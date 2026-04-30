Recent Headlines
Flippo Construction Company, Inc. Awarded the Excellence in Infrastructure Award by the Heavy Construction Contractors Association
Flippo Construction Company, Inc. was awarded the Excellence in Infrastructure award by the Heavy Construction Contractors Association (HCCA) for their work on the Loyola Avenue Storm Sewer Upgrade project in the City of Alexandria, Virginia. - April 30, 2026 - Flippo Construction Company, Inc.
From Closed Port to a New Urban District: Estonia’s Hundipea Project Releases a Free Playbook on Building a Neighbourhood
Co-authored by international urbanists, the Hundipea Neighbourhood Playbook offers a free, practical guide for shaping sustainable and sociable cities. - February 18, 2026 - Hundipea OÜ
VoyageX AI CEO Manish Gupta Unveils Bold Vision for the Future of Maritime Technology
VoyageX AI CEO Manish Gupta has unveiled a strategic vision to transform the maritime industry through AI, predictive analytics, and automation. The company aims to enhance operational efficiency, sustainability, and compliance for global shipping operators, supported by real-time data insights and international partnerships. - August 17, 2025 - VoyageX
VoyageX AI Introduces unified AI Platform for Ship Management, Crew Operations, and Compliance Automation
VoyageX AI Launches Unified Maritime Software Platform for Smarter Ship Management and HSSEQ Compliance - June 12, 2025 - VoyageX
Long An International Port Joins 12th Portech Asia Summit 2025 in Malaysia
Long An International Port made its inaugural appearance at the 12th PorTech Asia Summit 2025 and left a strong impression by showcasing its vision for green and smart port development. - January 16, 2025 - Long An International Port
VoyageX AI Launches Advanced Ship Maintenance Software with 3-Month Trial Access to Support Efficient Vessel Maintenance
VoyageX AI launches new Ship Maintenance Software with a 3-month trial, offering AI-driven solutions to optimize vessel maintenance, improve compliance, and enhance fleet efficiency. - November 04, 2024 - VoyageX
Refrigerated Shipping Containers Now for Sale at Container One
Container One, a leading provider of shipping containers in the United States, announced they're now offering refrigerated containers for sale. These reefer containers provide a unique solution for storing and moving temperature-sensitive products like food and medicine. - September 16, 2024 - Container One
The Mail Center Tucson is Having Their Grand Opening Event
The Mail Center Tucson Celebrates Their Grand Opening This Weekend June 8, 2024 – It’s the Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting for The Mail Center-Tucson located in Tucson, Arizona. They are celebrating their official grand opening by offering free giveaways, free raffles, Free Bingo... - June 03, 2024 - The Mail Center-Tulsa
Grand Opening of the Mail Center Tulsa
It’s their Grand Opening and The Mail Center in Tulsa is celebrating by welcoming all of the community to join them and City Council woman Laura Bellis in their ribbon ceremony. Come and enjoy free giveaways, family street games, a free raffle of signed NFL gear and discounts on some of their... - May 14, 2024 - The Mail Center-Tulsa
Intuit's Method Features Container One in Video Success Story
Intuit's software partner Method published a video to their YouTube channel on March 25, 2024 that features Container One’s success with its product. - April 11, 2024 - Container One
Innovative New Orleans Tech Company Launched June 1 with Announcement of Groundbreaking Integrated Technology System to Simplify Towboat and Barge Operations Nationwide
Software technology company Harbor Lynx got underway June 1 at the Inland Marine Expo (IMX) in Nashville, TN, where river industry veterans, led by CEO Robert LeBlanc, announced the launch of the new company and its innovative inland river operating system. The system integrates operations for towboat and barge operators, streamlining complexities and making river navigation both safer and simpler across the U.S. - June 02, 2023 - Harbor Lynx
Groundbreaking Inland River Operating System Debuted June 1 at the Annual Inland Marine Expo in Nashville
Harbor Lynx, a new New Orleans-based technology company designed to "Keep Towboatin' Simple," announced the launch of a new nationwide inland waterways operating system that evolves and integrates operations for towboat and barge fleet managers with integrated, easy-to-use software. - June 02, 2023 - Harbor Lynx
Jeremy Bridges Named President of Hampton Roads Shipping Association
The Hampton Roads Shipping Association (HRSA) is pleased to announce the selection of Jeremy Bridges as the association’s President effective May 1, 2023. He brings to HRSA a strong portfolio of work experience and skills expansion with industry-leading organizations focusing on collective... - April 12, 2023 - HRSA
Offshore Wind Farm Support Achieves WOSB Status
Female-led group of marine professionals providing services to the offshore wind industry now eligible for WOSB government contracts. - April 04, 2022 - Offshore Wind Farm Support, LLC
Staxxon to Accept Pre-Order Deposits for Its 20-ft, 40-ft and 40-ft HC Folding Containers
Customers can reserve units before commercial delivery in 2022. - November 10, 2021 - Staxxon LLC
Ocean Aero Announces Series C Funding, San Diego, September 8, 2021
Ocean Aero is proud to announce the closing of its latest financing round led by Advantage Capital and the Community Development Venture Capital Alliance (CDVCA) on July 23, 2021. Advantage Capital and CDVCA join Energy Innovation Capital and WTRMLN Labs, LLC in the funding round to ramp up production of the company’s TRITON Generation III AUSV and accelerate the development of specialized payloads. - September 08, 2021 - Ocean Aero
NAG Marine Celebrates Ceremonial First Cut of Steel for the Aircraft Carrier Doris Miller (CVN 81)
Local company, NAG Marine, celebrated today the ceremonial first cut of steel for the newest nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, Doris Miller (CVN 81). The ceremonial cut took place at Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia, the location of the ship’s construction, but parts of the ship are... - August 28, 2021 - NAG Marine
Luggage Free Launches Partnership with Six Senses
Luggage Free is excited to announce its most recent partnership with Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, the hospitality brand renowned for its focus on wellness and sustainability. Luggage Free’s global luggage shipping will simplify the travel experience to any Six Senses property, making the... - August 26, 2021 - Luggage Free
Marine Online Reinvents Vessels S&P Business Model
Harnessing digital transformation for today’s vessel sales and purchase - April 24, 2021 - Marine Online (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
Marine Online’s Platform – the Answer to Today’s Chartering Needs
Cacao Paramount Sdn Bhd posted their cargo bound for East Asia on Marine Online’s platform and received a matching vessel notification shortly after. - March 31, 2021 - Marine Online (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
Marine Online’s Platform Offers Shipowners Direct Access to Marine Services
ADK Maritime Pte Ltd enlisted the help of Marine Online for their vessel’s safety-related works to be carried out in China. - March 28, 2021 - Marine Online (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
NAG Marine Partners with DASPOS International Inc. to Provide Cutting Edge Fire Prevention Technology
NAG Marine, Norfolk, Virginia, has partnered with DASPOS International Inc. in its mission to prevent engine room fires before they occur and bring ships and people back to port safely. NAG Marine will provide the DASPOS Fire Prevention System including the LAS -10 Detector and H-18 Hot Box Detector to the US Marine Market with a primary focus on ships of the US NAVY, Military Sealift Command, and US ARMY. - March 24, 2021 - NAG Marine
Panama Flagship Store Facilitates Successful Online Registry Applications
Panama Flagship Store is a maritime-oriented solution for the industry to navigate the COVID-19 induced disruptions, and shift towards digitisation. Since December 2020, Integrated Maritime Management (IMM) enjoyed several successful certificate and endorsement applications with Panama Flagship Store. - March 05, 2021 - Marine Online (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
Shipping Specialists, Luggage Free, Partnering with Timbers Resorts, a Global Developer and Operator of Luxury Hotels, Resorts and Residences
Collaboration ensures seamless travel to the privacy and serenity of Timbers Resorts properties. - February 11, 2021 - Luggage Free
Luggage Free Announces Partnership with Aman Resorts
As part of an ongoing effort to instill safety and confidence when traveling, Luggage Free is proud to announce its recent partnership with Aman, a collection of luxury hotels and resorts. Luggage Free’s global luggage shipping will streamline the journey to any Aman property thereby... - January 26, 2021 - Luggage Free
Offshore Wind Startup Company Announces Major Milestone
From Startup to Largest Employer of Fishermen in Offshore Wind in 10 months. - November 09, 2020 - Offshore Wind Farm Support, LLC
NAG Marine Successfully Begins Installation of New Oil Content Monitoring Technology Onboard Offshore and US NAVY Support Vessels
NAG Marine’s innovative oil spill prevention technology has taken another step into the future. To date, units have been successfully installed on a variety of drilling rigs/platforms, offshore support vessels and US Navy Support vessels replacing all on board units including light-scatter devices. - November 05, 2020 - NAG Marine
Staxxon Receives CSC Certification for Its Folding Shipping Container
Patented folding intermodal shipping container receives industry certification for use in international commerce. - May 19, 2020 - Staxxon LLC
Port of Fernandina Positioned to Speed Aid to Bahamas
Unscathed Northeast Florida's Port of Fernandina in excellent shape to help get relief supplies to Bahamas. - September 06, 2019 - Port of Fernandina
DOT Designation to Help FL Port Move Cargo & Ease Truck Traffic
Marine Highway designation to help Port of Fernandina move cargo by barge and alleviate truck traffic on area roadways. - August 05, 2019 - Port of Fernandina
EPSCO-RA Announce Sponsorship of LISW 2019
Global maritime cyber security specialists proudly sponsor London International Shipping Week. - April 08, 2019 - EPSCO-RA
Commerce Secretary Ross Lauds Port of Fernandina
U.S Commerce Secretary calls Port of Fernandina "crown jewel for exporting northeast Florida timber and other products to China and the rest of the world." - April 03, 2019 - Port of Fernandina
Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd. is on the Way to Becoming the Best Marine Cable Manufacturer in China
Honest Cable, a premier manufacturer of marine and shipboard cables, today unveiled its strategic plan for the year 2019. It is part of Honest Cable's effort to become the best marine cable manufacturer in China. - March 26, 2019 - Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd.
World Leading Shipping Cyber Security Specialist, EPSCO-RA Sponsors AMMITEC (The Association of Maritime Managers in Information Technology and Communications)
EPSCO- RA Proudly Announce Gold Sponsorship of Maritime Association for 2019. - February 16, 2019 - EPSCO-RA
EPSCO-Ra Maritime Cyber Security Solutions Sponsor "Phish & Ships" Maritime Newsletter
Leading shipping cyber security company proudly announce headline sponsorship of maritime newsletter for December 2018. - December 05, 2018 - EPSCO-RA
EPSCO-Ra Maritime Cyber Security Service Sponsors OSEA Exhibition & Conference 2018
Asia’s most established Oil & Gas Exhibition & Conference will take place between 27 – 29 November at the Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore. - November 27, 2018 - EPSCO-RA
EPSCO-Ra Launches Their Maritime Cyber Security Seminars Titled, "Why We're Losing the Cyber Security War & What You Should be Doing About It"
Leading maritime cyber security firm, Epsco-Ra announces their series of progressive seminars to the international shipping community beginning in Hamburg, Germany on 13th November, followed by Limassol, Cyprus on 20th November 2018. - November 08, 2018 - EPSCO-RA
SEA CLOUD & SEA CLOUD II: 5-Star Rating in the New Berlitz Cruise Guide 2019
SEA CLOUD and SEA CLOUD II receive 5 stars in the 2019 Berlitz Cruise Guide, Moves up in the Boutique Category; SEA CLOUD CRUISES included in the Condé Nast Traveler's 2018 Readers' Choice Awards - October 11, 2018 - SEA CLOUD CRUISES
EPSCO-RA Maritime Cyber Security Solutions Sponsor Cyber Resilience Forum at SMM, Hamburg
Maritime cyber security specialists proudly announce their Welcome Coffee/Tea Sponsorship at Digital Ship Maritime Cyber Resilience Forum, taking place at 09:45 during SMM Fair on 5th September 2018. - August 01, 2018 - EPSCO-RA
SEA CLOUD CRUISES: Michelin Star Chef Headlines Wine and Culinary Cruise
SEA CLOUD CRUISES is offering a wine and culinary cruise in October 2018, featuring Michelin star chef Thomas Martin and Sommelier Dirk Wasilewski. Chef Martin will enchant SEA CLOUD guests with an interactive program with the guests, as well as preparing a special 5-course gala dinner. - June 20, 2018 - SEA CLOUD CRUISES
EPSCO-RA, Proud Contributor to the Cyprus Shipping Chamber Vulnerability Management Case Study
Leading maritime cyber security specialists are honoured to have participated in a Cyprus Shipping Chamber White Paper. - June 07, 2018 - EPSCO-RA
EPSCO-RA Sponsors European Maritime Cyber Risk Management Summit 2018, London
Leading Maritime Cyber Security Specialists, Epsco-Ra are pleased to announce their Lunch Sponsorship of the third European Maritime Cyber Risk Management Summit on 15th June 2018, in association with Norton Rose Fulbright, at their offices in London. - May 09, 2018 - EPSCO-RA
EPSCO-RA Sponsors SAFETY4SEA Conference, Cyprus
Maritime cyber security specialist proudly sponsor inaugural maritime conference. - April 13, 2018 - EPSCO-RA
EPSCO-RA Sponsors Digital Ship Maritime CIO Forum, Cyprus
Leading Maritime Cyber Security Specialists proudly announce their Morning Coffee Break Sponsorship of Digital Ship CIO Forum, taking place at the Carob Mill Congress Venue in the Richard and Berengaria Ballroom, Limassol on 27th March 2018. - March 20, 2018 - EPSCO-RA
EPSCO-Ra Sponsors Digital Ship Maritime Cyber Resilience Forum, Singapore
Leading maritime cyber security specialists proudly sponsor cyber forum taking place during APM – Asia Pacific Maritime on 15th March 2018. - February 26, 2018 - EPSCO-RA
Epsco (Cyprus) Ltd and EPSCO-Ra Security Sponsor "Navigating the New Norm" Forum by Wista Cyprus
Marine Service Provider and Maritime Cyber Security Specialist extend their support by sponsoring event organised by Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association, Cyprus. - February 10, 2018 - EPSCO-RA
EPSCO-Ra Sponsors Maravilhosa’s Third Panel Discussion, “Shipping: An Industry of Passion, Knowledge and Experience – Part 3”
Global leader in managed maritime cyber security demonstrate their support to local Shipping community by sponsoring Maravilhosa's Third Panel Discussion. - January 10, 2018 - EPSCO-RA
Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Awards NAG Marine 5-Year, $33 Million Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contract for Supplies
NAG Marine, Norfolk, VA, awarded 5-year contract in support of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA). - November 10, 2017 - NAG Marine
EPSCO-RA Sponsors Digital Ship Conference & Exhibition, Athens
Leading Maritime Cyber Security Specialists proudly sponsor 15th Annual Maritime Conference & Exhibition, Athens. - October 28, 2017 - EPSCO-RA
EPSCO-Ra Global Maritime Cyber Security Solutions Support the "Be Cyber Aware at Sea" Campaign
Maritime cyber security service experts, EPSCO-Ra demonstrates support for global marine cyber awareness campaign. - October 14, 2017 - EPSCO-RA