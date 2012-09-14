PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

My Laundry Room Lockers is in Scottsdale My Laundry Room Lockers in Scottsdale is adding an app-based service model with the introduction of their 24/7 pickup and drop off dry cleaning and fluff & fold services. My Laundry Room Lockers installs lockers in large office buildings and apartment complexes that enables customers to drop off... - September 17, 2019 - My Laundry Room Lockers

Fox Dry-Cleaning Services in Tulsa and Jenks Renovated, Modernized Former owner rebuys and revives Fox Cleaners, discovers original employees still there. - August 13, 2018 - Fox Cleaners

Hospitality Packages from a Hospitable Provider; Bergen Linen Offers Custom Hospitality Packages Colleges, camps and other dorm-like facilities often require hospitality packages. Now, they have a friend in Bergen Linen for quality goods and reliable service. - January 31, 2018 - Hallak Cleaners

S'otality Relaunches with Renewed Focus on Beauty and Wellness S'otality: Hospitality For The Modern World is a Soho, New York-based luxury, personalized hospitality company active since 2013 and the company will be re-launching its services with a renewed focus on beauty and wellness. S’otality believes that their holistic and personalized approach to hospitality... - May 31, 2017 - S'otality Inc.

Roscoe Wins Illinois Governor's Sustainability Award, Again The Roscoe Company has earned this prestigious award for 2016, seven years after having first won it in 1999. - January 17, 2017 - The Roscoe Company

Toxin Free Wet Cleaning Arrives in Riverdale, Toronto Riverdale Cleaners opens their doors in Toronto providing 100% Toxin Free Wet Cleaning, and a full service tailor. Riverdale Cleaners also delivers, for free. - January 28, 2015 - Riverdale Cleaners

Greener Cleaner Opens in Lee Harrison Shopping Center Greener Cleaner is offering 50% off to all new customers at its new Arlington location in Lee Harrison Shopping Center. Greener Cleaner offers full service, environmentally friendly dry cleaning for business and formal wear, custom tailoring and shoe repair, wash and fold laundry, and household cleaning. - January 10, 2015 - Greener Cleaner

Arrow Fabricare Services Celebrates 100 Years of Service A milestone is fast approaching for Arrow Fabricare Services, as it announces its 100-year anniversary this September. - September 20, 2014 - Arrow Fabrciare Services

New Travel Service Packnada Promises Travelers a Luggage-Free Experience No more packing, laundry, or check in queues. - May 01, 2014 - Packnada

Laundry Concierge Brings Drop-Off Lockers and Old Fashioned Reliable Service to Toronto The laundry drop-off locker is growing in popularity in select US cities and now Laundry Concierge brings the concept to Toronto. Busy people drop off their dry cleaning, daily laundry and shoes for repair in a conveniently placed 24/7 locker at locations in Toronto (even right in their building). Laundry concierge does the rest. - September 02, 2013 - Laundry Concierge

Donate a Winter Coat for Kids at E & J Dry Cleaners in St. Paul for the Salvation Army Local Twin Cities (St. Paul/Minneapolis) Dry Cleaners Hosting a Winter Coat Drive for Kids - November 04, 2012 - E & J Dry Cleaners

NYC’s Dry Cleaning, Wash & Fold and Shoe Shine Go 2.0: DashLocker Launches First 24/7 Location in Manhattan Laundry and Dry Cleaning No Longer a Chore Thanks to Automated, Locker-Based Garment Care Service - June 05, 2012 - DashLocker

E & J Dry Cleaners Announces Program to Raise Money for Susan G. Komen Local St. Paul Dry Cleaners Joins The Fight to Cure Breast Cancer via its self-created “Comforters for the Cure” program. - April 27, 2012 - E & J Dry Cleaners

OneStopDryCleaning.com Offers Customers with Quality Dry Cleaning Services Now offering a 25% discount for first time customers. - April 20, 2012 - One Stop Dry Cleaning

KC Fluff-N-Fold Laundry Service Launches a New Website to Help Customers in Johnson County Find Their Laundromat Wash and Fold Laundry Service in Overland Park, KS KC Fluff-N-Fold Laundry Service, an Overland Park wash and fold laundry service, today announced the business launched a new website to help customers find their service area for pickup and delivery services. The company offers laundry services to homeowners and businesses in the Johnson County area. - January 26, 2012 - KC Fluff-N-Fold

Cleaning Service in Eastchester, NY, Hires Web Marketing Pros to Help Better Serve Local Clients US Maid, a cleaning and maid service based in Eastchester, New York, and serving the greater White Plains region, has recently hired Prospect Genius, a leader in local online marketing, to help them better reach area clients on the Web. This new partnership will allow US Maid to better serve residents... - November 17, 2011 - US Maid

Nu Yale Cleaners Wins 2010 GLI Incredible Award for Greening/Sustainability Nu Yale Cleaners wins 2010 GLI Incredible award for Greening/Sustainability at the GLI annual celebration of small business awards luncheon held at the Galt House. - September 19, 2010 - Nu Yale Cleaners

White Way Cleaners Launches New and Improved Web Site New site design showcases quality services of established Minnesota dry cleaning company. - May 28, 2010 - White Way Cleaners

Steel City Fresh Gear Tackles Deadly MRSA Bacteria Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania company provides valuable weapon in the battle to curb deadly MRSA bacteria. - May 02, 2010 - Steel City Fresh Gear, LLC

Martinizing Dry Cleaning Ranked One of Nation's Top Franchise Systems by Entrepreneur Magazine Martinizing Dry Cleaning ranks as one of the top 500 franchise systems in the U.S., according to the January 2010 issue of Entrepreneur magazine. - January 17, 2010 - Martinizing Dry Cleaning

Nu Yale Cleaners Receives Governor's Award for Environmental Excellence Jeffersonville-based Nu-Yale Cleaners has received a 2009 Indiana Governor's Award for Environmental Excellence during the annual Pollution Prevention Conference and Trade Show held Sept. 16 at Primo's West in Plainfield. Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) Assistant Commissioner Rick... - September 23, 2009 - Nu Yale Cleaners

Clean-Rite Cleaners Welcomes Spring Cleaning for Earth Day In honor of Earth Day, Clean-Rite Cleaners of New Jersey invites you to bring in your clothes for eco-friendly cleaning. - April 22, 2009 - Solvair Cleaning System

Lake City Cleaners Invites Eco-Friendly Spring Cleaning for Earth Day Evanston-based Lake City Cleaners welcomes dirty clothes for green cleaning in honor of Earth Day. - April 22, 2009 - Solvair Cleaning System

Parkwoods Cleaners Invites Green Cleaning for Earth Day Parkwoods Cleaners of Stockton, the only California dry cleaner using Solvair, welcomes dirty clothes needing environmentally friendly cleaning. - April 22, 2009 - Solvair Cleaning System

Nu Yale Cleaners Invites Eco-Friendly Spring Cleaning for Earth Day Nu Yale invites consumers to try the most effective environmentally friendly garment care technology on the planet. - April 21, 2009 - Solvair Cleaning System

Dollars for Dry Cleaning – the Koalaty Cares! Program Launched to Support Others Koalaty Cleaners supports Carroll ISD, Grapevine/Colleyville ISD and Coppell ISD, to name a few, by allowing clients to designate 3% of their individual sales to be given back to the community through its’ Koalaty Cares! Program. - October 30, 2008 - Koalaty Cleaners

Slate NYC Receives 2008 Standard of Excellence Award Eco-luxury laundry and dry cleaning service honored this year for outstanding achievement in web design. - September 19, 2008 - Slate NYC Inc.

Modern Bride Magazine Recommends Slate NYC's Wedding Gown Cleaning Service Talking about Slate NYC wedding gown cleaning service, White Wedding, Modern Bride Magazine says they are "hooked on a new dress-cleaning service." - September 18, 2008 - Slate NYC Inc.

FedEx Delivers For Slate NYC Slate NYC Eco-Luxury Laundry and Dry Cleaning to Launch FedEx Pick Up and Delivery Service. - June 30, 2008 - Slate NYC Inc.

The Community Spoke; Koalaty Cleaners Voted #1 Favorite Dry Cleaners in Tarrant County Koalaty Cleaners is an award-winning, nationally recognized, full-service garment and fabric care cleaning company. Lennie Segal has been serving the North Texas area since 1999. From their three convenient locations in Southlake and Coppell, they offer state-of-the art, environmentally friendly dry-cleaning and garment care services, including pick-up and delivery, shirt laundry, alteration services, wedding gown preservation. - June 14, 2008 - Koalaty Cleaners

Dirtee Deeds Takes the Load Off Laundry and Dry Cleaning Drudgery New laundry services offered in Columbus Ohio. - March 31, 2008 - Dirtee Deeds

Lapels Dry Cleaning Franchisee Perseveres in the Face of Grief Sudbury, MA Lapels store stays open with the help of fellow franchisees and Pashoo St. Fleur’s determination. - August 29, 2007 - Lapels Dry Cleaning

Soho House to Offer Permission to Get Dirty Slate NYC is an eco-luxury wardrobe renewal company. Already a sensation according to The Wall Street Journal, Daily Candy, New York Magazine, and the New York Sun, the company offers high-end laundry and dry cleaning services to customers all over Manhattan. Utilizing eco- and skin- friendly technologies Slate NYC offers an alternative to the harsh, toxic chemicals that most dry cleaners use. Beginning this August, guests of the Soho House hotel will have Permission to Get Dirty. - July 31, 2007 - Slate NYC Inc.

Laundry and Dry Cleaner to offer Free Lunch to West Village Doormen Slate NYC is an eco-luxury wardrobe renewal company. Already a sensation according to The Wall Street Journal, Daily Candy, New York Magazine, and the New York Sun, the company offers high-end laundry and dry cleaning services to customers all over Manhattan. This Friday, June 29, Slate NYC will offer the doormen of West Village apartment buildings a free lunch – Mexican style. - June 28, 2007 - Slate NYC Inc.

Lapels Dry Cleaning Stores Holds Largest Clothing Drive Ever to Benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters Foundation – Over Five Tons Collected Lapels Dry Cleaning Stores nationwide will join the next Lapels Dry Cleaning sponsored Clothing Drive for the benefit of the Big Brothers Big Sisters Foundation in October 2007. - June 13, 2007 - Lapels Dry Cleaning

Lapels Dry Cleaning Clothing Drive (May 5 – 13) Benefits the Big Brothers Big Sisters Foundation Patrons of Lapels stores throughout New England are encouraged to keep Lapels semi-annual Clothing Drive (May 5 – 13) growing to benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters Foundation – last fall’s drive generated over four tons of donations. - April 21, 2007 - Lapels Dry Cleaning