Electromate is proud to announce that their organization has been named on the 2019 list of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials.
Electromate received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.
This list is based on direct feedback from employees... - October 07, 2019 - Electromate Inc.
With the goal of providing the best products to its customers, American Microsemiconductor has been franchised for VPT Components’ semiconductors. - September 27, 2019 - American Microsemiconductor
AirTac USA is pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic agreement with Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) that makes them an authorized distributor. AirTac is confident that their partnership will provide better service for customers within the region by offering an expanded line of products, expertise and local stock for quicker deliveries. - October 08, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions
Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) technical distributor of automation, pneumatics, controls and industrial networking, is now an authorized distributor of quality built instrumentation from Winters Instruments. - September 03, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions
Hiwin is pleased to announced that Stateside Industrial Solutions-S.I.S., headquartered in Miramar, Florida has recently been named technical distributor for Florida and Caribbean. - August 08, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions
The electrical specialists from Technikwerker deliver the display technology for the city run in Dorfen 2018. - August 08, 2018 - Technikwerker GmbH
Industrial distributor Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) has named Dennis R. Hernandez as its new Sales and Business Development Manager for Florida, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. - June 21, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions
Coval is pleased to announce they have named Stateside Industrial Solutions as a an Authorizes distributor for Florida, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. Coval is a leading manufacturer of high performance advanced vacuum automation components and systems for industrial applications. - May 08, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions
Electromate Inc. is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of this year’s Best Workplaces™ in Canada. - April 28, 2018 - Electromate Inc.
Stateside Industrial Solutions is the New Patlite Distributor in Florida, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. Patlite is a leading provider of innovative LED status indicating lights, sound alarms, visual and audible communication network system and solutions which enhance the safety, security and comfort of workplaces and communities. - April 01, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions
Turck USA is pleased to announce that they have entered into a strategic agreement with Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) that makes them their authorized distributor for Puerto Rico. This expands their existing partnership. - February 27, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions
The Curatron FLASH PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field) system was introduced in January 2017 and instantly became Amjo Corp's best selling Impulse System. The FLASH rounds out the Curatron Family of PEMF products. Amjo Corp has great plans for 2018 and the continuing growth of PEMF sales. - January 23, 2018 - Amjo Corp
Northeast Ohio’s leading distributor and wholesaler of electric supplies collects donations at all twelve of its branches. - December 24, 2017 - Mars Electric
Cal-Wire, one of the leading wire mesh manufacturers in the U.S., announces their upcoming 70-year anniversary. Find out more about the company & its services. - December 09, 2017 - California Wire Products Corporation
Northeast Ohio’s leading distributor and wholesaler of electric supplies promotes two key managers, Michael Doris and Michael Mammone. - November 03, 2017 - Mars Electric
The renowned wire and cable supplier has added aluminium URD underground irrigation cables to its long list of cable products available for sale at cost effective prices to customers from all over the world. - August 27, 2017 - Nassau Electrical
Startup Kitchen Arab Equipment Marketplace (KAE) provides the largest kitchen equipment marketplace in Dubai, the UAE, and the Middle East.
With more kitchen equipment suppliers and companies relying on their services to list, advertise, and sell their products and services, KitchenAE.com has quickly... - August 18, 2017 - Kitchen Arab Equipment Marketplace
HomElectrical.com ranks #2076 in the 2017 Inc. 5000 List for America’s Fastest Growing Companies. - August 18, 2017 - HomElectrical
Electromate® Inc., one of the country’s leading providers of high performance Factory Automation Products, is proud to announce that they have been certified as a Great Workplace after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the Electromate® workplace experience. - July 20, 2017 - Electromate Inc.
Amphenol Cables on Demand (www.CablesOnDemand.com), an online subsidiary of interconnect-industry leader, Amphenol Corporation, proudly announces the expansion of its newest series of in-stock no lead-time 100G QSFP28 Passive Copper Cable Assemblies; supporting blazing-fast data throughput up to 28.05... - March 29, 2017 - Amphenol Cables on Demand
No country has yet achieved a work environment where men and women earn the same income when hired in similar job positions. The United States lag behind nineteen countries in equal pay. Women earn 80 cents on average for every dollar paid to men in the US, according the statistics of the American Association... - March 13, 2017 - IEEE Region 6 Southern Area
QRC is pleased to announce support of COMINT Consulting's Krypto 1000 on the WBT 3000 series products. - November 22, 2016 - QRC Technologies
DEKRA Certification, Inc. announced that it has certified American Microsemiconductor’s management system at the company’s Madison, NJ and Pen Argyl, PA locations to AS 9100C.
"This accreditation allows us to extend our existing quality policies into new products for the Avionics industry,"... - October 22, 2016 - American Microsemiconductor
FocalSpec, Inc., a supplier of optical high-precision 3D scanning sensors and solutions, is pleased to announce the formal North American launch of their new non-contact wire, cable and filament surface roughness measurement system, the MicroProfiler MP 900.
The MP 900 is based on FocalSpec's patented... - September 09, 2016 - FocalSpec, Inc.
New patented technology from Method Lights provides museum quality picture and artwork lighting for the home and office, that's affordable and easy to install. The products are wireless and ceiling mounted with the ability to dim, adjust for color temperature and beam diameter, ensuring an even and full coverage. - June 25, 2016 - Foley Marketing Advisors
FocalSpec, Inc., a supplier of optical 3D surface measurement solutions with sub-micron resolution, is pleased to announce the formal North American launch of their new 3D Line Confocal Imaging (LCI) sensors.
The new sensors can be integrated into both in-production and standalone 3D scanning systems. - June 09, 2016 - FocalSpec, Inc.
QRC Technologies announced today that it has been acquired by an affiliate of DC Capital Partners (“DC Capital”), a private equity investment firm headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia. - May 24, 2016 - QRC Technologies
New 50 Watt GaN Power Amplifier with 47 dBm Psat and 50 dB Small Signal Gain Available from Pasternack - May 13, 2016 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
Waveguide Twists Available in 45 and 90 Degree Configurations In-Stock from Pasternack - May 13, 2016 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
Local Surrey student to scale the highest free-standing mountain in the world. - May 08, 2016 - Croylek Limited
In April 2015, croylekstore.com was launched to supply smaller quantity goods to the market and this month celebrates its 1st anniversary. - April 27, 2016 - Croylek Limited
Croylek Limited has established itself as a leading supplier of electrical, mechanical and thermal insulation products and this year sees the 10th anniversary of Croylek's business venture in China. - April 21, 2016 - Croylek Limited
FocalSpec, Inc., a supplier of Line Confocal Imaging (LCI) sensors and LCI-based 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) and Automated Optical Measurement (AOM) systems for the electronics industry, is pleased to announce the formal North American launch of their new 3D Line Confocal Imaging Scanner.
The... - March 06, 2016 - FocalSpec, Inc.
Now You Can Design, Customize and Purchase Your Own Special Cable Configurations at Pasternack.com. - February 20, 2016 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
QRC Technologies (QRC) today announced the release of its 3rd Wide Band Transcorder® (WBT®), the WBT 3000. Now it is possible to carry a single device that will copy the RF environment and store that environment on digital media. The recording can then be used for further analysis in either software or other RF devices. The RF recording that is made does not contain any physical data, strictly the raw RF samples. - February 04, 2016 - QRC Technologies
Digitally Controlled Variable Gain Amplifier Offers Accurate Attenuation Levels Over the Entire Frequency Band - January 22, 2016 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
FocalSpec, Ltd, developer and manufacturer of Line Confocal Imaging (LCI) sensors and LCI-based 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) and Automated Optical Measurement (AOM) systems for the electronics and cable & wire manufacturing industries, is pleased to announce the launch of FocalSpec, Inc., a wholly-owned US subsidiary based in Cumming, Georgia, near Atlanta. - January 16, 2016 - FocalSpec, Inc.
Waveguide Mixers Boast Impressive Conversion Loss Performance in Rugged Compact Packages from Pasternack - November 27, 2015 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
Electra USA offers a link to the quality products distributed by Forend lightning protection company. The quality and affordability of active strike protection systems and equipment is assured. - November 19, 2015 - Electra USA
Pasternack Releases Programmable Analog Phase Shifters Using TTL Logic Interface. - November 15, 2015 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
18, 26.5 and 40 GHz Ruggedized Amplitude and Phase Stable VNA Test Cables In-Stock at Pasternack - November 06, 2015 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
1000Bulbs.com has increased its LED lighting offerings with over 100 new products from Green Creative. - October 02, 2015 - 1000Bulbs.com
Electronic warfare product distributor Cyntony Corporation and hardware developer Peralex Electronics jointly announce the appointment of Cyntony as worldwide distributor with exclusive rights in the USA. - September 12, 2015 - Cyntony Corporation
Diverse Offering of GaN Power Amplifiers Boast High Power & High Gain over Wide Bands Up to 7.5 GHz - September 11, 2015 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.
Online lighting retailer 1000Bulbs.com has recently acquired a stylish collection of antique light fixtures from US-based manufacturer Sunlite Lighting. Ideally paired with matching antique light bulbs, these rustic fixtures are made to give any room an industrial yet modern appeal. With the addition... - August 23, 2015 - 1000Bulbs.com
Award-winning Helen and Susan LED replacement bulbs from Lunera are now available at 1000Bulbs.com. Unlike many commercial LED replacements, the Helen and Susan are plug-and-play solutions which work directly with existing ballasts, requiring no electrical rewiring or bypassing of the ballast. Customers... - July 18, 2015 - 1000Bulbs.com
QRC Technologies today was reviewed by its employees and Great Place to Work®. The review highlights what makes its workplace culture great in areas like professional development and training, company atmosphere, benefits and rewards among others, and can be seen on QRC's Website.
“QRC’s... - July 15, 2015 - QRC Technologies
As part of the company’s commitment to current and future customers, 1000Bulbs.com has recently launched a new “Shop by Brand” feature in which products are organized by manufacturer. With over 14,000 products from over 100 brands, this new feature makes it easier for shoppers to browse... - May 23, 2015 - 1000Bulbs.com