Recent Headlines
Within Barber Shops
Barbers Network Launches AI-Powered Barber Marketplace in Silicon Valley, Set to Expand Across the U.S
Built by a barber with a software background who scaled a $1M+ shop, is a modern platform designed to help barbers earn more, book more appointments, and gain greater control over their careers. By connecting barbers and clients in one unified platform, Barbers Network aims to increase efficiency, unlock new income opportunities, and power the future of grooming nationwide. - April 15, 2026 - Barbers Network
HairPlaceNYC Partners with FOLLEA by Daniel Alain to Bring Luxury Wigs to New York City
HairPlaceNYC announces a new partnership with FOLLEA by Daniel Alain, bringing the brand’s luxury human hair wigs and toppers to the salon effective immediately. Clients can now access FOLLEA’s premium collections with personalized consultations, custom styling, and expert care at HairPlaceNYC. - January 09, 2026 - HairPlaceNYC
Introducing the Beauty and Wellness Industry’s Best-Kept Secret: jeuje.me
A Private Membership Platform Connecting Top-Tier Beauty Artists and Wellness Professionals with Elite Clientele - November 07, 2024 - Jeuje
Mobalon Inc and HHH Charity Present the Mayor’s Mobile Salon Circle Program - Mayors Nationwide Focus on Lifting Their city’s Inner Spirits
Mobalon Inc and Haircuts for the Helpless and Homeless Inc (HHH Charity) are partnering with 100 city mayors across the United States who understand the depth of the psychological effect a simple haircut and hairstyle can have to provide positive mental stimuli and stability in their homeless population, as well as, in the low-income children and adults within their city boundaries. - July 13, 2024 - Mobile Salon Network
SalonInteractive Launches in Square App Marketplace to Provide eCommerce, Marketing, and More to Beauty Professionals
SalonInteractive announced the launch of its integration with Square, the globally trusted software, hardware, and payments company. The new offering enables beauty sellers on Square to incorporate SalonInteractive’s eCommerce and marketing into their Square account directly from the Square App Marketplace. - November 30, 2023 - SalonInteractive
Mobalon Inc. Presents Electric Mobile Salon Buses
Mobalon Inc. is making a move to launch a fleet of electric shuttle bus mobile salons and is looking to partner with 10 Investors ($100k minimum) to launch their initial signature Electric Mobile Salon Buses by January 2024. This decision will have a massive impact on protecting the environment... - September 27, 2023 - Mobile Salon Network
FirmPick.com is a Platform That Treats Barbers Like Celebrities
Firmpick.com is a website that helps barbers and salon technicians improve client experience and increase personal income. It just launched a plan to recruit associate barbers from its members. Associate Barbers are guaranteed related resources for more job opportunities and options to create income. - July 05, 2023 - RealtyMulti Services & Agencies LLC
Pete & Pedro Expands Into Men’s Grooming Body Care Category with a Natural Body Bar Soap
Pete & Pedro, a leading men’s hair and grooming brand, adds to its stellar grooming line-up with the launch of an incredibly fresh and hydrating bar soap. - May 25, 2023 - Pete & Pedro
KGI Beauty Consultant Expands to Longview, Texas
KGI Beauty Consultant is a stylist that is expanding to Longview, Texas. The salon offers a range of hair styling and beauty services and uses high-quality products. It is located at 309 Magnolia Ln. B, Longview, TX 75605, and is open Tuesday through Saturday 9AM-6PM. Appointments outside of these hours can be made by calling or booking online. The owner can be contacted at info@KGIbeautyConsultant.com and the salon can be found on Facebook and Instagram. - January 05, 2023 - KGI Beauty Consultant
Haircuts for the Helpless and Homeless, Inc. Charity Fundraising to Launch at 2023 Mobile Salon Expo at Texas State Fair Park Automobile Building
The charity is partnering with celebrities, companies and philanthropists who share the goal of reducing the homeless population one head at a time via shuttle buses converted into full-service mobile barber and beauty salons. - November 18, 2022 - Mobile Salon Network
Mobalon Inc. Presents New 10, $1 Million Sponsor Program Benefiting 100 New Black-Owned, Turn-Key Mobile Salon Businesses by May 2023
Mobalon Inc. is looking to partner with 10, $1 Million Sponsors to help fund the build-out of 100 turn-key Mobile Salon Bus businesses that will be issued among 100 Black Barbers, Stylists and industry professionals. - October 14, 2022 - Mobile Salon Network
Sola Salon Studios® Completing Construction Soon of Its New Location in Geneva, Illinois
High-end private studio space available for local salon professionals. - February 20, 2022 - Sola Salons Geneva
Nadula.com Announces Their New Wig Collection for Christmas 2021
Christmas Day is coming, and the world has entered into the last month of the year 2021. People want to choose a gift for themselves and they don’t need somebody’s wish list to pick out a memorable gift for them — they just need a little inspiration. Maybe, a fashionable human... - December 13, 2021 - Nadula
What Will Happen on 2021 Black Friday in Nadula Hair?
This Black Friday 2021, get various wig offers on Nadula Hair from November 22-25, 2021. Nadula is an international human hair wig brand that deals in lavish hair products. They provide different innovations as well as creations since their inception. This Black Friday 2021, Nadula has come up with... - November 20, 2021 - Nadula
Celebrity Hairstylist Announces Inaugural "Texture Style Awards"
Celeb hairstylist Monaè Everett has teamed with the Wella Company to present a new competition celebrating the diversity and beauty of all hair textures. - February 07, 2021 - Texture Style Awards
Barber Authority Announces the Opening of Sim's Barber Lab
The Barber Authority, trusted throughout the music, action sports, motor sports, and entertainment industries as the go-to personal services coordinator for premium on-site grooming services, today announced the opening of Sim’s Barber Lab, a CDC compliant barbershop engineered with physical... - October 22, 2020 - Barber Authority
Agent Z Marketing, Female Owned Business, Launches a Service for Female Dominant Industry
Marketing for personal service providers to promote, grow and sustain their businesses. - August 07, 2020 - Agent Z Marketing
Crisp Cuts Barbershop Makes Waves with New Franchise Launch
New barbershop franchise opportunity from award-winning Crisp Cuts boosts the brand's national expansion. - July 08, 2020 - Crisp Cuts and Styles
Illume Barber Shop Launches First Location Downtown
New Barber Shop Opens in Bentonville - May 13, 2020 - Illume Barber Shop
The Organic Stylist Brings 100% Pure Plant-Based Hair Color to the San Francisco Bay Area
The Organic Stylist brings 100% pure plant-based hair color to the San Francisco Bay Area. Custom blended plant pigments provide long lasting natural hair color results on dull, faded, or gray hair. - April 17, 2020 - The Organic Stylist
Alternative Balance Professional Group Publishes New White Papers on Employer’s Liability, Cyber Liability, and Sexual Abuse Liability
The Alternative Balance Professional Group has published new white papers detailing important coverage options that individuals and business owners in the health, beauty and wellness industries should include in their business insurance plans. The importance of having full coverage designed for your business is apparent in this technological age, for example having cyber liability coverage for a small business. Read more in each white paper, available on the Alternative Balance website. - January 16, 2020 - Alternative Balance
A Smart, AI Powered Free Chatbot for Salons and Spas Launched by RetentionForce
The smart chatbot answers all the messages on salon and spa Facebook page instantly and is available free of charge. The chatbot called Lily was created to help busy salon owners to organize their salon Facebook page messaging, improve response time, attract and engage new clients. - December 03, 2019 - RetentionForce
SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon Debuts Brazilian Protein Hair Treatment
New hair straightening permanent treatment is the first of its kind in the UAE. - July 24, 2019 - SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon
SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon Announces Dubai Debut
The team at SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon is thrilled to announce the opening of their full service salon and spa in Dubai. - July 08, 2019 - SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon
The Organic Stylist Brings Hairprint to San Francisco
The Organic Stylist in San Francisco now offers a completely non-toxic alternative to traditional haircolor for clients who want to cover or blend their gray but are sensitive to traditional and ammonia-free haircolor. - May 16, 2019 - The Organic Stylist
Skincare Clinic for Men Opens in Mission Valley
Grand Opening of Men's Skin & Wellness Clinic in San Diego, CA. - August 21, 2018 - Bare & Beards
PBW Fortifies Flagship Booking App with an Entire Suite of Free Management Tools for Fitness, Wellness and Beauty Businesses
Personal Beauty & Wellness aims to reshape how independent beauty and wellness professionals show up in the market with the re-launch of its flagship booking app. PBW Pro will be a full-featured online business management solution for salons, spas, gyms, and independent beauty and wellness professionals. It will include a point-of-sale system, professional website builder, hosting, inventory management, commissions management, loyalty and membership program, and tools to manage the back office. - August 09, 2018 - Personal Beauty & Wellness Inc.
My Choice Hair Launches to Provide Hair Replacement Solutions
My Choice Hair, a hair replacement franchise, from the makers of ST Hair and New Concepts Hair Products is proud to unveil the new brand website, www.mychoicehair.com. The new website will launch with the first and corporate location in Fort Lauderdale, FL. My Choice Hair is a new brand under the... - June 28, 2018 - My Choice Hair
Silver Spring Gateway Soon to Welcome Kyngz Grooming for Men
Kyngz Salon Lounge will soon become the newest edition to the thriving Silver Spring, MD market. Located on the up and coming Silver Spring Gateway zone, Kyngz is set to make its official opening in early winter 2018. This full service salon will provide male-centric services to include, manicures, pedicures, facials, body waxing, massage and hair and hair color services. - December 18, 2017 - Kyngz Salon Lounge
The Organic Stylist Brings Her Services to the Castro District of San Francisco
Specializing in curly hair cutting and organic color services, The Organic Stylist attracts health-conscious clients from near and far. - November 14, 2017 - The Organic Stylist
Sammy's Hair Grooming - Now Open in Melbourne Australia
Sammy's Hair Grooming is now open in Melbourne Australia, located at the prestigious KELVIN CLUB in the heart of the city. - November 06, 2017 - Sammy's Hair Grooming
OKC Beard & Mustache Championship
Oklahoma City Beard & Mustache Championship is proudly sponsored by: Oklahoma Gazette, iHeart Media, Oklahoma City Dodgers, BEYOND Fitness, Water’s Edge Winery, & Manscape & Massage Clinic. Their 2017 community impact benefactor is Positive Tomorrows; Oklahoma’s only school... - November 01, 2017 - Manscape & Massage Clinic
Styles in the Clutch Brings Beauty to Your Front Door
Styles in the Clutch is bringing on-demand hair and makeup services to the customer’s front door. - October 10, 2017 - Styles in the Clutch LLC
Grand Opening Business Event
Manscape & Massage Clinic, a revolutionary new business concept. A full service grooming clinic offering Manscape - Massage - Beard & Barber - Spa. Proudly using Organic & Vegan grooming products. - September 11, 2017 - Manscape & Massage Clinic
Hair Art Haircuts and Mobile Hair Salons Will be Presented at Big Town Event Center (Dallas/Ft. Worth) on October 21-22, 2017
The Hair Art & Mobile Salon EXPO event is one of many that are scheduled to increase awareness and educate the general public on the Barber & Beauty Industry bringing Mobile Salons to the world and promoting hair enthusiasts of all ages and races to wear Hair Art Designs and Company Logos as a new form of advertising. - September 08, 2017 - Mobile Salon Network
Trolley Square Barbers Introduces Shoe Shine Service
Trolley Square Barbers, a gentlemen's barber shop in Salt Lake City recently announced their all new shoe shine service for clients. - July 06, 2017 - Trolley Square Barbers
The Organic Stylist is Moving to the ActivSpace Building in the Heart of the Mission District in San Francisco
On June 1, 2017 The Organic Stylist will be in the ActivSpace Building at 3150 18th Street, in the heart of the Mission District in San Francisco. The private studio salon is bright and airy and free of the harsh chemicals and perfumes usually associated with hair salons. Visit The Organic Stylist for a clean and healthy hair salon experience. - June 01, 2017 - The Organic Stylist
The Barber and Beauty Industry is Going Mobile at the 2017 Mobile Salon Expo in Dallas - Texas State Fair Park This Summer
Mobile Salon Network is inviting everyone to the First Annual 2017 Mobile Salon Expo. Like a “Car Show” but with Mobile Salons Buses instead of cars, showcasing the evolution of Barber Shops & Beauty Salons into this new world of Mobile Shops & Salons. Debuting new marketing platforms: 1-Advertising Inside & Outside of the Mobile Salon Buses via Digital LED Screens, Vehicle Wraps, etc., and 2-Advertising On & In the Hair of real customer heads through the new method of Hair Art Advertising. - May 27, 2017 - Mobile Salon Network
Crown Cutz Academy Holds Ribbon-Cutting to Celebrate Opening at New Location Within Community
Crown Cutz Academy locates the region's only barber school in a 90-mile radius, in a neighborhood building that has been vacant and a community eyesore for many years. - May 22, 2017 - Crown Cutz Academy
MY SALON Suite of North Naples Wins Prestigious “Rising Star” Award
Upscale Salon Suite Franchise Presents Local Entrepreneur with Its “Rising Star” Award. - May 21, 2017 - MY SALON Suite of North Naples
Blo Drive - the Beauty App That Makes You Feel Like a Celebrity Set to Expand to Seventeen Additional Cities
Booking a beauty service appointment has never been so easier. And now Blo Drive is coming to your neighborhood. - April 15, 2017 - Blo Drive
The Organic Stylist in Noe Valley, San Francisco Does Early Morning Hair Appointments for Silicon Valley Professionals
Are you looking for an early morning hair appointment? Do you live in San Francisco? Do you have a flexible morning schedule? Check out The Organic Stylist's Early Bird Specials starting at 8am in Noe Valley. - March 11, 2017 - The Organic Stylist
The Organic Stylist, Jaiya Alamia is Making Waves in Noe Valley with Her Deva Curl Haircuts and Organic Hair Color Services That Cater to Curly Hair Clients
"As a hair stylist, I offer people a safe place to explore their personal style through hair design - this can be an empowering experience for many people," Alamia said. "It is my hope, that I'm helping women love their hair and making the world a better place one experience at a time." - February 08, 2017 - The Organic Stylist
MENAJI Urban Camouflage® Undereye Dark Circle Concealer Featured in Birchbox’s New “Eye Care Essentials Kit”
Birchbox customers know that the perks at Birchbox can be amazing - but now Birchbox has released a new Gift With Purchase for the guys -- and it’s a real eye opener. For a limited time and while supplies last the “Eye Care Essentials Kit” will be available online to any Birchbox... - January 26, 2017 - MENAJI
Luxury Spa & Salon, SPAtacular Escapes, Opens in Mechanicsburg - Grand Opening/Open House, December 3rd
SPAtacular Escapes, the West Shore’s new wellness spa & salon, opened its doors to the public in October and will be holding a Grand Opening/Open House to showcase the company’s facilities, talent and services from noon until 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 3rd. The event will feature... - November 04, 2016 - SPAtacular Escapes
The Clipper Condom: Protection for Hair Clippers and Trimmers
Today’s barbers are more mobile than ever before, making house calls and working at multiple salons across the city. With that extra movement comes the increased potential for damage to your expensive blades— which is where Clipper Condom comes in to save the day. - October 26, 2016 - The Clipper Condom
MENAJI Announces New “Grooming Essentials Starter Kit” for Men
MENAJI Mens Skincare's New Grooming Essentials Starter Kit Combines the Best and Most Comprehensive Products for Men for Their Dopp Kits for 2017 - October 18, 2016 - MENAJI
Blo Drive - Mobile On-Demand Beauty Service Takes Los Angeles by Storm
Glam in the comfort of your home or office by a team of celebrity beauty professionals. You owe it to yourself! Download the greatest mobile beauty App now from your Apple Store or on Google Play. #BloDrive - October 03, 2016 - Blo Drive
MVP Modern Barbers in Nanaimo Prepares for Grand Opening & Free Haircut Day on April 2, 2016
Between the hours of 10 am and 6 pm on April 2, 2016 young and older men alike are invited to attend MVP Modern Barbers grand opening and Free Haircut day. - April 01, 2016 - MVP Modern Barbers
Dinkum Hair Opens for Residents of Buchanan, Montrose, Crugers, Peekskill, Cortlandt, Verplanck and Croton
Dinkum Hair Provides Barber and Hair Services for Men, Women and Kids. - March 21, 2016 - Dinkum Hair