Fripp Island and Pledge the Pink Attempt to Break Guinness World Record for Longest Line of Yard Flamingos Fripp Island, along with Fripp Island Resort and Pledge the Pink will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for Longest Line of Yard Flamingos on October 12, 2019. - October 12, 2019 - Fripp Island Golf & Beach Resort

Old Bahama Bay Resort and Yacht Harbour Expansion Plans Are a Go; New Condos/Villas and Marina to Join Current Resort Condos Grande Harbour, where the Road Ends, Luxury Begins; Grande Harbour is one of the most unique international hot spots for fishing, diving, or snorkeling. After the adventure, get ready to relax and be pampered with a long list of luxury amenities. - September 11, 2018 - Old Bahama Bay Resort & Yacht Harbour

Old Bahama Resort Operators Grateful for Staff, Guests, and Local Support In November of 2011, the Condo Owners at Old Bahama Bay were notified by the then operators of the Resort (Ginn LRA) that they intended to close the resort operation effective December 31st 2011. The Condo Owners, in an effort to preserve their investment, the jobs of employees, and the overall economy... - August 14, 2018 - Old Bahama Bay Resort & Yacht Harbour

International Coral Reef Initiative Releases Report on Sunscreens and Coral Reefs Coral reefs, among the world's most valuable ecosystems, are being damaged by ingredients found in many sunscreens and personal care products. - March 20, 2018 - Stream2Sea

Local RV Dealer, Hemlock Hill RV Named Among Top 50 RV Dealers in North America Hemlock Hill RV of Southington, CT awarded as one of the Top 50 RV Dealers in North America. - January 16, 2018 - Hemlock Hill RV

Freedom Boat Club of Jacksonville and St. Augustine Named Franchise of the Year Local franchise received four major national awards at the national franchise conference. - November 30, 2017 - Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville & St. Augustine

Charting a New Course; Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club Completes $30 Million Enhancement A historic cornerstone of Boca Raton, Florida, Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club completes $30M enhancement project. - November 08, 2017 - Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club

Freedom Boat Club to Open Third Location on the First Coast New location will be at Palm Valley Outdoors in south Ponte Vedra. - October 15, 2017 - Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville & St. Augustine

Gone Beachin' Releases New Secret Beach Travel Finder GoneBeachinSearch.com helps you find public and hidden beaches around the world. Find and hide treasure near beaches with integrated geocaching. Explore places and things within 6 miles of a beach location. - October 03, 2017 - Gone Beachin LLC

Oxybenzone in the News - the Impacts Sunscreen Chemicals Have on Earth’s Oceans and Life Harmful chemical ingredients such as oxybenzone found in personal care products like sunscreen are getting media-buzz for the banning efforts happening in Hawaii to protect the ocean's coral reefs. However, the impacts of harmful chemicals, additives and preservatives have even greater reaching impacts for the health of the Earth and its people. Manufacturers have a responsibility to test and prove their products' safety. - August 26, 2017 - Stream2Sea

Freedom Boat Club Honors Long-Time Partner by Naming New Boat "904 Happy Hour" Boat is the latest addition to the fleet at Julington Creek Marina. - August 03, 2017 - Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville & St. Augustine

Nova Southeastern University’s Coral Reef Restoration, Assessment and Monitoring Lab Institute Rocks the Ocean with Stream2Sea at the Tortuga Music Festival Nova Southeastern University’s Coral Reef Restoration, Assessment, and Monitoring (CRRAM) Lab welcomed Stream2Sea to their location on Conservation Village during the Tortuga Music Festival, in Ft Lauderdale, FL. The annual festival hosts “Rock the Ocean,” with a weekend long music... - May 13, 2017 - Stream2Sea

Sunscreen’s Impacts on the Environment and Our Health – Stream2Sea Answers, “What is Reef-Safe,” as the Only Mineral-Based Brand Tested and Proven Safe to Coral Larvae Dr. Craig Down’s of Haereticus Laboratory conducted extensive research analyzing the impact of sunscreen products on coral reef systems. His work, presented at the Coral Reef Symposium in Hawaii in June of 2016, brought researchers, formulators of personal care products, marine biologists, and... - April 27, 2017 - Stream2Sea

Lake Hopatcong Foundation’s 4th Annual Block Party is Just Around the Corner The Lake Hopatcong Foundation Block Party is just five weeks away. This must attend event celebrates New Jersey’s largest lake: from recreation and leisure to business and everyday living. The fourth-annual event, to be held from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, May 13, 2017 (rain or shine), at Hopatcong... - April 07, 2017 - Lake Hopatcong Foundation

Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville Promotes Kloe Thompson to Director of Dock Operations Thompson, the only female dock manager, has moved up in a male-dominated industry. - March 19, 2017 - Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville & St. Augustine

Lake Hopatcong Foundation’s 4th Annual Block Party Almost Sold Out; Prices Increase Beginning March 15, 2017 The Lake Hopatcong Foundation Block Party is once again set to be a day that celebrates New Jersey’s largest lake: from recreation and leisure to business and everyday living. More than 65% of the booths have been sold for this year’s event. - March 02, 2017 - Lake Hopatcong Foundation

Jacksonville’s Thriving Freedom Boat Club Celebrates Rank as One of Nation’s Largest Franchise ranked number four in a network that spans 117 cities - February 04, 2017 - Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville & St. Augustine

Lake Hopatcong Foundation’s 4th Annual Block Party Set for May 13, 2017 Calling All Vendors and Sponsors for Annual Lake Celebration The Lake Hopatcong Foundation Block Party is once again set to be a day that celebrates New Jersey’s largest lake: from recreation and leisure to business and everyday living. The fourth-annual event, to be held from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, May 13, 2017, at Hopatcong State Park, will bring together... - January 20, 2017 - Lake Hopatcong Foundation

Lake Hopatcong Foundation Focuses on Educational Endeavors for Giving Tuesday – November 29, 2016 Lake Hopatcong Foundation will focus on children’s educational endeavors for this year’s Giving Tuesday (#givingtuesday), a global day dedicated to giving back. On Tuesday, November 29, 2016, charities, families, businesses, community centers, and students around the world will come together... - November 17, 2016 - Lake Hopatcong Foundation

Annie of HaveWindWillTravel.com Quit Her Job as an Attorney to Sail, Wants to Help Others Live Her Dream Annie was a lawyer and quit her job to sail. She most recently crossed the Atlantic, but has many cruising trips planned this fall / winter including to Cuba. What is different about Have Wind Will Travel as a vlog / blog is that Annie tells the ups, downs, and everything in between. The upcoming season of videos is focused on how to get out there and live this lifestyle. - September 14, 2016 - HaveWindWillTravel.com

Fourth Annual "Lake Loop" Set for October 9, 2016 Participants Can Bike, Paddle, Run or Walk and Support Lake Hopatcong - September 14, 2016 - Lake Hopatcong Foundation

National Trust for Historic Preservation and Morris County Historic Preservation Trust Award Preservation Grants Towards Lake Hopatcong Train Station Rehabilitation The Lake Hopatcong Foundation was awarded a $215,571 grant by the Morris County Historic Preservation Trust and a $10,000 grant by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, with both going toward the rehabilitation of the Lake Hopatcong Train Station in Landing. The Morris County grant will specifically... - August 19, 2016 - Lake Hopatcong Foundation

Lake Hopatcong Foundation Encourages All to Shop Local for the Month of July For the fourth year in a row, the Lake Hopatcong Foundation, a 501(c)3 charitable organization, is supporting area businesses with their “Shop Local Lake Hopatcong” campaign. The LHF’s intent is that the residents will view the four towns surrounding the lake as their “local... - July 01, 2016 - Lake Hopatcong Foundation

Lake Hopatcong Foundation Gala and Auction Set for July 30, 2016 The Lake Hopatcong Foundation, a 501(c)3 charitable organization dedicated to improving Lake Hopatcong for all, now and in the years to come, will be hosting the annual Gala and Auction on July 30, 2016, at the historical Lake Hopatcong Yacht Club. The gala offers a splendid evening of food and drink,... - June 12, 2016 - Lake Hopatcong Foundation

Lake Hopatcong Foundation’s Job Board Launches Lake Hopatcong Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit, continues their community outreach support with their latest Job Board project. The Job Board was launched in early March as a way of connecting job seekers with local businesses in the Lake Hopatcong area. “Since we are in contact with local businesses... - May 25, 2016 - Lake Hopatcong Foundation

LHF Earth Day Free Giveaway and Facebook Contest Beginning this Earth Day, the Lake Hopatcong Foundation announces a free giveaway and Facebook contest to get everyone more involved in litter cleanup efforts. Local residents can stop by the foundation office to get their free trash grabber pole beginning on April 22, 2016 while supplies last. - April 23, 2016 - Lake Hopatcong Foundation

Lake Hopatcong Foundation’s 3rd Annual Block Party Will Celebrate NJ’s Largest Lake on May 7, 2016 The Lake Hopatcong Block Party, hosted by the Lake Hopatcong Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit, is poised to be a day that celebrates New Jersey’s largest lake: from recreation and leisure to business and everyday living. The third-annual event, to be held from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday, May 7, 2016 (rain or shine). - April 14, 2016 - Lake Hopatcong Foundation

Fairwinds Marina Mechanics Awarded Elite Master Technician Certification Fairwinds Marina Mechanics Charles “Chuck” Kamsch and Steve Young have achieved the marine industry’s highest level of certification, Certified Master Technician. Fairwinds Marina has long been known as the region’s top outboard repair facility and repower center. Since the change... - February 26, 2016 - Fairwinds Marina

Lake Hopatcong Petition Tops 1,000 Signatures Lake Hopatcong Foundation Urges Legislators to "Make 2016 the Year of Lake Hopatcong" More than 1,000 people have already put their name to a petition that urges legislators in Trenton to properly fund the management of Lake Hopatcong. “Lake Hopatcong is the state’s largest lake, with 45 miles of shoreline and 2,500 acres of fresh water, enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of... - January 31, 2016 - Lake Hopatcong Foundation

Lake Hopatcong 3rd Annual Block Party Set for May 7, 2016: Lake Hopatcong Foundation Calling for Vendors and Sponsors for Annual Lake Celebration The Lake Hopatcong Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit is hosting the 3rd Annual Block Party set for May 7, 2016. They are looking for a variety of vendors, including local non-profit organizations, businesses, craft vendors, and food sales. - January 29, 2016 - Lake Hopatcong Foundation

Advanced Antifouling Technology Now Available on Florida’s Treasure Coast The cutting edge of antifouling technology is finally coming to the treasure coast. Ultra-SoniTec has just announce that J-TEK Solutions will be a dealer/installer for their CleanAHull™ ultrasonic antifouling system. - January 01, 2016 - J-TEK Solutions LLC

Zetta Jet Expands Fleet with Purchase of a Global 6000 Business Jet and Options for Four Additional Global Aircraft Bombardier Business Aircraft announced today that Zetta Jet has purchased a Global 6000 ultra-long-range aircraft with options for four additional Global 6000 business jets. If all options are exercised, the transactions are valued at approximately US$318 million, based on 2015 list prices for standard-equipped... - December 17, 2015 - Zetta Jet

Lake Hopatcong Foundation Will Raise the Roof on Giving Tuesday - December 1, 2015 The nonprofit organization’s goal for Giving Tuesday is to raise $7,500 from the public to go with a $7,500 matching grant, and they hope to do this by selling 300 roof tiles on their website: http://www.lakehopatcongfoundation.org/giving/giving-tuesday. - November 19, 2015 - Lake Hopatcong Foundation

Lake Hopatcong Foundation and the Lake Hopatcong Historical Museum Are Working Together to Hold Food Drives for Area Churches The Lake Hopatcong Foundation and the Lake Hopatcong Historical Museum are partnering together and seeking the support of the community to help put food on area tables this holiday season. The non-profit organizations will be collecting non-perishable, sealed and unexpired food for four of the food panties in the area. - November 01, 2015 - Lake Hopatcong Foundation

3rd Annual Lake Loop Raises Nearly $50,000 for Lake Hopatcong More than 250 participants in the third annual Lake Loop fitness event on October 11 collectively raised more than $48,000 to help support the Lake Hopatcong and its efforts to protect and improve New Jersey’s largest lake. - October 28, 2015 - Lake Hopatcong Foundation

Marine Superstore Relocates & Expands For BoatZincs.com, the last eleven years have seen nothing but growth. From humble beginnings in the basement of the owners’ suburban home, the company has since had to move twice in order to accommodate its comprehensive inventory (some 1,200 individual part numbers at last count). Most recently,... - September 16, 2015 - BoatZincs.com

A Defining Moment for the World of Luxury Private Flight - Zetta Jet Prepares to Take Flight, Setting a New Standard in Luxury Private Travel The launch of Zetta Jet on the 8th of August 2015 is bringing a long-awaited ultra-luxury option to the tailored travel industry and its discerning clientele. The brainchild of seasoned aviation professionals, James Seagrim, Matthew Walter, and Geoffrey Cassidy, Zetta Jet promises to draw together the... - August 08, 2015 - Zetta Jet

Fairwinds Marina Adds Wellcraft Boats to Store Offering Iconic brand broadens dealership reach with new customers. - July 31, 2015 - Fairwinds Marina

Swell Advantage Launches First Social Network for Boaters Swell Advantage launches the first location based social network for boaters combining the ability to identify and track family and friends out on the water, with unique navigation tools. - July 12, 2015 - Swell Advantage

Wayzata Yacht Club Marks 50th Anniversary. Focused on Racing. Devoted to Fun. To celebrate the Wayzata Yacht Club’s golden anniversary, members are looking back at a rich history and planning for future generations of sailing enthusiasts. Formed in 1965 to comply with zoning laws, the original land for the Wayzata Yacht Club (WYC) was purchased by 15 sailors for $12,000. - June 19, 2015 - Wayzata Yacht Club

New Ownership at Fairwinds Marina Celebrates One Year Anniversary A celebration of the revitalization of Fairwinds Marina, improvements made, plans for the future, and community support. - August 07, 2014 - Fairwinds Marina

Cincinnati's Newest Boat Dealer and Marine Service Provider Serving the Midwest Modern Marine Center is proud to announce their new partnership with the KCS family happily representing their Cruisers Yachts, Cruisers Sport Series boats and Rampage Sport Fishing Yachts. - July 16, 2014 - Modern Marine Center

Modern Marine Center is Cincinnati's Newest Boat, Accessories and Marine Service Provider for the Market Area Modern Marine is proud to announce their new partnership with Nautic Global Group of IN. Modern Marine will be representing their Rinker and Godfrey Pontoon Boat product lines for the greater Cincinnati market area. - July 10, 2014 - Modern Marine Center

Hatchet Caye Resort Announces the Winner of Its First Ever Facebook Photo Contest Hatchet Caye Resort started their first ever month long Facebook photo contest on November 14th, 2013. Hatchet Caye Resort would like to express their gratitude to all the entrants for their participation in it's contest. They hope everyone had fun and enjoyed the competition. The winning photo, which... - December 18, 2013 - Hatchet Caye Resort

Tortola Sailing School Appointed as Accredited ASA Sailing School After a rigorous evaluation Tortola Sailing School in the Caribbean marina of Soper’s Hole is pleased to announce that they are now an accredited American Sailing Association certified School. ASA evaluator Captain David Renoll was very pleased with all the school has put in place to offer students a very high standard of training in a friendly and safe environment. "Tortola Sailing School has the best location in the British Virgin Islands." -Captain David Renoll - December 16, 2013 - Tortola Sailing School

BoaterRated Announces Crowdfunding Campaign BoaterRated, LLC, which operates the leading independent marine business review website - where boaters rate and review boating businesses - announces the launch of its first-ever crowdfunding campaign. BoaterRated.com chief L. Carl Schellbach, Jr. explains why he is using this popular online fund-raising... - November 19, 2013 - BoaterRated.com, LLC

Hatchet Caye Resort Belize Launches It's First Facebook Contest Hatchet Caye Resort Belize is launching it's first ever Facebook contest. The winner, along with a friend or loved one, will get to enjoy a four nights stay for two which will include: - 4 nights stay in an Ocean Front Room for two. - Boat Transfers to Hatchet Caye Resort. - Guided half-day Snorkeling... - November 17, 2013 - Hatchet Caye Resort

Prestige Yacht Charters to Renovate Lexington to Enhance Private Yachting Experience Prestige Yacht Charters, Inc. (www.prestigeyachtcharters.com), a premier luxury-yacht charter company serving New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, today announced the renovation of its Lexington yacht to enhance the private yachting experience through features and amenities usually limited to vessels with 12 passengers or less. - October 11, 2013 - Prestige Yacht Charters, Inc.

New £3.5m boatyard for Premier’s Chichester Marina Comprising a large-scale high quality boatshed, workshops, offices and chandlery, Chichester Marina’s new boatyard will offer boat owners a "one stop" location for marine services. - September 25, 2013 - Premier Marinas