Pace Edwards EL200 Rack System Transforms UltraGroove Family of Tonneaus Into Super Haulers - New Smartphone App Increases Convenience for Electric-Operated Tonneaus Pace Edwards, an innovator in tonneau covers for pickup trucks, launches the EL200 elevated rack system. Works with the company’s UltraGroove family of tonneaus, capable of carrying up to 200 pound of cargo above the height of the cab. On display at the SEMA show in Las Vegas - booth #35039, Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall, upper level. - October 30, 2018 - Pace Edwards

Release of New Audiobook, "On Psychology" by Author JZ Murdock Finally available from author JZ Murdock, a new audiobook "On Psychology." One reviewer calls it "Brilliant and thought provoking." Beginning with a history of psychology as related to older disciplines, it then moves into an overview of the condition (not disorder) known as synesthesia, and how it can be seen in relation to the study of schizophrenia (a disorder). Viewed symbiotically together it is conjectured, they can aide study of both. - October 12, 2018 - JZ Murdock

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Basic Steps Mental Health Opens Announcing the opening of Basic Steps Mental Health. It is an alternative approach to 12 Step recovery. One in five people in Snohomish and King County have a mental health or substance use issue that warrants professional care. This is a dual diagnosis clinic that uses proven Psychological tools to address underlying core issues at their root. No shame, no guilt, only compassion is used. - January 14, 2018 - Basic Steps Mental Health, SPC

GigRoster Reimagines Local How Local Bands Find Gigs Shifting a brick and mortar style business model to the online world can be a balancing act with the upside of convenience versus the loss of the human element. Professional Entertainment’s GigRoster.com hopes to strike that perfect balance. Armed with 30 plus years of experience, thousands of loyal performers, and a streamlined online system, they seek to revolutionize the world of entertainment planning with the aplomb of an highwire acrobat. - August 03, 2017 - Professional Entertainment

Levelok Launches Social Information Campaign Levelok Corporation celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. The corporation which manufactures and distributes ladder safety equipment, began as a vision and is now an international reality. - November 18, 2015 - Levelok Corporation

95% of Employers Will Use More Non-Traditional Skilled Workers Than Ever Before New research from i4cp suggests fewer traditional employees in the future. - October 19, 2015 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

New Book Released on Conquering the Debilitating Effects of Shock and Trauma Two shock and trauma experts offer guidance on healing the traumatized mind and heart in a new book called, "Overcoming Shock," a November 11 release of New Horizon Press. - November 11, 2014 - The Wellness Institute

CameraAce - Photo Slideshow Hits 1M Downloads by Providing Unique Value to Special Targets CameraAce dared to challenge the conventional photography applications with its unique photography theme workbench and as of today, 1 million downloads later, the users have spoken—they love CameraAce. CameraAce is a functional and imaginative new take on mobile photography that specializes in... - June 16, 2014 - TecAce Software

Buy a Book, Help Save Lives Author, J. Michael Gorday is pleased to announce the release of "Threads of Chaos: Book of the South." This new multi-point epic fantasy novel is about a world suffering from a great Wound and about the Earthmother, the Cursed Man, and the Daft Boy that is looking for a way to Heal it. It is available on Amazon.com in both paperback and Kindle editions. - February 18, 2014 - J Michael Gorday

Luna Family Hearing Sponsors Seattle Mariners "Senior Sundays" to Promote Hearing Loss Awareness During Month of May In recognition of Better Hearing and Speech Month, Luna Family Hearing has come on board as an official sponsor of the Seattle Mariners and as the exclusive sponsor of “Senior Sundays.” This campaign for hearing loss awareness kicks off with a Seattle Mariners “First Pitch” drawing. The lucky winners will have the opportunity to throw out the ceremonial, pre-game, first pitch at an upcoming Seattle Mariners home game and get their pictures taken on the field. - May 27, 2013 - Luna Family Hearing

Foundation for Early Learning Appoints Mark Crawford as Interim Executive Director The Board of Trustees of Foundation for Early Learning (FEL) announced today the appointment of Mark Crawford as Interim Executive Director, effective immediately. Crawford brings over 25 years of experience in managing transition and successfully leading growth in both for-profit and non-profit organizations. “We... - January 10, 2013 - Foundation for Early Learning

Eucalyptus and Pine Log Prices in Brazil Close to All-Time Highs in the 4Q/11 Wood costs for pulp mills and sawmills in Brazil have gone up over the past few years, reaching their highest levels in over 20 years in 2011, according to the Wood Resource Quarterly. However, towards the end of the year, Eucalyptus and pine log prices fell, mainly because of the strengthening US dollar. - March 20, 2012 - Wood Resources International LLC

Join Iberian Traveler as "The Sun Also Rises" Over the Streets of Pamplona Once Again During San Fermín 2011 Iberian Traveler - Maribel's Guides, in association with Peña Seattle, are offering exclusive hotel packages for Sanfermín 2011 and the Feria Del Toro, the "Running of the bulls." - May 22, 2011 - Iberian Traveler

Importation of Logs, Lumber and Plywood to Japan in 2011 is Likely to be at Its Highest Since 2008 Because of Post-Earthquake and Tsunami Re-Building, Reports the WRQ Japan is in urgent need of pre-fabricated houses and manufactured wood products in the aftermath of the earthquake and tsunami that hit the country in early March. Longer term, it can be expected that imports of commodity products such as plywood, lumber and logs will increase to this country, which is already one of the largest importers of wood products in the world, according to the Wood Resource Quarterly. - March 29, 2011 - Wood Resources International LLC

Custom Software Development Firm Creates New Anti-Offshoring Group New "No Offshoring" group promotes the benefits of employing US based software professionals as opposed to their offshore counterparts. - March 01, 2011 - Surge Consulting Group

US and Canadian Log and Lumber Exports to China Up Over 150 Percent in 2010, Reports the Wood Resource Quarterly The value of softwood logs and lumber exported from North America to China reached over 1.6 billion dollars in 2010, which was 150 percent higher than the previous year and more than ten times as much as in 2006, reports the Wood Resource Quarterly. - January 07, 2011 - Wood Resources International LLC

Veterinary Spending Has Grown Almost 10% Since 2009, Says Trupanion Trupanion analyzes average claim amounts over the last two years to determine a 9.78% increase in canine veterinary spending. - November 08, 2010 - Trupanion

Medical Billing Software MPMsoft Selected by eMedical Systems, Inc. as Practice Management Solution Far removed from the brouha of Washington D.C. is business owner John Wahlquist of eMedicalSystems of Washington state. Author of his own medical billing software for 17 years, Wahlquist recently made the unusual decision to retire his software and move his medical practices over to a new generation... - November 02, 2009 - Medical Billing Software - MPMsoft

Celerant Technology Expands to the West Coast Celerant Increases Presence within the US and Announces its 5th Satellite Office - October 23, 2009 - Celerant Technology Corp

PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com

Cool the Planet. Wear a T-Shirt A new Web site, Without The Planet (www.withouttheplanet.com), has been launched to help fight global warming. Without The Planet sells a variety of products that are designed to raise money for organizations dedicated to fighting global warming and to increase the awareness of the current planetary... - November 07, 2007 - Without The Planet

"Min's Monster" is a Book of Unrelenting Horror Caused by an Escaped Madman Young Min Wills is in for the most terrifying experience of her young life when a “monster,” an escaped convict holds up in her family’s warm kitchen, unaware that she sleeps in the attic above. Now she must devise her own means of escape, thereby placing her life in jeopardy. - July 23, 2007 - Lila L. Pinord

Celebrate Your Independence with Triples for Palm OS, 4th of July Edition Smart Box Design is enthusiastic to announce Triples Independence Day Edition. Come celebrate your independence this Fourth of July with the stars and stripes version of Triples for Palm OS and Treos. - June 28, 2007 - Smart Box Design

Pathfolio Introduces Innovative Online Product Search Engine Innovative Product Search Engine can significantly simplify product search thereby redefining discount shopping experience and online price comparisons - May 25, 2007 - Pathfolio