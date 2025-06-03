Recent Headlines
Within Retail Brokerages
Brett Bartoli Launches Marine Brokerage Services, Redefining the Boat Buying and Selling Experience
Brett Bartoli, a veteran in marine sales and marketing, has launched a premium boat brokerage service specializing in pre-owned boats. Backed by years of experience managing multiple dealership brokerages, Bartoli offers expert evaluations, nationwide listings, and white-glove service for buyers and sellers. From pontoons to surf and center console boats, his client-first approach is designed to maximize value and simplify every step of the process. - June 03, 2025 - Brett Bartoli
RESAAS Agents Become First to Access RESAAS Pay, the Real Estate Industry’s First KYC and AML Compliant Broker-to-Broker Payment System
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced the successful rollout of RESAAS Pay to all Real Estate Agents using RESAAS. - April 01, 2022 - RESAAS
RESAAS Launches Groundbreaking Payment System for the Real Estate Industry
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today, announced the launch of RESAAS Pay, a first-of-its-kind digital payment system for real estate brokerages, agents and... - March 25, 2022 - RESAAS
PropTech Unicorn “Pacaso” Selects RESAAS to Expand Luxury Second Home Offering
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced a marketing partnership with Pacaso, a technology-enabled second home marketplace, to provide Real Estate Agents with access to luxury homes for their clients interested in co-ownership. - February 25, 2022 - RESAAS
RESAAS Adds Industry Veteran to Advisory Board
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the addition of Alex Lange to the Company’s Advisory Board. - November 12, 2021 - RESAAS
RESAAS to Participate in the COLLIERS Securities 2021 Institutional Investor Conference
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced that management will participate in the Colliers Securities 2021 Institutional Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Thursday, September 9, 2021. - September 09, 2021 - RESAAS
RESAAS to Present at Q3 Virtual Investor Summit
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced that management will present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit, hosted by the Investor Summit Group, taking place August 17-18, 2021. - August 16, 2021 - RESAAS
Nationwide Moving Franchise “You Move Me” Joins RESAAS Approved Supplier Program
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced a marketing partnership with You Move Me as part of RESAAS’ Approved Supplier Program. - June 12, 2021 - RESAAS
RESAAS Launches Approved Supplier Program to Centralize Best-in-Class Tools for Agents
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, announced the launch of the RESAAS Approved Supplier Program to help Agents within the RESAAS Platform choose suppliers with confidence. - June 11, 2021 - RESAAS
RESAAS to Present at LD Micro Invitational Investor Conference
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced that management will present at the LD Micro Invitational, hosted by Sequire Virtual Events, taking place on June 8-10,... - May 27, 2021 - RESAAS
VIRANI Selects RESAAS to Enhance Its International Marketing and Referral Business
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, has partnered with Virani Real Estate Advisors (“VIRANI”), a recognized market leader and international brokerage headquartered in Canada. - May 19, 2021 - RESAAS
JMS Financial Forecasts an Electrifying Year Ahead for EVs
According to JMS, the global market for electric vehicles is expected to expand from USD 121.8 billion in 2020 to USD 236.3 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 10.6% between 2021 and 2027. - May 07, 2021 - JMS Financial
RESAAS Provides Corporate Update
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, has provided the following corporate update. Recent Highlights - Continued operational execution drives first profitable month in company... - May 06, 2021 - RESAAS
RESAAS Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Capital Markets and Investor Relations Program
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, has engaged investor relations specialists MZ Group (“MZ”) to lead a comprehensive strategic capital markets and investor relations... - April 02, 2021 - RESAAS
Blackwell Global Launches New Bahamas Entity with Flagship Turbo Account
The Blackwell Global Group, an industry leading brokerage company, is pleased to announce the official opening of its new Regulated Bahamas office. Blackwell Global Investments hopes that the addition of this regulated entity will allow the group to better serve its international client base and business partners interested in leveraged Forex and CFD trading solutions. - March 31, 2021 - Blackwell Global
Lakeman Financial Launches the Lakeman Financial Foundation
Lakeman Financial recently announced that it has launched a donor-advised fund with Fidelity Charitable’s Giving Account. Fidelity Charitable is 501(c)(3) public charity. - December 31, 2020 - Lakeman Financial
Dave Ramsey Organization Announces Asa Lakeman, CFP®, CFS of Lakeman Financial as a Smartvestor Pro
Outstanding client service, ethics, and professionalism have enabled Asa Lakeman CFP®, CFS Financial Advisor and President of Lakeman Financial, to achieve a position as a SmartVestor Pro by the Dave Ramsey organization. To attain the SmartVestor Pro status, financial professionals must agree... - May 03, 2020 - Lakeman Financial
Institute of Business & Finance Announces a New CFS® Designee
Institute of Business & Finance Announces a New CFS® Designee The Institute of Business & Finance (IBF) recently awarded Asa Lakeman with the first nationally recognized mutual fund designation, CFS® (Certified Fund Specialist®). This graduate-level designation is conferred... - April 24, 2020 - Lakeman Financial
Experienced Financial Planner Launches Lakeman Financial to Better Serve Clients
Asa J Lakeman, CFP®, CFS (Certified Fund Specialist) is pleased to announce the formation of Lakeman Financial. Asa brings with him nearly two decades of experience helping businesses and families pursue their financial goals. Asa has achieved the Certified Fund Specialist and Certified... - February 29, 2020 - Lakeman Financial
ONAM Exchange - Globalizing Seamless Trading Under One Platform
High-performance, regulatory compliant, trading platform that features robust risk-management, trade surveillance, advanced trading tools and state-of-the-art security system powered by machine learning. - October 08, 2018 - ONAM Exchange
Grass Roots Movement by KELA
KELA by Live Rates Feeds is showing us again and again how they prefer to do things in a bold and innovative manner. - November 03, 2017 - Live Rates Feeds
From Boots to Suits, a Former Army Captain is Changing the Investment Industry
Former Army Captain David Clark’s investment firm Capital Strength Investments, LLC is changing the way America invests for retirement. David is an OIF veteran that served in the prestigious and elite 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) as a lieutenant and later went on to command at United... - October 02, 2017 - Capital Strength Investments LLC
MeritKapital Expands Emerging Markets Bonds Team
Meritkapital Ltd (#77/06) is very pleased to announce a valuable new member of the firm's Emerging Market Sales & Trading team. Nathalia Ermolitskaya has more than 20 years experience in the Russian and CIS capital markets industry. Highlights of her career include the buildout of the fixed... - September 16, 2017 - MeritKapital Ltd
Steven Trigili, CCO to be a Featured Speaker at IA Watch Compliance Summit in Boston
Steven Trigili, CCO of Garden State Securities, will be a guest speaker at the IA Watch Commitment to Compliance Summit in Boston, MA. Trigili will be speaking on how compliance officers can put in a plan of action now to prepare for the DOL's Fiduciary Duty Rule. - August 03, 2017 - Garden State Securities, Inc.
Live Rates Feeds Launches the IDXUSD
Live Rates Feeds in collaboration with Idex Online S.A. has launched the world's first tradable diamond index. - May 02, 2017 - Live Rates Feeds
Robert P. Finley of Virtue Asset Management Accepted for Membership in the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA)
Robert P. Finley of Virtue Asset Management in Barrington, IL as been accepted for membership in the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA). Robert Finley is a CFA® charterholder and a Certified Financial Planner™ certificant with 14 years of experience. Robert most... - August 28, 2016 - Virtue Asset Management
Launching of Virtue Asset Management
Robert Finley CFA, CFP®, former Senior Portfolio Manager of $375 million in assets for high net worth individuals, has launched Virtue Asset Management. An independent asset management company. - July 28, 2016 - Virtue Asset Management
Currency House Sponsors IMOCA Ocean Masters New York - Vendee Race
Currency House, an online forex broker specializing in trader education, is pleased to announce their sponsorship of the IMOCA Ocean Masters New York-Vendée Race as the presenting partner alongside SpaceCode, an intelligent asset management company. Starting on May 29th, 2016 from Downtown... - May 18, 2016 - Currency House
Absolute Capital Launches Two New Mutual Funds
Absolute Capital has launched two new mutual funds which offer active management in response to changing market conditions. The strategies provide for market participation with a focus on risk management. The Absolute Capital Asset Allocator Fund and Absolute Capital Defender Fund are managed by... - January 25, 2016 - Absolute Capital Portfolio Management Group
Absolute Capital Ranked as One of America’s Fastest Growing Companies in the Inc. 5000
Absolute Capital has now been ranked as one of America’s fastest growing companies for five years in a row. Brian Osborn, Managing Director at Absolute Capital states “We are extremely proud to achieve these honors. It is a direct reflection of our team’s abilities and the... - January 11, 2016 - Absolute Capital Portfolio Management Group
Fintech Startup Takes Price Comparison Industry to a New Level - Money Transfers Comparison by The Money Cloud
The Money Cloud is a new form of price comparison site that compares currency rates, fees of money transfer companies. Users of this service can compare different players in the foreign exchange market, such as banks, money transfer operators, peer-to-peer online companies, FX brokers, payment services and travel money firms. - November 19, 2015 - The Money Cloud.com
Burbank Cybersecurity Company Announces Release of VEEDog, Created to Protect Small Business Networks with the Latest in Protection Technology
VEEDog Inc. announces the release of its cybersecurity product, named VEEDog, built specifically to address the feature demands and the budget constraints of the small to medium-sized business (SMB) sector. The product was designed to provide a layer of defense that large enterprises and government... - October 08, 2015 - VEEDog Inc
Southbridge Wealth Management to Attend the Annual Global Finance Conference
Southbridge Wealth Management announces its participation in the upcoming Annual Global Commodities Finance Conference, to be held in Chicago, Illinois in September 2015. - August 21, 2015 - SouthBridge Wealth Management
EasyCE, LLC Debuts Insurance Industry’s First Multi-Platform Continuing Education Tool
EasyCE, LLC announced the launch of the insurance industry’s first multi-platform continuing education tool for insurance professionals. EasyCE combined industry-leading technology including full-course audio on every course and downloadable apps for both Apple® and Android® mobile... - March 31, 2015 - EasyCE, LLC
Firm Offers Tools to Help Financial Planners Engage Millennials
As more and more Millennials eschew traditional financial planners to go it alone or use computer-based algorthims, Kevin Newton of Newton Impact Group LLC offers a way for financial planners to make real inroads with this demographic. - August 27, 2014 - Newton Impact Group
Institute of Business & Finance Announces a New CIS™ Designee - Joyce Blonskij
Joyce Blonskij - Certified Income Specialist provides the knowledge needed to create a plan designated to provide a steady stream of income to clients on a regular basis, using conventional as well as unconventional methods. To obtain this designation the following requirements must be met: 2,000 hours or more work experience in the financial services industry or a bachelor’s degree for an accredited college or university. Candidate must complete a self-study program of six modules in 15 weeks. - August 05, 2014 - Blonskij Financial Services, Inc.
James Austin as Head of Institutional Equity Trading
Parus Capital appoints James Austin as Head of Institutional equity trading, Hong Kong. Parus Capital today announced it has appointed James Austin as Head of the Institutional Client Group – Equity, for Asia. Mr. Austin transfers to Hong Kong from New York Deutsche Bank where he headed up... - February 18, 2014 - Parus Capital
Andrew Kinnear - Vice President for Finance at Sinclair Capital Management to Retire by 2015
Mr. Andrew Kinnear, Vice President for Finance at Sinclair Capital Management, the UK based commodity brokerage has officially announced plans for his retirement at the end of the year. - February 13, 2014 - Sinclair Capital Management
Parus Capital to Open Offices in Europe
European offices in the future for Parus Capital. - February 12, 2014 - Parus Capital
Succession Resource Group Expands Team and Focus to Insurance Industry
Succession Resource Group, Inc. (SRG) the industry leader providing acquisition and succession solutions to the financial services industry has added industry veteran Don A. McLaughlin, CLU, CLF, ChFC, MSM to its team of experts. - January 28, 2014 - Succession Resource Group
Olympus Futures INC Announces Sierra Chart as One of Its Platform Partners
Sierra Chart is a professional Trading platform for the financial markets. Sierra Chart supports manual, automated and simulated trading. - July 27, 2012 - Olympus Futures
Direct Currency Markets Limited Announce the Launch of DIRECT Institutional Services for Retail Currency Traders Worldwide
Direct Currency Markets Limited is excited to announce new Institutional level trade services and trading account options to retail clients globally. As the next step in the Company global growth plan, and to better service the growing demand for DCM's reliable, transparent, high performance trade execution, the Company has upgraded all trade execution infrastructure and MetaTrader 4 trading account options, including Mobile trading platforms for iPhone/iPad, Android accordingly. - June 12, 2012 - Direct Currency Markets Limited
Integrated Financial Group Holds The Annual 2012 Consortium Retreat; LPL Financial Advisors Share Best Practices
Over 50 members of their consortium of LPL financial advisors and staff converged upon the Grand Hyatt Atlanta Hotel in Buckhead for the annual educational retreat held January 26th thru 28th. The Integrated Financial Group's 2012 Consortium Retreat is considered to be the highlight for the year among the independent advisor members. "It represents the essence of the consortium" - 'the Brain Trust' stated Don Patrick, Managing Director. - February 14, 2012 - Integrated Financial Group
Parry Thorsten Partners Announce New Head of Corporate Trading
Parry Thorsten Partners have announced that Mr. Ronald Lent – formerly of ABN Amro will be joining the Swiss commodity brokerage firm in November 2011. - September 23, 2011 - Parry Thorsten Partners
Neo Trade Europe Plan to Expand Energy Trading Department
Neo-Trade Europe plans to implement the first of several strategic changes by increasing its focus on the energy sector. - September 17, 2011 - Neo Trade Europe
Direct Currency Markets - DCMforex.com Announces Lower Cost of Trading Services to Clients Globally
Direct Currency Markets, an Australian regulated currency trading brokerage firm has lowered the cost of trading to valued clients with the reduction of trading spreads to 0.9 pips on major currency pairs. DCM combines new low variable market spreads with institutional level trade execution services, delivering a unique 'no commission' Direct Market Access dealing service to currency traders and valued clients globally. - August 02, 2011 - Direct Currency Markets Limited
Laeken International’s OTC Products and Service Solutions Intensified with New Head
Laeken International, a leading commodity futures and brokerage trading service firm which has been globally expanding its business presence within key cities worldwide, announced today that it has finally appointed Mr. Hubert Webster as the new Managing Director of the firm’s OTC Products and Services Division. - July 17, 2011 - Laeken International
Laeken International to Focus Trading Initiatives on Commodity Futures in Asia
Laeken International, one of the most successful commodity futures and brokerage firms in the industry today will give more focus on its commodity futures trading initiatives in Asia. - July 16, 2011 - Laeken International
Laeken International to Build Local Trading Office in Korea, Shanghai
Laeken International, a leading commodity futures and brokerage trading firm, has announced plan of opening new brokerage and trading offices in Korea and Shanghai, China as part of its global expansion program and enhancement of its investment management capabilities. - July 16, 2011 - Laeken International
Laeken International Names Industry Veteran to Lead Precious Metal Service in Asia Pacific Region
Laeken International, a globally expanding commodity futures and brokerage trading firm, has announced today that it has appointed Mr. Ed Fadden to lead its precious metal service expansion in its Asia Pacific subsidiaries. - July 15, 2011 - Laeken International