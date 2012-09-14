PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

A Smart, AI Powered Free Chatbot for Salons and Spas Launched by RetentionForce The smart chatbot answers all the messages on salon and spa Facebook page instantly and is available free of charge. The chatbot called Lily was created to help busy salon owners to organize their salon Facebook page messaging, improve response time, attract and engage new clients. - December 03, 2019 - RetentionForce

SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon Debuts Brazilian Protein Hair Treatment New hair straightening permanent treatment is the first of its kind in the UAE. - July 24, 2019 - SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon

SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon Announces Dubai Debut The team at SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon is thrilled to announce the opening of their full service salon and spa in Dubai. - July 08, 2019 - SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon

The Organic Stylist Brings Hairprint to San Francisco The Organic Stylist in San Francisco now offers a completely non-toxic alternative to traditional haircolor for clients who want to cover or blend their gray but are sensitive to traditional and ammonia-free haircolor. - May 16, 2019 - The Organic Stylist

Skincare Clinic for Men Opens in Mission Valley Grand Opening of Men's Skin & Wellness Clinic in San Diego, CA. - August 21, 2018 - Bare & Beards

PBW Fortifies Flagship Booking App with an Entire Suite of Free Management Tools for Fitness, Wellness and Beauty Businesses Personal Beauty & Wellness aims to reshape how independent beauty and wellness professionals show up in the market with the re-launch of its flagship booking app. PBW Pro will be a full-featured online business management solution for salons, spas, gyms, and independent beauty and wellness professionals. It will include a point-of-sale system, professional website builder, hosting, inventory management, commissions management, loyalty and membership program, and tools to manage the back office. - August 09, 2018 - Personal Beauty & Wellness Inc.

My Choice Hair Launches to Provide Hair Replacement Solutions My Choice Hair, a hair replacement franchise, from the makers of ST Hair and New Concepts Hair Products is proud to unveil the new brand website, www.mychoicehair.com. The new website will launch with the first and corporate location in Fort Lauderdale, FL. My Choice Hair is a new brand under the New... - June 28, 2018 - My Choice Hair

Silver Spring Gateway Soon to Welcome Kyngz Grooming for Men Kyngz Salon Lounge will soon become the newest edition to the thriving Silver Spring, MD market. Located on the up and coming Silver Spring Gateway zone, Kyngz is set to make its official opening in early winter 2018. This full service salon will provide male-centric services to include, manicures, pedicures, facials, body waxing, massage and hair and hair color services. - December 18, 2017 - Kyngz Salon Lounge

The Organic Stylist Brings Her Services to the Castro District of San Francisco Specializing in curly hair cutting and organic color services, The Organic Stylist attracts health-conscious clients from near and far. - November 14, 2017 - The Organic Stylist

Sammy's Hair Grooming - Now Open in Melbourne Australia Sammy's Hair Grooming is now open in Melbourne Australia, located at the prestigious KELVIN CLUB in the heart of the city. - November 06, 2017 - Sammy's Hair Grooming

OKC Beard & Mustache Championship Oklahoma City Beard & Mustache Championship is proudly sponsored by: Oklahoma Gazette, iHeart Media, Oklahoma City Dodgers, BEYOND Fitness, Water’s Edge Winery, & Manscape & Massage Clinic. Their 2017 community impact benefactor is Positive Tomorrows; Oklahoma’s only school specifically... - November 01, 2017 - Manscape & Massage Clinic

Styles in the Clutch Brings Beauty to Your Front Door Styles in the Clutch is bringing on-demand hair and makeup services to the customer’s front door. - October 10, 2017 - Styles in the Clutch LLC

Grand Opening Business Event Manscape & Massage Clinic, a revolutionary new business concept. A full service grooming clinic offering Manscape - Massage - Beard & Barber - Spa. Proudly using Organic & Vegan grooming products. - September 11, 2017 - Manscape & Massage Clinic

Trolley Square Barbers Introduces Shoe Shine Service Trolley Square Barbers, a gentlemen's barber shop in Salt Lake City recently announced their all new shoe shine service for clients. - July 06, 2017 - Trolley Square Barbers

The Organic Stylist is Moving to the ActivSpace Building in the Heart of the Mission District in San Francisco On June 1, 2017 The Organic Stylist will be in the ActivSpace Building at 3150 18th Street, in the heart of the Mission District in San Francisco. The private studio salon is bright and airy and free of the harsh chemicals and perfumes usually associated with hair salons. Visit The Organic Stylist for a clean and healthy hair salon experience. - June 01, 2017 - The Organic Stylist

Crown Cutz Academy Holds Ribbon-Cutting to Celebrate Opening at New Location Within Community Crown Cutz Academy locates the region's only barber school in a 90-mile radius, in a neighborhood building that has been vacant and a community eyesore for many years. - May 22, 2017 - Crown Cutz Academy

MY SALON Suite of North Naples Wins Prestigious “Rising Star” Award Upscale Salon Suite Franchise Presents Local Entrepreneur with Its “Rising Star” Award. - May 21, 2017 - MY SALON Suite of North Naples

Blo Drive - the Beauty App That Makes You Feel Like a Celebrity Set to Expand to Seventeen Additional Cities Booking a beauty service appointment has never been so easier. And now Blo Drive is coming to your neighborhood. - April 15, 2017 - Blo Drive

The Organic Stylist in Noe Valley, San Francisco Does Early Morning Hair Appointments for Silicon Valley Professionals Are you looking for an early morning hair appointment? Do you live in San Francisco? Do you have a flexible morning schedule? Check out The Organic Stylist's Early Bird Specials starting at 8am in Noe Valley. - March 11, 2017 - The Organic Stylist

The Organic Stylist, Jaiya Alamia is Making Waves in Noe Valley with Her Deva Curl Haircuts and Organic Hair Color Services That Cater to Curly Hair Clients "As a hair stylist, I offer people a safe place to explore their personal style through hair design - this can be an empowering experience for many people," Alamia said. "It is my hope, that I'm helping women love their hair and making the world a better place one experience at a time." - February 08, 2017 - The Organic Stylist

MENAJI Urban Camouflage® Undereye Dark Circle Concealer Featured in Birchbox’s New “Eye Care Essentials Kit” Birchbox customers know that the perks at Birchbox can be amazing - but now Birchbox has released a new Gift With Purchase for the guys -- and it’s a real eye opener. For a limited time and while supplies last the “Eye Care Essentials Kit” will be available online to any Birchbox customer... - January 26, 2017 - MENAJI

Luxury Spa & Salon, SPAtacular Escapes, Opens in Mechanicsburg - Grand Opening/Open House, December 3rd SPAtacular Escapes, the West Shore’s new wellness spa & salon, opened its doors to the public in October and will be holding a Grand Opening/Open House to showcase the company’s facilities, talent and services from noon until 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 3rd. The event will feature food... - November 04, 2016 - SPAtacular Escapes

The Clipper Condom: Protection for Hair Clippers and Trimmers Today’s barbers are more mobile than ever before, making house calls and working at multiple salons across the city. With that extra movement comes the increased potential for damage to your expensive blades— which is where Clipper Condom comes in to save the day. - October 26, 2016 - The Clipper Condom

MENAJI Announces New “Grooming Essentials Starter Kit” for Men MENAJI Mens Skincare's New Grooming Essentials Starter Kit Combines the Best and Most Comprehensive Products for Men for Their Dopp Kits for 2017 - October 18, 2016 - MENAJI

Blo Drive - Mobile On-Demand Beauty Service Takes Los Angeles by Storm Glam in the comfort of your home or office by a team of celebrity beauty professionals. You owe it to yourself! Download the greatest mobile beauty App now from your Apple Store or on Google Play. #BloDrive - October 03, 2016 - Blo Drive

MVP Modern Barbers in Nanaimo Prepares for Grand Opening & Free Haircut Day on April 2, 2016 Between the hours of 10 am and 6 pm on April 2, 2016 young and older men alike are invited to attend MVP Modern Barbers grand opening and Free Haircut day. - April 01, 2016 - MVP Modern Barbers

Dinkum Hair Opens for Residents of Buchanan, Montrose, Crugers, Peekskill, Cortlandt, Verplanck and Croton Dinkum Hair Provides Barber and Hair Services for Men, Women and Kids. - March 21, 2016 - Dinkum Hair

A Relaxing Shave is the Perfect Valentine's Day Gift in Westchester, NY Gentleman's Barber Spa is offering the Royal Shave all week until Valentine's Day! Need a Valentine's gift for the Gentleman in your life? Gentleman's Barber Spa has the answer - stop by the barber shop on Main Street in White Plains and get him a Gift Certificate for a shave or conditioning beard trim. - February 12, 2016 - Gentleman's Barber Spa

"Haircuts For The Homeless" Charity Organization Started in Greenville, NC by Michael Brandon Styling Hair Salon Providing Free Haircuts to the homeless community of Greenville, NC. Michael Brandon Styling Hair Salon is working with Pitt County Homeless Shelter to create "Haircuts For The Homeless" organization. - February 02, 2016 - Michael Brandon Styling

MENAJI Launches Barber Pro Club Program MENAJI Advanced Men's Skincare Offers Barbers to Reach Retail Success with Their Training and Products. - November 13, 2015 - MENAJI

MENAJI Supports MNF Charity Event Hosted by NY Giant Rashad Jennings Royal Athletic Crowd gathers for Monday Night Football at The Royal NYC in honor of Rashad Jennings Foundation. - October 17, 2015 - MENAJI

Salons of Castleton Entering Third Phase of Expansion Spearheaded by Jim Sapp, Local Entrepreneur After years of managing the 6520 E 82nd Street building, Jim Sapp, continues to creatively renovate the building to grow the Castleton economy. - October 15, 2015 - Salons of Castleton

MENAJI Men in Australia Don’t Say “Metrosexual”; It’s “Machosexual” for Blokes Down Under Australian Men’s Grooming Store, MEN'S BIZ, Welcomes Mucho Macho Men’s Skincare. - August 28, 2015 - MENAJI

MENAJI Shines in Make-Up Mecca for Stars Legendary Hollywood beauty supply store now carries MENAJI Men’s Skincare to better serve clientele. - August 06, 2015 - MENAJI

Indianapolis Hair Salon, G Michael Salon Named Top in the Country G Michael Salon in Indianapolis, Indiana is named a Top 200 Salon in the Country. - April 11, 2015 - G Michael Salon

Park West Barber School Offers Free Haircuts to K-12 Honor Roll Students Leading Barber School’s “Rewarding Kids For Excellence” Initiative Awards Local Students Saturday, April 11 - April 09, 2015 - Park West Barber School

A Revolution in Anti-Aging Haircare: Julien Farel Magnifique Fortifying Hair Serum Julien Farel leads the Revolution in Anti-Aging Haircare with the launch of Magnifique Fortifying Hair Serum to delay the graying process. The Julien Farel Hexapeptide and botanical stem cell extracts in this potent elixir improve hair's youthful texture and appearance. Are you #TooYoungToGray? - April 08, 2015 - Julien Farel Group

The Industry Barbershop Prepares for Grand Opening & Customer Appreciation Day on January 31st, 2015 etween the hours of 11 am and 3 pm on January 31st, 2015 young and older men alike are invited to attend The Industry Barbershop’s grand opening and customer appreciation day for family-friendly fun, Smoakville barbeque, music by DJ Ron, a raffle for free haircuts and wine. Raffle drawings will... - January 30, 2015 - The Industry Napa Valley's BarberShop

Park West Barber School Hosts Business of Barbering Tour Nov. 12 Leading Barber School and Industry’s Top Talent Partner to Give an Insider’s Look at the Path to Barbering Industry Success - November 08, 2014 - Park West Barber School

Park West Barber School Achieves Highest Percentage Passing Rate on North Carolina State Barber Exam Leading Barber School Recognized by North Carolina Board of Barber Examiners for Student Success on Barber Certification Exam - October 24, 2014 - Park West Barber School

Park West Barber School to Open Second Charlotte Location Leading Barber School Expands to Meet Growing Demand in the Queen City - October 10, 2014 - Park West Barber School

G Michael Salon Creates Hairstyles for Wedding Day Magazine G Michael Salon in Indianapolis, Indiana was chosen by Wedding Day Magazine to be a part of the "mastermind" team creating the current cover of their newest publication. - March 01, 2014 - G Michael Salon

G Michael Salon in Indianapolis Named a Top Salon in the Country Salon Today Magazine releases their list of the Top 200 Salons in the Country and names G Michael Salon in Indianapolis, Indiana as an honoree. - February 24, 2014 - G Michael Salon

Kennedy’s All-American Barber Club Celebrates Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Shave-It-Off Sunday Kennedy’s All-American Barber Clubs in Connecticut announces it will be offering 20% discounts on all grooming retail products November 29th, 30th, and December 1st to celebrate Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and what Kennedy’s calls, “Shave-It-Off Sunday,” for the end of Movember. - November 28, 2013 - Kennedy's All-American Barber Club

Salon Village Studios San Francisco Designed for Salon Professionals Salon Village Studios - offering San Francisco Beauty Professionals an alternative in Salon Ownership! - November 10, 2013 - Salon Village

Up-and-Coming Under 30 Entrepreneur Opens 2nd Business and is Eyeing New Team Members Calvin’s Barbershop South Adds Jobs in a Slowly Returning Economy and Brings Novel Small Business to One of South Sacramento’s Most Business Friendly Corridors - October 31, 2013 - Calvin's Barbershop

Women and Hair Loss – A Growing Epidemic: What Can We do to Stop It? Guci Image (GI) North Jersey’s premier destination for hair restoration is a one stop for all hair loss and hair related problems. Hair loss and hair thinning has been a major problem worldwide. In the United States alone there are about 35 million men and 21 million women who are victims of traumatic... - January 19, 2013 - Guci Image

Holleewood Hair is Taking Over the Hair World Holleewoodhair.org is a new blog with tons of useful information about hair. It has everything from DIY to the science of hair to styles. - September 06, 2012 - Holleewood Hair

No Grease! Inc. Offering Space to Lease to the Media No Grease! Inc. is offering to lease space to any media outlet seeking to set up a base of operations during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) September 3-6 2012. - August 13, 2012 - No Grease! Inc