Washington: Bremerton News
Convexus Launches Platform to Turn Civic Dialogue Into Coordinated Action
New platform helps communities move from discussion to consensus and action through structured dialogue and AI-assisted facilitation. - March 13, 2026 - Merrill Keating
5th Annual Shamrock’n the Harbor 5K/12K Showcases Breathtaking Mt. Rainier Views from the Narrows Bridge
This family-friendly 5K/12K run-walk offers scenic trail routes and various participation options, including a virtual run, and breathtaking views from the Narrows Bridge. The Shamrock’n run features chip timing, bagpipe tribute opening ceremony, Irish music throughout the day, refreshment stations, a St. Paddy’s Day costume trot, a finish line party, free downloadable photos, participant swag including a performance T-shirt and medal, and a custom fleece blanket giveaway for early registrants. - March 06, 2026 - Greater Gig Harbor Foundation
IO DeFi Highlights Secure and Transparent Cloud Computing Platform Amid Market Volatility
As the cryptocurrency market experiences volatility, IO DeFi reports continued platform growth through its technology-driven cloud computing services. The company emphasizes security, transparency, and renewable energy integration as key components of its operational model. IO DeFi’s... - November 10, 2025 - IO DeFi
SWL Miner Announces Expansion of Cloud Mining Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible
SWL Miner, a digital infrastructure company specializing in cloud mining services, today announced enhancements to its platform, enabling cryptocurrency enthusiasts to take part in Bitcoin mining through an automated, user-friendly interface. - October 20, 2025 - SWL Miner
Reflux Company Announces Appointment of Inaugural Independent Board
Veteran experts bring Deep Industry Experience, Commercial Launch Success, and Financial Acumen to The Reflux Company Board. - September 24, 2025 - The Reflux Company
SWLMiner Now Offering Cloud Mining with a Sign Up Bonus
In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners seeking an option to earn income, cloud mining offers an alternative. SWLMiner is one of the new platforms offering this service. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts say they use cloud mining because it’s... - September 23, 2025 - SWL Miner
Shastina Brandon’s New Book, "Lily Wants to be a Veterinarian," is a Charming Story of a Young Girl with an Incredible Love and Great Compassion for Animals
Fulton Books author Shastina Brandon, a licensed massage therapist and business owner who resides in Washington State with her husband and children, has completed her most recent book, “Lily Wants to be a Veterinarian”: a captivating story of a young girl whose love of animals leads her... - June 24, 2025 - Fulton Books
WinnerMining Simplifies the Cloud Mining Process for Beginners and Provides Daily Income Potential
WinnerMining's goal is to build a platform that is convenient, seamless, and borderless. Toward this goal, they commit to adhering to their consistent philosophy of unremittingly providing faster, better, and smarter contracts. - April 29, 2025 - WinnerMining
ZA Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Platform
Amidst the sweeping waves of the cryptocurrency industry, ZA Miner is proud to announce the launch of its cloud mining platform, aimed at allowing every investor to effortlessly participate in this disruptive revolution and earn passive income. This is suitable for both newcomers to cryptocurrency... - April 09, 2025 - ZA Miner
SIX MINING Cloud Mining: Opening a New Model of Investment and Financial Management
With the rapid development of the digital economy, cloud mining has become an important trend in the blockchain industry. As a cloud mining platform, SIX MINING aims to provide investors with convenient, safe and efficient digital currency mining services, allowing more people to easily participate... - April 05, 2025 - SIX MINING
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Now Using More AI Models like Deepseek to Double Bitcoin Output
After several years of turbulent market fluctuations, cryptocurrencies still attract the attention of many investors who are actively seeking new opportunities and investment strategies. The volatility of Bitcoin prices and the sharp decline of altcoins such as XRP and DOGE have made traditional... - March 11, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Dugan’s Travels Showcases Hawaii’s Iconic Resorts in Exclusive FAM Trip for Travel Advisors
Dugan’s Travels hosted a Hawaii FAM trip (Feb 24–Mar 4, 2025), giving advisors firsthand experience at top resorts, including stays at Waikiki Beach Marriott, OUTRIGGER Reef, OUTRIGGER Ka’anapali, and The Westin Maui. The trip featured site inspections, cultural experiences, and networking with hotel partners. This hands-on training enhances advisors’ expertise, ensuring they can craft exceptional Hawaii vacations for their clients. - March 06, 2025 - Dugan's Travels
When Cryptocurrencies Plummet, BCH Miner Protects Your Assets from Decreasing, But Increasing
BCH Miner’s cloud mining platform brings many advantages to those who want to participate in cryptocurrency mining without complex configuration or large investments. - January 28, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Cloud Mining Platform with Clean Energy: BCH Miner Provides Free Mining Services
In this article, we will explore the concept of cloud mining, BCH Miner as a leading brand in cloud mining, and how it can help you start making $5,000 or more per day. - January 06, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author Renee T. Williams’s New Book, "Little Boy Blue and the Lion," Follows a Young Boy and His Father on a Journey to Discover the Majestic Lions of Africa
Recent release “Little Boy Blue and the Lion” from Page Publishing author Renee T. Williams is an exhilarating tale that follows a young boy who dreams of faraway lands and is especially enamored by the majesty of lions. With the help of his airline pilot father, he sets off on a thrilling adventure to Africa to roam alongside the lions there. - August 05, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author Kathryn Gilligan’s New Book, "Highs and Lows," Follows Two Sisters Who Look Back on Their Day and Talk About Their Favorite and Least Favorite Parts
Recent release “Highs and Lows” from Covenant Books author Kathryn Gilligan is a heartfelt tale that centers around Charlotte and Ailish, two young sisters who are asked every evening to consider their day and talk about their individual highs and lows, helping them count their blessings while learning from their mistakes and struggles. - June 24, 2024 - Covenant Books
Siren Song Wines and Blue Spirits Distilling Announce Exclusive Partnership to Elevate Winery Beverage Experience
Siren Song Wines and Blue Spirits Distilling are thrilled to announce a unique partnership, set to redefine the winery beverage experience in the heart of Washington State. Beginning April 1, 2024, Siren Song Wines will proudly offer a curated selection of craft cocktails exclusively featuring Blue... - March 25, 2024 - Siren Song Wines
The Firefighter Air Coalition Presents Air Management: The Fireground, Our Mission and You
Meridian Fire Department Introduces Life-Saving Training to Pacific Northwest Firefighters - February 13, 2024 - Firefighter Air Coalition
ShopProp: A Pioneer in Real Estate Transparency & Fairness, Issues a Critical Warning for Home Buyers in Response to Recent Commission Lawsuit
ShopProp: A Pioneer in Real Estate Transparency & Fairness, Responds to Recent Commission Lawsuit - November 05, 2023 - ShopProp
Dugan's Travels Commemorates 25 Years: Celebrating a Quarter-Century of Hosting Agents with a Grand 2024 Line-Up
Pioneered by Jennifer Dugan in 1999, Dugan's Travels is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary with a series of events throughout 2024. The line-up includes a luxurious Amawaterways River Cruise, a comprehensive Business Bootcamp in Anaheim, a family celebration cruise to Alaska on Princess, and a grand festivity at Dugan's University in Anaheim. The year's events epitomize the agency's commitment to its agent community and the broader travel industry. - October 19, 2023 - Dugan's Travels
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Valentine Roofing Wins Product Excellence Award at Owens Corning Platinum Conference
Valentine Roofing was awarded the Product Excellence Award at the Owens Corning Platinum Conference for their exceptional use of Owens Corning products, including the Total Protection Roofing System, in their projects. The award recognizes their high-quality roofing solutions and excellent customer service, further establishing them as a leading contractor in the Pacific Northwest. - April 10, 2023 - Valentine Roofing
Family of Deceased Minor Taylor Goodridge Files Suit Against Diamond Ranch Academy
On Friday, December 30, 2022, represented by Dewsnup, King & Olsen, Dean Goodridge of Arlington, Washington, the father of 17-year-old Taylor Goodridge, brought suit on behalf of all the heirs of Taylor, in Utah Federal District Court. The suit was brought against Diamond Ranch Academy, located... - January 03, 2023 - Dewsnup, King & Olsen
Author Octavia Montgomery's New Audiobook, "Zamaria," is an Enthralling Fantasy of a Girl Who is Entirely Unaware of Her True Destiny as One World's Only Hope for Peace
Recent audiobook release “Zamaria,” from Audiobook Network author Octavia Montgomery, is a thrilling tale that centers around Nicole, a young woman who suddenly finds her average life transformed when she learns of her secret identity tying her to a world parallel to Earth. Surrounded by strangers and an unknown realm, Nicole must strike up her courage to aid her new friends and save their world. - December 27, 2022 - Audiobook Network
New Craft Coffee Brand Fights Climate Change with Agroforestry
Forecast Coffee Company Sources Regeneratively Grown Coffees and Plants Trees with Profits - September 27, 2022 - Forecast Coffee Company
Axel's Pawn Shop Announced They Launched a Program to Buy, Pawn, and Sell Designer Handbags
Luxury hand bags are beautiful and often expensive. In Spokane, WA, it is difficult to find a high quality, authenticated, designer bag for sale, let alone at an affordable price. With Axel's new program, they now have luxury handbags available. - August 24, 2022 - Axel's Pawn Shop
Washington-Based Hovair Systems Inc. Offers High-Quality Material Handling Equipment for Spacecraft Applications
The Washington-based material handling equipment manufacturer introduces top-of-the-line industrial products for spacecraft applications. - March 30, 2022 - Hovair Systems Manufacturing Incorported
Girls Ignited: Changemakers Summit 2022
Free virtual fireside chat and Q&A with girls and young women who are founders, entrepreneurs, activists, or in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) field and 25 years old and under. - February 23, 2022 - Merrill Keating
Keating Consulting Service, Inc. Acquires Bainbridge Computer Services
Keating Consulting Service (KCS) announces the assumption of IT services for Bainbridge Computer Services clients. - October 26, 2021 - Keating Consulting Service, Inc.
The Power of 100 Girls Seeks Inspiring Youth to Make a Difference in Their Communities
Nonprofit debuts Founders Circle membership to launch powerful grant and scholarship initiative for girls of diverse backgrounds and to empower change-makers. - May 04, 2021 - The Power of 100 Girls
Momma Lynn Entertainment Rejects Coronavirus (COVID-19) Partnerships
Momma Lynn Entertainment (MLE) announced that it will reject partnerships with any entertainment production companies seeking to exploit the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for financial gain. - March 09, 2020 - Momma Lynn Entertainment
Pace Edwards EL200 Rack System Transforms UltraGroove Family of Tonneaus Into Super Haulers - New Smartphone App Increases Convenience for Electric-Operated Tonneaus
Pace Edwards, an innovator in tonneau covers for pickup trucks, launches the EL200 elevated rack system. Works with the company’s UltraGroove family of tonneaus, capable of carrying up to 200 pound of cargo above the height of the cab. On display at the SEMA show in Las Vegas - booth #35039, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall, upper level. - October 30, 2018 - Pace Edwards
Release of New Audiobook, "On Psychology" by Author JZ Murdock
Finally available from author JZ Murdock, a new audiobook "On Psychology." One reviewer calls it "Brilliant and thought provoking." Beginning with a history of psychology as related to older disciplines, it then moves into an overview of the condition (not disorder) known as synesthesia, and how it can be seen in relation to the study of schizophrenia (a disorder). Viewed symbiotically together it is conjectured, they can aide study of both. - October 12, 2018 - JZ Murdock
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Basic Steps Mental Health Opens
Announcing the opening of Basic Steps Mental Health. It is an alternative approach to 12 Step recovery. One in five people in Snohomish and King County have a mental health or substance use issue that warrants professional care. This is a dual diagnosis clinic that uses proven Psychological tools to address underlying core issues at their root. No shame, no guilt, only compassion is used. - January 14, 2018 - Basic Steps Mental Health, SPC
GigRoster Reimagines Local How Local Bands Find Gigs
Shifting a brick and mortar style business model to the online world can be a balancing act with the upside of convenience versus the loss of the human element. Professional Entertainment’s GigRoster.com hopes to strike that perfect balance. Armed with 30 plus years of experience, thousands of loyal performers, and a streamlined online system, they seek to revolutionize the world of entertainment planning with the aplomb of an highwire acrobat. - August 03, 2017 - Professional Entertainment
Levelok Launches Social Information Campaign
Levelok Corporation celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. The corporation which manufactures and distributes ladder safety equipment, began as a vision and is now an international reality. - November 18, 2015 - Levelok Corporation
95% of Employers Will Use More Non-Traditional Skilled Workers Than Ever Before
New research from i4cp suggests fewer traditional employees in the future. - October 19, 2015 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)
New Book Released on Conquering the Debilitating Effects of Shock and Trauma
Two shock and trauma experts offer guidance on healing the traumatized mind and heart in a new book called, "Overcoming Shock," a November 11 release of New Horizon Press. - November 11, 2014 - The Wellness Institute
CameraAce - Photo Slideshow Hits 1M Downloads by Providing Unique Value to Special Targets
CameraAce dared to challenge the conventional photography applications with its unique photography theme workbench and as of today, 1 million downloads later, the users have spoken—they love CameraAce. CameraAce is a functional and imaginative new take on mobile photography that specializes... - June 16, 2014 - TecAce Software
Luna Family Hearing Now Offering “Made for iPhone” Hearing Aid in Washington and Oregon
Experience ReSound LiNX™, the revolutionary hearing aid from ReSound - February 26, 2014 - Luna Family Hearing
Buy a Book, Help Save Lives
Author, J. Michael Gorday is pleased to announce the release of "Threads of Chaos: Book of the South." This new multi-point epic fantasy novel is about a world suffering from a great Wound and about the Earthmother, the Cursed Man, and the Daft Boy that is looking for a way to Heal it. It is available on Amazon.com in both paperback and Kindle editions. - February 18, 2014 - J Michael Gorday
Luna Family Hearing Sponsors Seattle Mariners "Senior Sundays" to Promote Hearing Loss Awareness During Month of May
In recognition of Better Hearing and Speech Month, Luna Family Hearing has come on board as an official sponsor of the Seattle Mariners and as the exclusive sponsor of “Senior Sundays.” This campaign for hearing loss awareness kicks off with a Seattle Mariners “First Pitch” drawing. The lucky winners will have the opportunity to throw out the ceremonial, pre-game, first pitch at an upcoming Seattle Mariners home game and get their pictures taken on the field. - May 27, 2013 - Luna Family Hearing
Foundation for Early Learning Appoints Mark Crawford as Interim Executive Director
The Board of Trustees of Foundation for Early Learning (FEL) announced today the appointment of Mark Crawford as Interim Executive Director, effective immediately. Crawford brings over 25 years of experience in managing transition and successfully leading growth in both for-profit and non-profit... - January 10, 2013 - Foundation for Early Learning
Eucalyptus and Pine Log Prices in Brazil Close to All-Time Highs in the 4Q/11
Wood costs for pulp mills and sawmills in Brazil have gone up over the past few years, reaching their highest levels in over 20 years in 2011, according to the Wood Resource Quarterly. However, towards the end of the year, Eucalyptus and pine log prices fell, mainly because of the strengthening US dollar. - March 20, 2012 - Wood Resources International LLC
Join Iberian Traveler as "The Sun Also Rises" Over the Streets of Pamplona Once Again During San Fermín 2011
Iberian Traveler - Maribel's Guides, in association with Peña Seattle, are offering exclusive hotel packages for Sanfermín 2011 and the Feria Del Toro, the "Running of the bulls." - May 22, 2011 - Iberian Traveler
Importation of Logs, Lumber and Plywood to Japan in 2011 is Likely to be at Its Highest Since 2008 Because of Post-Earthquake and Tsunami Re-Building, Reports the WRQ
Japan is in urgent need of pre-fabricated houses and manufactured wood products in the aftermath of the earthquake and tsunami that hit the country in early March. Longer term, it can be expected that imports of commodity products such as plywood, lumber and logs will increase to this country, which is already one of the largest importers of wood products in the world, according to the Wood Resource Quarterly. - March 29, 2011 - Wood Resources International LLC
Custom Software Development Firm Creates New Anti-Offshoring Group
New "No Offshoring" group promotes the benefits of employing US based software professionals as opposed to their offshore counterparts. - March 01, 2011 - Surge Consulting Group
US and Canadian Log and Lumber Exports to China Up Over 150 Percent in 2010, Reports the Wood Resource Quarterly
The value of softwood logs and lumber exported from North America to China reached over 1.6 billion dollars in 2010, which was 150 percent higher than the previous year and more than ten times as much as in 2006, reports the Wood Resource Quarterly. - January 07, 2011 - Wood Resources International LLC