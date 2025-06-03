Joyce Blonskij - Certified Income Specialist provides the knowledge needed to create a plan designated to provide a steady stream of income to clients on a regular basis, using conventional as well as unconventional methods. To obtain this designation the following requirements must be met: 2,000 hours or more work experience in the financial services industry or a bachelor’s degree for an accredited college or university. Candidate must complete a self-study program of six modules in 15 weeks. - August 05, 2014 - Blonskij Financial Services, Inc.