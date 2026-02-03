Kocchi's Redefines Fleet Safety with Next-Gen AI Mobile DVR Solutions for Commercial Vehicles

Kocchi's, a leading global provider of vehicle surveillance technology, today announced the launch of its enhanced AI-powered Mobile DVR (MDVR) series, specifically engineered to improve fleet safety and operational efficiency for the logistics, public transit, and specialized transport industries. - February 03, 2026 - Kocchi's Technology (Hong Kong) Limited

Avitech Appoints Don Hosmer as New U.S. National Sales Manager

Avitech International Corp., multiview pioneer and innovative designer and manufacturer of user-friendly KVM technologies and multi-functional video processing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Don Hosmer as the company’s new U.S. National Sales Manager. With new solutions, Avitech can provide flexible multi-functional KVM multiview and switching solutions that are proven in control room environments, operations centers, live event productions, meeting rooms, and more. - April 22, 2025 - Avitech International Corp.

Merrimac Industrial Sales Donates Lifesaving Equipment to Haverhill, Mass. Fire Department

Merrimac Industrial Sales Donates Lifesaving Equipment to Haverhill, Mass. Fire Department

A $5,000 high-powered chop saw used to get victims out of crashed vehicles was donated to the Haverhill, Massachusetts Fire Department by Merrrimac Industrial Sales, a local tool store and contract manufacturer. - July 03, 2024 - Merrimac Industrial Sales

Painless Performance Products Proudly Launches All-New Website, Invites Enthusiasts to Join Newsletter

Painless Performance Products, a leading provider of premium automotive wiring solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new website. Designed with user experience in mind, the revamped website offers customers enhanced navigation, intuitive interface, and seamless access to a wide... - June 18, 2024 - Painless Performance

EWEL Launches New Ecommerce Website, Expending Accessability to Quality Electrical Products

EWEL, a leading electrical wholesaler based in Edmonton, is happy to announce the launch of its new ecommerce platform www.ewel.ca, ushering in a new era of digital accessibility and convenience for customers. The new B2B & B2C ecommerce website offers a variety of quality electrical products,... - May 04, 2024 - EWEL

Mietubl Will Launch New Smart Cutting and Pasting Machine

Mietubl, a leader in the cutting machine industry, is set to unveil its latest innovation: the Smart Cutting and Pasting Integrated Machine. This groundbreaking device combines cutting and pasting functions to solve all screen protector application challenges in one go. Previous models tackled... - May 01, 2024 - Guangdong Mietubl Holdings Development Co., Ltd.

Sensopart New Authorized Distributor - Stateside Industrial Solutions

Sensopart New Authorized Distributor - Stateside Industrial Solutions

Sensopart is confident that this new partnership will provide better service for customers within the region by offering an expanded line of products, technical expertise, local presence and inventory for quicker deliveries. - September 04, 2023 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

Cortex Security New PoE Switch for 4K Devices

Cortex Security New PoE Switch for 4K Devices

Cortex Security Has Updated the PoE Hardware in both NVRs and PoE Switches for Power and Efficiency Combined - July 17, 2023 - Cortex Security Inc

To Return or Not to Return? A Wire and Cable Company from Great Neck Goes Remote.

To Return or Not to Return? A Wire and Cable Company from Great Neck Goes Remote.

After two years of the pandemic, offices worldwide and in the United States are beginning to reopen. In his first The State of the Union Address, President Joe Biden encouraged the professionals to get back to work and "fill our great downtowns again." However, not every company is... - June 04, 2022 - Nassau National Cable

Unified Payments Group Names Brian Bickel Vice President of Sales Enablement

Unified Payments Group Names Brian Bickel Vice President of Sales Enablement

Unified Payments Group, a leading fintech provider of B2B order-to-cash automation solutions, announced today that Brian Bickel has been named Vice President of Sales Enablement. Mr. Bickel brings more than three decades of experience from the digital payments industry where he held senior... - February 03, 2022 - Unified Payments Group

1000Bulbs.com Urges Everyone to Buy Christmas Lights Before Stock Sells Out

Due to ongoing supply chain issues affecting the entire country, 1000Bulbs.com is urging customers to buy their Christmas lights now while supplies are still available. - October 17, 2021 - 1000Bulbs.com

Nassau National Cable Launches Lighting Product Range

Nassau National Cable has taken the first steps to diversify its wire and cable offerings by introducing a Lighting vertical on its website www.nassaunationalcable.com. The company has introduced an exhaustive range of Lighting products in major categories - including flat panels, track panels,... - August 21, 2021 - Nassau National Cable

EWEL Announces Relocation of the Sherwood Park Branch

EWEL, an Edmonton-operated electrical wholesaler, announces the plan to move its Sherwood Park branch into a brand-new facility at #130 3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, Alberta. Relocation has proceeded in staged phases since late summer 2020 and will conclude by late February 2021. The new... - February 25, 2021 - EWEL

TRUMPower Releases 30 Watt AC/DC Medical Desktop Power Supply That Meets IP43 Standards

TRUMPower introduces a 25-30 watt TM30D medical grade desktop adapter series that meets IP43 solid particle/liquid ingress standards. With a compact size of 4.33” (L) x 1.97” (W) x 1.26” (H), the class I power supply comes equipped with IEC 320/C14 AC inlet and is available in 4 single output voltages of 5V, 12V, 15V and 18V. - January 29, 2021 - Tumbler Technologies, Inc. DBA TRUMPower

Large Format Printer Parts Announces New Distribution Partnership with Sun Chemical

Large Format Printer Parts, a worldwide distributor of wide format digital printer spare parts, is thrilled to announce a new distribution partnership with Sun Chemical for its inkjet Streamline range of solvent based inkjet inks. The Streamline range of inkjet inks is designed for a wide variety... - October 07, 2020 - Large Format Printer Parts

TRUMPower Unveils Ultra-Compact 160W AC/DC Power Adapter Utilizing GaN Technology

TRUMPower introduces its new TTG160 power adapter series. The 160W GaN FET power supply targets industrial and ITE applications which require efficient power conversion. The power supply series is capable of supporting both class I and class II requirements and has 5 standard single output voltages. - September 18, 2020 - Tumbler Technologies, Inc. DBA TRUMPower

TRUMPower Releases Medically Approved, IP54 Rated 132-150W Desktop Adapters Designed for Home Healthcare Use

TRUMPower has released its new TPM150 series power adapter made for home healthcare use. The 132-150W desktop adapter comes in a slim 6.90” (L) x 3.55” (W) x 1.11” (H) design, is IP54 rated, and approved for IEC/EN/UL 60601-1 Edition 3.1. - September 03, 2020 - Tumbler Technologies, Inc. DBA TRUMPower

Mietubl Launch New Screen Protector Cutting Machine

Mietubl is one of China's leading screen protector wholesale supplier. the company has long been committed to establishing a complete product system. In 2020, Mietubl has launched a new product, series-intelligent screen protector cutting machine. Nowadays，smart phones now use large-size touch... - August 16, 2020 - Guangdong Mietubl Holdings Development Co., Ltd.

StayConnect® Electrical Solutions Announces Agreement with Distribution America

StayConnect® Electrical Solutions Announces Agreement with Distribution America

Today, StayConnect Electrical Solutions announces a partnership agreement with Distribution America – a hardware store retailers' cooperative with 15,000 affiliated retail locations. “This partnership with Distribution America (DA) is a logical next step in expanding distribution of... - July 13, 2020 - StayConnect Electrical Solutions

Kocchi’s® Releases 3D 360° Surround View System for Heavy-Duty Vehicles

Surroundeye 360 is specially designed for heavy-duty vehicles like trucks, buses, engineering machinery and emergency vehicles, and is easy to be installed and calibrated. - April 11, 2020 - Kocchi's Technology (Hong Kong) Limited

Kocchi’s® Released Next-Gen Wireless Observation Camera System; Allows Interference-Free Video at Extreme Distances Up to 300m

Kocchi’s® 720P digital wireless backup camera system. - April 01, 2020 - Kocchi's Technology (Hong Kong) Limited

Loeb Electric Announces New Website and Rebranding

Loeb Electric Announces New Website and Rebranding

Loeb Electric, an independent electrical distributor and service provider, recently rebranded and announced the launch of its new website focused around electrical and lighting services and supplies for both national account and contractor customers. The new branding includes a modern aesthetic... - February 12, 2020 - Loeb Electric

Power-Flo Technologies Acquires Nassor Electrical Supply Co., Inc.

Power-Flo Technologies has acquired the assets of Nassor Electrical Supply Co., Inc. - December 26, 2019 - Power-Flo Technologies

Electromate Inc. Made It to the 2019 List of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials

Electromate Inc. Made It to the 2019 List of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials

Electromate is proud to announce that their organization has been named on the 2019 list of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials. Electromate received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. This list is based on direct feedback from... - October 07, 2019 - Electromate Inc.

American Microsemiconductor, Inc. and VPT Components Sign Franchise Agreement

With the goal of providing the best products to its customers, American Microsemiconductor has been franchised for VPT Components’ semiconductors. - September 27, 2019 - American Microsemiconductor

Power-Flo Technologies Acquires Twinco Supply

Power-Flo Technologies expands mechanical contractor distribution territory across New York City and Long Island. - January 24, 2019 - Power-Flo Technologies

AirTac USA Names Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) as Authorized Distributor

AirTac USA is pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic agreement with Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) that makes them an authorized distributor. AirTac is confident that their partnership will provide better service for customers within the region by offering an expanded line of products, expertise and local stock for quicker deliveries. - October 08, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) - Now an Authorized Winters Instruments Distributor

Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) technical distributor of automation, pneumatics, controls and industrial networking, is now an authorized distributor of quality built instrumentation from Winters Instruments. - September 03, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

Stateside Industrial Solutions Named as Hiwin New Distributor

Hiwin is pleased to announced that Stateside Industrial Solutions-S.I.S., headquartered in Miramar, Florida has recently been named technical distributor for Florida and Caribbean. - August 08, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

City Run in Dorfen 2018 with Technikwerker Technology

The electrical specialists from Technikwerker deliver the display technology for the city run in Dorfen 2018. - August 08, 2018 - Technikwerker GmbH

Staeteside Industrial Solutions Names New Sales and Business Development Manager

Industrial distributor Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) has named Dennis R. Hernandez as its new Sales and Business Development Manager for Florida, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. - June 21, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

New Coval Vacuum Technology Authorized Distributor- Stateside Industrial Solutions

Coval is pleased to announce they have named Stateside Industrial Solutions as a an Authorizes distributor for Florida, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. Coval is a leading manufacturer of high performance advanced vacuum automation components and systems for industrial applications. - May 08, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

Electromate Inc. Recognized as a Best Workplace™ in Canada

Electromate Inc. Recognized as a Best Workplace™ in Canada

Electromate Inc. is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of this year’s Best Workplaces™ in Canada. - April 28, 2018 - Electromate Inc.

Patlite Announce New Distributor – Stateside Industrial Solutions

Stateside Industrial Solutions is the New Patlite Distributor in Florida, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. Patlite is a leading provider of innovative LED status indicating lights, sound alarms, visual and audible communication network system and solutions which enhance the safety, security and comfort of workplaces and communities. - April 01, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

New Distributor Announcement – Stateside Industrial Solutions

Turck USA is pleased to announce that they have entered into a strategic agreement with Stateside Industrial Solutions (S.I.S.) that makes them their authorized distributor for Puerto Rico. This expands their existing partnership. - February 27, 2018 - Stateside Industrial Solutions

Amjo Corp Celebrates Its First Year of the Curatron FLASH PEMF System

Amjo Corp Celebrates Its First Year of the Curatron FLASH PEMF System

The Curatron FLASH PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field) system was introduced in January 2017 and instantly became Amjo Corp's best selling Impulse System. The FLASH rounds out the Curatron Family of PEMF products. Amjo Corp has great plans for 2018 and the continuing growth of PEMF sales. - January 23, 2018 - Amjo Corp

Mars Electric Supports Ronald McDonald House’s Cleaning Supply Drive

Northeast Ohio’s leading distributor and wholesaler of electric supplies collects donations at all twelve of its branches. - December 24, 2017 - Mars Electric

Review the Highly Durable Wire Storage Cages from Cal-Wire

Cal-Wire, one of the leading wire mesh manufacturers in the U.S., announces their upcoming 70-year anniversary. Find out more about the company & its services. - December 09, 2017 - California Wire Products Corporation

Mars Electric Promotes Michael Doris and Michael Mammone

Northeast Ohio’s leading distributor and wholesaler of electric supplies promotes two key managers, Michael Doris and Michael Mammone. - November 03, 2017 - Mars Electric

California Wire Products Announces Upcoming 70-Year Anniversary

Cal-Wire, one of the leading wire mesh manufacturers in the U.S., announces their upcoming 70-year anniversary. Find out more about the California Wire Products company & their services. - November 01, 2017 - California Wire Products Corporation

500 People Attend Mars Electric Open House and New Product Expo

Mars Electric, northeast Ohio’s leading distributor and wholesaler of electric supplies hosts largest event of its kind at its new central warehouse and headquarters in Mayfield Village, Ohio. - October 07, 2017 - Mars Electric

Underground Aluminum URD Triplex and Quadruplex Cables Now Available at Nassau Electrical

The renowned wire and cable supplier has added aluminium URD underground irrigation cables to its long list of cable products available for sale at cost effective prices to customers from all over the world. - August 27, 2017 - Nassau Electrical

Kitchen Arab Equipment Marketplace Revolutionizes How Restaurants and Suppliers Connect

Kitchen Arab Equipment Marketplace Revolutionizes How Restaurants and Suppliers Connect

Startup Kitchen Arab Equipment Marketplace (KAE) provides the largest kitchen equipment marketplace in Dubai, the UAE, and the Middle East. With more kitchen equipment suppliers and companies relying on their services to list, advertise, and sell their products and services, KitchenAE.com has... - August 18, 2017 - Kitchen Arab Equipment Marketplace

HomElectrical Makes The 2017 Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year

HomElectrical.com ranks #2076 in the 2017 Inc. 5000 List for America’s Fastest Growing Companies. - August 18, 2017 - HomElectrical

Electromate Inc. Certified as a Great Workplace

Electromate Inc. Certified as a Great Workplace

Electromate® Inc., one of the country’s leading providers of high performance Factory Automation Products, is proud to announce that they have been certified as a Great Workplace after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the Electromate® workplace experience. - July 20, 2017 - Electromate Inc.

Amphenol Expands Same-Day Availability of 100-Gigabit Ethernet (100GbE) QSFP28 Direct Attach Copper Cable Assemblies via its Cables on Demand division.

Amphenol Expands Same-Day Availability of 100-Gigabit Ethernet (100GbE) QSFP28 Direct Attach Copper Cable Assemblies via its Cables on Demand division.

Amphenol Cables on Demand (www.CablesOnDemand.com), an online subsidiary of interconnect-industry leader, Amphenol Corporation, proudly announces the expansion of its newest series of in-stock no lead-time 100G QSFP28 Passive Copper Cable Assemblies; supporting blazing-fast data throughput up to 28. - March 29, 2017 - Amphenol Cables on Demand

April 4 – Nathalie Gosset Invited Keynote Speaker at the Hoops and Hurdles of Equal Pay, a CLU and AAUW Event

No country has yet achieved a work environment where men and women earn the same income when hired in similar job positions. The United States lag behind nineteen countries in equal pay. Women earn 80 cents on average for every dollar paid to men in the US, according the statistics of the American... - March 13, 2017 - IEEE Region 6 Southern Area

QRC's WBT 3000 Offers Third Party Software for Rapid Integration Into Existing Intelligence Systems

QRC is pleased to announce support of COMINT Consulting's Krypto 1000 on the WBT 3000 series products. - November 22, 2016 - QRC Technologies

American Microsemiconductor Certified to AS 9100C by DEKRA

DEKRA Certification, Inc. announced that it has certified American Microsemiconductor’s management system at the company’s Madison, NJ and Pen Argyl, PA locations to AS 9100C. "This accreditation allows us to extend our existing quality policies into new products for the Avionics... - October 22, 2016 - American Microsemiconductor

FocalSpec Introduces New Automatic Inline Roughness Measurement System for Wire, Cable and Filament Extrusion Applications in North America

FocalSpec, Inc., a supplier of optical high-precision 3D scanning sensors and solutions, is pleased to announce the formal North American launch of their new non-contact wire, cable and filament surface roughness measurement system, the MicroProfiler MP 900. The MP 900 is based on FocalSpec's... - September 09, 2016 - FocalSpec, Inc.

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