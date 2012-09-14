PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Introducing the Geiger-Lund Model 2019 Selective Asparagus Harvester Geiger-Lund Harvesters is introducing its new model 2019 selective asparagus harvester. According to Geiger-Lund, the machine will dramatically reduce the cost of labor to harvest asparagus by eliminating the field labor. Geiger-Lund has just sold its second machine to a grower in Sweden, having sold the first machine to a grower in Arizona. This coming spring the machines will be available for viewing while they operate. Viewing details will be posted on its website in March. - January 31, 2019 - Geiger-Lund

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Geiger-Lund Harvesters Reveals the Secret to Machine Harvesting Asparagus Asparagus growers can now eliminate the expensive hand labor used for harvesting asparagus and switch to using a machine to harvest their crop. Machine harvesting can be done at a fraction of the cost of hand harvesting and does away with all the expenses and problems associated with a hand crew. - April 20, 2016 - Geiger-Lund

New Asparagus Harvester is a Game Changer The Geiger-Lund asparagus harvester will change the asparagus industry. The new machine orients the spears and loads them in into the lug boxes as though they were loaded by hand. This eliminates all hand labor from the machine and slashes the cost of harvesting. Growers can harvest their crops at a fraction of the cost of hand labor harvesting, even less than 7 cents per pound. They will be able to compete with those foreign imports. Bring our crops home! - March 23, 2016 - Geiger-Lund

Vivid Greetings Reveals Its Newest 2015 Holiday Card Collection Vivid Greetings' 2015 catalog of corporate holiday e-card and print card designs has just been made available. The catalog features 60 brand new holiday e-card designs and 60 print designs for 2015. In addition, Vivid Greetings also offers an additional 1,000 unique designs in a wide array of categories... - July 31, 2015 - Vivid Graphics Ltd

Foundation for Early Learning Appoints Mark Crawford as Interim Executive Director The Board of Trustees of Foundation for Early Learning (FEL) announced today the appointment of Mark Crawford as Interim Executive Director, effective immediately. Crawford brings over 25 years of experience in managing transition and successfully leading growth in both for-profit and non-profit organizations. “We... - January 10, 2013 - Foundation for Early Learning

Celerant Technology Expands to the West Coast Celerant Increases Presence within the US and Announces its 5th Satellite Office - October 23, 2009 - Celerant Technology Corp

Author Bettye Johnson Launches For Freedom Now Project Bettye Johnson creates an avenue for people to contribute to a shift in awareness in the world and invites people to join her in becoming Shift-Changers. - December 05, 2008 - Bettye Johnson

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com