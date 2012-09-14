PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ONAM Exchange - Globalizing Seamless Trading Under One Platform High-performance, regulatory compliant, trading platform that features robust risk-management, trade surveillance, advanced trading tools and state-of-the-art security system powered by machine learning. - October 08, 2018 - ONAM Exchange

Grass Roots Movement by KELA KELA by Live Rates Feeds is showing us again and again how they prefer to do things in a bold and innovative manner. - November 03, 2017 - Live Rates Feeds

From Boots to Suits, a Former Army Captain is Changing the Investment Industry Former Army Captain David Clark’s investment firm Capital Strength Investments, LLC is changing the way America invests for retirement. David is an OIF veteran that served in the prestigious and elite 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) as a lieutenant and later went on to command at United States... - October 02, 2017 - Capital Strength Investments LLC

MeritKapital Expands Emerging Markets Bonds Team Meritkapital Ltd (#77/06) is very pleased to announce a valuable new member of the firm's Emerging Market Sales & Trading team. Nathalia Ermolitskaya has more than 20 years experience in the Russian and CIS capital markets industry. Highlights of her career include the buildout of the fixed income... - September 16, 2017 - MeritKapital Ltd

Steven Trigili, CCO to be a Featured Speaker at IA Watch Compliance Summit in Boston Steven Trigili, CCO of Garden State Securities, will be a guest speaker at the IA Watch Commitment to Compliance Summit in Boston, MA. Trigili will be speaking on how compliance officers can put in a plan of action now to prepare for the DOL's Fiduciary Duty Rule. - August 03, 2017 - Garden State Securities, Inc.

Live Rates Feeds Launches the IDXUSD Live Rates Feeds in collaboration with Idex Online S.A. has launched the world's first tradable diamond index. - May 02, 2017 - Live Rates Feeds

Robert P. Finley of Virtue Asset Management Accepted for Membership in the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA) Robert P. Finley of Virtue Asset Management in Barrington, IL as been accepted for membership in the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA). Robert Finley is a CFA® charterholder and a Certified Financial Planner™ certificant with 14 years of experience. Robert most recently... - August 28, 2016 - Virtue Asset Management

Launching of Virtue Asset Management Robert Finley CFA, CFP®, former Senior Portfolio Manager of $375 million in assets for high net worth individuals, has launched Virtue Asset Management. An independent asset management company. - July 28, 2016 - Virtue Asset Management

Currency House Sponsors IMOCA Ocean Masters New York - Vendee Race Currency House, an online forex broker specializing in trader education, is pleased to announce their sponsorship of the IMOCA Ocean Masters New York-Vendée Race as the presenting partner alongside SpaceCode, an intelligent asset management company. Starting on May 29th, 2016 from Downtown New... - May 18, 2016 - Currency House

Absolute Capital Launches Two New Mutual Funds Absolute Capital has launched two new mutual funds which offer active management in response to changing market conditions. The strategies provide for market participation with a focus on risk management. The Absolute Capital Asset Allocator Fund and Absolute Capital Defender Fund are managed by the... - January 25, 2016 - Absolute Capital Portfolio Management Group

Absolute Capital Ranked as One of America’s Fastest Growing Companies in the Inc. 5000 Absolute Capital has now been ranked as one of America’s fastest growing companies for five years in a row. Brian Osborn, Managing Director at Absolute Capital states “We are extremely proud to achieve these honors. It is a direct reflection of our team’s abilities and the confidence... - January 11, 2016 - Absolute Capital Portfolio Management Group

Fintech Startup Takes Price Comparison Industry to a New Level - Money Transfers Comparison by The Money Cloud The Money Cloud is a new form of price comparison site that compares currency rates, fees of money transfer companies. Users of this service can compare different players in the foreign exchange market, such as banks, money transfer operators, peer-to-peer online companies, FX brokers, payment services and travel money firms. - November 19, 2015 - The Money Cloud.com

Burbank Cybersecurity Company Announces Release of VEEDog, Created to Protect Small Business Networks with the Latest in Protection Technology VEEDog Inc. announces the release of its cybersecurity product, named VEEDog, built specifically to address the feature demands and the budget constraints of the small to medium-sized business (SMB) sector. The product was designed to provide a layer of defense that large enterprises and government organizations... - October 08, 2015 - VEEDog Inc

Southbridge Wealth Management to Attend the Annual Global Finance Conference Southbridge Wealth Management announces its participation in the upcoming Annual Global Commodities Finance Conference, to be held in Chicago, Illinois in September 2015. - August 21, 2015 - SouthBridge Wealth Management

EasyCE, LLC Debuts Insurance Industry’s First Multi-Platform Continuing Education Tool EasyCE, LLC announced the launch of the insurance industry’s first multi-platform continuing education tool for insurance professionals. EasyCE combined industry-leading technology including full-course audio on every course and downloadable apps for both Apple® and Android® mobile devices,... - March 31, 2015 - EasyCE, LLC

Firm Offers Tools to Help Financial Planners Engage Millennials As more and more Millennials eschew traditional financial planners to go it alone or use computer-based algorthims, Kevin Newton of Newton Impact Group LLC offers a way for financial planners to make real inroads with this demographic. - August 27, 2014 - Newton Impact Group

Institute of Business & Finance Announces a New CIS™ Designee - Joyce Blonskij Joyce Blonskij - Certified Income Specialist provides the knowledge needed to create a plan designated to provide a steady stream of income to clients on a regular basis, using conventional as well as unconventional methods. To obtain this designation the following requirements must be met: 2,000 hours or more work experience in the financial services industry or a bachelor’s degree for an accredited college or university. Candidate must complete a self-study program of six modules in 15 weeks. - August 05, 2014 - Blonskij Financial Services, Inc.

James Austin as Head of Institutional Equity Trading Parus Capital appoints James Austin as Head of Institutional equity trading, Hong Kong. Parus Capital today announced it has appointed James Austin as Head of the Institutional Client Group – Equity, for Asia. Mr. Austin transfers to Hong Kong from New York Deutsche Bank where he headed up the... - February 18, 2014 - Parus Capital

Andrew Kinnear - Vice President for Finance at Sinclair Capital Management to Retire by 2015 Mr. Andrew Kinnear, Vice President for Finance at Sinclair Capital Management, the UK based commodity brokerage has officially announced plans for his retirement at the end of the year. - February 13, 2014 - Sinclair Capital Management

Parus Capital to Open Offices in Europe European offices in the future for Parus Capital. - February 12, 2014 - Parus Capital

Succession Resource Group Expands Team and Focus to Insurance Industry Succession Resource Group, Inc. (SRG) the industry leader providing acquisition and succession solutions to the financial services industry has added industry veteran Don A. McLaughlin, CLU, CLF, ChFC, MSM to its team of experts. - January 28, 2014 - Succession Resource Group

Olympus Futures INC Announces Sierra Chart as One of Its Platform Partners Sierra Chart is a professional Trading platform for the financial markets. Sierra Chart supports manual, automated and simulated trading. - July 27, 2012 - Olympus Futures

Direct Currency Markets Limited Announce the Launch of DIRECT Institutional Services for Retail Currency Traders Worldwide Direct Currency Markets Limited is excited to announce new Institutional level trade services and trading account options to retail clients globally. As the next step in the Company global growth plan, and to better service the growing demand for DCM's reliable, transparent, high performance trade execution, the Company has upgraded all trade execution infrastructure and MetaTrader 4 trading account options, including Mobile trading platforms for iPhone/iPad, Android accordingly. - June 12, 2012 - Direct Currency Markets Limited

Integrated Financial Group Holds The Annual 2012 Consortium Retreat; LPL Financial Advisors Share Best Practices Over 50 members of their consortium of LPL financial advisors and staff converged upon the Grand Hyatt Atlanta Hotel in Buckhead for the annual educational retreat held January 26th thru 28th. The Integrated Financial Group's 2012 Consortium Retreat is considered to be the highlight for the year among the independent advisor members. "It represents the essence of the consortium" - 'the Brain Trust' stated Don Patrick, Managing Director. - February 14, 2012 - Integrated Financial Group

Parry Thorsten Partners Announce New Head of Corporate Trading Parry Thorsten Partners have announced that Mr. Ronald Lent – formerly of ABN Amro will be joining the Swiss commodity brokerage firm in November 2011. - September 23, 2011 - Parry Thorsten Partners

Neo Trade Europe Plan to Expand Energy Trading Department Neo-Trade Europe plans to implement the first of several strategic changes by increasing its focus on the energy sector. - September 17, 2011 - Neo Trade Europe

Direct Currency Markets - DCMforex.com Announces Lower Cost of Trading Services to Clients Globally Direct Currency Markets, an Australian regulated currency trading brokerage firm has lowered the cost of trading to valued clients with the reduction of trading spreads to 0.9 pips on major currency pairs. DCM combines new low variable market spreads with institutional level trade execution services, delivering a unique 'no commission' Direct Market Access dealing service to currency traders and valued clients globally. - August 02, 2011 - Direct Currency Markets Limited

Laeken International’s OTC Products and Service Solutions Intensified with New Head Laeken International, a leading commodity futures and brokerage trading service firm which has been globally expanding its business presence within key cities worldwide, announced today that it has finally appointed Mr. Hubert Webster as the new Managing Director of the firm’s OTC Products and Services Division. - July 17, 2011 - Laeken International

Laeken International to Focus Trading Initiatives on Commodity Futures in Asia Laeken International, one of the most successful commodity futures and brokerage firms in the industry today will give more focus on its commodity futures trading initiatives in Asia. - July 16, 2011 - Laeken International

Laeken International to Build Local Trading Office in Korea, Shanghai Laeken International, a leading commodity futures and brokerage trading firm, has announced plan of opening new brokerage and trading offices in Korea and Shanghai, China as part of its global expansion program and enhancement of its investment management capabilities. - July 16, 2011 - Laeken International

Laeken International Names Industry Veteran to Lead Precious Metal Service in Asia Pacific Region Laeken International, a globally expanding commodity futures and brokerage trading firm, has announced today that it has appointed Mr. Ed Fadden to lead its precious metal service expansion in its Asia Pacific subsidiaries. - July 15, 2011 - Laeken International

Laeken International Reveals Possibility of Offering Zero Spread to Online Forex Traders Laeken International, one of the most effective and fast-rising commodity futures and brokerage firms in the industry today and recent participant in the highly aggressive online brokerage, has announced that it would be providing zero spreads to online forex traders when it crosses the market threshold in the next few weeks. - July 15, 2011 - Laeken International

Laeken International Commences the Formation of 24-Hour Trading Hotline Service Desk Laeken International, one of the most effective commodity futures and brokerage trading service firms in today’s commodity markets that has been expanding business presence and service capabilities worldwide, has announced the possibility of completing the recently started formation of a trading hotline service desk. Upon completion, the hotline service desk which will serve global clients 24 hour a day will assist traders in their inquiries and questions related to their actual trades. - July 14, 2011 - Laeken International

Laeken International Enhances Trading Education with YouTube-Embedded Audio Commentaries, Research-Focused Blogs and Online Trading Forum Laeken International, one of the fast growing commodity futures and brokerage trading services firms which provide cutting-edge proprietary trading analysis and customized technical indicators principally to high-net worth investors and professional traders, has strategically expanded its market access via the newly enhanced trading education with YouTube-embedded audio commentaries and analysis, online trading forum and research-based blogs. - July 13, 2011 - Laeken International

Laeken International’s Trading Office in Japan Commenced Laeken International, an international leading commodity futures and brokerage firm, has announced recently the commencement of its brokerage trading operation in Japan, particularly focused on foreign exchange market, precious metals, energies and contract for difference. - July 13, 2011 - Laeken International

Laeken International Forms Team, Aims to Enhance Global Growth of Fixed Income Instruments The Laeken International, a leading commodity futures and brokerage firm with global trading operations, has formed a four-man team to work for the enhancement of its global business growth particularly on fixed income instruments. The newly hired four industry veterans are expected to add trading expertise across the credit spectrum in the industry. The four were: Peter Hayes, Sarah Perkins, Graham Butler and Willard Wood. - July 10, 2011 - Laeken International

Laeken International is Slated to Kick Off Fixed Income Sales Unit Expansion in Australia Laeken International, a successful commodity futures and brokerage trading firm is scheduled to commence expansion of its Fixed Income Division in Australia. The expansion plan kicked off with hiring of Mr. Christopher Shefford and Simon Wolf as High Yield and Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities Directors, respectively. - July 09, 2011 - Laeken International

Laeken International Appoints New Director of Global Equities Division Laeken International, an international commodity futures and brokerage trading service firm, announced today the approval of appointment of Mr. William Ross as the new Director of Laeken International Global Equities Sales and Trading Division. Ross previously worked in a US-based financial and asset... - July 09, 2011 - Laeken International

Laeken International Introduces New Commission Plan for Foreign Exchange Limit Orders In its effort to offer clients with unrivaled trading services, Laeken International, a leading and globally recognized commodity futures and brokerage trading service firm has announced today the commencement of a new commission plan intended for foreign exchange limit orders. - July 09, 2011 - Laeken International

Laeken International Plans to Sponsor Series of Educational Trading Webinars Laeken International, one of the most trusted and effective commodity futures and brokerage trading companies today, is looking for an education-focused company that can provide educational materials on related commodity markets information and that can be a good partner of Laeken International on its plan of sponsoring series of educational trading webinars. - July 09, 2011 - Laeken International

Laeken International Reinforces Sales Force to Support Growth in North America Laeken International, a fast-growing commodity futures and brokerage firm, has recently responded to the business expansion and sales growth in North America via the appointment of Mr. Nicholas Withers as sales Executive for North America Bureau. Withers’ appointment is expected to support the increasing number of local clients in North America as well as the escalating demands for additional trading services. - July 09, 2011 - Laeken International

Laeken International Intensifies Alternative Investment Strategy Division via Managed Futures Products Laeken International, a leading and international commodity futures and brokerage trading services firm, has announced today the launching of its new alternative investment program called Alternative Investment Strategy Division (AISD). This Division is composed of all market and trading professionals called AISD Team who are tasked to provide institutional and retail investors with direct and full access to the fast-rising managed futures. - July 08, 2011 - Laeken International

Laeken International Releases Annual Business Achievements for 2010 Laeken International, which is among the world’s best commodity futures trading services providers, is happy to announce its annual business achievements for the year 2010. The annual report which covered trading activities from January to December 2010, highlighted effort of adding new products and services, successful opening of international offices, additional workforce and maintaining its robust position both in the commodities and foreign exchange global markets. - July 08, 2011 - Laeken International

Laeken International Appoints New Director to Lead UK-based Trading Offices Effective August 1, 2011, Laeken International, a top commodity futures and brokerage service provider, will have its trading operation in the region of United Kingdom under new directorship. Mr. Stewart Jackson will be acting as the new Managing Director for the entire UK-based trading offices of Laeken International, replacing the outgoing Mr. Thomas Pabin. Pabin, on the other hand, will be joining the firm’s top trading advisors. - July 08, 2011 - Laeken International

Laeken International Concentrates on Providing Alternative Investment Solutions with Assistance from Trading Experts The Laeken International, one of the world’s finest when it comes to providing commodity futures trading services, is now stepping up to another challenging venture in the commodity trading industry- the offering of the now newly enhanced alternative investment solutions through a distinctive and interactive alternative investment platform designed exclusively for high-net worth investors and trading advisors. - July 07, 2011 - Laeken International

Laeken International Anticipates Long Term Bull Market for Grains Commodity Futures The Laeken International Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Sebastian Pacey, a 20-year veteran commodity trader of grains futures, expects the use of fuel particularly ethanol and biodiesel to drive grains futures to impressive high records for the next few months or even years. - July 07, 2011 - Laeken International

Laeken International Expands Global Foreign Exchange Commodity Brokerage Team; Hires International Leaders Laeken International, one of the most effective commodity futures and brokerage companies in the industry today, has recently expanded its global commodity brokerage operation with the creation of new brokerage teams and hiring of internationally recognized trading experts. - July 07, 2011 - Laeken International

Laeken International Creates UK-Based Fixed Income Team Laeken International, an international commodity futures brokerage firm for thirty years, servicing global clients, has announced today the completion of the United Kingdom based Fixed Income Brokerage Team which will focus on the emerging Markets of UK and Europe. - July 07, 2011 - Laeken International

Laeken International Enhances Fixed Income Division with Plans of Creating Structured Finance Products Team Laeken International, a premier commodity futures brokerage firm that offers trading services on related commodity products and now focuses on fixed income products and structured finance products, announced today its continuous business expansion of its Fixed Income Division with plans of establishing a Structured Finance Strategy and Analytics Team to work for its structured products. - July 06, 2011 - Laeken International