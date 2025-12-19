Recent Headlines
Within Pipeline Transportation
Fleming Event Launches: In-Line Inspection and Inspection of Challenging Pipelines, 10–13 March 2026 in Amsterdam.
Pipeline Integrity Enters a New Risk Era - Inspection of Challenging Pipelines, 10–13 March 2026 in Amsterdam - December 19, 2025 - Fleming Events
Fleming Events Launches: Process Control Week: PID Tuning & Advanced Process Control Training, 9–13 March 2026, Amsterdam
Process Industries Face Rising Demand for Precision Control, Energy Efficiency, and Advanced Automation - December 19, 2025 - Fleming Events
Infinity Logistics Back Office Launches Comprehensive Back-Office Solutions for Trucking and Freight Companies
Infinity Logistics Back Office expands its global logistics outsourcing services for trucking and 3PL companies, delivering smarter billing, documentation, and automation solutions. - October 31, 2025 - Infinity IPS
Fleming Events Launches “Digital Quality in Clinical Trials” Training to Address New ICH E6 (R3) GCP Expectations
Fleming Events, a global provider of professional training and industry knowledge programs, has announced its upcoming masterclass Digital Quality in Clinical Trials, scheduled for 22–23 April 2026 in Vienna, Austria. The training comes at a critical time as regulators worldwide increase... - October 28, 2025 - Fleming Events
Remote GeoSystems Secures Patent for Embedding Continuous GPS Data in Video Files Using Software-Based Methods
Remote GeoSystems Secures Patent for Embedding Continuous GPS Data in Video Files Using Software-based Methods, Exponentially Expanding the Availability of MISB/STANAG 4609-spec Full Motion Video to a Wider Audience - July 15, 2025 - Remote GeoSystems, Inc.
2023 Fiber Optic Asset Protection Summit Announced by Infrastructure Resources
The fiber construction boom is causing damage to buried utilities. This Summit brings experts together to discuss solutions. - January 06, 2023 - Infrastructure Resources
BrainDrip, LLC to Introduce Their SG Technologies for the Conversion of Pipelines to Hydrogen and the Localized Storage of Hydrogen, RNG and CO₂ in H2 View Magazine
Announcement of public feature article and brief overview of BrainDrip's SG Technologies. - October 04, 2022 - BrainDrip
Flow Management Devices Welcomes Braden Montalvo
Braden Montalvo Joins FMD as Regional Sales Manager in Houston, Texas - March 19, 2022 - Flow Management Devices
Flow Management Devices Expands Middle East Sales Coverage
Please join FMD in welcoming Faiz Alkalbi as Regional Manager Middle East and North Africa. - February 09, 2022 - Flow Management Devices
Community Values and Reduced Risks Key to New Guiding Principles
Leaders in Energy and Preservation (LEAP) today released Voluntary Practices for Non-Regulated Energy Development Projects. These practices put into action LEAP’s guiding principles for responsible development of energy projects that respect historic places, cultural resources and community... - October 05, 2021 - Leaders in Energy and Preservation
Flow Management Devices Makes Significant Commitment to Expedite Small Volume Prover Delivery
Flow Management Devices, LLC (Flow MD), a unit of IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX), a premier manufacturer of Small Volume Provers, is pleased to announce improved lead times for their two large prover models; the FMD-130 and the FMD-200. Recent updates and improvements to the procurement and... - June 04, 2021 - Flow Management Devices
MIRICO CLOUD Enables Real-Time, Visual Monitoring of Methane Emissions to Help the Oil & Gas Industry Reach Net Zero Goals
Today, MIRICO announced the public release of MIRICO CLOUD to the oil & gas industry. This online platform enables real-time visualisation of emissions data collected from their high precision gas sensing instruments. MIRICO CLOUD takes this data and lets customers visualise the detection,... - May 14, 2021 - MIRICO
Flow Management Devices Small Volume Prover Heading to Calibration Lab in Saudi Arabia
FMD Ships Small Volume Prover to Saudi Arabia for use in Calibration Lab in Damman Industrial City. - April 08, 2021 - Flow Management Devices
Machine Learning (ML) Enabled Detection of Early Stage Failure in Ultrasonic Flow Meters
A Machine Learning based approach to predictive maintenance. - February 04, 2021 - Rogue7
Novara GeoSolutions Awarded the Esri Release Ready Specialty Designation
Novara GeoSolutions (Novara) (www.novarageo.com), a multi-disciplined organization providing solutions for asset management, compliance, integrity management, operational improvement and other geospatial needs, announces it has been awarded the Esri Release Ready Specialty status. This significant... - October 14, 2020 - Novara GeoSolutions
American PetroLog Adds Michael Rutherford as Senior Vice President
American PetroLog, a leader in the transportation and logistics industry, hires Michael Rutherford as their Senior Vice President. American PetroLog provides logistics, transportation and rail to truck transloading throughout the US. - January 16, 2020 - American PetroLog
The FMD Group Appoints New President - Mike Waters Joins The FMD Group
The FMD Group is pleased to welcome James M. (Mike) Waters as President. Mike will be responsible for overseeing all the companies within the FMD Group (Flow Management Devices, Oil and Gas Process Solutions, FMD Fabrication Services, and FMD Distribution and Service). - October 17, 2019 - The FMD Group Of Companies
Michael Latham, PE Joined Bingham & Taylor
Mike Latham, PE joined Bingham & Taylor as Director of Product Engineering and Design. - September 04, 2019 - Bingham & Taylor
Novara GeoSolutions Recognizes the Key Partners Involved in Its Comprehensive Framework of Services & Software Solutions to Support the Pipeline & Utilities Industries
The Novara 360° Framework provides a comprehensive, practical, automated and cost-effective approach to compliance management tailored to an operator’s specific size and complexity. - July 17, 2019 - Novara GeoSolutions
FMD Distribution and Service Welcomes Kevin Fields - Kevin Will Serve as Vice President of Technical Services
FMD Distribution and Service hires Kevin Fields as Vice President of Technical Services for the Houston office. - June 19, 2019 - FMD Distribution and Service
ION PRO Services Places Equipment in Midland, Texas
ION PRO Services locates equipment in Midland, Texas. ION PRO Services has announced that the company has placed Hot Tapping and Line Stop equipment in Midland, Texas to offer improved response times for customers in the region. Deon Botes, ION PRO Services President commented, “We see... - June 06, 2019 - ION PRO Services, LLC
OGV to Host Top Speakers at OTC
OGV announce top speakers at the inaugural OTC Business Breakfast including senior level industry professionals from the UK, Norway and the USA. - March 09, 2019 - Oil and Gas Vision
CoreFund Capital, LLC Appoints Bonnie Castillo New President
On January 9, 2019, freight factoring company, CoreFund Capital, and its sister dispatch company, HardCore Dispatch Services, announced the appointment of Bonnie Castillo as president over each entity. - January 22, 2019 - CoreFund Capital, LLC
Introducing ION PRO Services, LLC a One-Stop-Shop That Combines Core Values with Innovative Hot Tapping Solutions
ION PRO Services, LLC wants you to know they can handle the pressure, up to 5000 psi to be exact. Although a new company, leaders at ION PRO Services are combining a customer-centric culture, values such as truth and transparency, and more than 20 years of experience to offer oil and gas a full... - September 24, 2018 - ION PRO Services, LLC
Novara GeoSolutions Expands the Regulatory Compliance & Integrity Management Department
Clients will find expanded service offerings and office-to-field geospatial solutions to help optimize their operations. - August 29, 2018 - Novara GeoSolutions
Swift020 VTOL Drone Works with Forestry Officials in Japan
The Swift020 UAS successfully flew over densely forested areas within the Ishikawa prefecture in Japan. Working with members of the Ishikawa Prefecture Research Center for Agriculture and Forestry, the local forest cooperative association and key forestry industry leaders, the flights were held... - August 13, 2018 - Swift Engineering Inc.
Swift Engineering Inc. Successfully Flies VTOL Drone Swift020 in Kobe, Japan
Swift Engineering, Inc. flew the first fully autonomous flight demonstration in the port city of Kobe, Japan on July 21, 2018. In attendance during the event was Governor of the Hyogo prefecture, Toshizo Ido, and Mayor of Kobe City, Kizo Hisamoto as well as other government officials and media. The... - August 01, 2018 - Swift Engineering Inc.
Shihang Updates the Bright Annealing Furnace
Shanghai Shihang Copper Nickel Pipe Fitting Co., Ltd., today updated its annealing furnace to improve physical properties of copper nickel pipes, flanges, and fittings. - July 25, 2018 - Shanghai Shihang Copper Nickel Pipe Fitting Co., Ltd.
BanSar Provides Very Competitive and Special Port to Door Shipping Rates from China to Australia
BanSar today began to provide a port to door shipping from China to Australia. - July 18, 2018 - BanSar Freight Forwarding Co., LTD
Novara GeoSolutions Unveils New Geospatial Product in Oil & Gas Industry
StationNav allows users to quickly navigate to pipeline locations, which improves decision-making. - July 03, 2018 - Novara GeoSolutions
Gray Hawk Land Solutions is Proud to Announce the Launch of New Nationwide Integrated Land Services Provider
Gray Hawk Land Solutions, LLC. is a national integrated land services provider. Gray Hawk offers specialized expertise in land, right of way, surveying and database services. Its team of professionals can manage and execute projects of any size, coast-to-coast for clients in the oil & gas, pipeline, DOT, utility and electric transmission sectors by being committed to the use of cutting edge technology, exceptional client service, and timely and efficient project management. - June 26, 2018 - Gray Hawk Land Solutions, LLC
SABIC - Local Content Conference in Houston
SABIC calls on global investors to tap growing business potential in Saudi Arabia at Local Content Conference in Houston. - May 15, 2018 - Marak Alliance LLC
Marak Alliance Appreciation Message - Local Content Conference 2018
Marak Alliance is thankful to all sponsors, speakers and delegates that attended the Local Content Conference held on 01 – 02 May 2018 in Houston, Texas during the OTC week. Marak Alliance looks forward to welcoming you all to the Local Content Conference 2019. - May 15, 2018 - Marak Alliance LLC
Local Content Conference Houston 2018: Keynote Speakers Update
The Local Content Conference Houston 2018 is being held on 01-02 May 2018 at JW Marriott Houston Downtown, 806 Main St., Houston, Texas, USA. 77002. The event will feature presentations from notable speakers on local content from countries including USA, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Mexico, Columbia, Argentina and Nigeria. The networking opportunities and brilliant exchange of ideas on sustainable local content, which will benefit the local economy, and attract FDI will be worthwhile. - April 23, 2018 - Marak Alliance LLC
Novara GeoSolutions Welcomes Heather Rone as Quality Assurance Analyst
Novara announces that Heather Rone has joined the company as a Quality Assurance Analyst assisting with software and data quality. In this new role, she will be reviewing and testing the company’s software products to help ensure the highest quality solutions for our clients. - April 05, 2018 - Novara GeoSolutions
Local Content Conference Houston 2018
The Local Content Conference will take place on 01 - 02 May 2018 at JW Marriott Houston Downtown, 806 Main St., Houston, TX. 77002. Check out https://localcontentotc2018.com for more details about the upcoming Local Content Conference. Learn about investment opportunities connected to local content policies. You'll meet local content experts from Middle East, Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and South America. - March 21, 2018 - Marak Alliance LLC
Karl Kemp Joins Novara GeoSolutions as Director of Software Development
New geospatial solutions for the pipeline industry will enhance asset management strategies. - February 28, 2018 - Novara GeoSolutions
Novara GeoSolutions Unveils a New Website to Connect with the Geospatial Community
Novara’s new website offers quick and easy access to industry geospatial information. The website also has a comprehensive Resources section so that viewers can create an account to gain access to videos, past webinars, publications and product information. - January 09, 2018 - Novara GeoSolutions
American PetroLog, LLC Expands Services with Fleet of Domestic ISO Tanks
American PetroLog, LLC expands their service offering by investing in domestic ISO tankers. This service will provide the chemical industry with reliable and cost effective alternative to the rising costs of traditional over the road tanker trucks. - October 18, 2017 - American PetroLog
American PetroLog is Awarded Texas Mutual Insurance’s Safety Grant
Safety grant has been awarded to American PetroLog's Venus, TX transload and storage terminal serving BNSF Railway. - August 04, 2017 - American PetroLog
New Website to Keep Track of Oil and Gas Projects
An Aberdeen company has created a new website offering news and project tracking for the oil and gas industry. Oil and Gas Vision provides detailed information and full lifecycle intelligence on over 5000 projects in the energy sector. - June 26, 2017 - Oil and Gas Vision
Flow Management Devices Raises the Bar in Small Volume Proving. Introducing the 4th Generation Unidirectional Captive Displacement Prover (SVP).
Flow Management Devices introduces the 4th Generation Unidirectional Captive Displacement Prover with enhanced performance and safety features. - June 09, 2017 - Flow Management Devices
American PetroLog Adds Another Military Veteran
West Point graduate and combat veteran Chris Clark joins American PetroLog team. - May 23, 2017 - American PetroLog
American PetroLog Opens BNSF Transload Terminal in TX
American PetroLog has opened a full service BNSF terminal with bulk liquid, dry bulk and carload transloading and storage capabilities. - May 22, 2017 - American PetroLog
Novara GeoSolutions, LLC Appoints a New Director of Sales
Additional sales support will help clients quickly implement geospatial and asset management solutions. - March 28, 2017 - Novara GeoSolutions
Jim Million Named National Account Executive
Executive allows American PetroLog to expand national customer base. - December 07, 2016 - American PetroLog
ETT Reports 2016 is on Track to be a Record Year for Its Dual Drive Compression Business
Installs At Least 30 Units in 2016 Totaling 150,000 HP, Almost Doubles the Horsepower in Operation Dallas-based Energy Transfer Technologies (ETT), a leader in natural gas compression systems and energy management today announced that 2016 is on track to be a record year for its patented Dual... - September 01, 2016 - ETT
Novara GeoSolutions, LLC. Promotes Neal O’Driscoll as Its New President
Clients can expect increased project collaboration and new Esri-based geospatial solutions. Novara GeoSolutions, LLC. (Novara) today has announced it has promoted Neal O’Driscoll as its new president. O’Driscoll will be responsible for overseeing all of Novara’s strategic direction, diversified geospatial offerings through collaboration with CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA). - August 25, 2016 - Novara GeoSolutions
Global Tank Truck Conference (GTTC 2016), Sponsored by Amthor International, to be Held October 6 – 8, 2016
The first Global Tank Truck Conference (www.GlobalTankTruckConference.com), sponsored by Amthor International, will be held October 6-8 at the Grandover Resort and Conference Center in Greensboro, NC. The theme of the GTTC 2016 conference is Diversification in a Changing Economy. The purpose of the... - June 11, 2016 - Amthor International
American PetroLog Expands Into Lafayette, LA
With a new office centrally located in the Gulf South, American PetroLog is positioned to serve their customer base in Louisiana and Texas. - May 19, 2016 - American PetroLog