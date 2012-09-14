PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Future Electronics President Robert Miller to Host Annual Holiday Lunch
Future Electronics President Robert Miller has invited employees to the company’s annual Holiday Lunch at Future’s global headquarters in Montreal, Canada. - December 18, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Offers Wellness Seminar to Montreal Employees on Healthy Work Habits
Future Electronics held a wellness seminar on staying active at work for all Montreal employees on Wednesday November 20, 2019. - December 14, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Announces Holiday Bake Sale for Charity
Future Electronics employees will hold a holiday Bake Sale for charity at the company’s global headquarters in Montreal, Canada. - December 07, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Announces 2019 Charity Book Fair for the Holidays
Future Electronics employees will hold a holiday Book Fair for charity at the company’s global headquarters in Montreal, Canada. - December 06, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Kicks Off Annual Spirit of the Holidays Charity Collection
Future Electronics launched their annual Spirit of the Holidays charity campaign at the company’s global headquarters in Montreal, Canada. - December 05, 2019 - Future Electronics
Lumex’s UV-C SMT LEDs for Medical Sterilization Featured in Latest FLS All in 1+ NPI Newsletter
UV-C SMT LEDs for medical sterilization applications from Lumex are featured in this month’s FLS All in 1+ NPI newsletter from Future Electronics. - December 04, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Opens New R3 Studio Lounge for Employees at Their Montreal Headquarters
Future Electronics recently opened a new employee lounge at their headquarters in Montreal, Canada. - December 04, 2019 - Future Electronics
Aurachain 2019 Release Adds Further Strength to Its Market Leading Low Code Development Platform
Aurachain, the leading low code development platform for the creation of both digital process and blockchain applications, today announced the 2019 autumn release of its Aurachain Platform, featuring intuitive and visual building tools for the accelerated creation of enterprise grade software applications. - December 04, 2019 - Aurachain AG
Capitol Digital & Califorensics is Now ArcherHall
Rebranding Announcement - December 03, 2019 - ArcherHall
Littelfuse’s LED Performance Ensurance Featured in Latest FLS All in 1+ NPI Newsletter
LED performance ensurance solutions from Littelfuse are featured in this month’s FLS All in 1+ NPI newsletter from Future Electronics. - December 01, 2019 - Future Electronics
LEDiL’s DAISY-8X1 Low Glare Optics Featured in Latest FLS All in 1+ NPI Newsletter
DAISY-8X1 low glare optics for continuous row ceiling lighting from LEDiL are featured in this month’s FLS All in 1+ NPI newsletter from Future Electronics. - November 30, 2019 - Future Electronics
Robert Miller Congratulates Future Electronics Team for Successful Supplier Fair at AEU 2019
Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked his team for the success of the company’s annual Supplier Fair in Montreal, Canada. - November 27, 2019 - Future Electronics
New Salesforce Data Migration Service, Enso Data App, Launches at Dreamforce
The only Salesforce data service that incorporates mindful business practices with migration expertise that results in zero downtime during projects. - November 25, 2019 - Enso Data App
Robert Miller Thanks Future Electronics Team for "Automating Transportation" Keynote Panel at AEU 2019
Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated his team on the success of their expert panel on embedded systems in transportation at Advanced Engineering University 2019. - November 24, 2019 - Future Electronics
Robert Miller Thanks Future Electronics Team for "Localized AI, Machine Learning" Panel at AEU 2019
Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated his team on the success of their expert panel on embedded intelligence at Advanced Engineering University 2019. - November 20, 2019 - Future Electronics
AKVIS ArtWork 12.0 Photo to Painting Effects: Faster Than Ever
AKVIS announces the major update of AKVIS ArtWork, photo to painting software with a wide variety of artistic effects. Version 12.0 brings the accelerated effects, new tools, improved Batch Processing and Text features; provides compatibility with macOS Catalina and recently updated image editors; offers support for more RAW files, bug fixes, and better program stability. - November 16, 2019 - AKVIS Lab
Robert Miller Thanks Future Electronics Team for Success at Advanced Engineering University 2019
Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated his team on the success of the 2019 edition of the company’s Advanced Engineering University. - November 16, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Continues to Support Electronic Components from CUI Devices After Their Recent Spin-Off from CUI Inc.
Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, and CUI Devices are pleased to announce the signing of a new distribution agreement. - November 15, 2019 - Future Electronics
AKVIS Updates Four Image Enhancement Programs for Windows & Mac
AKVIS announces the update of 4 photo correction programs: Enhancer, HDRFactory, Noise Buster, and Refocus. The new versions provide full compatibility with macOS Catalina 10.15 and recently updated image editors, enhanced Batch Processing option, support for more RAW files, fixed bugs, better program stability, and other improvements. - November 10, 2019 - AKVIS Lab
Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Lithuania Office on Their 15th Anniversary
Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the company’s Kaunas, Lithuania branch, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. - November 08, 2019 - Future Electronics
AKVIS Releases New Frame Collection: Get Back to Nature with Wildlife Frames
AKVIS announces the launch of the brand new Wildlife Pack, a picture frame collection to beautify photographs. The set offers 100 ready-to-use templates inspired by forest walks, camping holidays, and outdoor adventuring. - November 01, 2019 - AKVIS Lab
AVSoft Corp.
This Halloween, Audio4fun Will Donate All Profits During the Event to WWF
This Halloween, Audio4fun will donate 100% profits from AV Voice Changer series, and all other paid products to support WWF, the Word Wildlife Fund. - October 31, 2019 - AVSoft Corp.
AKVIS Sketch Video 5.0 for Adobe & EDIUS: Now Compatible with macOS Catalina
AKVIS announces the update of AKVIS Sketch Video, powerful video-to-cartoon software. Version 5.0 provides full compatibility with macOS Catalina (10.15) and Adobe Premiere Elements 2020 as well as improves compatibility with EDIUS Pro and fixes some stability and interface issues. - October 27, 2019 - AKVIS Lab
CompSource Announces Special Price Drop for Luxor H Wilson Products
CompSource is having a special promotion ending December 31, where there is a considerable price drop on many of Luxor H. Wilson products. - October 27, 2019 - CompSource Inc.
Future Electronics Hosts Successful Supplier Fair at Advanced Engineering University 2019
Future Electronics hosted their annual Supplier Fair as part of the 2019 edition of their Advanced Engineering University in Montreal, Canada on September 25, 2019. - October 20, 2019 - Future Electronics
Layerscape LS1028A Industrial Processor from NXP Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics
Future Electronics is featuring NXP’s Layerscape LS1028A industrial applications processor in this month’s edition of THE EDGE. - October 19, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Supply Chain Conference Addresses Global Challenges, New Opportunities
Future Electronics’ supply chain conference on September 10-11, 2019 in Memphis, TN brought customers and industry heavyweights together to share updated logistics strategies. - October 19, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Holds Expert Panel on Automating Transportation at AEU '19
Future Electronics hosted a keynote panel on embedded systems in transportation as part of the 2019 edition of Advanced Engineering University. - October 19, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Holds Expert Panel on Localized AI, Machine Learning at AEU ‘19
Future Electronics hosted a keynote panel on embedded intelligence as part of the 2019 edition of their Advanced Engineering University. - October 18, 2019 - Future Electronics
Grid-EYE Infrared Array Sensor from Panasonic Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics
Future Electronics is featuring Panasonic’s Grid-EYE infrared array sensors in this month’s edition of THE EDGE. - October 17, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics’ Advanced Engineering University 2019 Expands the Horizons of Technology
Future Electronics hosted the 2019 edition of its Advanced Engineering University in Montreal, Canada from September 23 - 27, 2019. - October 17, 2019 - Future Electronics
AKVIS Updates 8 Programs: AirBrush 7.0, Charcoal 4.0, Draw 8.0, OilPaint 9.0, Pastel 5.0, Points 5.0, Sketch 22, Watercolor 5.0
AKVIS announces the update of 8 artistic programs: AirBrush, Charcoal, Draw, OilPaint, Pastel, Points, Sketch, and Watercolor. The new versions provide full compatibility with macOS Catalina 10.15 and recently updated image editors, enhanced Batch Processing option, improved Text/Watermark features in the Decoration tab, support for more RAW files, fixed bugs, better program stability, etc. - October 16, 2019 - AKVIS Lab
Excelon F-RAM Memory from Cypress Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics
Future Electronics is featuring Cypress’ Excelon Ferroelectric RAM in this month’s edition of THE EDGE. - October 14, 2019 - Future Electronics
Robert Miller Congratulates Future Electronics Team on New Global Franchise Agreement with NimbeLink
Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, praised his team for their recent completion of the company’s new global franchise agreement with NimbeLink. - October 11, 2019 - Future Electronics
DocVilla – a Full Suite HIPAA Compliant Health Technology Platform to Connect Patients and the Doctors; Check Out It's Exhibits in New York and New Jersey Conferences
DocVilla recently added some new exciting features such as secure messaging, health exchange integration, insurance claim and eligibility. Meet with DocVilla in the upcoming medical conferences. - October 09, 2019 - PS3G Inc.
DocVilla - EMR/EHR with Practice Management, Telemedicine, eRx, eBilling and Claim Filing Capabilities - Exhibiting at HIMSS20
DocVilla is exhibiting at HIMSS20 conference to showcase it's EHR/EMR platform with patient portal, eRx, eBilling and medical insurance claim filing capabilities. - October 07, 2019 - PS3G Inc.
Carclo’s Frosted Array Optics Featured in Latest FLS All in 1+ NPI Newsletter
DA2 frosted array optics from Carclo Optics are featured in this month’s FLS All in 1+ NPI Newsletter from Future Electronics. - October 06, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Features RSL10 Solar Cell Multi-Sensor Platform from ON Semiconductor
Future Electronics is featuring ON Semiconductor’s RSL10 solar cell multi-sensor platform in the latest Sense + Connect + Control newsletter. - October 05, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Donna Edwards on 35 Years
Future Electronics and its President, Robert Miller, recently recognized Donna Edwards on the 35th anniversary of her employment with the company. - October 05, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Features KMT0 Nano-Miniature SMT Top Actuated Switch from C&K
Future Electronics is featuring C&K’s KMT0 nano-miniature SMT top actuated switch in the latest Sense + Connect + Control newsletter. - October 05, 2019 - Future Electronics
MLX90380 Programmable Hi-Speed Resolver from Melexis Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics
Future Electronics is featuring Melexis’ MLX90380 Programmable Hi-Speed Resolver in this month’s edition of THE EDGE. - October 04, 2019 - Future Electronics
CompSource Partners with "Behalf" to Provide Flexible Payment Option
The ecommerce store has added a new payment method by collaborating with Behalf. - October 03, 2019 - CompSource Inc.
CompSource Announces the Addition of Fibaro Products to Its Inventory
CompSource has been supplying electronic items from some of the most popular manufacturers worldwide since 1991. - October 03, 2019 - CompSource Inc.
TE’s Space-Saving FPC Connectors Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics
Future Electronics is featuring TE’s space-saving angled insertion FPC connectors in this month’s edition of THE EDGE. - October 03, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Features Advanced i.MX 7ULP Processor Family from NXP
Future Electronics is featuring CUI’s AMT132S-V Modular Incremental Encoder Kit in this month’s edition of THE EDGE. - October 02, 2019 - Future Electronics
CIPOS Tiny Three-Phase Inverter Modules from Infineon Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics
Future Electronics is featuring Infineon’s CIPOS Tiny three-phase inverter modules in this month’s edition of THE EDGE. - September 30, 2019 - Future Electronics
PHPT60603PYX Hi-Performance Power Solution from Nexperia Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics
Future Electronics is featuring Nexperia’s PHPT60603PYX high-performance power solution in this month’s edition of THE EDGE. - September 30, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Estonia Office on Their 15th Anniversary
Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the company's Tallinn, Estonia branch, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. - September 29, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Features Newest BMA456 Hearable Accelerometer from Bosch
Future Electronics is featuring Bosch’s BMA456 hearable accelerometer in the latest Sense + Connect + Control newsletter. - September 28, 2019 - Future Electronics
After Vertiv’s Rebranding, CompSource Adds Vertiv Products to Its Inventory
CompSource has been a reputable supplier of electronic items since 1991 and carries over 700,000 products from the top brands around the world. - September 27, 2019 - CompSource Inc.
