Mystery Series Features a Female Chippewa Detective in the South Cozy Cat Press recently released the first book in a mystery series that features a female detective from the Chippewa nation. This tribe is generally under represented in popular fiction given its size as one of the largest Native American groups in North America. The book, “The Cadet’s Threat,” introduces a sleuth named Hannah Sparrow who relocates from her tribal homeland to the deep south. This deviates from normal Native American mysteries that focus on tribal detectives on tribal land. - September 06, 2019 - Shawn Shallow, Cozy Cat Press Author

Process Technology Announces New Regional Sales Manager Process Technology announced New Regional Sales Manager for Western US. - July 25, 2019 - Process Technology

Phipps Reporting Opens New Office in Wisconsin Phipps Reporting, one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies in America, opened a new office in Milwaukee, conveniently located downtown at 740 N. Plankinton Avenue. Joining the Phipps team is Scott Marcus as Director of Wisconsin operations. - April 08, 2019 - Phipps Reporting Wisconsin, LLC

Inclusive Play Places, LLC Launches “Tony’s Place, Autism & Special Needs Gym” in Minneapolis/St. Paul One in 59 children in America will be diagnosed with autism every year. Inclusive Play Places, LLC will open Tony’s Place, Autism & Special Needs Gym in Northtown Mall, Blaine Minnesota, in October 2018 to provide support for families with children on the spectrum as well as those with other abilities to create an inclusive play place where children of all abilities may play together. - August 09, 2018 - Inclusive Play Places LLC

Profitable Restaurant/Bar and Real Estate in Cadott, WI Listed by On Pace On Pace Franchise & Business Advisors announces that they have listed a profitable restaurant/bar and real estate in Cadott, WI - December 16, 2017 - On Pace Franchising

Digitr - A Student Hallway Pass App Developed by a 12-Year Old New York born, but Minnesota raised eighth grader Omar Elamri may just be the youngest person to have created an app now found in the Apple Store. Digitr, Omar’s student hallway pass app, started as a school project for Coders Unite (Omar’s student coding program) when he was just 12 years... - November 01, 2017 - Digitr

New Distribution Center to be Constructed in Chippewa County, Wisconsin Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC) today announced the Ryan Companies purchased 70 acres of land within the Lake Wissota Business Park, located in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, to serve as the site for the new Mills Fleet Farm distribution center. The company plans to begin construction... - March 24, 2017 - Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation

Alan P. Roelfs Has Recently Been Recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Alan P. Roelfs, of Grantsburg, Wisconsin, has recently been recognized as a Strathmore’s Who’s Who Top 10 Member for 2016 and 2017 for his outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Agriculture. - December 17, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

3106 Pounds Shed by Minnesotans in the Slim Down Challenge; Winners Announced The Slim Down Challenge, hosted by Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) of Minnesota, was an 18-week challenge for participants to improve their health and lose weight through their nutrition. 165 Minnesotans entered the Challenge, and a total of 3106 pounds were lost over the course of 18 weeks. The... - May 20, 2015 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating

CURT’s TriFlex Brake Control Provides Peace-of-Mind Towing Triple-Axis Control is Compact in Design, Packed with Features - August 08, 2014 - CURT Manufacturing

CURT Manufacturing Announces Acquisition by Audax Group Recently, CURT Manufacturing was acquired by Audax Group, a Boston-based private equity group. Greg Hooks, CEO of CURT, said "We are excited to have Audax as our new partner. Its track record of sourcing and integrating add-on acquisitions will enhance our ability to grow, while continuing to build... - March 15, 2014 - CURT Manufacturing

CURT Proudly Continues Manufacturing Operations in USA USA Manufacturer Delivers High Quality, First-to-Market and Environmentally-Friendly Hitches - July 04, 2013 - CURT Manufacturing

CURT Manufacturing Makes Gooseneck Hitch Installation “EZr” Under-Bed Double Lock EZr Gooseneck Hitch Features CURT Exclusive Center Locator - June 20, 2013 - CURT Manufacturing

CURT Manufacturing Announces New, High Capacity Weight Distribution Hitches Hitch Line Capacities Increased to an Impressive 15,000 lbs. - May 25, 2013 - CURT Manufacturing

WIAAP Supports National Asking Saves Kids (“ASK”) Day Campaign Promotes Gun Safety to Physicians, Parents June 21, 2009 (Father's Day) is national ASK Day -- Asking Saves Kids. This initiative educates physicians and families about the importance of determining whether there are guns in the homes where their children play. - June 18, 2009 - Wisconsin Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics

Alma ICE Break Pool Tournament and Music Festival The picturesque riverside town of Alma Wisconsin hosts its first annual Alma Ice Break festival with a focus not only on great entertainment, but on the local artists and merchants that make the Alma area so unique. The exciting two-weekend festival features a men’s and women’s pool tournament, comedians, Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Big River Radio Wave,” and an eclectic span of national, regional and local musicians ranging in genre from hip hop to bluegrass; alt-pop to jamband. - April 16, 2009 - Alma ICE Break

Chicago Comics Perform Comedy for Lake Delton Wisconsin Fund Raiser On July 19, 2008 three Chicago comics will perform at a fund raiser with all proceeds going to the Lake Delton Fund. Lake Delton Wi, was devastated during recent storms as a levee broke away and the entire lake literally emptied. Ricky March, Brad Fowler and Stacy Crawley will bring laughter to the Dells Comedy Club with the hopes of raising money to help the area businesses that depend on the summer lake activity for their livelihood. - July 06, 2008 - Laugh All Nite, Inc.

The Only Thing Assist-2-Sell® Discounts is Its Price Unlike many other discount real estate companies, Assist-2-Sell does not discount its fee by eliminating services. - January 24, 2008 - Assist-2-Sell