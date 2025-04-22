CMTW’s Eco-Titan Utility Distribution Pole is initiating the ENA pole fire test method at the Western Fire Center in Kelso WA. The large scale testing was developed in accordance with Australian Standard (AS) 1530.8.1 to replicate bushfire events where poles are exposed to contact with flame from the fire front as well as flame from adjacent burning vegetation. Fire testing is done following the ASTM D2898 accelerated aging tests. The Eco-Titan is an eco-friendly low carbon footprint pole. - February 05, 2010 - CMT Worldwide, LLC