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Within Textile Furnishings Mills
Rhody Rug Stands with Ukraine; Creates Limited Edition Braided Rug to Support the Efforts in Ukraine
Rhody Rug, manufacturer of fine braided rugs since 1987 in Lincoln, RI, creates 2 limited edition rugs to support the efforts in Ukraine. For over 35 years, Rhody Rug has been manufacturing braided-texture area rugs and accessories with the highest quality standards in the industry. Rhody Rug... - June 21, 2022 - Rhody Rug
New Year, New Rental Offerings - Bergen Linen Finding New Ways to Support Restaurant Industry
Bergen Linen, a commercial linen provider, releases latest rental offerings for the restaurant industry. For the Food and Beverage industry, last year proved to be a challenging time. During the early part of the lockdown, the local, family-owned and operated business looked for ways to support... - January 27, 2021 - Bergen Linen
Davlyn Group Acquires Norfab-Amatex
Davlyn Group, a portfolio company of Emko Capital, today announced that it has acquired Norfab-Amatex, a leading provider of technical textiles and composites for the personal protective equipment (PPE) and industrial markets. Norfab designs and manufactures heat and cut resistant textiles for... - December 05, 2020 - Davlyn Group
Nazmiyal Auctions Teams with Elisabeth Parker
Nazmiyal Auctions and Elisabeth Parker have teamed up to work hand in hand and provide an exciting new antique rug and textile auction venture. - May 11, 2020 - Nazmiyal Collection
Eqodry USA to Launch Eqodry® Reticulated Foam in the United States
Eqodry USA will launch a new line of thermally reticulated smart foam products to the U.S. market at the upcoming Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) Marine Fabricators Conference to be held in Daytona Beach, Fla., January 9-11, 2020. The open cell structure of Eqodry® -... - December 18, 2019 - Eqodry USA
Nazmiyal Antique Rug Auction to be Held November 7
Nazmiyal Auctions is holding their third antique and vintage rug auction on November 7, 2019. - October 21, 2019 - Nazmiyal Collection
22 Retailers Named Finalist for Home Furnishings Association 2019 Retailer of the Year Awards
The Home Furnishings Association has announced 22 finalists for the Association’s annual Retailer of the Year, Emerging Star and Trailblazer awards, the most coveted and influential retail honors in the furniture industry. The finalists, who range from Top 100 stores to local, family-owned... - October 19, 2019 - HFA
Exciting New Launch of Nazmiyal Auctions Site
Nazmiyal Antique Rugs announces the launch of new rug auction site, nazmiyalauctions.com - July 15, 2019 - Nazmiyal Collection
4 Tips on How to Identify Genuine Antique Persian Rugs by Doris Leslie Blau
Although antique Persian rugs stand out quite substantially from other types of carpets due to their intricate weaves, high-quality materials, and meticulously executed classic patterns, it may still be a challenge for a layman to pick an authentic, oriental Persian piece. In the world’s markets, one may come across many counterfeits. How to identify a real deal? Here are five steps prepared by the Doris Leslie Blau Rugs Gallery. - March 01, 2018 - Doris Leslie Blau
Helser Brothers Launches New Metro Drapery Hardware
Helser Brothers, a manufacturer of drapery hardware for the interior design trade, has recently launched its much-awaited Metro line of drapery hardware. - August 18, 2017 - Helser Brothers Inc.
#NazmiyalGivesBack! Helping Kids with Life Threatening Illnesses Find the Light - Nazmiyal Antique Rugs Launches New Philanthropic Endeavor with The Pinwheel Project!
Nazmiyal Antique Rugs in NYC is doing its part to help make the world a better place. Teaming up with a tiny but mighty foundation: The Pinwheel Project, Nazmiyal will be working hard to bring much need joy to kids with with life threatening illnesses who are forced to endure long term hospital stays and palliative care. - April 19, 2017 - Nazmiyal Collection
Esmaili Rugs and Antiques, Inc., a High-End Rug Store, Opens Second Location in Park Cities, Located in Dallas, TX
Esmaili Rugs and Antiques, Inc. celebrates the opening of its second location in Park Cities, Dallas. In opening this new store, Mr. Ali Esmaili hopes to fill the needs of interior designers and rug enthusiasts who enjoy a fresh and fashion forward style - there's even a nice selection of Mid-Century Modern Moroccan rugs. Esmaili's rug gallery in Dallas' affluent Park Cities location offers a full line of captivating rugs. - June 17, 2016 - Esmaili Rugs and Antiques, Inc.
Exciting Antique Rug Auction Creates Buzz in NYC and You Are Invited
For the first time ever, Bonhams Auction House and Nazmiyal Collection - the global source for antique rugs, are joining forces to launch one of the most exciting antique and vintage rug auctions ever! - March 24, 2016 - Nazmiyal Collection
The Rug Stores Has Launched a Dedicated Section for Discounted Rugs
The Rug Stores Launch 'Rugs for Sale' Discount Page Brimming with Unmatched Offers. Having served the Lanarkshire community with courtesy and expertise for over two decades, and opened the doors to online customers just as graciously many years since, The Rug Stores are pleased to announce that... - October 08, 2015 - The Rug and Flooring Stores
Steven Fisher Joins Father as Partner in Abbey Carpet & Floor
Steven Fisher joined his father Steve Fisher as a business partner at Abbey Carpet & Floor earlier this year. Abbey Carpet & Floor has served the carpet and ceramic tile needs of the Harrisburg community for over 30 years. - July 21, 2015 - Abbey Carpet & Floor
Creative Matters Unveils New Online Showroom Featuring Inspired Custom Carpets and Wallpaper
For more than 25 years, Creative Matters, known for its fairly traded custom carpets and wallpaper, has been the go-to design house for some of the world’s leading interior designers and architects and their clients, including Tom Ford, Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior. Making it easier for people everywhere to delve into its creations, the firm today announced the launch of an inviting new website. - February 04, 2015 - Creative Matters Inc.
In 2015, Spruce Up Your Home with Timeless and Chic Antique Persian Heriz Serapi Rugs
Antique Persian Heriz Serapi and Bakshaish rugs are the perfect mix of trendy and timeless for home decorating in 2015. This year, designers are forecasting large scale patterning, bold florals, and the mixing of classic and contemporary home accents as some of the hottest interior design trends. - January 13, 2015 - Nazmiyal Collection
Free Shipping for Rug Cleaning Available Now at Pearson Carpet Care
Pearson Carpet Care is excited to announce the launch of its new Free Shipping program, which sees the company handle all shipping costs for fine rugs that need a clean. The service is available nationwide now. - December 24, 2014 - Pearson Carpet Care
Limited Edition Carpets by Kosta Boda
In partnership with CarpetVista, Europe’s market leader in carpets, Kosta Boda has come forth with a series of limited carpets designed by Sweden’s most renowned glass designers. - September 06, 2014 - CarpetVista AB
How the Nazmiyal Antique Rug Gallery Advanced with Their Online Marketing
Published by ArtDaily.org - July 10, 2014 - Nazmiyal Collection
Los Angeles Company Rug Ideas Launches Free App
LA’s leading rug experts now come in a multi-feature mobile app. - June 12, 2014 - Rug Ideas
Introducing Revive
1956 by Tai Ping Teams with Acclaimed Graffiti Artist Paul “Moose” Curtis to Launch a Bold New Hospitality Collection - May 03, 2014 - 1956 by Tai Ping
Create Trendsetting Custom Rugs with FeltBallRug.com's New Site Functionality
Customers are now able to create their own rug variations on the FeltBallRug.com website. In addition to the 15 standard options, it is now possible to choose from 65 additional colours to design a unique product. - August 16, 2013 - Felt Ball Rugs International Limited
eCowhides Rolls Out Big Overstock Sale on Genuine Cowhide Rugs
eCowhides has announced the launch of a huge sale offering up to 60% off on its genuine, grade A cowhide rugs and pillows. - August 02, 2013 - eCowhides
Wholesale Home Textiles Enters in the Online Business
Wholesale Home Textiles are proud to announce the launch of their new online business arm. - July 04, 2013 - Wholesale Home Textiles
Local Business to Participate in Expo
Pearson Carpet Care announces that they will be at the Lake Houston Business Expo on March 26 at the Humble Civic Center from 11 am to 6 pm. The Lake Houston Business Expo is an opportunity for businesses to market their products and services to other businesses. The Trade Symposium, held in... - February 21, 2013 - Pearson Carpet Care
Creative Matters Inc. to Exhibit at Forza Tappeti: The Rug Revolution
Award-winning Canadian design firm, Creative Matters Inc., will exhibit hand-knotted rugs from its celebrated Art Day and Aerial collections at Forza Tappeti: The Rug Revolution on April 17 to 20 during Milan Design Week. The firm of 12 female artists received an exclusive invitation from the... - March 23, 2012 - Creative Matters Inc.
Beljen Mills Introduces Large Framed Woven Wall Art
Proprietary system enables the shipping via small parcel services of framed tapestries up to size 6 feet x 9 feet. - July 17, 2010 - Beljen Mills, Inc
Drape Kings Hires Business Development Manager
Meredith Greene will Lead Sales and Development Activities for New Washington, DC Metro Office. - July 14, 2010 - Drape Kings
Doris Leslie Blau Gallery to Launch Contemporary Samarkand Collection
New Collection Uses Recycled Wool to Re-imagine Antique Designs - March 06, 2010 - Doris Leslie Blau
Magic Rugs Inc. Announces the Grand Opening of Their Newly Designed Website
Adminrugs.com offers the world an exquisite array of Persian, Oriental and Antique Rugs at drastically reduced prices. - December 24, 2009 - Magic Rugs Inc.
On October 1, 2009 Nazmiyal Will be Holding Their Second in a Series of Antique and Decorative Rug Auctions
For the price of a new rug, clients are able to purchase an antique rug. An antique rug is an investment; it possesses value. This value appreciates with time, providing the buyer with a piece of the utmost quality and rarity at incredibly reduced prices. An unbeatable opportunity, these prices are at their lowest, offering clients the chance to acquire antique rugs at prices comparable, if not lower than new rugs. Which begs the question: “Why buy the new when you can get the original?” - September 04, 2009 - J. Nazmiyal Inc.
Triad Expands It's Line to Ease Window Treatment Woes
The Inventor of the E-Z Curtain Rod Bracket Has Answered the Requests of It's Customers. - August 02, 2009 - Triad
This is Not Your Mother's Curtain Rod Bracket
Almost everyone who sees this innovation has the reaction of "it's so simple why didn't anyone think of it sooner?" - June 23, 2009 - Triad
Tufenkian Introduces Kevin Walz Showroom Exclusive
New carpet collection by celebrated artist and designer - June 11, 2009 - Tufenkian Artisan Carpets
Tufenkian Introduces New Construction and Organic Process
Naturally fashionable, timeless and green. What's not to love? - June 04, 2009 - Tufenkian Artisan Carpets
InterfaceFLOR Launches New Campaign Showcasing “the 5th Wall”
InterfaceFLOR, the world’s largest manufacturer of carpet tiles has launched new brand campaigns in Australasia, designed to change the perception of carpet tiles from a functional but unremarkable flooring finish, to a creative design palette for the floor. - May 15, 2009 - InterfaceFLOR
College Students Report on Dorm Bed Sheets: “Not as Nice as at Home”
In an online survey conducted with college students across the country, CampusBedding.com found that 50 percent are not satisfied with the sheets on their dorm room beds. When asked for the source of their dissatisfaction, 59 percent answered, “Not as nice as my sheets at home.” - January 23, 2009 - CampusBedding.com LLC
MAC Carpet to Present New Carpets and Rugs Creation Designs in Domotex 2009
New carpets and rugs creation designs will be presented by MAC Carpet - the leading manufacturer of tufted and printed mats, carpets and rugs in the 20th Domotex Hannover the Biggest flooring fair in the world that will take place during 17-20 January 2009 in Hannover, Germany. In Domotex Hannover... - January 14, 2009 - MAC Carpet
MAC Carpet to Participate in Domotex Hannover 2009
MAC Carpet - the leading manufacturer of tufted printed carpets and rugs – announced lately that it will participate in the 20th Domotex Hannover, that will take place during 17-20 January 2009 in Hannover, Germany. With 45,000 visitors from the retail trade and skilled crafts, as well as... - December 21, 2008 - MAC Carpet
Wear-Dated® Explores Home Design, Color
In home design, color plays a major role, offering depth, dimension and even luxury to any décor. Wear-Dated carpet fiber provides homeowners with a wealth of ways to explore the rich benefits of color, from its Field Guide to Color 2008 Color Folio to the Wear-Dated Web site’s... - November 14, 2008 - Wear-Dated
Online Rug Shopping Service Offering Latest in Rugs, RugsToMyDoor.com, Launches New Website
RugsToMyDoor.com, a website service that focuses on shipping specialty rugs, has recently redesigned and re-launched their website in order to better serve customers. - September 06, 2008 - Rugs to My Door
Yumi & Laurie Launches Spa-Quality Organic blanQuette™ Collection
The Y&L blanQuette™ with its trend-setting designs and fashion forward colors fills a unique niche in the organic market. Luxury buyers are finding the blanQuette™ an ideal compliment to their home environment. - April 04, 2008 - Yumi and Laurie
Yaga New Collection of Fashion Wear "Bella Donna" - Alchemy of Fabrics
Yaga textile studio presented a new collection of fashion wear at the "Fashion Week in Moscow" organized under the support of the Association of High Fashion and prêt-a-porter, the Moscow authorities, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russian Federation. It was a bright event in cultural life of Russia’s capital that attracted many experts, representatives of mass media, and guests. - January 23, 2008 - Yaga textile design studio
Elegant Handmade Western Pillows : Sales Will Benefit Humane Society
New line of luxury pillows available immediately. Handmade in USA by artisans. - October 16, 2007 - Ze + Me Luxury Pillows
Hill & Co Launches Website
This year’s exciting launches include their Stock website where you can search on style, size, price, etc. Fantastic New Contemporary and 'Transitional designs' - Traditional styles with a contemporary twist in both colour or scale. - October 11, 2006 - Hill & Co
Modular Kaleidoscape Carpet Tile™ Transforms Flooring Design, Installation and Economics for the Hospitality Industry
Binvetec's new Kaleidoscape Carpet Tile will be showcased at the HD Boutique Expo in Miami Beach September 18-19. See the tiles in action at Booth #1872. - September 14, 2006 - Binvetec