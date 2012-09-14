PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Hamlin Pools Named a Top Pool Builder in the Nation The 2019 Top 50 Pool Builders list has just been announced by Pool & Spa News magazine, and Hamlin Pools has earned a coveted spot on this year’s list. Hamlin Pools is proud to be recognized as one of the best pool builders in the United States and is excited to give Pharr homeowners the gorgeous pool design and quality construction they deserve. - July 12, 2019 - Hamlin Pools

Local Utah Couple - on A&E - Launch Their Dreams of Working Together Bringing Soul to Their Customers' Homes Through Design and Manufacturing A&E welcomes Rustic Remodel to their line-up starring Kate and Paul Allen. Airing March 23rd, 2019 11/10c am. Rustic Remodel focuses on the founder/couple of Rustica, as they put a “Do It Together” (DIT) spin on traditional “Do It Yourself” (DIY) home projects. Kate and Paul’s DIT values helped them to build Rustica from the ground up and live their dream of working together to bring soul to their customers living spaces. - March 19, 2019 - Rustica Hardware

Golf Simulators Come Home. SIM Sheds Brings the World’s Best Golf Courses to Your Backyard. Launching at the Connecticut Golf Show March 22 - 24, SIM Shed golf simulators allow golfers to play or practice anytime in any weather. Custom designed, delivered and installed in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. - February 12, 2019 - SIM Sheds

Hamlin Pools Named in First-Ever Top 50 Swimming Pool & Spa Service Ranking Pool and Spa News, the premier media outlet for the pool and spa industry, has named Hamlin Pools in its annual ranking of top swimming pool and spa service firms across the United States and Canada. Based in Pharr, TX, Hamlin Pools placed 24th in the PSN and Jandy Top 50 Service List. “We are... - December 13, 2018 - Hamlin Pools

Heritage Construction Unveils Brand New Website Heritage Construction Services, one of the top commercial and residential contractors in Texas, presented a brand new website to better serve their customers and present their work. - August 06, 2018 - Jeff Hunt

Jeff Hunt Expert Witness Trusted by 25 Houston Law Firms Has a New Website With over 20 years of experience in the construction business, Jeff Hunt has made a name for himself as an expert witness in dispute cases around the Houston area for close to a decade, and he’s ready for a new presence on the web. - August 06, 2018 - Jeff Hunt

Pear Stairs Steps Up to Help Widowed Firefighter Staircase manufacturing company Pear Stairs supplied a new staircase to help with the renovation of a semi-derelict cottage for a recently widowed firefighter and his young daughter. - January 15, 2018 - Pear Stairs

Des Moines, Iowa Handyman Becomes "Handy Guy & Son," a Family Business Handy Guy, a professional handyman service based out of Des Moines, IA, announced today the apprecticeship of his son Jonah Olson at, http://www.handymandesmoines.com. Jonah has received the DMACC/NACEP Silver Certificate Award for earning 11 or more college credits in Building Trades experience through Central Academy in Des Moines. Jeremy Olson, Owner, with over 35 years of handyman experience, has augmented his operations to include his millennial son, to bring Handy Guy well into the future. - December 15, 2017 - Handy Guy

Flood Panel LLC Names National Flood Protection, LLC a National Corporate Partner National Flood Protection is the first company to provide nationwide support for Flood Panel's complete line of flood protection products. - December 03, 2016 - Flood Panel

Global Facility Management Construction Hires Chris Cucuzza as Vice President, Technology Global Facility Management & Construction is excited to welcome Chris Cucuzza to their executive team. In his new role as Vice President, Technology, Chris will oversee all aspects of Global’s information systems and processes. With over 20 years of experience, Chris brings a wealth of knowledge... - November 10, 2016 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Gerome's Kitchen and Bath Brings Back Popular "New Bath in 4 Days" Program Gerome's Kitchen and Bath recently brought back it's New Bath in 4 Days program to meet today's homeowners' busy schedules. The program offers a complete bathroom remodeling in just four days. - October 18, 2016 - Gerome's Kitchen and Bath

Inc. Magazine Unveils 35th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 5000 For the 3rd Time, Global Facility Management & Construction Appears on the Inc. 5000 list, Ranking No. 2970 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 115%. Inc. magazine today ranked Global Facility Management & Construction No. 2970 on its 35th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's... - August 29, 2016 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Global Facility Management & Construction Promotes Stacy Brown to Vice President, Strategic Planning Global Facility Management & Construction is pleased to announce the promotion of Stacy Brown to Vice President, Strategic Planning. In her new role, Stacy will influence the direction of future business, including internal policies and procedures. Stacy has been with Global for 2 years and brought... - July 11, 2016 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Altonostco Carpentry Inc Launches New Website for the Markham Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Ontario. - May 21, 2016 - Altonostco Carpentry Inc

Global Facility Management & Construction Hires Micheal Nicholson as Director of Construction Global Facility Management & Construction is thrilled to welcome Micheal Nicholson to their Construction team. In his new role as Director of Construction, Micheal will oversee every aspect of the Construction department. Micheal brings with him a tremendous amount of experience having worked in... - May 11, 2016 - Global Facility Management & Construction

CEO Lauryn Blank & Global Facility Management & Construction Recognized on Inc. America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Led Companies Inc. magazine ranked Lauryn Blank of Global Facility Management and Construction NO. 28 on its Impact 50-fastest-growing women-led companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at one of the most important segments of the economy - women entrepreneurs. The Inc. Impact 50 measures absolute... - October 01, 2015 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Global Facility Management & Construction Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies Inc. magazine today ranked Global Facility Management and Construction No. 2509 on its 34th annual Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy - America’s independent... - August 20, 2015 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Footbridge Media Earns Position in 2015 Inc. 5000 List Pensacola-based marketing company honored in 34th annual list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. - August 20, 2015 - Footbridge Media, LLC

Billings Construction, Inc. Has Earned the Construction/Remodeling Industry's Certified 203k Contractor Designation Charles Billings with Billings Construction Inc. has completed the construction/remodeling industry’s most comprehensive training in the use of the U.S. Government’s FHA 203k Home Renovation Loan program. - June 29, 2015 - Billings Construction, Inc.

Chain Store Age Names Robin Baskin-Ladner of Global Facility Management and Construction, Inc. to SPECS/2016 Advisory Board Chain Store Age magazine announced that Robin Baskin-Ladner, Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Global Facility Management and Construction, Inc. has been named a member of the 2016 Advisory Board to SPECS, an annual event attended by retail and food-service corporate executives involved in the... - June 04, 2015 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Woodwork Warriors, LLC Launches New Website for the New Orleans Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Louisiana. - April 26, 2015 - Woodwork Warriors, LLC

Global Facility Management & Construction Promotes Mike Russo to Vice President of Operations Global Facility Management & Construction is thrilled to announce the promotion of Mike Russo to Vice President of Operations. With over 20 years experience, Mike brings a wealth of knowledge when leading the day to day operations at Global. "Mike has been an integral part of Global’s... - March 19, 2015 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Ragen Custom Countertops Launches New Website for the Bozeman Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Montana. - March 06, 2015 - Ragen Custom Countertops

Baths By ZR Launches New Website for The Philadelphia Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Pennsylvania. - February 06, 2015 - Baths By ZR

Global Facility Management & Construction Promotes Robin Baskin-Ladner to Vice President, Sales and Marketing Global Facility Management & Construction is thrilled to announce the promotion of Robin Baskin-Ladner to Vice President, Sales & Marketing. Robin has over 30 years of extensive sales and marketing experience and has focused her efforts in the Facilities Management industry for more than 13 years. - February 03, 2015 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Albany Construction Contractor Launches Information Portal on Roofing, Remodeling, and Handyman Services Giles Construction LLC announces launch of new website, www.gilescontracting.com. - December 05, 2014 - Giles Construction LLC

Kalamazoo Remodeling Contractor Launches Information Portal on Siding and Gutters, Decks and Patios, and Aging-in-Place Design All-Star Remodeling & Design announces launch of new website, www.allstarmi.com - October 18, 2014 - All-Star Remodeling & Design

Footbridge Media Announces Launch of New Newsletter Program for Contractors Footbridge Media announces email marketing services for contractors. - September 11, 2014 - Footbridge Media, LLC

Global Facility Management & Construction Hires Jaime Trujillo as Sales Manager Global Facility Management & Construction is thrilled to welcome Jaime Trujillo to their sales team. In his new role as sales manager, Jaime will be instrumental in developing new business and expanding existing accounts. Jaime brings a great deal of experience having worked in the facility management... - September 10, 2014 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Smoothie King Center Arena Facelift The Smoothie King Center Arena is receiving a modern facelift as part of the $50 million dollar interior/exterior renovation package. 700 to 800 gallons of paint will be used to repaint 100k square feet of exterior surface. The new colors will be coordinated with that of New Orleans’ new basketball... - September 04, 2014 - JMA Painters

Growth in Client Base Leads Footbrdge Media to Larger Office Space Footbridge Media announces new location in Pensacola. - August 28, 2014 - Footbridge Media, LLC

Global Facility Management & Construction Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies Global Facility Management & Construction has been recognized by Inc. magazine on their Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The annual list features the fastest-growing private companies based on percentage revenue growth when comparing 2010 to 2013. - August 22, 2014 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Diversified Educational Systems Announces Partnership, Exclusive Representation, with Hamilton Scientific LLC Partnership Brings Quality Educational and Lab Casework to Mid-Atlantic Region - August 22, 2014 - Diversified Educational Systems, Inc

Global Facility Management & Construction Kicks Off Annual Charity Initiative: Global Gives Back Global Facility Management & Construction has named “J.A.C.K.: Join A Cause for Kids” as the first recipient of their “Global Gives Back” initiative, an annual charitable program designed to give back to the community. Sean and Lauryn Blank will present the donation to the... - August 19, 2014 - Global Facility Management & Construction

New Homes Built on Long Island After Hurricane Sandy Gotham Builders completes project to help build elevated homes in preparation for future hurricanes. - August 13, 2014 - Gotham Builders

Footbridge Media Launches New Resource for Homeowners New web resource for consumer education and awareness for storm damage repairs. - August 07, 2014 - Footbridge Media, LLC

Painter-ToGo Uses Do-It-Yourself Model to Help Clients Save Money Painter-ToGo provides painting, carpentry, remodeling, start-to-finish project management, and many more services utilizing an innovative, ingenious Do It Yourself concept that not only empowers the client, but also saves the client money. - July 16, 2014 - Painter-ToGo

Global Facility Management & Construction Hires Stacy Brown as Director, Strategic Planning & Development Global Facility Management & Construction is thrilled to welcome Stacy Brown as Director, Strategic Planning and Development. In her new role, Stacy will be instrumental in determining Global’s strategic policy as it relates to future business. Well known throughout the industry, Stacy brings... - June 23, 2014 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Shawnee Mission Builders Launches New Website for the Kansas City Area Shawnee Mission Builders announces the release of their new website, www.shawneemissionbuilders.com. - May 25, 2014 - Shawnee Mission Builders

Global Facility Management & Construction Appoints New Controller Global Facility Management & Construction is excited to announce that Richard Kowalewski will be joining its accounting team in the role of Controller. His new position will see him assist Global with cost control, compliance, reporting and budget analysis. Rich has over 15 year’s controller... - May 05, 2014 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Global Facility Management & Construction Expands Its Construction Department with New Manager Global Facility Management & Construction is thrilled to welcome Bruce Wollmuth as the newest member of its Construction Department. In his role as Construction Manager, Bruce will be anchoring a dynamic team of construction project managers. His 16 years of construction / facility management experience... - May 05, 2014 - Global Facility Management & Construction

Affordable and Reliable Eco Friendly Flooring Installation in Pittsburgh Perfect Flooring Pittsburgh is proud to serve its clients with all ECO friendly materials with great pricing and huge selection of floors for any home remodeling job. - March 17, 2014 - Perfect Flooring, Pittsburgh

Dunkin Donuts Employs High Performance Systems to Install Food Service Flooring High Performance Systems Corp. has been tapped by Dunkin Donuts to keep its operation safe and sweet by installing the best food service flooring according to industry standards today. - February 28, 2014 - High Performance Systems Corporation

Des Moines, Iowa Handyman, d.b.a. "Handy Guy," Earns Esteemed 2013 Angie’s List Super Service Award Award reflects company’s consistently high level of customer service. This is the fourth year in a row Handy Guy has earned these accolades. - January 31, 2014 - Handy Guy

StayDry Waterproofing Gifts Endeavor House Ministries Silent Auction with $3,000 in Services StayDry Waterproofing, Michigan's award-winning basement waterproofing services company has donated waterproofing services to Endeavor House Ministries' silent auction for a total gift value of $3,000. - July 18, 2013 - StayDry Waterproofing

MCR Custom Kitchen Cabinet Refacing Launches New Website for Warren & Surrounding Cities New web resource for community education and awareness launched in New Jersey. - July 17, 2013 - MCR Custom Kitchen Cabinet Refacing

Budget Construction Company Announces Best Prices for Kitchen and Bathroom Remodeling Solutions Leading remodeling company of Chicago has announced best prices for all kinds of remodeling solutions for bathrooms and kitchens. - May 23, 2013 - Budget Construction Company

Lake Custom Wood Products May Help Improve Morale All Around A new “custom” look may help improve morale all around - March 24, 2013 - Lake Shore Custom Wood Products

Top Award Goes to Local Handyman The UK Guild of Handymen has chosen Jonathan Drewe as Handyman of the Year for 2012 for his services in furthering the reputation and public perception of handymen. - December 26, 2012 - Handyman in Sussex