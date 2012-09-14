PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Electromate Inc. Made It to the 2019 List of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials Electromate is proud to announce that their organization has been named on the 2019 list of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials. Electromate received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. This list is based on direct feedback from employees... - October 07, 2019 - Electromate Inc.

American Microsemiconductor, Inc. and VPT Components Sign Franchise Agreement With the goal of providing the best products to its customers, American Microsemiconductor has been franchised for VPT Components’ semiconductors. - September 27, 2019 - American Microsemiconductor

AirTac USA Names Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) as Authorized Distributor AirTac USA is pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic agreement with Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) that makes them an authorized distributor. AirTac is confident that their partnership will provide better service for customers within the region by offering an expanded line of products, expertise and local stock for quicker deliveries. - October 08, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) - Now an Authorized Winters Instruments Distributor Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) technical distributor of automation, pneumatics, controls and industrial networking, is now an authorized distributor of quality built instrumentation from Winters Instruments. - September 03, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

Stateside Industrial Solutions Named as Hiwin New Distributor Hiwin is pleased to announced that Stateside Industrial Solutions-S.I.S., headquartered in Miramar, Florida has recently been named technical distributor for Florida and Caribbean. - August 08, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

City Run in Dorfen 2018 with Technikwerker Technology The electrical specialists from Technikwerker deliver the display technology for the city run in Dorfen 2018. - August 08, 2018 - Technikwerker GmbH

Staeteside Industrial Solutions Names New Sales and Business Development Manager Industrial distributor Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) has named Dennis R. Hernandez as its new Sales and Business Development Manager for Florida, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. - June 21, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

New Coval Vacuum Technology Authorized Distributor- Stateside Industrial Solutions Coval is pleased to announce they have named Stateside Industrial Solutions as a an Authorizes distributor for Florida, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. Coval is a leading manufacturer of high performance advanced vacuum automation components and systems for industrial applications. - May 08, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

Electromate Inc. Recognized as a Best Workplace™ in Canada Electromate Inc. is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of this year’s Best Workplaces™ in Canada. - April 28, 2018 - Electromate Inc.

Patlite Announce New Distributor – Stateside Industrial Solutions Stateside Industrial Solutions is the New Patlite Distributor in Florida, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. Patlite is a leading provider of innovative LED status indicating lights, sound alarms, visual and audible communication network system and solutions which enhance the safety, security and comfort of workplaces and communities. - April 01, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

New Distributor Announcement – Stateside Industrial Solutions Turck USA is pleased to announce that they have entered into a strategic agreement with Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) that makes them their authorized distributor for Puerto Rico. This expands their existing partnership. - February 27, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

Amjo Corp Celebrates Its First Year of the Curatron FLASH PEMF System The Curatron FLASH PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field) system was introduced in January 2017 and instantly became Amjo Corp's best selling Impulse System. The FLASH rounds out the Curatron Family of PEMF products. Amjo Corp has great plans for 2018 and the continuing growth of PEMF sales. - January 23, 2018 - Amjo Corp

Mars Electric Supports Ronald McDonald House’s Cleaning Supply Drive Northeast Ohio’s leading distributor and wholesaler of electric supplies collects donations at all twelve of its branches. - December 24, 2017 - Mars Electric

Review the Highly Durable Wire Storage Cages from Cal-Wire Cal-Wire, one of the leading wire mesh manufacturers in the U.S., announces their upcoming 70-year anniversary. Find out more about the company & its services. - December 09, 2017 - California Wire Products Corporation

Mars Electric Promotes Michael Doris and Michael Mammone Northeast Ohio’s leading distributor and wholesaler of electric supplies promotes two key managers, Michael Doris and Michael Mammone. - November 03, 2017 - Mars Electric

California Wire Products Announces Upcoming 70-Year Anniversary Cal-Wire, one of the leading wire mesh manufacturers in the U.S., announces their upcoming 70-year anniversary. Find out more about the California Wire Products company & their services. - November 01, 2017 - California Wire Products Corporation

500 People Attend Mars Electric Open House and New Product Expo Mars Electric, northeast Ohio’s leading distributor and wholesaler of electric supplies hosts largest event of its kind at its new central warehouse and headquarters in Mayfield Village, Ohio. - October 07, 2017 - Mars Electric

Underground Aluminum URD Triplex and Quadruplex Cables Now Available at Nassau Electrical The renowned wire and cable supplier has added aluminium URD underground irrigation cables to its long list of cable products available for sale at cost effective prices to customers from all over the world. - August 27, 2017 - Nassau Electrical

Kitchen Arab Equipment Marketplace Revolutionizes How Restaurants and Suppliers Connect Startup Kitchen Arab Equipment Marketplace (KAE) provides the largest kitchen equipment marketplace in Dubai, the UAE, and the Middle East. With more kitchen equipment suppliers and companies relying on their services to list, advertise, and sell their products and services, KitchenAE.com has quickly... - August 18, 2017 - Kitchen Arab Equipment Marketplace

HomElectrical Makes The 2017 Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year HomElectrical.com ranks #2076 in the 2017 Inc. 5000 List for America’s Fastest Growing Companies. - August 18, 2017 - HomElectrical

Electromate Inc. Certified as a Great Workplace Electromate® Inc., one of the country’s leading providers of high performance Factory Automation Products, is proud to announce that they have been certified as a Great Workplace after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the Electromate® workplace experience. - July 20, 2017 - Electromate Inc.

Amphenol Expands Same-Day Availability of 100-Gigabit Ethernet (100GbE) QSFP28 Direct Attach Copper Cable Assemblies via its Cables on Demand division. Amphenol Cables on Demand (www.CablesOnDemand.com), an online subsidiary of interconnect-industry leader, Amphenol Corporation, proudly announces the expansion of its newest series of in-stock no lead-time 100G QSFP28 Passive Copper Cable Assemblies; supporting blazing-fast data throughput up to 28.05... - March 29, 2017 - Amphenol Cables on Demand

April 4 – Nathalie Gosset Invited Keynote Speaker at the Hoops and Hurdles of Equal Pay, a CLU and AAUW Event No country has yet achieved a work environment where men and women earn the same income when hired in similar job positions. The United States lag behind nineteen countries in equal pay. Women earn 80 cents on average for every dollar paid to men in the US, according the statistics of the American Association... - March 13, 2017 - IEEE Region 6 Southern Area

QRC's WBT 3000 Offers Third Party Software for Rapid Integration Into Existing Intelligence Systems QRC is pleased to announce support of COMINT Consulting's Krypto 1000 on the WBT 3000 series products. - November 22, 2016 - QRC Technologies

American Microsemiconductor Certified to AS 9100C by DEKRA DEKRA Certification, Inc. announced that it has certified American Microsemiconductor’s management system at the company’s Madison, NJ and Pen Argyl, PA locations to AS 9100C. "This accreditation allows us to extend our existing quality policies into new products for the Avionics industry,"... - October 22, 2016 - American Microsemiconductor

FocalSpec Introduces New Automatic Inline Roughness Measurement System for Wire, Cable and Filament Extrusion Applications in North America FocalSpec, Inc., a supplier of optical high-precision 3D scanning sensors and solutions, is pleased to announce the formal North American launch of their new non-contact wire, cable and filament surface roughness measurement system, the MicroProfiler MP 900. The MP 900 is based on FocalSpec's patented... - September 09, 2016 - FocalSpec, Inc.

Method Lights Launches the Next Evolution in Picture Lights, Changing How We See Art New patented technology from Method Lights provides museum quality picture and artwork lighting for the home and office, that's affordable and easy to install. The products are wireless and ceiling mounted with the ability to dim, adjust for color temperature and beam diameter, ensuring an even and full coverage. - June 25, 2016 - Foley Marketing Advisors

FocalSpec, Inc. Launches a Range of New High-Resolution 3D Line Confocal Imaging Sensors for Demanding Surface Metrology Applications FocalSpec, Inc., a supplier of optical 3D surface measurement solutions with sub-micron resolution, is pleased to announce the formal North American launch of their new 3D Line Confocal Imaging (LCI) sensors. The new sensors can be integrated into both in-production and standalone 3D scanning systems. - June 09, 2016 - FocalSpec, Inc.

QRC Technologies Acquired by DC Capital Partners QRC Technologies announced today that it has been acquired by an affiliate of DC Capital Partners (“DC Capital”), a private equity investment firm headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia. - May 24, 2016 - QRC Technologies

Pasternack Introduces Their PE15A5025 GaN Power Amplifier Operating in the Popular 2 to 6 GHz Band New 50 Watt GaN Power Amplifier with 47 dBm Psat and 50 dB Small Signal Gain Available from Pasternack - May 13, 2016 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Unveils New Portfolio of Waveguide Twists Operating from 18 to 110 GHz Across Seven Bands Waveguide Twists Available in 45 and 90 Degree Configurations In-Stock from Pasternack - May 13, 2016 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Croylek Support Mount Kilimanjaro Climb for Children’s Charity Local Surrey student to scale the highest free-standing mountain in the world. - May 08, 2016 - Croylek Limited

Croylek Limited Announce 1st Anniversary of Online Store In April 2015, croylekstore.com was launched to supply smaller quantity goods to the market and this month celebrates its 1st anniversary. - April 27, 2016 - Croylek Limited

Croylek Hong Kong Celebrates 10th Anniversary Croylek Limited has established itself as a leading supplier of electrical, mechanical and thermal insulation products and this year sees the 10th anniversary of Croylek's business venture in China. - April 21, 2016 - Croylek Limited

FocalSpec, Inc. Introduces New High-Precision Line Confocal Imaging Scanner for Demanding 3D Electronics AOI/AOM Applications FocalSpec, Inc., a supplier of Line Confocal Imaging (LCI) sensors and LCI-based 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) and Automated Optical Measurement (AOM) systems for the electronics industry, is pleased to announce the formal North American launch of their new 3D Line Confocal Imaging Scanner. The... - March 06, 2016 - FocalSpec, Inc.

Pasternack Announces a New and Improved Version of The Cable Creator™ Now You Can Design, Customize and Purchase Your Own Special Cable Configurations at Pasternack.com. - February 20, 2016 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

QRC Announces the World's Smallest RF Recording & Playback System QRC Technologies (QRC) today announced the release of its 3rd Wide Band Transcorder® (WBT®), the WBT 3000. Now it is possible to carry a single device that will copy the RF environment and store that environment on digital media. The recording can then be used for further analysis in either software or other RF devices. The RF recording that is made does not contain any physical data, strictly the raw RF samples. - February 04, 2016 - QRC Technologies

Pasternack Introduces a New Rackmount Variable Gain RF Amplifier with Performance from 100 MHz to 18 GHz Digitally Controlled Variable Gain Amplifier Offers Accurate Attenuation Levels Over the Entire Frequency Band - January 22, 2016 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

FocalSpec Ltd, a Finnish Manufacturer of Unique LCI 3D AOI/AOM Sensors and Systems Expands Business to North America FocalSpec, Ltd, developer and manufacturer of Line Confocal Imaging (LCI) sensors and LCI-based 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) and Automated Optical Measurement (AOM) systems for the electronics and cable & wire manufacturing industries, is pleased to announce the launch of FocalSpec, Inc., a wholly-owned US subsidiary based in Cumming, Georgia, near Atlanta. - January 16, 2016 - FocalSpec, Inc.

Pasternack Waveguide Frequency Mixers Operate Across Full Ka, Q, U, V, E & W Millimeter Wave Bands Waveguide Mixers Boast Impressive Conversion Loss Performance in Rugged Compact Packages from Pasternack - November 27, 2015 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Lightning Protection Equipment Company Opens in Chicago Suburb Electra USA offers a link to the quality products distributed by Forend lightning protection company. The quality and affordability of active strike protection systems and equipment is assured. - November 19, 2015 - Electra USA

New 8-Bit Digital Phase Shifters from Pasternack Offer 360 Degrees of Highly Accurate Variable Phase Shift Pasternack Releases Programmable Analog Phase Shifters Using TTL Logic Interface. - November 15, 2015 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Unveils New VNA Test Cables That Mitigate Phase Change Over 75,000 Flexure Cycles 18, 26.5 and 40 GHz Ruggedized Amplitude and Phase Stable VNA Test Cables In-Stock at Pasternack - November 06, 2015 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

1000Bulbs.com Adds New LED Lighting Products from Green Creative 1000Bulbs.com has increased its LED lighting offerings with over 100 new products from Green Creative. - October 02, 2015 - 1000Bulbs.com

Unique, Powerful Electronics for HPC and Signal Processing Now Distributed in USA Electronic warfare product distributor Cyntony Corporation and hardware developer Peralex Electronics jointly announce the appointment of Cyntony as worldwide distributor with exclusive rights in the USA. - September 12, 2015 - Cyntony Corporation

Pasternack Expands Portfolio of In-Stock and Ready to Ship GaN Power Amplifiers Diverse Offering of GaN Power Amplifiers Boast High Power & High Gain over Wide Bands Up to 7.5 GHz - September 11, 2015 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

1000Bulbs.com Introduces New Collection of Antique Light Fixtures Online lighting retailer 1000Bulbs.com has recently acquired a stylish collection of antique light fixtures from US-based manufacturer Sunlite Lighting. Ideally paired with matching antique light bulbs, these rustic fixtures are made to give any room an industrial yet modern appeal. With the addition... - August 23, 2015 - 1000Bulbs.com

Award-Winning Lunera LED Bulbs Available at 1000Bulbs.com Award-winning Helen and Susan LED replacement bulbs from Lunera are now available at 1000Bulbs.com. Unlike many commercial LED replacements, the Helen and Susan are plug-and-play solutions which work directly with existing ballasts, requiring no electrical rewiring or bypassing of the ballast. Customers... - July 18, 2015 - 1000Bulbs.com

QRC Technologies Part of Great Place to Work® QRC Technologies today was reviewed by its employees and Great Place to Work®. The review highlights what makes its workplace culture great in areas like professional development and training, company atmosphere, benefits and rewards among others, and can be seen on QRC's Website. “QRC’s... - July 15, 2015 - QRC Technologies