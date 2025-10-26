Recent Headlines
Gold Harbor Insurance Launches National Awareness Campaign for Working and Retired Americans and Families Seeking Affordable Final Expense Life Insurance
Gold Harbor Insurance is a trusted provider of family-focused life insurance and has launched a national awareness campaign to educate working and retired Americans, including seniors, veterans, first responders, contractors, and other blue-collar professionals on affordable Final Expense coverage designed to protect families from rising funeral and medical costs. - October 26, 2025 - Gold Harbor Insurance LLC
Yolk Life Insurance Launches in Michigan, Ushering in a Bold New Era of Modern Financial Protection
Yolk Life Insurance launches in Michigan, offering modern life insurance solutions with personalized financial roadmaps and living benefits. Founded by Tim Allen and Adam Szlamkowicz, Yolk Life is on a mission to make insurance accessible and empowering for today’s families and professionals. Now serving Michigan, Texas, and Florida. - June 15, 2025 - Yolk Life Financial
The Dandy Horse™ Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent US11998801B2 for Groundbreaking Bicycle Activity Verification System
The Dandy Horse™ utilizes a combination of tag identifiers QR codes, NFC tags, RFID tags, and beacons to verify that the user is indeed the individual who rode a bicycle from point A to point B. By integrating an RFID tag within the bicycle wheel and incorporating a sally port for egress, the patented technology offers property managers an autonomous bicycle storage facility with carbon emissions tracking and reporting. - September 18, 2024 - The Dandy Horse
CCMS & Associates Delivery of Claims Adjusting Service Excellence is Proud to Announce the Addition of Alphonse Provo to the Leadership Team as the Field Claims Leader
CCMS & Associates, the distinctive independent adjusting firm based in Dunedin, Florida, announced that Alphonse Provo has accepted the role of Field Claims Leader. As a staple in the property claims leadership vertical for over 25 years, they are excited that Alphonse brings his talents and... - April 28, 2022 - CCMS & Associates
How Strength in Opposing Forces Forges Company Culture
As a younger version of yourself, when you entered the corporate world, or started your own business, or worked out for a position on the team, you had to be strong, smart, and prove yourself early and continually to be at your peak. These are the hard skills we need to perform our functions. How do we develop culture from self-advancement and a tinge of selfishness? It starts with the individuals’ values, character, and beliefs, along with effective listening skills. - March 05, 2022 - CCMS & Associates
Delivery of Claims Adjusting Service Excellence is Boosted with the Addition of Jay Knight Guasco as Director of Business Development at CCMS & Associates
Dunedin, FL CCMS & Associates, the distinctive independent adjusting firm based in Tampa Bay Florida, announced that Jay Knight Guasco has accepted the role of Director of Business Development. With over a decade of experience in claims solutions for insurance carriers, Jay is a leader with... - March 04, 2022 - CCMS & Associates
CCMS & Associates Delivery of Claims Adjusting Service Excellence Extends with the Promotions of Key Leadership Team Member Morgan Davis to Manager
Her leading the Shared Services segment will strengthen and help streamline the foundation of their claim lifecycle. The added challenge for her is accepting the role during this exciting growth phase. - July 28, 2021 - CCMS & Associates
BankersWorksite® Rebrands to Atlantic American Employee Benefits
Backed by Parent, Atlantic American Corporation®, BankersWorksite® Rebrands to Atlantic American Employee Benefits - April 22, 2021 - Atlantic American Employee Benefits
As COVID-19 Raises Chronic Illness Fears, Life Insurers Defend Against Chronic and Critical Illness Claims
The Center for Life Insurance Disputes serves life insurance policyholders from the beginning to get claims related to COVID-19 paid. - August 21, 2020 - The Center for Life Insurance Disputes
CCMS & Associates Delivery of Claims Adjusting Service Excellence Extends with the Addition of Key Leadership Team Member Kristy Hauger, Director of Business Development
CCMS & Associates, the distinctive independent adjusting firm based in Dunedin, Florida, announced that Kristy Hauger has accepted the role of Director of Business Development. Kristy has over 17 years of experience in the insurance industry. Her extensive knowledge includes marketing to... - July 14, 2020 - CCMS & Associates
Ben Franklin Insurance Bolster Commercial Insurance and Risk with New Local Hire
Ben Franklin Insurance and Investments adds key team member Aaron Brown in order to strengthen the company’s Commercial Insurance and Risk services. - May 14, 2020 - Ben Franklin Insurance and Investments
Melissa Levin Insurance Reveals What Medicare-for-All Won't Cover
Medicare for All has become a huge talking point for the 2020 presidential candidates. But don't let the name fool you; not everything is covered. Long Term Care is a type of insurance that is essential given the rise in healthcare costs. Set up a free consultation with Melissa to discover your options regarding long term care. - December 19, 2019 - Melissa Levin Insurance
Financial Independence Group, LLC Names Jim Cooper, Mike Mullan, and Brian Williams Co-Chief Executive Officers
Dr. Bill and Ericka Cain, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Administrator, will be assuming the roles as Founders as Jim Cooper, Mike Mullan, and Brian Williams are named Co-Chief Executive Officers for Financial Independence Group. - November 07, 2019 - Financial Independence Group
Brian Williams Honored Recipient of the 2019 Bo Johnson Spirit Award for Lifetime Achievement
Financial Independence Group is pleased to announce that their Chief Operating Officer, Brian Williams, has been awarded the 2019 Bo Johnson Spirit Award for Lifetime Achievement from the National Association for Fixed Annuities (NAFA). - November 02, 2019 - Financial Independence Group
Life.io Focuses on Scaling New Platform with Strategic Hires
Life.io announces strategic hires to Growth and Design teams as they launch the newest version of their leading customer engagement platform Life.ioEngage(TM). - September 09, 2019 - Life.io
Financial Independence Group Helps Area Students Eliminate Lunch Debt
Company Erases Student Lunch Debt for 279 Area Students. - June 22, 2019 - Financial Independence Group
Wescom Financial Services and Simplicity Life Partner for Insurance Services
Strategic partnership between Wescom Financial Services and Simplicity Life formed to enhance insurance offering and increase sales opportunities. - June 15, 2019 - Simplicity Life
Sons of Norway CEO Eivind Heiberg Supports WWII Memorial Effort
Sons of Norway CEO Eivind Heiberg, acting in his dual capacity as Honorary Consulate General for the Kingdom of Norway, made an appearance at Fort Snelling Tuesday in support of an effort to memorialize the 99th Infantry Battalion, an elite unit of Norwegian-speaking soldiers who fought for the U.S. - May 24, 2019 - Sons of Norway
Financial Independence Group Partners with Thrivent Independent to Launch Life Insurance & Annuity Products
Financial Independence Group will now offer Thrivent Independent life insurance and annuity products to all their advisors and their clients. - May 09, 2019 - Financial Independence Group
Financial Independence Group, LLC Exclusively Partners with Economist, Author, and Retirement Expert, Tom Hegna
Financial Independence Group, LLC and Tom Hegna have partnered exclusively to create the new Retire Happy Now platform. - April 24, 2019 - Financial Independence Group
IGI Life Insurance Launches IGI Life Vitality to Help Pakistan’s People Become Healthier
IGI Life Insurance and Vitality Group, a subsidiary of Discovery Limited, today announced the launch of IGI Life Vitality, a first-of-its kind Shared-Value Insurance offering in Pakistan. - January 29, 2019 - IGI Life Insurance
Senior Healthcare Advisors Launches a New, Senior Friendly Medicare Open Enrollment Quote Tool
And Adds a Medicare Supplement Plan Comparison Chart with Real-Time Medicare Supplement Plan G Costs. - December 13, 2018 - Senior Healthcare Advisors
Life.io Welcomes New Partners to Product Suite
Life.io welcomes SuiteBreak and Human API to their product portfolio. - October 01, 2018 - Life.io
Life.io Closes Funding Round Led by SE2 to Drive Growth and Strategic Expansion
Life.io has closed a capital funding round led by partners, SE2 and Eldridge Industries, LLC. This round will create strategic opportunities for Life.io to expand within the insurance industry and strengthen current partnerships. In addition, this round will support growth across client, product and data science teams. - May 10, 2018 - Life.io
Life.io Enters Fourth Quarter with Promising Growth
Life.io enters Q4 with positive momentum as the business expands several new carriers across group, individual, and direct to consumer business lines. Within a year, Life.io has grown considerably and now services every distribution channel and is operating across eight countries. The team plans for continued growth in 2018 by merging strategic services and products, increasing access to untapped data sets for carriers. - October 19, 2017 - Life.io
Life.io Selected to Participate in Plug and Play’s Insurtech Program
Life.io has been selected to participate in Plug and Play’s 12-week Insurtech Program located in Sunnyvale, California. Life.io received the formal invitation to participate in the accelerator’s third official “batch” following a rigorous selection process of which Plug and... - October 02, 2017 - Life.io
Life.io Announces Partnership with University of Connecticut's School of Business' Center for the Advancement of Business Analytics
The vision at Life.io is to merge the best of technology with the best of science, creating a world that helps policyholders live well, and carriers do more. Life.io is proud to announce their partnership with the University of Connecticut's Business' Center for the Advancement of Business Analytics, conducting research on big data and how it will change the course of customer engagement for the life insurance industry. - August 29, 2017 - Life.io
BrookStone Insurance Group Achieves One Year in Business
BrookStone Insurance Group, LLC was formed by Brook Crawford in April of 2016 after Crawford sold his interest in an existing agency. The agency, located in Dallas, Texas, started business with just four employees, three in sales and one in administration, and has now tripled in size with a total... - April 17, 2017 - BrookStone Insurance Group
HIH Insurance Australia Newly Resurrected
The newly formed HIH Insurance Australia has been resurrected. - January 26, 2017 - HIH Insurance Australia
New Advisor System Helps Financial Service Professionals Advise Student Loan Borrowers on Complex Repayment Strategies
The Certified Student Loan Advisor Board of Standards provides a comprehensive business development system for financial professionals. The program helps them build new business by adding student debt advising services to help clients overcome the challenges many borrowers experience in deciding the best repayment plan. - November 28, 2016 - CSLA
Qooter App Tool to Compare Insurance Quotes for Independent Agents
Many agents and financial advisors search for legitimate ways to compare quotes online for insurance, and the Qooter Team hopes to end that search with this new app. Qooter is a very simple tool, where you just click a few basic dropdowns and the app will compare prices among many top rated... - June 25, 2016 - Mintco Financial
Binger Financial Services, LLC Forms Strategic Alliance with Aon Cornerstone
Binger Financial Services, LLC today announced its new partnership with Aon Cornerstone, a business unit of Aon plc (NYSE: AON) that fosters strategic alliances with minority business enterprises (MBEs). Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Binger Financial is a minority-owned firm with extensive... - April 06, 2016 - Binger Financial Services, LLC
Diligent Benefits Further Strengthens Partnership with Avaya
Diligent Insurance Services will be one of the first companies to use the new, innovative OnAvaya™ - Google™ Cloud Platform. This will allow them to provide an even more efficient and seamless customer experience. - March 09, 2016 - Diligent Insurance Services
AccuQuote and InsuraMatch Launch New Insurance Sales and Marketing Partnership
AccuQuote and InsuraMatch announced the formation of a new marketing and sales partnership. The companies’ partnership offers prospects and clients of each streamlined access to the other’s products and services. AccuQuote offers Life Insurance products while InsuraMatch is in the Property Casualty market. - February 17, 2016 - InsuraMatch
Diligent Benefits Launches a New Breed of Insurance Services
Diligent Insurance Services, a leader in new age insurance services announced that it has launched Diligent Benefits to provide personalized services for consumers to select individualized insurance and financial products. Diligent Benefits does not simply quote and sell insurance policies, but... - January 11, 2016 - Diligent Insurance Services
Legal & General America to Deploy SuranceBay Solutions to Streamline New Business
Legal & General America has chosen the new state-of-the-art application, SureNB™, to streamline and automate new business procurement. Developed by leading insurance software provider, SuranceBay, SureNB™ is a multi-carrier quoting and electronic application solution that enables companies to improve sales, lower costs, increase placement ratios, and provide better satisfaction to distributors and clients. - December 16, 2015 - SuranceBay
Educational Medicare Workshop for Baby Boomers
An educational workshop titled "Managing Health Care Expenses in Retirement: What Baby Boomers Need to Know About Medicare and Long-Term Care" has been scheduled for 9:00 AM on November 21 at Elliott and Associates Wealth Advisors, Inc located at 1225 Johnson Ferry Rd, Suite 600,... - November 11, 2015 - Elliott & Associates Wealth Advisors, Inc.
"Status Quo" May Cost Bergen County / NJ Residents on Medicare More Out of Their Pocket for 2015
PAAD - Pharmaceutical Assistance to the Aged and Disabled Income limit: less than $26,130 (single), less than $32,037 (married); Senior Gold - Income limit: between $26,130 and $36,130 (single), between $32,037 and $42,037 (married); Patient Assistance Program Eligibility Criteria and Medicare Part D http://www.rxassist.org/docx/medicare-and-paps - November 28, 2014 - Absolute Insurance Management, LLC
The Insurist Launches Insuremomtoo.com
#insuremomtoo is focused on the insurance needs of Moms. - November 03, 2014 - The Insurist
September is Life Insurance Awareness Month - the Perfect Time to Make Sure Your Insurance Plans Are Up to Date
Sometimes life just happens. One day things can be going smoothly, when the next, you’re thrown a curve ball. Since no one knows what the future holds, taking steps to put a financial safety net in place will provide you with peace of mind knowing you are prepared for when the unexpected... - September 25, 2014 - National Association of Insurance & Financial Advisors Inland Empire Chapter
TFP Brokerage Publishes President Michael R. Smith’s “Tread Lightly: A Life Insurance Guide for the Affluent Client"
In conjunction, TFP Brokerage has opened TreadLightlyGuide.com - a resource for continuing education for managing and understanding complicated life insurance policies. - July 23, 2014 - TFP Brokerage
Levine Insurance Advisors Launches Quick Quote Functionality to Provide Life Insurance Quotes in Seconds
Levine Insurance Advisors is proud to announce the launch of its Quick Quote functionality. - June 28, 2014 - Levine Insurance Advisors
The Pollicella Insurance Agency Receives 2014 Best of Brighton Award
The Pollicella Insurance Agency is among a very small group of companies that have won the Best of Brighton Award for five consecutive years. This distinction has qualified The Pollicella Insurance Agency for the 2014 Brighton Business Hall of Fame. - May 30, 2014 - The Pollicella Insurance Agency
ROC Insurance Services Now Offers Colonial Life Voluntary Benefits
ROC Insurances Services is proud to introduce Colonial Life Voluntary Benefits, offered by the Paul Revere Life Insurance Company. "This company broadens and deepens our healthcare representation to the individual and group market," says Doug Warner, VP. Colonial Life provides individuals... - December 28, 2013 - ROC Insurance Services, Inc
Free Review Finds Life Insurance Claims Being Underpaid by Insurers
A free review of life insurance claim payments is offered by the Center for Life Insurance Disputes. This review has found that insurers owe claimants more money than they are paying. - December 26, 2013 - The Center for Life Insurance Disputes
IndiaFirst Life Completes 4 Successful Years in the Indian Life Insurance Industry
One of the youngest and fastest growing life insurers in the country, IndiaFirst Life celebrated its fourth successful year of operations in the Indian insurance sector. - November 22, 2013 - IndiaFirst Life Insurance
GRBM Inc., the Contractors Insurance Agency, Relocates to Brewster New York
GRBM Inc, the Contractors Insurance Agency, has relocated to 2022 Route 22 Brewster New York. - November 14, 2013 - GRBM Inc
TFP Brokerage P & C Partnership Program New Hire
Laura L. O'Dea to Serve as Manager of Strategic Relationships for TFP Brokerage Partnership Program for Property and Casualty Insurance Agencies. - November 01, 2013 - TFP Brokerage
PeopleSurance is Licensed to Sell in the Federally Facilitated Marketplace
PeopleSurance is licensed to sell individual health insurance to individuals qualified to purchase health insurance through the Federally Facilitated Marketplace as well as through its private health insurance exchange. - October 08, 2013 - PeopleSurance
Appeal of Life Insurance Denial Gets $1 Million Claim Paid
The Center for Life Insurance Disputes opened their own investigation of a couples life insurance claim and discovered the problems that were keeping the insurer from paying the claim. The Center submitted an appeal, which was accepted, and the insurer paid the $1 million life insurance claim. - July 30, 2013 - The Center for Life Insurance Disputes