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OctoNerv Completes Prototype-Stage Development of Electronic Breast Nipple Implant
OctoNerv LLC has completed a functional electronic prototype of the Electronic Breast Nipple Implant (EBNI), an early-stage medical device concept currently in research and development. - January 04, 2026 - OctoNerv, LLC
Ruhi Ventures BV Announces Spin-Off of Advisory Division Into RVC Ventures LLC - FZE
RuhiVC will operate as an independent advisory firm, expanding its investment consultancy and financial structuring services globally. - March 13, 2025 - Ruhi Ventures Capital Partners
PH Hession Enterprise - China’s Recovery May Not Spur Global Economic Growth
PH Hession Enterprise report shows China’s economy will recover this year, but this may not translate to more growth for the global economy. - February 16, 2023 - PH Hession Enterprise
PH Hession Enterprise – Global Economic Outlook Improves
A recent report by analysts at PH Hession Enterprise has been welcomed by investors as it predicts an improvement in the health of the global economy. - February 09, 2023 - PH Hession Enterprise
My Private Shares (www.myprivateshares.com) Announces the Launch of Its Online Investor Relations Platform for Issuers of Privately Held Securities
My Private Shares is designed as a secure, one-stop communication and transaction platform that any issuer of a non-registered security can utilize, including financial institutions, limited partnerships, private issuers, and investors holding such securities. According to John Antolik, Managing... - January 11, 2023 - My Private Shares
PH Hession Enterprise Says China’s Slowing Growth Could Impact Global Economy
Report by PH Hession Enterprises shows China’s growth could be hindered in the coming months following the termination of its Zero COVID Policy. - January 10, 2023 - PH Hession Enterprise
Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka Onboards 10 Startups to Their Program to Drive Impact for Smart Cities in Osaka, Japan
Startupbootcamp, the leading global network of industry-focused accelerators, announces the ten startups who have joined Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka program in November to expand their businesses into the Japanese market. - December 23, 2021 - Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka
How an Innovative Strategy Changed Portfolio’s Profits – MHS Group
Based on accurate scenario planning and foresight investing strategies, MHS funds experienced 120% turnover within a year which was more successful than most other well-known investing funds. - January 04, 2021 - MHS group
Trier Capital Launches Passive Investing Fund for Multifamily Real Estate
Passive investing in multifamily real estate continues to grow in popularity. Interested investors simply supply capital, while the deal owner and property management oversee all day-to-day functions of the real estate. Investors gain access to real estate passive income with limited effort post-deal. - September 17, 2020 - Trier Capital Inc
As COVID-19 Raises Chronic Illness Fears, Life Insurers Defend Against Chronic and Critical Illness Claims
The Center for Life Insurance Disputes serves life insurance policyholders from the beginning to get claims related to COVID-19 paid. - August 21, 2020 - The Center for Life Insurance Disputes
Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka Launches Their Virtual Demo Day
Japan Market Entry Program, Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka, launches their Virtual Demo Day website, showcasing the thirteen startups who have worked together with Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka’s partners to introduce their innovative solutions to Smart City and Living issues. - May 01, 2020 - Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka
Startupbootcamp Launches Its First Scale Program in Osaka, Japan
An equity-free innovation program for high growth Smart Cities and living companies to expand globally, increase their revenues, and access funding opportunities in Japan, the world’s 3rd largest economy. - June 27, 2019 - Startupbootcamp Scale Osaka
Puerto Rico Based Real Estate Firm Begins to Ramp Up
Investment is coming back to Puerto Rico - December 31, 2018 - Direct Source Wealth
Direct Source Wealth Announces Acquisition and Sale Recap for 2018; A Great Year for Investors
Direct Source Wealth makes giant strides in 2018. - December 23, 2018 - Direct Source Wealth
SA's Knife Capital Invests in Pharmaceutical Temperature Monitoring Solution: PharmaScout
Knife’s investment in PharmaScout will accelerate product rollout to pharmacies, medical practitioners and pharmaceutical warehouses and enhance new product development for the international market. - November 08, 2018 - KNF Ventures
Topex.io - Cryptocurrency Exchange Trading Platform with Daily Loss Compensation and Profit Distribution Between TPX Token Holders
Cryptocurrency exchanges in our time are a common phenomenon in the financial world. Enterprising people have long paid attention and are using this tool. However, it is worth noting that the market includes many variations of exchanges, and each of them has positive and negative aspects. Topex.io is a cryptocurrency exchange with daily loss compensation and profit distribution between TPX token holders. - August 28, 2018 - Topexio
Dimensions Network Token Sale Commencing 12 August 2018 - Cryptocurrency Trading for the Next Generation
Built specifically for the fast expanding cryptocurrency markets, Dimensions Network is a fully scalable and full-featured trading platform bringing all the best features together in one place. In addition to regular trading, the platform will feature advanced trading features such as Options and Futures trading as well as an industry first Exchange Aggregator. - July 01, 2018 - Dimensions Network
South African Machine Learning Specialist DataProphet Secures Knife Capital Funding
Knife Capital’s investment in DataProphet will boost the company’s innovation capabilities and accelerate global expansion. - March 23, 2018 - KNF Ventures
Direct Source Wealth Announces a Giant Win for Investors
Direct Source Wealth announced the sale of Paradise Vista - a 352-unit residential apartment complex. Paradise Vista was a value-add multi-family investment opportunity for the company and investors over the past 16 months. Direct Source Wealth acquired the property, stabilized the tenant base and... - January 28, 2018 - Direct Source Wealth
Successful ICO Builds Immediate Profits for Coin Holders
AICoin Management Team Defines Key Factors for Success. AICoin (www.aicoin.io), a new style of investment collective that combines the power of artificial intelligence with the wisdom of the crowd, has successfully closed the subscription period of the Initial Coin Offering raising over $3 million dollars in crypto to back profit generation token. - October 10, 2017 - First Global Credit Ltd.
From Boots to Suits, a Former Army Captain is Changing the Investment Industry
Former Army Captain David Clark’s investment firm Capital Strength Investments, LLC is changing the way America invests for retirement. David is an OIF veteran that served in the prestigious and elite 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) as a lieutenant and later went on to command at United... - October 02, 2017 - Capital Strength Investments LLC
BancList Forms Alliance with Stackfolio
BancList (www.banclist.com), the online service that allows shareholders of privately held community banks to create listings of intent to buy and sell shares, has formed a sales, marketing, and product agreement with Stackfolio (www.stackfolio.com), the online marketplace for loan trading and... - September 07, 2017 - BancList.com
Knife Capital Cuts Loose – Opens in London After Attracting New Strategic Investor
Top rated South African venture capital firm Knife Capital has expanded into the UK after introducing a major strategic investor. - September 06, 2017 - KNF Ventures
AICoin Cryptocurrency Initial Coin Offering Nearing Successful End of Offering Period
AICoin (www.aicoin.io), a new style of investment collective that combines the power of artificial intelligence with the wisdom of the crowd, is nearing the successful close of the ICO subscription. The six-week subscription period began in mid-July and will end this coming Monday, August 28th, 2017. The ICO is sponsored by First Global Credit, a premier cryptocurrency capital markets company that has generated a great deal of interest with a more serious class of ICO subscriber. - August 24, 2017 - First Global Credit Ltd.
Real Estate Investment Firm Direct Source Wealth Tackles a 50 Million Dollar Hurdle to Satisfy Investor Demand
Direct Source Wealth acquires 50 million in assets in 24 months for investors. - August 24, 2017 - Direct Source Wealth
Financial Spreads Launch New Monthly Forex Rebate
Forex traders can now get a monthly rebate on their trading costs. - August 09, 2017 - Financial Spreads
First Global Credit Announces the Launch of AICOIN ICO: Generating Wealth Through Artificial Intelligence and the Blockchain
First Global Credit, a premier cryptocurrency capital markets company, has entered into a partnership with a team of developers using Artificial Intelligence trading algorithms to form AICOIN (aicoin.io), a unique ICO designed to benefit both token holders and the public blockchain business community, AICOIN is a fully functioning investment service (not an idea in development) that leverages off blockchain technology to deliver revenue from two different but complementary profit streams. - July 05, 2017 - First Global Credit Ltd.
Angeleno: LA's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs, Top Deal-Makers, and Influencers That Keep the Region Bustling with New and Innovative Trends in the Business World
Barbara D'Amato | Trilogy Brands Group - Featured as One of LA's Power Players by Angeleno Magazine - June 06, 2017 - Trilogy Brands Group
F&B Expansion in China: Trilogy Brands Speaker at the ICSC China Retail Summit in Shanghai, China
Trilogy Brands bets China has an appetite for American brands. - April 27, 2017 - Trilogy Brands Group
KNF Ventures Invests in Quicket Online Ticketing Services Solution
KNF’s investment in Quicket will optimise ticketing capabilities for South Africa’s long tail of event management and fuel expansion into key African markets. - March 31, 2017 - KNF Ventures
FlightScope and HBD Partnership Put a Unique South African Venture Capital Exit on the Radar
Leading global developer of 3D Doppler ball-tracking radar for sports: FlightScope, today announced that it bought out its venture capital partner on mutually beneficial terms. - February 04, 2017 - KNF Ventures
FinancialSpreads.com Creates an Exciting New Affiliate Programme
Financial Spreads has created a fairer affiliate program. - October 28, 2016 - Financial Spreads
FinancialSpreads.com Helps Investors with Big Improvements to Guaranteed Stops
Financial Spreads makes key changes to its risk management orders to help investors. - October 21, 2016 - Financial Spreads
Trilogy Brands Group Premier Presenting Sponsor at Global Restaurant Leadership Conference in the Middle East
Trilogy Brands Group, a pioneer in Global Brand Development, was a Premier Presenting Sponsor at the 1st Inaugural Global Restaurant Leadership Conference 2016 held in the Middle East. - October 18, 2016 - Trilogy Brands Group
Trilogy Brands Group: Keynote Speaker at the Middle East Franchise Association Expo and Awards Ceremony 2016 in Dubai, UAE
Middle East Franchise expo is pleased to announce Trilogy Brands Group, as a Keynote Speaker at the Middle East Franchise Association Expo and Awards Ceremony, presented by His Highness Prince Bandar bin Saud bin Khaled Al Saud, Honorary Chairman of the Middle East and North Africa Franchise... - October 18, 2016 - Trilogy Brands Group
Alfred Lettner – U.S. Stocks Still Attractive Despite Talks of Interest Rate Hike
Stock market could test new highs as rate hike jitters fade. - August 31, 2016 - Alfred Lettner
Simon Conway Discusses the 2016 IPO Market and M&A Activity - Alfred Lettner
Simon Conway, the Investment Director at Alfred Lettner, explains the reasons why the IPO market which is at its worse since the financial crisis. - August 04, 2016 - Alfred Lettner
Markets React Very Well to UK Referendum - Alfred Lettner
Senior Investment Managers, David Perry and Edward Smith discuss the impact of Brexit. - August 02, 2016 - Alfred Lettner
Alfred Lettner - "Brexit" Has Caused Deep Shock to Global Economy
Britain has suffered a “deep” shock to the economy from the Brexit vote, a senior member of Alfred Lettner, the family-owned financial advisory firm in Austria, stressed today. - July 14, 2016 - Alfred Lettner
Financial Spreads Increases Capacity by 500% to Cope with EU Referendum Trading Volumes
Financial Spreads has increased server capacity in expectation of heavy trading volumes around the EU referendum. - June 23, 2016 - Financial Spreads
Financial Spreads Think the Risk-Reward Ratio of Trading the UK Referendum is Skewed Against Investors
Many investors will find it tempting to trade the UK referendum however the extreme volatility will make it difficult to trade the markets profitably. - June 23, 2016 - Financial Spreads
LockeBridge Investment Bank Advises on Sale of Winning Proposals, Inc.
LockeBridge Investment Bank announced today that it has acted as the exclusive financial advisor in the sale of Winning Proposals, Inc. to WP Ventures, LLC. Based in Vienna Virginia, Winning Proposals has supported the government contracting community with support services on over 1500 bid... - May 25, 2016 - LockeBridge Capital Partners
Prism Analytical Technologies Raises $1.8M to Change the Face of Analytical Instrumentation Used in the Field and Laboratory
Hyde Park Angels led the round with participation from Grand Angels. - March 30, 2016 - Hyde Park Angels
FinancialSpreads.com Reopens for Trading
In July 2015, Financial Spreads, the UK spread trading and CFD trading operator, wrote to their clients to say they could no longer offer a trading service. Financial Spreads has now re-opened. - February 23, 2016 - Financial Spreads
KNF Ventures Blends Knowledge Networks and Funding in an Entrepreneurial Approach to Venture Capital Investment
Knife Capital launches SARS section 12J Venture Capital Company with incentive to fund South African innovation-driven ventures. - February 18, 2016 - KNF Ventures
U.S. Equity Market Performance is Sustainable, According to Drapella Capital Management Report
Drapella Capital Management Sees 4 Key Reasons Why U.S. Corporate Earnings Can Continue to Grow and Drive Equity Market Returns in 2016. - November 24, 2015 - Drapella Capital Management
Industry Veteran Abby Cowart Selected as First-Ever Executive Director for Shareholder Services Association
Shareholder Services Association (SSA) today announced that Abby S. Cowart, an experienced veteran of the shareholder services and investor relations industries, has been named as the organization’s first-ever executive director. Patrick Burke, SSA president, explained that a renewed... - November 12, 2015 - Shareholder Services Association
Anchor Capital Investment Ltd. (XETRA:ACP) Acquires a 50% Interest in Al Hamra Hotels and Resorts
Anchor Capital Investments Ltd (NSX: ACI) is pleased to announce it has acquired a 50% interest in Al Hamra Hotels and Resorts Ltd (Al Hamra Hotels). Al Hamra Hotels owns 97.4% of the shares in PT Alhamara Internasional which, in turn owns a chain of restaurants in Surabaya and on Lombuk Island in Indonesia. - October 24, 2015 - Anchor Capital Investments Ltd
Anchor Capital Investments Ltd (NSX: ACI) Announces Subscription for 3,477,000 New CDI's in Nanopac Innovation Ltd.
Anchor Capital Investments Ltd (NSX: ACI) is pleased to announce to having subscribed for 3,477,000 new CDI’s in Nanopac Innovation Ltd. for a subscription price of US$1,738,500 to be paid by 28 November 2015. Nanopac is a Malaysian company, focused on solar technology, medical particle... - October 22, 2015 - Anchor Capital Investments Ltd
Anchor Capital Investment Ltd. (FSE:ACP) Has Started Designated Sponsoring, Focus on German Market, Plans Road Show in Frankfurt
Designated Sponsoring will ensure appropriate tight spread and trading margin as well as tradability in Xetra. This is to support a more active trading market maintained by the broker acting as Designated Sponsor. Anchor has undertaken this step to hopefully create more liquidity in the market and to thus offer its investors and shareholders better opportunities to purchase and sell shares. - October 22, 2015 - Anchor Capital Investments Ltd