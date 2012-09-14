PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Third Major Green Apple Environment Award for Waste King Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, was named a winner in this year’s Green Apple Awards, at a ceremony held in the Houses of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster, in London on November 25. Rewarding environmental best practice and open... - December 04, 2019 - Waste King

Shred for Hunger: BEST Shredding Will Donate $0.01/Lbs Through the Month of November It’s time to Shred – for hunger. This November, BEST Shredding will donate $0.01 for each pound of paper shred in support of food banks in Vancouver, Victoria, Red Deer, Calgary and Edmonton. - November 03, 2019 - BEST Shredding

International Professional Squash Tournament in Tring Sponsored by Waste King Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, has become one of the sponsors of the 2019/20 PSA World Tour, the international squash circuit organised by the Professional Squash Association (PSA). This month, the PSA World Tour tournament comes to Tring... - October 05, 2019 - Waste King

INSERV, Inc. Passes Asbestos Inspection INSERV, Inc. underwent an inspection from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Office of Air Quality. Inspection came back with no violations. - September 25, 2019 - INSERV, Inc.

Waste King in Local Football Sponsorship Deal Waste King recently signed a sponsorship deal for the 2019/20 season with Pitstone and Ivinghoe Junior Football Club’s Under 15 Girls’ Team. - June 28, 2019 - Waste King

Waste King Takes Care of the Waste from Oktoberfest While the thousands of visitors to this year’s London Oktoberfest got stuck in to authentic German beer and food, as well as finding time to listen to live music and enjoy the ambience of the festival, the event posed different challenges for the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling... - November 08, 2018 - Waste King

Waste King Helps Make a Young Boy’s Garden Dreams Come True Waste collection and recycling services specialist, Waste King, is one of four companies which have collaborated to help Tristan, a five-year old boy in Milton Keynes who has Down’s Syndrome, to play safely in his own garden. - November 02, 2018 - Waste King

R3eWaste Partners with Sonora Quest Laboratories R3eWaste, a Phoenix-based, electronic recycling company is partnering with Sonora Quest Laboratories to provide them with a one-stop recycling solution at zero cost. - October 12, 2018 - R3eWaste

Waste King Helps to Make Tristan’s Dream Garden Possible Waste King, an environmentally friendly company specialising in waste collection and recycling services for both domestic and commercial customers, has joined forces with local organisations to help Tristan, a young boy in Milton Keynes who has Down’s Syndrome and has faced a number of tough challenges... - August 04, 2018 - Waste King

Bluetector Receives $1.3 Million to Bring Its Manure Solution to Market Swiss agri-tech company Bluetector has received a total of $ 1.3 million in a Series A financing round. The money came from the company's existing shareholders. Bluetector will use the new funds primarily to to push ahead with its market entry in Germany, which is affected very hard by the manure crisis. - July 22, 2018 - Bluetector

CMM Ingenieria Updates Its Technology to Make Biodiesel Fuel at Low Cost in Farms and Small Business Making biodiesel at low cost is possible with the SAVOIA BD JET batch process. Crude oil direct from screw presses and used cooked oil are used as a feedstock. - May 16, 2018 - CMM Ingenieria

CMM Ingenieria Introduces the Innovative W-2-E Plants Using No Sorted Municipal Solid Waste as Fuel Updated and affordable technology to reach a complete disposal of the MSW "as collected in the streets," producing renewable energy from 15 to 1500kw each. No prior sorting needed. An innovative anti-pollution treatment allows to release innocuous fumes through a high stack. - May 16, 2018 - CMM Ingenieria

Recon Services Inc Named Recycler of the Year 2018 Plexus Recycling Technologies, ZenRobotics, and Komptech Americas would like to congratulate Walter Biel of Recon Services Inc, Austin TX. Walter has been named Construction Demolition Recycling Association’s Recycler of the year for 2018. He will receive his award at the C&D World Show in... - January 31, 2018 - Plexus Recycling Technologies

Recent Case Studies Show Selective Technologies Inc. Unique Method to Provide Water Treatment Solutions is Potent Several University Studies Have Shown This California-Based Company Utilizes Eco-friendly, Low-Maintenance Method to Provide Water Treatment Solutions to the Dairy, Agricultural and Industrial Sectors. - October 23, 2017 - Selective Technologies Inc

O6 Environmental Awarded State of Missouri Contract O6 Environmental is pleased to announce receipt of the recently awarded State of Missouri, Hazardous Substance Cleanup and Disposal contract # CS170840003. As a State of Missouri preferred use contractor, O6 ENV will be working with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MODNR) to provide both... - August 10, 2017 - O6 Environmental Services

New eCommerce Website Dedicated to Greywater Reclamation Systems & Alternative Water Harvesting americangreywatersystemsllc.com is a new website where you can purchase greywater reclamation system kits and alternative water harvesting kits. - May 30, 2017 - American Greywater Systems, LLC

ERA Providing Free Services for Cisco Operators Creating Free Services to Benefit Cisco Network Operators and Students of Calgary - May 10, 2017 - Electronic Recycling Association

Sustane to Install PK Clean’s Plastic to Fuel Plant in Nova Scotia Renewable waste companies PK Clean Technologies, Inc. and Sustane Technologies Inc. have executed an EPC Contract to install a plastic to synthetic diesel plant in Chester, Nova Scotia, Canada. The build is expected to be completed in December 2017 and the first fuel output delivered by early 2018. PK... - May 09, 2017 - PK Clean Technologies

Local Non Profit Launches Free Computer Building Workshop for Youth ERA unveils Parts to PC, a workshop aimed at getting kids involved in creating tech early. - February 25, 2017 - Electronic Recycling Association

Bridging the Digital Divide: The Calgary Bridge Foundation for Youth to Receive 100 Donated Laptops ERA and Hitachi Solutions Canada, Ltd. partner to provide a truckload of donated tech. - February 08, 2017 - Electronic Recycling Association

Radon Exposure is Leading Cause of Lung Cancer Among Non-Smokers January is National Radon Action Month and Waukesha County health officials are encouraging homeowners to check their home's radon levels. Exposure to radioactive radon gas is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers nationwide. “Radon is an easily mitigated heath risk. The small cost... - January 05, 2017 - Waukesha County Recycling

Community Assistance Group to Receive Tech Donation on Giving Tuesday The Electronic Recycling Association to present 14 computers to Manitoba’s Riverton & District Friendship Centre. - November 26, 2016 - Electronic Recycling Association

Family Emergency Shelter to Receive Tech Donation on Giving Tuesday The Electronic Recycling Association to present 11 computers to Calgary’s Inn from the Cold. - November 25, 2016 - Electronic Recycling Association

A New Regional SolarOrganite® Biosolids Treatment Facility is Being Installed in Central Florida by Double C Bar Ranch A New Regional SolarOrganite® Biosolids Treatment Facility in Central Florida. Double C Bar Ranch near St. Cloud is currently having a SolarOrganite® Biosolids Treatment Facility installed on their 4,000 acres to protect the environment and make a Class AA/EQ State Licensed Fertilizer. It will be up and running in just a few months. - November 15, 2016 - Solarorganite, LLC

Plexus Recycling Technologies and Recon Service Inc. Partner Up to Change the Future of Waste Sorting with ZenRobotics Unit Plexus Recycling Technologies announces that Austin recycling company, Recon Services Inc./973 Materials will be the first facility in the US to install a ZenRobotics sorting line in their C&D Recycling Facility. “Plexus Recycling Technologies is extremely excited to work with Recon Services... - November 15, 2016 - Plexus Recycling Technologies

Door to Door Secure Hard Drive Shredding Arrives in Toronto The Electronic Recycling Association launches mobile hard drive shredding in Ontario. - November 12, 2016 - Electronic Recycling Association

Old Computers Getting a Second Chance in Toronto The Electronic Recycling Association announces a new full-service depot in Toronto. - November 09, 2016 - Electronic Recycling Association

Bio-Oxygen Exhibiting at HVAC 2016 Construction Week Show Air filtration and purifier company to be exhibitor in UK. - October 19, 2016 - Bio-Oxygen

Tech-Centered "21st Century Rehab Project" Gives Calgarians with Disabilities a Boost The Electronic Recycling Association donates computers, servers and phones to the Rehabilitation Society of Calgary. - August 28, 2016 - Electronic Recycling Association

Hazmat Training Comes to Ontario Environmental Resource Center, the leading provider of environmental and safety training, will present mandatory hazardous waste and DOT training in Ontario, CA. - August 02, 2016 - Environmental Resource Center

Hazmat Training Comes to Richmond Environmental Resource Center, the leading provider of environmental and safety training, will present mandatory RCRA and DOT training in Richmond, VA. - August 02, 2016 - Environmental Resource Center

The Action Environmental Group, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Pequannock Disposal Company, Inc. The Action Environmental Group, provider of non-hazardous waste management and recycling services for New York City, Northern New Jersey, Rockland and Orange County, New York; today announced the completion of its acquisition of Pequannock Disposal Company, a Morris County, New Jersey based waste management company. - July 27, 2016 - The Action Environmental Group

Hazmat Training Comes to Indianapolis Environmental Resource Center, the leading provider of environmental and safety training, will present mandatory RCRA and DOT training in Indianapolis, IN. - July 26, 2016 - Environmental Resource Center

Hazmat Training Comes to Birmingham Environmental Resource Center, the leading provider of environmental and safety training, will present mandatory RCRA and DOT training in Birmingham, AL. - July 19, 2016 - Environmental Resource Center

Hazmat Training Comes to Dallas Environmental Resource Center, the leading provider of environmental and safety training, will present mandatory RCRA and DOT training in Dallas, TX. - July 13, 2016 - Environmental Resource Center

Hazmat Training Comes to Greensboro Environmental Resource Center, the leading provider of environmental and safety training, will present mandatory RCRA and DOT training in Greensboro, NC. - July 12, 2016 - Environmental Resource Center

The Show Must Go On: Tech Donation Helps a Popular Vancouver Charity The Electronic Recycling Association donates refurbished computers to the Vancouver Fringe Festival. - July 09, 2016 - Electronic Recycling Association

Hazmat Training Comes to Cleveland Environmental Resource Center, the leading provider of environmental and safety training, will present mandatory RCRA and DOT training in Cleveland, OH. - July 06, 2016 - Environmental Resource Center

Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response and Hazmat Training Comes to the Raleigh, NC Area Environmental Resource Center, the leading provider of environmental and safety training, will present mandatory 24-Hour HAZWOPER, DOT and IATA training in Cary, NC. - July 06, 2016 - Environmental Resource Center

National IT Association Partners with Tech Refurbisher to Bring Computer Hardware to Fort McMurray Fire Victims Non-profit tech association rallies to form accessible computer donation program aimed at replacing equipment lost in May wildfires - July 06, 2016 - Electronic Recycling Association

Hazmat Training Comes to Macon Environmental Resource Center, the leading provider of environmental and safety training, will present mandatory RCRA and DOT training in Macon, GA. - June 30, 2016 - Environmental Resource Center

Hazmat Training Comes to Anaheim Environmental Resource Center, the leading provider of environmental and safety training, will present mandatory RCRA and DOT refresher training in Anaheim, CA. - June 21, 2016 - Environmental Resource Center

Hazmat Training Comes to Raleigh Environmental Resource Center, the leading provider of environmental and safety training, will present mandatory RCRA and DOT training in Raleigh, NC. - June 21, 2016 - Environmental Resource Center

Hazmat Training Comes to Dayton Environmental Resource Center, the leading provider of environmental and safety training, will present mandatory RCRA and DOT training in Dayton, OH. - June 14, 2016 - Environmental Resource Center

5 Star OFS, LLC Announces Acquisition of Two SWD Facilities in the Eagle Ford Shale 5 Star OFS, LLC, which owns a growing portfolio of commercial salt water disposal facilities throughout the Eagle Ford Shale, announces the acquisition of two SWD facilities previously owned and operated by Karis Resources. - June 11, 2016 - 5 Star OFS

Hazmat Training Comes to Irvine Environmental Resource Center, the leading provider of environmental and safety training, will present mandatory RCRA and DOT training in Irvine, CA. - June 09, 2016 - Environmental Resource Center

Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response Training Comes to the Raleigh Area Environmental Resource Center, the leading provider of environmental and safety training, will present mandatory 40-Hour HAZWOPER training in Cary, NC. - June 09, 2016 - Environmental Resource Center

Tech Donation to Enhance Job-Skills Training for Disadvantaged Manitobans The Electronic Recycling Association donates 30 computers to EDGE Skills Centre. - May 27, 2016 - Electronic Recycling Association

Hazmat Training Comes to Chattanooga Environmental Resource Center, the leading provider of environmental and safety training, will present mandatory RCRA and DOT training in Chattanooga, TN. - May 25, 2016 - Environmental Resource Center