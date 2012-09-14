PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

RV Rental Connection Launches an Online RV Rental School The Online RV rental school covers a wide range of topics from ADA compliance and RV rental tax deductions to RV rental insurance and multiple topics in between. Students have unlimited access to their online portal without any expiration dates or deadlines. Now students can learn how to improve an existing RV rental business or start a new one from scratch. Get forms contracts and learn the ropes in the all-online RV rental school. - October 30, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

RV Rental Connection Releases the New RV Rental Marketing Guide The Marketing Guide gives peer-to-peer RV rental operators up-to-date advice on Geo-locating advertising efforts, segmenting audience sectors and other useful insights, based on the latest camping trends. - September 12, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

RV Rental Connection Releases the List of The Top 8 Most Listed and Most Requested RV Rental Types Based on high website-user interest, RV Rental Connection, an award winning Peer-to-Peer RV rental website that serves the US, Canada and Germany, has released the highly sought after list of the top most listed and the top most requested RV’s for dealers and individual owners. According to RV... - March 18, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Accessible Transportation Means Independence for Connor The McCarty’s are a family who knows that life can change in an instant. Paul and Tanya McCarty live in Battleground, Washington with their two children. At the young age of seven, Conor, their son, was diagnosed with Ullrich Muscular Dystrophy, a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy. The doctors thought that he had only a mild case, but then things changed. Today, Conor will be getting an accessible minivan from United Access which will give him and his family their independence. - February 05, 2019 - United Access

URentMe.com Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on Start Engine Platform URentMe aims to be the USA's #1 simple-to-use Peer-to-Peer Marketplace for Powersports, RV's and motorized Watercraft. We believe we are the only existing online platform that offers full comprehensive insurance on all Powersports and RV's. At URentMe we provide additional peace of mind to owners by running Motor Vehicle checks on all prospective renters. URentMe is providing owners with earnings to at least offset their costs and earn additional income. - January 11, 2019 - URentMe.com

Albany’s Campfire Trailers Launches First Vintage Mobile Trailer Model: The Mustang Campfire Trailers, an Albany-based horse trailer and camper repurposing business that is taking vintage trailers and rehabbing them into modern day businesses and tiny homes, this week announced their very first mobile business model, The Mustang, is officially available for purchase. Through extensive... - November 22, 2018 - Campfire Trailers

RV Rental Connection Launches the First Cash-on-Cash ROI Calculator for RV Rentals RV Owners and prospective buyers can now see how their investment in their RV is currently performing or “could” perform as an RV rental in regard to cash-on-cash return on investment. - November 01, 2018 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Azdel Onboard Provides Lightweight, Cost Effective Insulation and Helps Prevent Indoor Air Pollutants for RVing Families Hot days and warm nights are ideal for RV camping and enjoying outdoor recreation. Keeping the air conditioner well maintained, while parking in shaded spots may help RVing families beat the heat. Consider the insulation value of materials used in RV construction as summer is the season when many people... - August 02, 2018 - Hanwha Azdel

INVERS Helps Power New York's First Scooter Sharing Service Revel Transit has launched a new form of mobility with the help of INVERS. Electric scooter sharing has hit the streets of Brooklyn - August 01, 2018 - INVERS

Cart Mart Named One of the 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in San Diego Cart Mart, a leading dealer of the world’s finest golf, commercial and Low Speed Vehicles, today announced it has been recognized by the San Diego Business Journal as one of the 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in San Diego. Cart Mart ranked #97 on the 2018 list and has made the list for their... - July 25, 2018 - Cart Mart

RV Loan Interest Can Still be Tax Deductible – New Video Shows How The new 2018 Federal Income Tax laws state that mortgage and loan interest for a 2nd home or RV is no longer tax deductible. What can RV owners and buyers do? Bonnie Worthington, President, and CEO of RV Rental Connection, Inc. narrates an informative, short video describing how RV owners and buyers can make a portion of their RV loan interest tax deductible, even with the new tax laws in effect. - June 15, 2018 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Azdel Onboard Provides Lighter Solutions for RV Manufacturers and RVing Families The RV season is about to go into full swing, and many are planning their summer activities nationwide. For some that includes purchasing a new RV. There are a lot of factors to consider when deciding which RV is right for you, including durability and long-term maintenance. From matching the right dry... - June 05, 2018 - Hanwha Azdel

Sturgeon Woods RV Spring Open House, April 20th, 21st, 22nd 2018 Sturgeon Woods RV, Leamington Ontario’s premier Recreational Vehicle dealership, will be hosting a special sale and open house event during the weekend of April 20th, 21st and 22nd. This one off event will feature tent trailers, toy haulers, fifth wheels and travel trailers for sale with significant... - April 12, 2018 - Sturgeon Woods RV

RV Rental Connection Offers 100% Money Back Guarantee for All RV Rental Listings RV Rental Connection, an international award-winning advertising website for all RV rental companies and individual RV rental owners, announces its 100% Money Back Guarantee as a follow-up for all RV rental advertisers who take advantage of the company’s 90-Day Free Trial RV rental listings in... - February 06, 2018 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

RV Rental Connection Honored with 4 International Business Awards for 2017 RV Rental Connection, a Peer-to-Peer RV rental platform was honored with 4 International Business Awards from Stevie Awards for Women in Business, a division of the American Business Awards. - December 23, 2017 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Brummett Promoted to President and CEO of United Access United Access is pleased to announce the promotion of Jeff Brummett to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer. Richard May, former President and Founder, will be retiring from the day to day operations but will remain involved as the Chairman of the Board. In his position, Brummett will... - December 16, 2017 - United Access

An Industry "Disruptor’s Disruptor" Shakes Up Peer-to-Peer RV Rental Market After just 1 year in business, RV Rental Connection has taken industry “disruption” to an entirely different level. Last week, during a phone conversation with a growth equity specialist at Norwest Venture Partners, CEO Bonnie Worthington is surprised and proud to find out her startup company... - December 08, 2017 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

RV Rental Connection is Changing the RV Rental Marketplace Over the years, the typical business model for online RV Rental Marketplace websites has been to take a commission or fees up to and over 25% of the private RV owner's income or dealer fleet rentals run through the website. RV Rental Connection is changing the RV Rental marketplace by offering a no contract, no commissions business model that is catching on quickly and gaining popularity. - September 06, 2017 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Sky Track Solutions Launch New Telematics and Vehicle Security Focused Website Sky Track Solutions has launched its new web site with vastly improved telematics, vehicle security and remote assets monitoring. - August 01, 2017 - Sky Track Solutions

Emerald Desert RV Resort Teams with FM94.9 to Offer Guests Two Entertainment Packed “Super Mega Colossal” Weekends Emerald Desert RV Resort, Palm Desert’s premier 5-star RV resort, announced today that it has teamed with FM94.9 to offer guests two “super mega colossal” weekends during the year’s top music and arts festival, April 14-16 and April 21-23. As part of the partnership, FM94.9 is... - March 22, 2017 - Emerald Desert

Emerald Desert RV Resort Debuts Stagecoach Music Festival Package Emerald Desert RV Resort, Palm Desert’s premier 5-star RV resort, today unveiled a special “Stagecoach” package from April 27-May 1 in celebration of California’s Country Music Festival. The resort is also giving away Stagecoach ticket and free stay package at EmeraldDesert.com. - February 22, 2017 - Emerald Desert

Truxx, the Popular Truck and Van Sharing Platform, Announces a New Release Now Available for Android Users Truxx has gained significant popularity among iOS users since it's launch, and with today's announcement, Android users will now be able to take advantage of the service - to schedule move requests or to register and earn money as one of the many drivers on the expanding platform. - December 05, 2016 - Truxx

FleetEurope Launches New Branding and Responsive Website FleetEurope, a leading independent vehicle management solutions provider, has announced a major rebrand, which sees the official launch of its new logo and a fully mobile responsive website. - November 09, 2016 - FleetEurope

Naples Motorcoach Resort Sees Dramatic Rise in New Lot Sales in 2016 Naples Motorcoach Resort & Boat Club announced today a significant rise in demand for its RV lots, with a total of seven of its 184 lots having closed or being placed in escrow over the past two weeks alone. With shipment of new RVs hitting a five-year high of 365,000 in 2015, interest in large... - February 17, 2016 - Naples Motorcoach Resort

RV Rental Soon to Become a Massachusetts Adventure at Macdonald’s RV Macdonald's RV Center is New England’s oldest family RV dealership, dedicated to meeting the needs of the RVing community. Offering new RVs from Forest River, Gulf Stream and Coachmen, used RVs, a fully stocked RV parts department and RV service by RVDA qualified technicians, Macdonald’s... - February 07, 2016 - Macdonald's RV

Safe Storage Offered to Tornado Victims Free of Charge Access Self Storage waives rent, fees for two months to help victims rebuild. - January 02, 2016 - Access Self Storage & Truck Rental

Orange County California Has a New RV Dealership Orange County California RV Dealership DDRV opens it's doors. Everyone is welcomed to take a look at the newest RV Dealer in the Southern California Area. Offering Fleetwood, Forest River, Winnebago and more. - December 20, 2015 - DDRV

San Antonio RV Park Offers New Storage Services Eagle Ford Estates RV Park now offers various outdoor storage services for the greater San Antonio region. - October 11, 2015 - Eagle Ford Estates RV Park

Businesses Can Now Rent a Van to Cover Seasonal Demand Through Dublin-Based National Truck Rental Dublin, Ireland-based National Truck Rental is now offering local businesses the opportunity to rent a van from their fleet to cover increases in their seasonal demand. Moving companies and other firms often experience an increase in clientele across the summer months and the National Truck Rental service... - July 31, 2015 - National Truck Rental

National Truck Rental Helping Dublin Home Movers Rent a Van Cost-Effectively with Special Weekend Rates Dublin-based van rental experts, National Truck Rental have recently announced that they are now offering special weekend rates to help their clients save on the expense of renting quality moving vans. The company is now offering exceptional vehicles such as the versatile Ford Transit vehicle for as... - July 04, 2015 - National Truck Rental

San Antonio RV Park Enhances Internet Service for Guests Eagle Ford Estates RV Park in San Antonio offers improved internet for short-term and extended stay guests. - June 13, 2015 - Eagle Ford Estates RV Park

Access Self Storage Donates Two Weeks in Paradise to Lancaster Chamber At the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce’s annual gala, Baylyne Blan walked away with something that takes relaxation to new levels: two weeks in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, at the boutique Green Iguana Hotel. Access Self Storage and its owners, Doug and David Hunt, are no strangers to raising... - February 21, 2015 - Access Self Storage & Truck Rental

Access Self Storage Managers End 2014 by Paying Out Christmas Cheer $100 goes a long way for families in need. - February 12, 2015 - Access Self Storage & Truck Rental

Dublin Van Rental Company National Truck Rental Offers Fleet Operators a Broad Range of Replacement Vehicles Dublin-based specialists for cost-effective van rental services, National Truck Rental are now inviting clients to review their broad range of replacement van options. The company’s replacement van services are designed to assist fleet owners when one of their vehicles is out of commission. - February 05, 2015 - National Truck Rental

Dublin-Based National Truck Rental Offering Leading-Class Contract Hire Service for 2015 Dublin, Ireland-based National Truck Rental is offering one of the most comprehensive contract hire services available within the local marketplace. The company’s contract hire service will present fleet management companies with access to high quality vehicles to help the organisation reduce their... - January 18, 2015 - National Truck Rental

Dublin-Based National Truck Rental Offering Access to Specialised Vehicles Dublin-based experts for van hire services, National Truck Rental are now offering their clientele across the country access to their complete array of specialized vehicles. Included within the company’s comprehensive suite are their refrigerated vehicles, articulated cabs and tractor units, which... - December 14, 2014 - National Truck Rental

Dublin-Based Van Rental Company National Truck Rental Now Offering Special Pricing on Mini Mover Transit Luton Dublin-based van rental specialists, National Truck Rental have recently announced a new special offer on their high quality moving vehicles. The company is now offering their Mini Mover Transit Luton at special weekend pricing of just €165 for the entire weekend. The Mini Mover Transit Luton is... - December 12, 2014 - National Truck Rental

Amazing Spaces® Storage Centers and Area Residents Raise Over $5,000 to Support Shriners Hospital for Children in Galveston Amazing Spaces Storage Centers and Houston area communities have joined forces in helping raising money for the Shriners Hospital for Children in Galveston by participating in the Texas Self Storage Association's "Starfish: Make a Difference" campaign". This year, Amazing Spaces and the community raised more money than ever before - donating a total of over $5,000! - November 08, 2014 - Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

Airtow Trailers Launches New 14', 12,000lb Load Capacity Drop-Deck Trailer Rock Line Products, Inc. has added the new T14-12 model to the Airtow Trailer Line. Designed with a large 14’ long x 75” wide deck and a 12,000 lb. load capacity, this trailer is ideal for your biggest big jobs such as carrying earthmovers, aerial lifts, forklifts and any other type of heavy... - November 05, 2014 - Airtow Trailers

Free Rentals for Families in Need amilies can now get car rental free of charge if they need to visit young family members in the hospital. Lucky Rentals, a NZ owned vehicle rental group, is helping out Kiwis when they want to visit sick relatives that aren’t close by. Lucky Rentals have recently introduced cars to their existing... - October 17, 2014 - Lucky Rentals

HuaHinHire Expands to a New Location The Hua Hin Hire company has recently moved to a larger new location within Hua Hin to accommodate its growing fleet of brand new vehicles. - October 09, 2014 - Hua Hin Hire

Dublin-Based National Truck Rental Offers Short-Term Contract Fleet Services to Help Companies Manage Seasonal Demands Dublin-based experts for truck and van hire services, National Truck Rental are now offering a contract fleet service to help businesses meet swift increases in demand. - October 03, 2014 - National Truck Rental

"Make a Difference" by Supporting the Shriners Hospital for Children in Galveston, Texas Donate to the Shriner's Hospital for Children Galveston at any Amazing Spaces Storage Center Location - September 09, 2014 - Amazing Spaces Storage Centers

Dublin Van Rental Specialists National Truck Rental Highlight Commitment to Offering Affordable Pricing and Professional Service Dublin, Ireland-based van rental company National Truck Rental has recently highlighted their commitment to affordable services with several special offers. The company is following through on their mission to assuring cost-effective pricing by introducing specials such as their Special Weekend Pricing... - August 07, 2014 - National Truck Rental

Dublin Van Hire Leaders National Truck Rental Offering Cost-Effective Rental Vehicle Pricing Through New Special Offer Dublin-based experts for van hire services, National Truck Rental, has recently announced the company is offering reduced pricing on a range of special offers for their fleet of rental vehicles. The company’s latest special offer will enable customers to hire one of their Mini Mover vehicles for... - August 03, 2014 - National Truck Rental

Reinhart Trailers Joins Forces with Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance for Special Event Ontario based Reinhart Trailers has joined forces with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance for a special event scheduled for Wednesday, June 11, 2014. - May 30, 2014 - Reinhart Trailers

Reinhart Offers #1 Livestock Trailers for Sale The company was named the #1 Livestock Trailer by the National Association of Trailer Manufacturers (NATM). - May 29, 2014 - Reinhart Trailers

Port St. Lucie Fairgrounds RV Show Florida Outdoors RV, a South Florida RV dealer with locations in Stuart and Okeechobee, announced that it will be present at the St. Lucie RV show starting Thursday, March 27th running through Sunday, March 30th at the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierce, Florida. Florida Outdoors RV will be... - March 27, 2014 - Florida Outdoors RV

TSSA Continues Record of Generosity with $100,000 Donation Annual convention brings total donated to Shriners Hospitals for Children to half a million. - March 08, 2014 - Access Self Storage & Truck Rental