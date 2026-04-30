NAG Marine, Norfolk, Virginia, has partnered with DASPOS International Inc. in its mission to prevent engine room fires before they occur and bring ships and people back to port safely. NAG Marine will provide the DASPOS Fire Prevention System including the LAS -10 Detector and H-18 Hot Box Detector to the US Marine Market with a primary focus on ships of the US NAVY, Military Sealift Command, and US ARMY. - March 24, 2021 - NAG Marine