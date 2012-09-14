PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
BuddyFlight™ App (Pilot-to-Pilot Connections) is on Kickstarter and offers the chance to win a brand new iPad Pro 11" with 256GB of storage. - October 31, 2019 - BuddyFlight™
GlobalAir.com is pleased to announce the winners of the Globalair.com "Calvin L. Carrithers" Aviation Scholarship: Austin Fields, Nicole Lund, Savanna Paulsen, and Cameron Sansone.
After a successful launch of the inaugural Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarship program in 2014, students... - September 08, 2019 - GlobalAir.com
Rent-A-Plane is back with a new site. Their platform enables owners to rent their plane directly to end user pilots. - August 23, 2019 - Rent-A-Plane.com
Theia Space and ASTER Labs reach exclusive agreement for US and Canadian sales venture. - February 21, 2019 - ASTER Labs
Wayman Aviation Academy and CFI Bootcamp announced today at the Flight School Association of North America conference that they will guarantee an interview for all graduates of CFI Bootcamp’s certification program. - February 14, 2019 - Wayman Aviation Academy
A new aircraft peer-to-peer rental website is aiming to bring the power of the sharing economy to the private aviation industry.
With the recent launch of Rent-A-Plane.com, founder and president Jim Weldon said he hopes to create a better way for owners to rent their aircraft to offset costs and for... - November 01, 2018 - Rent-A-Plane.com
Capital Jet Management, a growing aircraft management company based in Southern California has announced the addition of an office in Riverside, CA. The company has experienced growth in the private aircraft management sector of its business. - August 25, 2018 - Capital Jet Management
Global Aerospace Technology Corporation has announced the appointment of Matthew Cormier as their Chief Operating Officer (COO). He assumed responsibilities on December 12, 2017.
Matthew Cormier has been part of the Global team for 12 years. Mr. Cormier's extensive knowledge of all aspects of Global's... - January 26, 2018 - Global Aerospace Technology Corporation
Global Aerospace Technology Corporation has announced the appointment of Don Spengler as their new CEO. He assumed the responsibilities on December 12, 2017, succeeding Steve Cormier, who has stepped down to pursue other ventures. - January 02, 2018 - Global Aerospace Technology Corporation
A team of security experts from Israel is providing special security services for some of the biggest business delegations travelling to Brazil, Israel and Latin America as well as families and authorities.
GA, Global Advising (www.gaadvising.com) (www.gaadvising.com/vipsecurity), which was set up by... - June 06, 2017 - GA, Global Advising
The aircraft, which will be disassembled for parts, represents AeroVision’s entry into parts and LRU support for EJet series aircraft. - April 26, 2017 - AeroVision International
San Francisco Attorney, Michael L. Dworkin has been elected President of the Northern California Business Aviation Association. - March 09, 2017 - Michael L. Dworkin
Total Fly Air Charter Broker Celebrate 5 Years of Activities - October 02, 2016 - Total Fly
Bighorn Airways has been awarded the FAA Diamond Award for second consecutive year. - June 04, 2016 - Bighorn Airways
SkyQuest International, LLC is pleased to announce the sale and delivery of one (1) 2002 Cessna 208 Caravan Amphibian aircraft (Serial Number: 208-00356, Registration: C-FTMO) to a private buyer.
The 208 Caravan is a popular high-wing, single-engine turboprop aircraft, short-haul airliner and utility... - May 11, 2016 - SkyQuest International, LLC
Global Access Solutions will be formally representing all Aircraft development within Iran and will serve as a liaison between Iran and the United States of America along with its international partners worldwide. - April 11, 2016 - Global Access Solutions Inc.
Bombardier Business Aircraft announced today that Zetta Jet has purchased a Global 6000 ultra-long-range aircraft with options for four additional Global 6000 business jets. If all options are exercised, the transactions are valued at approximately US$318 million, based on 2015 list prices for standard-equipped... - December 17, 2015 - Zetta Jet
Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance, a leading air medical transportation provider, has announced a relocation and expansion of its corporate headquarters. Angel MedFlight has executed a 5-year lease at The Pinnacle in Perimeter Center, 17851 N. 85th St. in Scottsdale, Arizona, approximately two... - August 17, 2015 - Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance
The launch of Zetta Jet on the 8th of August 2015 is bringing a long-awaited ultra-luxury option to the tailored travel industry and its discerning clientele. The brainchild of seasoned aviation professionals, James Seagrim, Matthew Walter, and Geoffrey Cassidy, Zetta Jet promises to draw together the... - August 08, 2015 - Zetta Jet
Eleven Years and 12,000 Charter Flights Attributed to Customer-Centric, Full Market Approach. - August 06, 2015 - New Flight Charters
AGD SYSTEMS announces offer of UH-60A Black Hawk Helicopters for Government contract services and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. - May 26, 2015 - AGD SYSTEMS CORP
Former RAF Tristars to take flight again. AGD SYSTEMS will be operating (6) Tristar L-1011 aircraft that were previously in service with the United Kingdom - Royal Air Force (RAF). - May 18, 2015 - AGD SYSTEMS CORP
Air charter industry veteran Paul McCluskey has been appointed Vice President Commercial Aviation. He is heading up North American operations for the renowned company and has opened their first US office in Daytona Beach, FL. Hunt & Palmer arranges executive, commercial and freight charters globally. - May 16, 2015 - Hunt & Palmer
A team of security experts from Israel is providing special security services for business delegations travelling to Brazil, Israel and Latin America as well as families and authorities. GA, Global Advising , which was set up by Ronen Ben Efraim, Uri Sade, and Yoram Shvartz, has enjoyed growth over the last two years and is now regarded by many as one of the leaders in security consulting services in Brazil.
The company was founded in Israel. - September 13, 2014 - GA, Global Advising
Over 1100 missions, more than 600,000 miles, and 2200 passengers, TJA celebrates four years of giving back on August 29. - August 29, 2014 - Texas Jacobson Aviation
PlaneClear is pleased to offer its exclusive travel package to attendees of The 2014 US Open Championships. As a recognized leader in the private charter industry, PlaneClear prides itself on sourcing the safest, most efficient aircraft for each itinerary while seamlessly delivering the best personalized... - August 21, 2014 - PlaneClear
Good news for investors that have been carrying Unused and Suspended Passive Activity Losses on their tax return every year. Investors can use Passive Income Generators (PIGs) to offset unused Passive Activity Losses (PALs) on a dollar-for-dollar basis, thereby creating a non-taxable income. - July 09, 2014 - Carnegie Wealth Management, Inc
AeroGroup is contracted by Aero Enterprises to provide expertise and services for efforts to assist (subject to approval of the U.S. Government) in proposals for the possible acquisition and re-transfer of F-16 aircraft and F-16 Pilot Training for the Czech Air Force and Slovak Air Force. - March 28, 2014 - AeroGroup
UK Air Charter company Execflyer announces collaboration with Pinnacle Risk Management for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. Pinnacle will provide risk assessment and on going security services in country for clients flying on private flights into Brazil for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. - March 23, 2014 - Execflyer
SCOUT Paramotors, the world's first carbon fiber built backpack aircraft has reached another world first. SCOUT Parmaotors has teamed up with the largest online retailer to become the first ever powered aircraft to be sold on Amazon.com
About SCOUT Paramotors:
SCOUT Paramotors, manufactured in Slovakia... - March 13, 2014 - Team Fly Halo
AeroGroup Incorporated (AeroGroup), a leading provider of tactical pilot training, electronic warfare and aerial threat simulation, is now operating a UAV deception surrogate aircraft under contract for a program supporting the U.S. Army. - February 21, 2014 - AeroGroup
AeroGroup Incorporated (AeroGroup), a leading provider of tactical pilot training, completes the F-16 Pilot Training Contract with the Air Education and Training Command (AETC) for the Belgian Air Force, Belgian Air Component. AeroGroup was awarded the competed contract in October 2007 to supply F-16... - January 31, 2014 - AeroGroup
Global aircraft charter specialist Chapman Freeborn continues to deliver relief supplies for Typhoon Haiyan's victims. - November 22, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Global aircraft charter specialist Chapman Freeborn is extensively involved in sending relief supplies to aid typhoon victims in the Philippines. - November 15, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Critical to the success of this operation was the ability of Chapman Freeborn and its logistics partners to process urgent flight permits even during the 16-day US government shutdown. - November 13, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
New seven-night trip to Uma by COMO, Paro and Punakha is a unique collaboration between two leading names in luxury travel. - October 12, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Nakisa announced today that they have developed and launched a new solution, Lease Contract Administration by Nakisa (LCAN), to meet the immediate needs of customers worldwide who are preparing for the upcoming changes to lease accounting regulations proposed by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) and the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). - October 09, 2013 - Nakisa
Charter jet brokerage firm, ONEflight International is now making their test flight services open to clients across the United States. The firm’s test flight services enables business owners to review the available aircraft options within the ONEflight International service offering and to experience... - October 09, 2013 - ONEFlight International
Proteus Air Services of Santa Monica opens second location at Van Nuys. - September 24, 2013 - Proteus Air Services
This new air cargo service will be the only service of its kind in Libya. - August 30, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Chapman Freeborn OBC is a specialist on board courier (OBC) division of the world's leading aircraft charter company. Headquartered in Cologne, Chapman Freeborn OBC specialises in delivering time-critical parts and important documents worldwide. - July 26, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Leading private charter jet brokers, ONEflight International are now helping thousands of professionals across the country to reduce their travel time and costs when they charter a jet for national and international air travel. The company’s ONEflight International JETClub offers members exclusive... - July 21, 2013 - ONEFlight International
Award-winning air cargo charter broker - Chapman Freeborn - is supporting Swiss WorldCargo with all third-party chartering requirements. - July 18, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
This is the first heavylift operation to EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg for the Antonov AN-225. - July 13, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
World's leading aircraft charter broker Chapman Freeborn is the winner for 2013 Australian Business Award for Service Excellence in the transport industry. - July 12, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Award-winning air cargo charter broker Chapman Freeborn has introduced a new scheduled service in the Democratic Republic of Congo. - July 03, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
ONEflight International, a leading world-wide provider for private jet charter broker services, announced the addition of several new large cabin jets to their company’s JETClub interchange system. The new additions to the company’s fleet are designed to provide growing organizations across... - June 19, 2013 - ONEFlight International
ONEflight International, Colorado’s leaders for private jet charter options, has recently announced a new pricing structure that will help clients further reduce their flight costs in the long-term. The company’s new reduced rate prices are designed to enable US organizations to better compete... - June 19, 2013 - ONEFlight International
Air Charter Service is delighted to announce that the company has been voted Air Cargo Charter Broker of the Year at the ACW World Air Cargo Awards 2013. - June 14, 2013 - Air Charter Service
The greater Denver, Colorado area Aspen Flying Club’s pilot training school is now offering aspiring pilots across the area the opportunity to achieve streamlined and cost-effective private pilot training. The company’s training course is designed to help pilots achieve their Private Pilot... - June 09, 2013 - Aspen Flying Club