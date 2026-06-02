Recent Headlines
Within Siding Contractors
Klauer Steel Siding Achieves Class A Fire Rating Certification Amid Growing Focus on Wildfire-Resilient Construction
Klauer Manufacturing Company announced that its steel siding has achieved a Class A fire rating certification following testing in accordance with ASTM E84-25 standards. As wildfire resiliency requirements continue to evolve, the certification provides builders, contractors, architects, and homeowners with verified fire-performance data while maintaining the durability, low-maintenance benefits, and long-term value steel siding is known for. - June 02, 2026 - Klauer Manufacturing
Baker Home Exteriors Opens New Apex Showroom to Showcase 100+ Years of Carolina Craftsmanship
Baker Home Exteriors has opened its first full-service showroom in Apex, NC, marking a major milestone in the company’s growth across the Carolinas. Located at 1051 Schieffelin Road, the new space allows homeowners to explore full-scale displays of roofing, siding, windows, doors, and gutters, and to meet directly with Baker’s design and installation experts. A digital design station lets visitors preview materials and colors on their own homes. - December 01, 2025 - Baker Home Exteriors
Dr. Roof Expands to North Augusta, SC, with New Office Opening
Trusted Roofing Leader Since 1988 Brings Award-Winning Service to the Central Savannah River Area. - October 10, 2025 - Dr. Roof
Valentine Roofing Wins Top Honors in Best in the Pacific Northwest Awards
Trusted by the Community, Celebrated for Excellence in Every Project - September 23, 2025 - Valentine Roofing
Haven Yards Fencing Launches New Line of Eco-Friendly Fencing Options in Utah
Haven Yards Fencing, a family-owned company serving Utah since 1999, provides professional fencing solutions across Utah, including Utah, Salt Lake, Davis, Weber, and Tooele counties. Offering wood, cedar, vinyl, aluminum, metal, and chain-link options, the company delivers durable, customized designs for homes and businesses. With a focus on quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction, Haven Yards Fencing ensures every project is built to last. - September 15, 2025 - Haven Yards Fencing
Valentine Roofing Opens Nominations to Gift an Educator a Free Roof
Through the Peace of Mind Program, Valentine Roofing will provide a brand-new roof to a deserving educator or school staff member in the Puget Sound region. - September 09, 2025 - Valentine Roofing
Valentine Wins Big at Owens Corning Platinum Conference in Orlando
Celebrating Excellence in Customer Service and Product Performance - March 25, 2025 - Valentine Roofing
Dior Construction Earns 2022 Angi Super Service Award
Super Service Award reflects company’s consistent level of customer service. - December 03, 2022 - Dior Construction
Homefix Custom Remodeling Helps Bring Sustainable Energy to Baltimore by Way of GAF Timberline Solar Shingles
Homefix Custom Remodeling. - June 03, 2022 - Homefix Custom Remodeling
AGR Roofing & Construction is Working with Residents in Lincoln, NE to Meet the April 12 Hail Storm Insurance Claim Deadline
Lincoln Nebraska was hit with a hail storm April 12, 2020. AGR Roofing & Construction is working with residents to help them meet the approaching deadline for insurance claims for the hail damage from that storm. The deadline for insurance claims from the Lincoln Hail storm is April 12, 2022. - March 25, 2022 - AGR Roofing & Construction
Midwest Roof and Solar is Now Offering Tesla Solar Roof Installation in the Minneapolis Area
Tesla Solar Roof Installation is now available in the Twin Cities area from Midwest Roof and Solar, a top voted Minneapolis roofing company. Tesla trained and certified Midwest Roofers in California at Tesla Solar Roof headquarters to ensure the quality and standard expected by the Tesla... - November 03, 2021 - Canopy Roof and Solar
Porch Rewarded DNB Construction with Its Prestigious Badge
DNB Construction received a prestigious Porch badge. - March 19, 2021 - DNB Construction LLC
Roof Right, Inc. Selected by Expertise.com as One of Baltimore’s Best Roofers for 2021
Roof Right, a Maryland Residential Roofing Company, has recently been recognized as one of the best roofers in Baltimore, Maryland by Expertise.com Out of the 252 candidates for this prestigious award, Roof Right was selected for their outstanding reviews, service capabilities, and... - February 28, 2021 - Roof Right, Inc.
Matthew Robinson Joined DNB Roofing LLC’s Team
Roofing replacement in Maryland is one of the services provided by DNB Roofing LLC. This service is done when a roof has undergone some damage due to changeable weather conditions and age. - February 22, 2021 - DNB Construction LLC
Roof Right, Inc. Earns 2020 Angie’s List Super Service Award
Roof Right, Inc. is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie’s List in 2020. “Despite the... - February 18, 2021 - Roof Right, Inc.
Roof Right, Inc. Awarded Best of Houzz 2021
Roof Right, a Maryland Residential Roofing Company, has won a “Best of Houzz” award for customer service on Houzz®, the leading platform for home renovation and design. The annual Best of Houzz awards highlight home remodeling and design professionals with top ratings and the most... - February 14, 2021 - Roof Right, Inc.
DNB Construction Changed Its Office Address
DNB Construction has recently changed its office address. DNB Construction is a reliable roofing company ready to offer its professional roofing services to all present and future clients who want to have a regularly maintained roof that stands out among others in the neighborhood. The news from... - January 31, 2021 - DNB Construction LLC
Total Roof Replacement in Reisterstown, MD
Roof Right is proud to highlight their latest project, a total roof replacement in Reisterstown, Maryland. The original roof on this single-family home had been worn down by the sun and seasonal weather over the years and the homeowners were ready to upgrade their roof. In working with their... - November 07, 2020 - Roof Right, Inc.
Roof Right is Awarded The Expertise Award
Roof Right, a Maryland Residential Roofing Company, has recently been recognized as one of the top roofers in Baltimore, Maryland by Expertise. Out of the 253 candidates for this prestigious award, Roof Right was selected for their outstanding reviews, service capabilities, and qualifications. - October 30, 2020 - Roof Right, Inc.
Roof Right, Inc. Helps to Raise Awareness for Careers in Construction Month
Roof Right, Inc. has pledged its support to raise awareness about career opportunities in construction during the month of October. Organized by the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) and Build Your Future (BYW), Careers in Construction Month has made its return for the... - October 15, 2020 - Roof Right, Inc.
Efforts to Promote Safe and Healthy Interactions at Roof Right
In light of the impact, COVID-19 has had on all our lives, Roof Right took a moment to communicate with customers the steps they are taking to ensure the safety of their employees, customers, and the greater community at large. While open during regular business hours our company is taking additional precautionary measures suggested by the CDC and WHO. Please know that these precautionary measures are being reevaluated daily. - October 11, 2020 - Roof Right, Inc.
Fairfax Roofing Company Answers Questions About Roof Replacement in Winter
Beyond Exteriors, a Fairfax roofing company, recently released a blog answering the question "Can you replace a roof in winter?" Homeowners who notice changes in their roof mid-season may be anxious to have it repaired, but uncertain of whether the season's weather conditions allow for an... - January 23, 2020 - Beyond Exteriors
Fairfax Roof Repair Contractors Educate Readers on Roofing Underlayment
Beyond Exteriors, a Fairfax, VA roofing contractor, recently shared a blog that explains the importance of roofing underlayment. This element of roof construction can help protect your home during severe weather and ensure that you and your property stay warm and dry during the winter... - January 22, 2020 - Beyond Exteriors
Fairfax Roof Repair Contractors Discuss Replacing Attic Insulation
Beyond Exteriors, a Fairfax roof repair contractor, recently created a blog that explains why you should replace your attic insulation before winter. - January 05, 2020 - Beyond Exteriors
Fairfax Roofing Contractors Discuss How Often Gutters Should be Cleaned
The Fairfax roofing contractors at Beyond Exteriors, recently released a blog discussing how often gutters should be cleaned. - December 07, 2019 - Beyond Exteriors
Fairfax Roofing Company Explains Why to Avoid DIY Metal Roof Installation
Beyond Exteriors, a Fairfax roofing company, recently released an article explaining why individuals should not install a metal roof without the help of a professional roofing contractor. - December 07, 2019 - Beyond Exteriors
Miura Board(TM) Debuts in City of Gainesville Public Park
Miura Board(TM) was chosen by the City of Gainesville after thoroughly evaluating and testing several alternatives to wood. Don Musen, Natural Areas Maintenance Supervisor of the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs Department stated the following, “I can finally build ramps and boardwalks... - November 06, 2019 - Athyron LLC
Fairfax Roofing Company Creates Fall Roof Maintenance Checklist
Beyond Exteriors, Fairfax roof repair contractors, just released a guide listing a Fall roof maintenance checklist. - October 30, 2019 - Beyond Exteriors
DNB Construction LLC Becomes a HAAG Certified Inspector
DNB Construction LLC, a trusted roofing company, has announced that it became a HAAG certified inspector. - October 05, 2019 - DNB Construction LLC
Northern VA Roof Repair Contractors List 7 Most Common Roof Problems
The Northern VA Roof Repair Contractors at Beyond Exteriors recently released a blog that lists the most common roof problems homeowners experience. - September 26, 2019 - Beyond Exteriors
Fairfax Roof Repair Contractor Discusses Roof Replacement Preparation
Beyond Exteriors, Fairfax roof repair contractors, just released a guide listing how to prepare for a roof replacement. - September 21, 2019 - Beyond Exteriors
Fairfax Roof Replacement Contractors List Top Roofing Trends in 2019
The Fairfax Roof Replacement Contractors at Beyond Exteriors recently released a list of top roofing trends in 2019 for homeowners. Informing yourself about roofing trends will come in handy when you are in the market for a new roof. Your roof is one of the most critical elements of your home. It... - September 08, 2019 - Beyond Exteriors
How to Clean a Copper Roof Guide by Arlington Roof Repair Contractors
The Arlington roof repair contractors at Beyond Exteriors released a blog discussing how to clean a copper roof. - August 29, 2019 - Beyond Exteriors
Fairfax Roof Repair Company Releases 2019 Emergency Roof Repair Guide
Beyond Exteriors, a Fairfax roof repair company, just released a 2019 guide to emergency roof repair. When you are unable to fix your roof due to weather or other complications, emergency roof repair can help. Failing to properly handle a broken roof can lead to much larger issues later. A broken... - July 20, 2019 - Beyond Exteriors
Fairfax Roof Repair Contractors Discuss How to Repair a Roof Leak
The Fairfax roof repair contractors at Beyond Exteriors released a blog discussing how to repair a roof leak. - July 19, 2019 - Beyond Exteriors
Arlington Roofing Contractors Releases List of Roof Maintenance Tips
The Arlington Roofing Contractors at Beyond Exteriors recently released a list of roof maintenance tips for homeowners. - June 27, 2019 - Beyond Exteriors
Northern VA Roofing Contractors Educate on How To Measure a Roof
The Northern VA roofing contractors at beyond exteriors recently released a blog educating readers on how to measure a roof. - June 19, 2019 - Beyond Exteriors
Fairfax Roof Replacement Contractors Discuss Roof Tarping Services
The Fairfax roof replacement contractors at Beyond Exteriors released a blog educating readers on how to tell when they might need emergency roof tarping services. Roof tarping can help prevent additional damage until a more complete repair can be made. Failing to tarp your roof as quickly as... - May 24, 2019 - Beyond Exteriors
Emergency Roof Tarping Discussed by Fairfax Roof Replacement Contractors
The Fairfax roof replacement contractors at Beyond Exteriors released a blog outlining what homeowners should know about emergency roof tarping. - May 01, 2019 - Beyond Exteriors
Northern VA Roofing Company Answer Insurance Roof Replacement Questions
Beyond Exteriors, a Northern Virginia Roofing company, recently released a guide providing answers to common insurance roof replacement questions. - April 13, 2019 - Beyond Exteriors
Re Roofing vs. Roof Replacement Insight Published by Fairfax Roofers
The Fairfax roofers at Beyond Exteriors published a blog post answering the questions “What does re roofing mean?” and comparing that process to roof replacement. - March 25, 2019 - Beyond Exteriors
How Often Should You Replace Your Roof Answered by Northern VA Roofers
The Northern Virginia roofing contractors at Beyond Exteriors released a blog helping homeowners answer the question, “How often should you replace your roof?” - March 15, 2019 - Beyond Exteriors
Pro Home Improvement Gives Back with a $5,000 Make-A-Wish Pledge
Pro Home Improvement is celebrating Make-A-Wish March 2019. $100-$200 from every project in March will go towards their $5,000 donation goal. - March 12, 2019 - Pro Home Improvement
Workmanship Warranty Explained by Fairfax Roof Replacement Contractors
The Fairfax roof replacement contractors at Beyond Exteriors published a blog explaining the importance of a workmanship warranty for roof replacement and repair projects. Roof repair is a large investment that can secure your home for years to come, and workmanship warranty insurance protects that... - February 23, 2019 - Beyond Exteriors
Fairfax Roofers List Questions Quality Northern VA Roofing Contractors Ask
The Fairfax roofers at Beyond Exteriors released a blog listing the questions that quality Northern VA roofing contractors will ask homeowners before beginning work. - February 20, 2019 - Beyond Exteriors
Sterling Roofing Contractors Discuss Roof Replacement Insurance Claims
The Sterling roofing contractors at Beyond Exteriors released a guide to help homeowners with filing their roof replacement insurance claims. - December 17, 2018 - Beyond Exteriors
Athyron LLC Launches Miura Board™ "The Most Durable 100% Recycled Alternative to Wood and Plastic"
Miura Board™ is a wood-free, fiber-reinforced thermoplastic available as decking, siding, and sheets. It exhibits remarkable properties: stronger than conventional plastic, reduced thermal expansion, improved wear resistance, and improved resistance to crystallization at low temperatures. 100% recyclable. Miura Board™ can be nailed, drilled, cut, routed, and sanded just like wood; however, it can also be waterjet, laser cut and welded like metal. - November 13, 2018 - Athyron LLC
Fairfax Roofing Contractors Discuss Roof Replacement Insurance Coverage
The Fairfax roofing contractors at Beyond Exteriors recently published a blog post explaining situations in which insurance would or would not cover roof replacement. Roof replacement insurance coverage can help with a variety of issues, and it is important to understand when it may or may not... - November 13, 2018 - Beyond Exteriors
Centreville Insulation Contractors Discuss Attic Insulation Replacement
The Centreville insulation contractors at Beyond Exteriors recently published a blog post explaining why homeowners should consider replacing their attic insulation this fall. Proper attic insulation replacement can help homes remain comfortable during the colder winter months. Heat rises, and... - October 21, 2018 - Beyond Exteriors
Fairfax Roof Repair Contractors Create Northern VA Roof Evaluation Guide
The Fairfax roof repair contractors at Beyond Exteriors created a roof evaluation guide to help homeowners determine if they require Northern VA roof replacement services. - October 20, 2018 - Beyond Exteriors