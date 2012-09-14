PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Port of Fernandina Positioned to Speed Aid to Bahamas Unscathed Northeast Florida's Port of Fernandina in excellent shape to help get relief supplies to Bahamas. - September 06, 2019 - Port of Fernandina

DOT Designation to Help FL Port Move Cargo & Ease Truck Traffic Marine Highway designation to help Port of Fernandina move cargo by barge and alleviate truck traffic on area roadways. - August 05, 2019 - Port of Fernandina

EPSCO-RA Announce Sponsorship of LISW 2019 Global maritime cyber security specialists proudly sponsor London International Shipping Week. - April 08, 2019 - EPSCO-RA

Commerce Secretary Ross Lauds Port of Fernandina U.S Commerce Secretary calls Port of Fernandina "crown jewel for exporting northeast Florida timber and other products to China and the rest of the world." - April 03, 2019 - Port of Fernandina

Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd. is on the Way to Becoming the Best Marine Cable Manufacturer in China Honest Cable, a premier manufacturer of marine and shipboard cables, today unveiled its strategic plan for the year 2019. It is part of Honest Cable's effort to become the best marine cable manufacturer in China. - March 26, 2019 - Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd.

World Leading Shipping Cyber Security Specialist, EPSCO-RA Sponsors AMMITEC (The Association of Maritime Managers in Information Technology and Communications) EPSCO- RA Proudly Announce Gold Sponsorship of Maritime Association for 2019. - February 16, 2019 - EPSCO-RA

EPSCO-Ra Maritime Cyber Security Solutions Sponsor "Phish & Ships" Maritime Newsletter Leading shipping cyber security company proudly announce headline sponsorship of maritime newsletter for December 2018. - December 05, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

EPSCO-Ra Maritime Cyber Security Service Sponsors OSEA Exhibition & Conference 2018 Asia’s most established Oil & Gas Exhibition & Conference will take place between 27 – 29 November at the Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore. - November 27, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

EPSCO-Ra Launches Their Maritime Cyber Security Seminars Titled, "Why We're Losing the Cyber Security War & What You Should be Doing About It" Leading maritime cyber security firm, Epsco-Ra announces their series of progressive seminars to the international shipping community beginning in Hamburg, Germany on 13th November, followed by Limassol, Cyprus on 20th November 2018. - November 08, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

SEA CLOUD & SEA CLOUD II: 5-Star Rating in the New Berlitz Cruise Guide 2019 SEA CLOUD and SEA CLOUD II receive 5 stars in the 2019 Berlitz Cruise Guide, Moves up in the Boutique Category; SEA CLOUD CRUISES included in the Condé Nast Traveler's 2018 Readers' Choice Awards - October 11, 2018 - SEA CLOUD CRUISES

EPSCO-RA Maritime Cyber Security Solutions Sponsor Cyber Resilience Forum at SMM, Hamburg Maritime cyber security specialists proudly announce their Welcome Coffee/Tea Sponsorship at Digital Ship Maritime Cyber Resilience Forum, taking place at 09:45 during SMM Fair on 5th September 2018. - August 01, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

SEA CLOUD CRUISES: Michelin Star Chef Headlines Wine and Culinary Cruise SEA CLOUD CRUISES is offering a wine and culinary cruise in October 2018, featuring Michelin star chef Thomas Martin and Sommelier Dirk Wasilewski. Chef Martin will enchant SEA CLOUD guests with an interactive program with the guests, as well as preparing a special 5-course gala dinner. - June 20, 2018 - SEA CLOUD CRUISES

EPSCO-RA, Proud Contributor to the Cyprus Shipping Chamber Vulnerability Management Case Study Leading maritime cyber security specialists are honoured to have participated in a Cyprus Shipping Chamber White Paper. - June 07, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

EPSCO-RA Sponsors European Maritime Cyber Risk Management Summit 2018, London Leading Maritime Cyber Security Specialists, Epsco-Ra are pleased to announce their Lunch Sponsorship of the third European Maritime Cyber Risk Management Summit on 15th June 2018, in association with Norton Rose Fulbright, at their offices in London. - May 09, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

EPSCO-RA Sponsors SAFETY4SEA Conference, Cyprus Maritime cyber security specialist proudly sponsor inaugural maritime conference. - April 13, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

EPSCO-RA Sponsors Digital Ship Maritime CIO Forum, Cyprus Leading Maritime Cyber Security Specialists proudly announce their Morning Coffee Break Sponsorship of Digital Ship CIO Forum, taking place at the Carob Mill Congress Venue in the Richard and Berengaria Ballroom, Limassol on 27th March 2018. - March 20, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

EPSCO-Ra Sponsors Digital Ship Maritime Cyber Resilience Forum, Singapore Leading maritime cyber security specialists proudly sponsor cyber forum taking place during APM – Asia Pacific Maritime on 15th March 2018. - February 26, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

Epsco (Cyprus) Ltd and EPSCO-Ra Security Sponsor "Navigating the New Norm" Forum by Wista Cyprus Marine Service Provider and Maritime Cyber Security Specialist extend their support by sponsoring event organised by Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association, Cyprus. - February 10, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

EPSCO-Ra Sponsors Maravilhosa’s Third Panel Discussion, “Shipping: An Industry of Passion, Knowledge and Experience – Part 3” Global leader in managed maritime cyber security demonstrate their support to local Shipping community by sponsoring Maravilhosa's Third Panel Discussion. - January 10, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

EPSCO-RA Sponsors Digital Ship Conference & Exhibition, Athens Leading Maritime Cyber Security Specialists proudly sponsor 15th Annual Maritime Conference & Exhibition, Athens. - October 28, 2017 - EPSCO-RA

EPSCO-Ra Global Maritime Cyber Security Solutions Support the "Be Cyber Aware at Sea" Campaign Maritime cyber security service experts, EPSCO-Ra demonstrates support for global marine cyber awareness campaign. - October 14, 2017 - EPSCO-RA

MariTrace Provides Crucial Vessel Tracking Data for New Breakthrough GNS Service Leading vessel intelligence company MariTrace Ltd. (http://www.maritrace.com) has been selected to supply vessel tracking data for Global Navigation Solutions (GNS), the world's No. 1 navigation provider to commercial shipping. MariTrace is providing ship tracking data for the company's new breakthrough... - July 15, 2017 - MariTrace Ltd.

ShipSecure Mitigating the Maritime Cyber Threat Today World-Link Communications announced the availability of its ShipSecure suite of cyber defense services. ShipSecure is the first comprehensive cyber security service offered to the shipping community. ShipSecure suite provides services that mitigate the cyber threat against vessels by delivering real time threat assessment and defense over the satellite data stream. - June 06, 2017 - World-Link Communications, Inc

Green Power Coming to Port of Hamilton Ontario District Energy System is a Model for a Smart, Sustainable Port - December 15, 2016 - Hamilton Port Authority

Venturn Launches Data Science Programme for Maritime & Logistics Professionals Developed with their partners to bring data to life for the maritime and logistics sector. The part-time programme commences on Monday 21 November 2016 and is open to 12 participants in the first round. There is a growing need for data science expertise inside companies in the maritime and logistics sector and the supply of experts on this subject is scarce. The Venturn Data Science (VDS) programme seeks to develop in-house data consultant(s) to use information and data as an asset. - October 21, 2016 - Venturn

Fisk Environmental Technology and Morrow Renewables Complete Strategic Partnership in Neptune Water Remedation Services Neptune Water Remediation Services, through the Fisk Neptune Processor technology, provides for waste water treatment, pollution control, brine removal and produced water processing to optimize water resources and reduce fresh water consumption. - September 21, 2016 - Neptune Water Remediation Services

Tahoe Transportation District Gets Real-Time Arrival Information Powered by Swiftly, Inc. TTD riders in the South Lake Tahoe region can now get real-time information about arriving buses right from their smartphones. - September 08, 2016 - Swiftly, Inc.

Hire Divers of Lake George Announces Need for Volunteer Divers for “Keep The Queen Clean” Underwater Cleanup Hire Divers Association (HDA) announced that it will hold a Volunteer underwater cleanup effort in conjunction with the Fund for Lake George’s Keep The Queen Clean annual effort. The Dive is planned for Saturday, August 6, 2016. Should weather prevent the dive an alternate date will be announced. As always, Certified Divers are responsible for their own gear and must be in excellent physical condition. To participate in the dive please RSVP ASAP to the contact information below. - August 01, 2016 - HIRE DIVERS

Eastern Sierra Transit Authority Partners with Swiftly, Inc. to Bring Real-Time Information to Transit Riders in the Mammoth Lakes Region Eastern Sierra Transit Authority has partnered with mobility solutions company Swiftly, Inc. to bring real-time arrival information to transit riders in the Mammoth Lakes region. - June 16, 2016 - Swiftly, Inc.

Incodock's Modular Floating Docking Solutions Are Changing the Way Jetties Are Installed Inco Mechel Pvt. Ltd., a Mumbai-based seller of sports and leisure capital equipment, has launched a Modular HDPE Floating Jetty Solution by the name of Incodock. JAS-ANZ ISO 9001-2008 certified, it is an eco-friendly and non-toxic docking system usable on all types of water bodies. “Incodock... - March 23, 2016 - Inco Mechel

HIRE DIVERS Announces Invasive Species Removal Service for Lake George Private Dock Owners On Tuesday, March 8th at a Bolton Landing Chamber of Commerce meeting, Hire Divers Association (HDA) announced that it will offer a small-scale Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) removal service in 2016. This donation-based service of Volunteers will be called Hire Divers of Lake George and is to benefit private dock owners with the removal of AIS such as Eurasian Watermilfoil, Curly Leaf Pondweed and more. Hire Divers began offering AIS diving services in the Fall of 2015 to Cornell University. - March 15, 2016 - HIRE DIVERS

Hire Divers Moves Operations to Lake George, NY Hire Divers Association (HDA) completes move to Bolton Landing NY, on Lake George in the Adirondacks. - November 17, 2015 - HIRE DIVERS

Blackhawk Partners and Golden Sea Ways S.C. Sign a 200 Million Euros Partnership Agreement to Fund & Facilitate the Purchase of 25 Vessels Blackhawk Partners, Inc. - a private equity family office involved in the physical commodities trading business and venture capital investments - is excited to announce it has signed today a Partnership Agreement with Golden Seaways to fund and facilitate the purchase of 25 vessels over the next 5 years. About... - September 22, 2014 - Golden sea ways S.C.

WaterMota Propulsion Package Receives First Showing at Seawork A complete WaterMota powered propulsion package will be displayed on the company’s stand - A95 - for the first time at Seawork. The package will include a Doosan engine, D-I clutch, PTOs, gearbox and steering system, JMP hydraulic and water pumps, alternators and cooling water pipe mounted by... - May 22, 2014 - WaterMota

Smartcom Software’s TeamSurv Help Keeps Bottoms Clean Smartcom Software is using its TeamSurv technology in the SeaFront research project, developing next generation anti-foulings. - April 09, 2014 - Smartcom Software Ltd

Wexford Plantation Completes Lock System Restoration As one of only three lock systems on the East Coast, Wexford Plantation’s lock system affords its members 24-hour deep water access to Broad Creek and the Intracoastal Waterway. - March 27, 2014 - Wexford Plantation

Terra Weather Launches World’s First Cloud-based Weather Planning Tool for Offshore Industry Offshore planners and asset managers will now be able to plan critical offshore activities with greater confidence and accuracy, by taking advantage of a first ever cloud-based weather planning tool that allows users to get real-time, instant weather information any time, anywhere. All you need is an... - November 30, 2013 - Terra Weather

BoaterRated Announces Crowdfunding Campaign BoaterRated, LLC, which operates the leading independent marine business review website - where boaters rate and review boating businesses - announces the launch of its first-ever crowdfunding campaign. BoaterRated.com chief L. Carl Schellbach, Jr. explains why he is using this popular online fund-raising... - November 19, 2013 - BoaterRated.com, LLC

South African Navy Supports Maritime & Coastal Security Africa Conference to Boost Collaboration Among African Navies Some 600 maritime and naval experts are to meet in Cape Town from 25-27 November to discuss the price of piracy in Africa and the institutional and technical solutions available during the annual Maritime & Coastal Security Africa conference and exhibition. It is the largest maritime defence and... - November 13, 2013 - Maritime & Coastal Security Africa

TeamSurv Endorsed by European Space Agency and ESNC TeamSurv gains support from the European Space Agency and wins 2nd prize in UK arm of European Satellite Navigation Challenge. - November 10, 2013 - Smartcom Software Ltd

TJ Marine Enterprises Inc. Announces Their ProDav™ Swivel Davit System™ Discounted ProPackage ProDav™ Customers Can Now Load and Launch Their Dinghies for Less TJ Marine Enterprises Inc. is announcing that their ProDav™ Swivel Davit System™ can now be purchased in a package deal that includes all necessary component items in what they are calling their ProPackage. This package will not only save buyers $100.00 on the purchase price, but will also... - April 20, 2013 - TJ Marine Enterprises, Inc.

HireDivers.com Launches Scuba and Commercial Diver Database to Help with Hurricane Sandy Cleanup For years, there has been no convenient way for homeowners and boat owners to locate Scuba and Commercial divers for hire as Contractors. In anticipation of a busy Spring Season to help with Hurricane Sandy cleanup a new web portal has been created to change all that. - February 03, 2013 - HIRE DIVERS

Vessel Assist Santa Cruz Rescues Wayward Dock Marine work platform drifts 3.5 miles into Monterey Bay. - November 30, 2012 - Vessel Assist Santa Cruz

Anti-Piracy Measures for Continent’s Coastline Discussed at Maritime & Coastal Security Africa Increasing piracy and sea crimes on Africa’s coastline as well as illegal fishing in South African waters will be amongst concerns raised by high-ranking navy and maritime industry leaders at the Maritime & Coastal Security Africa conference in Cape Town next week. Chief Director for Maritime... - November 04, 2012 - Maritime & Coastal Security Africa

Piggly Wiggly Signs on as Title Sponsor for Smoke on the Harbor BBQ Throwdown Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina announces the signing of title sponsor for the 1st Annual Smoke on the Harbor BBQ Throwdown. - October 22, 2012 - Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina

Summer Gets Hotter This Year with Trailerboat Fisherman Discounts on Tackles This summer Baitbox.com.au and Trailerboat Fisherman are offering its subscribers an excellent chance to get a flat 70% discount off every tackle product in their range. Trailerboat Fisherman has taken the concept of discount to new heights with this offer. It means TBF magazine subscribers can avail... - April 19, 2012 - Marinews.com Pty Ltd.

Global Company Celebrates 60 Successful Years and Officially Announces New Boating Business Belzona Inc., Pushes the Boat Out with Its Worldwide Success and Harbors another Business in Florida Bringing a Load of Job Opportunities - February 03, 2012 - Belzona Marine

JT’s Top Shop Introduces New Line of Boat Canvas Supplies Midland, Ontario based boating supplies specialist JT’s Top Shop have recently announced the introduction of several new product lines to the company’s already comprehensive boat canvas supplies catalogue. These new product additions are designed to provide their customers across both Canada... - January 26, 2012 - JT's Top Shop

JT’s Top Shop Now Offering Updated Line of Products Including YKK Zippers Midland, Ontario based boating supply specialist JT’s Top Shop have recently announced that they have recently added new items to their exceptional line of products for the do-it-yourself boater. The company’s new product additions, which include YKK zippers and brand-name grommets, have... - January 11, 2012 - JT's Top Shop