PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
The smart chatbot answers all the messages on salon and spa Facebook page instantly and is available free of charge. The chatbot called Lily was created to help busy salon owners to organize their salon Facebook page messaging, improve response time, attract and engage new clients. - December 03, 2019 - RetentionForce
New hair straightening permanent treatment is the first of its kind in the UAE. - July 24, 2019 - SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon
The team at SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon is thrilled to announce the opening of their full service salon and spa in Dubai. - July 08, 2019 - SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon
The Organic Stylist in San Francisco now offers a completely non-toxic alternative to traditional haircolor for clients who want to cover or blend their gray but are sensitive to traditional and ammonia-free haircolor. - May 16, 2019 - The Organic Stylist
Grand Opening of Men's Skin & Wellness Clinic in San Diego, CA. - August 21, 2018 - Bare & Beards
Personal Beauty & Wellness aims to reshape how independent beauty and wellness professionals show up in the market with the re-launch of its flagship booking app. PBW Pro will be a full-featured online business management solution for salons, spas, gyms, and independent beauty and wellness professionals. It will include a point-of-sale system, professional website builder, hosting, inventory management, commissions management, loyalty and membership program, and tools to manage the back office. - August 09, 2018 - Personal Beauty & Wellness Inc.
My Choice Hair, a hair replacement franchise, from the makers of ST Hair and New Concepts Hair Products is proud to unveil the new brand website, www.mychoicehair.com. The new website will launch with the first and corporate location in Fort Lauderdale, FL. My Choice Hair is a new brand under the New... - June 28, 2018 - My Choice Hair
Kyngz Salon Lounge will soon become the newest edition to the thriving Silver Spring, MD market. Located on the up and coming Silver Spring Gateway zone, Kyngz is set to make its official opening in early winter 2018. This full service salon will provide male-centric services to include, manicures, pedicures, facials, body waxing, massage and hair and hair color services. - December 18, 2017 - Kyngz Salon Lounge
Specializing in curly hair cutting and organic color services, The Organic Stylist attracts health-conscious clients from near and far. - November 14, 2017 - The Organic Stylist
Sammy's Hair Grooming is now open in Melbourne Australia, located at the prestigious KELVIN CLUB in the heart of the city. - November 06, 2017 - Sammy's Hair Grooming
Oklahoma City Beard & Mustache Championship is proudly sponsored by: Oklahoma Gazette, iHeart Media, Oklahoma City Dodgers, BEYOND Fitness, Water’s Edge Winery, & Manscape & Massage Clinic. Their 2017 community impact benefactor is Positive Tomorrows; Oklahoma’s only school specifically... - November 01, 2017 - Manscape & Massage Clinic
Styles in the Clutch is bringing on-demand hair and makeup services to the customer’s front door. - October 10, 2017 - Styles in the Clutch LLC
Manscape & Massage Clinic, a revolutionary new business concept. A full service grooming clinic offering Manscape - Massage - Beard & Barber - Spa. Proudly using Organic & Vegan grooming products. - September 11, 2017 - Manscape & Massage Clinic
Trolley Square Barbers, a gentlemen's barber shop in Salt Lake City recently announced their all new shoe shine service for clients. - July 06, 2017 - Trolley Square Barbers
On June 1, 2017 The Organic Stylist will be in the ActivSpace Building at 3150 18th Street, in the heart of the Mission District in San Francisco. The private studio salon is bright and airy and free of the harsh chemicals and perfumes usually associated with hair salons. Visit The Organic Stylist for a clean and healthy hair salon experience. - June 01, 2017 - The Organic Stylist
Crown Cutz Academy locates the region's only barber school in a 90-mile radius, in a neighborhood building that has been vacant and a community eyesore for many years. - May 22, 2017 - Crown Cutz Academy
Upscale Salon Suite Franchise Presents Local Entrepreneur with Its “Rising Star” Award. - May 21, 2017 - MY SALON Suite of North Naples
Booking a beauty service appointment has never been so easier. And now Blo Drive is coming to your neighborhood. - April 15, 2017 - Blo Drive
Are you looking for an early morning hair appointment? Do you live in San Francisco? Do you have a flexible morning schedule? Check out The Organic Stylist's Early Bird Specials starting at 8am in Noe Valley. - March 11, 2017 - The Organic Stylist
"As a hair stylist, I offer people a safe place to explore their personal style through hair design - this can be an empowering experience for many people," Alamia said. "It is my hope, that I'm helping women love their hair and making the world a better place one experience at a time." - February 08, 2017 - The Organic Stylist
Birchbox customers know that the perks at Birchbox can be amazing - but now Birchbox has released a new Gift With Purchase for the guys -- and it’s a real eye opener.
For a limited time and while supplies last the “Eye Care Essentials Kit” will be available online to any Birchbox customer... - January 26, 2017 - MENAJI
SPAtacular Escapes, the West Shore’s new wellness spa & salon, opened its doors to the public in October and will be holding a Grand Opening/Open House to showcase the company’s facilities, talent and services from noon until 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 3rd. The event will feature food... - November 04, 2016 - SPAtacular Escapes
Today’s barbers are more mobile than ever before, making house calls and working at multiple salons across the city. With that extra movement comes the increased potential for damage to your expensive blades— which is where Clipper Condom comes in to save the day. - October 26, 2016 - The Clipper Condom
MENAJI Mens Skincare's New Grooming Essentials Starter Kit Combines the Best and Most Comprehensive Products for Men for Their Dopp Kits for 2017 - October 18, 2016 - MENAJI
Glam in the comfort of your home or office by a team of celebrity beauty professionals. You owe it to yourself! Download the greatest mobile beauty App now from your Apple Store or on Google Play. #BloDrive - October 03, 2016 - Blo Drive
Between the hours of 10 am and 6 pm on April 2, 2016 young and older men alike are invited to attend MVP Modern Barbers grand opening and Free Haircut day. - April 01, 2016 - MVP Modern Barbers
Dinkum Hair Provides Barber and Hair Services for Men, Women and Kids. - March 21, 2016 - Dinkum Hair
Gentleman's Barber Spa is offering the Royal Shave all week until Valentine's Day! Need a Valentine's gift for the Gentleman in your life? Gentleman's Barber Spa has the answer - stop by the barber shop on Main Street in White Plains and get him a Gift Certificate for a shave or conditioning beard trim. - February 12, 2016 - Gentleman's Barber Spa
Providing Free Haircuts to the homeless community of Greenville, NC. Michael Brandon Styling Hair Salon is working with Pitt County Homeless Shelter to create "Haircuts For The Homeless" organization. - February 02, 2016 - Michael Brandon Styling
MENAJI Advanced Men's Skincare Offers Barbers to Reach Retail Success with Their Training and Products. - November 13, 2015 - MENAJI
Royal Athletic Crowd gathers for Monday Night Football at The Royal NYC in honor of Rashad Jennings Foundation. - October 17, 2015 - MENAJI
After years of managing the 6520 E 82nd Street building, Jim Sapp, continues to creatively renovate the building to grow the Castleton economy. - October 15, 2015 - Salons of Castleton
Australian Men’s Grooming Store, MEN'S BIZ, Welcomes Mucho Macho Men’s Skincare. - August 28, 2015 - MENAJI
Legendary Hollywood beauty supply store now carries MENAJI Men’s Skincare to better serve clientele. - August 06, 2015 - MENAJI
G Michael Salon in Indianapolis, Indiana is named a Top 200 Salon in the Country. - April 11, 2015 - G Michael Salon
Leading Barber School’s “Rewarding Kids For Excellence” Initiative Awards Local Students Saturday, April 11 - April 09, 2015 - Park West Barber School
Julien Farel leads the Revolution in Anti-Aging Haircare with the launch of Magnifique Fortifying Hair Serum to delay the graying process. The Julien Farel Hexapeptide and botanical stem cell extracts in this potent elixir improve hair's youthful texture and appearance. Are you #TooYoungToGray? - April 08, 2015 - Julien Farel Group
etween the hours of 11 am and 3 pm on January 31st, 2015 young and older men alike are invited to attend The Industry Barbershop’s grand opening and customer appreciation day for family-friendly fun, Smoakville barbeque, music by DJ Ron, a raffle for free haircuts and wine. Raffle drawings will... - January 30, 2015 - The Industry Napa Valley's BarberShop
Leading Barber School and Industry’s Top Talent Partner to Give an Insider’s Look at the Path to Barbering Industry Success - November 08, 2014 - Park West Barber School
Leading Barber School Recognized by North Carolina Board of Barber Examiners for Student Success on Barber Certification Exam - October 24, 2014 - Park West Barber School
Leading Barber School Expands to Meet Growing Demand in the Queen City - October 10, 2014 - Park West Barber School
G Michael Salon in Indianapolis, Indiana was chosen by Wedding Day Magazine to be a part of the "mastermind" team creating the current cover of their newest publication. - March 01, 2014 - G Michael Salon
Salon Today Magazine releases their list of the Top 200 Salons in the Country and names G Michael Salon in Indianapolis, Indiana as an honoree. - February 24, 2014 - G Michael Salon
Kennedy’s All-American Barber Clubs in Connecticut announces it will be offering 20% discounts on all grooming retail products November 29th, 30th, and December 1st to celebrate Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and what Kennedy’s calls, “Shave-It-Off Sunday,” for the end of Movember. - November 28, 2013 - Kennedy's All-American Barber Club
Salon Village Studios - offering San Francisco Beauty Professionals an alternative in Salon Ownership! - November 10, 2013 - Salon Village
Calvin’s Barbershop South Adds Jobs in a Slowly Returning Economy and Brings Novel Small Business to One of South Sacramento’s Most Business Friendly Corridors - October 31, 2013 - Calvin's Barbershop
Guci Image (GI) North Jersey’s premier destination for hair restoration is a one stop for all hair loss and hair related problems. Hair loss and hair thinning has been a major problem worldwide. In the United States alone there are about 35 million men and 21 million women who are victims of traumatic... - January 19, 2013 - Guci Image
Holleewoodhair.org is a new blog with tons of useful information about hair. It has everything from DIY to the science of hair to styles. - September 06, 2012 - Holleewood Hair
No Grease! Inc. is offering to lease space to any media outlet seeking to set up a base of operations during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) September 3-6 2012. - August 13, 2012 - No Grease! Inc
From July 1 - 31, JW salon in Fort Lauderdale, Florida will be donating $2 from each KENRA haircare product sold, and $5 from each KENRA color service to The Rapunzel Project.
Founded by 2 breast cancer survivors, The Rapunzel Project is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping cancer patients... - June 24, 2012 - JW Salon