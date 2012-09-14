PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

La Vida Verde Founding Shareholders Re-Acquire Controlling Interest from International Cannabrands Inc. International Cannabrand's current holdings (through LVV Holding Company Ltd. (the “Holding Company”)) to be adjusted to 42.50% of the issued and outstanding stock of La Vida Verde. It is La Vida Verde's Position that there is no justification to re-price the transaction between La Vida Verde and International Cannabrands. - October 08, 2019 - La Vida Verde

Wellcurve.in, India’s First Integrated Platform for Healthier Nutritional Choices and Information Goes Live Wellcurve’s tagline "Healthier Living Simplified" encapsulates its two-fold mission. For the consumer, it brings together both relevant insights for your nutritional needs and selected products from a curated set of brands. For the brands, it offers an opportunity to connect with the right audience and reach out to the consumer looking for healthier choices. - September 28, 2019 - Wellcurve

Vegan Gastronomy GERBET Vegan Macaron Mix Selected by Ladureé French Macarons The world leading fine French Pastry bakery and sweets maker, Ladurée of Marcq-en-Barœul, France has selected Vegan Gastronomy Culinary Academy as “the engine” behind its Vegan Macarons. Founded in 1862, Laduree is one of the world's best-known premier sellers of the French Macaron,... - July 28, 2019 - Vegan Gastronomy

Locust Grove Restaurant Launches New Brand with Successful Event On Friday, March 15, 2019, a successful launch event was held to officially announce the rebranding of Heaven’s Café to Southern Fusion Dining. The new brand consisted of the name change with new logo, new menu, and updated décor to enhance the customers dining experience. During... - April 06, 2019 - Southern Fusion Dining

‘Laine’s Bake Shop, Chicago’s First Tier II Pop Up Licensee, Opens Chatham Pop Up Store ‘Laine’s Bake Shop holds pop up event in Chatham neighborhood. ‘Laine’s Bake Shop, a local, woman and minority-owned small business, is holding a pop up event through March 31 at 8301 South Holland Road, Unit C. Rachel Bernier-Green, the owner, seeks to gauge interest of community... - March 12, 2019 - 'Laine's Bake Shop, LLC

Southern Fusion Dining Officially Launches New Restaurant Brand in March Southern Fusion Dining, formerly Heaven Café, will host a rebrand launch event on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5:00pm to closing celebrate the rebranding of their restaurant. - March 07, 2019 - Southern Fusion Dining

Southern Fusion Dining Takes Over Heaven Café in 2019 to Focus on New Dining Experience Locust Grove Restaurant Transforming with New Look and Menu - March 06, 2019 - Southern Fusion Dining

Prock Operations™ Receives 2018 Outstanding Achievement in Solid Waste Management Award Prock Operations Inc., a manufacturing company headquartered in St James, Missouri, received the Ozark Rivers Solid Waste Management District’s (ORSWMD) 2018 Award for Outstanding Achievement in Solid Waste Management. Carla Lee, Prock Operations Corporate Counsel, accepted the award on behalf... - December 13, 2018 - Prock Operations

KINU® Presents Their New Lightweight Coffee Grinder: “M47 Traveler” Kinu presents their smaller, more affordable, aluminum body grinder for travel. M47 Traveler requires less force to operate due to an improved thumb stopper. - November 26, 2018 - Kinu Grinders LLC

Inventor Becomes WBENC Certified and Gets on Walmart Shelves An invention by a mom gets on Walmart shelves. This invention, Bakers Sto N Go is part of Walmart's Made in America Initiative. Also, Bakers Sto N Go was just recently certified as a Women Owned Business by Nationally recognized WBENC. - September 27, 2018 - Nardis Enterprises LLC d/b/a Bakers Sto N Go

New Company - KINU® Offers Two High-End Coffee Grinders and Adjustable Tamper for Enthusiasts Kinu Grinders LLC comes to market as high-end manufacturer of coffee grinders; M47 - Handheld and M68 - Tabletop, are the two models offered directly on their website - August 09, 2018 - Kinu Grinders LLC

Social Traction for Milk and Eggs Proves Fast Growing Revenue Milk and Eggs leverages social traction to garner customer loyalty, retention, and growth in revenue. - May 22, 2018 - Milk and Eggs

A Phenomenal Baker and Cake Artist That You Probably Never Met Engineer turned cake artist describes Melanie Wideman, the owner of A Little Slice of Heaven Bakery. While known throughout the metro Atlanta area for her custom cake creations for weddings, birthdays, and retirement celebrations, anyone in the continental US can now experience the taste of a little slice of heaven with the launch of the bakery's online store. - January 18, 2018 - A Little Slice of Heaven Bakery

Non-Profit Arizona Farmers Market Now Offering Pay What You Can Option Arizona-based Farmers Market Working to Feed Those Who Can’t Afford to Buy Fresh, Local Food - September 12, 2017 - High Desert Farmers Market

Craft Coffee Shop Opens in Marine Park New coffee shop opens in South Brooklyn. - September 05, 2017 - Marine Park Coffee

Family Tragedy Leads to "Sweet" Business Venture; Husband Founds "MAE Fine Foods" to Keep Wife’s Spirit Alive When entrepreneur Richard Elwell of Buckeye, Arizona lost his wife Melinda to brain cancer in 2016, he knew he needed to do something to keep her spirit alive. He reflected on all of the things Melinda loved in life: spending time with family and friends, giving back to the community, and chocolate. - August 10, 2017 - MAE Fine Foods LLC

Sophia's Delight™ Introduces Wellness-Inspired Grab & Go Savory Tartes to the NY/NJ Market Sophia's Delight™ Better For You Single Serve Savory Tartes are redefining specialty bakery. Non-GMO gluten-free whole grain flours and nutrient-rich ingredients make these tartes a delicious, healthy on-the-go breakfast or lunch, or paired with a salad for a sit down meal. Better still, they are free from gluten, artificial preservatives, dyes, nuts, corn, soy and sugar, and crafted in a certified gluten-free facility that is dedicated nut-free and Kosher. - August 07, 2017 - Sophia's Delight

Sanders Candy Shoppe Headquarters Begins Extensive Remodel The new store will increase the existing shoppe’s footprint by more than 30% and expand seating from ten people to more than 125 people. - June 24, 2017 - Sanders Candy

Brain Injury from Bus Accident Births Business Venture 14 year old suffers severe concussion also known as a brain injury from being in a school bus accident. After a long recovery period and extensive rehabilitation, student starts a business from her rehabilitation to show that a concussion doesn't have to linger forever and one can have a meaningful and fulfilling active life afterward. - April 12, 2017 - Harper House of Sweets

Orthodox Baking Co. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Almond Paste in "Chocolate Kokosh Cake" Orthodox Baking Co. in Belleville, N.J. 07109 announced a voluntary recall of its 16 ounce packages of Oberlander Gluten Free Brand “Chocolate Kokosh Cake" chocolate filled cake because they contain undeclared almond paste. People who have allergies to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening... - April 12, 2017 - Orthodox Baking Co.

Peperonata Pasta Celebrates Anniversary Successful pasta business celebrates third anniversary of its retail store in Sarasota, Florida. - March 02, 2017 - Peperonata Pasta & Empanadas by Stef

Sunfood Joins the Global #GivingTuesday Movement Pledges to Donate 5% of Sales to Feeding San Diego Sunfood has joined #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Occurring this year on November 29, #GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving... - November 23, 2016 - Sunfood

Pet Nibbles Unveils New Website for Showcasing Pet Products Pet Nibbles is all about homemade all natural pet treats! Pet Nibbles makes them, packages them, and the delivers these fantastic treats directly to you. Pet Nibbles is a small family business located in Washington state, and use only the best ingredients for your pet. They are constantly seeking out new recipes for healthy homemade treats for both cats and dogs. - July 07, 2016 - Pet Nibbles

Dessert Kit Company Expands to New Location The Sweet Box (The Sweet Box, LLC) announced today the opening of a new fulfillment center in Lake Forest, Illinois. The premium dessert baking kit company is headquartered in Chicago and ships to customers across the United States. "This new fulfillment center will accommodate organic growth with... - March 18, 2016 - The Sweet Box, LLC

The Original Yummy Cupcakes® Celebrating 10 Years in Burbank One of LA’s top award-winning gourmet cupcake bakeshops, Yummy Cupcakes®, will celebrate it’s 10 year anniversary on Friday, January 29, 2016 at their flagship location at 2918 W. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank, CA. - January 25, 2016 - Yummy Cupcakes

"Sample Sarasota" Evening Foodie Market Launches Thursday, July 23, 2015, in Downtown Sarasota, Florida Enjoy free samples, locally crafted beer, and locally produced food from a variety of vendors. - July 17, 2015 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market

The Invisible Chef Launches New Products, Fresh Packaging The Invisible Chef gourmet baking mix company is set to launch several tasty new products and packaging designs at the Summer Fancy Food Show to be held June 28-30 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City, Booth 4329, Dallas Gift Mart, Gourmet Floor 180 Booth D34 & McClendon Showroom 1030, June 24-30 and Atlanta Gift Mart at Synergy Sales Bldg 2 Room 837, July 7-14. - June 20, 2015 - The Invisible Chef

Leominster Bakery Receives Blue WeddingWire Rated™ Badge for High Ratings Selling Wedding Cakes WeddingWire, the nation's leading online wedding marketplace, is thrilled to announce that Shancakes has received the WeddingWire Rated™ Blue badge for excellence in the Wedding Cake Industry. - February 21, 2015 - Shancakes

World’s Best Cheesecake Serves Up #CheesecakeLove for Valentine’s Day Ashland-based dessert maker rewards loyal customers with biggest discount of the year. - February 11, 2015 - World's Best Cheesecake

Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market Celebrates One-Year Anniversary Farmer’s Market Brings Locally and Regionally Sourced Produce and Goods to the Residents of Central Sarasota, Florida. - February 07, 2015 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market

The Central Sarasota Farmer's Market in Sarasota, Florida, Adds New Vendor, Aloe Organics Young Woman's Brave Legacy Benefits Cancer Patients - December 21, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market

Arts & Artisans Day Returns to the Central Sarasota Farmer's Market in Sarasota, Florida In Time for the Holidays, Arts & Artisans Day Returns to the Central Sarasota Farmer's Market on December 6. - November 30, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market

Saving the Goldfish Tavern is a True Community Project The group trying to re-open Tacoma’s iconic 1933 tavern in Pt Defiance has turned to the local community using social media to map out its future. The Defiant Goldfish is letting them choose everything from the new name and layout of the bar stools, to what kind of games it will have and where to put the bar. - November 15, 2014 - The Defiant Goldfish

Local Vancouver Bakery Notte's Bon Ton Pastry Receives Rave Reviews Online Vancouver, BC-based bakery, Notte’s Bon Ton Pastry has announced that the company continues to receive the highest ratings and positive reviews across the online marketplace. Across listings websites such as Yelp and Trip Advisor, many visitors to the bakery have left positive comments on their... - November 13, 2014 - Notte's Bon Ton Pastry

Let’s Re-Open The Goldfish Tavern Together Tacoma’s iconic tavern and local landmark, The Gold Fish Tavern is in desperate need of restoration to open as The Defiant Goldfish in early February, or it will lose it’s ability to stay a neighborhood gathering place forever. - November 07, 2014 - The Defiant Goldfish

Central Market General Store Adds Vendors In Time for the Holidays, Several New Vendors Join the General Store at the Central Sarasota Farmer's Market in Sarasota, Florida - October 31, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market

Arts & Artisans Day at the Central Sarasota Farmer's Market Saturday, November 1, 2014. - October 30, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market

The Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market Celebrates Eat Local Week in Sarasota, Florida Learn All About Local Food, Organic Food, Urban Chickens and Bees in a Special Presentation on October 25. - October 22, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market

Notte’s Bon Ton Pastry & Confectionery Offers an Array of Custom Cakes for Special Occasions Vancouver, BC-based Notte’s Bon Ton Pastry & Confectionery is now offering a complete range of custom cakes for their customers’ special occasions. Within their team, the bakery staff has several years of combined experience crafting sumptuous custom cakes for occasions such as weddings,... - October 09, 2014 - Notte's Bon Ton Pastry

Sweet Perfection Kicks Off Their Abundance of Gratitude Summit Sweet Perfection LLC, a Gratitude Company Collaborates with 21 Customer Loyalty and Client Retention Experts. - August 06, 2014 - Sweet Perfection LLC

Treat Yourself Cakes & Catering Has Baked a Cake for a Five Year Old Boy with 29 Food Allergies Treat Yourself Cakes & Catering in Newmarket, Ontario is up for the challenge of dietary needs baking. Children with food allergies are affected the most when they go to a party and cannot eat the cake without getting sick. For this little boy with 29 food allergies including gluten, sugar, egg yolks, dairy and soy, his mom was sure he would never taste this delight. Through research and experimenting, a cake complete with icing and garnish was made specifically for him to enjoy. - July 21, 2014 - Treat Yourself Cakes & Catering

EFFi Foods Eco Friendly Foods Initiatives Announces Partnership with 1% for the Planet EFFi Foods® (www.effifoods.com) joined 1% for the Planet (1%), pledging to donate 1% of annual sales to support non-profit organizations focused on sustainability. “Signing on to 1% for the Planet shows EFFi Foods® has a strong commitment to investing in sustainability efforts,”... - July 08, 2014 - EFFi Foods

Snacking On-The-Go Takes a Healthy Turn with New EFFi Foods and Its Debut Product Line Probiotic CareBar EFFi Foods is a Company with the Philanthropic Bent and Green Business Practices Redefining the Understanding of Food On-The-Go through the BUY.GAIN.GIVE™ Business Model - June 19, 2014 - EFFi Foods

NY Bagel Cafe Goes Green Celebrates St. Patrick's Day with Style - March 06, 2014 - NY Bagel Cafe & Deli

Orlando Baking Company Adds Two New Healthy Breads to True Grains Line Adding to its expanding line of ground-breaking baked goods, Orlando Baking Company (www.OrlandoBaking.com) has rolled out two more healthy breads bursting with flavor and loaded with nutritional goodness. "Honey Grain" and "Purple Wheat Raisin," two innovative 100% whole grain breads,... - February 21, 2014 - Orlando Baking Company

Come Grow with the New Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market The Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market at the Sarasota County Technical Institute (SCTI), is producing a new local marketplace where both consumers and vendors can grow together every Saturday. The newly established Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market has created a buzz around the Proctor and... - February 21, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market

Gourmet Depot Offers 5% Discount on Wholesale Food Basket Supplies Gourmet Depot has just announced their “Cash n Carry” program for the purchase of wholesale gift basket supplies. This is ideal for small businesses, restaurants and specialty shops that want to provide high quality wholesale gift basket supplies to their customers that can be purchased as... - December 21, 2013 - Gourmet Depot Canada Inc

Gourmet Depot Announces Seasonal Selection for Upcoming Holidays Gourmet Depot Canada, Inc. has announced that their seasonal selection is the ideal way to find holiday-themed gourmet food items quickly and conveniently. The company provides wholesale gift basket supplies to delis, fine food stores, gift basket companies and more. Gourmet Depot offers a wide variety... - December 21, 2013 - Gourmet Depot Canada Inc