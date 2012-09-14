PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Hiney Underwear is Here to Change the Game. And Your Delicates. Hiney, a men’s subscription box, delivers fresh boxer briefs directly to your door as often as you need them at a great price. - February 20, 2018 - Hiney Underwear

Amerisewn - Twenty Employees Participating in English as a Second Language Course Amerisewn receives a grant to offer English as a second language to employees; all of whom are participating. - November 08, 2017 - Amerisewn

Meta Wear on Its Way to Turn Every Athlete’s Dream Into Reality Making Waves for a While Now, the Company Has Finally Started an Indiegogo Campaign for Its Long Anticipated Heat-Sensitive, Color Changing Active Wear. - July 14, 2017 - Meta Wear LLC

Jovani Debuts 2017 Prom Collection Jovani, leading fashion retailer, has just released their 2017 dress collection for high school prom. - November 19, 2016 - Jovani Fashion

New Fashion Company Strives to Take the Norm Out of "Inexpensive Means Low Quality" The Canadian fashion industry is large, containing a number of Canadian owned fashion companies with only 25% of manufacturing being done within Canada. - May 11, 2016 - Sassy Classy Fashion

Neo Victorian Collection Launches on Brand New Website Australian Designer, Suzanne Harward has launched her brand's new website featuring the Neo-Victorian Capsule Collection. - May 01, 2016 - Suzanne Harward

Jovani Announces the Launch of Their New Apps for iPhone and Android Designer dress brand Jovani announces the release of a brand new app for Android and Apple devices. - March 01, 2016 - Jovani Fashion

Chef Works Teams with Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival to Outfit Star-Studded Culinary Lineup Chef Works, a leading provider of culinary apparel to professional chefs and home cooks alike, announced today its role as the official supplier of chef attire for the Ninth Annual Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival, to be held December 10-13 in locations throughout the Palm Beaches. Throughout the... - December 05, 2015 - Chef Works

Chef Works, Inc. Provides $10,000 Charitable Grant to Washington, DC-based Israel Manor Inc. Chef Works, Inc., a global leader in the design and manufacturing of culinary apparel, announced that its charitable giving arm, Chef Works Cares, awarded a $10,000 grant to Israel Manor Inc. (IMI), a Washington, DC-based non-profit whose mission is to serve as a beacon of hope and empowerment and contribute to the growth and prosperity of every resident within Ward 5 and the District of Columbia at large. - December 04, 2015 - Chef Works

Epic Group Startup Fashionablyin Connects Fashion Industry Principals Epic Group is pleased to announce the launch of Fashionablyin.com founded by Mumbai based entrepreneur, Tarun Thadani. The purpose of Fashionablyin is to make the fashion eco-system a better place. To his fashion industry background, Tarun Thadani connected his knowledge of today's modern technology. - November 09, 2015 - Fashionablyin

Chef Works Dresses 5 of the Country's Top Young Chefs as They Square Off on FYI's "Man vs. Child" Chef Works, Inc., a global leader in the design and manufacturing of culinary, hospitality, and wait staff uniform apparel solutions, announced today that the company will serve as the official costume supplier which includes chef coats and aprons for season 1 of the FYI network’s popular cooking... - October 17, 2015 - Chef Works

Chef Works Announces New Retail Sales Program for Popular Urban Line of Culinary Aprons Chef Works, Inc., a global leader in the design and manufacturing of culinary apparel, today announced the implementation of a new retail sales program aimed at expanding its reach within the non-professional culinary marketplace. While best known as a leading culinary apparel supplier within the restaurant... - October 10, 2015 - Chef Works

Chef Works Teams with AmeriPride Services to Offer Its Culinary Apparel to AmeriPride Food & Beverage Customers Chef Works, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of culinary apparel, announced today plans to begin offering its popular Chef Works core branded front-of-house, wait staff, and back-of-house products to clients of AmeriPride Services, a leading textile rental services and supply company in... - October 09, 2015 - Chef Works

Chef Works to Provide Charitable Grants of $5,000-$25,000 to Accredited 501c3 Organizations Chef Works, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of culinary apparel, today announced that it is now accepting applications for the 2016 Chef Works Cares charitable giving program. Now in its second year, Chef Works Cares will award grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 to non-profit organizations in three key areas of focus. - September 30, 2015 - Chef Works

Chef Works Teams with WGBH-TV for 4th Annual Taste of WGBH Food & Wine Festival Chef Works, a leading provider of culinary apparel to professional chefs and home cooks alike, announced today its role as the official supplier of chef attire for Boston’s 4th annual Taste of WGBH Food & Wine Festival. As part of its role in this year’s event, Chef Works will outfit all 200+ of the participating food and beverage artisans in its newly released, fashion-forward Boulder Bib Apron. - September 20, 2015 - Chef Works

Chef Works to Serve as Official Culinary Apparel Provider for Hawai'i Food & Wine Festival Chef Works, a leading provider of culinary apparel to professional chefs and home cooks alike, announces its participation in the fifth annual Hawai’i Food & Wine Festival (HFWF), to be held August 29 – September 13. A partner of the event since its inaugural year, Chef Works celebrates... - September 06, 2015 - Chef Works

Chef Works to Serve as Official Culinary Apparel Provider for 5th Annual Los Angeles Food & Wine Festival For the fifth consecutive year, Chef Works, a leading provider of culinary apparel to professional chefs and home cooks alike, will serve as the official culinary apparel sponsor of the 2015 Los Angeles Food & Wine Festival, to be held August 27-30. The company will also host the LAFW after party,... - August 27, 2015 - Chef Works

Bhopal Celebrates the Success of 3-Day Gitanjali Trust Forever Bhopal Style Week 2015 Mumtaz Khan played the perfect Host Designer for Bhopal Style Week, which was aimed to creatively present the new dress collections of Famous Fashion Designers across the country. - August 14, 2015 - Mumtaz Khan

Bhopal Based Celebrity Fashion Designer Brings Eco-Friendly Fabric in Fashion Mumtaz Khan, a renowned name in fashion designing, has used eco-friendly fabric in around 20 national and international fashion weeks. - July 18, 2015 - Mumtaz Khan

Eco-Fashion Couture Brand, GREEN EMBASSY, Joins Elite Runway Lineup at Vancouver Fashion Week from September 28 to October 4, 2015 Australian Fashion Brand to Showcase New Spring/Summer 2016 Collection Again During Vancouver Fashion Week - June 18, 2015 - GREEN EMBASSY

All Uniform Wear Store Grand Opening. A Family Event Hosted by a Family Business Built Over the Course of 30 Years. Serving the Communities That Helped Build Their Brand. All Uniform Wear is very excited to be opening a newer, larger store to meet all of their clients uniform needs. With over 22 locations in the state of Florida, All Uniform Wear gives back to the communities they serve. They established the AUW Kids Foundation, which offers $15,000 college scholarships to graduating high school seniors. Come out and support them, help them give back. - April 30, 2015 - All Uniform Wear

Chef Works Teams with California’s Top Culinary Talent for the 2104 Food & Wine Festival Palm Desert™ Chef Works, a leading provider of culinary apparel to professional chefs and home cooks alike, announces its participation in the 2015 Food & Wine Festival Palm Desert™, to be held March 27-29 in California’s Coachella Valley. - March 28, 2015 - Chef Works

TAC SHIELD® Donates to Wounded Warriors TAC SHIELD®, a manufacturer of proven tactical gear, donates a percentage of profits through the Warrior Program in support of wounded warriors through organizations such as the Wounded Warrior Project®, Hope for the Warriors and Home for our Troops. TAC SHIELD is committed to supporting our... - October 30, 2014 - Military Products Inc

TAC SHIELD® Introduces Single-Point 1.25" Bungee Shock Sling II™ TAC SHIELD® is introducing their new and innovative single point sling combo, Shock Sling II™ II™. Their new Controlled Stretch bungee design offers excellent control while shooting and at rest. This Shock Sling II™ system keeps the weapon tight while supporting aggressive transitions... - October 29, 2014 - Military Products Inc

TAC SHIELD® Introduces Warrior™ 2N1 Rifle Sling TAC SHIELD® designed a new “Warrior™ 2N1 Rifle Sling” offering the best of both Two Point attachment and Single Point attachment in a comfortable padded rifle sling. The top quality 1.25” webbing offers improved strength and abrasion protection. Operators can quickly change... - October 29, 2014 - Military Products Inc

TAC SHIELD Announces Release of 2015 Catalog TAC SHIELD® has released their 2015 catalog. This 24 page printed catalog is packed full of TAC SHIELD®’s full product line as well as new gear for military, law enforcement and shooting enthusiasts. Request a free catalog or view the digital version at www.tacshield.com/catalog. The new... - October 09, 2014 - Military Products Inc

Chef’s Roll and Chef Works® Forge Important Partnership Two locally based San Diego, CA companies partner and take a global approach to benefit chefs worldwide. - August 23, 2014 - Chef Works

Military Products, Inc. Announces Corporate Membership to Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Military Products, Inc. is proud to announce its new corporate membership to the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) the Braxton Bragg Chapter. Having a corporate membership will provide the company a gateway to get to know and better support the men and women fighting for this country. Because... - June 22, 2014 - Military Products Inc

TAC SHIELD Introduces “Firearms Cleaning” TAC SHIELD is introducing the latest product category addition: “Firearms Cleaning”. This new category comes fully stocked with a variety of cleaning products to meet both military and law enforcement needs. TAC SHIELD knows having a clean weapon is key to unit readiness and mission accomplishment,... - June 22, 2014 - Military Products Inc

TAC SHIELD® Introduces Precision Engineered Heavy Duty Bi-Pods TAC SHIELD® is introducing their new line of precision engineered standard and pivoting heavy duty Bi-Pods for active shooters. High grade aluminum components are matched with a tough and durable matte finish ensuring a lifetime of shooting performance and protection. - May 02, 2014 - Military Products Inc

DARK by DBG Fall/Holiday 2014 Fashion Show DARK by DBG will be showcasing their new Fall/Holiday 2014 collections in New York City. - April 29, 2014 - DBG Apparel LLC

TAC SHIELD® is Introducing the "Operators Admin Pouch" TAC SHIELD® is introducing the new “Operators Admin Pouch.” This innovative design offers Operators a mobile work station mounted comfortably on vest. The 1000 denier construction provides superior strength, keeping gear safe in the most extreme conditions. TAC SHIELD Operators Admin... - April 04, 2014 - Military Products Inc

TAC SHIELD® Introduces "Arm/Leg ID Wallet" TAC SHIELD® is introducing the new "Arm/Leg ID Wallet." This proven design provides a hands free identification solution for any mission. The 2 adjustable straps are universally sized for comfort and quick adjustment. Dual hook and loop compartments allow for storing identification, cash,... - March 11, 2014 - Military Products Inc

TAC SHIELD® Introductions "Tactical Wallet" TAC SHIELD® is introducing the latest in field gear, the “Tactical Wallet.” This simple bi-fold design provides a durable solution for extreme conditions. The large bill fold compartment provides storage for cash and important documents. Four card slots accommodate credit cards, business... - March 07, 2014 - Military Products Inc

Green Embassy to Present Fashion Line at Seattle’s "Everybody Every Body Fashion Show" Eco Friendly Designer to Bring Runway to Life with “Night in the Bush Series.” - March 01, 2014 - GREEN EMBASSY

TAC SHIELD Black Tactical Nylon Products Are Introduced to the Law Enforcement Teams. Proven in the Battlefields by Marines, TAC SHIELD Nylon is Made by Proud Americans. TAC SHIELD brand of American Made Tactical Nylon Gear is now offered to the Law Enforcement community in black. After years of proven support of our Warfighters in battlefields across the world, TAC SHIELD is now supporting our American Law Enforcement at the Federal, State and Local level. TAC SHIELD nylon is Made by Proud Americans. - September 14, 2013 - Military Products Inc

Emerging Artist Vows to Preserve Artistic Expression in Children Glenda Freeman strives to teach others the value of creative expression. - March 25, 2013 - Glenda's Art, Furniture & Jewelry

L.A. Clothing Designers Sheena Gao and Laura Krusemark Jumpstart Their Unique International Citizen Design House Fashions on Kickstarter.com Laura Krusemark and Sheena Gao, co-founders of International Citizen Design House, a cutting edge clothier, have chosen crowd-funding as a way to connect directly with their audience, who they consider active people with a passion for life, love and traveling. International Citizen clothing is sophisticated, yet breezy, a comfort/casual wear that packs and travels well, is silk screened in 5 languages and fonts, and bears patches, flag logos, and specialty tags of many nations. - October 23, 2012 - International Citizen Design House

Marc Kaufman Furs NYC Designer Fur Fashion Event July 21, 2012 RSVP On July 21st, 2012 @ 7PM Marc will be presenting a new designer fur collection, using a selection of Russian fur designers. In this collection Marc Kaufman Furs will have fabulous mink coats, awesome mink strollers and spectacular mink jackets. This event will have original one of a kind fur garments that cannot be duplicated. The fashion show will start at 7PM. RSVP. - July 03, 2012 - Marc Kaufman Furs

Fur Prices Continue to Increase According to Marc Kaufman Furs The fur prices continue to rise due to strong global demand. Russian and Chinese buyers have been the largest fur buyers this year, increasing the overall cost of fur pelts over 50 Percent. - April 30, 2012 - Marc Kaufman Furs

Gypsy ‘05’s Ethereal Bohemia Hits the Runway Gypsy ’05 Unveils the Fall 2011 Men’s and Women’s Collection in a Transcendent Fashion Show. - March 26, 2011 - Gypsy 05

Designer Roderick Tung Creates 200 Thread Count Tuxedo Shirt for Award Season Luxury shirting brand TUNG has taken the Tuxedo shirt to the next level. TUNG is offering a limited edition 200-thread count Tuxedo shirt imported from Italy just in time for award season. Most people are aware of thread count in correlation to bedding. In the fashion world 200 thread count is the highest... - December 20, 2010 - Roderick Tung

Designer Kareen Borgella to Debut Her 2011 Spring "K.Borgella Collection" A new edgy and contemporary line of clothing for women - November 11, 2010 - K.Borgella

Gypsy 05’s Steps Into New Territory with Gypsyz Gypsy 05 has taken a giant leap forward in eco-design with the introduction of Gypsyz by Gypsy 05. Leading the pack yet again, Gypsy 05 has redefined the boot with a new line of lifestyle shoes inspired by hand-made knit booties. - October 30, 2010 - Gypsy 05

Join Gypsy 05 at Intermezzo Collections in NYC Gypsy 05 is one of a select group of companies showcasing their wares at Intermezzo in NYC. - January 08, 2010 - Gypsy 05

Gypsy 05 is Going Completely Green Gypsy 05 recently commissioned the installation of rooftop solar panels on its headquarter’s buildings in Los Angeles as a part of its continuing commitment to ecologically sustainable practices. - November 21, 2009 - Gypsy 05

My Carseat Blankie® Voted One of the Top 200 Leading Moms in Business in Start Up Nation Competition Baby King announced today that it has been recognized as one of the top 200 mom-owned businesses in StartupNation’s 2009 Leading Moms In Business Competition (http://www.startupnation.com/leading-moms-2009). The competition, sponsored by VerticalResponse, recognizes the achievements of mothers... - May 04, 2009 - Baby King Company, LLC.

Fame's Allure Hosts Mixer in New York City for Fashion Week Up-and-coming luxury clothing line Fame’s Allure prepares to host a chic mixer in New York City. Headquartered in the Fashion Capital of the World, Fame’s Allure seeks to gather fashion experts, socialites, and enthusiasts alike during Fall Fashion Week 2008 as well as provide their guests with a taste of ‘what to live by.’ - September 05, 2008 - Fame's Allure Clothing