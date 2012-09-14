PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Startupbootcamp Launches Its First Scale Program in Osaka, Japan An equity-free innovation program for high growth Smart Cities and living companies to expand globally, increase their revenues, and access funding opportunities in Japan, the world’s 3rd largest economy. - June 27, 2019 - Startupbootcamp

Puerto Rico Based Real Estate Firm Begins to Ramp Up Investment is coming back to Puerto Rico - December 31, 2018 - Direct Source Wealth

SA's Knife Capital Invests in Pharmaceutical Temperature Monitoring Solution: PharmaScout Knife’s investment in PharmaScout will accelerate product rollout to pharmacies, medical practitioners and pharmaceutical warehouses and enhance new product development for the international market. - November 08, 2018 - KNF Ventures

Topex.io - Cryptocurrency Exchange Trading Platform with Daily Loss Compensation and Profit Distribution Between TPX Token Holders Cryptocurrency exchanges in our time are a common phenomenon in the financial world. Enterprising people have long paid attention and are using this tool. However, it is worth noting that the market includes many variations of exchanges, and each of them has positive and negative aspects.​ ​​​Topex.io is a cryptocurrency exchange with daily loss compensation and profit distribution between TPX token holders. - August 28, 2018 - Topexio

Dimensions Network Token Sale Commencing 12 August 2018 - Cryptocurrency Trading for the Next Generation Built specifically for the fast expanding cryptocurrency markets, Dimensions Network is a fully scalable and full-featured trading platform bringing all the best features together in one place. In addition to regular trading, the platform will feature advanced trading features such as Options and Futures trading as well as an industry first Exchange Aggregator. - July 01, 2018 - Dimensions Network

South African Machine Learning Specialist DataProphet Secures Knife Capital Funding Knife Capital’s investment in DataProphet will boost the company’s innovation capabilities and accelerate global expansion. - March 23, 2018 - KNF Ventures

Direct Source Wealth Announces a Giant Win for Investors Direct Source Wealth announced the sale of Paradise Vista - a 352-unit residential apartment complex. Paradise Vista was a value-add multi-family investment opportunity for the company and investors over the past 16 months. Direct Source Wealth acquired the property, stabilized the tenant base and sold... - January 28, 2018 - Direct Source Wealth

Successful ICO Builds Immediate Profits for Coin Holders AICoin Management Team Defines Key Factors for Success. AICoin (www.aicoin.io), a new style of investment collective that combines the power of artificial intelligence with the wisdom of the crowd, has successfully closed the subscription period of the Initial Coin Offering raising over $3 million dollars in crypto to back profit generation token. - October 10, 2017 - First Global Credit Ltd.

From Boots to Suits, a Former Army Captain is Changing the Investment Industry Former Army Captain David Clark’s investment firm Capital Strength Investments, LLC is changing the way America invests for retirement. David is an OIF veteran that served in the prestigious and elite 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) as a lieutenant and later went on to command at United States... - October 02, 2017 - Capital Strength Investments LLC

BancList Forms Alliance with Stackfolio BancList (www.banclist.com), the online service that allows shareholders of privately held community banks to create listings of intent to buy and sell shares, has formed a sales, marketing, and product agreement with Stackfolio (www.stackfolio.com), the online marketplace for loan trading and recent... - September 07, 2017 - BancList.com

Knife Capital Cuts Loose – Opens in London After Attracting New Strategic Investor Top rated South African venture capital firm Knife Capital has expanded into the UK after introducing a major strategic investor. - September 06, 2017 - KNF Ventures

AICoin Cryptocurrency Initial Coin Offering Nearing Successful End of Offering Period AICoin (www.aicoin.io), a new style of investment collective that combines the power of artificial intelligence with the wisdom of the crowd, is nearing the successful close of the ICO subscription. The six-week subscription period began in mid-July and will end this coming Monday, August 28th, 2017. The ICO is sponsored by First Global Credit, a premier cryptocurrency capital markets company that has generated a great deal of interest with a more serious class of ICO subscriber. - August 24, 2017 - First Global Credit Ltd.

Financial Spreads Launch New Monthly Forex Rebate Forex traders can now get a monthly rebate on their trading costs. - August 09, 2017 - Financial Spreads

First Global Credit Announces the Launch of AICOIN ICO: Generating Wealth Through Artificial Intelligence and the Blockchain First Global Credit, a premier cryptocurrency capital markets company, has entered into a partnership with a team of developers using Artificial Intelligence trading algorithms to form AICOIN (aicoin.io), a unique ICO designed to benefit both token holders and the public blockchain business community, AICOIN is a fully functioning investment service (not an idea in development) that leverages off blockchain technology to deliver revenue from two different but complementary profit streams. - July 05, 2017 - First Global Credit Ltd.

KNF Ventures Invests in Quicket Online Ticketing Services Solution KNF’s investment in Quicket will optimise ticketing capabilities for South Africa’s long tail of event management and fuel expansion into key African markets. - March 31, 2017 - KNF Ventures

FlightScope and HBD Partnership Put a Unique South African Venture Capital Exit on the Radar Leading global developer of 3D Doppler ball-tracking radar for sports: FlightScope, today announced that it bought out its venture capital partner on mutually beneficial terms. - February 04, 2017 - KNF Ventures

FinancialSpreads.com Creates an Exciting New Affiliate Programme Financial Spreads has created a fairer affiliate program. - October 28, 2016 - Financial Spreads

FinancialSpreads.com Helps Investors with Big Improvements to Guaranteed Stops Financial Spreads makes key changes to its risk management orders to help investors. - October 21, 2016 - Financial Spreads

Trilogy Brands Group Premier Presenting Sponsor at Global Restaurant Leadership Conference in the Middle East Trilogy Brands Group, a pioneer in Global Brand Development, was a Premier Presenting Sponsor at the 1st Inaugural Global Restaurant Leadership Conference 2016 held in the Middle East. - October 18, 2016 - Trilogy Brands Group

Trilogy Brands Group: Keynote Speaker at the Middle East Franchise Association Expo and Awards Ceremony 2016 in Dubai, UAE Middle East Franchise expo is pleased to announce Trilogy Brands Group, as a Keynote Speaker at the Middle East Franchise Association Expo and Awards Ceremony, presented by His Highness Prince Bandar bin Saud bin Khaled Al Saud, Honorary Chairman of the Middle East and North Africa Franchise Association... - October 18, 2016 - Trilogy Brands Group

Alfred Lettner – U.S. Stocks Still Attractive Despite Talks of Interest Rate Hike Stock market could test new highs as rate hike jitters fade. - August 31, 2016 - Alfred Lettner

Simon Conway Discusses the 2016 IPO Market and M&A Activity - Alfred Lettner Simon Conway, the Investment Director at Alfred Lettner, explains the reasons why the IPO market which is at its worse since the financial crisis. - August 04, 2016 - Alfred Lettner

Markets React Very Well to UK Referendum - Alfred Lettner Senior Investment Managers, David Perry and Edward Smith discuss the impact of Brexit. - August 02, 2016 - Alfred Lettner

Alfred Lettner - "Brexit" Has Caused Deep Shock to Global Economy Britain has suffered a “deep” shock to the economy from the Brexit vote, a senior member of Alfred Lettner, the family-owned financial advisory firm in Austria, stressed today. - July 14, 2016 - Alfred Lettner

Financial Spreads Think the Risk-Reward Ratio of Trading the UK Referendum is Skewed Against Investors Many investors will find it tempting to trade the UK referendum however the extreme volatility will make it difficult to trade the markets profitably. - June 23, 2016 - Financial Spreads

Financial Spreads Increases Capacity by 500% to Cope with EU Referendum Trading Volumes Financial Spreads has increased server capacity in expectation of heavy trading volumes around the EU referendum. - June 23, 2016 - Financial Spreads

LockeBridge Investment Bank Advises on Sale of Winning Proposals, Inc. LockeBridge Investment Bank announced today that it has acted as the exclusive financial advisor in the sale of Winning Proposals, Inc. to WP Ventures, LLC. Based in Vienna Virginia, Winning Proposals has supported the government contracting community with support services on over 1500 bid responses... - May 25, 2016 - LockeBridge Capital Partners

Prism Analytical Technologies Raises $1.8M to Change the Face of Analytical Instrumentation Used in the Field and Laboratory Hyde Park Angels led the round with participation from Grand Angels. - March 30, 2016 - Hyde Park Angels

FinancialSpreads.com Reopens for Trading In July 2015, Financial Spreads, the UK spread trading and CFD trading operator, wrote to their clients to say they could no longer offer a trading service. Financial Spreads has now re-opened. - February 23, 2016 - Financial Spreads

KNF Ventures Blends Knowledge Networks and Funding in an Entrepreneurial Approach to Venture Capital Investment Knife Capital launches SARS section 12J Venture Capital Company with incentive to fund South African innovation-driven ventures. - February 18, 2016 - KNF Ventures

U.S. Equity Market Performance is Sustainable, According to Drapella Capital Management Report Drapella Capital Management Sees 4 Key Reasons Why U.S. Corporate Earnings Can Continue to Grow and Drive Equity Market Returns in 2016. - November 24, 2015 - Drapella Capital Management

Industry Veteran Abby Cowart Selected as First-Ever Executive Director for Shareholder Services Association Shareholder Services Association (SSA) today announced that Abby S. Cowart, an experienced veteran of the shareholder services and investor relations industries, has been named as the organization’s first-ever executive director. Patrick Burke, SSA president, explained that a renewed commitment... - November 12, 2015 - Shareholder Services Association

Anchor Capital Investment Ltd. (XETRA:ACP) Acquires a 50% Interest in Al Hamra Hotels and Resorts Anchor Capital Investments Ltd (NSX: ACI) is pleased to announce it has acquired a 50% interest in Al Hamra Hotels and Resorts Ltd (Al Hamra Hotels). Al Hamra Hotels owns 97.4% of the shares in PT Alhamara Internasional which, in turn owns a chain of restaurants in Surabaya and on Lombuk Island in Indonesia. - October 24, 2015 - Anchor Capital Investments Ltd

Anchor Capital Investment Ltd. (FSE:ACP) Has Started Designated Sponsoring, Focus on German Market, Plans Road Show in Frankfurt Designated Sponsoring will ensure appropriate tight spread and trading margin as well as tradability in Xetra. This is to support a more active trading market maintained by the broker acting as Designated Sponsor. Anchor has undertaken this step to hopefully create more liquidity in the market and to thus offer its investors and shareholders better opportunities to purchase and sell shares. - October 22, 2015 - Anchor Capital Investments Ltd

Anchor Capital Investments Ltd (NSX: ACI) Announces Subscription for 3,477,000 New CDI's in Nanopac Innovation Ltd. Anchor Capital Investments Ltd (NSX: ACI) is pleased to announce to having subscribed for 3,477,000 new CDI’s in Nanopac Innovation Ltd. for a subscription price of US$1,738,500 to be paid by 28 November 2015. Nanopac is a Malaysian company, focused on solar technology, medical particle therapy,... - October 22, 2015 - Anchor Capital Investments Ltd

TurboAppeal Acquires Realytics, Appoints New Chief Technology Officer TurboAppeal continues its fast-paced growth trajectory since it raised $1.5M from investors @Properties, Hyde Park Angels, and Hyde Park Venture Partners earlier this year with two new strategic additions. Namely, the real estate technology company best known for its highly accurate, inexpensive, big... - July 30, 2015 - Hyde Park Angels

Startupbootcamp Istanbul is Offering a $10 Million Fund to Startups Startupbootcamp Istanbul is offering the 10 startups selected for its latest class the chance to receive up to $250k from a dedicated investment fund of $10 million. After a successful first program, Startupbootcamp Istanbul is looking to make even bigger noise this year with a $10 million investment... - April 15, 2015 - Startupbootcamp

Anchor Capital Investments Ltd. (NSX: ACI) Hosts Venture Capital Conference in San Fransisco Anchor Capital Investments Ltd. (NSX:ACI) is pleased to announce that on February 5, 2015 it hosted a venture capital conference in San Fransisco, California, inviting 17 companies for investment consideration. - February 13, 2015 - Anchor Capital Investments Ltd

LockeBridge Advises STI on Sale to Sweden’s ADDvise Lab Solutions LockeBridge, a Boston area investment bank announced that it has acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Surgical Tables, Inc. in its sale to Sweden's ADDvise Lab Solutions, AB. - December 06, 2014 - LockeBridge Capital Partners

FinancialSpreads Will be Offering 24 Hour Trading During the Scottish Referendum FinancialSpreads will be trading a number of key financial markets throughout the night as Scotland votes on independence. - September 16, 2014 - Financial Spreads

FinancialSpreads Alibaba IPO Grey Market Spikes 10% Higher Alibaba IPO Valuation Jumps 10% in One Week. - September 04, 2014 - Financial Spreads

LockeBridge Advises UTEC Constructors Corp. on Sale to FR Utility LockeBridge, a Boston based investment bank focused on mergers, acquisitions, capital raises and valuations announced today that it has acted as the exclusive advisor to UTEC Constructors Corporation on its sale to FR Utility Services. - August 10, 2014 - LockeBridge Capital Partners

New Nonfarm Payroll Spread Trading Market from FinancialSpreads FinancialSpreads create a new market on the US Nonfarm Payroll. - June 06, 2014 - Financial Spreads

FinancialSpreads Fixes Spread Trading Markets for Two Years FinancialSpreads have fixed their markets for the last two years. - February 06, 2014 - Financial Spreads

Two New Stock Market Differentials Available on FinancialSpreads.com FinancialSpreads.com has added two new differential markets to make it simpler and more cost effective for investors to trade the relative performance of the global stock markets. - February 04, 2014 - Financial Spreads