Myst E-Cigs, winner of the 2017 & 2018 Fort Worthy awards for Best Vapor Shop and recipient of “Best of 2018” from FW Weekly, is taking a new name. - November 08, 2018 - Steamist
Kapp & Peterson, Ltd. and Laudisi Enterprises, Inc. are pleased to announce that Laudisi, a U.S.-based retailer, distributor, and manufacturer of premium pipes and pipe tobacco, will purchase Kapp & Peterson, specifically the Peterson pipe factory and the Peterson of Dublin shop on Nassau Street. - July 20, 2018 - Laudisi Enterprises Inc.
Aging Room Solera using a different method of aging. - June 07, 2016 - Boutique Blends Cigars
Cuban born cigar maker Rafael Nodal to visit New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, to include participation in Cigar Aficionado's Annual "Night to Remember" benefit. - March 31, 2016 - Boutique Blends Cigars
Boutique Blends Cigars is proud to announce the promotion of Charlie Lopez to the position of Director of Sales. - September 01, 2015 - Boutique Blends Cigars
Alliance Cigar (a Division of Humicon LLC) announces the exclusive partnership with Boutique Blends Cigars to introduce a new size of the Aging Room Quattro F55 to its exclusive collection of DeSocio sizes.
The new Quattro F55 DeSocio is a preferido box press 47 x 5.75. This shape was first introduced... - July 10, 2015 - Boutique Blends Cigars
Shon Brooks wins award and adds to the historic legacy of the 5 Star Diamond Sandals Resort which was the hideaway for Ian Fleming. - June 29, 2015 - S.O.B cigars
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is sending the Brooks Entertainment Inc. brands on Orion’s first rocket launch to planet Mars. The Brooks Financial/Entertainment/Technology Corporation is set to arrive first to planet Mars in weightless space with NASA. While S.O.B cigars have been shipped and ready for launch in a "Trial By Fire" at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas (USA) and the Westin Hotels and Resorts in Puntacana (DR). - December 01, 2014 - S.O.B cigars
Shon Brooks of Brooks Entertainment Inc. invents top rated S.O.B™Dominican cigar while in the mist of launching a new television channel with Cox Media. Shon Brooks, helped increase the highest NCAA Championship Nielsen Ratings after signing a ESPN Cox Media contract for March Madness. He is also one of the (IMDB) Internet Movie Database (SEO) search engine optimization traffic leaders and now becomes one of Smoke Magazine’s top 36 cigar manufacturers in the world! - July 16, 2014 - S.O.B cigars
New Ecuador Edition Petit Lancero provides a distinctive, complex flavor profile. - June 04, 2014 - REINADO Cigars
The partnership provides tobacconists and cigar smokers greater access to REINADO's world-class "Grand Empire Reserve" Nicaraguan puro cigars. - April 16, 2014 - REINADO Cigars
NuvoCig is pleased to announce the release of its new slim e-cigar. The NuvoCig e-cigar is a smoke-free product that simulates the cigar smoking experience, without the lingering smell and other negative side effects of tobacco cigars. The introduction of the e-cigar into the NuvoCig product line represents the company’s ongoing product development and its stake in the rapidly growing and diversifying electronic cigarette industry. - February 28, 2014 - NuvoCig
Billion Dollar "Stick" for the S.O.B™ Cigar and Republic Technologies LLC. - February 17, 2014 - S.O.B cigars
Vapor Digest's companion website VaporDigest.com launched today, delivering comprehensive, accurate, and unbiased information on the e-cigarette industry. - January 28, 2014 - Vapor Digest
No flame. No smoke. The Nuvo electronic cigarette is a smoke-free product that delivers the pleasures of smoking, without the negative side effects of tobacco cigarettes. - December 13, 2013 - NuvoCig
Boutique Blends Cigars is announcing the selection of the new blend to be released as the new Aging Room Small Batch Quattro T59, chosen with input from retail consumers. - December 10, 2013 - Boutique Blends Cigars
Villiger Cigars North America based in Charlotte N.C. is proud to welcome Fabian Barrantes as the new Director of Marketing effective Monday October 21st 2013. "I'm excited to be working with a creative genius like Fabian," said Roy MacLaren.
His extensive knowledge and creativity will be... - October 23, 2013 - Villiger Cigars
Nicaraguan manufacturer and seller of 1502 Cigars, Global Premium Cigars, is pleased to announce their new giveaway. For the first time ever, Global Premium Cigars is making their exclusive premium ashtray available to the public with a fan giveaway. The ashtray was previously available only to select cigar retailers. - September 09, 2013 - Global Premium Cigars
V2 Cigs dominates the market when it comes to electronic cigarettes. V2 Cigs and their sister company, Vapor Couture, are consistently mentioned as the preferred brand of electronic cigarettes among e-cig users. With over a million sold, V2 Cigs is regarded as the biggest online seller. As a smoke free choice over traditional cigarettes, they give customers what they’re looking for in quality, product innovation, flavor choices, and price. - August 21, 2013 - V2 Cigs
The Dominican Republic - Punta Cana Hard Rock Casino exposes the S.O.B™ Dominican cigar brand. - July 12, 2013 - S.O.B cigars
92 rating and a distinctive smoking experience drive the Grand Empire Reserve's accelerated growth - July 12, 2013 - REINADO Cigars
New lines launching! Aging Room Small Batch M21 FFortissimo, the Aging Room WildPack, the Aging Room Maduro, the Aging Room Minis and the Swag S Maduro - June 28, 2013 - Boutique Blends Cigars
The Dominican Republic Names Shon Brooks' "S.O.B Brand" for Excellence, Quality, Vision and Inspiration. - May 03, 2013 - S.O.B cigars
Electronic cigarette supplier Totally Wicked has been awarded both the 2013 Editor’s Choice Award and the 2013 Reviewboard Best Buy Award. - April 30, 2013 - Totally Wicked
The Taino aborigines of the Dominican Republic attributed spiritual qualities to smoking tobacco during their ancient rituals. It was believed that smoking the tobacco leaf would elevate them to "Turei," translated literally as "Heaven." Hispaniola Cigars is proud to announce that... - January 26, 2013 - Hispaniola Cigars
REINADO Grand Empire Reserve receives critical acclaim and acknowledged as one of the best cigars in 2012 by three cigar industry experts. - January 08, 2013 - REINADO Cigars
America's World Tobacco Expo is pleased to announce the global destination location of their 2013 event in Reno, Nevada. America Tobacco World Expo will convene at Grand Sierra Resort, March 28-31, 2013. - December 08, 2012 - America World Tobacco Expo
Industry participants eagerly await the Grand Empire Reserve from REINADO - July 03, 2012 - REINADO Cigars
Boutique Blends Cigars announces the introduction of Oliveros Sun Grown Reserve. The Oliveros SGR was released at the IPCPR show in Las Vegas last year on a limited basis.
It was named one of the best 2011 IPCPR releases by many of the cigar bloggers, and was included in the list Top Cigars of 2011... - March 28, 2012 - Boutique Blends Cigars
Oliveros Cigars is proud to announce the launch of a new company, Boutique Blends Cigars, LLC on March 1, 2012. The new company underscores the refocused vision on providing the best premium, boutique cigar lines on the market today. Current lines include Swag Cigars and Aging Room Small Batch cigars. - February 29, 2012 - Boutique Blends Cigars
Two promotions offer big savings during the month of February. - February 03, 2012 - V2 Cigs
V2 introduces its new V2 Disposable Electronic Cigarettes and launches their January promotion. - January 25, 2012 - V2 Cigs
V2 Cigs has partnered up with Wired Magazine to showcase their e-cigarette Starter Kit which includes all the basics needed to start enjoying the smoke free devices. The kit and e-cig will be on display at the Wired Store, available for purchase online and from the magazine’s holiday inset. - November 17, 2011 - V2 Cigs
Ad Features Single-Use Electronic Cigarette - November 09, 2011 - V2 Cigs
Long-Awaited Product Hits Web Stores for the Holidays 2011. - November 02, 2011 - V2 Cigs
Contrary to FDA recommendations that electronic cigarette users should switch to FDA-approved smoking cessation products, new research confirms that the change could reverse the health gain achieved. - August 31, 2011 - V2 Cigs
REINADO® receives a 91 rating from Smoke Magazine and announces two new sizes, the Habanito and El Emperador, to further broaden the choices available to cigar smokers. - July 14, 2011 - REINADO Cigars
Teka Puro of Istanbul Tobacco has signed a multi-year agreement with Rafael Nodal of Oliveros Cigars to provide consulting services and serve as the exclusive International representative for all Teka products. - September 08, 2010 - Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars Distributors
Innovative brand employs unique fermentation to produce an upscale, distinguished blend. - August 05, 2010 - REINADO Cigars
Due to rising demand despite turbulent economic times, Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars significantly increases production. - June 27, 2010 - Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars Distributors
A new, all Dominican cigar from Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars. "Not your father's Dominican cigar!" All ligero, full bodied with fantastic flavor. - June 24, 2010 - Habana Cuba Oliveros Cigars Distributors
Crown7.com introduces smokers to an alternative cigarette in these challenging times - August 19, 2009 - Crown7.com
Graham Cracker, the fifth flavor to be introduced by Hookah-Hookah this year is expected to boost sales and increase the company’s exposure in a competitive market. - May 16, 2009 - Hookah-Hookah.com
American shisha manufacturer, Hookah-Hookah continues to offer new world of taste and satisfaction with over 50 smooth flavors. - May 15, 2009 - Hookah-Hookah.com