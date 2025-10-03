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Within Institutional Brokerages
Gohlke Launches Finoptica, Financial Services Marketing Agency Building Brands and Driving Demand
Financial services marketing veteran Christopher Gohlke today announced the launch of Finoptica, a marketing agency designed to help start-ups and growth-driven financial services companies cut through the noise with clear strategies, precise execution and measurable results. With two decades of... - October 03, 2025 - Finoptica
Sarna Technologies Selected by StoneX Group Inc. for Risk and Portfolio Margin Management Platform
Global financial services network to monitor and manage Portfolio Margin and RegT accounts using Sarna Technologies' cloud-based risk and margin solutions. - January 21, 2025 - Sarna Technologies
FOREXer Limited Awarded Top 100 Trusted Financial Institution in the Middle East
FOREXer Limited, a leading name in the financial industry, has proudly secured its position as one of the Top 100 Trusted Financial Institutions in the Middle East. This prestigious recognition was conferred at the Middle East Financial Markets Awards Ceremony in Dubai on September 24, 2023. - October 18, 2023 - FOREXer LLC Rep.
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. Appointed as Fully Disclosed Clearing Broker for Cboe’s New U.S. Treasuries Trading Platform
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. today announced it will serve as the fully disclosed clearing broker of Cboe Global Markets’ new U.S. Treasuries trading platform. As a DTCC Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC) member, Mirae will help ensure anonymity on the platform, with all trades on... - December 05, 2022 - Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc
David Krantz Joins Mirae Asset Securities (USA)
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. (“Mirae”) today announced that David Krantz has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Real Estate for the U.S., based in New York. Within this role, David will oversee all aspects of the business, including acquisitions, asset management and... - October 25, 2022 - Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc
Mirae Launches US Overnight Trading Services
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. announced the launch of US overnight trading services for clients. With the resources and reach of a leading global securities business, Mirae’s US brokerage firm has now expanded its current high touch execution capabilities for its clients by offering... - October 12, 2022 - Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc
RESAAS Agents Become First to Access RESAAS Pay, the Real Estate Industry’s First KYC and AML Compliant Broker-to-Broker Payment System
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced the successful rollout of RESAAS Pay to all Real Estate Agents using RESAAS. - April 01, 2022 - RESAAS
RESAAS Launches Groundbreaking Payment System for the Real Estate Industry
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today, announced the launch of RESAAS Pay, a first-of-its-kind digital payment system for real estate brokerages, agents and... - March 25, 2022 - RESAAS
PropTech Unicorn “Pacaso” Selects RESAAS to Expand Luxury Second Home Offering
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced a marketing partnership with Pacaso, a technology-enabled second home marketplace, to provide Real Estate Agents with access to luxury homes for their clients interested in co-ownership. - February 25, 2022 - RESAAS
RESAAS Adds Industry Veteran to Advisory Board
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the addition of Alex Lange to the Company’s Advisory Board. - November 12, 2021 - RESAAS
RESAAS to Participate in the COLLIERS Securities 2021 Institutional Investor Conference
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced that management will participate in the Colliers Securities 2021 Institutional Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Thursday, September 9, 2021. - September 09, 2021 - RESAAS
RESAAS to Present at Q3 Virtual Investor Summit
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced that management will present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit, hosted by the Investor Summit Group, taking place August 17-18, 2021. - August 16, 2021 - RESAAS
Nationwide Moving Franchise “You Move Me” Joins RESAAS Approved Supplier Program
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced a marketing partnership with You Move Me as part of RESAAS’ Approved Supplier Program. - June 12, 2021 - RESAAS
RESAAS Launches Approved Supplier Program to Centralize Best-in-Class Tools for Agents
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, announced the launch of the RESAAS Approved Supplier Program to help Agents within the RESAAS Platform choose suppliers with confidence. - June 11, 2021 - RESAAS
RESAAS to Present at LD Micro Invitational Investor Conference
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced that management will present at the LD Micro Invitational, hosted by Sequire Virtual Events, taking place on June 8-10,... - May 27, 2021 - RESAAS
VIRANI Selects RESAAS to Enhance Its International Marketing and Referral Business
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, has partnered with Virani Real Estate Advisors (“VIRANI”), a recognized market leader and international brokerage headquartered in Canada. - May 19, 2021 - RESAAS
RESAAS Provides Corporate Update
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, has provided the following corporate update. Recent Highlights - Continued operational execution drives first profitable month in company... - May 06, 2021 - RESAAS
RESAAS Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Capital Markets and Investor Relations Program
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, has engaged investor relations specialists MZ Group (“MZ”) to lead a comprehensive strategic capital markets and investor relations... - April 02, 2021 - RESAAS
Blackwell Global Launches New Bahamas Entity with Flagship Turbo Account
The Blackwell Global Group, an industry leading brokerage company, is pleased to announce the official opening of its new Regulated Bahamas office. Blackwell Global Investments hopes that the addition of this regulated entity will allow the group to better serve its international client base and business partners interested in leveraged Forex and CFD trading solutions. - March 31, 2021 - Blackwell Global
FTMarkets Trading Platform Has Officially Launched in Vietnam
Now Vietnamese people can use FTMarkets to download applications and conduct foreign exchange transactions. - January 10, 2020 - FTMarkets
2018 Best Direct Market Access Provider Award by World Finance Market Goes to Alaric Trader
Alaric Trader, a direct market access provider to U.S. exchanges and a professional broker-dealer has been awarded with World Finance Market’s Award for Best Direct Market Access Provider in 2018. The World Finance Markets awards are created in an attempt to honor and showcase excellence and... - May 01, 2018 - Alaric Trader
Mark Shore Joins Coquest Advisors as Director of Educational Research
Dallas-based Coquest Inc., one of the largest independent introducing brokers in the U.S. derivatives markets, announced today that Mark Shore has joined its Coquest Advisors LLC as Director of Educational Research. Mr. Shore will be responsible for developing educational materials, workshops and... - February 22, 2018 - Coquest Inc.
Sector Arc Advisors Wins Coquest's 2017 CTA Challenge
In a year-long contest, Sector Arc Advisors, a Chicago-based commodity trading advisor, won first in Coquest's CTA Challenge, beating out 35 other CTAs. - January 21, 2018 - Coquest Inc.
Grass Roots Movement by KELA
KELA by Live Rates Feeds is showing us again and again how they prefer to do things in a bold and innovative manner. - November 03, 2017 - Live Rates Feeds
Alaric Trader, a Direct Market Access Provider, is Teaching Professional and Novice Traders How to Trade Market Imbalances
Market Imbalances is one of the last few hidden treasures of market-neutral profit making and Alaric Trader is giving away a whitepaper with the best practices on trading order imbalances. - August 31, 2017 - Alaric Trader
Live Rates Feeds Launches the IDXUSD
Live Rates Feeds in collaboration with Idex Online S.A. has launched the world's first tradable diamond index. - May 02, 2017 - Live Rates Feeds
Sooryen Announces "Ready, Set, Convert" – Apple Pay and Android Pay for Mobile and Desktop
Söoryen Technologies today announced the availability of its ‘Ready, Set, Convert’ program for eCommerce merchants to offer Apple Pay* and Android Pay* on their mobile (and desktop) websites. Söoryen Technologies is one of the first service providers to offer... - June 27, 2016 - sooryen
Currency House Sponsors IMOCA Ocean Masters New York - Vendee Race
Currency House, an online forex broker specializing in trader education, is pleased to announce their sponsorship of the IMOCA Ocean Masters New York-Vendée Race as the presenting partner alongside SpaceCode, an intelligent asset management company. Starting on May 29th, 2016 from Downtown... - May 18, 2016 - Currency House
Coquest Advisors Launched to Tap Best-in-Class Trading Managers
Coquest Advisors, a division of Dallas-based Coquest, Inc, one of the largest independent introducing brokers in the United States, has been launched under the leadership of former Altegris exec Max Eagye to use the firm's new research and due diligence arm to find the best commodity trading advisors for client portfolios. - September 25, 2015 - Coquest Inc.
CTA Challenge Participants in Final Stretch of 2015 Competition
The CTA Challenge is a year-long real time trading contest that tests the grit of commodity trading advisors against their peers. This year's CTA Challenge, hosted by Coquest Inc., is in its final stretch but is too close to call with a strong competitive slate of traders taking part. - August 22, 2015 - Coquest Inc.
Southbridge Wealth Management to Attend the Annual Global Finance Conference
Southbridge Wealth Management announces its participation in the upcoming Annual Global Commodities Finance Conference, to be held in Chicago, Illinois in September 2015. - August 21, 2015 - SouthBridge Wealth Management
Ryan Hart Joins Coquest Inc. as Director of Research, Portfolio Manager
Ryan Hart, CFA, CAIA, joined Coquest Inc. as Director of Research and portfolio manager. Formerly with Altegris Advisors, Mr. Hart will find and perform due diligence on new managers to add to Coquest client portfolios. - July 23, 2015 - Coquest Inc.
Securities America Hosts 17th Annual Assistant University Features Keynote Speakers MK Mueller and Wayne Pepper
International trainer and author of the award-winning book 8 to Great: The Powerful Process of Positive Change MK Mueller will open Securities America’s 17th annual Assistant University Oct. 9-10, at the Hilton Omaha. Wayne Pepper, senior coach and presenter from the David Allen Company, will... - October 15, 2014 - Securities America Inc.
GARC - GAR Consulting Opens New Branch in Sweden
GARC - GAR Consulting (Global Authentic Research Consulting) is pleased to announce the new branch office opening in Stockholm today, which symbolizes further expansion of the company’s network to cover larger part of Scandinavia. - August 24, 2014 - GAR Consulting
Securities America Branch Adds Advisors with $93 Million in Combined Client Assets
Investor Securities Group welcomes two advisors with more than $600,000 in revenue. - August 16, 2014 - Securities America Inc.
Securities America Acquires Dalton Strategic Investment Services
Indiana broker-dealer becomes super branch with 60 advisors, $950M in assets and $7M in GDC. - August 03, 2014 - Securities America Inc.
Securities America 2014 Connect! Educates and Inspires
National conference delivers powerful messages, from Condoleezza Rice to Captain Phillips - July 29, 2014 - Securities America Inc.
Next Gen Panel, ‘SAM Talks’ Highlight Securities America Connect! Agenda
Firm celebrates 30th anniversary with Condoleezza Rice, Captain Phillips, and Three Dog Night. - June 27, 2014 - Securities America Inc.
Securities America Welcomes Team with $50 Million in Client Assets
Alabama-based Trowbridge Wealth Management looking for support to grow practice. - June 18, 2014 - Securities America Inc.
Arbor Point Advisors Adds Team with $120 Million in Client Assets
Omaha-based advisors with more than 30 years of experience join Fortress Wealth. - June 04, 2014 - Securities America Inc.
Securities America Unveils Latest Paperless Office Solution
Online Vault Gives Advisors Free, Unlimited Document Storage - May 08, 2014 - Securities America Inc.
Triad to Provide Global Investment Banking for the Healthcare Industry
Triad Securities, a leading Wall St brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the formation of Triad Healthcare Partners, a division of Triad Securities Corp. The new division, headed by Andrew Hirschberg, will provide investment banking services, focused on the specialty pharmaceutical sector. - February 28, 2014 - Triad Securities
James Austin as Head of Institutional Equity Trading
Parus Capital appoints James Austin as Head of Institutional equity trading, Hong Kong. Parus Capital today announced it has appointed James Austin as Head of the Institutional Client Group – Equity, for Asia. Mr. Austin transfers to Hong Kong from New York Deutsche Bank where he headed up... - February 18, 2014 - Parus Capital
Reach Wealth Management to Head European Commodity Trading Expo
Reach Wealth Management have announced that the company will be heading the European Commodity Trading Expo in Basel, Switzerland come August 2014. - February 13, 2014 - Reach Wealth Management
Parus Capital to Open Offices in Europe
European offices in the future for Parus Capital. - February 12, 2014 - Parus Capital
Securities America Partners with DocuSign
Securities America has selected DocuSign®, the Global Standard for eSignature®, to provide the easiest, fastest, most secure way for Securities America advisors and clients to complete and sign account documents at any time, on any device. - September 21, 2013 - Securities America Inc.
Madley Capital Management to Incorporate Derivatives Trading System in 2014
Madley Capital Management has announced plans to incorporate a new online derivatives trading system as part of the company’s product line come mid 2014. - September 19, 2013 - Madley Capital Management
John Deleon to Return to Madley Capital Management
Madley Capital Management confirms that Mr. John Deleon will return to head the company’s after sales service department in January 2014. - September 19, 2013 - Madley Capital Management
Madley Capital Management to Expand Energy Trading Department
Madley Capital Management plans to implement the first of several strategic changes by increasing its focus on the energy sector. - September 19, 2013 - Madley Capital Management
Madley Capital Management to Recruit Michael Stricklin as Head of Currency Trading Department
Madley Capital Management has announced that Mr. Michael Stricklin will be joining the UK based commodity brokerage in October 2013. - September 04, 2013 - Madley Capital Management