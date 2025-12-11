Recent Headlines
Within Waste Treatment & Disposal
Mozart Devco LLC Announces Plans to Build a 10 MW Waste-to-Energy Plant in North Central New Mexico
Mozart Devco LLC (“Mozart”), a developer of clean energy infrastructure, today announced plans to construct a 10-megawatt (MW) waste-to-energy facility on tribal lands in North Central New Mexico. The project is being developed in collaboration with Ohkay Owingeh and the North Central... - December 11, 2025 - Mozart Devco
Waste King Women’s Perspectives on Waste Management
The UK-wide waste management specialist and equal opportunities employer, Waste King, has revealed that a substantial number of its growing workforce are women. - March 20, 2025 - Waste King
Waste King Bucks the Trend by Investing and Growing
Waste King, the UK-wide waste management specialist, is bucking the trend within the UK waste industry for previously independent companies being subsumed into European-owned conglomerates. - March 14, 2025 - Waste King
TriHaz Solutions Launches Sharps Disposal Program
TriHaz Solutions, in partnership with Star Pharmacy, has launched a community sharps disposal program. Safe, compliant sharps waste disposal is a challenge for individuals. Here's what the two companies are doing to provide a safe, convenient solution in parts of northern Alabama and southern Tennessee. - April 04, 2024 - TriHaz Solutions
Green Apple Award Winner, Waste King, Becomes Green World Ambassador
At a ceremony held in the Houses of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster, in London, at the end of November, Waste King was named a winner of this year’s Green Apple Environment Awards. The awards celebrate environmental best practice and are open to any organisation, community or... - December 06, 2023 - Waste King
Thomas Coletto, a BIM/VDC Leader in Water Treatment and Semiconductor Facilities, Visits Autodesk University on His 10th Anniversary in the Industry
Coletto participated in Autodesk University 2023. This convention was held November 13-15 in Las Vegas and is the premier conference for AEC, manufacturing, media, and construction industries. This was a milestone for Coletto, as he celebrated his tenth anniversary in the construction industry. He marked the occasion by attending the Autodesk University event, where he was promotion to an executive of business development for his private construction company. - November 28, 2023 - Thomas-Coletto
Waste King Helps Hightown Keep Its Carbon Footprint to a Minimum
Hightown Housing Association (HHA) has increased its commitment to working with Waste King to improve the efficiency and cleanliness of its waste collection and disposal processes, while also being environmentally friendly and keeping the charitable housing association’s carbon footprint to a... - September 15, 2023 - Waste King
Waste King Reports Rising Revenue and Jobs
Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, is experiencing huge growth in its business despite the current challenging market conditions. - August 10, 2023 - Waste King
Mega Composting Arrives in Westward Ho!
Earth Friendly Foodware (EFF) is today announcing Westward Ho! Park as the exclusive UK community testing site for the newly launched HOTBIN Mega Composter. As a North Devon Biosphere Business Partner, EFF is committed to promoting, wherever possible, composting waste as an alternative to landfill to help protect local soils. - June 15, 2022 - Earth Friendly Foodware
Pro Rubbish Removal Supports Brisbane Green Rubbish Recycling Awareness Week
Raising Awareness for the Planet’s Fragile State Pro Rubbish Removal Brisbane, a highly-rated rubbish removal company, is proud to announce the launch of its Brisbane Green Rubbish Recycling Awareness Week. The initiative is to help raise awareness for proper green rubbish disposal... - May 24, 2022 - Pro Rubbish Removal Brisbane
Pro Rubbish Removal Brisbane Encouraged Homeowners to Continue to Recycle Right
Experts Push to Bring Brisbane to Forefront of Sustainability Movement. Today, Pro Rubbish Removal Brisbane called attention to the ever-growing importance of recycling. As the world attempts to push toward a more sustainable future, it has become more crucial than ever to diligently adhere to the... - April 07, 2022 - Pro Rubbish Removal Brisbane
New Eco-Friendly Electric Vehicles Join Waste King’s Expanding Fleet
Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, has started regenerating its vehicle fleet by investing in its first electrically powered trucks. In addition, it has added two "junk removal" vehicles to its fleet, which is growing following... - October 15, 2021 - Waste King
Local Waste Management Company Launches New Website to Serve Customers
Your Local Trashman, Inc., metro Atlanta’s premier waste management provider, today announced the launch of its new website. The new domain, yourlocaltrashman.com, will create a seamless, user-friendly experience to best serve its customer base. “We are thrilled to be launching our new... - September 28, 2021 - Your Local Trashman
ACME-Advanced Tek, LLC Asset Integrity Management Announces Its Corrosion-Based Training Programs Are Now Available Online
A great opportunity to help the Energy Industry meet training requirements & improve the capabilities of those who are concerned about corrosion and how to mitigate it's effect on production casing, pipelines, steam generators, gas plants and much more. - September 09, 2021 - ACME-Advanced Tek, LLC
Fire Rover Launches Early Detection Solution for Landfills, Wildfires & More
Fire Rover has launched an early detection solution for landfills, adding to its offerings of early detection and fire elimination solutions. The new solution, OnWatch, is a remotely monitored, wireless early detection unit that utilizes a combination of thermal cameras and Fire Rover agents to... - August 23, 2021 - Fire Rover
Regreen Technologies Proprietary Waste to Energy Zero Landfill Technology Named as One of the Food Logistics’ 2021 Top Green Providers Winner
Leading Zero-Waste Modernization in Green Energy creation by processing on a scale of 1 ton per hour to 52 ton per hour based on equipment setup. Creating a minimal time, size and labor requirements to achieve big and immediate results. Regreen Technologies is your partner and advisor for today's green energy solutions, demonstrating technology-based sustainability solutions to reduce emissions, eliminate waste, promote recycling, and bring a circular economy to reality with zero-landfills. - June 26, 2021 - The Waste Agency
Waste King Removes 180 Sacks of Waste After Roadside Litter-Pick
Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, has collaborated with its near neighbour and competitor company, Camiers Waste Management, to clear up litter from the verges and hedgerows of roads close to both companies’ headquarters, in Long Marston, near Tring, Hertfordshire. - March 04, 2021 - Waste King
Captain Tom Moore Becomes a Waste King Customer
Chart-topping centenarian Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised some £32m to help the UK's National Health Service during the coronavirus pandemic, has become a Waste King customer - thanks to the BBC. - September 17, 2020 - Waste King
IX Water Launches SEC Regulated Crowdfunding for Products to Treat Wastewater Produced by Oil and Gas Industry
IX Power Clean Water, Inc. announced today that it is raising funds through a SEC-regulated crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine (StartEngine.com/Ix-Water) to enter the market with its machines that clean highly contaminated water produced by oil and gas recovery, mining, and other industries. - May 23, 2020 - IX Power
Shinsan, a Water Treatment System and Sea Water Purifier System Company, to Advance Into China Market
Shinsan, a Water Treatment System and Sea Water Purifier System Company, expects successful advance into the China market with its advanced technology and prior exports experience in the South America region. - February 18, 2020 - Shinsan
Third Major Green Apple Environment Award for Waste King
Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, was named a winner in this year’s Green Apple Awards, at a ceremony held in the Houses of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster, in London on November 25. Rewarding environmental best practice and... - December 04, 2019 - Waste King
Shred for Hunger: BEST Shredding Will Donate $0.01/Lbs Through the Month of November
It’s time to Shred – for hunger. This November, BEST Shredding will donate $0.01 for each pound of paper shred in support of food banks in Vancouver, Victoria, Red Deer, Calgary and Edmonton. - November 03, 2019 - BEST Shredding
International Professional Squash Tournament in Tring Sponsored by Waste King
Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, has become one of the sponsors of the 2019/20 PSA World Tour, the international squash circuit organised by the Professional Squash Association (PSA). This month, the PSA World Tour tournament comes to... - October 05, 2019 - Waste King
INSERV, Inc. Passes Asbestos Inspection
INSERV, Inc. underwent an inspection from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Office of Air Quality. Inspection came back with no violations. - September 25, 2019 - INSERV, Inc.
Waste King in Local Football Sponsorship Deal
Waste King recently signed a sponsorship deal for the 2019/20 season with Pitstone and Ivinghoe Junior Football Club’s Under 15 Girls’ Team. - June 28, 2019 - Waste King
Waste King Takes Care of the Waste from Oktoberfest
While the thousands of visitors to this year’s London Oktoberfest got stuck in to authentic German beer and food, as well as finding time to listen to live music and enjoy the ambience of the festival, the event posed different challenges for the environmentally friendly waste collection and... - November 08, 2018 - Waste King
Waste King Helps Make a Young Boy’s Garden Dreams Come True
Waste collection and recycling services specialist, Waste King, is one of four companies which have collaborated to help Tristan, a five-year old boy in Milton Keynes who has Down’s Syndrome, to play safely in his own garden. - November 02, 2018 - Waste King
R3eWaste Partners with Sonora Quest Laboratories
R3eWaste, a Phoenix-based, electronic recycling company is partnering with Sonora Quest Laboratories to provide them with a one-stop recycling solution at zero cost. - October 12, 2018 - R3eWaste
Waste King Helps to Make Tristan’s Dream Garden Possible
Waste King, an environmentally friendly company specialising in waste collection and recycling services for both domestic and commercial customers, has joined forces with local organisations to help Tristan, a young boy in Milton Keynes who has Down’s Syndrome and has faced a number of tough... - August 04, 2018 - Waste King
Bluetector Receives $1.3 Million to Bring Its Manure Solution to Market
Swiss agri-tech company Bluetector has received a total of $ 1.3 million in a Series A financing round. The money came from the company's existing shareholders. Bluetector will use the new funds primarily to to push ahead with its market entry in Germany, which is affected very hard by the manure crisis. - July 22, 2018 - Bluetector
CMM Ingenieria Updates Its Technology to Make Biodiesel Fuel at Low Cost in Farms and Small Business
Making biodiesel at low cost is possible with the SAVOIA BD JET batch process. Crude oil direct from screw presses and used cooked oil are used as a feedstock. - May 16, 2018 - CMM Ingenieria
CMM Ingenieria Introduces the Innovative W-2-E Plants Using No Sorted Municipal Solid Waste as Fuel
Updated and affordable technology to reach a complete disposal of the MSW "as collected in the streets," producing renewable energy from 15 to 1500kw each. No prior sorting needed. An innovative anti-pollution treatment allows to release innocuous fumes through a high stack. - May 16, 2018 - CMM Ingenieria
Recon Services Inc Named Recycler of the Year 2018
Plexus Recycling Technologies, ZenRobotics, and Komptech Americas would like to congratulate Walter Biel of Recon Services Inc, Austin TX. Walter has been named Construction Demolition Recycling Association’s Recycler of the year for 2018. He will receive his award at the C&D World Show... - January 31, 2018 - Plexus Recycling Technologies
Recent Case Studies Show Selective Technologies Inc. Unique Method to Provide Water Treatment Solutions is Potent
Several University Studies Have Shown This California-Based Company Utilizes Eco-friendly, Low-Maintenance Method to Provide Water Treatment Solutions to the Dairy, Agricultural and Industrial Sectors. - October 23, 2017 - Selective Technologies Inc
O6 Environmental Awarded State of Missouri Contract
O6 Environmental is pleased to announce receipt of the recently awarded State of Missouri, Hazardous Substance Cleanup and Disposal contract # CS170840003. As a State of Missouri preferred use contractor, O6 ENV will be working with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MODNR) to provide... - August 10, 2017 - O6 Environmental Services
New eCommerce Website Dedicated to Greywater Reclamation Systems & Alternative Water Harvesting
americangreywatersystemsllc.com is a new website where you can purchase greywater reclamation system kits and alternative water harvesting kits. - May 30, 2017 - American Greywater Systems, LLC
ERA Providing Free Services for Cisco Operators
Creating Free Services to Benefit Cisco Network Operators and Students of Calgary - May 10, 2017 - Electronic Recycling Association
Sustane to Install PK Clean’s Plastic to Fuel Plant in Nova Scotia
Renewable waste companies PK Clean Technologies, Inc. and Sustane Technologies Inc. have executed an EPC Contract to install a plastic to synthetic diesel plant in Chester, Nova Scotia, Canada. The build is expected to be completed in December 2017 and the first fuel output delivered by early 2018. - May 09, 2017 - PK Clean Technologies
Local Non Profit Launches Free Computer Building Workshop for Youth
ERA unveils Parts to PC, a workshop aimed at getting kids involved in creating tech early. - February 25, 2017 - Electronic Recycling Association
Bridging the Digital Divide: The Calgary Bridge Foundation for Youth to Receive 100 Donated Laptops
ERA and Hitachi Solutions Canada, Ltd. partner to provide a truckload of donated tech. - February 08, 2017 - Electronic Recycling Association
Radon Exposure is Leading Cause of Lung Cancer Among Non-Smokers
January is National Radon Action Month and Waukesha County health officials are encouraging homeowners to check their home's radon levels. Exposure to radioactive radon gas is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers nationwide. “Radon is an easily mitigated heath risk. The small... - January 05, 2017 - Waukesha County Recycling
Community Assistance Group to Receive Tech Donation on Giving Tuesday
The Electronic Recycling Association to present 14 computers to Manitoba’s Riverton & District Friendship Centre. - November 26, 2016 - Electronic Recycling Association
Family Emergency Shelter to Receive Tech Donation on Giving Tuesday
The Electronic Recycling Association to present 11 computers to Calgary’s Inn from the Cold. - November 25, 2016 - Electronic Recycling Association
A New Regional SolarOrganite® Biosolids Treatment Facility is Being Installed in Central Florida by Double C Bar Ranch
A New Regional SolarOrganite® Biosolids Treatment Facility in Central Florida. Double C Bar Ranch near St. Cloud is currently having a SolarOrganite® Biosolids Treatment Facility installed on their 4,000 acres to protect the environment and make a Class AA/EQ State Licensed Fertilizer. It will be up and running in just a few months. - November 15, 2016 - Solarorganite, LLC
Plexus Recycling Technologies and Recon Service Inc. Partner Up to Change the Future of Waste Sorting with ZenRobotics Unit
Plexus Recycling Technologies announces that Austin recycling company, Recon Services Inc./973 Materials will be the first facility in the US to install a ZenRobotics sorting line in their C&D Recycling Facility. “Plexus Recycling Technologies is extremely excited to work with Recon... - November 15, 2016 - Plexus Recycling Technologies
Door to Door Secure Hard Drive Shredding Arrives in Toronto
The Electronic Recycling Association launches mobile hard drive shredding in Ontario. - November 12, 2016 - Electronic Recycling Association
Old Computers Getting a Second Chance in Toronto
The Electronic Recycling Association announces a new full-service depot in Toronto. - November 09, 2016 - Electronic Recycling Association
Bio-Oxygen Exhibiting at HVAC 2016 Construction Week Show
Air filtration and purifier company to be exhibitor in UK. - October 19, 2016 - Bio-Oxygen
Tech-Centered "21st Century Rehab Project" Gives Calgarians with Disabilities a Boost
The Electronic Recycling Association donates computers, servers and phones to the Rehabilitation Society of Calgary. - August 28, 2016 - Electronic Recycling Association
Hazmat Training Comes to Ontario
Environmental Resource Center, the leading provider of environmental and safety training, will present mandatory hazardous waste and DOT training in Ontario, CA. - August 02, 2016 - Environmental Resource Center