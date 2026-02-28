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Within Truck, Utility Trailer, & RV (Recreational Vehicle) Rental & Leasing
RV Dump Finder Launches Enhanced National Directory to Help Travelers Locate Free and Low-Cost RV Dump Stations Across the United States
RV Dump Finder announces the launch of its updated digital platform, designed to simplify the road trip experience for RV enthusiasts. The site provides an easy-to-use, searchable database of thousands of RV dump stations, including free locations and amenities at truck stops, campgrounds, and rest areas. With real-time updates and user-driven reviews, RV Dump Finder aims to be the premier resource for responsible waste management on the open road. - February 28, 2026 - RV Dump Finder
Glesby Marks Supports Community Access Through Vehicle Donation to Alexander Jewish Family Service
Glesby Marks, an independent fleet leasing and fleet management company, has donated a fully accessible 2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid to Alexander Jewish Family Service (JFS) as part of its Community Engagement initiative. The vehicle will support Celebration Company, a program of Alexander JFS that... - February 11, 2026 - Glesby Marks
Kingfisher Tours Rwanda Expands Premium 4×4 Car Rental Services in Kigali to Meet Rising Demand for Adventure and Business Travel
"Travelers in Rwanda deserve safe, reliable, and adventure-ready vehicles. Our expanded 4×4 fleet ensures that every visitor — whether exploring Kigali or driving deep into national parks — has a vehicle they can trust," said a spokesperson for Kingfisher Tours Rwanda. "Our goal is to offer the best 4×4 Car Rental in Kigali by combining quality vehicles with exceptional customer service." - December 06, 2025 - Kingfisher Tours Rwanda
Time to RV Officially Launches as a New Resource Hub for Aspiring Full-Time RVers
Time to RV, a newly launched digital platform created by full-time RVers Lauren and Donny Gamble, offers practical tools and guidance for individuals and families considering full-time RV living. The site features educational content, campground reviews, gear recommendations, and real-life stories designed to support those transitioning to life on the road. With RV ownership at an all-time high, Time to RV aims to meet the growing demand for clear, experience-based information. - May 05, 2025 - Time To RV
Gillette’s Interstate RV Unveils “You're In Luck RV Sale” with Exclusive Discounts and Trade-In Offers
Gillette’s Interstate RV announces its "You're In Luck RV Sale," a limited-time event featuring special pricing, top trade-in values, and flexible financing. Buyers can explore new and pre-owned RVs with exclusive savings, making this the ideal time to upgrade or buy. - March 06, 2025 - Gillette's Interstate RV
Just Four Wheels Car, Truck and Van Rental Expands in South Jersey with New Location in Turnersville
Just Four Wheels Car, Truck and Van Rental, a locally owned and operated car, truck, and van rental company, is pleased to announce the opening of its new location at 5501 Route 42, Turnersville, NJ 08012. With over 40 years of experience serving South Jersey, Just Four Wheels Car, Truck and Van... - January 10, 2025 - Just Four Wheels Car, Truck and Van Rental
Tri-County International Trucks to Host Mobile Tour
Open house event will include trucks equipped with the S13 engine, T14 transmission and Dual Stage Aftertreatment system. Tri-County International Trucks' Dearborn location will host the International S13 Integrated Powertrain Mobile Tour on Tuesday, August 20. The event at Tri-County's... - July 20, 2024 - Tri-County International Trucks
The Gorden Companies Announces Sale of Lakeside Boat & RV Storage in Lake Havasu City, AZ
Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Companies/Keller Williams East Valley has arranged the sale of Lakeside Boat & RV Storage in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. The self-storage facility sold May 15, 2024 for $5,300,000. The property spans 2.83 acres, 64,040 rentable sf and provides 128 spaces of self-storage. - May 18, 2024 - The Gorden Group
The Gorden Companies Announces Sale of Sedona Self Storage in Sedona
Jeff Gorden of Keller Williams Commercial has arranged the sale of Sedona Self Storage in Sedona, AZ. The self-storage facility sold May 7, 2024 for $1,150,000. The property spans 9,062 in existing RSF and provides 93 existing spaces of self-storage. Jeff Gorden represented the Seller of the... - May 12, 2024 - The Gorden Group
Gorden Group of Keller Williams East Valley Arranges the Sale of Rim260 Storage
Donnie Dodson of Keller Williams East Valley has arranged the sale of Rim260 Storage in Star Valley, Arizona. The self-storage facility sold March 6, 2024, for $1,200,000. The property spans 1.37 acres, 20,709 rentable sf and provides 44 spaces of self-storage and 39 RV parking spaces. Donnie... - March 10, 2024 - The Gorden Group
The Great American RV Real Deal Show Brings the Ultimate Adventure Travel Experience to Denver
Innovative Off-Grid Xpo and Major Brand Debuts Set to Elevate the 2024 RV and Adventure Travel Industry. - February 29, 2024 - Great American RV Show
Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Companies Arranges the Sale of Valley Mini Storage
Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Companies/Keller Williams East Valley has arranged the sale of Valley Mini Storage in Phoenix, Arizona. The self-storage facility sold December 6, 2023 for $11,100,000. The property spans 1.14 acres, 61,300 rentable sf and provides 770 spaces of self-storage. Jeff Gorden... - January 01, 2024 - The Gorden Group
Jeff Gorden of the Gorden Companies Arranges the Sale of Ourspace Storage
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The Gorden Group Closed the Sale of Guardall Self Storage in Kingman, AZ
Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Companies has arranged the sale of GuardAll Self Storage in Kingman, AZ. The self-storage facility sold September 18, 2023 for $6,500,000. The property spans 1.3 acres and provides 409 spaces of self-storage. Jeff Gorden represented the Seller. Jeff Gorden shared the... - October 12, 2023 - The Gorden Group
The Great American RV Show: Embracing Sustainable and Attainable Living featuring Tiny Homes
The Great American RV Show is excited to announce an expansion of the show to include more options in sustainable and attainable living. In a bid to bring alternative housing solutions to the forefront, this year's event will feature a special Tiny Home exhibition and seminar series. The three-day... - August 03, 2023 - Great American RV Show
CDN Solar Launches New DIY Solar Kits for Off Grid RV Adventures
Solar kit solutions for those RV owners who need power when going off grid, from simple plug and play to customized solar solutions for extending those off grid adventures. - May 14, 2023 - CDN Solar
AMP Expos Announces the Great American Rv Show: One of the Biggest Shows in the Nation - Over 500 Units on Display
One of the biggest RV and Outdoor shows in the nation will be held at the Colorado Convention Center, March 30, 31 and April 1, 2023. - March 22, 2023 - Great American RV Show
The Gorden Companies Announces Sale of Foothill Mini Storage in Boulder City, NV
Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Companies has arranged the sale of Foothill Mini Storage in Boulder City, Nevada. The self-storage facility sold February 22, 2023 for $2,900,000. The property spans 1.2 acres and provides 218 spaces of self-storage. Jeff Gorden represented the Seller. Jeff Gorden shared... - March 11, 2023 - The Gorden Group
Wallabing Partners with Nascar Driver John Hunter
Wallabing has partnered with John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 20 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Nascar Xfinity Series, for the entire 2023 season. Wallabing has provided a motor coach; and John Hunter’s helmet features their logo. RVing has long-since been an integral part... - March 01, 2023 - Wallabing
The Gorden Group Promotes Donnie Dodson to Real Estate Associate
The Gorden Group is delighted to announce that Donnie Dodson has been promoted to an Associate on the self storage team. - January 25, 2023 - The Gorden Group
Jerimiah Borkowski Joins Allstar RV Manufacturer
Brinkley RV, a New RV manufacturer of premium fifth wheels and travel trailers hires Jerimiah Borkowski to lead Marketing. Brinkley was founded by five industry veterans who spent the last 20 years building some of the most successful RV brands and companies. - October 29, 2022 - Brinkley RV
The Gorden Group Announces Sale of Buckeye RV & Boat Storage in Phoenix MSA
Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Group arranges the sale of Buckeye RV & Boat Storage. - October 18, 2022 - The Gorden Group
Chore Tools Announces Its Grand Opening
Navy Veteran launches mobile platform projected to disrupt tool and equipment rental industry. - October 01, 2022 - Chore Tools
"No Drill" RV Skirting Innovation, Featuring 3M™ Technology Released by EZ Snap™, the #1 Selling RV Skirting in North America
This innovative EZ Snap® RV Skirting kit allows every RV owner to install their own RV Skirting using EZ Snap’s "No Drill" fastener system. The RV Skirting comes in a kit and its universal fit works with any size or type of RV, regardless of the make or model. The popular... - June 11, 2022 - EZ Snap Innovations Inc.
Grand Opening - Offroad RV Resort (Utah)
This new, premium RV Park is built to cater to the large, self-contained recreational vehicles with room for all the toys. Located near Capitol Reef National Park, and just a couple miles from world-renowned Swingarm City. - March 07, 2022 - Offroad RV Resort
Accessible Transportation Means Independence for Connor
The McCarty’s are a family who knows that life can change in an instant. Paul and Tanya McCarty live in Battleground, Washington with their two children. At the young age of seven, Conor, their son, was diagnosed with Ullrich Muscular Dystrophy, a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy. The doctors thought that he had only a mild case, but then things changed. Today, Conor will be getting an accessible minivan from United Access which will give him and his family their independence. - February 05, 2019 - United Access
URentMe.com Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on Start Engine Platform
URentMe aims to be the USA's #1 simple-to-use Peer-to-Peer Marketplace for Powersports, RV's and motorized Watercraft. We believe we are the only existing online platform that offers full comprehensive insurance on all Powersports and RV's. At URentMe we provide additional peace of mind to owners by running Motor Vehicle checks on all prospective renters. URentMe is providing owners with earnings to at least offset their costs and earn additional income. - January 11, 2019 - URentMe.com
Albany’s Campfire Trailers Launches First Vintage Mobile Trailer Model: The Mustang
Campfire Trailers, an Albany-based horse trailer and camper repurposing business that is taking vintage trailers and rehabbing them into modern day businesses and tiny homes, this week announced their very first mobile business model, The Mustang, is officially available for purchase. Through... - November 22, 2018 - Campfire Trailers
Azdel Onboard Provides Lightweight, Cost Effective Insulation and Helps Prevent Indoor Air Pollutants for RVing Families
Hot days and warm nights are ideal for RV camping and enjoying outdoor recreation. Keeping the air conditioner well maintained, while parking in shaded spots may help RVing families beat the heat. Consider the insulation value of materials used in RV construction as summer is the season when many... - August 02, 2018 - Hanwha Azdel
INVERS Helps Power New York's First Scooter Sharing Service
Revel Transit has launched a new form of mobility with the help of INVERS. Electric scooter sharing has hit the streets of Brooklyn - August 01, 2018 - INVERS
Cart Mart Named One of the 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in San Diego
Cart Mart, a leading dealer of the world’s finest golf, commercial and Low Speed Vehicles, today announced it has been recognized by the San Diego Business Journal as one of the 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in San Diego. Cart Mart ranked #97 on the 2018 list and has made the list for... - July 25, 2018 - Cart Mart
Azdel Onboard Provides Lighter Solutions for RV Manufacturers and RVing Families
The RV season is about to go into full swing, and many are planning their summer activities nationwide. For some that includes purchasing a new RV. There are a lot of factors to consider when deciding which RV is right for you, including durability and long-term maintenance. From matching the right... - June 05, 2018 - Hanwha Azdel
Sturgeon Woods RV Spring Open House, April 20th, 21st, 22nd 2018
Sturgeon Woods RV, Leamington Ontario’s premier Recreational Vehicle dealership, will be hosting a special sale and open house event during the weekend of April 20th, 21st and 22nd. This one off event will feature tent trailers, toy haulers, fifth wheels and travel trailers for sale with... - April 12, 2018 - Sturgeon Woods RV
Brummett Promoted to President and CEO of United Access
United Access is pleased to announce the promotion of Jeff Brummett to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer. Richard May, former President and Founder, will be retiring from the day to day operations but will remain involved as the Chairman of the Board. In his position, Brummett... - December 16, 2017 - United Access
Sky Track Solutions Launch New Telematics and Vehicle Security Focused Website
Sky Track Solutions has launched its new web site with vastly improved telematics, vehicle security and remote assets monitoring. - August 01, 2017 - Sky Track Solutions
Emerald Desert RV Resort Teams with FM94.9 to Offer Guests Two Entertainment Packed “Super Mega Colossal” Weekends
Emerald Desert RV Resort, Palm Desert’s premier 5-star RV resort, announced today that it has teamed with FM94.9 to offer guests two “super mega colossal” weekends during the year’s top music and arts festival, April 14-16 and April 21-23. As part of the partnership, FM94.9... - March 22, 2017 - Emerald Desert
Emerald Desert RV Resort Debuts Stagecoach Music Festival Package
Emerald Desert RV Resort, Palm Desert’s premier 5-star RV resort, today unveiled a special “Stagecoach” package from April 27-May 1 in celebration of California’s Country Music Festival. The resort is also giving away Stagecoach ticket and free stay package at EmeraldDesert.com. - February 22, 2017 - Emerald Desert
Truxx, the Popular Truck and Van Sharing Platform, Announces a New Release Now Available for Android Users
Truxx has gained significant popularity among iOS users since it's launch, and with today's announcement, Android users will now be able to take advantage of the service - to schedule move requests or to register and earn money as one of the many drivers on the expanding platform. - December 05, 2016 - Truxx
FleetEurope Launches New Branding and Responsive Website
FleetEurope, a leading independent vehicle management solutions provider, has announced a major rebrand, which sees the official launch of its new logo and a fully mobile responsive website. - November 09, 2016 - FleetEurope
Naples Motorcoach Resort Sees Dramatic Rise in New Lot Sales in 2016
Naples Motorcoach Resort & Boat Club announced today a significant rise in demand for its RV lots, with a total of seven of its 184 lots having closed or being placed in escrow over the past two weeks alone. With shipment of new RVs hitting a five-year high of 365,000 in 2015, interest in... - February 17, 2016 - Naples Motorcoach Resort
RV Rental Soon to Become a Massachusetts Adventure at Macdonald’s RV
Macdonald's RV Center is New England’s oldest family RV dealership, dedicated to meeting the needs of the RVing community. Offering new RVs from Forest River, Gulf Stream and Coachmen, used RVs, a fully stocked RV parts department and RV service by RVDA qualified technicians,... - February 07, 2016 - Macdonald's RV
Orange County California Has a New RV Dealership
Orange County California RV Dealership DDRV opens it's doors. Everyone is welcomed to take a look at the newest RV Dealer in the Southern California Area. Offering Fleetwood, Forest River, Winnebago and more. - December 20, 2015 - DDRV
San Antonio RV Park Offers New Storage Services
Eagle Ford Estates RV Park now offers various outdoor storage services for the greater San Antonio region. - October 11, 2015 - Eagle Ford Estates RV Park
Businesses Can Now Rent a Van to Cover Seasonal Demand Through Dublin-Based National Truck Rental
Dublin, Ireland-based National Truck Rental is now offering local businesses the opportunity to rent a van from their fleet to cover increases in their seasonal demand. Moving companies and other firms often experience an increase in clientele across the summer months and the National Truck Rental... - July 31, 2015 - National Truck Rental
National Truck Rental Helping Dublin Home Movers Rent a Van Cost-Effectively with Special Weekend Rates
Dublin-based van rental experts, National Truck Rental have recently announced that they are now offering special weekend rates to help their clients save on the expense of renting quality moving vans. The company is now offering exceptional vehicles such as the versatile Ford Transit vehicle for... - July 04, 2015 - National Truck Rental
San Antonio RV Park Enhances Internet Service for Guests
Eagle Ford Estates RV Park in San Antonio offers improved internet for short-term and extended stay guests. - June 13, 2015 - Eagle Ford Estates RV Park
Dublin Van Rental Company National Truck Rental Offers Fleet Operators a Broad Range of Replacement Vehicles
Dublin-based specialists for cost-effective van rental services, National Truck Rental are now inviting clients to review their broad range of replacement van options. The company’s replacement van services are designed to assist fleet owners when one of their vehicles is out of commission. - February 05, 2015 - National Truck Rental
Dublin-Based National Truck Rental Offering Leading-Class Contract Hire Service for 2015
Dublin, Ireland-based National Truck Rental is offering one of the most comprehensive contract hire services available within the local marketplace. The company’s contract hire service will present fleet management companies with access to high quality vehicles to help the organisation reduce... - January 18, 2015 - National Truck Rental
Dublin-Based National Truck Rental Offering Access to Specialised Vehicles
Dublin-based experts for van hire services, National Truck Rental are now offering their clientele across the country access to their complete array of specialized vehicles. Included within the company’s comprehensive suite are their refrigerated vehicles, articulated cabs and tractor units,... - December 14, 2014 - National Truck Rental
Dublin-Based Van Rental Company National Truck Rental Now Offering Special Pricing on Mini Mover Transit Luton
Dublin-based van rental specialists, National Truck Rental have recently announced a new special offer on their high quality moving vehicles. The company is now offering their Mini Mover Transit Luton at special weekend pricing of just €165 for the entire weekend. The Mini Mover Transit Luton... - December 12, 2014 - National Truck Rental