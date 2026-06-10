Created and Directed by Shaun Anthony Robinson and Produced by Lucinda Bruce (Lady of the Light Productions), “That's Not a Knife” is for anyone with a dream; the underdog story of an actor, who fights back against the odds by overcoming his own fears and creating his own path to Hollywood, documenting his journey along the way. He meets other actors who share their own fears and insecurities with him, helping help him to understand his own journey better and inspire others to do the same. - January 18, 2019 - Lady of the Light Productions Pty Ltd