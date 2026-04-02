Recent Headlines
Roche Surety, Inc. and Roche Surety and Casualty Co., Inc. Announce Missy Martin as Vice President
Roche Surety, Inc. and Roche Surety and Casualty Co., Inc. have announced the promotion of Missy Martin to Vice President, strengthening the company’s executive leadership team. Martin, who has been with Roche since 1991, brings 35 years of experience and industry knowledge spanning all levels of the bail bond surety profession. - April 02, 2026 - Roche Surety, Inc.
Lexington National Promotes Mark Holtschneider to President
Lexington National Insurance Corporation today announced that Mark. T. Holtschneider has been promoted to President. Ronald Frank will remain as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. Holtschneider is a CPA and an attorney. Prior to joining Lexington National in 2004, he worked at... - October 07, 2022 - Lexington National Insurance Corporation
Lexington National Insurance Corporation Hires Susan Jordan as Senior Vice President of Commercial Surety
Lexington National is excited to announce that Susan Jordan is now leading their commercial surety business. Susan joins Lexington National with 30+ years of experience. Most recently, Susan was the Regional Surety Leader at Westfield Insurance. Susan has a specific expertise in probate and... - September 26, 2022 - Lexington National Insurance Corporation
Lexington National Insurance Corporation and Allianz Partners Announce Reinsurance Agreement
Lexington National Insurance Corporation is pleased to announce a reinsurance arrangement with Allianz Partners covering OEM warranties and vehicle service contracts in the United States. “The combination of Lexington National’s A - AM Best rating, agility and expertise in CLIPs,... - September 12, 2022 - Lexington National Insurance Corporation
South Coast Surety Does It Again
South Coast Surety has announced that they have again taken a large leap forward to make Surety Performance Bonds, Payment Bonds and Bid Bonds available to more contractors, for larger jobs with less difficulty in getting qualified. Their Quick and Easy Contract Surety Program is giving same day approvals with their Simple Contract Express Application. Construction Contractors, Service Type Contractors and Supply Firms that want to go after profitable public contract. - August 24, 2017 - South Coast Surety
South Coast Surety's New Program Helps Landscape Contractors Generate More Profits
Fear of dealing with Surety Bond Companies keeps a lot of Landscape Contractors from bidding on annual maintenance contracts or landscape installations and repair work. South Coast Surety has developed a new Commercial Contract Surety Program that actually helps firms get established or improve their ability to bid on the growing number of public works. - July 19, 2017 - South Coast Surety
Viking Bond Service, Inc. Executive Vice President Thomas C. Buckner Attends NASBP Annual Meeting
The Vice President of Viking Bond Service, Inc., a provider of license surety bonds to Florida motor vehicle dealers, Thomas C. Buckner recently attended the National Association of Surety Bond Producers 2017 Annual Meeting. - July 12, 2017 - Viking Bond Service, Inc.
Good Time to Get or Expand Your Surety Support
The growing volume of public bids and the current aggressive surety underwriting create the Perfect Storm for contracting businesses to profitably grow with the current economy. - May 09, 2017 - South Coast Surety
New Review of Surety Programs for Service and Supply/Install Contracting
In underwriting public works’ contractors, surety companies extensively prequalify those businesses to confirm that they have the capital, capacity, experience and character to perform the specific contract. But, public funds are spent on a lot of other products and services beyond construction. Private Industry has always provided goods and services to our government entities. Supply and Service Contract awards make up a significant portion of governmental budgets across the country. - February 13, 2017 - South Coast Surety
Surety Executive Elected to City Council
Founder and CEO of South Coast Surety, Steven Swartz, was recently elected to the City Council of San Clemente, CA. With Mr. Swartz’s 40 years in finance and the decades of Surety experience which include his building a National Managing General Surety Underwriting Agency that has significant in-house authority, it is expected that his extensive knowledge of public works and funding will greatly benefit the city. - January 17, 2017 - South Coast Surety
Surety Supported Jobs on the Rise
The recent election ballots had billions of dollars of proposed expenditure bonds for the building and maintenance of schools, roads and public facilities that passed. This is a big opportunity for companies that have Surety Bonding Support to go after publicly funded projects. - November 22, 2016 - South Coast Surety
New Surety Access for Oil and Gas Surety Bonds Announced
South Coast Surety has announced that while many surety companies are withdrawing from the Oil & Gas Environmental Surety Bond marketplace, they do have available admitted surety support for this class of business. - July 25, 2016 - South Coast Surety
Established North Carolina Landscapers Have Month Left to Get Grandfathered License and Surety Bond
The grandfathering period to apply for the new Landscape Contractors' License ends on August 1. South Coast Surety makes it easy to get the required surety license bond. - July 10, 2015 - South Coast Surety
South Coast Surety Published Results from Customer Survey
South Coast Surety receives a tremendous positive response to a major survey of over 5000 of the Brokers and Customers the National Surety Agency services. - June 25, 2015 - South Coast Surety
Allison Thornhill Joins South Coast Surety
Allison brings her considerable skill and experience to National Surety Wholesaler, South Coast Surety. - March 13, 2014 - South Coast Surety
South Coast Surety Announces 2013 as a Banner Year
South Coast Surety closed out 2013 strongly, posting its largest year ever in premium and commission production. For the first time in South Coast Surety’s nearly 20 years of operation they generated more than $8 million in premium, with a near 50/50 split of contract and commercial bond production. This was accomplished while growing both the gross and net volume by more than 10%. - January 28, 2014 - South Coast Surety
New $75,000 ICC Property Broker Bond Now Available
Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (“FMCSA”) implementation of the new $75,000 bond requirement starts 10/1/2013. South Coast Surety has surety programs Now in place to handle all sizes of broker and freight forwarder companies. - August 16, 2013 - South Coast Surety
South Coast Surety Announces Its Largest Single Month in Production
With the surety industry looking to find sources of premium South Coast Surety is very pleased to have generated their largest amount of monthly premium ever. South Coast Surety appreciates the accounts and many brokers that have helped them breach their prior record. - August 08, 2012 - South Coast Surety
South Coast Surety Announces Record Month
South Coast Surety has proudly announced the single largest month of surety premium production in the firm's 15 years. Their production levels have continued to climb through the year, with 10 months into 2010 eclipsing their total annual production for 2009. - November 01, 2010 - South Coast Surety
South Coast Surety Announces Staff Promotions
South Coast Surety has grown its annual rate of production from 40% to over 50% through 2009. To respond to its continued growth, the firm has further defined and systematized the agency’s departments. South Coast Surety has promoted various staff members to department supervisors. - January 26, 2010 - South Coast Surety
BancInsure’s Chief Financial Officer to Retire, Interim Replacement Named
Cynthia F. McInerney to retire, Mark Krienke appointed as interim CFO. - November 05, 2009 - BancInsure
BancInsure, Inc. Announces New Partnership with Eagle Insurance and Imperial Casualty and Indemnity
New alliance to focus on PEO workers’ compensation. - September 18, 2009 - BancInsure