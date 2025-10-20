Wisconsin: Eau Claire News
SWL Miner Announces Expansion of Cloud Mining Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible
SWL Miner, a digital infrastructure company specializing in cloud mining services, today announced enhancements to its platform, enabling cryptocurrency enthusiasts to take part in Bitcoin mining through an automated, user-friendly interface. - October 20, 2025 - SWL Miner
SWLMiner Now Offering Cloud Mining with a Sign Up Bonus
In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners seeking an option to earn income, cloud mining offers an alternative. SWLMiner is one of the new platforms offering this service. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts say they use cloud mining because it’s... - September 23, 2025 - SWL Miner
BCH Miner Announces Its New Super Cloud Computing Power Contracts
Users can earn up to $8,550 daily with the new BCH Miner contracts. - February 07, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
2024 Terry Biddle Memorial Convoy and Touch-A-Truck Event Presented by Nuss Truck & Equipment
Nuss Truck & Equipment is proud to announce the second annual Terry Biddle Memorial Convoy and Touch-A-Truck event will be held on August 17, 2024. This heartfelt occasion honors the memory of Terry Biddle, a cherished member of the Chippewa Valley community who dedicated his life to service and advocacy. The line-up of trucks for kids of all ages will be on display from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., convoy departing at 7:45 p.m. at the Eau Claire Nuss Truck & Equipment location. - July 31, 2024 - Nuss Truck and Equipment
Unbound Spirits Brands Announces Les Terribles Bourbon
Unbound Spirits Brands of Algoma, WI, announced the launch of Les Terribles Bourbon, a remarkably complex blend of premium bourbons that are "triple aged"; re-casked in new charred American white oak casks from Adirondack Barrel Cooperage, then re-casked again and finished in French Cognac and Armagnac casks. - July 19, 2024 - Unbound Spirits
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Erbert & Gerbert's Have Launched Three New Cheesesteak Sandwiches
Erbert & Gerbert's, the Midwest sandwich chain, is introducing three Cheesesteak sandwiches. - May 17, 2023 - Erbert and Gerbert's
All States Ag Parts Aqcuires Steel Tracks, Inc.
All States Ag Parts, the leading agricultural and heavy equipment parts supplier in North America, announced today the acquisition of Steel Tracks, Inc. - April 17, 2023 - All States Ag Parts
Erbert & Gerbert’s Brings Back the Bornk Tuna Sandwich
Erbert & Gerbert's tuna sandwich, the Bornk, is back for a limited time. Come into any of the Erbert & Gerbert’s locations today and get Bornked! Customers can conveniently order online or via mobile app for take-out, in-store, or delivery. - February 22, 2023 - Erbert and Gerbert's
Immunize Wisconsin Set to Launch
A new statewide immunization coalition, Immunize Wisconsin, will provide fact-based resources, education, and grants. - September 06, 2022 - Wisconsin Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics
Daryon Hotels Offers More Ways for Guests to Book
Daryon Hotels International has sponsored three sites that give nurses/medical staff, construction workers and college students access to discounted rates online online with participating hotels and save money. - March 29, 2021 - Daryon Hotels International
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies Announces New Site Leader
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies (EACT), a division of Eastek International Corporation, Menomonee Falls, WI announced today a new Site Leader. - September 04, 2020 - Eastek International Corporation
Mystery Series Features a Female Chippewa Detective in the South
Cozy Cat Press recently released the first book in a mystery series that features a female detective from the Chippewa nation. This tribe is generally under represented in popular fiction given its size as one of the largest Native American groups in North America. The book, “The Cadet’s Threat,” introduces a sleuth named Hannah Sparrow who relocates from her tribal homeland to the deep south. This deviates from normal Native American mysteries that focus on tribal detectives on tribal land. - September 06, 2019 - Shawn Shallow, Cozy Cat Press Author
Process Technology Announces New Regional Sales Manager
Process Technology announced New Regional Sales Manager for Western US. - July 25, 2019 - Process Technology
Phipps Reporting Opens New Office in Wisconsin
Phipps Reporting, one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies in America, opened a new office in Milwaukee, conveniently located downtown at 740 N. Plankinton Avenue. Joining the Phipps team is Scott Marcus as Director of Wisconsin operations. - April 08, 2019 - Phipps Reporting Wisconsin, LLC
Inclusive Play Places, LLC Launches “Tony’s Place, Autism & Special Needs Gym” in Minneapolis/St. Paul
One in 59 children in America will be diagnosed with autism every year. Inclusive Play Places, LLC will open Tony’s Place, Autism & Special Needs Gym in Northtown Mall, Blaine Minnesota, in October 2018 to provide support for families with children on the spectrum as well as those with other abilities to create an inclusive play place where children of all abilities may play together. - August 09, 2018 - Inclusive Play Places LLC
Profitable Restaurant/Bar and Real Estate in Cadott, WI Listed by On Pace
On Pace Franchise & Business Advisors announces that they have listed a profitable restaurant/bar and real estate in Cadott, WI - December 16, 2017 - On Pace Franchising
Digitr - A Student Hallway Pass App Developed by a 12-Year Old
New York born, but Minnesota raised eighth grader Omar Elamri may just be the youngest person to have created an app now found in the Apple Store. Digitr, Omar’s student hallway pass app, started as a school project for Coders Unite (Omar’s student coding program) when he was just 12... - November 01, 2017 - Digitr
New Distribution Center to be Constructed in Chippewa County, Wisconsin
Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC) today announced the Ryan Companies purchased 70 acres of land within the Lake Wissota Business Park, located in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, to serve as the site for the new Mills Fleet Farm distribution center. The company plans to begin... - March 24, 2017 - Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation
Alan P. Roelfs Has Recently Been Recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who
Alan P. Roelfs, of Grantsburg, Wisconsin, has recently been recognized as a Strathmore’s Who’s Who Top 10 Member for 2016 and 2017 for his outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Agriculture. - December 17, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who
3106 Pounds Shed by Minnesotans in the Slim Down Challenge; Winners Announced
The Slim Down Challenge, hosted by Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) of Minnesota, was an 18-week challenge for participants to improve their health and lose weight through their nutrition. 165 Minnesotans entered the Challenge, and a total of 3106 pounds were lost over the course of 18... - May 20, 2015 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating
CURT’s TriFlex Brake Control Provides Peace-of-Mind Towing
Triple-Axis Control is Compact in Design, Packed with Features - August 08, 2014 - CURT Manufacturing
CURT Manufacturing Announces Acquisition by Audax Group
Recently, CURT Manufacturing was acquired by Audax Group, a Boston-based private equity group. Greg Hooks, CEO of CURT, said "We are excited to have Audax as our new partner. Its track record of sourcing and integrating add-on acquisitions will enhance our ability to grow, while continuing to... - March 15, 2014 - CURT Manufacturing
CURT Proudly Continues Manufacturing Operations in USA
USA Manufacturer Delivers High Quality, First-to-Market and Environmentally-Friendly Hitches - July 04, 2013 - CURT Manufacturing
CURT Manufacturing Makes Gooseneck Hitch Installation “EZr”
Under-Bed Double Lock EZr Gooseneck Hitch Features CURT Exclusive Center Locator - June 20, 2013 - CURT Manufacturing
CURT Manufacturing Announces New, High Capacity Weight Distribution Hitches
Hitch Line Capacities Increased to an Impressive 15,000 lbs. - May 25, 2013 - CURT Manufacturing
CURT Manufacturing Offers Over 100 Videos on YouTube for Dealer and Consumer Use
CURT YouTube Page Features How-to, Installation & Product Feature Videos. - May 01, 2013 - CURT Manufacturing
WIAAP Supports National Asking Saves Kids (“ASK”) Day Campaign Promotes Gun Safety to Physicians, Parents
June 21, 2009 (Father's Day) is national ASK Day -- Asking Saves Kids. This initiative educates physicians and families about the importance of determining whether there are guns in the homes where their children play. - June 18, 2009 - Wisconsin Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics
Alma ICE Break Pool Tournament and Music Festival
The picturesque riverside town of Alma Wisconsin hosts its first annual Alma Ice Break festival with a focus not only on great entertainment, but on the local artists and merchants that make the Alma area so unique. The exciting two-weekend festival features a men’s and women’s pool tournament, comedians, Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Big River Radio Wave,” and an eclectic span of national, regional and local musicians ranging in genre from hip hop to bluegrass; alt-pop to jamband. - April 16, 2009 - Alma ICE Break
Chicago Comics Perform Comedy for Lake Delton Wisconsin Fund Raiser
On July 19, 2008 three Chicago comics will perform at a fund raiser with all proceeds going to the Lake Delton Fund. Lake Delton Wi, was devastated during recent storms as a levee broke away and the entire lake literally emptied. Ricky March, Brad Fowler and Stacy Crawley will bring laughter to the Dells Comedy Club with the hopes of raising money to help the area businesses that depend on the summer lake activity for their livelihood. - July 06, 2008 - Laugh All Nite, Inc.
The Only Thing Assist-2-Sell® Discounts is Its Price
Unlike many other discount real estate companies, Assist-2-Sell does not discount its fee by eliminating services. - January 24, 2008 - Assist-2-Sell
Omni Softgoods Goes Out of Business
Omni Softgoods, maker of fine futon covers, is closing its doors. - June 18, 2007 - LeBlanc Global