In light of the impact, COVID-19 has had on all our lives, Roof Right took a moment to communicate with customers the steps they are taking to ensure the safety of their employees, customers, and the greater community at large. While open during regular business hours our company is taking additional precautionary measures suggested by the CDC and WHO. Please know that these precautionary measures are being reevaluated daily. - October 11, 2020 - Roof Right, Inc.