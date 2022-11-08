Author Seeking Financing for Independent Film "Non-Verbal Consent"

Alan Roger Currie is marketing a new Erotic Thriller and Drama screenplay to Hollywood titled "Non-Verbal Consent" about a dating coach who is accused on social media of inappropriate sexual behavior by a woman he recently engaged in sex with. Currie is the author of 6 self-help books and 5 audiobooks for single heterosexual men. Currie is also a professional dating coach. Currie's audiobooks were recently included in a BuzzFeed.com list of The Top 10 Most Influential Audiobooks for Single Men.