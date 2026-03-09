Recent Headlines
Within Flower, Nursery Stock, & Florists' Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
iBuyFlowers Outlines Marketplace 2.0 as Infrastructure for Scalable Cross-Border B2B Floral Trade Serving the US Market
iBuyFlowers is outlining Marketplace 2.0, the next phase of its B2B floral marketplace, focused on execution, data-driven planning, and cross-border scalability for US buyers. Built on seven years of operational data and more than $50M in transactions, the initiative expands the platform’s use of data and AI to improve demand forecasting, planning, and logistics integration with FedEx, enabling more predictable international floral procurement. - March 09, 2026 - iBuyFlowers
Merrill's Packaging Ready to Support Distributors Affected by McConkey Closure
In response to the recent announcement of McConkey's closure, Merrill's Packaging is prepared to offer immediate support to distributors and companies impacted by this development. The company recognizes the critical need for reliable and high-quality containers and flower pots during this... - July 02, 2024 - Merrill's Packaging
Individual Personality Tops Holiday Luxe Decor Trends According to Social Influencer Kandi’s Kreations
Custom holiday decor is not only for Christmas. “The versatility of seasonal themes at the AmericasMart Atlanta 2023 is all over the spectrum,” says Kandi Jung, who inspires over 100K social media followers at Kandi’s Kreations. In her 2017 interview with ABC's Good Morning... - May 31, 2023 - Kandi's Kreations
WF&FSA Launches the Flower Movement
Floral Community-Based Initiative to Bring Collaboration and Unity. - January 26, 2022 - Wholesale Florist & Florist Supplier Association
Tree Transplanting Company Helps Salvage Landscape After Fire
Big Trees Inc. Saves Trees from Being Demolished in Local Neighborhood. - August 03, 2021 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
ServeScape, a Farm-to-Landscape Marketplace Connecting Atlanta's Home Gardeners and Landscape Pros with Georgia Growers, Selected for 2021 Techstars Atlanta Program
ServeScape, a Techstars company, is poised to evolve the plant nursery industry by offering 1,000s of live Georgia-Grown plants with real-time inventory and pricing, delivered within a week of ordering. - July 22, 2021 - ServeScape
Big Trees Saves Local Trees in Northern Washington Neighborhood
Big Trees Inc., located in Snohomish, WA (https://bigtreesupply.com), is a large tree nursery that in addition to selling mature trees, can transplant a tree from one place to another. - May 24, 2021 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Big Trees Inc Saves School Memorial Trees
Tree Transplanting Company Helps Save Memorial Trees Mid Renovations - February 12, 2021 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Big Trees Inc. Helps Family Preserve Memorial Tree
Tree Transplanting Company Helps Family Save an Important Family Memorial Tree - January 21, 2021 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Big Tree Planting Company Helps Restore Yard After Fire
Big Trees Inc. Helps Handle Yard Affected by Accidental Fire in Olympic Peninsula Area. - December 17, 2020 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Tree Transplanting Company Makes Local Remodel Possible
Successful Transplanting Reputation Makes Remodel Easier for Lake Sammamish Resident - November 18, 2020 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Property in the San Juan Islands Gets a “Living” Fence
Tree Transplantation Company Helps Homeowners Set Up Privacy Screen Trees for Yard - October 01, 2020 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Tree Transplanting Company Helps Resolve Neighborhood Conflict
Big Trees Inc. Helps Neighbors in North Seattle Area Resolve Dispute. - September 26, 2020 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Tree Transplantation Company Saves Memorial Tree in Washington
Big Trees Inc., a tree transplanting and big tree nursery, located in Snohomish, WA, undertook a project on behalf of a local family to save a memorial Giant Sequoia. Big Trees was able to perform the seemingly impossible task of transplanting a massive tree to its new home. - July 17, 2020 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Tree Transplantation Company Saves Large Maple Trees at Remodeling Site
Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Big Trees Inc Still Committed to Saving Scenic Trees - June 11, 2020 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Big Trees Inc. Moved Large Blueberry Bushes for a Family
Big Trees Inc. was hired to move large blueberry bushes for a family whose mother had recently passed away. - April 29, 2020 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Big Trees Inc. Provided Trees for Garden Creators
Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company in the Seattle area,, recently provided a large number of trees for various garden creators during the Northwest Annual Flower and Garden Show. - March 13, 2020 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Big Trees Inc. Helps a Couple with a Screening Project for Their Island Home
Big Trees Inc. was recently contacted by a couple who needed privacy screening on their property on an island. - February 08, 2020 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Big Trees Inc. Transplants Memorial Trees During Winter Street Expansion
Big Trees Inc. had an opportunity to transplant memorial trees out of the way of street expansion work this winter. - December 03, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Big Trees Inc. Helped a Seattle Company Transplant Large Trees
Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company in the Seattle area, was asked to help an iconic Seattle company transplant some large trees as part of the company’s relocation of their headquarters. - November 13, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Big Trees Inc. Successfully Transplants Four Fruit Trees
Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company in the Seattle area, was asked to look into a construction project on Vashon Island in the Puget Sound. - October 08, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Big Trees Inc. Assists with Landscaping Between Two Estates
Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company in the Seattle area, was asked to assist with a landscaping situation between two estates in Medina, WA. - September 12, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Big Trees Inc. Installs Large Japanese Maple for Client
Big Trees Inc., (https://bigtreesupply.com/), a tree sales and transplant company, helped install a large Japanese Maple into a landscape for their clients under short notice, and the project went off without a hitch. Big Trees was approached by their clients asking for help with a special, new... - August 13, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Big Trees Inc. Helps Transplant Large Palm Trees
Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company in the Seattle area, was approached by a new client and was asked to help with a transplanting project involving a number of large palm trees. - July 19, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Big Trees Inc. Transplanted Large Fruit Trees in Central Washington
Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company, was asked to come to Central Washington and transplant a number of large fruit trees from an apple growing property, to the owner's property a few miles down the road. - June 09, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Big Trees Inc. Provides Large Tree Privacy Screen to Home
Big Trees Inc., (https://bigtreesupply.com/), a tree sales and transplant company, provided a large tree privacy screen, consisting of 10 trees, to the back yard of a home since a builder had recently removed the native forest. A woman had called into Big Trees with her story of the forest having... - April 28, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Big Trees Inc. Saves and Transplants 26 Trees from Construction Site
Big Trees Inc., (http://bigtreessupply.com/), a tree sales and transplant company, was contacted to save and transplant a number of trees in the footprint of a new major construction effort. There were 37 trees in total that were slated to be relocated during a construction project at a local... - April 06, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Big Trees Inc. Helps Relocate a Large Japanese Maple
Big Trees Inc., (http://bigtreessupply.com/), a tree sales and transplant company, was asked to help relocate a large Japanese Maple tree for a group of residents involved in a local school remodel. The tree had a long standing heritage at the entrance to the school. When the school started its... - March 05, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Big Trees Inc. Helps a Local University on Renovation Project
Big Trees Inc., (http://bigtreessupply.com/), a tree sales and transplant company, was recently contacted by a local university to help save existing trees from demolition during a large campus remodel. Big Trees helped relocate the trees to a storage area and save them for future landscape use... - February 10, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Big Trees Inc. Helps Transplant Large Trees at a Private Seattle School
Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company, recently helped transplant a large number of Linden trees at a private school in the Seattle area. - January 20, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Bloomex Now Includes Virgin Wines in Their Gift Hampers
Bloomex Australia is pleased to announce a new partnership with Virgin Wines. Two of the featured wines from the Virgin Wines range will now be included in Bloomex Wine and Champagne Gift Hampers. Customers can select from two delicious Australian wines: the dazzling Long Live the King Pinot Grigio... - November 09, 2018 - Bloomex Australia
Bloomex Supports Movember Australia with Donations at Checkout
Bloomex is proudly participating in the Movember Foundation’s annual Movember campaign, which challenges men to grow a moustache, men and women to get physically active and Move, or host a fundraising event – all of which spark conversations and raise vital funds and awareness for... - November 08, 2018 - Bloomex Australia
Real Web Marketing Designs New Web Site for Big Trees Inc. in Seattle
New Web Site Features Large Custom Tree Finder Feature. - November 01, 2018 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Big Trees Inc. Helped a Builder Move a Large Landscape Tree
Big Trees Inc., (https://bigtreesupply.com/), a tree sales and transplant company, was contacted by a builder to move a large landscape tree on their property. The builder had been speculating on a property for some time, and in making their intentions for the property known, the city inspectors... - October 21, 2018 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Bloomex Supports Cancer Council with Pink Ribbon Collection
As a proud supporter of Cancer Council, Bloomex is launching a special Pink Ribbon Collection of bouquets on October 1 2018, raising funds for those affected by women’s cancers. The collection will be available throughout the month of October with 15% from the sale of products in this... - October 04, 2018 - Bloomex Australia
Bloomex Opens New Facility in Perth
Bloomex Australia is proud to announce its continued expansion across Australia with the opening of its newest production facility in Perth, WA. The new location will help distribute flowers and gourmet gifts to customers throughout the state of Western Australia. The new production will add to... - September 14, 2018 - Bloomex Australia
Bloomex is the Official Florist of Floriade 2018
Bloomex is proud to announce that it will be the Official Florist of Floriade, taking place 15th September to 14th October 2018. Australia’s biggest celebration of Spring is held at Commonwealth Park in Canberra and attracts over 400,000 people every year. Bloomex will provide an in-kind... - September 12, 2018 - Bloomex Australia
Bloomex Opens New Facility in Melbourne
Bloomex Australia is proud to announce its continued expansion across Australia with the opening of its newest production facility in Melbourne, VIC. The new location will help distribute flowers and gourmet gifts to customers in the state of Victoria and cities such as Geelong, Ballarat and... - September 06, 2018 - Bloomex Australia
Wild at Heart Florist is the Newest Wedding Florist in Santa Clarita
One of the Best Santa Clarita Florists for Weddings and Events - September 06, 2018 - Wild at Heart Florist
Big Trees Inc. Salvages Large Rhododendrons from a Local Property
Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company, salvaged a number of large Rhododendrons from a local property earlier this season, which allowed Big Trees to gain a number of large Rhododendron specimens for their inventory. - August 28, 2018 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Big Trees Inc. Transplanted Large Evergreen Trees for a Developer
Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company, was contacted by a developer in Sequim, WA in regard to a project for transplanting a number of large evergreen trees. - August 08, 2018 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Big Trees Inc. Replaces a Significant Hedge Between Two Properties
Big Trees Inc. recently replaced a significant hedge between two properties that had been lost during an accident. - July 07, 2018 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Big Trees Inc. Helped a Homeowner with a Large Scale Screening Situation
Big Trees Inc. recently helped a client with a large scale screening situation that needed to be resolved before the client could sell their home. - June 29, 2018 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Bloomex Supports Hockey Australia with Donation at Checkout
Bloomex will be supporting Hockey Australia with a two-dollar donation option at checkout as part of their ongoing partnership. Customers can simply choose to donate before they process their order. All proceeds will go directly to Hockey Australia’s Pilbara Community Hockey Program... - June 27, 2018 - Bloomex Australia
Bloomex Launches Special Collection to Benefit Cancer Council
Bloomex is proud to launch a special Cancer Council collection to help raise money for cancer patients and their families. The collection includes three mixed bouquets and a delicious fruit basket perfect for gifting this Mother’s Day. Fifteen percent of product purchase will go directly to... - May 08, 2018 - Bloomex Australia
Big Trees Inc. Completed a Privacy Screening Project for a Homeowner in Bothell
Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company, has recently completed a significant privacy screening project for a homeowner in Bothell. - April 29, 2018 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Big Trees Inc. is Having a Successful First Quarter
Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company, has been having a successful first quarter with plenty of new inventory and consistent transplanting work. - April 09, 2018 - Big Tree Supply Inc.
Hockey Australia Partners with Bloomex for 2018 Season
Hockey Australia (HA) is pleased to announce a new partnership with national online floral company Bloomex for the 2018 season. The partnership will see Bloomex supply flowers to HA reward programs and major tournament winners as well as provide hockey fans around the country with exclusive... - April 05, 2018 - Bloomex Australia
Bloomex Launches Partnership with the Cancer Council of Australia
Bloomex Australia is proud to announce the launch of its relationship with the Cancer Council of Australia as an official Community Supporter. This will include support of campaigns including Australia's Biggest Morning Tea in May, Daffodil Day in August, and Girls' Night In during October. As part... - February 27, 2018 - Bloomex Australia
Big Trees Inc. Saves an Oak Tree for an Elementary School
Big Trees Inc., (http://bigtreesupply.com/), a tree sales and transplant company in the Seattle area, was contacted by an elementary school to help save a large oak tree that was in the way of a school renovation project. Big Trees first evaluated the access to the tree and gave estimates of what... - February 25, 2018 - Big Tree Supply Inc.