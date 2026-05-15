Washington: Yakima News
Skillsline and Greater Health Now Partner with Triumph Treatment Services to Champion Workforce Development Through Innovative Pilot Program
Triumph Treatment Services, in partnership with Greater Health Now and Skillsline, completed a workforce development pilot in Yakima, WA, focused on building human skills among behavioral health staff. Nearly 100 employees participated, showing strong engagement and measurable growth in areas like emotional intelligence and resilience, supporting improved workforce retention and quality of care. - May 15, 2026 - Skillsline
5th Annual Shamrock’n the Harbor 5K/12K Showcases Breathtaking Mt. Rainier Views from the Narrows Bridge
This family-friendly 5K/12K run-walk offers scenic trail routes and various participation options, including a virtual run, and breathtaking views from the Narrows Bridge. The Shamrock’n run features chip timing, bagpipe tribute opening ceremony, Irish music throughout the day, refreshment stations, a St. Paddy’s Day costume trot, a finish line party, free downloadable photos, participant swag including a performance T-shirt and medal, and a custom fleece blanket giveaway for early registrants. - March 06, 2026 - Greater Gig Harbor Foundation
Ranch Systems, Inc. Introduces RS10 Bluetooth® Transmitter & Data Logger, the Next Generation in Data Logger Solutions
Ranch Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of wireless telemetry solutions, is introducing a new set of solutions under the brand RanchDL™. The new brand is focused on a new version of the RS10 Transmitter & Data Logger Unit utilizing Bluetooth® Wireless Long-Range technology. - October 30, 2025 - Ranch Systems Inc.
Web 3.0 Hashrate Opportunities: XiuShan Mining Upgrades Its Cloud Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible
XiuShan Mining: Advancing the Next Era of Cloud-Based Bitcoin Mining As the global economy continues to evolve toward digital finance, XiuShan Mining has expanded its cloud-based Bitcoin mining platform to make participation in mining more accessible, efficient, and flexible for everyday users. The... - October 25, 2025 - Xiushan Mining
SWL Miner Announces Expansion of Cloud Mining Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible
SWL Miner, a digital infrastructure company specializing in cloud mining services, today announced enhancements to its platform, enabling cryptocurrency enthusiasts to take part in Bitcoin mining through an automated, user-friendly interface. - October 20, 2025 - SWL Miner
SWLMiner Now Offering Cloud Mining with a Sign Up Bonus
In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners seeking an option to earn income, cloud mining offers an alternative. SWLMiner is one of the new platforms offering this service. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts say they use cloud mining because it’s... - September 23, 2025 - SWL Miner
Author Tawni Martin’s New Book, "Settle Me: A Divorce Recovery Devotional for Women," is a Poignant Guide Designed to Help Foster Healing After Enduring a Divorce
Recent release “Settle Me: A Divorce Recovery Devotional for Women” from Covenant Books author Tawni Martin is a heartfelt and eye-opening memoir that documents the author’s journey through her own divorce, offering hope for those who have faced a similar struggle so that they may find healing from the lasting physical, emotional, and spiritual impacts that divorce can cause. - April 23, 2025 - Covenant Books
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Now Using More AI Models like Deepseek to Double Bitcoin Output
After several years of turbulent market fluctuations, cryptocurrencies still attract the attention of many investors who are actively seeking new opportunities and investment strategies. The volatility of Bitcoin prices and the sharp decline of altcoins such as XRP and DOGE have made traditional... - March 11, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Launches Free AI Cloud Mining Service, Allowing Global Users to Access
Allows users to mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. - February 20, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Announces Its New Super Cloud Computing Power Contracts
Users can earn up to $8,550 daily with the new BCH Miner contracts. - February 07, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
When Cryptocurrencies Plummet, BCH Miner Protects Your Assets from Decreasing, But Increasing
BCH Miner’s cloud mining platform brings many advantages to those who want to participate in cryptocurrency mining without complex configuration or large investments. - January 28, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Cloud Mining Platform with Clean Energy: BCH Miner Provides Free Mining Services
In this article, we will explore the concept of cloud mining, BCH Miner as a leading brand in cloud mining, and how it can help you start making $5,000 or more per day. - January 06, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Limited Opportunity: Enroll in Ales for ALS 2024 Today, Secure Your Spot as Part of a Growing National Movement
Ales for ALS invites brewers to craft distinctive and flavorful beers using a custom hop blend generously donated by Yakima Chief Hops. In exchange, participating brewers pledge to donate $1 for every pint sold, directly contributing to groundbreaking ALS research at the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI). - May 04, 2024 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Siren Song Wines and Blue Spirits Distilling Announce Exclusive Partnership to Elevate Winery Beverage Experience
Siren Song Wines and Blue Spirits Distilling are thrilled to announce a unique partnership, set to redefine the winery beverage experience in the heart of Washington State. Beginning April 1, 2024, Siren Song Wines will proudly offer a curated selection of craft cocktails exclusively featuring Blue... - March 25, 2024 - Siren Song Wines
Annual Merle Haggard Tribute to Rock Spokane
The 6th annual "Hagfest Northwest" to include notable rock and blues artists this year at the Historic Bing Crosby Theater in Spokane. - March 11, 2024 - Northwest Country Music Association
The Firefighter Air Coalition Presents Air Management: The Fireground, Our Mission and You
Meridian Fire Department Introduces Life-Saving Training to Pacific Northwest Firefighters - February 13, 2024 - Firefighter Air Coalition
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Mount Hood Railroad Launching Spring Tourism Season with an Easter Train
The Iconic Railroad is Hosting a Special Easter Train Event this Weekend - April 04, 2023 - The Fruit Company
Family of Deceased Minor Taylor Goodridge Files Suit Against Diamond Ranch Academy
On Friday, December 30, 2022, represented by Dewsnup, King & Olsen, Dean Goodridge of Arlington, Washington, the father of 17-year-old Taylor Goodridge, brought suit on behalf of all the heirs of Taylor, in Utah Federal District Court. The suit was brought against Diamond Ranch Academy, located... - January 03, 2023 - Dewsnup, King & Olsen
Author F.J.J. Delegato's New Audiobook, "Legends of Orijon: Fight for Redemption," is the Stunning Fantasy of an Exiled Prince Who Must Reclaim His Throne from a Usurper
Recent audiobook release “Legends of Orijon: Fight for Redemption” from Audiobook Network author F.J.J. Delegato centers around Leonidas, a prince exiled from his own country who has grown up in his uncle's peaceful kingdom. As a vicious tyrant takes over his former homeland, Leonidas must make the choice to take up his sword against this dangerous foe to reclaim his rightful claim to the throne. - December 07, 2022 - Audiobook Network
Axel's Pawn Announced They Have a Holiday Layaway Program
There is no denying the holiday shopping season is in full swing. If you walk into a department store, you will see in the shelves behind the Halloween costumes, Christmas decor and trees are all set up. To help with the financial impact of shopping for a luxury gift, Axel's Pawn announced they have a layaway program. - October 15, 2022 - Axel's Pawn Shop
New Craft Coffee Brand Fights Climate Change with Agroforestry
Forecast Coffee Company Sources Regeneratively Grown Coffees and Plants Trees with Profits - September 27, 2022 - Forecast Coffee Company
Sisters of Providence Recognizes 2022 Jubilarians
Eight Sisters of Providence celebrate significant anniversaries this year. The Jubilees mark 50, 60 and 75 years of ministry as Sisters of Providence. - September 13, 2022 - Sisters of Providence
Axel's Pawn Launches Buy, Sell, Pawn Program on All Name Brand Tools
Construction and remodels are at an all time high. Finding affordable tools in good working order can be difficult. Axel's launched a Buy, Sell, Pawn program for all name brand tools. - July 25, 2022 - Axel's Pawn Shop
Fortun's Finishing Touch Soups & Sauces Mixes Utmost Quality, Convenience and Profitability to Serve Food Service Industry
Nation's Food Service Industry Increases Profitability and Convenience with Chef-Inspired Soups and Sauces. - June 09, 2022 - Fortun’s Finishing Touch Soups & Sauces
Fortun's Finishing Touch Soups & Sauces Delivers Custom Chowder Bars to Grocers Nationwide
Offering grocers’ seafood departments the chance to increase revenue through custom branded soups, while heightening customer loyalty, is Fortun’s Finishing Touch Soups & Sauces. Its Hot Soup and Cold “To Go” Chowder Bar program provides select grocers with quick and quality meal solutions to serve their customers from their seafood departments. - April 14, 2022 - Fortun’s Finishing Touch Soups & Sauces
New UV-C Study Prepared for the U.S. Department of Energy
XtraLight Manufacturing Ltd. announced the release of a new unsolicited, independent report published by the Washington River Protection Solutions (WRPS). The report was prepared for the U.S. Department of Energy Office of River Protection. Lab tests have been conducted to determine the feasibility... - October 20, 2020 - XtraLight Manufacturing
On June 25, "How I Brewed This: Craft Brewer Series” to Feature Two Big Names in the Washington State Brewing Scene
The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) is excited to announce that on Thursday, June 25, they will be hosting the second episode of their new “How I Brewed This: Craft Brewer Series,” featuring Kevin Smith of Bale Breaker Brewing Company and Mike Smith of B.T. Loftus... - June 20, 2020 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Introducing the Geiger-Lund Model 2019 Selective Asparagus Harvester
Geiger-Lund Harvesters is introducing its new model 2019 selective asparagus harvester. According to Geiger-Lund, the machine will dramatically reduce the cost of labor to harvest asparagus by eliminating the field labor. Geiger-Lund has just sold its second machine to a grower in Sweden, having sold the first machine to a grower in Arizona. This coming spring the machines will be available for viewing while they operate. Viewing details will be posted on its website in March. - January 31, 2019 - Geiger-Lund
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Geiger-Lund Harvesters Reveals the Secret to Machine Harvesting Asparagus
Asparagus growers can now eliminate the expensive hand labor used for harvesting asparagus and switch to using a machine to harvest their crop. Machine harvesting can be done at a fraction of the cost of hand harvesting and does away with all the expenses and problems associated with a hand crew. - April 20, 2016 - Geiger-Lund
New Asparagus Harvester is a Game Changer
The Geiger-Lund asparagus harvester will change the asparagus industry. The new machine orients the spears and loads them in into the lug boxes as though they were loaded by hand. This eliminates all hand labor from the machine and slashes the cost of harvesting. Growers can harvest their crops at a fraction of the cost of hand labor harvesting, even less than 7 cents per pound. They will be able to compete with those foreign imports. Bring our crops home! - March 23, 2016 - Geiger-Lund
Vivid Greetings Reveals Its Newest 2015 Holiday Card Collection
Vivid Greetings' 2015 catalog of corporate holiday e-card and print card designs has just been made available. The catalog features 60 brand new holiday e-card designs and 60 print designs for 2015. In addition, Vivid Greetings also offers an additional 1,000 unique designs in a wide array of... - July 31, 2015 - Vivid Graphics Ltd
Luna Family Hearing Now Offering “Made for iPhone” Hearing Aid in Washington and Oregon
Experience ReSound LiNX™, the revolutionary hearing aid from ReSound - February 26, 2014 - Luna Family Hearing
Foundation for Early Learning Appoints Mark Crawford as Interim Executive Director
The Board of Trustees of Foundation for Early Learning (FEL) announced today the appointment of Mark Crawford as Interim Executive Director, effective immediately. Crawford brings over 25 years of experience in managing transition and successfully leading growth in both for-profit and non-profit... - January 10, 2013 - Foundation for Early Learning
Celerant Technology Expands to the West Coast
Celerant Increases Presence within the US and Announces its 5th Satellite Office - October 23, 2009 - Celerant Technology Corp
Author Bettye Johnson Launches For Freedom Now Project
Bettye Johnson creates an avenue for people to contribute to a shift in awareness in the world and invites people to join her in becoming Shift-Changers. - December 05, 2008 - Bettye Johnson
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
Greenlite Giveaway Lights Up Microsoft Cafes
Greenlite Lighting Corporation recently gave away 32,000 Compact Fluorescent Light (CFL) bulbs to Microsoft employees on the company’s Redmond Campus. The giveaway took place at various Microsoft Cafes on February 28. Huge boxes of the environmentally progressive CFLs were delivered in... - March 14, 2008 - Greenlite
Washington Amber Alert Issued for Felipe Guzman (Age 2)
Child abducted from mothers car. - April 13, 2006 - Project Safekids