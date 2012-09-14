PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The FMD Group Appoints New President - Mike Waters Joins The FMD Group The FMD Group is pleased to welcome James M. (Mike) Waters as President. Mike will be responsible for overseeing all the companies within the FMD Group (Flow Management Devices, Oil and Gas Process Solutions, FMD Fabrication Services, and FMD Distribution and Service). - October 17, 2019 - The FMD Group Of Companies

Michael Latham, PE Joined Bingham & Taylor Mike Latham, PE joined Bingham & Taylor as Director of Product Engineering and Design. - September 04, 2019 - Bingham & Taylor

FMD Distribution and Service Welcomes Kevin Fields - Kevin Will Serve as Vice President of Technical Services FMD Distribution and Service hires Kevin Fields as Vice President of Technical Services for the Houston office. - June 19, 2019 - FMD Distribution and Service

ION PRO Services Places Equipment in Midland, Texas ION PRO Services locates equipment in Midland, Texas. ION PRO Services has announced that the company has placed Hot Tapping and Line Stop equipment in Midland, Texas to offer improved response times for customers in the region. Deon Botes, ION PRO Services President commented, “We see tremendous... - June 06, 2019 - ION PRO Services, LLC

OGV to Host Top Speakers at OTC OGV announce top speakers at the inaugural OTC Business Breakfast including senior level industry professionals from the UK, Norway and the USA. - March 09, 2019 - Oil and Gas Vision

CoreFund Capital, LLC Appoints Bonnie Castillo New President On January 9, 2019, freight factoring company, CoreFund Capital, and its sister dispatch company, HardCore Dispatch Services, announced the appointment of Bonnie Castillo as president over each entity. - January 22, 2019 - CoreFund Capital, LLC

Introducing ION PRO Services, LLC a One-Stop-Shop That Combines Core Values with Innovative Hot Tapping Solutions ION PRO Services, LLC wants you to know they can handle the pressure, up to 5000 psi to be exact. Although a new company, leaders at ION PRO Services are combining a customer-centric culture, values such as truth and transparency, and more than 20 years of experience to offer oil and gas a full range... - September 24, 2018 - ION PRO Services, LLC

Novara GeoSolutions Expands the Regulatory Compliance & Integrity Management Department Clients will find expanded service offerings and office-to-field geospatial solutions to help optimize their operations. - August 29, 2018 - Novara GeoSolutions

Swift020 VTOL Drone Works with Forestry Officials in Japan The Swift020 UAS successfully flew over densely forested areas within the Ishikawa prefecture in Japan. Working with members of the Ishikawa Prefecture Research Center for Agriculture and Forestry, the local forest cooperative association and key forestry industry leaders, the flights were held July... - August 13, 2018 - Swift Engineering Inc.

Swift Engineering Inc. Successfully Flies VTOL Drone Swift020 in Kobe, Japan Swift Engineering, Inc. flew the first fully autonomous flight demonstration in the port city of Kobe, Japan on July 21, 2018. In attendance during the event was Governor of the Hyogo prefecture, Toshizo Ido, and Mayor of Kobe City, Kizo Hisamoto as well as other government officials and media. The flight... - August 01, 2018 - Swift Engineering Inc.

Shihang Updates the Bright Annealing Furnace Shanghai Shihang Copper Nickel Pipe Fitting Co., Ltd., today updated its annealing furnace to improve physical properties of copper nickel pipes, flanges, and fittings. - July 25, 2018 - Shanghai Shihang Copper Nickel Pipe Fitting Co., Ltd.

Pivvot™, Backed by New Mountain Capital, Set to Re-Imagine and Simplify Data Management for Critical Infrastructure Asset Companies Software provided by Pivvot offers intelligent asset management built for operations and asset integrity excellence, allowing you to minimize business disruptions and maximize investments. - July 18, 2018 - Pivvot

BanSar Provides Very Competitive and Special Port to Door Shipping Rates from China to Australia BanSar today began to provide a port to door shipping from China to Australia. - July 18, 2018 - BanSar Freight Forwarding Co., LTD

Novara GeoSolutions Unveils New Geospatial Product in Oil & Gas Industry StationNav allows users to quickly navigate to pipeline locations, which improves decision-making. - July 03, 2018 - Novara GeoSolutions

Gray Hawk Land Solutions is Proud to Announce the Launch of New Nationwide Integrated Land Services Provider Gray Hawk Land Solutions, LLC. is a national integrated land services provider. Gray Hawk offers specialized expertise in land, right of way, surveying and database services. Its team of professionals can manage and execute projects of any size, coast-to-coast for clients in the oil & gas, pipeline, DOT, utility and electric transmission sectors by being committed to the use of cutting edge technology, exceptional client service, and timely and efficient project management. - June 26, 2018 - Gray Hawk Land Solutions, LLC

SABIC - Local Content Conference in Houston SABIC calls on global investors to tap growing business potential in Saudi Arabia at Local Content Conference in Houston. - May 15, 2018 - Marak Alliance LLC

Marak Alliance Appreciation Message - Local Content Conference 2018 Marak Alliance is thankful to all sponsors, speakers and delegates that attended the Local Content Conference held on 01 – 02 May 2018 in Houston, Texas during the OTC week. Marak Alliance looks forward to welcoming you all to the Local Content Conference 2019. - May 15, 2018 - Marak Alliance LLC

Local Content Conference Houston 2018: Keynote Speakers Update The Local Content Conference Houston 2018 is being held on 01-02 May 2018 at JW Marriott Houston Downtown, 806 Main St., Houston, Texas, USA. 77002. The event will feature presentations from notable speakers on local content from countries including USA, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Mexico, Columbia, Argentina and Nigeria. The networking opportunities and brilliant exchange of ideas on sustainable local content, which will benefit the local economy, and attract FDI will be worthwhile. - April 23, 2018 - Marak Alliance LLC

Novara GeoSolutions Welcomes Heather Rone as Quality Assurance Analyst Novara announces that Heather Rone has joined the company as a Quality Assurance Analyst assisting with software and data quality. In this new role, she will be reviewing and testing the company’s software products to help ensure the highest quality solutions for our clients. - April 05, 2018 - Novara GeoSolutions

Local Content Conference Houston 2018 The Local Content Conference will take place on 01 - 02 May 2018 at JW Marriott Houston Downtown, 806 Main St., Houston, TX. 77002. Check out https://localcontentotc2018.com for more details about the upcoming Local Content Conference. Learn about investment opportunities connected to local content policies. You'll meet local content experts from Middle East, Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and South America. - March 21, 2018 - Marak Alliance LLC

Karl Kemp Joins Novara GeoSolutions as Director of Software Development New geospatial solutions for the pipeline industry will enhance asset management strategies. - February 28, 2018 - Novara GeoSolutions

Novara GeoSolutions Unveils a New Website to Connect with the Geospatial Community Novara’s new website offers quick and easy access to industry geospatial information. The website also has a comprehensive Resources section so that viewers can create an account to gain access to videos, past webinars, publications and product information. - January 09, 2018 - Novara GeoSolutions

American PetroLog, LLC Expands Services with Fleet of Domestic ISO Tanks American PetroLog, LLC expands their service offering by investing in domestic ISO tankers. This service will provide the chemical industry with reliable and cost effective alternative to the rising costs of traditional over the road tanker trucks. - October 18, 2017 - American PetroLog

American PetroLog is Awarded Texas Mutual Insurance’s Safety Grant Safety grant has been awarded to American PetroLog's Venus, TX transload and storage terminal serving BNSF Railway. - August 04, 2017 - American PetroLog

New Website to Keep Track of Oil and Gas Projects An Aberdeen company has created a new website offering news and project tracking for the oil and gas industry. Oil and Gas Vision provides detailed information and full lifecycle intelligence on over 5000 projects in the energy sector. - June 26, 2017 - Oil and Gas Vision

American PetroLog Adds Another Military Veteran West Point graduate and combat veteran Chris Clark joins American PetroLog team. - May 23, 2017 - American PetroLog

American PetroLog Opens BNSF Transload Terminal in TX American PetroLog has opened a full service BNSF terminal with bulk liquid, dry bulk and carload transloading and storage capabilities. - May 22, 2017 - American PetroLog

Novara GeoSolutions, LLC Appoints a New Director of Sales Additional sales support will help clients quickly implement geospatial and asset management solutions. - March 28, 2017 - Novara GeoSolutions

Jim Million Named National Account Executive Executive allows American PetroLog to expand national customer base. - December 07, 2016 - American PetroLog

ETT Reports 2016 is on Track to be a Record Year for Its Dual Drive Compression Business Installs At Least 30 Units in 2016 Totaling 150,000 HP, Almost Doubles the Horsepower in Operation Dallas-based Energy Transfer Technologies (ETT), a leader in natural gas compression systems and energy management today announced that 2016 is on track to be a record year for its patented Dual Drive... - September 01, 2016 - ETT

Novara GeoSolutions, LLC. Promotes Neal O’Driscoll as Its New President Clients can expect increased project collaboration and new Esri-based geospatial solutions. Novara GeoSolutions, LLC. (Novara) today has announced it has promoted Neal O’Driscoll as its new president. O’Driscoll will be responsible for overseeing all of Novara’s strategic direction, diversified geospatial offerings through collaboration with CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA). - August 25, 2016 - Novara GeoSolutions

Global Tank Truck Conference (GTTC 2016), Sponsored by Amthor International, to be Held October 6 – 8, 2016 The first Global Tank Truck Conference (www.GlobalTankTruckConference.com), sponsored by Amthor International, will be held October 6-8 at the Grandover Resort and Conference Center in Greensboro, NC. The theme of the GTTC 2016 conference is Diversification in a Changing Economy. The purpose of the event... - June 11, 2016 - Amthor International

American PetroLog Expands Into Lafayette, LA With a new office centrally located in the Gulf South, American PetroLog is positioned to serve their customer base in Louisiana and Texas. - May 19, 2016 - American PetroLog

CartoPac International, Inc. Has Been Selected by CIO Review for the 20 Most Promising Oil & Gas Technology Solution Providers 2015 Annual list showcases the 20 Most Promising Oil & Gas Technology Solution Providers 2015; CartoPac International, Inc. makes it to CIO Review’s 20 Most Promising Oil & Gas Technology Solution Providers list for its expertise in providing solutions for the Oil & Gas Technology landscape. - December 10, 2015 - CartoPac International, Inc.

Centurion Terminals Breaks Ground on Processing and Storage Facility at Port of Brownsville The Port of Brownsville welcomed its new tenant, Centurion Terminals (www.CenturionTerminals.com), at the company’s groundbreaking Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015. Centurion Terminals, LLC is a premier provider of crude transportation, storage and processing. With its strategically located crude terminals in the Permian Basin and along the Gulf Coast at the Port of Brownsville, Centurion is able to offer a full crude logistics solution. - September 14, 2015 - Centurion Terminals, LLC

Amthor International Expands Production, Adds New Jobs and Introduces Amthor University Job Training Program Amthor International is adding 30 new jobs to its 100-person workforce at its 86,000 square foot plant in Gretna, VA in order to meet the company’s production requirements. At the same time, the company is introducing a customized training program, “Amthor University,” in partnership... - August 25, 2015 - Amthor International

National Minority Trucking Association and SelecTrucks Establish a Partnership for the Future The National Minority Trucking Association (NMTA) announced the launch of a partnership with SelecTrucks, a division of Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA). This partnership makes it possible for both NMTA members and SelecTrucks to harness the power of diversity to drive business for the used truck... - June 06, 2015 - National Minority Truckers Association

Lowery Plumbing of Texas Receives Nu Line “Job of the Year Award” Nu Flow licensees from all around the world recently gathered in Las Vegas for the annual Licensee Summit. Lowery Plumbing, Heat and Air Conditioning of Texas was chosen to receive the Nu Line “Job of the Year Award” on May 5 in a room full of other licensees. It was their work at The Bridge... - May 14, 2015 - Nu Flow

Veteran Owned Carolina Pipe Repair Receives Nu Drain “Job of the Year Award” Carolina Pipe Repair LLC, a Nu Flow Licensee, recently gained recognition for its hard work at Rebound Behavioral Health in Lancaster, SC. The South Carolina based company received the Nu Drain “Job of the Year Award” on May 5 at the annual Nu Flow Licensee Summit in Las Vegas. Chris Hobel... - May 13, 2015 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Italia Expands Reach with Two New Licensees Nu Flow Technologies Inc., a world-leading pipe lining manufacturer, installer and distributor has announced that Nu Flow Italia has added two new companies to their list of Licensees. “After showing the Licensees the products and doing some jobs together, the owners of the companies realized... - April 10, 2015 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Now with Presence on Six Continents as Nu Drain Brazil Completes First Lining Project in South America Nu Flow Technologies Inc., a world-leading pipe lining manufacturer, installer and distributor announced today their newest international partner, Nu Drain Brazil has completed its first pipe lining project in Brazil, after completing a hands-on training in San Diego, California, this fall. “Our... - November 22, 2014 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Receives WaterMark Technical Specification for Epoxy Barrier Coating System Nu Flow's Epoxy Barrier Coating System received the Australian WaterMark Technical Specification for use in water supply applications. - October 11, 2014 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Receives ACS Certificate of Sanitary Conformity for #7000 System Nu Flow's Potable Water Epoxy #7000 System has received the ACS Certificate of Sanitary Conformity in France. - October 11, 2014 - Nu Flow

JD7 Founder to Lead Aquam’s R&D Aquam Corp is announcing that the founder of JD7 will be the head of Aquam’s research and development department, with two locations. - October 04, 2014 - Nu Flow

Aquam Acquires JD7 Aquam’s addition of JD7 and other subsidiaries creates a dynamic tandem of diagnostics for pipe system repair. - June 21, 2014 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Ireland Finalist for Ireland’s Most Prestigious Building Awards Nu Flow Ireland has been declared a finalist in two categories for this year’s Irish Building & Design Awards. - March 28, 2014 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Expands Into International Maritime Industry with Partner in Dubai Nu Flow has increased its presence to the United Arab Emirates, partnering with Drydocks World, the renowned international services provider to the maritime, oil & gas and energy. - February 20, 2014 - Nu Flow

Terra Weather Launches World’s First Cloud-based Weather Planning Tool for Offshore Industry Offshore planners and asset managers will now be able to plan critical offshore activities with greater confidence and accuracy, by taking advantage of a first ever cloud-based weather planning tool that allows users to get real-time, instant weather information any time, anywhere. All you need is an... - November 30, 2013 - Terra Weather