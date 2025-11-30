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Hamilton Coates Expands Its Premium Online Store Featuring Stylish, Affordable Home and Lifestyle Essentials
Hamilton Coates, a premium online retailer serving the UK and USA, expands its stylish, affordable product range. Highlights include fashion, home goods, and the Cardano Collection—unique merchandise for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The store combines quality, functionality, and a seamless online shopping experience for modern consumers. - November 30, 2025 - Hamilton Coates
Moody Lemon Launches Curated Online Marketplace for NZ-Made Clean Beauty
Moody Lemon, New Zealand’s newest curated clean beauty marketplace, officially launches this October. It brings conscious shoppers nationwide to a carefully selected range of locally made, cruelty-free, and sustainably crafted skincare products. Founded by Anupriya, it offers a convenient... - October 12, 2025 - Moody Lemon
Bart's Water Sports to Open New Store in Syracuse, Indiana, Summer 2025
Bart's Water Sports, a leading provider of water sports equipment since 1972, is excited to announce the opening of a new retail location at 1309 S Harkless Dr., Syracuse, Indiana, in the summer of 2025. The new Syracuse store will offer a comprehensive selection of water sports gear, catering to both beginners and seasoned enthusiasts. Customers can expect top brands and the latest products to enhance their water adventures. - February 18, 2025 - Bart's Water Sports
HT Animal Supply Welcomes Allysa Payne Beverly Hills: A New Standard in Luxury for Pets and Pet Parents
HT Animal Supply partners with Allysa Payne Beverly Hills for exclusive luxury pet accessories, handbags, shoes, and more. The collection includes handcrafted dog collars, Italian-made handbags and shoes. Available online at HTAnimalSupply.com - August 30, 2024 - HT Animal Supply LLC
Resolute Tissue Introduces Harmony® ULTRA Tissue and Towel Lineup
Resolute Tissue, a leading manufacturer of tissue and towel products for retail and away-from-home applications, announces the expansion of its Harmony® brand with a new category of Harmony® ULTRA paper products. These ultra-premium additions offer consumers superior performance, strength, and softness in visually striking packaging designed to capture consumers’ attention. These products are directly comparable to leading national brands of bath tissue and paper towels. - May 02, 2024 - Resolute Tissue
A New Company Emerging at ASD Online in 2022
Mineraali attracts customers in the United States with its intricate and unique variety of artisan-designed handicrafts and wellness products. - February 04, 2022 - Mineraali Inc.
Been Dreaming of Wanting Something? Giftapart Wants to Help You Get It.
Giftapart has committed to helping people between 13 and 23 years old receive their dream gift irrespective of price. "When I was growing up, I dreamed of having a cool bicycle, the new Nintendo gaming console, and a Macintosh computer. My parents were struggling to provide for their... - June 25, 2021 - Giftapart Inc.
No Political Censorship on Giftapart Social Media
Giftapart provides full social media without political censorship and free of “fact checkers.” - November 13, 2020 - Giftapart Inc.
Giftapart, Now the Largest Social eCommerce Supermall Exclusively for Established Retailers, Surpassed 50,000,000 Products
Giftapart, the world’s first social ecommerce supermall, now has more than 50,000,000 products from hundreds of America’s most well-known and trusted retailers. Giftapart is now the largest online marketplace selling exclusively retailers’ products without third-party... - October 10, 2020 - Giftapart Inc.
Giftapart Discounts Products from Hundreds of Known Retailers
Marketplace exclusively providing known retailers, with a full-featured event planner and new innovative gift registry system, provides discounts on all products. - September 14, 2020 - Giftapart Inc.
Giftapart Platform Now Available in Canada
Giftapart, the world’s first social ecommerce supermall, is now available in Canada. “We are thrilled to provide Giftapart’s innovative features to the Canadian people,” said Filipe Pedroso, founder and CEO of Giftapart, “Giftapart provides the world’s first and... - August 06, 2020 - Giftapart Inc.
Super Deals Now Available on Giftapart
Giftapart, the world’s first social ecommerce supermall, providing the world’s only gift registry where anyone can control the order gifts are actually purchased, now provides Super Deals every Friday. “Super Deals are discounted items that you may typically find on a Black... - June 06, 2020 - Giftapart Inc.
Free Listings to Retailers Provided by Giftapart to Assist During COVID-19 Pandemic
Giftapart, the world’s first social ecommerce supermall, is accepting retailers on its marketplace platform for no fee and no commissions to assist retailers during these unprecedented COVID-19 times. “Qualifying retailers that would like to list their products on the Giftapart... - April 30, 2020 - Giftapart Inc.
Giftapart's CEO Going to San Francisco Bar Area to Explore Series A Funding
Giftapart, an innovative social ecommerce marketplace with a reinvented method of gifting, is now exploring a Series A venture capital investment round. Filipe Pedroso, the founder and CEO, will be traveling to Silicon Valley to meet with potential investors the week of October 20. - October 18, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.
Giftapart App Now Available, Allowing Users to Get Their Gifts in the Order They Select
Giftapart app includes a new gift registry system allowing customization of order gifts are purchased through a new part purchase system, introduces social ecommerce, provides a full-featured event planner, and more. - September 26, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.
Available Now: Giftapart Mobile App Beta
Get an early peek at the Giftapart app - First in the world to allow users to get gifts in the order they want, revolutionizing social ecommerce, full featured event planner, shop from hundreds of trusted stores, and so much more. - September 06, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.
Cashback Rewards Now on Giftapart
Get Cashback Rewards simply for shopping at hundreds of retailers on Giftapart. - August 11, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.
Giftapart Founder & CEO Spoke About Giftapart's New Social Ecommerce Marketplace and Its Unique Gift Registry System at WPI’s Foisie Business School
Graduate students learned about Giftapart's innovative crowdfunding social gift registry system, the challenges of doing a tech startup, and Giftapart's vision for the future. - May 03, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.
Help Rebuild Notre-Dame Cathedral: Giftapart Provides You a Way
The 850-year-old landmark Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris was ravaged by a 15 hour fire on April 15. Giftapart is providing a simple method for anyone wishing to provide financial assistance to help rebuild Notre-Dame. “We have built an awesome tool to help people crowdfund their gifts, and... - April 18, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.
New Pearl Grading Product Unifies Methodologies and is Easy to Use
Specialty Appraisals, a southern California based full-service personal property appraisal consultancy in business for 20 years, has just released a whole family of professional pearl grading products called Pearl-Wise. - December 18, 2018 - Pearl Wise
Web Summit in Lisbon Will Include Giftapart Demos of Its New eCommerce Gifting Platform
Giftapart demonstrations and information available at Stand A-714 on Thursday, November 8. - November 02, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.
Giftapart, NJ eComm Startup, Ranked in Top 200 and CEO in Top 100 Worldwide on Crunchbase
Giftapart ranked top 191 in the world and second highest in New Jersey on Crunchbase; CEO Filipe Pedroso ranked in the top 100 individuals worldwide, number 1 from New Jersey. - September 03, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.
Giftapart's Valuation at $30 Million Prior to Public Launch in the Fall
Giftapart does a capital raise of $500,000, second seed round, at a pre-money valuation of $30 million USD. Funds provided exclusively by one initial seed investor. - August 31, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.
Retailers Got Exclusive Giftapart Live Demos of Its Revolutionary, Features-Packed, New eCommerce Marketplace at eTail East
Giftapart Inc. introduced retailers to the “world’s first truly retailer-friendly and fair ecommerce marketplace,” as described by its founder and CEO Filipe Pedroso, Esq., at eTail East in Boston. “Many retailers were very interested in learning about Giftapart. Select... - August 15, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.
Retailers to Get First Sneak-Peek Demo of Giftapart at eTail East
Giftapart Inc., the company producing the “world’s first truly retailer-friendly ecommerce marketplace,” as described by its founder and CEO Filipe Pedroso, Esq., will be providing live demos to retailers at the eTail East, a premier east coast ecommerce and omnichannel trade show... - August 02, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.
Giftapart Exploring a Capital Raise
Giftapart Inc., the internet e-commerce marketplace company creating a revolutionary new online shopping experience, announced that it is exploring a capital raise round. Filipe Pedroso, Esq., the company’s founder and CEO said, “Giftapart has developed a top-notch website platform... - July 21, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.
Giftapart Has Launched Its Blog in Advance of Its Revolutionary New Online Shopping Experience
Giftapart Inc., the internet e-commerce marketplace creating a revolutionary new online shopping experience, has launched its blog. “Giftapart’s mission to provide services and value to consumers is second to none,” said Filipe Pedroso, CEO and founder of Giftapart, “We are... - July 12, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.
Giftapart Establishes Office in Europe Expanding Its E-Commerce Marketplace
Giftapart Inc., the e-commerce marketplace that is anticipated to launch in a couple months, announced that it has established its office in Europe. “There is no better friend of retailers than Giftapart,” said Filipe Pedroso, CEO and founder of Giftapart, “We have created a... - July 05, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.
Giftapart, Revolutionizing e-Commerce, Continues Growing Its Business Development Team
Giftapart Inc., the company revolutionizing e-commerce, continues to grow its business development team. Jon Meredith, with extensive experience in sales and account management, has joined Giftapart as Senior Account Executive. Jon said, “Giftapart has truly innovated the gifting experience. - June 29, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.
Giftapart, an Innovative E-Commerce Marketplace, is Entering Into Partnership with Retailers
Giftapart Inc., a revolutionary new e-commerce marketplace set to launch in the summer, announced that it has started entering into retailer partnerships. “Giftapart will truly provide the world’s first e-commerce marketplace with an even playing field for established retailers,”... - June 22, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.
Giftapart, an Innovative E-Commerce Startup, Announces the Hiring of Brittani Chirichella, VP of Business Development and Continues to Seek and Retain Ethical Retailers
Giftapart Inc., the innovative tech startup that promises a revolution in e-commerce, has announced the hiring of Brittani Chirichella as Vice President of Business Development. Prior to joining Giftapart, Chirichella worked for Ralph Lauren for nearly seven years, most recently in Ralph... - June 15, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.
Horror and Fantasy for Class Act Books in February
On February 15, the second part of the epic two-part fantasy series The Arcanian Chronicles by Toni V. Sweeney was released by Class Act Books publishers. Part 1, The Narrative of Riven the Heretic, concluded in January, 2018 with The Forest Witch, (Book 6). Part 2 again picks up the story 3000... - February 24, 2018 - Class Act Books
Class Act Books Science Fiction Series Garners Award
On February 21, the Paranormal Romance Guild announced the winners of its 2017 Reviewers Choice Awards, selecting the best books reviewed in the year in the categories of Science fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Anthologies, and Mystery. Once again, Class Act Books author Toni V. Sweeney has garnered an... - February 24, 2018 - Class Act Books
Clogs by C&C SWEDEN Launches Brand Exclusive Custom Print Program
Clogs by C&C SWEDEN, designer and manufacturer of fashionable and comfortable, professional safety footwear, is excited to announce the launch of their Corporate “Brand Exclusive” Custom Print Program. Clogs by C&C SWEDEN will now offer thousands of uniform and scrub manufacturers as well as uniform and footwear retailers, the ability to customize their line of handcrafted Swedish clogs, with brand exclusive custom prints to reflect their specific customer and brand identity. - January 11, 2018 - The Scandinavian Company
Class Act Books Launches Epic Fantasy Saga
In 1982, a fledgling writer named Toni V. Sweeney began work on her first fantasy novel. The next year at a Sci-Fi convention in Kearney, Nebraska, she was advised by well-known science fiction/fantasy author George R.R. Martin to “Keep your steam up.” She went on to finish the novel in... - December 18, 2017 - Class Act Books
Interior Design in the Commercial and Hospitality Industries – Nigeria is on the Rise and on Trend
The Nigerian real estate and hospitality industries have attracted investors for many years now and multiple new developments and refurbishments are taking place; meaning lots of exciting projects for local designers. One of the most exciting builds currently underway is the Eko Atlantic... - September 02, 2017 - home decor & giftware Nigeria
"Mattress King" in Las Vegas Redesigns Their Website Making It More Customer-Friendly
Mattress King has recently unveiled its completely redesigned business website to make it more user-friendly and fast. - August 05, 2017 - Mattress King
Class Act Books Signs Award-Winning Author
Class Act Books has signed a contract with award-winning romance novelist Linda Nightingale. A native of South Carolina, Ms Nightingale bred, trained and showed Andalusian horses for thirteen years before turning to writing. She has lived in England and Canada, and now resides in Texas. An... - July 11, 2017 - Class Act Books
Class Act Books Publishes James Austin McCormick's Latest DRAGON Novel
With the release of last month’s novels, Class Act Books included DRAGON: the Prisoner of Valathia by James Austin McCormick among its offerings. This novel is the fourth entry in the DRAGON series, a SciFi space opera featuring Silla Low, smuggler, conman, and secret agent. Sillow is a... - July 06, 2017 - Class Act Books
Class Act Books Spotlights Author Rick McQuiston
Rick McQuiston is a 49-year-old father of two who loves anything horror-related. By day, he works for a family-owned construction and management company. By night, he churns out horror fiction. In 2015, he submitted a novel to Class Act Books, When Only the Nightmare Remains. It was accepted and,... - July 01, 2017 - Class Act Books
Class Act Books Releases Four New Novels in June
For the month of June, Class Act Books publishers are releasing entries in two science fiction series, and two standalone novels: In "Sinbad Sails Again" (Book 8 in The Adventures of Sinbad series), the final entry in the space opera series by Toni V. Sweeney, former smuggler Sinbad... - June 26, 2017 - Class Act Books
Class Act Books Releases New Standalone Novel by Series Author
For the month of May, Class Act Books publishers is offering another entry in its most popular Sci-Fi series and a standalone novel by a series author. Sinbad’s Homecoming is Book 7 in the Adventures of Sinbad series by Toni V. Sweeney. Beginning where the last novel left off, in which the... - May 17, 2017 - Class Act Books
Home Décor & Giftware Expo; a Platform for Sustainable Development in the African Retail Industry
Despite the current economic challenges in Africa, the Retail market was the 3rd largest contributors to Nigeria’s GDP, while Nigeria recorded the highest retail sale of $125bn in the sub Saharan African during 2016. home décor & giftware, organised by Clarion Events West Africa, in partnership with The Retail Council of Nigeria and The African Association of Interior Designers is a retail event that would further open up channels of trade between Nigerian buyers and international suppliers. - May 06, 2017 - home decor & giftware Nigeria
Class Act Books Welcomes Debut Author and Returns with Another Series Entry
Class Act Books' April releases include a novel by a debut author and the sixth entry in a current SciFiction series. This month's new author is Paul McDermott, writing from across the Pond, where his part of the United Kingdom was well immersed in intrigue during World War 2. Paul's novel,... - April 20, 2017 - Class Act Books
Class Act Books Announces February Romances
This month, Class Act Books is releasing another entry in the Space Opera Romance series Adventures of Sinbad by veteran author Toni V. Sweeney and a standalone World War 2 romance by Bob Young. Sinbad's Pride is Book #4 in the series and is lighter in tone than the preceding novels. Determined... - February 17, 2017 - Class Act Books
Class Act Books Announces December Releases
Class Act Books publishers presents another debut author and a second entry in a new science fiction series as their December offerings to the reading public. The Last Mayor’s Son is a young adult fantasy/adventure from new author Leslie D. Heath. This first novel concerns the adventures of... - December 19, 2016 - Class Act Books
Class Act Books Releases November Titles
This month Class Act Books presents the first entry in a new Science Fiction/Space Opera series and the sixth novel in a continuing series. "The Story of a Peace-Loving Man" by Toni V. Sweeney, is the first title in the new Adventures of Sinbad series which begins this month. The... - November 17, 2016 - Class Act Books
New: Sea Life MOVA® Globe
After receiving endless requests, the new Sea Life MOVA Globe is finally here. The Sea Life MOVA Globe is the first-ever MOVA Globe to feature an underwater seascape design. This vivacious design allows you to explore the treasures of the sea in the comfort of your home. Follow the lively marine life through the deep blue sea and cotton candy-colored sky as the globe rotates on its own in ambient light. - October 27, 2016 - MOVA International
Class Act Books Announces Signing of Award-Winning Author
Class Act Books is happy to announce the signing of award-winning Linda Nightingale as its latest author and the acquiring of her short story anthology, "Four by Moonlight," as its October release. Ms Nightingale, a native of South Carolina, has lived in England and Canada, and now... - October 17, 2016 - Class Act Books
Class Act Books Emphasizes Series for September
Although its main emphasis is on standalone novels, Class Act Books features many series among its titles. Chief among these is the Three Moon series by Icy Snow Blackstone, the publishers' best seller. This science fiction/futuristic series currently consists of three novels: "Three Moon... - September 26, 2016 - Class Act Books