DetailXPerts: A Growing Franchise System with Growing Territories DetailXPerts, the first eco-friendly steam detailing car and truck wash franchise, is expanding its territories to support its franchise growth. - October 16, 2019 - DetailXPerts

Fairfax Mobile Steam Car Detailing Just Presented a Platinum Package Fairfax Mobile Steam Car Detailing, a car detailing company with an outstanding reputation, has recently established a special Platinum Package of its services available to all present and prospective clients. - October 08, 2019 - Fairfax Mobile Steam Car Detailing

Lurchit - Receive Personal Services Wherever You Are No more going to the car wash and waiting in long lines. Mobile detailing is the first of many services offered by new tech startup Lurchit. - August 17, 2019 - Lurchit

RAC Facility Systems Group National Expansion RAC Facility Systems Group opens new office in Hayward, CA. - April 19, 2019 - RAC Facility Systems Group

DetailXPerts Honored at Exclusive Business Awards Gala The 2018 Michigan Celebrates Small Business Awards Gala took place on May 3rd at the Lansing Center in Lansing, MI. DetailXPerts Franchise was one of the recipients of the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award. The company’s rapid growth, innovative and patent-pending steam technology, as well as... - May 14, 2018 - DetailXPerts Franchise Systems, LLC

Seattle Eco Auto Spa Introduces Steam Cleaning DetailXPerts’ franchisee, Patty Neil, strives to preserve natural resources through auto detailing. - May 10, 2018 - DetailXPerts Franchise Systems, LLC

Autos Shine with Steam Cleaning in Southwest Chicago The southwest Chicago area thrives with the new steam cleaning technology introduced by DetailXPerts. With pristine cars driving throughout the city, the community takes notice of the showroom finish. - April 10, 2018 - DetailXPerts Franchise Systems, LLC

DetailXPerts Honored as a 2018 MI 50 Companies to Watch Awardee DetailXPerts has been recognized as one of the 2018 Michigan 50 Companies to Watch, an awards program presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. This honor helps show this eco-friendly vehicle detailing company’s dedication to making a change in the world one franchise at a time. DetailXPerts... - April 02, 2018 - DetailXPerts Franchise Systems, LLC

ProntoWash Rolls Out Rewards Program ProntoWash USA, the world’s largest automotive detailing franchise, announces the rollout of their royalty program on April 2nd. - March 30, 2018 - ProntoWash USA

ProntoWash at The Woodlands Mall ProntoWash USA, the world’s largest automotive detailing franchise, announces the opening of their newest location at The Woodlands Mall in The Woodlands, TX on March 9th. - March 17, 2018 - ProntoWash USA

Cheetah Clean Auto Wash's "Five to Fifty" Expansion Strategy Cheetah Clean Auto Wash's executive team meets with real estate investor and best selling author, Grant Cardone, to discuss expansion strategy and partnership. - February 13, 2018 - Cheetah Clean Auto Wash

Bringing the Eco Auto Spa to Eastern North Carolina DetailXPerts franchisees Jeff and Jonelle Hanson open a new location in New Bern to introduce an eco-friendly auto detailing company to the area. - February 03, 2018 - DetailXPerts Franchise Systems, LLC

Pit Stop Introduces Its Premium Repair and Replace Service Pit Stop introduced its premium ‘Replace and Repair Service’ last month. Individuals opting for the services shall enjoy immediate assistance by the Pit Stop’s car experts for the wear and tear that happens in the registered car under the premium service. The company's car experts address... - January 04, 2017 - Pitstop

Pit Stop Includes Car Wash Service in Its Catalog Ever wonder, that even after cleaning the car every day in the morning, there still is a probability of getting a better car wash to have a zero dirt level and minimal level of micro-organisms in the car. This can be achieved with the help of a professional cleaning service like the one provided by Pit... - January 04, 2017 - Pitstop

H20 Car Valeting Opens Location in Intu Trafford Centre, Manchester New H20 Location Continues Company’s Dedication to Superior Car Valet Services in Premium Destinations. - October 07, 2016 - H20 Car Valeting

Quick Quack Car Wash Celebrates Grand Opening of the First of Ten Utah County Locations with Ten Days of Free Car Washes Quick Quack Car Wash, a Roseville, California based company, has announced the opening of the first of at least ten car washes to be built in Utah County over the next two years. The first car wash is located at 376 East 1000 North in Spanish Fork and will be giving away free car washes for ten days... - August 10, 2016 - Quick Quack Car Wash

Car Service and Maintainence Spa- Getpitstop.com Pitstop is a one-stop shop for maintaining and servicing your car based out of a web and mobile-based application. - June 10, 2016 - Pitstop

Capitol Shine Honored at the 29th Annual Arlington Best Business Awards Capitol Shine Wins 2015 Retail Small Business of the Year Award from Arlington Chamber - May 28, 2015 - Capitol Shine

Lake Mary Car Wash Celebrates Grand Reopening Lake Mary Car Wash invites the public to celebrate its grand reopening and rebranding to Top Dog Express Car Wash & Oil Change. - November 19, 2014 - Lake Mary Car Wash

Revolutionary New Auto Care Product Now Available at Fry's Fuel Centers SharpShine Eco Detailer is a revolutionary new auto care product that is eco, child and pet friendly and can be used safely on all automobile surfaces. - November 01, 2013 - SharpShine LLC

Cobblestone Giving Away Free Car Washes to Honor Veterans on Memorial Day Cobblestone Auto Spa is proud to show appreciation to our veterans by providing a Free express car wash to all veterans and military personnel on Memorial Day, May 27th 2013. In 2012, Cobblestone gave over 1150 free car washes to military personnel on Veteran’s Day in gratitude for the brave men... - May 19, 2013 - Cobblestone Auto Spa

Beats-um-all Car Products Featured at Upcoming Car Shows Family fun in Blue Ridge, GA and Pigeon Forge, TN coming in May at the Blue Ridge Classic Car Show and the Tri-Five Chevy Show. These two popular car shows in May will feature Beats-um-all and its owner "Dennis the Menace." - May 08, 2013 - Beats-um-all Wax

Auto Detailing Team Reaches Out to Drivers in Boulder, CO, with Help from SEO Marketing Company Local car detailing company "Longmont Auto Detail" partners up with the SEO experts at "Prospect Genius" to bring superior car cleaning, window tinting, and more to the greater Boulder CO areas. - May 03, 2013 - Longmont Auto Detail

JD Auto Wholesalers to Open in Waterbury, CT Pre-owned sales and service facility in Waterbury, CT - April 30, 2013 - JD Auto Wholesalers

The Westchester Mall Welcomes Another Prestige Addition -- High Marques Auto Salon The Westchester Mall in White Plains, NY has added a new business that provides first class care for cars, ranging in price from $35 for basic interior/exterior wash to $1,000 for deluxe services. With a host of unique services including car pick-up and delivery -- the opening of High Marques Auto Salon... - March 27, 2013 - High Marques

Enjoy Personalized Dog and Car Wash Services at Happy Bays Happy Bays Car and Dog Wash provides clients with clean bays and high quality cleaning equipment for dog and car wash respectively. For car wash Calgary services, it offers various packages to meet budget restrictions of different clients. - February 22, 2012 - Happy Bays Car & Dog Wash

Parker Manufacturing is Pleased to Announce That Road Warrior Plus Paint Protection is Now Available in Saudi Arabia Parker Manufacturing is pleased to announce that 360 Degree Auto Care Center has purchased an inventory, and will be selling Road Warrior Plus Paint Protection in Saudi Arabia. According to Mr. Hamad Alhamoudi, "Saudi Arabia and many areas in the middle east, experience severe sandstorms that take... - December 08, 2011 - Road Warrior Plus Paint Protection

Two Local Small Business Owners Team Up to do Good in Community Two Augusta business owners team up to provide unique fundraising opportunities to area community groups. - May 30, 2011 - Augusta Professional Auto Detail

Mobile Car Wash Franchise Will Attend Franchise Expo in Dublin on 29.01.2011 WASH MY CAR – The Mobile Car Wash Franchise will attend at Franchising/Business Opportunities Expo in Dublin that will be held Saturday 29.01.2011 at Burlington Hotel. - January 22, 2011 - WASH MY CAR - The mobile car wash franchise

Car Care Megastore and CarCareMegastore.com Announce the Distribution of Lucky Earth's Eco-Responsible “Green” Car Care Products Car Care Megastore is now a Distributor of the Lucky Earth brand of car care products. Lucky Earth products are superior to any car care products on the market, and are Eco-Friendly. Protect your car, protect your family, protect your environment. - July 01, 2010 - Car Care Megastore

Bake Hand Car Wash Keeping It Clean and Green Lake Forest based car wash continues its effort to educate Orange County residents about the eco-friendly benefits of its professional car wash service and facility. - April 22, 2010 - Bake Hand Car Wash

The Mobile Car Wash Franchise Launches a Big Promotional Offer in 2010 Wash My Car - The Mobile Car Wash Franchise is a turnkey business and everyone can begin immediately, with no previous automotive experience, with minimal investment and with high return potential. - April 16, 2010 - WASH MY CAR - The mobile car wash franchise

Local Car Wash Offers Environmentally Friendly Fundraiser Options Lake Forest based car wash seeks to educate Orange County schools and charities about the environmental risks of traditional car wash fundraisers and safe alternatives. - March 25, 2010 - Bake Hand Car Wash

The Mobile Car Wash Franchise Launches the Promotional Franchise Package Offer Clients can start an ecofriendly business Today. The Mobile Car Wash Franchise is a turnkey business that everybody can begin immediately, with no previous automotive experience, with minimal investment and with high return potential. Protect the environment, protect your future. - March 17, 2010 - WASH MY CAR - The mobile car wash franchise

CARBONita Detail Announces New Eco-Friendly Automotive Detailing in Southern California La Jolla-based automotive detailer takes a green approach to servicing vehicles using biodegradable product and only a pint of water - March 04, 2010 - CARBONita Detail

How to Start a Mobile Car Wash Franchise How to start a mobile car wash franchise? An idea to start a mobile car wash franchise with Wash My Car. Small investment and high return. People can work part time or full-time. - January 07, 2010 - WASH MY CAR - The mobile car wash franchise

Parking Company at Bradley International Airport Thrives Despite Tough Economy Executive Valet Parking Adds New Shuttle Buses, New Facility in Fort Myers, Florida, and Promotes and Hires Staff. The continuing success of the 32-year-old off-airport valet parking company is an exception to the rule in this difficult economy and job market. - December 17, 2009 - Executive Valet Parking

Wash My Car the Mobile Car Wash Franchise Launches the Individual Waterless Car Wash Kit Solo Wash is the individual waterless car wash kit. You can wash your car: Ecological, Economical and Efficient with the waterless car wash kit for home use from Wash My Car the mobile car wash franchise - December 11, 2009 - WASH MY CAR - The mobile car wash franchise

The Mobile Car Wash Franchise Started the Worldwide Expansion The company Wash My Car is looking for Master franchise and Unit franchise worldwide. Wash the mobile car wash franchise is a new concept in Europe and it means washing the car on the spot where it is parked. The mobile car wash franchise is an ecological mobile car wash service and a green franchise. - November 25, 2009 - WASH MY CAR - The mobile car wash franchise