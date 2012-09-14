PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Melissa Levin Insurance Reveals What Medicare-for-All Won't Cover Medicare for All has become a huge talking point for the 2020 presidential candidates. But don't let the name fool you; not everything is covered. Long Term Care is a type of insurance that is essential given the rise in healthcare costs. Set up a free consultation with Melissa to discover your options regarding long term care. - December 19, 2019 - Melissa Levin Insurance

Financial Independence Group, LLC Names Jim Cooper, Mike Mullan, and Brian Williams Co-Chief Executive Officers Dr. Bill and Ericka Cain, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Administrator, will be assuming the roles as Founders as Jim Cooper, Mike Mullan, and Brian Williams are named Co-Chief Executive Officers for Financial Independence Group. - November 07, 2019 - Financial Independence Group

Brian Williams Honored Recipient of the 2019 Bo Johnson Spirit Award for Lifetime Achievement Financial Independence Group is pleased to announce that their Chief Operating Officer, Brian Williams, has been awarded the 2019 Bo Johnson Spirit Award for Lifetime Achievement from the National Association for Fixed Annuities (NAFA). - November 02, 2019 - Financial Independence Group

Life.io Focuses on Scaling New Platform with Strategic Hires Life.io announces strategic hires to Growth and Design teams as they launch the newest version of their leading customer engagement platform Life.ioEngage(TM). - September 09, 2019 - Life.io

Financial Independence Group Helps Area Students Eliminate Lunch Debt Company Erases Student Lunch Debt for 279 Area Students. - June 22, 2019 - Financial Independence Group

Wescom Financial Services and Simplicity Life Partner for Insurance Services Strategic partnership between Wescom Financial Services and Simplicity Life formed to enhance insurance offering and increase sales opportunities. - June 15, 2019 - Simplicity Life

Sons of Norway CEO Eivind Heiberg Supports WWII Memorial Effort Sons of Norway CEO Eivind Heiberg, acting in his dual capacity as Honorary Consulate General for the Kingdom of Norway, made an appearance at Fort Snelling Tuesday in support of an effort to memorialize the 99th Infantry Battalion, an elite unit of Norwegian-speaking soldiers who fought for the U.S. - May 24, 2019 - Sons of Norway

Financial Independence Group Partners with Thrivent Independent to Launch Life Insurance & Annuity Products Financial Independence Group will now offer Thrivent Independent life insurance and annuity products to all their advisors and their clients. - May 09, 2019 - Financial Independence Group

Financial Independence Group, LLC Exclusively Partners with Economist, Author, and Retirement Expert, Tom Hegna Financial Independence Group, LLC and Tom Hegna have partnered exclusively to create the new Retire Happy Now platform. - April 24, 2019 - Financial Independence Group

IGI Life Insurance Launches IGI Life Vitality to Help Pakistan’s People Become Healthier IGI Life Insurance and Vitality Group, a subsidiary of Discovery Limited, today announced the launch of IGI Life Vitality, a first-of-its kind Shared-Value Insurance offering in Pakistan. - January 29, 2019 - IGI Life Insurance

Senior Healthcare Advisors Launches a New, Senior Friendly Medicare Open Enrollment Quote Tool And Adds a Medicare Supplement Plan Comparison Chart with Real-Time Medicare Supplement Plan G Costs. - December 13, 2018 - Senior Healthcare Advisors

Life.io Welcomes New Partners to Product Suite Life.io welcomes SuiteBreak and Human API to their product portfolio. - October 01, 2018 - Life.io

Life.io Closes Funding Round Led by SE2 to Drive Growth and Strategic Expansion Life.io has closed a capital funding round led by partners, SE2 and Eldridge Industries, LLC. This round will create strategic opportunities for Life.io to expand within the insurance industry and strengthen current partnerships. In addition, this round will support growth across client, product and data science teams. - May 10, 2018 - Life.io

Evolution Financial Group Launches It's New Brand Independent PA-based Financial Services Firm Now Perfectly Positioned to Take Financial Planning to the Next Level - February 18, 2018 - Evolution Financial Group

Life.io Enters Fourth Quarter with Promising Growth Life.io enters Q4 with positive momentum as the business expands several new carriers across group, individual, and direct to consumer business lines. Within a year, Life.io has grown considerably and now services every distribution channel and is operating across eight countries. The team plans for continued growth in 2018 by merging strategic services and products, increasing access to untapped data sets for carriers. - October 19, 2017 - Life.io

Life.io Selected to Participate in Plug and Play’s Insurtech Program Life.io has been selected to participate in Plug and Play’s 12-week Insurtech Program located in Sunnyvale, California. Life.io received the formal invitation to participate in the accelerator’s third official “batch” following a rigorous selection process of which Plug and Play... - October 02, 2017 - Life.io

Life.io Announces Partnership with University of Connecticut's School of Business' Center for the Advancement of Business Analytics The vision at Life.io is to merge the best of technology with the best of science, creating a world that helps policyholders live well, and carriers do more. Life.io is proud to announce their partnership with the University of Connecticut's Business' Center for the Advancement of Business Analytics, conducting research on big data and how it will change the course of customer engagement for the life insurance industry. - August 29, 2017 - Life.io

BrookStone Insurance Group Achieves One Year in Business BrookStone Insurance Group, LLC was formed by Brook Crawford in April of 2016 after Crawford sold his interest in an existing agency. The agency, located in Dallas, Texas, started business with just four employees, three in sales and one in administration, and has now tripled in size with a total of... - April 17, 2017 - BrookStone Insurance Group

HIH Insurance Australia Newly Resurrected The newly formed HIH Insurance Australia has been resurrected. - January 26, 2017 - HIH Insurance Australia

New Advisor System Helps Financial Service Professionals Advise Student Loan Borrowers on Complex Repayment Strategies The Certified Student Loan Advisor Board of Standards provides a comprehensive business development system for financial professionals. The program helps them build new business by adding student debt advising services to help clients overcome the challenges many borrowers experience in deciding the best repayment plan. - November 28, 2016 - CSLA

Qooter App Tool to Compare Insurance Quotes for Independent Agents Many agents and financial advisors search for legitimate ways to compare quotes online for insurance, and the Qooter Team hopes to end that search with this new app. Qooter is a very simple tool, where you just click a few basic dropdowns and the app will compare prices among many top rated insurance... - June 25, 2016 - Mintco Financial

Binger Financial Services, LLC Forms Strategic Alliance with Aon Cornerstone Binger Financial Services, LLC today announced its new partnership with Aon Cornerstone, a business unit of Aon plc (NYSE: AON) that fosters strategic alliances with minority business enterprises (MBEs). Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Binger Financial is a minority-owned firm with extensive experience... - April 06, 2016 - Binger Financial Services, LLC

Diligent Benefits Further Strengthens Partnership with Avaya Diligent Insurance Services will be one of the first companies to use the new, innovative OnAvaya™ - Google™ Cloud Platform. This will allow them to provide an even more efficient and seamless customer experience. - March 09, 2016 - Diligent Insurance Services

AccuQuote and InsuraMatch Launch New Insurance Sales and Marketing Partnership AccuQuote and InsuraMatch announced the formation of a new marketing and sales partnership. The companies’ partnership offers prospects and clients of each streamlined access to the other’s products and services. AccuQuote offers Life Insurance products while InsuraMatch is in the Property Casualty market. - February 17, 2016 - InsuraMatch

Diligent Benefits Launches a New Breed of Insurance Services Diligent Insurance Services, a leader in new age insurance services announced that it has launched Diligent Benefits to provide personalized services for consumers to select individualized insurance and financial products. Diligent Benefits does not simply quote and sell insurance policies, but provides... - January 11, 2016 - Diligent Insurance Services

Legal & General America to Deploy SuranceBay Solutions to Streamline New Business Legal & General America has chosen the new state-of-the-art application, SureNB™, to streamline and automate new business procurement. Developed by leading insurance software provider, SuranceBay, SureNB™ is a multi-carrier quoting and electronic application solution that enables companies to improve sales, lower costs, increase placement ratios, and provide better satisfaction to distributors and clients. - December 16, 2015 - SuranceBay

Educational Medicare Workshop for Baby Boomers An educational workshop titled "Managing Health Care Expenses in Retirement: What Baby Boomers Need to Know About Medicare and Long-Term Care" has been scheduled for 9:00 AM on November 21 at Elliott and Associates Wealth Advisors, Inc located at 1225 Johnson Ferry Rd, Suite 600, Marietta,... - November 11, 2015 - Elliott & Associates Wealth Advisors, Inc.

"Status Quo" May Cost Bergen County / NJ Residents on Medicare More Out of Their Pocket for 2015 PAAD - Pharmaceutical Assistance to the Aged and Disabled Income limit: less than $26,130 (single), less than $32,037 (married); Senior Gold - Income limit: between $26,130 and $36,130 (single), between $32,037 and $42,037 (married); Patient Assistance Program Eligibility Criteria and Medicare Part D http://www.rxassist.org/docx/medicare-and-paps - November 28, 2014 - Absolute Insurance Management, LLC

The Insurist Launches Insuremomtoo.com #insuremomtoo is focused on the insurance needs of Moms. - November 03, 2014 - The Insurist

September is Life Insurance Awareness Month - the Perfect Time to Make Sure Your Insurance Plans Are Up to Date Sometimes life just happens. One day things can be going smoothly, when the next, you’re thrown a curve ball. Since no one knows what the future holds, taking steps to put a financial safety net in place will provide you with peace of mind knowing you are prepared for when the unexpected happens. “Most... - September 25, 2014 - National Association of Insurance & Financial Advisors Inland Empire Chapter

TFP Brokerage Publishes President Michael R. Smith’s “Tread Lightly: A Life Insurance Guide for the Affluent Client" In conjunction, TFP Brokerage has opened TreadLightlyGuide.com - a resource for continuing education for managing and understanding complicated life insurance policies. - July 23, 2014 - TFP Brokerage

Levine Insurance Advisors Launches Quick Quote Functionality to Provide Life Insurance Quotes in Seconds Levine Insurance Advisors is proud to announce the launch of its Quick Quote functionality. - June 28, 2014 - Levine Insurance Advisors

The Pollicella Insurance Agency Receives 2014 Best of Brighton Award The Pollicella Insurance Agency is among a very small group of companies that have won the Best of Brighton Award for five consecutive years. This distinction has qualified The Pollicella Insurance Agency for the 2014 Brighton Business Hall of Fame. - May 30, 2014 - The Pollicella Insurance Agency

ROC Insurance Services Now Offers Colonial Life Voluntary Benefits ROC Insurances Services is proud to introduce Colonial Life Voluntary Benefits, offered by the Paul Revere Life Insurance Company. "This company broadens and deepens our healthcare representation to the individual and group market," says Doug Warner, VP. Colonial Life provides individuals and... - December 28, 2013 - ROC Insurance Services, Inc

Free Review Finds Life Insurance Claims Being Underpaid by Insurers A free review of life insurance claim payments is offered by the Center for Life Insurance Disputes. This review has found that insurers owe claimants more money than they are paying. - December 26, 2013 - The Center for Life Insurance Disputes

IndiaFirst Life Completes 4 Successful Years in the Indian Life Insurance Industry One of the youngest and fastest growing life insurers in the country, IndiaFirst Life celebrated its fourth successful year of operations in the Indian insurance sector. - November 22, 2013 - IndiaFirst Life Insurance

GRBM Inc., the Contractors Insurance Agency, Relocates to Brewster New York GRBM Inc, the Contractors Insurance Agency, has relocated to 2022 Route 22 Brewster New York. - November 14, 2013 - GRBM Inc

TFP Brokerage P & C Partnership Program New Hire Laura L. O'Dea to Serve as Manager of Strategic Relationships for TFP Brokerage Partnership Program for Property and Casualty Insurance Agencies. - November 01, 2013 - TFP Brokerage

PeopleSurance is Licensed to Sell in the Federally Facilitated Marketplace PeopleSurance is licensed to sell individual health insurance to individuals qualified to purchase health insurance through the Federally Facilitated Marketplace as well as through its private health insurance exchange. - October 08, 2013 - PeopleSurance

Appeal of Life Insurance Denial Gets $1 Million Claim Paid The Center for Life Insurance Disputes opened their own investigation of a couples life insurance claim and discovered the problems that were keeping the insurer from paying the claim. The Center submitted an appeal, which was accepted, and the insurer paid the $1 million life insurance claim. - July 30, 2013 - The Center for Life Insurance Disputes

Mobile Insurance Quote Site Announced PeopleSurance announces a beta version of its site with a mobile insurance quote platform and subsequent releases to take place in the third quarter of 2013. - July 26, 2013 - PeopleSurance

$255,000 Recovered from a Major Life Insurance Company by The Center for Life Insurance Disputes The Center for Life Insurance Disputes helped a client recover thousands of dollars in surrender charges from a life insurance policy. - July 24, 2013 - The Center for Life Insurance Disputes

Florida Health Insurance Exchange Announced PeopleSurance announces the creation of a private Florida health insurance exchange for immediate availability to Florida residents. - July 11, 2013 - PeopleSurance

PeopleSurance Becomes Certified PPACA Advisor The National Association of Health Underwriters has certified PeopleSurance as a Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act Advisor. - June 30, 2013 - PeopleSurance

PeopleSurance Announces the Creation of a Virginia Health Insurance Exchange PeopleSurance has created an option for consumers in Virginia of a private health insurance exchange. Virginia has elected not to administer a state run exchange forcing consumers to utilize the federally run health exchange. - June 12, 2013 - PeopleSurance

Mace Life Benefits Uses Life Settlements to Benefit Businesses Using a retired employee's key-man insurance policy owned by the company can be a great source of capital for businesses. - May 29, 2013 - Mace Life Benefits

Life Insurance Quotes Direct Has Announced the Launch of Their New Website Life insurance Quotes direct, Australia's leading insurance comparison portal have launched their new website online. - May 29, 2013 - Life Insurance Quotes Direct

IndiaFirst Life Grows at 34%; Defies Industry Trend 1) Garnered Rs. 1,316 crore business in FY 2012-13 2) Gross New Business Premium and APE grew by 34% respectively; while Policies increased by 8% 3) Won the Model Insurer Award (Asia) for the 3rd successive year 4) Launched MagicBoard, a one-of-its kind portable sales process tool. In what's supposed... - April 24, 2013 - IndiaFirst Life Insurance

PeopleSurance® Announces Registered Trademark PeopleSurance® announces it has been granted a registered trademark by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. - February 26, 2013 - PeopleSurance