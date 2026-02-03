Recent Headlines
Within Electrical Apparatus & Equipment, Wiring Supplies, & Related Equipment Merchant Wholesalers
Kocchi's Redefines Fleet Safety with Next-Gen AI Mobile DVR Solutions for Commercial Vehicles
Kocchi's, a leading global provider of vehicle surveillance technology, today announced the launch of its enhanced AI-powered Mobile DVR (MDVR) series, specifically engineered to improve fleet safety and operational efficiency for the logistics, public transit, and specialized transport industries. - February 03, 2026 - Kocchi's Technology (Hong Kong) Limited
Avitech Appoints Don Hosmer as New U.S. National Sales Manager
Avitech International Corp., multiview pioneer and innovative designer and manufacturer of user-friendly KVM technologies and multi-functional video processing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Don Hosmer as the company’s new U.S. National Sales Manager. With new solutions, Avitech can provide flexible multi-functional KVM multiview and switching solutions that are proven in control room environments, operations centers, live event productions, meeting rooms, and more. - April 22, 2025 - Avitech International Corp.
Merrimac Industrial Sales Donates Lifesaving Equipment to Haverhill, Mass. Fire Department
A $5,000 high-powered chop saw used to get victims out of crashed vehicles was donated to the Haverhill, Massachusetts Fire Department by Merrrimac Industrial Sales, a local tool store and contract manufacturer. - July 03, 2024 - Merrimac Industrial Sales
Painless Performance Products Proudly Launches All-New Website, Invites Enthusiasts to Join Newsletter
Painless Performance Products, a leading provider of premium automotive wiring solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new website. Designed with user experience in mind, the revamped website offers customers enhanced navigation, intuitive interface, and seamless access to a wide... - June 18, 2024 - Painless Performance
EWEL Launches New Ecommerce Website, Expending Accessability to Quality Electrical Products
EWEL, a leading electrical wholesaler based in Edmonton, is happy to announce the launch of its new ecommerce platform www.ewel.ca, ushering in a new era of digital accessibility and convenience for customers. The new B2B & B2C ecommerce website offers a variety of quality electrical products,... - May 04, 2024 - EWEL
Mietubl Will Launch New Smart Cutting and Pasting Machine
Mietubl, a leader in the cutting machine industry, is set to unveil its latest innovation: the Smart Cutting and Pasting Integrated Machine. This groundbreaking device combines cutting and pasting functions to solve all screen protector application challenges in one go. Previous models tackled... - May 01, 2024 - Guangdong Mietubl Holdings Development Co., Ltd.
Sensopart New Authorized Distributor - Stateside Industrial Solutions
Sensopart is confident that this new partnership will provide better service for customers within the region by offering an expanded line of products, technical expertise, local presence and inventory for quicker deliveries. - September 04, 2023 - Stateside Industrial Solutions
Cortex Security New PoE Switch for 4K Devices
Cortex Security Has Updated the PoE Hardware in both NVRs and PoE Switches for Power and Efficiency Combined - July 17, 2023 - Cortex Security Inc
To Return or Not to Return? A Wire and Cable Company from Great Neck Goes Remote.
After two years of the pandemic, offices worldwide and in the United States are beginning to reopen. In his first The State of the Union Address, President Joe Biden encouraged the professionals to get back to work and "fill our great downtowns again." However, not every company is... - June 04, 2022 - Nassau National Cable
Unified Payments Group Names Brian Bickel Vice President of Sales Enablement
Unified Payments Group, a leading fintech provider of B2B order-to-cash automation solutions, announced today that Brian Bickel has been named Vice President of Sales Enablement. Mr. Bickel brings more than three decades of experience from the digital payments industry where he held senior... - February 03, 2022 - Unified Payments Group
1000Bulbs.com Urges Everyone to Buy Christmas Lights Before Stock Sells Out
Due to ongoing supply chain issues affecting the entire country, 1000Bulbs.com is urging customers to buy their Christmas lights now while supplies are still available. - October 17, 2021 - 1000Bulbs.com
Nassau National Cable Launches Lighting Product Range
Nassau National Cable has taken the first steps to diversify its wire and cable offerings by introducing a Lighting vertical on its website www.nassaunationalcable.com. The company has introduced an exhaustive range of Lighting products in major categories - including flat panels, track panels,... - August 21, 2021 - Nassau National Cable
EWEL Announces Relocation of the Sherwood Park Branch
EWEL, an Edmonton-operated electrical wholesaler, announces the plan to move its Sherwood Park branch into a brand-new facility at #130 3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, Alberta. Relocation has proceeded in staged phases since late summer 2020 and will conclude by late February 2021. The new... - February 25, 2021 - EWEL
TRUMPower Releases 30 Watt AC/DC Medical Desktop Power Supply That Meets IP43 Standards
TRUMPower introduces a 25-30 watt TM30D medical grade desktop adapter series that meets IP43 solid particle/liquid ingress standards. With a compact size of 4.33” (L) x 1.97” (W) x 1.26” (H), the class I power supply comes equipped with IEC 320/C14 AC inlet and is available in 4 single output voltages of 5V, 12V, 15V and 18V. - January 29, 2021 - Tumbler Technologies, Inc. DBA TRUMPower
Large Format Printer Parts Announces New Distribution Partnership with Sun Chemical
Large Format Printer Parts, a worldwide distributor of wide format digital printer spare parts, is thrilled to announce a new distribution partnership with Sun Chemical for its inkjet Streamline range of solvent based inkjet inks. The Streamline range of inkjet inks is designed for a wide variety... - October 07, 2020 - Large Format Printer Parts
TRUMPower Unveils Ultra-Compact 160W AC/DC Power Adapter Utilizing GaN Technology
TRUMPower introduces its new TTG160 power adapter series. The 160W GaN FET power supply targets industrial and ITE applications which require efficient power conversion. The power supply series is capable of supporting both class I and class II requirements and has 5 standard single output voltages. - September 18, 2020 - Tumbler Technologies, Inc. DBA TRUMPower
TRUMPower Releases Medically Approved, IP54 Rated 132-150W Desktop Adapters Designed for Home Healthcare Use
TRUMPower has released its new TPM150 series power adapter made for home healthcare use. The 132-150W desktop adapter comes in a slim 6.90” (L) x 3.55” (W) x 1.11” (H) design, is IP54 rated, and approved for IEC/EN/UL 60601-1 Edition 3.1. - September 03, 2020 - Tumbler Technologies, Inc. DBA TRUMPower
Mietubl Launch New Screen Protector Cutting Machine
Mietubl is one of China's leading screen protector wholesale supplier. the company has long been committed to establishing a complete product system. In 2020, Mietubl has launched a new product, series-intelligent screen protector cutting machine. Nowadays，smart phones now use large-size touch... - August 16, 2020 - Guangdong Mietubl Holdings Development Co., Ltd.
StayConnect® Electrical Solutions Announces Agreement with Distribution America
Today, StayConnect Electrical Solutions announces a partnership agreement with Distribution America – a hardware store retailers' cooperative with 15,000 affiliated retail locations. “This partnership with Distribution America (DA) is a logical next step in expanding distribution of... - July 13, 2020 - StayConnect Electrical Solutions
Kocchi’s® Releases 3D 360° Surround View System for Heavy-Duty Vehicles
Surroundeye 360 is specially designed for heavy-duty vehicles like trucks, buses, engineering machinery and emergency vehicles, and is easy to be installed and calibrated. - April 11, 2020 - Kocchi's Technology (Hong Kong) Limited
Kocchi’s® Released Next-Gen Wireless Observation Camera System; Allows Interference-Free Video at Extreme Distances Up to 300m
Kocchi’s® 720P digital wireless backup camera system. - April 01, 2020 - Kocchi's Technology (Hong Kong) Limited
Loeb Electric Announces New Website and Rebranding
Loeb Electric, an independent electrical distributor and service provider, recently rebranded and announced the launch of its new website focused around electrical and lighting services and supplies for both national account and contractor customers. The new branding includes a modern aesthetic... - February 12, 2020 - Loeb Electric
Power-Flo Technologies Acquires Nassor Electrical Supply Co., Inc.
Power-Flo Technologies has acquired the assets of Nassor Electrical Supply Co., Inc. - December 26, 2019 - Power-Flo Technologies
Electromate Inc. Made It to the 2019 List of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials
Electromate is proud to announce that their organization has been named on the 2019 list of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials. Electromate received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. This list is based on direct feedback from... - October 07, 2019 - Electromate Inc.
American Microsemiconductor, Inc. and VPT Components Sign Franchise Agreement
With the goal of providing the best products to its customers, American Microsemiconductor has been franchised for VPT Components’ semiconductors. - September 27, 2019 - American Microsemiconductor
Power-Flo Technologies Acquires Twinco Supply
Power-Flo Technologies expands mechanical contractor distribution territory across New York City and Long Island. - January 24, 2019 - Power-Flo Technologies
AirTac USA Names Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) as Authorized Distributor
AirTac USA is pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic agreement with Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) that makes them an authorized distributor. AirTac is confident that their partnership will provide better service for customers within the region by offering an expanded line of products, expertise and local stock for quicker deliveries. - October 08, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions
Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) - Now an Authorized Winters Instruments Distributor
Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) technical distributor of automation, pneumatics, controls and industrial networking, is now an authorized distributor of quality built instrumentation from Winters Instruments. - September 03, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions
Stateside Industrial Solutions Named as Hiwin New Distributor
Hiwin is pleased to announced that Stateside Industrial Solutions-S.I.S., headquartered in Miramar, Florida has recently been named technical distributor for Florida and Caribbean. - August 08, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions
City Run in Dorfen 2018 with Technikwerker Technology
The electrical specialists from Technikwerker deliver the display technology for the city run in Dorfen 2018. - August 08, 2018 - Technikwerker GmbH
Staeteside Industrial Solutions Names New Sales and Business Development Manager
Industrial distributor Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) has named Dennis R. Hernandez as its new Sales and Business Development Manager for Florida, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. - June 21, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions
New Coval Vacuum Technology Authorized Distributor- Stateside Industrial Solutions
Coval is pleased to announce they have named Stateside Industrial Solutions as a an Authorizes distributor for Florida, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. Coval is a leading manufacturer of high performance advanced vacuum automation components and systems for industrial applications. - May 08, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions
Electromate Inc. Recognized as a Best Workplace™ in Canada
Electromate Inc. is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of this year’s Best Workplaces™ in Canada. - April 28, 2018 - Electromate Inc.
Patlite Announce New Distributor – Stateside Industrial Solutions
Stateside Industrial Solutions is the New Patlite Distributor in Florida, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. Patlite is a leading provider of innovative LED status indicating lights, sound alarms, visual and audible communication network system and solutions which enhance the safety, security and comfort of workplaces and communities. - April 01, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions
New Distributor Announcement – Stateside Industrial Solutions
Turck USA is pleased to announce that they have entered into a strategic agreement with Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) that makes them their authorized distributor for Puerto Rico. This expands their existing partnership. - February 27, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions
Amjo Corp Celebrates Its First Year of the Curatron FLASH PEMF System
The Curatron FLASH PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field) system was introduced in January 2017 and instantly became Amjo Corp's best selling Impulse System. The FLASH rounds out the Curatron Family of PEMF products. Amjo Corp has great plans for 2018 and the continuing growth of PEMF sales. - January 23, 2018 - Amjo Corp
Mars Electric Supports Ronald McDonald House’s Cleaning Supply Drive
Northeast Ohio’s leading distributor and wholesaler of electric supplies collects donations at all twelve of its branches. - December 24, 2017 - Mars Electric
Review the Highly Durable Wire Storage Cages from Cal-Wire
Cal-Wire, one of the leading wire mesh manufacturers in the U.S., announces their upcoming 70-year anniversary. Find out more about the company & its services. - December 09, 2017 - California Wire Products Corporation
Mars Electric Promotes Michael Doris and Michael Mammone
Northeast Ohio’s leading distributor and wholesaler of electric supplies promotes two key managers, Michael Doris and Michael Mammone. - November 03, 2017 - Mars Electric
California Wire Products Announces Upcoming 70-Year Anniversary
Cal-Wire, one of the leading wire mesh manufacturers in the U.S., announces their upcoming 70-year anniversary. Find out more about the California Wire Products company & their services. - November 01, 2017 - California Wire Products Corporation
500 People Attend Mars Electric Open House and New Product Expo
Mars Electric, northeast Ohio’s leading distributor and wholesaler of electric supplies hosts largest event of its kind at its new central warehouse and headquarters in Mayfield Village, Ohio. - October 07, 2017 - Mars Electric
Underground Aluminum URD Triplex and Quadruplex Cables Now Available at Nassau Electrical
The renowned wire and cable supplier has added aluminium URD underground irrigation cables to its long list of cable products available for sale at cost effective prices to customers from all over the world. - August 27, 2017 - Nassau Electrical
Kitchen Arab Equipment Marketplace Revolutionizes How Restaurants and Suppliers Connect
Startup Kitchen Arab Equipment Marketplace (KAE) provides the largest kitchen equipment marketplace in Dubai, the UAE, and the Middle East. With more kitchen equipment suppliers and companies relying on their services to list, advertise, and sell their products and services, KitchenAE.com has... - August 18, 2017 - Kitchen Arab Equipment Marketplace
HomElectrical Makes The 2017 Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year
HomElectrical.com ranks #2076 in the 2017 Inc. 5000 List for America’s Fastest Growing Companies. - August 18, 2017 - HomElectrical
Electromate Inc. Certified as a Great Workplace
Electromate® Inc., one of the country’s leading providers of high performance Factory Automation Products, is proud to announce that they have been certified as a Great Workplace after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the Electromate® workplace experience. - July 20, 2017 - Electromate Inc.
Amphenol Expands Same-Day Availability of 100-Gigabit Ethernet (100GbE) QSFP28 Direct Attach Copper Cable Assemblies via its Cables on Demand division.
Amphenol Cables on Demand (www.CablesOnDemand.com), an online subsidiary of interconnect-industry leader, Amphenol Corporation, proudly announces the expansion of its newest series of in-stock no lead-time 100G QSFP28 Passive Copper Cable Assemblies; supporting blazing-fast data throughput up to 28. - March 29, 2017 - Amphenol Cables on Demand
April 4 – Nathalie Gosset Invited Keynote Speaker at the Hoops and Hurdles of Equal Pay, a CLU and AAUW Event
No country has yet achieved a work environment where men and women earn the same income when hired in similar job positions. The United States lag behind nineteen countries in equal pay. Women earn 80 cents on average for every dollar paid to men in the US, according the statistics of the American... - March 13, 2017 - IEEE Region 6 Southern Area
QRC's WBT 3000 Offers Third Party Software for Rapid Integration Into Existing Intelligence Systems
QRC is pleased to announce support of COMINT Consulting's Krypto 1000 on the WBT 3000 series products. - November 22, 2016 - QRC Technologies
American Microsemiconductor Certified to AS 9100C by DEKRA
DEKRA Certification, Inc. announced that it has certified American Microsemiconductor’s management system at the company’s Madison, NJ and Pen Argyl, PA locations to AS 9100C. "This accreditation allows us to extend our existing quality policies into new products for the Avionics... - October 22, 2016 - American Microsemiconductor
FocalSpec Introduces New Automatic Inline Roughness Measurement System for Wire, Cable and Filament Extrusion Applications in North America
FocalSpec, Inc., a supplier of optical high-precision 3D scanning sensors and solutions, is pleased to announce the formal North American launch of their new non-contact wire, cable and filament surface roughness measurement system, the MicroProfiler MP 900. The MP 900 is based on FocalSpec's... - September 09, 2016 - FocalSpec, Inc.