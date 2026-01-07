Recent Headlines
Within Baked Goods Stores
Amrichi Launches STEM-based Gelato Science Workshop for School Children
Amrichi has launched a new STEM-based educational workshop for school children, using gelato making as a hands-on platform to introduce Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) concepts through real-world application. The workshop is conducted by Amrichi Founder Jeffrey Tan, a... - January 07, 2026 - Amrichi Sdn Bhd
Dough Bottega Celebrates One Year of Artisanal Pizza & Community in Vallejo, CA
Dough Bottega, Vallejo’s beloved micro-enterprise home kitchen, is proud to celebrate its one-year anniversary serving handcrafted NY-style with California love pizzas every Friday and Saturday from 3–7 PM. In its first year, this small but mighty operation, has built a loyal... - May 14, 2025 - J. Branded DBA Dough Bottega
North Meck Community Farmers Market Celebrates Earth Day at Cornelius Earth Jam with Hands-On Seedling Activity
The North Meck Community Farmers Market is excited to announce its participation in the Town of Cornelius' annual Earth Jam celebration on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Robbins Park. This lively and family-friendly free event honors Earth Day with a variety of nature-themed activities, music, food, and community engagement — and the market is thrilled to bring a bit of green-thumb magic to the festivities. - April 12, 2025 - North Meck Community Farmers Market
Chicago Markets for Makers Returns to Artifact Events This Weekend
The popular and family-friendly Markets for Makers event is set to return to Chicago on July 20 and 21, offering a unique shopping experience from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. - July 20, 2024 - Markets for Makers
Markets for Makers Returns to Jacksonville This Weekend
Markets for Makers is returning to Jacksonville at an all-new venue: The Prime Osborn Convention Center. This weekend's family-friendly event will take place from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30. - June 30, 2024 - Markets for Makers
Markets for Makers Comes Back to Nashville This Weekend
Located at the Nashville Fairgrounds, this family-friendly makers market will feature 130+ vendors to shop from, food and drinks, photo walls and DIY stations. - May 31, 2024 - Markets for Makers
Markets for Makers Miami Spring Market: A Celebration of Local Creativity and Community
Markets for Makers, an event series dedicated to supporting artisans and small businesses around the country, announces its upcoming Miami Locals Only Market. - March 08, 2024 - Markets for Makers
Swissôtel Nankai Osaka Receives International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA) Accreditation
Asia’s Pioneering Hotel with Proactive Commitment to LGBTQ+ Travel - May 11, 2023 - Swissôtel Nankai Osaka
Tartis LLC Launches Online Store for Authentic Gluten Free Italian Soft Almond Cookies
Tartis, a small family-owned business, is excited to announce the launch of their new online store, www.pizzicotti.com, offering their delicious and authentic gluten free Italian style soft almond cookies to customers all over the country. - January 24, 2023 - Tartis LLC
Vegan Gastronomy Culinary Academy Partners with Protein Brewery Company to Develop Plant Based Protein Solutions
Developing new protein for food - May 09, 2021 - Vegan Gastronomy
Sativa Bliss Announces an Innovation in Their Customer Service Department
Sativa Bliss Cannabis Boutique, one of the promising cannabis retailers in Ontario which is committed to providing a unique shopping experience, announces new capabilities in their customer service department which serves as a key differentiator in the cannabis retail business. - February 16, 2021 - Sativa Bliss
Sativa Bliss Features the Famous Strains for a Sexy Valentine's Day
For weedy lovers, Valentine’s Day is just one of those days to express pleasure and self-expression. Sativa Bliss details here some of the sweet and relaxing strains for that perfect intimate celebration on February 14. - February 14, 2021 - Sativa Bliss
Sativa Bliss Improves Product Selection and Services Using Survey Results on Canadians’ Use of Cannabis as Released by Health Canada
A recent survey was conducted by Health Canada that aims to gather the behavior, perception, and feelings of Canadians about cannabis shows amusing results. The result of the said survey is crucial for cannabis dispensaries in Canada like Sativa Bliss Cannabis Boutique in further improving their product selection and services to their customers. - January 27, 2021 - Sativa Bliss
Sativa Bliss Cannabis Boutique Opens New Cannabis Dispensary in Kitchener, Ontario
Sativa Bliss Cannabis Boutique Kitchener dispensary is now open Mondays to Sundays from 10AM to 8PM. During the current COVID restrictions in Ontario, the store is only open for Curbside Pickup and Same Day Delivery if you order by 6pm. - January 20, 2021 - Sativa Bliss
Dry Powdered Vegan Ice Cream VICECRM from Potato Protein Introduced
Turn any plant milk into vegan ice cream with VICECRM. - February 19, 2020 - Vegan Gastronomy
La Vida Verde Files Counterclaims Against International Cannabrands Inc. for Breach of Contract, Breach of Fiduciary Duty, Fraud, and Declaratory Relief
On January 24, 2020, La Vida Verde, Inc. (“La Vida”) filed counterclaims against International Cannabrands, Inc. (“ICI”) for breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud, and declaratory relief in the Federal District Court of the Northern District of California... - January 28, 2020 - La Vida Verde
Philadelphia’s Beloved J'aime French Bakery Debuts Vegan Croissant
New Vegan Menu Item Available Now at Bakery’s 212 S. 12th Street Location - December 26, 2019 - J'aime French Bakery
La Vida Verde Founding Shareholders Re-Acquire Controlling Interest from International Cannabrands Inc.
International Cannabrand's current holdings (through LVV Holding Company Ltd. (the “Holding Company”)) to be adjusted to 42.50% of the issued and outstanding stock of La Vida Verde. It is La Vida Verde's Position that there is no justification to re-price the transaction between La Vida Verde and International Cannabrands. - October 08, 2019 - La Vida Verde
Wellcurve.in, India’s First Integrated Platform for Healthier Nutritional Choices and Information Goes Live
Wellcurve’s tagline "Healthier Living Simplified" encapsulates its two-fold mission. For the consumer, it brings together both relevant insights for your nutritional needs and selected products from a curated set of brands. For the brands, it offers an opportunity to connect with the right audience and reach out to the consumer looking for healthier choices. - September 28, 2019 - Wellcurve
Vegan Gastronomy GERBET Vegan Macaron Mix Selected by Ladureé French Macarons
The world leading fine French Pastry bakery and sweets maker, Ladurée of Marcq-en-Barœul, France has selected Vegan Gastronomy Culinary Academy as “the engine” behind its Vegan Macarons. Founded in 1862, Laduree is one of the world's best-known premier sellers of the French... - July 28, 2019 - Vegan Gastronomy
Locust Grove Restaurant Launches New Brand with Successful Event
On Friday, March 15, 2019, a successful launch event was held to officially announce the rebranding of Heaven’s Café to Southern Fusion Dining. The new brand consisted of the name change with new logo, new menu, and updated décor to enhance the customers dining experience. - April 06, 2019 - Southern Fusion Dining
‘Laine’s Bake Shop, Chicago’s First Tier II Pop Up Licensee, Opens Chatham Pop Up Store
‘Laine’s Bake Shop holds pop up event in Chatham neighborhood. ‘Laine’s Bake Shop, a local, woman and minority-owned small business, is holding a pop up event through March 31 at 8301 South Holland Road, Unit C. Rachel Bernier-Green, the owner, seeks to gauge interest of... - March 12, 2019 - 'Laine's Bake Shop, LLC
Southern Fusion Dining Officially Launches New Restaurant Brand in March
Southern Fusion Dining, formerly Heaven Café, will host a rebrand launch event on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5:00pm to closing celebrate the rebranding of their restaurant. - March 07, 2019 - Southern Fusion Dining
Southern Fusion Dining Takes Over Heaven Café in 2019 to Focus on New Dining Experience
Locust Grove Restaurant Transforming with New Look and Menu - March 06, 2019 - Southern Fusion Dining
Prock Operations™ Receives 2018 Outstanding Achievement in Solid Waste Management Award
Prock Operations Inc., a manufacturing company headquartered in St James, Missouri, received the Ozark Rivers Solid Waste Management District’s (ORSWMD) 2018 Award for Outstanding Achievement in Solid Waste Management. Carla Lee, Prock Operations Corporate Counsel, accepted the award on... - December 13, 2018 - Prock Operations
KINU® Presents Their New Lightweight Coffee Grinder: “M47 Traveler”
Kinu presents their smaller, more affordable, aluminum body grinder for travel. M47 Traveler requires less force to operate due to an improved thumb stopper. - November 26, 2018 - Kinu Grinders LLC
Inventor Becomes WBENC Certified and Gets on Walmart Shelves
An invention by a mom gets on Walmart shelves. This invention, Bakers Sto N Go is part of Walmart's Made in America Initiative. Also, Bakers Sto N Go was just recently certified as a Women Owned Business by Nationally recognized WBENC. - September 27, 2018 - Nardis Enterprises LLC d/b/a Bakers Sto N Go
New Company - KINU® Offers Two High-End Coffee Grinders and Adjustable Tamper for Enthusiasts
Kinu Grinders LLC comes to market as high-end manufacturer of coffee grinders; M47 - Handheld and M68 - Tabletop, are the two models offered directly on their website - August 09, 2018 - Kinu Grinders LLC
Social Traction for Milk and Eggs Proves Fast Growing Revenue
Milk and Eggs leverages social traction to garner customer loyalty, retention, and growth in revenue. - May 22, 2018 - Milk and Eggs
A Phenomenal Baker and Cake Artist That You Probably Never Met
Engineer turned cake artist describes Melanie Wideman, the owner of A Little Slice of Heaven Bakery. While known throughout the metro Atlanta area for her custom cake creations for weddings, birthdays, and retirement celebrations, anyone in the continental US can now experience the taste of a little slice of heaven with the launch of the bakery's online store. - January 18, 2018 - A Little Slice of Heaven Bakery
Non-Profit Arizona Farmers Market Now Offering Pay What You Can Option
Arizona-based Farmers Market Working to Feed Those Who Can’t Afford to Buy Fresh, Local Food - September 12, 2017 - High Desert Farmers Market
Craft Coffee Shop Opens in Marine Park
New coffee shop opens in South Brooklyn. - September 05, 2017 - Marine Park Coffee
Family Tragedy Leads to "Sweet" Business Venture; Husband Founds "MAE Fine Foods" to Keep Wife’s Spirit Alive
When entrepreneur Richard Elwell of Buckeye, Arizona lost his wife Melinda to brain cancer in 2016, he knew he needed to do something to keep her spirit alive. He reflected on all of the things Melinda loved in life: spending time with family and friends, giving back to the community, and chocolate. - August 10, 2017 - MAE Fine Foods LLC
Sophia's Delight™ Introduces Wellness-Inspired Grab & Go Savory Tartes to the NY/NJ Market
Sophia's Delight™ Better For You Single Serve Savory Tartes are redefining specialty bakery. Non-GMO gluten-free whole grain flours and nutrient-rich ingredients make these tartes a delicious, healthy on-the-go breakfast or lunch, or paired with a salad for a sit down meal. Better still, they are free from gluten, artificial preservatives, dyes, nuts, corn, soy and sugar, and crafted in a certified gluten-free facility that is dedicated nut-free and Kosher. - August 07, 2017 - Sophia's Delight
Sanders Candy Shoppe Headquarters Begins Extensive Remodel
The new store will increase the existing shoppe’s footprint by more than 30% and expand seating from ten people to more than 125 people. - June 24, 2017 - Sanders Candy
Orthodox Baking Co. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Almond Paste in "Chocolate Kokosh Cake"
Orthodox Baking Co. in Belleville, N.J. 07109 announced a voluntary recall of its 16 ounce packages of Oberlander Gluten Free Brand “Chocolate Kokosh Cake" chocolate filled cake because they contain undeclared almond paste. People who have allergies to almonds run the risk of serious or... - April 12, 2017 - Orthodox Baking Co.
Brain Injury from Bus Accident Births Business Venture
14 year old suffers severe concussion also known as a brain injury from being in a school bus accident. After a long recovery period and extensive rehabilitation, student starts a business from her rehabilitation to show that a concussion doesn't have to linger forever and one can have a meaningful and fulfilling active life afterward. - April 12, 2017 - Harper House of Sweets
Peperonata Pasta Celebrates Anniversary
Successful pasta business celebrates third anniversary of its retail store in Sarasota, Florida. - March 02, 2017 - Peperonata Pasta & Empanadas by Stef
Sunfood Joins the Global #GivingTuesday Movement Pledges to Donate 5% of Sales to Feeding San Diego
Sunfood has joined #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Occurring this year on November 29, #GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after... - November 23, 2016 - Sunfood
Pet Nibbles Unveils New Website for Showcasing Pet Products
Pet Nibbles is all about homemade all natural pet treats! Pet Nibbles makes them, packages them, and the delivers these fantastic treats directly to you. Pet Nibbles is a small family business located in Washington state, and use only the best ingredients for your pet. They are constantly seeking out new recipes for healthy homemade treats for both cats and dogs. - July 07, 2016 - Pet Nibbles
Dessert Kit Company Expands to New Location
The Sweet Box (The Sweet Box, LLC) announced today the opening of a new fulfillment center in Lake Forest, Illinois. The premium dessert baking kit company is headquartered in Chicago and ships to customers across the United States. "This new fulfillment center will accommodate organic growth... - March 18, 2016 - The Sweet Box, LLC
The Original Yummy Cupcakes® Celebrating 10 Years in Burbank
One of LA’s top award-winning gourmet cupcake bakeshops, Yummy Cupcakes®, will celebrate it’s 10 year anniversary on Friday, January 29, 2016 at their flagship location at 2918 W. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank, CA. - January 25, 2016 - Yummy Cupcakes
"Sample Sarasota" Evening Foodie Market Launches Thursday, July 23, 2015, in Downtown Sarasota, Florida
Enjoy free samples, locally crafted beer, and locally produced food from a variety of vendors. - July 17, 2015 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
The Invisible Chef Launches New Products, Fresh Packaging
The Invisible Chef gourmet baking mix company is set to launch several tasty new products and packaging designs at the Summer Fancy Food Show to be held June 28-30 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City, Booth 4329, Dallas Gift Mart, Gourmet Floor 180 Booth D34 & McClendon Showroom 1030, June 24-30 and Atlanta Gift Mart at Synergy Sales Bldg 2 Room 837, July 7-14. - June 20, 2015 - The Invisible Chef
Leominster Bakery Receives Blue WeddingWire Rated™ Badge for High Ratings Selling Wedding Cakes
WeddingWire, the nation's leading online wedding marketplace, is thrilled to announce that Shancakes has received the WeddingWire Rated™ Blue badge for excellence in the Wedding Cake Industry. - February 21, 2015 - Shancakes
World’s Best Cheesecake Serves Up #CheesecakeLove for Valentine’s Day
Ashland-based dessert maker rewards loyal customers with biggest discount of the year. - February 11, 2015 - World's Best Cheesecake
Central Sarasota Farmer’s Market Celebrates One-Year Anniversary
Farmer’s Market Brings Locally and Regionally Sourced Produce and Goods to the Residents of Central Sarasota, Florida. - February 07, 2015 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
The Central Sarasota Farmer's Market in Sarasota, Florida, Adds New Vendor, Aloe Organics
Young Woman's Brave Legacy Benefits Cancer Patients - December 21, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
Arts & Artisans Day Returns to the Central Sarasota Farmer's Market in Sarasota, Florida
In Time for the Holidays, Arts & Artisans Day Returns to the Central Sarasota Farmer's Market on December 6. - November 30, 2014 - Central Sarasota Farmer's Market
Saving the Goldfish Tavern is a True Community Project
The group trying to re-open Tacoma’s iconic 1933 tavern in Pt Defiance has turned to the local community using social media to map out its future. The Defiant Goldfish is letting them choose everything from the new name and layout of the bar stools, to what kind of games it will have and where to put the bar. - November 15, 2014 - The Defiant Goldfish