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Within Marinas
Crewsure Insurance Launches Crewsure Americas to Advance Crew Welfare Across North America with Employer-Paid Marine Crew Medical & Family Benefits
Crewsure Americas to Sponsor Fort Lauderdale Mariners Club Marine Insurance Seminar and Host Marine Brokers Roundtable on Wednesday, Oct. 29 - October 01, 2025 - Crewsure Insurance
Kova Beach Club Announces San Juan Summer Solstice Celebration on June 23 in Puerto Banús
Kova Beach Club, located on Kova Beach in Puerto Banús, will host a special San Juan Summer Solstice White Party on Monday, June 23, 2025, marking the arrival of summer with a curated beachfront event from 12:00 p.m. until late. - June 21, 2025 - Kova Beach Club
Kova Beach Club Opens in Puerto Banus - A New Era of Beach Parties Begins
Join the Vibe. Be The Story. Experience Kova Beach Club, Marbella. Whether clients are soaking up the sun, dancing by the water, or tasting their way through a menu of light, fresh beach bites — one thing is clear: It’s Better by the Beach. - May 30, 2025 - Kova Beach Club
Kung Fu Divers Continues to Promote Safety by Offering First Emergency Response and Basic Life Support Programs in Career Highways
We all must work together to provide career development skills and talent development programs to our next generation. - September 20, 2024 - Kung Fu Divers
Freezin’ for a Reason: Big Water Marina Hosts the 3rd Annual Polar Bear Jump & Makes a Splash to Support the Red Fez Shrine Club of Anderson
This February, Big Water Marina will celebrate hosting the 3rd Annual Polar Bear Jump organized by the Red Fez Shrine Club of Anderson. - January 31, 2024 - Big Water Marina and Campground
Marina Association of Texas Names Sapphire Bay Marina 2023 Clean Marina of the Year
sapphirebaymarina.com The City of Rowlett announced today that Sapphire Bay Marina (SBM), on Lake Ray Hubbard, has been named the 2023 Clean Marina of The Year by the Marina Association of Texas (MAT) during their annual convention in Boerne, TX. The award is one of the most prestigious... - October 09, 2023 - Sapphire Bay Marina
Big Water Marina and Campground Hosts 2nd Annual Polar Bear Jump
On Saturday, February 18, 2023, Big Water Marina and Campground will host its second annual polar bear jump into Lake Hartwell to raise awareness and funds for the Anderson County Red Fez Shrine Club. The day will kick off at 10:00 AM with day-of registration & check-in for the polar bear jump, and participants will plunge into Lake Hartwell at 11:00 AM. The event is open to the public. There will also be multiple raffles including a free half-day pontoon rental. - January 19, 2023 - Big Water Marina and Campground
Big Water Marina and Campground Hosts Annual 4th of July Celebration
On Saturday, July 2, 2022, Big Water Marina and Campground will host their annual July 4th celebration with special appearances from Upstate vendors and local artists, along with their infamous fireworks show to finish off the night. Big Water Marina invites members of the community to join their team as they "ignite the night" in salute to our nation. - July 01, 2022 - Big Water Marina and Campground
Tris Imboden, Former Drummer for Chicago and Kenny Loggins, Launches Yacht Rock Band. Tris Imboden Yacht Stars is a World Class Group of Musicians.
Tris Imboden Yacht Stars are a world class group of musicians performing hits from the Yacht Rock Genre. They are known around the world for their recordings and sharing the stage with Yacht Rock favorites such as Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Christopher Cross, Philip Bailey, Al Jarreau, Boz Scaggs, Chicago, John Oates and more. The group of musicians were instrumental in helping to create the genre known today as Yacht Rock. Their first performance is June 11, La Costa, Carlsbad, CA. - May 19, 2022 - Tris Imboden Yacht Stars
Big Water Marina and Campground Hosts Annual Polar Bear Plunge
On Saturday, February 26, 2022, Big Water Marina and Campground will host an annual polar bear plunge into Lake Hartwell to raise awareness and funds for the Anderson County Red Fez Shrine Club. The day will kick off at 9:00 AM with day-of registration & check-in for the polar bear plunge, and participants will plunge into Lake Hartwell at 10:00 AM. The event is open to the public. There will also be a raffle for a free half-day pontoon rental. - February 23, 2022 - Big Water Marina and Campground
DockMaster Launches Online Sales Integration Powered by SpeedyDock
DockMaster Software is pleased to announce the launch of an online sales integration, powered by SpeedyDock, one of DockMaster’s valued integration partners. The integration creates an e-commerce platform for marine operators to conduct online sales using Shopify. DockMaster is excited to... - September 15, 2020 - DockMaster Software
Margaritaville® at Lanier Islands and Legacy Lodge Rock Their Reopening
Lakeside Georgia Resort Reopens Two Popular Amenities to Happy Guests and New Staff Members with Social Distancing and Sanitation at the Forefront - June 20, 2020 - Lanier Islands Resort
Lanier Islands Offers Scenic Options for Social Distancing
Lakeside Georgia Resort Remains Open and Vigilant for the Health and Well-Being of its Patrons. - March 28, 2020 - Lanier Islands Resort
Fripp Island and Pledge the Pink Attempt to Break Guinness World Record for Longest Line of Yard Flamingos
Fripp Island, along with Fripp Island Resort and Pledge the Pink will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for Longest Line of Yard Flamingos on October 12, 2019. - October 12, 2019 - Fripp Island Golf & Beach Resort
Old Bahama Bay Resort and Yacht Harbour Expansion Plans Are a Go; New Condos/Villas and Marina to Join Current Resort Condos
Grande Harbour, where the Road Ends, Luxury Begins; Grande Harbour is one of the most unique international hot spots for fishing, diving, or snorkeling. After the adventure, get ready to relax and be pampered with a long list of luxury amenities. - September 11, 2018 - Old Bahama Bay Resort & Yacht Harbour
Old Bahama Resort Operators Grateful for Staff, Guests, and Local Support
In November of 2011, the Condo Owners at Old Bahama Bay were notified by the then operators of the Resort (Ginn LRA) that they intended to close the resort operation effective December 31st 2011. The Condo Owners, in an effort to preserve their investment, the jobs of employees, and the overall... - August 14, 2018 - Old Bahama Bay Resort & Yacht Harbour
International Coral Reef Initiative Releases Report on Sunscreens and Coral Reefs
Coral reefs, among the world's most valuable ecosystems, are being damaged by ingredients found in many sunscreens and personal care products. - March 20, 2018 - Stream2Sea
Local RV Dealer, Hemlock Hill RV Named Among Top 50 RV Dealers in North America
Hemlock Hill RV of Southington, CT awarded as one of the Top 50 RV Dealers in North America. - January 16, 2018 - Hemlock Hill RV
Freedom Boat Club of Jacksonville and St. Augustine Named Franchise of the Year
Local franchise received four major national awards at the national franchise conference. - November 30, 2017 - Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville & St. Augustine
Charting a New Course; Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club Completes $30 Million Enhancement
A historic cornerstone of Boca Raton, Florida, Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club completes $30M enhancement project. - November 08, 2017 - Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club
Freedom Boat Club to Open Third Location on the First Coast
New location will be at Palm Valley Outdoors in south Ponte Vedra. - October 15, 2017 - Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville & St. Augustine
Gone Beachin' Releases New Secret Beach Travel Finder
GoneBeachinSearch.com helps you find public and hidden beaches around the world. Find and hide treasure near beaches with integrated geocaching. Explore places and things within 6 miles of a beach location. - October 03, 2017 - Gone Beachin LLC
Oxybenzone in the News - the Impacts Sunscreen Chemicals Have on Earth’s Oceans and Life
Harmful chemical ingredients such as oxybenzone found in personal care products like sunscreen are getting media-buzz for the banning efforts happening in Hawaii to protect the ocean's coral reefs. However, the impacts of harmful chemicals, additives and preservatives have even greater reaching impacts for the health of the Earth and its people. Manufacturers have a responsibility to test and prove their products' safety. - August 26, 2017 - Stream2Sea
Freedom Boat Club Honors Long-Time Partner by Naming New Boat "904 Happy Hour"
Boat is the latest addition to the fleet at Julington Creek Marina. - August 03, 2017 - Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville & St. Augustine
Nova Southeastern University’s Coral Reef Restoration, Assessment and Monitoring Lab Institute Rocks the Ocean with Stream2Sea at the Tortuga Music Festival
Nova Southeastern University’s Coral Reef Restoration, Assessment, and Monitoring (CRRAM) Lab welcomed Stream2Sea to their location on Conservation Village during the Tortuga Music Festival, in Ft Lauderdale, FL. The annual festival hosts “Rock the Ocean,” with a weekend long... - May 13, 2017 - Stream2Sea
Sunscreen’s Impacts on the Environment and Our Health – Stream2Sea Answers, “What is Reef-Safe,” as the Only Mineral-Based Brand Tested and Proven Safe to Coral Larvae
Dr. Craig Down’s of Haereticus Laboratory conducted extensive research analyzing the impact of sunscreen products on coral reef systems. His work, presented at the Coral Reef Symposium in Hawaii in June of 2016, brought researchers, formulators of personal care products, marine biologists,... - April 27, 2017 - Stream2Sea
Lake Hopatcong Foundation’s 4th Annual Block Party is Just Around the Corner
The Lake Hopatcong Foundation Block Party is just five weeks away. This must attend event celebrates New Jersey’s largest lake: from recreation and leisure to business and everyday living. The fourth-annual event, to be held from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, May 13, 2017 (rain or shine), at... - April 07, 2017 - Lake Hopatcong Foundation
Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville Promotes Kloe Thompson to Director of Dock Operations
Thompson, the only female dock manager, has moved up in a male-dominated industry. - March 19, 2017 - Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville & St. Augustine
Lake Hopatcong Foundation’s 4th Annual Block Party Almost Sold Out; Prices Increase Beginning March 15, 2017
The Lake Hopatcong Foundation Block Party is once again set to be a day that celebrates New Jersey’s largest lake: from recreation and leisure to business and everyday living. More than 65% of the booths have been sold for this year’s event. - March 02, 2017 - Lake Hopatcong Foundation
Jacksonville’s Thriving Freedom Boat Club Celebrates Rank as One of Nation’s Largest
Franchise ranked number four in a network that spans 117 cities - February 04, 2017 - Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville & St. Augustine
Lake Hopatcong Foundation’s 4th Annual Block Party Set for May 13, 2017 Calling All Vendors and Sponsors for Annual Lake Celebration
The Lake Hopatcong Foundation Block Party is once again set to be a day that celebrates New Jersey’s largest lake: from recreation and leisure to business and everyday living. The fourth-annual event, to be held from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, May 13, 2017, at Hopatcong State Park, will bring... - January 20, 2017 - Lake Hopatcong Foundation
Lake Hopatcong Foundation Focuses on Educational Endeavors for Giving Tuesday – November 29, 2016
Lake Hopatcong Foundation will focus on children’s educational endeavors for this year’s Giving Tuesday (#givingtuesday), a global day dedicated to giving back. On Tuesday, November 29, 2016, charities, families, businesses, community centers, and students around the world will come... - November 17, 2016 - Lake Hopatcong Foundation
Annie of HaveWindWillTravel.com Quit Her Job as an Attorney to Sail, Wants to Help Others Live Her Dream
Annie was a lawyer and quit her job to sail. She most recently crossed the Atlantic, but has many cruising trips planned this fall / winter including to Cuba. What is different about Have Wind Will Travel as a vlog / blog is that Annie tells the ups, downs, and everything in between. The upcoming season of videos is focused on how to get out there and live this lifestyle. - September 14, 2016 - HaveWindWillTravel.com
Fourth Annual "Lake Loop" Set for October 9, 2016
Participants Can Bike, Paddle, Run or Walk and Support Lake Hopatcong - September 14, 2016 - Lake Hopatcong Foundation
National Trust for Historic Preservation and Morris County Historic Preservation Trust Award Preservation Grants Towards Lake Hopatcong Train Station Rehabilitation
The Lake Hopatcong Foundation was awarded a $215,571 grant by the Morris County Historic Preservation Trust and a $10,000 grant by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, with both going toward the rehabilitation of the Lake Hopatcong Train Station in Landing. The Morris County grant will... - August 19, 2016 - Lake Hopatcong Foundation
Lake Hopatcong Foundation Encourages All to Shop Local for the Month of July
For the fourth year in a row, the Lake Hopatcong Foundation, a 501(c)3 charitable organization, is supporting area businesses with their “Shop Local Lake Hopatcong” campaign. The LHF’s intent is that the residents will view the four towns surrounding the lake as their... - July 01, 2016 - Lake Hopatcong Foundation
Lake Hopatcong Foundation Gala and Auction Set for July 30, 2016
The Lake Hopatcong Foundation, a 501(c)3 charitable organization dedicated to improving Lake Hopatcong for all, now and in the years to come, will be hosting the annual Gala and Auction on July 30, 2016, at the historical Lake Hopatcong Yacht Club. The gala offers a splendid evening of food and... - June 12, 2016 - Lake Hopatcong Foundation
Lake Hopatcong Foundation’s Job Board Launches
Lake Hopatcong Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit, continues their community outreach support with their latest Job Board project. The Job Board was launched in early March as a way of connecting job seekers with local businesses in the Lake Hopatcong area. “Since we are in contact with local... - May 25, 2016 - Lake Hopatcong Foundation
LHF Earth Day Free Giveaway and Facebook Contest
Beginning this Earth Day, the Lake Hopatcong Foundation announces a free giveaway and Facebook contest to get everyone more involved in litter cleanup efforts. Local residents can stop by the foundation office to get their free trash grabber pole beginning on April 22, 2016 while supplies last. - April 23, 2016 - Lake Hopatcong Foundation
Lake Hopatcong Foundation’s 3rd Annual Block Party Will Celebrate NJ’s Largest Lake on May 7, 2016
The Lake Hopatcong Block Party, hosted by the Lake Hopatcong Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit, is poised to be a day that celebrates New Jersey’s largest lake: from recreation and leisure to business and everyday living. The third-annual event, to be held from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday, May 7, 2016 (rain or shine). - April 14, 2016 - Lake Hopatcong Foundation
Fairwinds Marina Mechanics Awarded Elite Master Technician Certification
Fairwinds Marina Mechanics Charles “Chuck” Kamsch and Steve Young have achieved the marine industry’s highest level of certification, Certified Master Technician. Fairwinds Marina has long been known as the region’s top outboard repair facility and repower center. Since the... - February 26, 2016 - Fairwinds Marina
Lake Hopatcong Petition Tops 1,000 Signatures Lake Hopatcong Foundation Urges Legislators to "Make 2016 the Year of Lake Hopatcong"
More than 1,000 people have already put their name to a petition that urges legislators in Trenton to properly fund the management of Lake Hopatcong. “Lake Hopatcong is the state’s largest lake, with 45 miles of shoreline and 2,500 acres of fresh water, enjoyed by hundreds of thousands... - January 31, 2016 - Lake Hopatcong Foundation
Lake Hopatcong 3rd Annual Block Party Set for May 7, 2016: Lake Hopatcong Foundation Calling for Vendors and Sponsors for Annual Lake Celebration
The Lake Hopatcong Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit is hosting the 3rd Annual Block Party set for May 7, 2016. They are looking for a variety of vendors, including local non-profit organizations, businesses, craft vendors, and food sales. - January 29, 2016 - Lake Hopatcong Foundation
Advanced Antifouling Technology Now Available on Florida’s Treasure Coast
The cutting edge of antifouling technology is finally coming to the treasure coast. Ultra-SoniTec has just announce that J-TEK Solutions will be a dealer/installer for their CleanAHull™ ultrasonic antifouling system. - January 01, 2016 - J-TEK Solutions LLC
Zetta Jet Expands Fleet with Purchase of a Global 6000 Business Jet and Options for Four Additional Global Aircraft
Bombardier Business Aircraft announced today that Zetta Jet has purchased a Global 6000 ultra-long-range aircraft with options for four additional Global 6000 business jets. If all options are exercised, the transactions are valued at approximately US$318 million, based on 2015 list prices for... - December 17, 2015 - Zetta Jet
Lake Hopatcong Foundation Will Raise the Roof on Giving Tuesday - December 1, 2015
The nonprofit organization’s goal for Giving Tuesday is to raise $7,500 from the public to go with a $7,500 matching grant, and they hope to do this by selling 300 roof tiles on their website: http://www.lakehopatcongfoundation.org/giving/giving-tuesday. - November 19, 2015 - Lake Hopatcong Foundation
Lake Hopatcong Foundation and the Lake Hopatcong Historical Museum Are Working Together to Hold Food Drives for Area Churches
The Lake Hopatcong Foundation and the Lake Hopatcong Historical Museum are partnering together and seeking the support of the community to help put food on area tables this holiday season. The non-profit organizations will be collecting non-perishable, sealed and unexpired food for four of the food panties in the area. - November 01, 2015 - Lake Hopatcong Foundation
3rd Annual Lake Loop Raises Nearly $50,000 for Lake Hopatcong
More than 250 participants in the third annual Lake Loop fitness event on October 11 collectively raised more than $48,000 to help support the Lake Hopatcong and its efforts to protect and improve New Jersey’s largest lake. - October 28, 2015 - Lake Hopatcong Foundation
Marine Superstore Relocates & Expands
For BoatZincs.com, the last eleven years have seen nothing but growth. From humble beginnings in the basement of the owners’ suburban home, the company has since had to move twice in order to accommodate its comprehensive inventory (some 1,200 individual part numbers at last count). Most... - September 16, 2015 - BoatZincs.com
A Defining Moment for the World of Luxury Private Flight - Zetta Jet Prepares to Take Flight, Setting a New Standard in Luxury Private Travel
The launch of Zetta Jet on the 8th of August 2015 is bringing a long-awaited ultra-luxury option to the tailored travel industry and its discerning clientele. The brainchild of seasoned aviation professionals, James Seagrim, Matthew Walter, and Geoffrey Cassidy, Zetta Jet promises to draw together... - August 08, 2015 - Zetta Jet