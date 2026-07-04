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Future Electronics Launches Quarterly Digital Campaign Focused on Transportation Innovation
Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has unveiled its third-quarter digital campaign highlighting the rapidly evolving transportation market and the technologies shaping the future of mobility. - July 04, 2026 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Highlights TE Connectivity Street & Area Lighting Solutions
Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is highlighting Street & Area Lighting Solutions from TE Connectivity, helping engineers develop smarter, more reliable outdoor lighting infrastructure for connected cities. - July 03, 2026 - Future Electronics
ASN Software Unveils the Automotive Business Universe: One Connected Platform for Dealers, Finance Companies, Service Shops, and Flooring Companies
New visualization illustrates how ASN Software unifies CRM, AI, payments, accounting, service operations, compliance, finance, and hundreds of integrations into one connected business platform. - July 01, 2026 - ASN Software
Future Electronics Features Infineon CoolGaN™ Transistors & GaN-Based Solutions for Humanoid Robotics
Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is highlighting Infineon Technologies AG CoolGaN™ transistors and GaN-based solutions engineered to support the growing demands of humanoid robotics and advanced automation systems. - May 29, 2026 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Launches Digital Campaign Featuring ams OSRAM IR6 Next-Generation Low Power Infrared LEDs
Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic component distribution, is pleased to announce a new digital campaign highlighting the ams OSRAM IR:6 next-generation low power infrared LEDs, engineered to deliver exceptional efficiency, brightness, and reliability for advanced infrared applications. - May 22, 2026 - Future Electronics
PCBuildz Launches Specialized High-Performance Workstations for India’s AI and Creative Sectors
Bengaluru’s PCBuildz launches specialized high-performance workstations for India’s AI startups and creative agencies, featuring GST-compliant procurement and precision-engineered cooling for 24/7 professional workloads. - March 21, 2026 - PCBuildz
New AI-Based OCR Extraction Tool Launched
OCR-Extraction.com has launched an AI-powered optical character recognition (OCR) tool designed to extract and convert text from images into structured digital formats. The platform uses artificial intelligence–driven workflows to process images of varying quality, including low-resolution and rotated files, and supports features such as batch processing, AI-generated summaries, and downloadable reports in multiple formats. - December 24, 2025 - Ocr-Extraction
Witlingo to Launch “Whitney,” a Voice Companion Helping Older Adults Feel Less Alone, Powered by OpenHome
Witlingo and OpenHome Announce Whitney: A Voice Companion That Listens, Remembers, and Cares - October 29, 2025 - Witlingo
Future Electronics Launches Lead Generation Campaign Featuring Infineon Whitepaper on High-SNR MEMS Devices for AI Emotion Detection
Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, has launched a new lead generation campaign featuring Infineon’s latest whitepaper: Enabling Emotion Detection in AI using High-SNR MEMS Devices. - October 05, 2025 - Future Electronics
Handy Backup 8: Powerful Backup Solution for Email and S3 Clouds Updated
Novosoft LLC has released Handy Backup 8.6.5, enhancing its email backup software with improved speed and stability for email and S3 cloud backups. The updated IMAP plugin handles large volumes more reliably, while the S3 plugin now works smoothly with Amazon, Backblaze, Alibaba and other services. Handy Backup supports Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo and more, offering flexible recovery and migration options. - September 02, 2025 - HandyBackup
Research by JCT Software UK Reveals Hundreds of Sinclair ZX Spectrum Games Publishers Have Vanished — And Most Refuse to Enforce Copyright
Subhead: A survey of the 183 surviving publishers reveals that more than 80% did not respond, while the remainder permit ZX Spectrum titles to be shared freely, provided they are not used in prebuilt commercial gaming systems such as “The Spectrum.” - August 06, 2025 - JCT Software UK
Amagicsoft Launches New Version of Magic Data Recovery - a No-Stress Way to Restore Lost Files
In 2025, Amagicsoft has officially released the newest version of Magic Data Recovery, a tool designed for people who just want their files back—without needing to know what a partition structure is. The 2025 update introduces a faster scan engine, improved deep recovery algorithms, and a... - July 24, 2025 - Amagicsoft
Future Electronics' Craig Sydell Receives Third Abracon Global Executive Partner Award
Future Electronics executive Craig Sydell has been honored with Abracon's prestigious Global Executive Partner Award for the third time in four years, recognizing his exceptional leadership in driving the strategic partnership between the two companies. - July 18, 2025 - Future Electronics
NIX Joins Boston’s MTLC Tech Conference Series to Drive Real-World AI Adoption
At MTLC in Boston, NIX shared strategic insights on making AI adoption scalable, transparent, and efficient—highlighting how businesses can move beyond experiments to build sustainable, high-impact AI systems. - July 05, 2025 - NIX
NIX Showcases Practical AI That Drives Business Results at TechEx North America 2025
At TechEx North America 2025, NIX highlighted how businesses can turn AI hype into real impact—sharing proven use cases, expert strategies, and hands-on guidance to make AI scalable, sustainable, and results-driven. - June 15, 2025 - NIX
H3Tech Welcomes Ruiban Coutinho as AI Healthtech Consultant
H3Tech, a healthcare technology and consulting firm, has appointed Ruiban Coutinho as AI Healthtech Consultant. With 14 years of experience in data analytics and business intelligence, Coutinho will leverage his expertise in AI, SAP BW/HANA, and Power BI to enhance H3Tech’s AI-driven healthcare solutions. - June 06, 2025 - H3Tech
NIX Showcases Practical AI Solutions at poweredUP Tampa Bay 2025
At poweredUP Tampa Bay 2025, the flagship event hosted by Tampa Bay Tech, the spotlight was firmly on actionable innovation — with artificial intelligence and automation leading the charge. The event welcomed over 1,000 tech leaders and business decision-makers, all eager to explore what’s truly working in today’s rapidly evolving tech landscape. - May 30, 2025 - NIX
Future Electronics Launches Digital Campaign Featuring Hirose DF51K Series High-Performance Connectors
Discover Hirose’s DF51K Series connectors, which are secure, compact, and reliable solutions for high-density, high-performance industrial and medical applications. - May 28, 2025 - Future Electronics
IT CARE SERVICES Celebrates Three Years of Excellence in Tech Solutions
IT CARE SERVICES is celebrating its third anniversary on June 26, 2025, marking three years of delivering affordable and high-quality refurbished IT products to businesses and individuals in India. Since its founding in 2022, the company has built a strong reputation for customer satisfaction and reliable technology solutions. - May 20, 2025 - IT CARE SERVICES
New Book Empowers Business Leaders to Take Control of Apple Technology in the Workplace
David Sewell, founder of Sewelltech, has released an Amazon Best Seller: The Business Leader’s Guide to Managed Apple I.T. This practical, jargon-free guide helps business leaders understand how to secure, scale, and simplify their Apple-based tech environments. Available now on Amazon, the book supports Sewelltech’s mission to turn Apple I.T. into a strategic business advantage. - May 15, 2025 - Sewelltech
TrackOlap Launches Advanced Employee Time Tracking Software
TrackOlap serves the best interest of workforce automation by introducing Employee Time Tracking Software that assists businesses in simplifying operations, accurately tracking work hours, and settling payroll efficiency. This software reduces manual errors, enhances productivity, and ensures compliance with labor regulations. - April 22, 2025 - TrackOlap
DevLand AI and Open-Source Models Aims to Challenge Big Tech
Devland AI Launches DevLand Arcade Code 2 Play Platform to Challenge Big Tech and Empower the People with Transparent, Ethical AI - April 02, 2025 - DevLand
NIX Dives Into Futuristic Tech at MWC Barcelona 2025
The halls of MWC Barcelona 2025 were alive with innovation, as AI, robotics, and VR dominated discussions. Amid the whirlwind of cutting-edge advancements, NIX, a full-cycle software development company with over 30 years of experience, stood out by delivering future-proof tech solutions tailored for real business impact. - March 20, 2025 - NIX
Synergy IT Unveils New IT Solutions Designed to Drive Business
Comprehensive IT Services in Cloud Computing, Software Development, and DevOps Help Companies Navigate the Digital Landscape - March 13, 2025 - Synergy IT
The Most Downloaded Android Apps in Alternative App Stores in 2025
The app store Uptodown offers a report listing the most downloaded apps from its marketplace worldwide so far this year. - March 10, 2025 - Uptodown
HistAI Unveils Groundbreaking SPIDER Initiative at HIMSS Conference
At the HIMSS Conference, HistAI announced the SPIDER Initiative, an open-source project set to become the largest supervised medical imaging dataset. The initiative will compile more than 50 millions of fully annotated images from 20 organs and 400 morphologies, advancing AI-driven diagnostics, precision medicine, and drug development. The first release includes more than 4 millions of images from 6K Whole Slide Images (WSIs) across Skin, Colorectal, and Thorax. Available starting today. - March 06, 2025 - HistAI
UniFab V3.0 is Released with New Design and More Features
UniFab has launched UniFab All-In-One V3.0 with a simpler, faster, and better experience. - January 15, 2025 - UniFab Technology
Shoaib Sheikh 786 Launches Comprehensive eCommerce Website Management Service to Drive Online Business Growth
Shoaib Sheikh 786, a trusted name in freelance digital solutions, is proud to announce the launch of their eCommerce Website Management Service. Designed to support online businesses of all sizes, this service streamlines the management of eCommerce websites, enhances their performance, and ensures... - December 23, 2024 - Shoaib Sheikh 786
UniFab Launches Video Stabilizer AI and Improves Video Upscaler
UniFab has launched a new tool, Video Stabilizer AI, to remove shakes from videos, and improve the upscale model of its AI Video Upscaler. - December 20, 2024 - UniFab Technology
NIX Honored with IAOP Excellence in Strategic Partnerships Award for Third Consecutive Year
For the third consecutive year, NIX has received the Excellence in Strategic Partnerships Award from IAOP, highlighting its dedication to building innovative, results-driven partnerships that empower client success. - November 21, 2024 - NIX
Future Electronics Presents Panasonic Industry’s Latest Technical Paper on Advanced Component Solutions for Medical Technologies
Future Electronics is announcing the availability of a new technical paper by Panasonic Industry outlining various components suitable for medical technologies. - November 21, 2024 - Future Electronics
Munidex, Inc. and Insync Municipal Systems, Inc. Announce Strategic Alliance
New Jersey Municipalities now have a means of leveraging and modernizing existing legacy systems with new cloud-based applications offering enhanced functionality and security for improved public service. - November 19, 2024 - Insync Innovations, Inc.
Insync Municipal Systems, Inc. and Cit-e-Net LLC Announce Strategic Alliance
New Jersey Municipalities now have a means of leveraging existing legacy systems with new functionality for enhanced public service. - November 19, 2024 - Insync Innovations, Inc.
Insync Municipal Systems, Inc. and Mobizent LLC Announce Strategic Alliance
New Jersey Municipalities, Federal and State Departments now have an automated all-electronic, feasible, and full-service solution to the daunting previously manual processes of issuing summons for all departments and entities tasked with issuing and serving summonses and in full conformity with the New Jersey Administrative Office of the Courts. - November 19, 2024 - Insync Innovations, Inc.
Future Electronics and Renesas Host Hands-on Workshop on MCU Design for Graphics and Ai Applications
Future Electronics and Renesas are hosting a hands-on workshop in Prague on November 26, focused on the RA8D1 MCU for graphics and edge AI applications. This interactive event offers developers practical sessions in GUI creation and Edge AI, using tools like Embedded Wizard and Edge Impulse. - November 14, 2024 - Future Electronics
Data Integration Company Dataddo Joins LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program for Reporting & ROI
Customers can use Dataddo’s optimized LinkedIn connectors to reliably and securely bring LinkedIn performance data into analytics tools and databases. - November 12, 2024 - Dataddo
Future Electronics’ November "Future Picks" Features Nexperia Semiconductor Solutions
Future Electronics’ Future Picks series is back for November, this time showcasing Nexperia’s semiconductor solutions—featuring diodes, transistors, MOSFETs and logic devices optimized for automotive, industrial, mobile and consumer applications. - November 10, 2024 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Announces Digital Campaign in Asia Featuring 3 Innovative AI Solutions from Renesas
Future Electronics is announcing a new digital campaign in Asia featuring 3 innovative AI solutions from Renesas. - October 31, 2024 - Future Electronics
Shoaib Sheikh 786 Launches Specialized Local SEO Service to Boost Online Visibility for Small and Medium Businesses
Shoaib Sheikh 786, a dedicated freelance digital marketing expert, is proud to announce the launch of his new Local SEO Service. This specialized service is aimed at helping small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) increase their visibility in local search results, drive foot traffic, and attract more customers in their target geographic areas. - October 30, 2024 - Shoaib Sheikh 786
Future Electronics Launches Digital Campaign Featuring Bosch Sensortec BMA530 and BMA580 Acceleration Sensors
Future Electronics is featuring Bosch Sensortec’s BMA530 and BMA580 acceleration sensors in a recently-launched digital campaign. - October 23, 2024 - Future Electronics
NIX to Spotlight AI Expertise at AI & Big Data Expo as Silver Sponsor
NIX to showcase AI innovations at AI & Big Data Expo as a Silver Sponsor, offering insights on MLOps and real-world applications to solve business challenges. - September 30, 2024 - NIX
Future Electronics Features Bulgin 400 Series Buccaneer in Recently Launched Digital Campaign
Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is pleased to announce a newly-launched digital campaign putting the spotlight on Bulgin's 400 Series Buccaneer connectors. These IP-rated circular connectors for power, signal and data by Bulgin are optimally suited to... - September 28, 2024 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Welcomes Top Talent with New Campus Recruitment Program
Future Electronics has launched a new campus recruitment initiative, bringing in interns from leading universities around Montreal. The program, starting in September 2024, targets top students in IT, cybersecurity, finance, and engineering, with the aim of developing future industry professionals and filling key roles within the company. - September 22, 2024 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Continues Partnership with CUI Devices Under Their New Name Same Sky
Future Electronics is continuing its partnership with CUI Devices under their new name “Same Sky.” - September 22, 2024 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics to Attend McGill University’s Engineering and Technology Career Fair (TechFair)
Future Electronics will participate in McGill University's TechFair on September 25, 2024, at Centre Mont Royal, Montreal. The company aims to recruit top talent in engineering and technology, engaging with students to discuss career opportunities in key areas such as Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, and Software Engineering. - September 13, 2024 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Highlights Signify MasterConnect LLLC System in Recent Digital Campaign
Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring Signify’s MasterConnect LLLC System in a digital campaign. The MasterConnect system enables you to create connected lighting installations that are simple and scalable, with no hassle during installation... - September 04, 2024 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Participates in Workforce Transformation Seminar in Singapore
Future Electronics joined a prestigious, government-sponsored seminar in Singapore entitled “Workforce Transformation.” The event featured industry leaders, including Singapore’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr. Alvin Tan, and covered important topics around optimizing talent. - August 23, 2024 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Launches Digital Campaign Highlighting Abracon AOTA Series of Molded Inductors
Future Electronics is featuring the Abracon AOTA Series of Molded Inductors in a recently-launched digital campaign. - August 22, 2024 - Future Electronics
Major Upgrade to Auslogics User Favorite: Driver Updater 2.0 Just Released
Auslogics, an Australian publisher of PC optimization and maintenance software, has announced the release of a major upgrade to Auslogics Driver Updater. - August 15, 2024 - Auslogics Labs Pty Ltd
NIX Joins TechUK to Drive Innovation and Expand Influence in UK Technology Sector
NIX joins TechUK, enhancing its influence in the UK tech sector. This strategic membership connects NIX with industry leaders, driving innovation, expanding networks, and reinforcing its commitment to shaping the future of technology. - August 14, 2024 - NIX