Recent Headlines
Within Drycleaning & Laundry Services (except Coin-Operated)
OrangeBag Now Serves All of Houston and Surrounding Areas with Commercial Laundry and Linen Service
OrangeBag has expanded its commercial laundry and linen service to cover all of Greater Houston. Businesses from Downtown and the Galleria to Sugar Land, The Woodlands, Katy, and Pearland can now schedule pickup and delivery for hotels, gyms, spas, medical offices, and short-term rentals. The program offers guaranteed counts, documented pricing, and contract terms under three years. - July 09, 2026 - OrangeBag
Pantri App, the Tech-Enabled Lifestyle Marketplace for Chefs, Laundry, and Organizing, Pre-Launches Personal Chef Pilot in Houston
Pantri App, a tech-enabled lifestyle marketplace for chefs, laundry pickup and delivery, and home organizing, announces the pre-launch of its Cart-to-Table Personal Chef Pilot in Houston. Built for busy professionals, families, and seniors, the pilot offers chef-prepared meals at home using customers’ own groceries — reducing stress, saving time, and maximizing convenience. - October 01, 2025 - Pantri App Inc.
Revolution Laundry Launches Monthly Bike Giveaway for Kids in White Center
Revolution Laundry is helping the White Center community with a read to ride bike giveaway for avid childhood readers. - October 11, 2024 - Revolution Laundry
Revolution Laundry Grand Opening Party on August 10 in White Center, Seattle
The Revolution Laundry Grand Opening Party on August 10 in White Center, Seattle will be a community event for all of White Center. - July 30, 2024 - Revolution Laundry
Revolution Laundry to Open on July 8 in White Center, Seattle: the New Standard in Laundry Services
Corry's Fine Dry Cleaning is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest brand, Revolution Laundry, on July 8. Located at 9840 16th Ave SW, Seattle WA, this state-of-the-art laundromat is set to redefine laundry services in the White Center neighborhood, offering self-serve laundry, dry... - July 05, 2024 - Revolution Laundry
Local New York Dry Cleaners Finalist in Global Textile Care Competition
Hallak Cleaners was honored to be a finalist in CINET’s Global Best Practices Awards Program 2020 which was recently held in Amsterdam. - January 27, 2021 - Hallak Companies
Dirty Laundry Solutions Presents Their Divergent Company: Aloha Laundry Life
Dirty Laundry Solutions Introduces Their Spin-off Aloha Laundry Life - January 01, 2021 - Dirty Laundry Solutions
Dirty Laundry Solutions Introduces Its Affordable Pick-Up and Drop-Off Service
Dirty Laundry Solutions Provides a New and Safe System for Your Convenience - September 02, 2020 - Dirty Laundry Solutions
Support Your Local Dry Cleaner Campaign Featuring Marla Gibbs (Florence from The Jefferson’s)
The COVID-19 pandemic drastically slowed, or even shuttered, many businesses - including dry cleaners. In an effort to help bring awareness to this issue, Cleaner’s Supply launched a “Support Your Local Dry Cleaner” social media campaign. This series of engaging images and videos,... - July 02, 2020 - Cleaner's Supply
Cleaner’s Supply Introduces New January 2020 Catalog Loaded with New Products and Lowered Prices on Top Products
January is here and that means a new catalog from Cleaner’s Supply. With over 200 new and innovative products for the dry cleaning industry, the 2020 printing does not disappoint. Some new products include, striped Heat Seals, Counter Bags with invoice pocket, Bagging labels, and a small Wash... - January 17, 2020 - Cleaner's Supply
My Laundry Room Lockers is in Scottsdale
My Laundry Room Lockers in Scottsdale is adding an app-based service model with the introduction of their 24/7 pickup and drop off dry cleaning and fluff & fold services. My Laundry Room Lockers installs lockers in large office buildings and apartment complexes that enables customers to drop... - September 17, 2019 - My Laundry Room Lockers
Fox Dry-Cleaning Services in Tulsa and Jenks Renovated, Modernized
Former owner rebuys and revives Fox Cleaners, discovers original employees still there. - August 13, 2018 - Fox Cleaners
Hospitality Packages from a Hospitable Provider; Bergen Linen Offers Custom Hospitality Packages
Colleges, camps and other dorm-like facilities often require hospitality packages. Now, they have a friend in Bergen Linen for quality goods and reliable service. - January 31, 2018 - Hallak Companies
S'otality Relaunches with Renewed Focus on Beauty and Wellness
S'otality: Hospitality For The Modern World is a Soho, New York-based luxury, personalized hospitality company active since 2013 and the company will be re-launching its services with a renewed focus on beauty and wellness. S’otality believes that their holistic and personalized approach to... - May 31, 2017 - S'otality Inc.
Roscoe Wins Illinois Governor's Sustainability Award, Again
The Roscoe Company has earned this prestigious award for 2016, seven years after having first won it in 1999. - January 17, 2017 - The Roscoe Company
Toxin Free Wet Cleaning Arrives in Riverdale, Toronto
Riverdale Cleaners opens their doors in Toronto providing 100% Toxin Free Wet Cleaning, and a full service tailor. Riverdale Cleaners also delivers, for free. - January 28, 2015 - Riverdale Cleaners
Greener Cleaner Opens in Lee Harrison Shopping Center
Greener Cleaner is offering 50% off to all new customers at its new Arlington location in Lee Harrison Shopping Center. Greener Cleaner offers full service, environmentally friendly dry cleaning for business and formal wear, custom tailoring and shoe repair, wash and fold laundry, and household cleaning. - January 10, 2015 - Greener Cleaner
Arrow Fabricare Services Celebrates 100 Years of Service
A milestone is fast approaching for Arrow Fabricare Services, as it announces its 100-year anniversary this September. - September 20, 2014 - Arrow Fabrciare Services
New Travel Service Packnada Promises Travelers a Luggage-Free Experience
No more packing, laundry, or check in queues. - May 01, 2014 - Packnada
Laundry Concierge Brings Drop-Off Lockers and Old Fashioned Reliable Service to Toronto
The laundry drop-off locker is growing in popularity in select US cities and now Laundry Concierge brings the concept to Toronto. Busy people drop off their dry cleaning, daily laundry and shoes for repair in a conveniently placed 24/7 locker at locations in Toronto (even right in their building). Laundry concierge does the rest. - September 02, 2013 - Laundry Concierge
Donate a Winter Coat for Kids at E & J Dry Cleaners in St. Paul for the Salvation Army
Local Twin Cities (St. Paul/Minneapolis) Dry Cleaners Hosting a Winter Coat Drive for Kids - November 04, 2012 - E & J Dry Cleaners
NYC’s Dry Cleaning, Wash & Fold and Shoe Shine Go 2.0: DashLocker Launches First 24/7 Location in Manhattan
Laundry and Dry Cleaning No Longer a Chore Thanks to Automated, Locker-Based Garment Care Service - June 05, 2012 - DashLocker
E & J Dry Cleaners Announces Program to Raise Money for Susan G. Komen
Local St. Paul Dry Cleaners Joins The Fight to Cure Breast Cancer via its self-created “Comforters for the Cure” program. - April 27, 2012 - E & J Dry Cleaners
OneStopDryCleaning.com Offers Customers with Quality Dry Cleaning Services
Now offering a 25% discount for first time customers. - April 20, 2012 - One Stop Dry Cleaning
Cleaning Service in Eastchester, NY, Hires Web Marketing Pros to Help Better Serve Local Clients
US Maid, a cleaning and maid service based in Eastchester, New York, and serving the greater White Plains region, has recently hired Prospect Genius, a leader in local online marketing, to help them better reach area clients on the Web. This new partnership will allow US Maid to better serve... - November 17, 2011 - US Maid
Nu Yale Cleaners Wins 2010 GLI Incredible Award for Greening/Sustainability
Nu Yale Cleaners wins 2010 GLI Incredible award for Greening/Sustainability at the GLI annual celebration of small business awards luncheon held at the Galt House. - September 19, 2010 - Nu Yale Cleaners
White Way Cleaners Launches New and Improved Web Site
New site design showcases quality services of established Minnesota dry cleaning company. - May 28, 2010 - White Way Cleaners
Steel City Fresh Gear Tackles Deadly MRSA Bacteria
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania company provides valuable weapon in the battle to curb deadly MRSA bacteria. - May 02, 2010 - Steel City Fresh Gear, LLC
Nu Yale Cleaners Receives Governor's Award for Environmental Excellence
Jeffersonville-based Nu-Yale Cleaners has received a 2009 Indiana Governor's Award for Environmental Excellence during the annual Pollution Prevention Conference and Trade Show held Sept. 16 at Primo's West in Plainfield. Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) Assistant Commissioner... - September 23, 2009 - Nu Yale Cleaners
Lake City Cleaners Invites Eco-Friendly Spring Cleaning for Earth Day
Evanston-based Lake City Cleaners welcomes dirty clothes for green cleaning in honor of Earth Day. - April 22, 2009 - Solvair Cleaning System
Clean-Rite Cleaners Welcomes Spring Cleaning for Earth Day
In honor of Earth Day, Clean-Rite Cleaners of New Jersey invites you to bring in your clothes for eco-friendly cleaning. - April 22, 2009 - Solvair Cleaning System
Parkwoods Cleaners Invites Green Cleaning for Earth Day
Parkwoods Cleaners of Stockton, the only California dry cleaner using Solvair, welcomes dirty clothes needing environmentally friendly cleaning. - April 22, 2009 - Solvair Cleaning System
Nu Yale Cleaners Invites Eco-Friendly Spring Cleaning for Earth Day
Nu Yale invites consumers to try the most effective environmentally friendly garment care technology on the planet. - April 21, 2009 - Solvair Cleaning System
Dollars for Dry Cleaning – the Koalaty Cares! Program Launched to Support Others
Koalaty Cleaners supports Carroll ISD, Grapevine/Colleyville ISD and Coppell ISD, to name a few, by allowing clients to designate 3% of their individual sales to be given back to the community through its’ Koalaty Cares! Program. - October 30, 2008 - Koalaty Cleaners
Slate NYC Receives 2008 Standard of Excellence Award
Eco-luxury laundry and dry cleaning service honored this year for outstanding achievement in web design. - September 19, 2008 - Slate NYC Inc.
Modern Bride Magazine Recommends Slate NYC's Wedding Gown Cleaning Service
Talking about Slate NYC wedding gown cleaning service, White Wedding, Modern Bride Magazine says they are "hooked on a new dress-cleaning service." - September 18, 2008 - Slate NYC Inc.
FedEx Delivers For Slate NYC
Slate NYC Eco-Luxury Laundry and Dry Cleaning to Launch FedEx Pick Up and Delivery Service. - June 30, 2008 - Slate NYC Inc.
The Community Spoke; Koalaty Cleaners Voted #1 Favorite Dry Cleaners in Tarrant County
Koalaty Cleaners is an award-winning, nationally recognized, full-service garment and fabric care cleaning company. Lennie Segal has been serving the North Texas area since 1999. From their three convenient locations in Southlake and Coppell, they offer state-of-the art, environmentally friendly dry-cleaning and garment care services, including pick-up and delivery, shirt laundry, alteration services, wedding gown preservation. - June 14, 2008 - Koalaty Cleaners
Dirtee Deeds Takes the Load Off Laundry and Dry Cleaning Drudgery
New laundry services offered in Columbus Ohio. - March 31, 2008 - Dirtee Deeds
Lapels Dry Cleaning Franchisee Perseveres in the Face of Grief
Sudbury, MA Lapels store stays open with the help of fellow franchisees and Pashoo St. Fleur’s determination. - August 29, 2007 - Lapels Dry Cleaning
Soho House to Offer Permission to Get Dirty
Slate NYC is an eco-luxury wardrobe renewal company. Already a sensation according to The Wall Street Journal, Daily Candy, New York Magazine, and the New York Sun, the company offers high-end laundry and dry cleaning services to customers all over Manhattan. Utilizing eco- and skin- friendly technologies Slate NYC offers an alternative to the harsh, toxic chemicals that most dry cleaners use. Beginning this August, guests of the Soho House hotel will have Permission to Get Dirty. - July 31, 2007 - Slate NYC Inc.
Laundry and Dry Cleaner to offer Free Lunch to West Village Doormen
Slate NYC is an eco-luxury wardrobe renewal company. Already a sensation according to The Wall Street Journal, Daily Candy, New York Magazine, and the New York Sun, the company offers high-end laundry and dry cleaning services to customers all over Manhattan. This Friday, June 29, Slate NYC will offer the doormen of West Village apartment buildings a free lunch – Mexican style. - June 28, 2007 - Slate NYC Inc.
Lapels Dry Cleaning Stores Holds Largest Clothing Drive Ever to Benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters Foundation – Over Five Tons Collected
Lapels Dry Cleaning Stores nationwide will join the next Lapels Dry Cleaning sponsored Clothing Drive for the benefit of the Big Brothers Big Sisters Foundation in October 2007. - June 13, 2007 - Lapels Dry Cleaning
Lapels Dry Cleaning Clothing Drive (May 5 – 13) Benefits the Big Brothers Big Sisters Foundation
Patrons of Lapels stores throughout New England are encouraged to keep Lapels semi-annual Clothing Drive (May 5 – 13) growing to benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters Foundation – last fall’s drive generated over four tons of donations. - April 21, 2007 - Lapels Dry Cleaning
V.I.P. Cleaners Launches Franchise in Bergen County, New Jersey
Leading dry cleaning franchise launches in heavily populated Bergen County NJ. Fast-Growing Dry Cleaning Franchise Offers New Era in Dry Cleaning: Time-Saving Service and Cost Simplicity for Customers — Free Pick Up and Delivery. Service started September 19 in Teaneck, Bergenfield, Paramus, River Edge and Maywood. - September 29, 2005 - VIP Cleaners