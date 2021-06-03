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Kermit Highfield Louisville Suggested Usage of Palm Oil for Popcorn
Kermit Highfield in Louisville, KY, USA, who is vice president for business development of Consumer Products Corporation, says that the company had been importing and distributing olive oil from Spain, Italy and Turkey for years. Their clients are food service companies, restaurants and various foodstuff manufacturers. While Consumer Products offered a line of sauces and barbeque items, the proliferation of olive oil in the marketplace was keeping pace with sales growth. - June 03, 2021 - Southern Food and Snacks
Kermit Highfield in Louisville Tells Whether Snacking is Good or Bad for You
Southern Food and Snacks president Kermit Highfield says eating can help keep your appetite levels on a balanced, particularly on days when your dinners are separated further separated. Nonetheless, it's critical to settle on solid nibble decisions. Eating a bite is superior to allowing yourself to turn out to be voraciously ravenous. This can prompt helpless food decisions and abundance calorie consumption. - April 27, 2021 - Southern Food and Snacks
Milford Valley, Sandra’s Chicken Brands Honor Mothers with Rose Giveaway
Consumers can nominate a mother to receive a dozen roses on Mother’s Day. - March 08, 2021 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms, Inc. Launches Enhanced Strain of Parent Stock for INDUX® Integrated Duck Production System
The improved white Pekin duck offers greater egg production, hatch and livability. - February 10, 2021 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms Introduces Sous Vide Duck Breast for Foodservice
Versatile, fully cooked product offers easier prep and healthy menu options. - February 10, 2021 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms Invites Consumers on Culinary Adventure with Duck Dishes from Around the World
Social media campaign explores unique flavors of duck dishes from across the globe. - February 04, 2021 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms Donates 25 Tons of Poultry for Local Hunger Relief
Throughout 2020 Maple Leaf Farms donated tons of poultry products to Indiana food banks and pantries. - December 09, 2020 - Maple Leaf Farms
New Maple Leaf Farms Website Highlights Story Behind the Duck
The site highlights the company’s vertically integrated farm-to-fork process and its first Black Friday sale. - November 23, 2020 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms Gives Inside Look at Duck Farming and Operations
Farm-to-fork campaign to feature virtual tours of farms and facilities. - October 22, 2020 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms Operation Operator Rebate Promotion Extended
Program supports restaurant operators and caterers with rebate on duck products. - October 14, 2020 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms Duck Featured in World Food Championships Event on the Cooking Channel
Food sport docuseries to air on TV Oct. 3, 2020. - September 30, 2020 - Maple Leaf Farms
Sandra's Celebrates National Chicken Month While Celebrating the Earth
The chicken brand's Upcycle campaign focuses on sustainability. - September 18, 2020 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms to Share "Story Behind the Duck" in September Webinar
Webinar is part of its Operation Operator program for the foodservice industry. - September 05, 2020 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms Laboratory Earns International Accreditation
Its BTC laboratory has been accredited in accordance with the international standard ISO 17025. - September 02, 2020 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms Feed Mill Earns Industry Recertification
Feed mill located in Syracuse, Indiana has been recertified for the prestigious Safe Feed/Safe Food program. - August 30, 2020 - Maple Leaf Farms
CES Unveil Brand Refresh With New Logo
Cutting Edge Services Ltd launch a clean and contemporary new brand mark. - May 13, 2016 - CES
CES Launches All-New Ecommerce Website
Cutting Edge Services Ltd announces the launch of their redesigned responsive ecommerce website. - April 30, 2016 - CES
CES Appoint New Engineering Manager
Cutting Edge Services Ltd have appointed Mike Woods as Engineering Manager. - August 02, 2015 - CES
CES Continues Pattern of Growth with New Recruits
Cutting Edge Services Ltd announces the creation of new jobs as a result of continued growth - July 23, 2015 - CES
Maple Leaf Farms to Launch Its 2013 Duck Recipe Contest
“Strut Your Duck” Recipe Contest calls for creative recipes using Maple Leaf Farms duck products. - August 28, 2013 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms Launches 2013 Chef Recipe Contest
Professional chefs and culinary students may enter the Discover Duck Recipe Contest now through June 7, 2013. - April 12, 2013 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms Announces 2012 Video Recipe Contest Winners
Citrus Sesame Duck with Snappy Cherry Soba Noodles recipe takes top prize in the Maple Leaf Farms “Strut Your Duck” Video Recipe Contest. - December 12, 2012 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms All Natural Rendered Duck Fat
Discover the Culinary Benefits of Cooking with Duck Fat from Maple Leaf Farms - October 27, 2012 - Maple Leaf Farms
Entry Deadline Approaching for the 2012 Maple Leaf Farms Video Recipe Contest
Enter the “Strut Your Duck” Video Recipe Contest by Nov. 1, 2012 - October 21, 2012 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms Announces Winners of 2012 Chef Recipe Contest
Ale and Apple Duck Banderillas Appetizer Takes Top Prize in 2012 Discover Duck Chef Recipe Contest. - September 07, 2012 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms Launches Its 2012 Video Recipe Contest
“Strut Your Duck” Video Recipe Contest calls for creative recipes using Maple Leaf Farms duck products. - September 07, 2012 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms “Thrill for Your Grill” Summer Contest
Share your favorite BBQ memory with Maple Leaf Farms for a chance to win prizes - July 11, 2012 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms Lends Support to NFL’s Effort to Stamp Out Hunger
“Locally Grown” Scores Big at the Taste of NFL - February 02, 2012 - Maple Leaf Farms
Duck, Down & Above to Hold Grand Opening
The new Maple Leaf Farms company retail store will hold its grand opening on Saturday, December 10th - December 07, 2011 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms Announces Winners of Chef Recipe Contest
Chef Greg Reggio of New Orleans Takes Top Prize in The 2011 Discover Duck Chef Recipe Contest - November 21, 2011 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms Launches Its 2011 Video Recipe Contest
“Strut Your Duck” Video Recipe Contest calls for creative recipes using Maple Leaf Farms duck products. - August 17, 2011 - Maple Leaf Farms
Deadline Approaching for Discover Duck Chef Recipe Contest
Enter the Maple Leaf Farms Discover Duck Chef Recipe Contest by August 5, 2011 - July 20, 2011 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms "Thrill for Your Grill" Summer Contest
Share your favorite July 4th celebration for a chance to win prizes. - June 08, 2011 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms Discover Duck Chef Recipe Contest
For chefs and culinary students, the 2011 Discover Duck Chef Recipe Contest calls for innovative recipes using Maple Leaf Farms duck - June 04, 2011 - Maple Leaf Farms
MLF Biotech Expands Food Safety Testing Services
Biotech firm helps food and animal health industries ensure safety of end products with toxin testing. - December 22, 2010 - Maple Leaf Farms
Thanksgiving and Christmas Dinner Will Impress This Year with a Hickory Chip Smoked Whole Goose Available Only from Schiltz Foods
Schiltz Foods, America’s largest goose farmer, introduces a hickory chip smoked whole goose for the 2010 holiday season. - October 20, 2010 - Schiltz Foods
Maple Leaf Farms Debuts New Duck Sausage Products
Ground duck and duck sausage added to foodservice product line - July 09, 2010 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms Launches Video Duck Recipe Contest
“Strut Your Duck” Video Recipe Contest calls for creative recipes using Maple Leaf Farms duck products. - June 19, 2010 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms Launches Chef Recipe Contest
The 2010 Discover Duck Chef Recipe Contest calls for innovative, easy recipes using Maple Leaf Farms duck. - June 04, 2010 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms Duck Product Named Finalist in Specialty Food Competition
Fully Cooked Duck Leg Florentine Selected as 2010 sofi™ Silver Finalist. - April 25, 2010 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms Simply Duck Products Now at Closeout Prices
Convenient fully cooked Maple Leaf Farms duck products offered at a reduced price online. - April 15, 2010 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms Duck Wing Drummettes Now Available to Purchase Online
Maple Leaf Farms Duck Wing Drummettes are easy to prepare for an appetizer, entree or snack. - February 17, 2010 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms Introduces Convenient Duck Breast Meat Product
A new versatile boneless, skinless duck breast meat product saves you time and effort in the kitchen. - November 26, 2009 - Maple Leaf Farms
Maple Leaf Farms Duck Wings Receive Spirit of Innovation Award
Duck wings from Maple Leaf Farms has received a Spirit of Innovation Award at the Prepared Foods New Products’ Conference 2009. - September 27, 2009 - Maple Leaf Farms