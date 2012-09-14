PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Giftapart's CEO Going to San Francisco Bar Area to Explore Series A Funding Giftapart, an innovative social ecommerce marketplace with a reinvented method of gifting, is now exploring a Series A venture capital investment round. Filipe Pedroso, the founder and CEO, will be traveling to Silicon Valley to meet with potential investors the week of October 20. “Giftapart... - October 18, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart App Now Available, Allowing Users to Get Their Gifts in the Order They Select Giftapart app includes a new gift registry system allowing customization of order gifts are purchased through a new part purchase system, introduces social ecommerce, provides a full-featured event planner, and more. - September 26, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Available Now: Giftapart Mobile App Beta Get an early peek at the Giftapart app - First in the world to allow users to get gifts in the order they want, revolutionizing social ecommerce, full featured event planner, shop from hundreds of trusted stores, and so much more. - September 06, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Cashback Rewards Now on Giftapart Get Cashback Rewards simply for shopping at hundreds of retailers on Giftapart. - August 11, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart Founder & CEO Spoke About Giftapart's New Social Ecommerce Marketplace and Its Unique Gift Registry System at WPI’s Foisie Business School Graduate students learned about Giftapart's innovative crowdfunding social gift registry system, the challenges of doing a tech startup, and Giftapart's vision for the future. - May 03, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Help Rebuild Notre-Dame Cathedral: Giftapart Provides You a Way The 850-year-old landmark Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris was ravaged by a 15 hour fire on April 15. Giftapart is providing a simple method for anyone wishing to provide financial assistance to help rebuild Notre-Dame. “We have built an awesome tool to help people crowdfund their gifts, and what... - April 18, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

New Pearl Grading Product Unifies Methodologies and is Easy to Use Specialty Appraisals, a southern California based full-service personal property appraisal consultancy in business for 20 years, has just released a whole family of professional pearl grading products called Pearl-Wise. - December 18, 2018 - Pearl Wise

Web Summit in Lisbon Will Include Giftapart Demos of Its New eCommerce Gifting Platform Giftapart demonstrations and information available at Stand A-714 on Thursday, November 8. - November 02, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart, NJ eComm Startup, Ranked in Top 200 and CEO in Top 100 Worldwide on Crunchbase Giftapart ranked top 191 in the world and second highest in New Jersey on Crunchbase; CEO Filipe Pedroso ranked in the top 100 individuals worldwide, number 1 from New Jersey. - September 03, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart's Valuation at $30 Million Prior to Public Launch in the Fall Giftapart does a capital raise of $500,000, second seed round, at a pre-money valuation of $30 million USD. Funds provided exclusively by one initial seed investor. - August 31, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Retailers Got Exclusive Giftapart Live Demos of Its Revolutionary, Features-Packed, New eCommerce Marketplace at eTail East Giftapart Inc. introduced retailers to the “world’s first truly retailer-friendly and fair ecommerce marketplace,” as described by its founder and CEO Filipe Pedroso, Esq., at eTail East in Boston. “Many retailers were very interested in learning about Giftapart. Select retailers... - August 15, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Retailers to Get First Sneak-Peek Demo of Giftapart at eTail East Giftapart Inc., the company producing the “world’s first truly retailer-friendly ecommerce marketplace,” as described by its founder and CEO Filipe Pedroso, Esq., will be providing live demos to retailers at the eTail East, a premier east coast ecommerce and omnichannel trade show and... - August 02, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart Exploring a Capital Raise Giftapart Inc., the internet e-commerce marketplace company creating a revolutionary new online shopping experience, announced that it is exploring a capital raise round. Filipe Pedroso, Esq., the company’s founder and CEO said, “Giftapart has developed a top-notch website platform with... - July 21, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart Has Launched Its Blog in Advance of Its Revolutionary New Online Shopping Experience Giftapart Inc., the internet e-commerce marketplace creating a revolutionary new online shopping experience, has launched its blog. “Giftapart’s mission to provide services and value to consumers is second to none,” said Filipe Pedroso, CEO and founder of Giftapart, “We are focused... - July 12, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart Establishes Office in Europe Expanding Its E-Commerce Marketplace Giftapart Inc., the e-commerce marketplace that is anticipated to launch in a couple months, announced that it has established its office in Europe. “There is no better friend of retailers than Giftapart,” said Filipe Pedroso, CEO and founder of Giftapart, “We have created a tremendous... - July 05, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart, Revolutionizing e-Commerce, Continues Growing Its Business Development Team Giftapart Inc., the company revolutionizing e-commerce, continues to grow its business development team. Jon Meredith, with extensive experience in sales and account management, has joined Giftapart as Senior Account Executive. Jon said, “Giftapart has truly innovated the gifting experience. I’m... - June 29, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart, an Innovative E-Commerce Marketplace, is Entering Into Partnership with Retailers Giftapart Inc., a revolutionary new e-commerce marketplace set to launch in the summer, announced that it has started entering into retailer partnerships. “Giftapart will truly provide the world’s first e-commerce marketplace with an even playing field for established retailers,” said... - June 22, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart, an Innovative E-Commerce Startup, Announces the Hiring of Brittani Chirichella, VP of Business Development and Continues to Seek and Retain Ethical Retailers Giftapart Inc., the innovative tech startup that promises a revolution in e-commerce, has announced the hiring of Brittani Chirichella as Vice President of Business Development. Prior to joining Giftapart, Chirichella worked for Ralph Lauren for nearly seven years, most recently in Ralph Lauren’s... - June 15, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Class Act Books Science Fiction Series Garners Award On February 21, the Paranormal Romance Guild announced the winners of its 2017 Reviewers Choice Awards, selecting the best books reviewed in the year in the categories of Science fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Anthologies, and Mystery. Once again, Class Act Books author Toni V. Sweeney has garnered an award... - February 24, 2018 - Class Act Books

Horror and Fantasy for Class Act Books in February On February 15, the second part of the epic two-part fantasy series The Arcanian Chronicles by Toni V. Sweeney was released by Class Act Books publishers. Part 1, The Narrative of Riven the Heretic, concluded in January, 2018 with The Forest Witch, (Book 6). Part 2 again picks up the story 3000 years... - February 24, 2018 - Class Act Books

Clogs by C&C SWEDEN Launches Brand Exclusive Custom Print Program Clogs by C&C SWEDEN, designer and manufacturer of fashionable and comfortable, professional safety footwear, is excited to announce the launch of their Corporate “Brand Exclusive” Custom Print Program. Clogs by C&C SWEDEN will now offer thousands of uniform and scrub manufacturers as well as uniform and footwear retailers, the ability to customize their line of handcrafted Swedish clogs, with brand exclusive custom prints to reflect their specific customer and brand identity. - January 11, 2018 - The Scandinavian Company

Class Act Books Launches Epic Fantasy Saga In 1982, a fledgling writer named Toni V. Sweeney began work on her first fantasy novel. The next year at a Sci-Fi convention in Kearney, Nebraska, she was advised by well-known science fiction/fantasy author George R.R. Martin to “Keep your steam up.” She went on to finish the novel in what... - December 18, 2017 - Class Act Books

Interior Design in the Commercial and Hospitality Industries – Nigeria is on the Rise and on Trend The Nigerian real estate and hospitality industries have attracted investors for many years now and multiple new developments and refurbishments are taking place; meaning lots of exciting projects for local designers. One of the most exciting builds currently underway is the Eko Atlantic development;... - September 02, 2017 - home decor & giftware Nigeria

"Mattress King" in Las Vegas Redesigns Their Website Making It More Customer-Friendly Mattress King has recently unveiled its completely redesigned business website to make it more user-friendly and fast. - August 05, 2017 - Mattress King

Class Act Books Signs Award-Winning Author Class Act Books has signed a contract with award-winning romance novelist Linda Nightingale. A native of South Carolina, Ms Nightingale bred, trained and showed Andalusian horses for thirteen years before turning to writing. She has lived in England and Canada, and now resides in Texas. An award-winning... - July 11, 2017 - Class Act Books

Class Act Books Publishes James Austin McCormick's Latest DRAGON Novel With the release of last month’s novels, Class Act Books included DRAGON: the Prisoner of Valathia by James Austin McCormick among its offerings. This novel is the fourth entry in the DRAGON series, a SciFi space opera featuring Silla Low, smuggler, conman, and secret agent. Sillow is a semi-comic... - July 06, 2017 - Class Act Books

Class Act Books Spotlights Author Rick McQuiston Rick McQuiston is a 49-year-old father of two who loves anything horror-related. By day, he works for a family-owned construction and management company. By night, he churns out horror fiction. In 2015, he submitted a novel to Class Act Books, When Only the Nightmare Remains. It was accepted and, with... - July 01, 2017 - Class Act Books

Class Act Books Releases Four New Novels in June For the month of June, Class Act Books publishers are releasing entries in two science fiction series, and two standalone novels: In "Sinbad Sails Again" (Book 8 in The Adventures of Sinbad series), the final entry in the space opera series by Toni V. Sweeney, former smuggler Sinbad sh’en... - June 26, 2017 - Class Act Books

Class Act Books Releases New Standalone Novel by Series Author For the month of May, Class Act Books publishers is offering another entry in its most popular Sci-Fi series and a standalone novel by a series author. Sinbad’s Homecoming is Book 7 in the Adventures of Sinbad series by Toni V. Sweeney. Beginning where the last novel left off, in which the sh’en... - May 17, 2017 - Class Act Books

Home Décor & Giftware Expo; a Platform for Sustainable Development in the African Retail Industry Despite the current economic challenges in Africa, the Retail market was the 3rd largest contributors to Nigeria’s GDP, while Nigeria recorded the highest retail sale of $125bn in the sub Saharan African during 2016. home décor & giftware, organised by Clarion Events West Africa, in partnership with The Retail Council of Nigeria and The African Association of Interior Designers is a retail event that would further open up channels of trade between Nigerian buyers and international suppliers. - May 06, 2017 - home decor & giftware Nigeria

Class Act Books Welcomes Debut Author and Returns with Another Series Entry Class Act Books' April releases include a novel by a debut author and the sixth entry in a current SciFiction series. This month's new author is Paul McDermott, writing from across the Pond, where his part of the United Kingdom was well immersed in intrigue during World War 2. Paul's novel, "The... - April 20, 2017 - Class Act Books

Class Act Books Announces February Romances This month, Class Act Books is releasing another entry in the Space Opera Romance series Adventures of Sinbad by veteran author Toni V. Sweeney and a standalone World War 2 romance by Bob Young. Sinbad's Pride is Book #4 in the series and is lighter in tone than the preceding novels. Determined to... - February 17, 2017 - Class Act Books

Class Act Books Announces December Releases Class Act Books publishers presents another debut author and a second entry in a new science fiction series as their December offerings to the reading public. The Last Mayor’s Son is a young adult fantasy/adventure from new author Leslie D. Heath. This first novel concerns the adventures of Aibek,... - December 19, 2016 - Class Act Books

Class Act Books Releases November Titles This month Class Act Books presents the first entry in a new Science Fiction/Space Opera series and the sixth novel in a continuing series. "The Story of a Peace-Loving Man" by Toni V. Sweeney, is the first title in the new Adventures of Sinbad series which begins this month. The initial... - November 17, 2016 - Class Act Books

New: Sea Life MOVA® Globe After receiving endless requests, the new Sea Life MOVA Globe is finally here. The Sea Life MOVA Globe is the first-ever MOVA Globe to feature an underwater seascape design. This vivacious design allows you to explore the treasures of the sea in the comfort of your home. Follow the lively marine life through the deep blue sea and cotton candy-colored sky as the globe rotates on its own in ambient light. - October 27, 2016 - MOVA International

Class Act Books Announces Signing of Award-Winning Author Class Act Books is happy to announce the signing of award-winning Linda Nightingale as its latest author and the acquiring of her short story anthology, "Four by Moonlight," as its October release. Ms Nightingale, a native of South Carolina, has lived in England and Canada, and now resides... - October 17, 2016 - Class Act Books

Class Act Books Emphasizes Series for September Although its main emphasis is on standalone novels, Class Act Books features many series among its titles. Chief among these is the Three Moon series by Icy Snow Blackstone, the publishers' best seller. This science fiction/futuristic series currently consists of three novels: "Three Moon Station,"... - September 26, 2016 - Class Act Books

Glam Roll-Ups is Rolling Into Beauty Accessory Market Glam Roll-Ups pioneers new category in beauty accessory market. - August 27, 2016 - Glam Roll-Ups

Series Entries and Debut Novel Highlight Class Act Books' July Releases With its July titles, Class Act Books publishing releases entries into two of its series, as well as a debut fantasy novel. With its July titles, Class Act Books publishing releases entries into two of its series, as well as a debut fantasy novel. The Lost Sons is the sixth novel in Toni V. Sweeney’s... - July 20, 2016 - Class Act Books

Sooryen Announces "Ready, Set, Convert" – Apple Pay and Android Pay for Mobile and Desktop Söoryen Technologies today announced the availability of its ‘Ready, Set, Convert’ program for eCommerce merchants to offer Apple Pay* and Android Pay* on their mobile (and desktop) websites. Söoryen Technologies is one of the first service providers to offer ‘fingerprint... - June 27, 2016 - sooryen

Class Act Books Releases Fifth Entry in Series The June release from Class Act Books publishing is The Sunday Man, book 5 in the McCoys family saga. This entry tells of Liam McCoy, son of Colin, whose story was narrated in The Good McCoy Lad, book 2 in the series. Liam McCoy was brought to Nebraska from Ireland as a child when his father decided... - June 18, 2016 - Class Act Books

Bomba-Deal Announces Launch of Innovative Shock Tape Bird and Pigeon Control and Repellent Electric DIY Kit There's no doubt birds and pigeons can be a huge nuisance and finding a safe solution that keeps them away without harming them can be a serious challenge. Stepping up to answer the call is Bomba-Deal, who recently announced the launch of the Shock Tape Bird and Pigeon Control and Repellent Electric DIY Kit, a safe and effective way to keep all kinds of birds away, without harming them. - May 23, 2016 - Bomba-Deal

Class Act Books Released Third Entry in New Family Saga “You’re a menace, Padraig, an’ I see no hope o’ you changin’. Is there?” Quinton McCoy paused, giving his son a gimlet stare out of eyes as green as the serpentine in Connemara marble. “Is there?” Padraig pretended to think, then shook his head. “No,... - April 17, 2016 - Class Act Books

Class Act Books Begins Two New Romance Series February is Romance Month, and in keeping with that, Class Act Books is releasing the first entries in two new romance series. The series The McCoys, by veteran author Toni V. Sweeney, deals with the adventures of the three sons of Quinton McCoy: Donal, Colin, and Padraig. Beginning in 19th century... - February 19, 2016 - Class Act Books

Class Act Books Novels Receive Awards Class Act Books publishing has received two awards in the latest Paranormal Romance Guild's Reviewers Choice competition. NEBRASKA: Walk the Shadow Trail and When Only the Nightmare Remains garnered First and Second Place awards in this year's contest. NEBRASKA: Walk the Shadow Trail by Toni V. Sweeney... - January 27, 2016 - Class Act Books

Class Act Books Releases Romantic Duo in January Class Act Books releases for January are romances by two of its veteran authors. "Love is Silent," by Icy Snow Blackstone, is set in the early 19th century, expounding on the problems involved with teaching the deaf. Though sign language had been known in Great Britain as early as 1570, there... - January 17, 2016 - Class Act Books

December Releases Full of Mystery and Suspense For its December releases, Class Act Books has chosen three series novels of suspense and mystery. They are Child of the Dark World, Confusion, and Who Killed Billy Roller? Child of the Dark World by veteran author Toni V. Sweeney, is the second entry in the Dark World series, continuing the story... - December 17, 2015 - Class Act Books

Class Act Books Releases New Entry in Mystery Series Death is Magical, recently released by Class Act Books, is the fourth and newest entry in the Hugh Winslow mystery series. - December 10, 2015 - Class Act Books

Class Act Books Releases Last Entry in Paranormal Series This month, Class Act Books released the final entry in the award-winning paranormal series, "The Second Species." The series about the aventurieri, a group of people believed to be the origin of the vampire myth, a "second species" of Mankind, centers around Marek Strigoi's search... - November 20, 2015 - Class Act Books