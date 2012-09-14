PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Shadow Financial Systems Expands its Headquarters to Accommodate Continued Growth ShadowSuite is being adopted by more industry participants and current customers are expanding asset class coverage creating the need to expand the team on all fronts and therefore, the size of corporate headquarters. - May 18, 2019 - Shadow Financial Systems, Inc.

Cryptocurrencies Now Recognized by Shadow Financial Systems' ShadowSuite Shadow Poised for Continued Growth with Addition of Cryptocurrency Asset Support. - October 16, 2018 - Shadow Financial Systems, Inc.

2018 Best Direct Market Access Provider Award by World Finance Market Goes to Alaric Trader Alaric Trader, a direct market access provider to U.S. exchanges and a professional broker-dealer has been awarded with World Finance Market’s Award for Best Direct Market Access Provider in 2018. The World Finance Markets awards are created in an attempt to honor and showcase excellence and stellar... - May 01, 2018 - Alaric Trader

Mark Shore Joins Coquest Advisors as Director of Educational Research Dallas-based Coquest Inc., one of the largest independent introducing brokers in the U.S. derivatives markets, announced today that Mark Shore has joined its Coquest Advisors LLC as Director of Educational Research. Mr. Shore will be responsible for developing educational materials, workshops and webinars... - February 22, 2018 - Coquest Inc.

Sector Arc Advisors Wins Coquest's 2017 CTA Challenge In a year-long contest, Sector Arc Advisors, a Chicago-based commodity trading advisor, won first in Coquest's CTA Challenge, beating out 35 other CTAs. - January 21, 2018 - Coquest Inc.

Grass Roots Movement by KELA KELA by Live Rates Feeds is showing us again and again how they prefer to do things in a bold and innovative manner. - November 03, 2017 - Live Rates Feeds

Alaric Trader, a Direct Market Access Provider, is Teaching Professional and Novice Traders How to Trade Market Imbalances Market Imbalances is one of the last few hidden treasures of market-neutral profit making and Alaric Trader is giving away a whitepaper with the best practices on trading order imbalances. - August 31, 2017 - Alaric Trader

Live Rates Feeds Launches the IDXUSD Live Rates Feeds in collaboration with Idex Online S.A. has launched the world's first tradable diamond index. - May 02, 2017 - Live Rates Feeds

Sooryen Announces "Ready, Set, Convert" – Apple Pay and Android Pay for Mobile and Desktop Söoryen Technologies today announced the availability of its ‘Ready, Set, Convert’ program for eCommerce merchants to offer Apple Pay* and Android Pay* on their mobile (and desktop) websites. Söoryen Technologies is one of the first service providers to offer ‘fingerprint... - June 27, 2016 - sooryen

Currency House Sponsors IMOCA Ocean Masters New York - Vendee Race Currency House, an online forex broker specializing in trader education, is pleased to announce their sponsorship of the IMOCA Ocean Masters New York-Vendée Race as the presenting partner alongside SpaceCode, an intelligent asset management company. Starting on May 29th, 2016 from Downtown New... - May 18, 2016 - Currency House

Coquest Advisors Launched to Tap Best-in-Class Trading Managers Coquest Advisors, a division of Dallas-based Coquest, Inc, one of the largest independent introducing brokers in the United States, has been launched under the leadership of former Altegris exec Max Eagye to use the firm's new research and due diligence arm to find the best commodity trading advisors for client portfolios. - September 25, 2015 - Coquest Inc.

CTA Challenge Participants in Final Stretch of 2015 Competition The CTA Challenge is a year-long real time trading contest that tests the grit of commodity trading advisors against their peers. This year's CTA Challenge, hosted by Coquest Inc., is in its final stretch but is too close to call with a strong competitive slate of traders taking part. - August 22, 2015 - Coquest Inc.

Southbridge Wealth Management to Attend the Annual Global Finance Conference Southbridge Wealth Management announces its participation in the upcoming Annual Global Commodities Finance Conference, to be held in Chicago, Illinois in September 2015. - August 21, 2015 - SouthBridge Wealth Management

Ryan Hart Joins Coquest Inc. as Director of Research, Portfolio Manager Ryan Hart, CFA, CAIA, joined Coquest Inc. as Director of Research and portfolio manager. Formerly with Altegris Advisors, Mr. Hart will find and perform due diligence on new managers to add to Coquest client portfolios. - July 23, 2015 - Coquest Inc.

Securities America Hosts 17th Annual Assistant University Features Keynote Speakers MK Mueller and Wayne Pepper International trainer and author of the award-winning book 8 to Great: The Powerful Process of Positive Change MK Mueller will open Securities America’s 17th annual Assistant University Oct. 9-10, at the Hilton Omaha. Wayne Pepper, senior coach and presenter from the David Allen Company, will share... - October 15, 2014 - Securities America Inc.

GARC - GAR Consulting Opens New Branch in Sweden GARC - GAR Consulting (Global Authentic Research Consulting) is pleased to announce the new branch office opening in Stockholm today, which symbolizes further expansion of the company’s network to cover larger part of Scandinavia. - August 24, 2014 - GAR Consulting

Securities America Branch Adds Advisors with $93 Million in Combined Client Assets Investor Securities Group welcomes two advisors with more than $600,000 in revenue. - August 16, 2014 - Securities America Inc.

Securities America Acquires Dalton Strategic Investment Services Indiana broker-dealer becomes super branch with 60 advisors, $950M in assets and $7M in GDC. - August 03, 2014 - Securities America Inc.

Securities America 2014 Connect! Educates and Inspires National conference delivers powerful messages, from Condoleezza Rice to Captain Phillips - July 29, 2014 - Securities America Inc.

Next Gen Panel, ‘SAM Talks’ Highlight Securities America Connect! Agenda Firm celebrates 30th anniversary with Condoleezza Rice, Captain Phillips, and Three Dog Night. - June 27, 2014 - Securities America Inc.

Securities America Welcomes Team with $50 Million in Client Assets Alabama-based Trowbridge Wealth Management looking for support to grow practice. - June 18, 2014 - Securities America Inc.

Arbor Point Advisors Adds Team with $120 Million in Client Assets Omaha-based advisors with more than 30 years of experience join Fortress Wealth. - June 04, 2014 - Securities America Inc.

Securities America Unveils Latest Paperless Office Solution Online Vault Gives Advisors Free, Unlimited Document Storage - May 08, 2014 - Securities America Inc.

Triad to Provide Global Investment Banking for the Healthcare Industry Triad Securities, a leading Wall St brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the formation of Triad Healthcare Partners, a division of Triad Securities Corp. The new division, headed by Andrew Hirschberg, will provide investment banking services, focused on the specialty pharmaceutical sector. - February 28, 2014 - Triad Securities

James Austin as Head of Institutional Equity Trading Parus Capital appoints James Austin as Head of Institutional equity trading, Hong Kong. Parus Capital today announced it has appointed James Austin as Head of the Institutional Client Group – Equity, for Asia. Mr. Austin transfers to Hong Kong from New York Deutsche Bank where he headed up the... - February 18, 2014 - Parus Capital

Reach Wealth Management to Head European Commodity Trading Expo Reach Wealth Management have announced that the company will be heading the European Commodity Trading Expo in Basel, Switzerland come August 2014. - February 13, 2014 - Reach Wealth Management

Parus Capital to Open Offices in Europe European offices in the future for Parus Capital. - February 12, 2014 - Parus Capital

Securities America Partners with DocuSign Securities America has selected DocuSign®, the Global Standard for eSignature®, to provide the easiest, fastest, most secure way for Securities America advisors and clients to complete and sign account documents at any time, on any device. - September 21, 2013 - Securities America Inc.

Madley Capital Management to Expand Energy Trading Department Madley Capital Management plans to implement the first of several strategic changes by increasing its focus on the energy sector. - September 19, 2013 - Madley Capital Management

John Deleon to Return to Madley Capital Management Madley Capital Management confirms that Mr. John Deleon will return to head the company’s after sales service department in January 2014. - September 19, 2013 - Madley Capital Management

Madley Capital Management to Incorporate Derivatives Trading System in 2014 Madley Capital Management has announced plans to incorporate a new online derivatives trading system as part of the company’s product line come mid 2014. - September 19, 2013 - Madley Capital Management

Madley Capital Management to Recruit Michael Stricklin as Head of Currency Trading Department Madley Capital Management has announced that Mr. Michael Stricklin will be joining the UK based commodity brokerage in October 2013. - September 04, 2013 - Madley Capital Management

Robert Veasley - Head of Corporate Trading at Madley Capital Management to Retire at the End of 2013 Mr. Robert Veasley – Head of Corporate Trading at Madley Capital Management, the UK based futures and options brokerage has announced plans for his retirement at the end of this year. - September 04, 2013 - Madley Capital Management

$137M O’Donnell Financial Group Joins Securities America Financial advisor Gregory O’Donnell of O’Donnell Financial Group in Larkspur, Calif., has become a registered representative with independent broker-dealer Securities America Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. - September 01, 2013 - Securities America Inc.

Securities America Participates in Operation Gratitude Securities America employees came together to make 225 paracord survival bracelets for Operation Gratitude, a volunteer-based organization that sends care packages to active and veteran military service members and their families. - September 01, 2013 - Securities America Inc.

Madley Capital Management Announce Plans for Shanghai Branch Madley Capital Management have announced that the company will be opening an Asian branch to its operations by mid 2014. - August 30, 2013 - Madley Capital Management

Madley Capital Management Confirm Sponsorship Deal Recent rumors about a possible sponsorship deal with a major UK rugby team have been confirmed by Madley Capital Management. - August 30, 2013 - Madley Capital Management

TradeMarkets.com Launches Broker in a Box TradeMarkets has launched its new Broker in a Box service, the online trading industry’s first comprehensive Partnership solution that covers all aspects of running a full Brokerage company. - August 15, 2013 - TradeMarkets.com

Securities America’s Anderson Joins BISA Board Securities America’s Mike Anderson, has been named to the Bank Insurance and Securities Association’s (BISA) Board of Directors. Mike Anderson joined Securities America in January 2012 and heads the Financial Institution and Business Growth Division. - May 02, 2013 - Securities America Inc.

Securities America Partners with Finance Logix Securities America has entered into an agreement to offer Finance Logix platform as its preferred financial planning solution. Finance Logix has been customized for Securities America and is a user friendly tool which includes both goal and cash flow analysis. - February 22, 2013 - Securities America Inc.

Securities America Selects Assistant of the Year Claypool to be Honored at National Conference in D.C. Securities America will honour Robin Claypool, administrative assistant for Kevin Clar of L&M Financial in Rochester, N.Y., as the Assistant of the Year for 2012. She will be honored at the Securities America National Conference, to be held on June 9-12, 2013. - February 21, 2013 - Securities America Inc.

Securities America’s Winters Wins FPA Nebraska Scholarship Securities America’s margin, trading and cashiering manager, Aaron Winters, received a CFP® Scholarship from the Financial Planning Association of Nebraska. Winters joined Securities America in 2008, holds a bachelors degree in business administration and series 4, 7, 24, 53, 55 and 63 securities licenses. - January 02, 2013 - Securities America Inc.

Securities America Gives Back for the Holidays Securities America employees organized a charity drive to benefit a local community resource where grieving children and teens can find healing after losing loved ones. Through this drive, the independent broker/dealer gave out 229 teddy bears and paper goods to the organization. - December 23, 2012 - Securities America Inc.

Securities America HR Director Receives "40 Under 40" Award Midlands Business Journal has chosen Nicole Cummings, Securities America director of Human Resources and Training for its annual “40 under 40” list recognizing 40 outstanding young entrepreneurs, business owners, managers and professionals, each of which are under the age of 40. Cummings had joined the independent broker/dealer in 2008 following the acquisition of Brecek and Young. - December 16, 2012 - Securities America Inc.

Securities America Adds 130 Investors Security Company Reps Securities America, announced that Investors Security Company will become a branch of Securities America, thus adding 130 registered representatives. This will be one of the largest branches of the independent broker/dealer and will be led by Christopher Holloway. Investors Security Company Inc., which was founded by Cabell Birdsong in 1964, will continue to do business under the same name. - December 15, 2012 - Securities America Inc.

Securities America Expands Recruiting Team Securities America has hired Monte Garpestad to the position of senior regional director of branch office development for the upper northwest region. Garpestad is entrusted with implementing recruiting strategies and communicating Securities America’s philosophy with financial professionals seeking to align themselves with a Business Growth Expert - November 03, 2012 - Securities America Inc.

Securities America Launches New Website: Journalists Will Find New Resources and Enhanced Functionality Securities America announced the launch of its new company website. With greater functionality and extensive resources for news outlets and reporters, the site is easily obtainable on mobile devices as well. - October 19, 2012 - Securities America Inc.

Michael White-Securities America Report: Community Bank Investment Programs Have Best 1st Half in Six Years The community bank investment program continued to perform well in the first half in 2012 in security brokerage fee income and annuity commissions according to the Michael White – Securities America report. Considered the best revenue in last 6 years, the report also found that CenterState Bank of Florida (FL) led in investment program fee income, while AnchorBank (WI) topped the list in annuity fee income. - October 12, 2012 - Securities America Inc.

Securities America Adds Morrison to Executive Leadership Securities America has hired Denise Morrison to the position of chief Compliance Officer. She will also serve as a member of the executive leadership team. Denise was drawn to the technology, growth and service at securities America. She is an expert in the field of regulatory affairs and has managed various compliance areas. - September 02, 2012 - Securities America Inc.