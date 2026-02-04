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The Tailored Closet and PremierGarage of Greater Washington, D.C. Announces Leadership Promotions to Support Continued Growth
The Tailored Closet and PremierGarage of Greater Washington, D.C., the premier provider of custom in-home and garage organization solutions throughout Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Montgomery County, Maryland, today announced leadership promotions designed to support the company’s continued growth and operational scale. - February 04, 2026 - The Tailored Closet and PremierGarage of Greater Washington, D.C.
NYC Going Inc. Announces Major Expansion: Bringing Renowned Home Remodeling Services to All Five Boroughs, Upstate New York, and Long Island
In a significant stride forward, NYC Going Inc. is excited to announce the expansion of its services beyond the familiar neighborhoods of Brooklyn. This strategic move will encompass all five boroughs of New York City, extending into the scenic regions of Upstate New York and the vibrant communities of Long Island. - January 12, 2024 - NYCGoing Inc.
23 Year Old Painting Contractor Expanding to Fill Gaps in Home Renovation
Walls by Design is expanding their service offering and changing its name. - April 27, 2022 - Walls by Design
5 Common Basement Waterproofing Problems Aquatech Can Help to Prevent
Most homeowners simply forget about their basement or convert it into a storage space, a hobby corner that they hardly visit or a hangout spot for kids. However, the basement should not be ignored, as it is essential to the up keep of your home’s safety and structural integrity. Many hygiene... - August 06, 2021 - Aquatech Waterproofing
Rachel Howard of RR Double R Enterprise Will Speak at the 2021 Run Conference in Arlington, Texas
Rachel Howard of RR Double R Enterprise, LLC will be a featured speaker for the 2021 Run Business Conference to be held live at the Texas Rangers Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Run Business Conference is an annual entrepreneurial learning and growing experience hosted by Run Conference,... - July 15, 2021 - RR Double R Enterprise
Sir Grout Northeast Florida Earns the Distinctive 2019 Angie's List Super Service Award Thanks to Their Outstanding Services
The perfect ratings reflect Sir Grout Northeast Florida's excellent performance throughout 2019 and consolidate their leadership in the hard surface restoration industry. - May 28, 2020 - Sir Grout NE Florida
Sir Grout Chicago Proudly Receives 2019 Angie's List Super Service for Their Exceptional Work
The award highlights Sir Grout Chicago's top-level service and commitment to their customers. - May 28, 2020 - Sir Grout Chicago
Sir Grout Atlanta Earns 2019 Angie's List Super Service Award as a Reward for Their Excellent Work
For the sixth consecutive year, the award continues to fortify the company's commitment to providing outstanding service. - May 27, 2020 - Sir Grout Atlanta
Angie's List Rewards Sir Grout of Phoenix with the Prestigious 2019 Super Service Award
Sir Grout of Phoenix continues to be the leading expert in the field of hard surface restoration. - May 22, 2020 - Sir Grout Phoenix
Angie's List Honors Sir Grout Houston with the 2019 Super Service Award
Angie's List rewards Sir Grout Houston for their ability to deliver excellent restoration services throughout 2019. - May 22, 2020 - Sir Grout Houston
Sir Grout New York Honored with 2020 Best of HomeAdvisor Award
Sir Grout New York has been selected to receive the Best of HomeAdvisor award for outstanding service and value to homeowners. - May 11, 2020 - Sir Grout New York
Global Facility Management & Construction Hires John K. Hibbard as VP of Sales
Global Facility Management & Construction is thrilled to welcome John Hibbard as their new Vice President of Sales. With a proven track record including over 25 years of exceeding sales goals driven by passion, creativity and a desire to serve others, John is a dynamic team builder and a... - February 18, 2020 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Global Facility Management & Construction Hires Zishan Razzaq as VP of IT
Global Facility Management & Construction is excited to welcome Zishan Razzaq as their new Vice President of Information Technology. Zishan joins the company with over 24 years, heading up infrastructure and technology teams, including 17 years of experience with Salesforce integrations and... - February 12, 2020 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Hamlin Pools Named a Top Pool Builder in the Nation
The 2019 Top 50 Pool Builders list has just been announced by Pool & Spa News magazine, and Hamlin Pools has earned a coveted spot on this year’s list. Hamlin Pools is proud to be recognized as one of the best pool builders in the United States and is excited to give Pharr homeowners the gorgeous pool design and quality construction they deserve. - July 12, 2019 - Hamlin Pools
Local Utah Couple - on A&E - Launch Their Dreams of Working Together Bringing Soul to Their Customers' Homes Through Design and Manufacturing
A&E welcomes Rustic Remodel to their line-up starring Kate and Paul Allen. Airing March 23rd, 2019 11/10c am. Rustic Remodel focuses on the founder/couple of Rustica, as they put a “Do It Together” (DIT) spin on traditional “Do It Yourself” (DIY) home projects. Kate and Paul’s DIT values helped them to build Rustica from the ground up and live their dream of working together to bring soul to their customers living spaces. - March 19, 2019 - Rustica Hardware
Golf Simulators Come Home. SIM Sheds Brings the World’s Best Golf Courses to Your Backyard.
Launching at the Connecticut Golf Show March 22 - 24, SIM Shed golf simulators allow golfers to play or practice anytime in any weather. Custom designed, delivered and installed in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. - February 12, 2019 - SIM Sheds
Hamlin Pools Named in First-Ever Top 50 Swimming Pool & Spa Service Ranking
Pool and Spa News, the premier media outlet for the pool and spa industry, has named Hamlin Pools in its annual ranking of top swimming pool and spa service firms across the United States and Canada. Based in Pharr, TX, Hamlin Pools placed 24th in the PSN and Jandy Top 50 Service List. “We... - December 13, 2018 - Hamlin Pools
Heritage Construction Unveils Brand New Website
Heritage Construction Services, one of the top commercial and residential contractors in Texas, presented a brand new website to better serve their customers and present their work. - August 06, 2018 - Jeff Hunt
Jeff Hunt Expert Witness Trusted by 25 Houston Law Firms Has a New Website
With over 20 years of experience in the construction business, Jeff Hunt has made a name for himself as an expert witness in dispute cases around the Houston area for close to a decade, and he’s ready for a new presence on the web. - August 06, 2018 - Jeff Hunt
Pear Stairs Steps Up to Help Widowed Firefighter
Staircase manufacturing company Pear Stairs supplied a new staircase to help with the renovation of a semi-derelict cottage for a recently widowed firefighter and his young daughter. - January 15, 2018 - Pear Stairs
Des Moines, Iowa Handyman Becomes "Handy Guy & Son," a Family Business
Handy Guy, a professional handyman service based out of Des Moines, IA, announced today the apprecticeship of his son Jonah Olson at, http://www.handymandesmoines.com. Jonah has received the DMACC/NACEP Silver Certificate Award for earning 11 or more college credits in Building Trades experience through Central Academy in Des Moines. Jeremy Olson, Owner, with over 35 years of handyman experience, has augmented his operations to include his millennial son, to bring Handy Guy well into the future. - December 15, 2017 - Handy Guy
Flood Panel LLC Names National Flood Protection, LLC a National Corporate Partner
National Flood Protection is the first company to provide nationwide support for Flood Panel's complete line of flood protection products. - December 03, 2016 - Flood Panel
Global Facility Management Construction Hires Chris Cucuzza as Vice President, Technology
Global Facility Management & Construction is excited to welcome Chris Cucuzza to their executive team. In his new role as Vice President, Technology, Chris will oversee all aspects of Global’s information systems and processes. With over 20 years of experience, Chris brings a wealth of... - November 10, 2016 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Gerome's Kitchen and Bath Brings Back Popular "New Bath in 4 Days" Program
Gerome's Kitchen and Bath recently brought back it's New Bath in 4 Days program to meet today's homeowners' busy schedules. The program offers a complete bathroom remodeling in just four days. - October 18, 2016 - Gerome's Kitchen and Bath
Inc. Magazine Unveils 35th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 5000
For the 3rd Time, Global Facility Management & Construction Appears on the Inc. 5000 list, Ranking No. 2970 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 115%. Inc. magazine today ranked Global Facility Management & Construction No. 2970 on its 35th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the... - August 29, 2016 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Global Facility Management & Construction Promotes Stacy Brown to Vice President, Strategic Planning
Global Facility Management & Construction is pleased to announce the promotion of Stacy Brown to Vice President, Strategic Planning. In her new role, Stacy will influence the direction of future business, including internal policies and procedures. Stacy has been with Global for 2 years and... - July 11, 2016 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Altonostco Carpentry Inc Launches New Website for the Markham Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Ontario. - May 21, 2016 - Altonostco Carpentry Inc
Global Facility Management & Construction Hires Micheal Nicholson as Director of Construction
Global Facility Management & Construction is thrilled to welcome Micheal Nicholson to their Construction team. In his new role as Director of Construction, Micheal will oversee every aspect of the Construction department. Micheal brings with him a tremendous amount of experience having worked... - May 11, 2016 - Global Facility Management & Construction
CEO Lauryn Blank & Global Facility Management & Construction Recognized on Inc. America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Led Companies
Inc. magazine ranked Lauryn Blank of Global Facility Management and Construction NO. 28 on its Impact 50-fastest-growing women-led companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at one of the most important segments of the economy - women entrepreneurs. The Inc. Impact 50 measures... - October 01, 2015 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Global Facility Management & Construction Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies
Inc. magazine today ranked Global Facility Management and Construction No. 2509 on its 34th annual Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy - America’s... - August 20, 2015 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Footbridge Media Earns Position in 2015 Inc. 5000 List
Pensacola-based marketing company honored in 34th annual list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. - August 20, 2015 - Footbridge Media, LLC
Billings Construction, Inc. Has Earned the Construction/Remodeling Industry's Certified 203k Contractor Designation
Charles Billings with Billings Construction Inc. has completed the construction/remodeling industry’s most comprehensive training in the use of the U.S. Government’s FHA 203k Home Renovation Loan program. - June 29, 2015 - Billings Construction, Inc.
Chain Store Age Names Robin Baskin-Ladner of Global Facility Management and Construction, Inc. to SPECS/2016 Advisory Board
Chain Store Age magazine announced that Robin Baskin-Ladner, Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Global Facility Management and Construction, Inc. has been named a member of the 2016 Advisory Board to SPECS, an annual event attended by retail and food-service corporate executives involved in... - June 04, 2015 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Woodwork Warriors, LLC Launches New Website for the New Orleans Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Louisiana. - April 26, 2015 - Woodwork Warriors, LLC
Global Facility Management & Construction Promotes Mike Russo to Vice President of Operations
Global Facility Management & Construction is thrilled to announce the promotion of Mike Russo to Vice President of Operations. With over 20 years experience, Mike brings a wealth of knowledge when leading the day to day operations at Global. "Mike has been an integral part of... - March 19, 2015 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Ragen Custom Countertops Launches New Website for the Bozeman Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Montana. - March 06, 2015 - Ragen Custom Countertops
Baths By ZR Launches New Website for The Philadelphia Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Pennsylvania. - February 06, 2015 - Baths By ZR
Global Facility Management & Construction Promotes Robin Baskin-Ladner to Vice President, Sales and Marketing
Global Facility Management & Construction is thrilled to announce the promotion of Robin Baskin-Ladner to Vice President, Sales & Marketing. Robin has over 30 years of extensive sales and marketing experience and has focused her efforts in the Facilities Management industry for more than 13... - February 03, 2015 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Albany Construction Contractor Launches Information Portal on Roofing, Remodeling, and Handyman Services
Giles Construction LLC announces launch of new website, www.gilescontracting.com. - December 05, 2014 - Giles Construction LLC
Kalamazoo Remodeling Contractor Launches Information Portal on Siding and Gutters, Decks and Patios, and Aging-in-Place Design
All-Star Remodeling & Design announces launch of new website, www.allstarmi.com - October 18, 2014 - All-Star Remodeling & Design
Footbridge Media Announces Launch of New Newsletter Program for Contractors
Footbridge Media announces email marketing services for contractors. - September 11, 2014 - Footbridge Media, LLC
Global Facility Management & Construction Hires Jaime Trujillo as Sales Manager
Global Facility Management & Construction is thrilled to welcome Jaime Trujillo to their sales team. In his new role as sales manager, Jaime will be instrumental in developing new business and expanding existing accounts. Jaime brings a great deal of experience having worked in the facility... - September 10, 2014 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Smoothie King Center Arena Facelift
The Smoothie King Center Arena is receiving a modern facelift as part of the $50 million dollar interior/exterior renovation package. 700 to 800 gallons of paint will be used to repaint 100k square feet of exterior surface. The new colors will be coordinated with that of New Orleans’ new... - September 04, 2014 - JMA Painters
Growth in Client Base Leads Footbrdge Media to Larger Office Space
Footbridge Media announces new location in Pensacola. - August 28, 2014 - Footbridge Media, LLC
Global Facility Management & Construction Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies
Global Facility Management & Construction has been recognized by Inc. magazine on their Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The annual list features the fastest-growing private companies based on percentage revenue growth when comparing 2010 to... - August 22, 2014 - Global Facility Management & Construction
Diversified Educational Systems Announces Partnership, Exclusive Representation, with Hamilton Scientific LLC
Partnership Brings Quality Educational and Lab Casework to Mid-Atlantic Region - August 22, 2014 - Diversified Educational Systems, Inc
Global Facility Management & Construction Kicks Off Annual Charity Initiative: Global Gives Back
Global Facility Management & Construction has named “J.A.C.K.: Join A Cause for Kids” as the first recipient of their “Global Gives Back” initiative, an annual charitable program designed to give back to the community. Sean and Lauryn Blank will present the donation to... - August 19, 2014 - Global Facility Management & Construction
New Homes Built on Long Island After Hurricane Sandy
Gotham Builders completes project to help build elevated homes in preparation for future hurricanes. - August 13, 2014 - Gotham Builders
Footbridge Media Launches New Resource for Homeowners
New web resource for consumer education and awareness for storm damage repairs. - August 07, 2014 - Footbridge Media, LLC
Painter-ToGo Uses Do-It-Yourself Model to Help Clients Save Money
Painter-ToGo provides painting, carpentry, remodeling, start-to-finish project management, and many more services utilizing an innovative, ingenious Do It Yourself concept that not only empowers the client, but also saves the client money. - July 16, 2014 - Painter-ToGo