Galalite Launches the World’s Lowest Gain Projection Screen - Mirage XDL 1.2 at Big Cine Expo Galalite (www.galalitescreens.com/), a globally recognised manufacturer of Innovative Projection Screen surfaces launches the new Mirage XDL 1.2, a revolutionary projection screen providing a uniquely immersive viewing experience. Specially crafted to reduce the Speckle in Laser Projections, Galalite’s... - November 17, 2019 - Galalite Screens

Galalite’s Mirage XDL 1.2: First of Its kind Silver Screen Galalite Screens with the introduction of it's latest screen Mirage XDL 1.2 is reintroducing the silver screen that is ready to take over its contemporaries with its sheer brilliance and tremendous quality. - October 25, 2019 - Galalite Screens

Galalite Screens Ready to Set Its Foot in Europe Galalite has a strong foundation in its home country India and is ready to explore the European market by already establishing a factory in Poland which will be treated as a base of operations for Europe. - October 19, 2019 - Galalite Screens

Galalite's World Eyesight Day Involvement Galalite - Leading manufacturer of cinema screens is celebrating their success of 60 years in a unique and innovative way by partnering up with Sightsavers to create awareness about preventive blindness and to aid and assist in the treatment of some of the children. - October 14, 2019 - Galalite Screens

The 3rd Annual CV Indie Film Awards to be Held at JPL in Rancho Mirage GNA Universal Media in association with Gina Carey Films brings the CV Indie Film Awards to the Coachella Valley for the 3rd Year. - August 15, 2019 - Gina Carey Films

Filmmaker Dandrell Scott and D Fault Entertainment Look to Change Black Cinema with Animation Chicago filmmaker, Dandrell Scott, and his production company, D Fault Entertainment, are being praised for independent animated shorts. - March 07, 2019 - D Fault Entertainment

D Fault Entertainment Creates Diverse Superhero and Lands Hollywood Nomination There’s no shortage of superheroes in today’s landscape. From movies to video games to television, we can expect a caped, masked rescuer to make an appearance in our daily lives. However, there’s still an absence of minority heroes; someone that African American children can admire. - March 05, 2019 - D Fault Entertainment

Matt Nable Latest to Join Talented Line Up on Aussie Documentary Exposing the Highs and Lows of Creatives Struggling in the Film Industry Created and Directed by Shaun Anthony Robinson and Produced by Lucinda Bruce (Lady of the Light Productions), “That's Not a Knife” is for anyone with a dream; the underdog story of an actor, who fights back against the odds by overcoming his own fears and creating his own path to Hollywood, documenting his journey along the way. He meets other actors who share their own fears and insecurities with him, helping help him to understand his own journey better and inspire others to do the same. - January 18, 2019 - Lady of the Light Productions Pty Ltd

Against All Odds, This Aussie Underdog is Making His Own Path to Hollywood Australian actor teams up with some of Australia’s best known and well loved actors, to tell the untold stories of those who dream of making it to Hollywood. - December 13, 2018 - Lady of the Light Productions Pty Ltd

Gina Carey Films to Hold "The 2nd Annual CV Indie Film Awards" in October 2018 Gina Carey Films is pleased to present “The 2nd Annual CV Indie Film Awards” which will be held on Monday October 8, 2018 at "JPL," 39001 Monterey Ave, Rancho Mirage, CA, 92270. Time: 6pm – 9pm - June 11, 2018 - Gina Carey Films

"Goodbye Charles," Dark Comedy Opening at the Hollywood Fringe Festival A dark romantic comedy about dating, marriage and death. Jill’s husband Charles mysteriously disappears after she refuses to grant him a divorce. She follows a string of clues to try and find out the secret Charles was keeping from her. One Act Play written by Gabriel Davis, directed by Kate Enge. - May 22, 2018 - It's Complicated Company

Gina Carey Films Presents 2018 2nd Annual CV Indie Film Awards Gina Carey Films 2nd Annual CV Indie Film Awards to be held at JPL on Monday October 8, 2018 - May 15, 2018 - Gina Carey Films

Female Filmmakers Respond to Cosby Conviction The filmmakers of "Lady Hunters," a short film about three moms who become a vigilante death squad, respond to Bill Cosby's conviction on sexual assault charges. - April 27, 2018 - Plaid Dog LLC

Lady Hunters Announces Back-to-Back World and NYC Premieres The dramatic dark comedy film about three moms who become a vigilante death squad premieres in Kansas City and New York City. "Once upon a time, three mothers killed a wolf." - April 11, 2018 - Plaid Dog LLC

Gina Carey Films, to Premier New Movie, "The One Year Pact" at the Camelot Theaters Palm Springs “Camelot Theaters” to host Red Carpet movie Premier party and Screening of Gina Carey Films, “The One Year Pact” on February 12, 2018. - November 10, 2017 - Gina Carey Films

World Premiere of the Future of Microbudget Indie Film Trouble Is My Business Draws on History of Film Noir at 2017 Valley Film Festival Director Thomas Konkle unveils his ambitious 40's period thriller, starring Vernon Wells, Brittney Powell and Konkle. The film is the dark cinematic meeting of romantic fatalism of The Maltese Falcon with images ripped from covers of hard-boiled pulp magazines like Black Mask. Private investigator Roland Drake is being evicted when redemption walks in with curves. Searching for something priceless, Roland falls for two femme fatales, the problem is one is dead and the other wants to kill him. - October 06, 2017 - Lumen Actus, LLC

CEO of Gina Carey Films, “Gina Carey” to Launch the 1st Annual Coachella Valley Independent Film Awards in 2018 International Soul Recording Artist and Indie Filmmaker, Gina Carey to honor filmmakers with micro budget films in a red carpet Oscar style fashion annually at the Camelot theatres. - September 20, 2017 - Gina Carey Films

Atlanta Comedy Film Festival Summer 2017 The Atlanta Comedy Film Festival is a theatrical screening event for international independent filmmakers to showcase their comedy films in Atlanta, Georgia. The ACFF showcases short comedy films (under 30 minutes), comedy television episodes, micro short films (under 5 minutes), and funny music videos... - July 08, 2017 - Atlanta Comedy Film Festival

"Art Sale" Short Film Screening @ the Atlanta Comedy Film Festival 2017 on July 10, 2017 Two inspiring artists are out of their luck selling their "sh**ty art" at a yard sale. - July 08, 2017 - Atlanta Comedy Film Festival

Gina Carey Films, to Premier New Movie, "The Assumptions" at The Camelot Theaters Palm Springs “Camelot Theaters” to host Red Carpet movie Premier party and Screening of Gina Carey Films, “The Assumptions.” - November 06, 2016 - Gina Carey Films

Coachella Valley Recording Artist and Filmmaker, Gina Carey, to Premier new Documentary, “Aspire to Inspire” at “The Tolerance Education Center” Gina Carey Films in association with Gico Music prepares for a night of inspiration and celebration at the formal release of latest film “Aspire to Inspire.” - September 05, 2016 - Gina Carey Films

First Ever Black Gay Super-Hero Short Film "X7 Origins" Official Selection for Fanboy Film Festival K & D Productions in Association with 3 Way Studios X7 ORIGINS short film debuted on July 15th, 2016 at the Fanboy Film Festival Online at www.fanboyfilmfestival.com which will screen from July 15th, 2016 thru August 25th, 2016. Public Voting will allow this film to win a $5,000 to $10,000 Grand... - July 31, 2016 - P3K Production Group

Gina Carey Films 1st Coachella Valley Independent Filmmakers & Actors Network Launch Was a Success Many Coachella Valley Filmmakers & Actors show their support for the launching of the newest filmmakers mixer, yesterday at Eureka! Restaurant. - June 09, 2016 - Gina Carey Films

Indie Filmmaker, Gina Carey, to Launch Coachella Valley’s Independent Filmmakers & Actors Networking Event at Eureka! in Palm Desert Gina Carey Films host an ongoing monthly networking event for Filmmakers and actors on June 6th. - April 24, 2016 - Gina Carey Films

Plaid Dog Productions, Founded by Renowned Actress and First Time Writer/Director/Producer Angela Atwood Premieres Short Film "Freebie" Plaid Dog Productions proudly announces the world premiere of its maiden short film, Freebie, a romantic comedy written, directed, produced and starring actress Angela Atwood. The romantic comedy short will launch its premiere with a Gala Red Carpet Event followed by a screening to be held at Cinema... - April 05, 2016 - Plaid Dog LLC

My Little Rascal Production Company to Produce Their First Feature Film Joseph Sorrentino a Lancaster, PA resident started My Little Rascal Production Company to produce his screenplay Gatekeepers, a Syfy Horror Genre. He hopes to do for Lancaster what Witness did 30 years ago. - March 25, 2016 - My Little Rascal Production Company, llc

Indie Filmmaker, Gina Carey, to Screen New Movie, “The Unexpected” at “The Camelot Theatres” Gina Carey Films and Gico Music to Premiere its first indie Drama, The Unexpected. - January 07, 2016 - Gina Carey Films

Docutah International Film Festival Announces 2015 Lineup; 77 Films Range from Serious to Hilarious DOCUTAH International Documentary Film Festival today announced its 2015 lineup. The Festival, now in its sixth season, receives submissions from all over the world with topics ranging from serious to hilarious. The films this year are filled with colorful characters, exotic locations and stories which are at times compelling, amazing, quirky and riveting. There really is something for everyone. - July 28, 2015 - Docutah

Campfire Films Launches Small Town Mystery on Kickstarter to Find Strong Female Lead Campfire Films announces the launch of a Kickstarter campaign for its feature film "Heads You Lose." The film is a crime comedy thriller that centers on the lives of two adult orphaned siblings living a mundane, small town life when a headless body appears on their doorstep. Based on the novel... - May 09, 2015 - Campfire Films

DOCUTAH Film Festival Tees Up Oscar Nominee; International Documentary Film Festival Garners Worldwide Submissions As the excitement grows around Oscar night, the small city of Saint George, Utah has a reason to pay very close attention. The DOCUTAH International Documentary Film Festival, which garners entries from all over the world, has one of its winners nominated for an Academy Award in the category of Best... - February 19, 2015 - Docutah

Innovative Theatres New Theater Design Website: Visually Stunning Innovative Theatres Inc. "Fresh" On-Line Image Breaks New Ground in Tech Market with Emphasis on Art and Design - September 13, 2014 - Innovative Theatres

INDIECAN10k Female Seeking Success Winner of the Indiecan10k challenge in BC needs support to make her female-led film about music and love in a technology-driven era. - June 25, 2014 - Female Seeking Male

"The Suicide Theory" Shocking Darkly Comedic Neo-Noir Film from Australian Filmmakers to Die for World Premiere at Los Angeles' Dances with Films Festival Wednesday, June 4, 2014 at 7:15pm at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres Hollywood & Highland. Actors Steve Mouzakis’ Star Turn as “Steven Ray,” a Depressed Hit-man, and Leon Caine’s Nuanced Portrayal of “Percival,” His Suicidal Client, Are Not to be Missed. - June 03, 2014 - Seven8 Media

Controversial Film 120 Days to Premiere in Hollywood June 7th Award-winning Documentary to Hold West Coast Premiere at the 2014 Dances With Films Festival - May 31, 2014 - 120 Days

StoryAlity Theory Scientifically Predicts a "Hit Movie" in January 2014 StoryAlity Theory, a new scientific theory of film virality, predicts that in in January 2014 a new motion picture will enter the list of the Top 20 RoI (Return On Investment) films of all time. See The Numbers (http://www.the-numbers.com/movies/records/budgets.php) for the Top 20 RoI Films List, and see the StoryAlity website (http://StoryAlity.wordpress.com/) for specific details of the scientific prediction of the anticipated 2014 film. - September 01, 2013 - StoryAlity

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Set to Commence Its Run at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane Oscar Award winning Sam Mendes directorial, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is all set to commence its West End premier on 25th June, 2013 following long previews that will begin from 22nd May, 2013. The musical is based on Roald Dahl’s most famous children’s novel, has book by David Greig... - May 29, 2013 - Drury Lane Theatre

Viva Cinema Grand Opening, Houston TX Viva Cinema, an independent movie operator, is planning its Grand Opening at the newly-remodeled movie theater in PlazAmericas Mall located at 7500 Bellaire Boulevard. Set for May 31, 2013, the multi-screened theater will show a mix of first-run movies in English with Spanish subtitles as well as films... - May 02, 2013 - Viva Cinema

Rising Independent Filmmakers Recognized at the Take Two Film Festival in New York City Ten winners received "The Manny" at the three-day festival in the East Village that featured 56 films from 14 countries. - May 02, 2013 - Take Two Film Festival

The Second Annual Take Two Film Festival in New York City Set for April 5-7 Following Postponement Due to Sandy Three-day festival will feature 56 independent films from 14 countries at the historic Theatre 80 St. Marks in the East Village. - March 12, 2013 - Take Two Film Festival

New York City’s Take Two Film Festival Emerges as a Major Venue for Undiscovered and Independent Filmmakers from Around the World Three-day festival will bring 54 films from 14 countries to the historic Theatre 80 St. Marks in the East Village November 2-4. - October 05, 2012 - Take Two Film Festival

Salon Ciel Will Highlight Undiscovered and Emerging Filmmakers with the Take Two Film Festival at Theatre 80 St. Marks November 2-4, 2012 Winners at the three-day festival will be awarded with The Manny, live performances by City {On} Fire and the Villalobos Brothers. - April 28, 2012 - Take Two Film Festival

13th Annual Newport Beach Film Festival to Showcase an Exclusive Screening of Australian Cinema Festival Will Spotlight the West Coast Premiere of the Film Swerve - April 19, 2012 - Newport Beach Film Festival

Legendary Comic Creator, Hollywood Icon, and Chairman of Pow! Entertainment, Stan Lee, to be Honored at 2012 Catalina Film Festival Lee Will Accept the Festival’s Prestigious Ronald Reagan “Great Communicator” Award, Host Catalina Premiere of: “With Great Power – The Stan Lee Story,” Participate in the "The Anatomy of POW!" Panel and Introduce a Special Screening of “The Avengers®” - April 04, 2012 - Catalina Film Festival

New Independent Film "The Photon Effect" Takes on Hollywood at Their Superhero Game Fan film legend Dan Poole hangs up his Spider-Man costume and creates a new superhero universe. - November 29, 2011 - Alpha Dog Productions LLC

Florida Premiere of East Fifth Bliss Starring Michael C. Hall, Lucy Liu and Peter Fonda to Open 3rd Annual Naples International Film Festival Naples International Film Festival 3rd Annual Opening Night Film gala featuring East Fifth Bliss - October 23, 2011 - Naples International Film Festival

Estes Park Film Festival to Honor Actor Barry Corbin with a Lifetime Achievement Award Organizers of the Estes Park Film Festival recently announced that actor Barry Corbin will be their featured guest and recipient of their Lifetime Achievement Award at the 6th annual event. - September 08, 2011 - Estes Park Film Festival

Estes Park Film Festival Announces Official Selections World premieres, a tribute to special guest Barry Corbin and a pre-release sneak preview on tap for the sixth annual event. - August 14, 2011 - Estes Park Film Festival

Award Winning Web TV Series “Safety Geeks” Releases First Live Action Comedy Series in 3D Stereoscopic Format Lumen Actus LLC is Pleased to Announce the Worldwide Release of Their 3D Stereoscopic, Live Action Web TV Series “Safety Geek: 3D” Now Available On-Demand on Yabazam.com. - June 19, 2010 - Lumen Actus, LLC

Zombie Comedy Signs Award Winning Composer First Earth Films and Laughing Jack Entertainment have signed award winning composer Bart Samolis to produce the original score for First Platoon, a post-apocalyptic zombie comedy being shot this summer in Albuquerque. - May 05, 2010 - First Earth Films LLC