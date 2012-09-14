PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

BuddyFlight™ App Kickstarter Campaign & iPad Pro Sweepstakes BuddyFlight™ App (Pilot-to-Pilot Connections) is on Kickstarter and offers the chance to win a brand new iPad Pro 11" with 256GB of storage. - October 31, 2019 - BuddyFlight™

GlobalAir.com Announces 2019 "Calvin L. Carrithers" Aviation Scholarship Winners GlobalAir.com is pleased to announce the winners of the Globalair.com "Calvin L. Carrithers" Aviation Scholarship: Austin Fields, Nicole Lund, Savanna Paulsen, and Cameron Sansone. After a successful launch of the inaugural Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarship program in 2014, students... - September 08, 2019 - GlobalAir.com

Rent-A-Plane Relaunch Rent-A-Plane is back with a new site. Their platform enables owners to rent their plane directly to end user pilots. - August 23, 2019 - Rent-A-Plane.com

ASTER Labs Selected as Educational Satellite Kit Distributor Theia Space and ASTER Labs reach exclusive agreement for US and Canadian sales venture. - February 21, 2019 - ASTER Labs

Guaranteed CFI Job Interviews from Wayman Aviation Academy for CFI Bootcamp Graduates Wayman Aviation Academy and CFI Bootcamp announced today at the Flight School Association of North America conference that they will guarantee an interview for all graduates of CFI Bootcamp’s certification program. - February 14, 2019 - Wayman Aviation Academy

Rent-A-Plane Brings the Peer-to-Peer Model to Private Aviation A new aircraft peer-to-peer rental website is aiming to bring the power of the sharing economy to the private aviation industry. With the recent launch of Rent-A-Plane.com, founder and president Jim Weldon said he hopes to create a better way for owners to rent their aircraft to offset costs and for... - November 01, 2018 - Rent-A-Plane.com

Capital Jet Management Expands with Addition of Riverside Office Capital Jet Management, a growing aircraft management company based in Southern California has announced the addition of an office in Riverside, CA. The company has experienced growth in the private aircraft management sector of its business. - August 25, 2018 - Capital Jet Management

Matthew Cormier Appointed COO of Global Aerospace Technology Corporation Global Aerospace Technology Corporation has announced the appointment of Matthew Cormier as their Chief Operating Officer (COO). He assumed responsibilities on December 12, 2017. Matthew Cormier has been part of the Global team for 12 years. Mr. Cormier's extensive knowledge of all aspects of Global's... - January 26, 2018 - Global Aerospace Technology Corporation

Don Spengler Appointed New CEO of Global Aerospace Technology Corporation Global Aerospace Technology Corporation has announced the appointment of Don Spengler as their new CEO. He assumed the responsibilities on December 12, 2017, succeeding Steve Cormier, who has stepped down to pursue other ventures. - January 02, 2018 - Global Aerospace Technology Corporation

A Team of Security Experts from Israel is Providing Special Security Services for Some of the Biggest Business Delegations Travelling to Brazil, Israel and Latin America A team of security experts from Israel is providing special security services for some of the biggest business delegations travelling to Brazil, Israel and Latin America as well as families and authorities. GA, Global Advising (www.gaadvising.com) (www.gaadvising.com/vipsecurity), which was set up by... - June 06, 2017 - GA, Global Advising

AeroVision International Purchases Initial Embraer E190 Aircraft The aircraft, which will be disassembled for parts, represents AeroVision’s entry into parts and LRU support for EJet series aircraft. - April 26, 2017 - AeroVision International

San Francisco Attorney Elected President, Northern California Business Aviation Association San Francisco Attorney, Michael L. Dworkin has been elected President of the Northern California Business Aviation Association. - March 09, 2017 - Michael L. Dworkin

5th Anniversary for Total Fly Total Fly Air Charter Broker Celebrate 5 Years of Activities - October 02, 2016 - Total Fly

Bighorn Airways Receives FAA Diamond Award Bighorn Airways has been awarded the FAA Diamond Award for second consecutive year. - June 04, 2016 - Bighorn Airways

SkyQuest International Announces Sale of 2002 Cessna 208 Caravan Amphibian SkyQuest International, LLC is pleased to announce the sale and delivery of one (1) 2002 Cessna 208 Caravan Amphibian aircraft (Serial Number: 208-00356, Registration: C-FTMO) to a private buyer. The 208 Caravan is a popular high-wing, single-engine turboprop aircraft, short-haul airliner and utility... - May 11, 2016 - SkyQuest International, LLC

Global Access Solutions (GAS Inc.) Announces Aircraft Procurement Global Access Solutions will be formally representing all Aircraft development within Iran and will serve as a liaison between Iran and the United States of America along with its international partners worldwide. - April 11, 2016 - Global Access Solutions Inc.

Zetta Jet Expands Fleet with Purchase of a Global 6000 Business Jet and Options for Four Additional Global Aircraft Bombardier Business Aircraft announced today that Zetta Jet has purchased a Global 6000 ultra-long-range aircraft with options for four additional Global 6000 business jets. If all options are exercised, the transactions are valued at approximately US$318 million, based on 2015 list prices for standard-equipped... - December 17, 2015 - Zetta Jet

Angel MedFlight Poised for Growth with New Corporate Headquarters Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance, a leading air medical transportation provider, has announced a relocation and expansion of its corporate headquarters. Angel MedFlight has executed a 5-year lease at The Pinnacle in Perimeter Center, 17851 N. 85th St. in Scottsdale, Arizona, approximately two... - August 17, 2015 - Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance

A Defining Moment for the World of Luxury Private Flight - Zetta Jet Prepares to Take Flight, Setting a New Standard in Luxury Private Travel The launch of Zetta Jet on the 8th of August 2015 is bringing a long-awaited ultra-luxury option to the tailored travel industry and its discerning clientele. The brainchild of seasoned aviation professionals, James Seagrim, Matthew Walter, and Geoffrey Cassidy, Zetta Jet promises to draw together the... - August 08, 2015 - Zetta Jet

New Flight Charters Reveals Keys to Success in Booking Private Jet Charters Eleven Years and 12,000 Charter Flights Attributed to Customer-Centric, Full Market Approach. - August 06, 2015 - New Flight Charters

AGD SYSTEMS Offers UH-60A Black Hawk Helicopters, Services and Training AGD SYSTEMS announces offer of UH-60A Black Hawk Helicopters for Government contract services and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. - May 26, 2015 - AGD SYSTEMS CORP

AGD SYSTEMS Corporation Announces Capabilities with Addition of Six (6) Tristar L-1011 Tankers for Aerial Refueling, Cargo and Medivac Missions Former RAF Tristars to take flight again. AGD SYSTEMS will be operating (6) Tristar L-1011 aircraft that were previously in service with the United Kingdom - Royal Air Force (RAF). - May 18, 2015 - AGD SYSTEMS CORP

Paul McCluskey Appointed to Head US Air Charter Office for Hunt & Palmer Air charter industry veteran Paul McCluskey has been appointed Vice President Commercial Aviation. He is heading up North American operations for the renowned company and has opened their first US office in Daytona Beach, FL. Hunt & Palmer arranges executive, commercial and freight charters globally. - May 16, 2015 - Hunt & Palmer

Israeli Company is Taking the Challenge in Countries Defined as High Risk for Travellers A team of security experts from Israel is providing special security services for business delegations travelling to Brazil, Israel and Latin America as well as families and authorities. GA, Global Advising , which was set up by Ronen Ben Efraim, Uri Sade, and Yoram Shvartz, has enjoyed growth over the last two years and is now regarded by many as one of the leaders in security consulting services in Brazil. The company was founded in Israel. - September 13, 2014 - GA, Global Advising

Texas Jacobson Aviation Celebrates Four Years of Providing Wings for Those in Need Over 1100 missions, more than 600,000 miles, and 2200 passengers, TJA celebrates four years of giving back on August 29. - August 29, 2014 - Texas Jacobson Aviation

Planeclear to Offer Private Jet Charter to and from the 2014 US Open Tennis Championships PlaneClear is pleased to offer its exclusive travel package to attendees of The 2014 US Open Championships. As a recognized leader in the private charter industry, PlaneClear prides itself on sourcing the safest, most efficient aircraft for each itinerary while seamlessly delivering the best personalized... - August 21, 2014 - PlaneClear

Carnegie Wealth Management Announces PIG/PAL Strategies That Can Help You Create Non-Taxable Income Good news for investors that have been carrying Unused and Suspended Passive Activity Losses on their tax return every year. Investors can use Passive Income Generators (PIGs) to offset unused Passive Activity Losses (PALs) on a dollar-for-dollar basis, thereby creating a non-taxable income. - July 09, 2014 - Carnegie Wealth Management, Inc

AeroGroup is Contracted to Provide Expertise and Services for Possible Acquisition and Re-Transfer of F-16 Aircraft and F-16 Pilot Training AeroGroup is contracted by Aero Enterprises to provide expertise and services for efforts to assist (subject to approval of the U.S. Government) in proposals for the possible acquisition and re-transfer of F-16 aircraft and F-16 Pilot Training for the Czech Air Force and Slovak Air Force. - March 28, 2014 - AeroGroup

Execflyer Air Charter Team Up with Pinnacle Risk Management for 2014 FIFA World Cup UK Air Charter company Execflyer announces collaboration with Pinnacle Risk Management for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. Pinnacle will provide risk assessment and on going security services in country for clients flying on private flights into Brazil for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. - March 23, 2014 - Execflyer

SCOUT Ultralight Aircraft Now for Sale on Amazon.com SCOUT Paramotors, the world's first carbon fiber built backpack aircraft has reached another world first. SCOUT Parmaotors has teamed up with the largest online retailer to become the first ever powered aircraft to be sold on Amazon.com About SCOUT Paramotors: SCOUT Paramotors, manufactured in Slovakia... - March 13, 2014 - Team Fly Halo

AeroGroup is Contracted to Support and Operate UAV Surrogate Aircraft for a U.S. Army Special Program AeroGroup Incorporated (AeroGroup), a leading provider of tactical pilot training, electronic warfare and aerial threat simulation, is now operating a UAV deception surrogate aircraft under contract for a program supporting the U.S. Army. - February 21, 2014 - AeroGroup

AeroGroup Concludes F-16 Pilot Training Contract with the Air Education and Training Command (AETC) for the Belgian Air Force, Belgian Air Component AeroGroup Incorporated (AeroGroup), a leading provider of tactical pilot training, completes the F-16 Pilot Training Contract with the Air Education and Training Command (AETC) for the Belgian Air Force, Belgian Air Component. AeroGroup was awarded the competed contract in October 2007 to supply F-16... - January 31, 2014 - AeroGroup

Philippines: Aid Flight Operations Pick Up Pace Global aircraft charter specialist Chapman Freeborn continues to deliver relief supplies for Typhoon Haiyan's victims. - November 22, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Aid Headed to Philippines Following Devastating Typhoon Haiyan Global aircraft charter specialist Chapman Freeborn is extensively involved in sending relief supplies to aid typhoon victims in the Philippines. - November 15, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn and EMO Trans Fly Large Turbine for Critical Repairs Critical to the success of this operation was the ability of Chapman Freeborn and its logistics partners to process urgent flight permits even during the 16-day US government shutdown. - November 13, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Aircraft Charter Specialist Chapman Freeborn Teams Up with COMO Hotels and Resorts to Launch an Exclusive Luxury Week Travel Package in Bhutan New seven-night trip to Uma by COMO, Paro and Punakha is a unique collaboration between two leading names in luxury travel. - October 12, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Nakisa Releases Leading-Edge Lease Contract Administration Software to Help Businesses Plan and Prepare for Proposed Changes to FASB/IASB Lease Accounting Standards Nakisa announced today that they have developed and launched a new solution, Lease Contract Administration by Nakisa (LCAN), to meet the immediate needs of customers worldwide who are preparing for the upcoming changes to lease accounting regulations proposed by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) and the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). - October 09, 2013 - Nakisa

Charter Jet Brokers ONEflight International; Introduces Test Flight Offer for Corporate Executives Charter jet brokerage firm, ONEflight International is now making their test flight services open to clients across the United States. The firm’s test flight services enables business owners to review the available aircraft options within the ONEflight International service offering and to experience... - October 09, 2013 - ONEFlight International

Santa Monica Flight School Expands to Van Nuys Proteus Air Services of Santa Monica opens second location at Van Nuys. - September 24, 2013 - Proteus Air Services

Chapman Freeborn and Air Libya Launch New Air Cargo Service This new air cargo service will be the only service of its kind in Libya. - August 30, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn Unveils New Look for Growing OBC Division Chapman Freeborn OBC is a specialist on board courier (OBC) division of the world's leading aircraft charter company. Headquartered in Cologne, Chapman Freeborn OBC specialises in delivering time-critical parts and important documents worldwide. - July 26, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

ONEflight International Helps Clients Save Money and Travel in Luxury When They Charter a Jet Through the ONEflight JETClub Leading private charter jet brokers, ONEflight International are now helping thousands of professionals across the country to reduce their travel time and costs when they charter a jet for national and international air travel. The company’s ONEflight International JETClub offers members exclusive... - July 21, 2013 - ONEFlight International

Chapman Freeborn and Swiss WorldCargo Announce New Partnership Agreement Award-winning air cargo charter broker - Chapman Freeborn - is supporting Swiss WorldCargo with all third-party chartering requirements. - July 18, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn and ACI Charter Antonov AN-225 to Deliver Outsize Cargo This is the first heavylift operation to EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg for the Antonov AN-225. - July 13, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn Australia Wins Service Excellence Award World's leading aircraft charter broker Chapman Freeborn is the winner for 2013 Australian Business Award for Service Excellence in the transport industry. - July 12, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Scheduled Air Cargo Services Launched to Help Connect Africa Award-winning air cargo charter broker Chapman Freeborn has introduced a new scheduled service in the Democratic Republic of Congo. - July 03, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

ONEflight International Introduces Several New Larger Cabin Jets to Its Private Jet Charter Service ONEflight International, a leading world-wide provider for private jet charter broker services, announced the addition of several new large cabin jets to their company’s JETClub interchange system. The new additions to the company’s fleet are designed to provide growing organizations across... - June 19, 2013 - ONEFlight International

ONEflight International Offering Reduced Jet Charter Rates in New Promotional Campaign ONEflight International, Colorado’s leaders for private jet charter options, has recently announced a new pricing structure that will help clients further reduce their flight costs in the long-term. The company’s new reduced rate prices are designed to enable US organizations to better compete... - June 19, 2013 - ONEFlight International

Air Charter Service Wins Top Aviation Industry Award Air Charter Service is delighted to announce that the company has been voted Air Cargo Charter Broker of the Year at the ACW World Air Cargo Awards 2013. - June 14, 2013 - Air Charter Service