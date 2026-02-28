The McCarty’s are a family who knows that life can change in an instant. Paul and Tanya McCarty live in Battleground, Washington with their two children. At the young age of seven, Conor, their son, was diagnosed with Ullrich Muscular Dystrophy, a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy. The doctors thought that he had only a mild case, but then things changed. Today, Conor will be getting an accessible minivan from United Access which will give him and his family their independence. - February 05, 2019 - United Access