After receiving endless requests, the new Sea Life MOVA Globe is finally here. The Sea Life MOVA Globe is the first-ever MOVA Globe to feature an underwater seascape design. This vivacious design allows you to explore the treasures of the sea in the comfort of your home. Follow the lively marine life through the deep blue sea and cotton candy-colored sky as the globe rotates on its own in ambient light. - October 27, 2016 - MOVA International