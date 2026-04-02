South Coast Surety has announced that they have again taken a large leap forward to make Surety Performance Bonds, Payment Bonds and Bid Bonds available to more contractors, for larger jobs with less difficulty in getting qualified. Their Quick and Easy Contract Surety Program is giving same day approvals with their Simple Contract Express Application. Construction Contractors, Service Type Contractors and Supply Firms that want to go after profitable public contract. - August 24, 2017 - South Coast Surety