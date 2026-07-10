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Within Car Washes
ModWash Brings the Clean to Port Charlotte, Florida, Grand Opening July 10
ModWash, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is proud to announce the Grand Opening of its newest location at 24080 Beatrix Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL, marking the brand's newest location in the Port Charlotte market. The celebration kicks off Friday, July 10, with a... - July 10, 2026 - ModWash
Good News, Colorado Drivers: Whistle Express Launches in Colorado with Two Weeks of Free Car Washes
Colorado serves as the first major market expansion following Whistle Express’ acquisition of Take 5 Car Wash. - January 22, 2026 - Whistle Express
Whistle Express Welcomes New Chief Executive Officer
Whistle Express today announced that Luke Byerly has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Byerly brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across automotive, retail and franchise-driven businesses, with a proven track record of elevating customer experience,... - December 02, 2025 - Whistle Express
Panda Hub Launches the First-Ever “Car Detailing Frequency Calculator”
Car owners finally have an answer to “how often should I detail my car?” thanks to Panda Hub’s new Car Detailing Frequency Calculator. The first of its kind, it uses data and lifestyle factors to build a custom care routine for every driver. - November 06, 2025 - Panda Hub
New Truck Wash Opening November 2025
Big Wheel’s Truck Wash Announces Grand Opening in Grand Forks, ND – Featuring State-of-the-Art Wash Technology and Robotic Trailer Washouts - September 29, 2025 - Big Wheel’s Truck Wash
Happy Clean Dublin Surpasses 600 Five‑Star Google Reviews, Maintains Top Ratings Across All Major Platforms
Happy Clean Dublin has surpassed 600 five-star reviews on its Google Business Profile, maintaining a perfect rating across multiple review platforms. Founded in 2015, the company provides professional residential and commercial cleaning services across Dublin. It has also been shortlisted for the 2025 Irish Business Awards. With a focus on consistency, eco-friendly practices, and customer satisfaction, Happy Clean continues to expand its client base and service offerings. - July 20, 2025 - Happy Clean
ModWash in Bridgeville, PA, Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary
ModWash is celebrating its 3-year anniversary in Bridgeville, PA, with a special event on Friday, June 13, 2025. The celebration includes a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 1:30 PM in collaboration with the Southwest Regional Chamber of Commerce, as well as a live radio remote with 100.7 Star and Y108. The event will feature giveaways, exclusive promotions, appearances by the ModDrop mascot, and family-friendly activities. - June 11, 2025 - ModWash
Drive & Shine Breaks Ground on Three New Eco-Friendly Car Wash Locations in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Drive & Shine, Northern Indiana and Southern Michigan’s premier car wash company, is proud to announce the groundbreaking of three new locations in Fort Wayne, Indiana. These three locations will be the first in the Fort Wayne area, expanding the Company's footprint to over 20 locations across Indiana and Michigan. The new sites are set to open by the end of 2024, bringing Drive & Shine’s award-winning services to new customers. - July 20, 2024 - Drive & Shine
ModWash Announces Grand Opening in Boiling Springs, South Carolina
ModWash is Proud to be a Positive Ripple in the Community and Invites the Community to Celebrate the Grand Opening of their New Location Saturday, January 6. - January 06, 2024 - ModWash
ModWash Announces Grand Opening in Goose Creek, SC
ModWash (www.modwash.com), a leading express self-service car wash company, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest location on Old State Road in Goose Creek this Saturday, January 6. This expansion marks the 11th ModWash facility in South Carolina and the 95th nationwide since its inception in 2020. - January 05, 2024 - ModWash
Modwash Makes Another Ripple in Mobile, AL
The newest ModWash location coming to Mobile is set to exude a vibrant ambiance, coupled with a vast array of state-of-the-art amenities. Clients are treated to a complimentary assortment of top-quality equipment, including vacuum cleaners, air tools, automatic mat cleaners, and microfiber towels,... - May 17, 2023 - ModWash
ModWash Makes a Ripple in Butler, PA
The upcoming ModWash location in Butler is set to exude a vibrant ambiance, coupled with a vast array of state-of-the-art amenities. Clients are treated to a complimentary assortment of top-quality equipment, including vacuum cleaners, air tools, automatic mat cleaners, and microfiber towels,... - May 11, 2023 - ModWash
Driving Change: Another Positive Ripple to Hit Locust, NC
The brand-new ModWash in Locust offers an energetic environment with a wide range of cutting-edge facilities and technologies. Each wash at ModWash comes with free vacuums, air tools, automatic mat cleaners, microfiber towels, and the famous ModAir™ freshener. The company's main focus is to... - May 11, 2023 - ModWash
ModWash Makes a Ripple in Pittsburg, PA
The newest ModWash location in Pittsburg is planned to exude a vibrant ambiance, coupled with a vast array of state-of-the-art amenities. Clients are treated to a complimentary assortment of top-quality equipment, including vacuum cleaners, air tools, automatic mat cleaners, and microfiber towels,... - May 11, 2023 - ModWash
ModWash Car Wash: Another Positive Ripple to Hit Washington, PA
The brand-new ModWash in Washington will have an infectious energy and feature a wide range of cutting-edge facilities and technologies. With every car wash, ModWash offers free vacuums, air tools, automatic mat cleaners, microfiber towels, and their famous ModAir™ freshener. Their main... - May 11, 2023 - ModWash
DetailXPerts Launching New-Look Website and Brand Refresh
The environmentally friendly mobile cleaning company is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new website, https://detailxperts.com in May. - April 23, 2023 - DetailXPerts
ModWash is Soon to Make a Splash This Summer in Tappahannock; Mod’s First VA Location
Tappahannock’s first ModWash will have a contagious vibe with a wide range of the latest technology and amenities. From free vacuums and air tools to automatic mat cleaners, microfiber towels, and their popular Mod Air freshener, with every wash, ModWash’s primary goal and promise is to... - March 08, 2023 - ModWash
Hanson's Auto Detail Launches New Programs for 2023
Hanson's Auto Detail has several new programs for 2023 including Loyalty Program, annual Detail Maintenance Programs, updated detailing packages and ceramic coating packages, and more. - January 24, 2023 - Hanson's Auto Detail
Chevy Dude Sets an Example of Generosity by Gifting a Car to a Struggling Single Mom
Mike Davenport, a famous YouTuber, gifted a car to a struggling single mom with the help of Jacobs Well, a Southern Indiana nonprofit organization. - December 28, 2022 - Mikes Car Store
DetailXPerts Wins “Best Car Detailing Shops” Award
The world’s first eco-friendly steam detailing franchise is among the best car detailing shops in Detroit. - December 04, 2022 - DetailXPerts
DetailXPerts Named Among the Top 3 Customer Service Providers by Newsweek
DetailXPerts is one of America’s Best Customer Service Companies 2022 in the car wash industry – for the 2nd year in a row. - September 05, 2022 - DetailXPerts
My Car Detail Chicago Website Launch
My Car Detail Chicago, a car detail company based in Chicago, IL, has launched their new website at mycardetailchicago.com, which showcases the company’s services, partnerships, and new blog posts. - February 15, 2021 - My Car Detail Chicago
Matt Verge Joined Fairfax Mobile Steam Car Detailing Team
Fairfax Mobile Steam Car Detailing Expanded Its Professional Team with Matt Verge - February 06, 2021 - Fairfax Mobile Steam Car Detailing
ARMotors Launched Land Rover Services and Maintenance
Along with luxury super sports cars, ARMotors have included Land Rover into their service list. ARMotors is an independent garage in UAE specialized in the service of European Car brands. They have more than 12 years of experience in the industry. - December 28, 2020 - ARMotors
DetailXPerts Launches “Safe and Clean with Steam” Program
The Leader in Eco-Friendly Vehicle Steam Detailing Upgrades Technology to Offer a Superior Sanitization and Sterilization Service - August 01, 2020 - DetailXPerts
ProntoWash Management Appoints Jonathan Munsell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
ProntoWash, the world’s largest automotive detailing franchise, today announced that Jonathan Munsell has been named as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ProntoWash Management. - April 10, 2020 - ProntoWash USA
DetailXPerts Invites You to Its World Water Day Webinar
Find Out How a Steam Detailing Green Business Can Benefit Both You and the Earth - March 23, 2020 - DetailXPerts
DetailXPerts Enters the Gatlinburg and Phoenix Markets
The World’s First Eco-Friendly Steam Detailing Franchise Pushes Further Its Territorial Expansion - March 07, 2020 - DetailXPerts
DetailXPerts: Leading the Way in Vehicle Detailing and Its Marketing
The World’s First Eco-Friendly Steam Detailing Franchise to Further Sophisticate Its Marketing Approach and Reach - January 29, 2020 - DetailXPerts
DetailXPerts: A Growing Franchise System with Growing Territories
DetailXPerts, the first eco-friendly steam detailing car and truck wash franchise, is expanding its territories to support its franchise growth. - October 16, 2019 - DetailXPerts
Fairfax Mobile Steam Car Detailing Just Presented a Platinum Package
Fairfax Mobile Steam Car Detailing, a car detailing company with an outstanding reputation, has recently established a special Platinum Package of its services available to all present and prospective clients. - October 08, 2019 - Fairfax Mobile Steam Car Detailing
Lurchit - Receive Personal Services Wherever You Are
No more going to the car wash and waiting in long lines. Mobile detailing is the first of many services offered by new tech startup Lurchit. - August 17, 2019 - Lurchit
RAC Facility Systems Group National Expansion
RAC Facility Systems Group opens new office in Hayward, CA. - April 19, 2019 - RAC Facility Systems Group
DetailXPerts Honored at Exclusive Business Awards Gala
The 2018 Michigan Celebrates Small Business Awards Gala took place on May 3rd at the Lansing Center in Lansing, MI. DetailXPerts Franchise was one of the recipients of the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award. The company’s rapid growth, innovative and patent-pending steam technology, as well... - May 14, 2018 - DetailXPerts Franchise Systems, LLC
Seattle Eco Auto Spa Introduces Steam Cleaning
DetailXPerts’ franchisee, Patty Neil, strives to preserve natural resources through auto detailing. - May 10, 2018 - DetailXPerts Franchise Systems, LLC
Autos Shine with Steam Cleaning in Southwest Chicago
The southwest Chicago area thrives with the new steam cleaning technology introduced by DetailXPerts. With pristine cars driving throughout the city, the community takes notice of the showroom finish. - April 10, 2018 - DetailXPerts Franchise Systems, LLC
DetailXPerts Honored as a 2018 MI 50 Companies to Watch Awardee
DetailXPerts has been recognized as one of the 2018 Michigan 50 Companies to Watch, an awards program presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. This honor helps show this eco-friendly vehicle detailing company’s dedication to making a change in the world one franchise at a... - April 02, 2018 - DetailXPerts Franchise Systems, LLC
ProntoWash Rolls Out Rewards Program
ProntoWash USA, the world’s largest automotive detailing franchise, announces the rollout of their royalty program on April 2nd. - March 30, 2018 - ProntoWash USA
ProntoWash at The Woodlands Mall
ProntoWash USA, the world’s largest automotive detailing franchise, announces the opening of their newest location at The Woodlands Mall in The Woodlands, TX on March 9th. - March 17, 2018 - ProntoWash USA
Cheetah Clean Auto Wash's "Five to Fifty" Expansion Strategy
Cheetah Clean Auto Wash's executive team meets with real estate investor and best selling author, Grant Cardone, to discuss expansion strategy and partnership. - February 13, 2018 - Cheetah Clean Auto Wash
Bringing the Eco Auto Spa to Eastern North Carolina
DetailXPerts franchisees Jeff and Jonelle Hanson open a new location in New Bern to introduce an eco-friendly auto detailing company to the area. - February 03, 2018 - DetailXPerts Franchise Systems, LLC
Pit Stop Includes Car Wash Service in Its Catalog
Ever wonder, that even after cleaning the car every day in the morning, there still is a probability of getting a better car wash to have a zero dirt level and minimal level of micro-organisms in the car. This can be achieved with the help of a professional cleaning service like the one provided by... - January 04, 2017 - Pitstop
Pit Stop Introduces Its Premium Repair and Replace Service
Pit Stop introduced its premium ‘Replace and Repair Service’ last month. Individuals opting for the services shall enjoy immediate assistance by the Pit Stop’s car experts for the wear and tear that happens in the registered car under the premium service. The company's car experts... - January 04, 2017 - Pitstop
H20 Car Valeting Opens Location in Intu Trafford Centre, Manchester
New H20 Location Continues Company’s Dedication to Superior Car Valet Services in Premium Destinations. - October 07, 2016 - H20 Car Valeting
Quick Quack Car Wash Celebrates Grand Opening of the First of Ten Utah County Locations with Ten Days of Free Car Washes
Quick Quack Car Wash, a Roseville, California based company, has announced the opening of the first of at least ten car washes to be built in Utah County over the next two years. The first car wash is located at 376 East 1000 North in Spanish Fork and will be giving away free car washes for ten... - August 10, 2016 - Quick Quack Car Wash
Car Service and Maintainence Spa- Getpitstop.com
Pitstop is a one-stop shop for maintaining and servicing your car based out of a web and mobile-based application. - June 10, 2016 - Pitstop
QuikClear Enters the Auto Accessory Market with Their First Instant Headlight Restoration Product
World's Easiest and Most Affordable Headlight Restoration Product - April 04, 2016 - QuikClear.com
Capitol Shine Honored at the 29th Annual Arlington Best Business Awards
Capitol Shine Wins 2015 Retail Small Business of the Year Award from Arlington Chamber - May 28, 2015 - Capitol Shine
Lake Mary Car Wash Celebrates Grand Reopening
Lake Mary Car Wash invites the public to celebrate its grand reopening and rebranding to Top Dog Express Car Wash & Oil Change. - November 19, 2014 - Lake Mary Car Wash
Revolutionary New Auto Care Product Now Available at Fry's Fuel Centers
SharpShine Eco Detailer is a revolutionary new auto care product that is eco, child and pet friendly and can be used safely on all automobile surfaces. - November 01, 2013 - SharpShine LLC