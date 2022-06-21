For the price of a new rug, clients are able to purchase an antique rug. An antique rug is an investment; it possesses value. This value appreciates with time, providing the buyer with a piece of the utmost quality and rarity at incredibly reduced prices. An unbeatable opportunity, these prices are at their lowest, offering clients the chance to acquire antique rugs at prices comparable, if not lower than new rugs. Which begs the question: “Why buy the new when you can get the original?” - September 04, 2009 - J. Nazmiyal Inc.