, North Carolina partnering with local Animal Rescue Groups offering Dogs for Adoption every Monday from 6-8PM while Raising Money for area Rescue Organizations. - May 28, 2014 - Loreta's Frozen Yogurt

Triangle Company Wins National Award -- Best Online Ad Triangle start up wins national award for creative ad concept in online campaign for ABC. - March 27, 2013 - Blogads

Triangle Orthopaedic Associates Establishes the Richard Bruch, MD Prize for Excellence in Orthotic and Prosthetic Resident Research Triangle Orthopaedic Associates establishes the Richard Bruch, MD Prize for Excellence in Orthotic and Prosthetic Resident Research. This cash prize is awarded to the Orthotic and Prosthetic Resident who has the best presentation and the most compelling research. - August 01, 2011 - Triangle Orthopaedic Associates, P.A.

D. Earl Barnes' Service Honored in New Exhibit in The Whalehead Club's Wildlife Museum Though he passed away over thirty-eight years ago, Dempsey Earl Barnes’ life work and contribution to the State of North Carolina has been uniquely honored and lives on in the newest exhibit at The Whalehead Club Wildlife Museum. The museum is located in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The... - August 20, 2009 - Marketing Specifics

New Patent Opens New Avenues for Petroleum Hydrocarbon Remediation Current research firmly overrides previous scientific belief that petroleum and other aromatic hydrocarbons do not respond to anaerobic decontamination. A recent patent license agreement between EOS Remediation and the full-service global consulting firm Delta Consultants adds a highly effective approach to EOS Remediation’s stable of anaerobic bioremediation products, providing customers an innovative, cost-effective solution for petroleum hydrocarbon remediation. - July 16, 2009 - EOS Remediation, LLC

Dr. Bob Borden, PE, Joins Pollution Engineering Hall of Innovators For 40 years, Pollution Engineering has provided must-read information for engineers in pollution control for air, wastewater and remediation. In May, the publication invited Dr. Bob Borden to join its Hall of Innovators. In the publication’s words, Dr. Borden joins the “many people [who] over the years have improved the quality of life for people around the world” and whose work means that “our air is cleaner, our water is cleaner and many of our wastes are reused to benefit others.” - June 13, 2009 - EOS Remediation, LLC

Historic Initiative Results in Landmark Commitment to Sustainability The North Carolina component of the American Institute of Architects will have a completely "green" new headquarters building in downtown Raleigh. - February 02, 2008 - Frank Harmon Architect PA

North Carolina’s Northeast Commission Works to Increase Aviation Business in North Carolina North Carolina's Northeast Commission is working to bring aviation business to Northeastern North Carolina. They are pleased that TCOM has decided to expand in Pasquotank County and see this as another confirmation that North Carolina's Northeast region is primed for aviation development. The 16 counties in their region are developing their aviation infrastructure by expanding runways, and maximizing the land around their airports to bring the aviation potential to reality. - December 22, 2007 - Northeast Development Commission

"Celebrity Apprentice" Cast Members Gene Simmons, Stephen Baldwin and Carol Alt Have All Been Interviewed by PR.com’s Allison Kugel; Interviews Can be Read at PR.com Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com

Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com

Identity Branding Internet-Based Sales Aid Patent Issued The United States Patent and Trademark Office grants an Internet-Based Sales Aid patent, including 35 claims, to Identity Branding Incorporated, Greensboro, NC (US), inventor Robert E. Krumroy, patent no: 7,249,066 B1, Jul 24, 2007. - October 27, 2007 - Identity Branding

Butler & Curless Selected to IBM Industry Advisory Council Raleigh North Carolina based Butler & Curless Associates (BCA) www.bcafreedom.com an optimized business partner with on demand and modular software applications, has been selected to assist in developing strategic initiatives to improve IBM business partner relationships in the mid-market. - October 18, 2007 - Butler & Curless Associates

New Book Claims Experts Now Spread the Aids Virus A new book written by Ushonye Ayim claims that medical experts now spread the AIDS Virus. Rather than 'Spreading the Message' and 'not the virus,' they instead, spread the virus through the message. And they do so all over the world. This discovery is uncovered in the wonder Book, "HIV/AIDS - How... - September 11, 2007 - Ushonye Ayim

Global Warming Initiatives, Inc. Accepts Online Donations to Help Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions Global Warming Initiatives, Inc., a 501 (c) 3 public benefit corporation, is now accepting online donations through PayPal to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout the United States. PayPal is the most secure and trusted way to donate to Global Warming Initiatives. Global Warming Initiatives... - September 06, 2007 - Global Warming Initiatives, Inc.

Program Launched to Help Boost Tourism Revenue in North Carolina’s Northeastern Counties Northeast Commission Plans “Hub and Spoke” Routes to Attract Visitors to Northeastern North Carolina. - August 09, 2007 - Northeast Development Commission

Seeaarch.com Launches New Free Driving Directions Comparison Service in August Seeaarch.com launches a new service to provide free driving directions comparison. This free driving directions comparison service allows internet users to compare all major internet map providers' driving directions in one web page, side by side, with one click. - August 09, 2007 - Seeaarch

"All In The Family" an Anthology by Janice Sims, Maxine Thompson & Melanie Schuster All the Johnson sisters come home for the family reunion. Will there be a showdown at the festivities? - March 07, 2007 - Dreams Publishing Company

Dreams Publishing Company Announces the Release of a New Book, "Jade's Dilemma: Lead Us Not Into Temptation" by Reign This is the second book in the dilemma's series and it's being released September 28, 2006. - August 04, 2006 - Dreams Publishing Company