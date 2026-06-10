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Within Motion Picture Theaters
SAG-AFTRA Actor Michael Pierce Cast as John Goldman in Los Angeles Production of Questioning
SAG-AFTRA actor Michael Pierce has been cast as John Goldman in Questioning, an innovative theatrical production directed by Julia Weist and presented by New Theater Hollywood. The production will be filmed during the week of July 6–10, 2026, with public performances running July 10–19 in Los Angeles. - June 10, 2026 - Michael Joseph Pierce
Image Quilt, a Film Production Company, Will Premiere "Sketches from the Edge of Flamenco," Cinematic Dance Theater from Filmmaker/Choreographer Omonike Akinyem, in Nyc.
"Sketches from the Edge of Flamenco" opens December 9 and runs monthly through March 24 at 16 Cowries Space at Rodney’s, a fluid venue dedicated to dance and theater. This multidisciplinary play explores how flamenco erupts in the lives of diverse characters caught between turmoil, love, and decay. The work blends film, live performance, dance, and projection to reveal how flamenco becomes a mirror, a refuge, and a provocation. - November 25, 2025 - Image Quilt Productions, Inc.
"A Time To Yell: More Than A Statue," Selected for Indie Film Night in LA; a New Documentary Tells the Powerful Story of Charlottesville from a Unique Lens, Their Own
"A Time To Yell: More Than A Statue," a new documentary that tells the powerful story of Charlottesville from a unique lens, their own. After making its world premiere at the American Black Film Festival in June, the documentary continues it screening tour with upcoming festival and campus screenings highlighted being featured at Indie Film Night in LA on October 5, 2024. - September 24, 2024 - Untouchable Creative
15th Awareness Film Festival Unveils Exciting Festival Program
Heal One World proudly presents the 15th edition of the Awareness Film Festival (AFF), unveiling its official program selections. This year, AFF invites cinema aficionados, visionary filmmakers, and passionate artists to experience a curated celebration of global storytelling amidst the scenic... - September 17, 2024 - Heal One World
Paragon Theaters Commits to Bringing Spanish-Language Films to All Guests
Paragon Theaters rolls out Spanish-dubbed film series Cine Latino, and teams up with industry leader TheaterEars to provide guests easy-to-use dubbing technology via Mobile Phones. - September 16, 2024 - Paragon Theaters
Paragon Theaters Launches Sensory Friendly Screenings for Kids of All Ages
Paragon Theaters launches monthly Sensory Friendly Screenings for kids of all ages, at all Paragon locations nationwide, starting Saturday, July 20, with DESPICABLE ME 4. - July 16, 2024 - Paragon Theaters
Tigertail Asian Film Festival Debuts in Tampa, Celebrates Asian and International Cinema
The Tigertail Asian Film Festival successfully debuted on July 13, 2024, at LOOK Dine-In Cinema in Tampa, marking a significant milestone as Tampa Bay's first Asian-inspired film festival. Organized by Tian Liu founder of Tigertail Pictures, the event showcased 28 local and international short films alongside one international feature film, celebrating the rich cultural heritage and storytelling traditions of Asian and international cinema. - July 15, 2024 - Tigertail Asian Film Festival
Paragon Theaters Welcomes Exhibition Veteran Brian Hood as Their New Chief Operating Officer
Effective immediately, exhibition veteran Brian Hood will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Paragon Theaters, headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida. In his role, Brian will oversee the day-to-day operational management and infrastructure support of the cinema chain in its... - May 02, 2024 - Paragon Theaters
Paragon Theaters Launches New Diamond Rewards Loyalty Membership Program
Paragon Theaters launches new Diamond Rewards Loyalty Membership Program. This program seeks to reward Paragon's most loyal movie-watching guests with more free tickets faster than ever before. Guests can also enjoy newly rolling out enhanced membership benefits as well. - April 25, 2024 - Paragon Theaters
Black Film, Black Voices
The 3rd Annual Greenwood Film Festival is here. The big event is back again, taking place August 2-6, 2023, with a new slate of black films and workshops curated for film lovers, film makers, and all the above. Located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Greenwood Film Festival loves to highlight black local... - February 15, 2023 - Greenwood Film Festival
Galalite Participated in the First-Ever Virtual Expo for the Cinema Business
Galalite participated in the first-ever online conference and trade show for cinema business by CineEurope. CineEurope is the longest-running and most prestigious convention dedicated entirely to cinema operators in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The convention was supposed to be held in the... - June 25, 2020 - Galalite Screens
Galalite’s Mirage XDL 1.2 Complimented Christie’s RGB Laser at Carnival Cinemas
Carnival Cinemas, one of the fastest-growing multiplex chains in India has collaborated with Christie Digital Systems and TSR professional video and audio for their project of Laser screens PAN India. The event marked the celebration of Carnival Cinemas becoming the first and only multiplex chain... - March 11, 2020 - Galalite Screens
Upgrade to Galalite
Galalite Screens Campaign Idea for the Year 2020 - February 27, 2020 - Galalite Screens
Galalite Launches the World’s Lowest Gain Projection Screen - Mirage XDL 1.2 at Big Cine Expo
Galalite (www.galalitescreens.com/), a globally recognised manufacturer of Innovative Projection Screen surfaces launches the new Mirage XDL 1.2, a revolutionary projection screen providing a uniquely immersive viewing experience. Specially crafted to reduce the Speckle in Laser Projections,... - November 17, 2019 - Galalite Screens
Galalite’s Mirage XDL 1.2: First of Its kind Silver Screen
Galalite Screens with the introduction of it's latest screen Mirage XDL 1.2 is reintroducing the silver screen that is ready to take over its contemporaries with its sheer brilliance and tremendous quality. - October 25, 2019 - Galalite Screens
Galalite Screens Ready to Set Its Foot in Europe
Galalite has a strong foundation in its home country India and is ready to explore the European market by already establishing a factory in Poland which will be treated as a base of operations for Europe. - October 19, 2019 - Galalite Screens
Galalite's World Eyesight Day Involvement
Galalite - Leading manufacturer of cinema screens is celebrating their success of 60 years in a unique and innovative way by partnering up with Sightsavers to create awareness about preventive blindness and to aid and assist in the treatment of some of the children. - October 14, 2019 - Galalite Screens
The 3rd Annual CV Indie Film Awards to be Held at JPL in Rancho Mirage
GNA Universal Media in association with Gina Carey Films brings the CV Indie Film Awards to the Coachella Valley for the 3rd Year. - August 15, 2019 - Gina Carey Films
Matt Nable Latest to Join Talented Line Up on Aussie Documentary Exposing the Highs and Lows of Creatives Struggling in the Film Industry
Created and Directed by Shaun Anthony Robinson and Produced by Lucinda Bruce (Lady of the Light Productions), “That's Not a Knife” is for anyone with a dream; the underdog story of an actor, who fights back against the odds by overcoming his own fears and creating his own path to Hollywood, documenting his journey along the way. He meets other actors who share their own fears and insecurities with him, helping help him to understand his own journey better and inspire others to do the same. - January 18, 2019 - Lady of the Light Productions Pty Ltd
Against All Odds, This Aussie Underdog is Making His Own Path to Hollywood
Australian actor teams up with some of Australia’s best known and well loved actors, to tell the untold stories of those who dream of making it to Hollywood. - December 13, 2018 - Lady of the Light Productions Pty Ltd
Gina Carey Films to Hold "The 2nd Annual CV Indie Film Awards" in October 2018
Gina Carey Films is pleased to present “The 2nd Annual CV Indie Film Awards” which will be held on Monday October 8, 2018 at "JPL," 39001 Monterey Ave, Rancho Mirage, CA, 92270. Time: 6pm – 9pm - June 11, 2018 - Gina Carey Films
"Goodbye Charles," Dark Comedy Opening at the Hollywood Fringe Festival
A dark romantic comedy about dating, marriage and death. Jill’s husband Charles mysteriously disappears after she refuses to grant him a divorce. She follows a string of clues to try and find out the secret Charles was keeping from her. One Act Play written by Gabriel Davis, directed by Kate Enge. - May 22, 2018 - It's Complicated Company
Gina Carey Films Presents 2018 2nd Annual CV Indie Film Awards
Gina Carey Films 2nd Annual CV Indie Film Awards to be held at JPL on Monday October 8, 2018 - May 15, 2018 - Gina Carey Films
Female Filmmakers Respond to Cosby Conviction
The filmmakers of "Lady Hunters," a short film about three moms who become a vigilante death squad, respond to Bill Cosby's conviction on sexual assault charges. - April 27, 2018 - Plaid Dog LLC
Lady Hunters Announces Back-to-Back World and NYC Premieres
The dramatic dark comedy film about three moms who become a vigilante death squad premieres in Kansas City and New York City. "Once upon a time, three mothers killed a wolf." - April 11, 2018 - Plaid Dog LLC
Gina Carey Films, to Premier New Movie, "The One Year Pact" at the Camelot Theaters
Palm Springs “Camelot Theaters” to host Red Carpet movie Premier party and Screening of Gina Carey Films, “The One Year Pact” on February 12, 2018. - November 10, 2017 - Gina Carey Films
World Premiere of the Future of Microbudget Indie Film Trouble Is My Business Draws on History of Film Noir at 2017 Valley Film Festival
Director Thomas Konkle unveils his ambitious 40's period thriller, starring Vernon Wells, Brittney Powell and Konkle. The film is the dark cinematic meeting of romantic fatalism of The Maltese Falcon with images ripped from covers of hard-boiled pulp magazines like Black Mask. Private investigator Roland Drake is being evicted when redemption walks in with curves. Searching for something priceless, Roland falls for two femme fatales, the problem is one is dead and the other wants to kill him. - October 06, 2017 - Lumen Actus, LLC
CEO of Gina Carey Films, “Gina Carey” to Launch the 1st Annual Coachella Valley Independent Film Awards in 2018
International Soul Recording Artist and Indie Filmmaker, Gina Carey to honor filmmakers with micro budget films in a red carpet Oscar style fashion annually at the Camelot theatres. - September 20, 2017 - Gina Carey Films
Atlanta Comedy Film Festival Summer 2017
The Atlanta Comedy Film Festival is a theatrical screening event for international independent filmmakers to showcase their comedy films in Atlanta, Georgia. The ACFF showcases short comedy films (under 30 minutes), comedy television episodes, micro short films (under 5 minutes), and funny music... - July 08, 2017 - Atlanta Comedy Film Festival
"Art Sale" Short Film Screening @ the Atlanta Comedy Film Festival 2017 on July 10, 2017
Two inspiring artists are out of their luck selling their "sh**ty art" at a yard sale. - July 08, 2017 - Atlanta Comedy Film Festival
Gina Carey Films, to Premier New Movie, "The Assumptions" at The Camelot Theaters
Palm Springs “Camelot Theaters” to host Red Carpet movie Premier party and Screening of Gina Carey Films, “The Assumptions.” - November 06, 2016 - Gina Carey Films
Coachella Valley Recording Artist and Filmmaker, Gina Carey, to Premier new Documentary, “Aspire to Inspire” at “The Tolerance Education Center”
Gina Carey Films in association with Gico Music prepares for a night of inspiration and celebration at the formal release of latest film “Aspire to Inspire.” - September 05, 2016 - Gina Carey Films
First Ever Black Gay Super-Hero Short Film "X7 Origins" Official Selection for Fanboy Film Festival
K & D Productions in Association with 3 Way Studios X7 ORIGINS short film debuted on July 15th, 2016 at the Fanboy Film Festival Online at www.fanboyfilmfestival.com which will screen from July 15th, 2016 thru August 25th, 2016. Public Voting will allow this film to win a $5,000 to $10,000... - July 31, 2016 - P3K Production Group
Gina Carey Films 1st Coachella Valley Independent Filmmakers & Actors Network Launch Was a Success
Many Coachella Valley Filmmakers & Actors show their support for the launching of the newest filmmakers mixer, yesterday at Eureka! Restaurant. - June 09, 2016 - Gina Carey Films
Indie Filmmaker, Gina Carey, to Launch Coachella Valley’s Independent Filmmakers & Actors Networking Event at Eureka! in Palm Desert
Gina Carey Films host an ongoing monthly networking event for Filmmakers and actors on June 6th. - April 24, 2016 - Gina Carey Films
Plaid Dog Productions, Founded by Renowned Actress and First Time Writer/Director/Producer Angela Atwood Premieres Short Film "Freebie"
Plaid Dog Productions proudly announces the world premiere of its maiden short film, Freebie, a romantic comedy written, directed, produced and starring actress Angela Atwood. The romantic comedy short will launch its premiere with a Gala Red Carpet Event followed by a screening to be held at... - April 05, 2016 - Plaid Dog LLC
My Little Rascal Production Company to Produce Their First Feature Film
Joseph Sorrentino a Lancaster, PA resident started My Little Rascal Production Company to produce his screenplay Gatekeepers, a Syfy Horror Genre. He hopes to do for Lancaster what Witness did 30 years ago. - March 25, 2016 - My Little Rascal Production Company, llc
Indie Filmmaker, Gina Carey, to Screen New Movie, “The Unexpected” at “The Camelot Theatres”
Gina Carey Films and Gico Music to Premiere its first indie Drama, The Unexpected. - January 07, 2016 - Gina Carey Films
Docutah International Film Festival Announces 2015 Lineup; 77 Films Range from Serious to Hilarious
DOCUTAH International Documentary Film Festival today announced its 2015 lineup. The Festival, now in its sixth season, receives submissions from all over the world with topics ranging from serious to hilarious. The films this year are filled with colorful characters, exotic locations and stories which are at times compelling, amazing, quirky and riveting. There really is something for everyone. - July 28, 2015 - Docutah
Campfire Films Launches Small Town Mystery on Kickstarter to Find Strong Female Lead
Campfire Films announces the launch of a Kickstarter campaign for its feature film "Heads You Lose." The film is a crime comedy thriller that centers on the lives of two adult orphaned siblings living a mundane, small town life when a headless body appears on their doorstep. Based on the... - May 09, 2015 - Campfire Films
DOCUTAH Film Festival Tees Up Oscar Nominee; International Documentary Film Festival Garners Worldwide Submissions
As the excitement grows around Oscar night, the small city of Saint George, Utah has a reason to pay very close attention. The DOCUTAH International Documentary Film Festival, which garners entries from all over the world, has one of its winners nominated for an Academy Award in the category of... - February 19, 2015 - Docutah
Innovative Theatres New Theater Design Website: Visually Stunning
Innovative Theatres Inc. "Fresh" On-Line Image Breaks New Ground in Tech Market with Emphasis on Art and Design - September 13, 2014 - Innovative Theatres
INDIECAN10k Female Seeking Success
Winner of the Indiecan10k challenge in BC needs support to make her female-led film about music and love in a technology-driven era. - June 25, 2014 - Female Seeking Male
"The Suicide Theory" Shocking Darkly Comedic Neo-Noir Film from Australian Filmmakers to Die for
World Premiere at Los Angeles' Dances with Films Festival Wednesday, June 4, 2014 at 7:15pm at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres Hollywood & Highland. Actors Steve Mouzakis’ Star Turn as “Steven Ray,” a Depressed Hit-man, and Leon Caine’s Nuanced Portrayal of “Percival,” His Suicidal Client, Are Not to be Missed. - June 03, 2014 - Seven8 Media
Controversial Film 120 Days to Premiere in Hollywood June 7th
Award-winning Documentary to Hold West Coast Premiere at the 2014 Dances With Films Festival - May 31, 2014 - 120 Days
StoryAlity Theory Scientifically Predicts a "Hit Movie" in January 2014
StoryAlity Theory, a new scientific theory of film virality, predicts that in in January 2014 a new motion picture will enter the list of the Top 20 RoI (Return On Investment) films of all time. See The Numbers (http://www.the-numbers.com/movies/records/budgets.php) for the Top 20 RoI Films List, and see the StoryAlity website (http://StoryAlity.wordpress.com/) for specific details of the scientific prediction of the anticipated 2014 film. - September 01, 2013 - StoryAlity
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Set to Commence Its Run at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Oscar Award winning Sam Mendes directorial, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is all set to commence its West End premier on 25th June, 2013 following long previews that will begin from 22nd May, 2013. The musical is based on Roald Dahl’s most famous children’s novel, has book by David... - May 29, 2013 - Drury Lane Theatre
Viva Cinema Grand Opening, Houston TX
Viva Cinema, an independent movie operator, is planning its Grand Opening at the newly-remodeled movie theater in PlazAmericas Mall located at 7500 Bellaire Boulevard. Set for May 31, 2013, the multi-screened theater will show a mix of first-run movies in English with Spanish subtitles as well as... - May 02, 2013 - Viva Cinema
Rising Independent Filmmakers Recognized at the Take Two Film Festival in New York City
Ten winners received "The Manny" at the three-day festival in the East Village that featured 56 films from 14 countries. - May 02, 2013 - Take Two Film Festival
The Second Annual Take Two Film Festival in New York City Set for April 5-7 Following Postponement Due to Sandy
Three-day festival will feature 56 independent films from 14 countries at the historic Theatre 80 St. Marks in the East Village. - March 12, 2013 - Take Two Film Festival