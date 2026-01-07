A team of security experts from Israel is providing special security services for business delegations travelling to Brazil, Israel and Latin America as well as families and authorities. GA, Global Advising , which was set up by Ronen Ben Efraim, Uri Sade, and Yoram Shvartz, has enjoyed growth over the last two years and is now regarded by many as one of the leaders in security consulting services in Brazil. The company was founded in Israel. - September 13, 2014 - GA, Global Advising