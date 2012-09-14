PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Shihang Updates the Bright Annealing Furnace Shanghai Shihang Copper Nickel Pipe Fitting Co., Ltd., today updated its annealing furnace to improve physical properties of copper nickel pipes, flanges, and fittings. - July 25, 2018 - Shanghai Shihang Copper Nickel Pipe Fitting Co., Ltd.

Holcombe CVI Brings Universal Mixers Into the Fold The new year sees Holcombe CVI and its successful line of volumetric mixers expanding its offerings with the incorporation of the Universal Mixers brand. The upcoming 2017 World of Concrete event in Las Vegas, NV, January 16-20th, sets the stage for the partnership of Holcombe and CVI, as well as the... - January 18, 2017 - Holcombe CVI

New Super Lightweight Cellular Concrete Equipment Pads New super lightweight fiber reinforced cellular concrete equipment pads with an EPS foam core. Benefits include ease of handling, flexing without cracking and excellent noise absorption. - July 08, 2015 - Cresco Concrete Products, LLC

Cresco Concrete Products Introduces Lightweight Concrete Parking Stops Cresco Concrete Products, LLC fills Tuf-Stop™ plastic forms with cellular lightweight concrete and rebar to produce lightweight parking stops. - June 09, 2015 - Cresco Concrete Products, LLC

Denver-Based Granite Distributor Granite Imports Sheds Light on the Granite Packaging Process for Granite Countertops For anyone looking to understand the complex granite import business, Granite Imports is sharing their experiences on the many barriers that can pose problems during the packaging process. From the various sizing requirements of each granite slab to the protection process, Granite Imports knows the ins... - January 17, 2015 - Granite Imports Inc.

Granite Imports Supply Granite Slabs for Kitchen Remodeling of 25-Year-Old Columbine Country Club Townhome Colorado-based granite distributor Granite Imports recently supplied the granite slabs for the kitchen remodeling of a 25-year-old home located in the Columbine Country Club neighborhood. Using two slabs of Venetian Gold and two additional slabs of Baltic Brown, a unique horseshoe shape design was employed... - November 20, 2014 - Granite Imports Inc.

Gelmaxx Takes Center Stage at the World of Concrete 2015 Gelmaxx is eager to show attendees of the World of Concrete 2015 how to easily dispose of concrete slurry wastewater straight into any standard trashcan. Located at booth 031558 on the Silver Lot, Gelmaxx are providing product demonstrations and giving away free samples. - November 07, 2014 - Gelmaxx - Concrete Slurry Solutions

Granite Imports General Manager Appointed as VP of Government Relations for National Kitchen & Bath Association Granite Imports has announced that their general manager, Tracy Rivera, was recently appointed to the board of the National Kitchen & Bath Association as the Vice-President of Government Relations. - October 16, 2014 - Granite Imports Inc.

Plant Tour Reinforces Role of Colorado-Produced Products in Transportation Infrastructure July 15 tour of Denver-area concrete pipe plant for state officials addresses critical safety, quality, budgetary concerns. - July 25, 2014 - American Concrete Pipe Association

Plant Tour to Underscore Role of Colorado-Produced Products in Transportation Infrastructure July 15 tour of Denver area concrete pipe plant for state legislators will address critical safety, quality, budgetary concerns. - July 11, 2014 - American Concrete Pipe Association

Expanding Market Territory with a Bigger Fleet of Trucks, Granite Imports Adds Value in Its Distribution Larger Fleet Allows Granite Imports to Economically Deliver More Granite Slabs to More States - April 02, 2014 - Granite Imports Inc.

Concrete Pipe Industry to Convene in Vegas for 2014 ACPA Convention American Concrete Pipe Association will review recent progress, strategic plan for coming year at annual meeting. - March 19, 2014 - American Concrete Pipe Association

Top Quality Plants, Individuals Honored by ACPA QCast Awards recognize plants scoring 95% or better on 2013 quality audits. - March 04, 2014 - American Concrete Pipe Association

Basalite Concrete Products Introduces New Website Basalite Concrete Products LLC, one of the leading producers of concrete pavers, retaining walls, packaged concrete and hardscape products in the Western United States and Canada, has released a new website with significant improvements in technology, market channels, locations and content. The new... - March 02, 2014 - Basalite Concrete Products, LLC

ACPA Honors Safest Concrete Pipe Plants, Companies Prestigious national awards recognize excellence in workplace safety. - February 21, 2014 - American Concrete Pipe Association

Deteriorating Bridges Uncovered in CBC Investigative Series "Sudbury's Big Fix" shines light on one city's looming infrastructure crisis. - November 09, 2013 - American Concrete Pipe Association

New Hand-Selected Granite for Counters Now Available Through Granite Imports, Inc. Denver, Colorado-based natural stone suppliers Granite Imports, Inc. have announced the addition of several new options to their offering of more than 300 granite slabs for fabrication of kitchen counters. Some of the new granite slabs are actually a resurrection of granite from quarries that shut down... - September 06, 2013 - Granite Imports Inc.

Granite Imports, Inc. Increases Selection of Granite Counter Materials from South America Denver, CO specialists for high-end home renovating materials, Granite Imports, Inc. has announced that they’ve added new items to their selection of granite counter materials from South and Central American quarries. After extensive travel to remote, small quarries carved out of the Andes and other mountain ranges, the buyers at Granite Imports have found new materials that are unique and produce some exquisite granite counter products. - June 13, 2013 - Granite Imports Inc.

Wholesale Tile Specialist Granite Imports, Inc. Now Offering Urban Slabs Granite Imports, Inc., top Denver wholesaler for high quality natural stone tile products has announced that the company is now offering granite fabricators a new range of Urban Slabs. This new product is comprised primarily of recycled “post consumer” glass combined with Portland cement... - May 19, 2013 - Granite Imports Inc.

Granite Imports, Inc. Introduces New Enhance Plus for Granite Sink Maintenance Applications Denver, CO-based Granite Imports, Inc. announced a new addition to their line-up of specialty natural stone maintenance products. The company is now offering Enhance Plus by Dry Treat, which has been designed to help granite users across Colorado Springs, Denver and Boulder, Colorado ensure granite sink,... - April 19, 2013 - Granite Imports Inc.

Granite Slabs Supplier Granite Imports, Inc. Introduces Stain Proof™ by Dry-Treat to Product Offering Leading granite slabs supplier Granite Imports, Inc. has announced that they are now a distributor for Stain Proof™ sealers, manufactured by Dry-Treat. Stain Proof™ stands out as one of the premier impregnating sealers for any porous building material, providing protection from environmental... - March 13, 2013 - Granite Imports Inc.

Concrete Pipe Plants, Companies Honored by ACPA for Safety American Concrete Pipe Association recognizes excellence in workplace safety with prestigious national awards. - January 23, 2013 - American Concrete Pipe Association

Concrete Pipe Industry Convenes in Indianapolis ACPA Pipe School features plant tours, awards, training, DOT panel discussion. - January 12, 2013 - American Concrete Pipe Association

Basalite Concrete Products Annual Masonry Event a Success Trowel Contest Draws over 300 attendees and 100 masons compete for awards and bragging rights. - October 05, 2012 - Basalite Concrete Products, LLC

Plant Tours, PII Demos Drive Home Best Practices Post installation inspection demos at ACPA member plants generate excellent feedback from DOT reps, contractors and other attendees. - July 22, 2012 - American Concrete Pipe Association

Chevron Pascagoula Base Oil Project Design Precast & Pipe, Inc. concrete products are being used to reconstruct the ship yard at Chevron’s Pascagoula Refinery. The project is scheduled to be completed by December 2013. The precast concrete was produced at Design Precast & Pipe’s Gulfport, MS plant. Design Precast &... - July 18, 2012 - Design Precast & Pipe, Inc.

Design Precast & Pipe, Inc. Supplies Precast Concrete to The University of Mississippi Medical Center Design Precast & Pipe, Inc. is producing a precast concrete parking, roadway/infrastructure for The University of Mississippi Medical Center project. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2012. The precast concrete components were produced at Design Precast & Pipe’s Gulfport,... - July 18, 2012 - Design Precast & Pipe, Inc.

Allan Block Continuing Education Approval The Allan Block Contractor Certification course has recently been pre-approved by the ICPI for Certified Installer continuing education. This course is now approved for 7 credits. As of February 2012, ICPI Certified Installers are now required to obtain 8 continuing education credits over a two year... - May 14, 2012 - Allan Block Corporation

Delery, Lundy Honored by ACPA for Lifetime Achievement Top individual honors presented at American Concrete Pipe Association's annual convention. - April 21, 2012 - American Concrete Pipe Association

2012 ACPA Pipe School Sets Attendance Record Industry gathering praised for world-class training, DOT and peer interaction, and new product demos. - April 04, 2012 - American Concrete Pipe Association

ACPA Recognizes Safest Concrete Pipe Plants Exemplary safety performance earns prestigious awards for plants across North America. - March 28, 2012 - American Concrete Pipe Association

Basalite Concrete Pavers Help Beautify Pittsburg, CA The City of Pittsburg revitalizes a community focal point by incorporating a green project to the Town Plaza. - March 21, 2012 - Basalite Concrete Products, LLC

Basalite Concrete Products, Reno Earns Safety Honor Nevada’s Safety Consultation and Training Section Recognizes Basalite for Creating a Safe, Healthy Work Environment for Employees and Guests - February 17, 2012 - Basalite Concrete Products, LLC

Basalite Concrete Products, LLC Announces New Plant Basalite® Expands to Meet Demand in British Columbia, Canada. - February 02, 2012 - Basalite Concrete Products, LLC

2012 ACPA Pipe School Swings for the Fences Pipe industry to gather in Orlando for “Spring Training,” including plant tours, high-tech demos, DOT panel discussion and more. - February 01, 2012 - American Concrete Pipe Association

Concrete Pipe Rated Most Durable by DOTs, Specifiers ACPA survey of key pipe customers also rates concrete as easiest to design, specify. - January 11, 2012 - American Concrete Pipe Association

ACPA Launches More Robust, User-Friendly Website Industry-specific hub offers wealth of technical data, links and valuable content. - October 12, 2011 - American Concrete Pipe Association

Versatile Use of Concrete Pipe, Boxes Draws National Acclaim from ACPA Minnesota highway project recognized with prestigious ACPA Project Achievement Award. - August 20, 2011 - American Concrete Pipe Association

CMT Worldwide Announces Cement Matrix Composition Australian Patent Award The Australian Patent Authority awarded CMT Worldwide & Specialty Composites their application for Cement-containing Composition for use in eco-Titan pole Products. - April 14, 2011 - CMT Worldwide, LLC

Architarium Awarded Columbarium at Historic Brick Presbyterian Church in NYC Architarium is honored to be working with the historic Brick Presbyterian Church in New York City as it creates a memorial space for its community. - March 02, 2011 - Architarium

STABIL Concrete Products, LLC Names Gerry Flach Vice President of Sales and Operations, Former CEO Will Oversee Growing Sales Force and Manufacturing Operation STABIL Concrete Products, LLC, manufacturers of architectural precast concrete products, has named Gerry Flach as its new Vice President of Sales and Operations. - November 20, 2010 - STABIL Concrete Products, LLC

ACPA Says HDPE Pipe Failure at Texas Fish Hatchery Offers Costly Lessons The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) recently learned a very costly lesson when it was forced to replace two miles of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe with reinforced concrete pipe (RCP), after portions of the plastic drainage system collapsed at the new John D. Parker East Texas Fish Hatchery near Jasper. - September 30, 2010 - American Concrete Pipe Association

CMT Worldwide Introduces the Micro-Infrastructure Lighting Solution CMT Worldwide is proud to introduce the Micro-Lighting Solution delivering a completely integrated independent lighting system for developing markets and communities requiring more environmentally friendly lighting solutions - September 26, 2010 - CMT Worldwide, LLC

Architarium Sponsors New Death Care Blog: deathcare101.com Architarium, a US columbarium manufacturer, is sponsoring the new blog www.deathcare101.com to provide basic answers to basic questions about funerals and death care. - September 26, 2010 - Architarium

CMT Worldwide Eco-Titan Poles Successfully Completed ENA Fire Standards Testing at Western Fire Center Meeting Australian Brush Fire Requirements The Eco-Titan Utility Distribution Pole successfully completed testing in accordance with ENA pole fire tests to insure proper application in Australia and other potential fire zones markets worldwide. Testing was conducted at the Western Fire Center. - May 14, 2010 - CMT Worldwide, LLC

CMT's Eco-Titan Poles Testing Scheduled for ENA Fire Standards at Western Fire Center to Meet Australian Fire Requirements CMTW’s Eco-Titan Utility Distribution Pole is initiating the ENA pole fire test method at the Western Fire Center in Kelso WA. The large scale testing was developed in accordance with Australian Standard (AS) 1530.8.1 to replicate bushfire events where poles are exposed to contact with flame from the fire front as well as flame from adjacent burning vegetation. Fire testing is done following the ASTM D2898 accelerated aging tests. The Eco-Titan is an eco-friendly low carbon footprint pole. - February 05, 2010 - CMT Worldwide, LLC

CMT Worldwide Announces Dulhunty Power Ltd. Titan Distribution Pole License Agreement CMT Worldwide and Dulhunty Power Ltd have entered into a definitive agreement to license the Titan Pole Manufacturing Rights for Australia & New Zealand. The Titan Poles will meet the strong Australian demand for fireproof, environmentally sensitive, low carbon footprint poles. Dulhunty will open their full scale manufacturing plant in Geelong, VIC in early 2010. - September 30, 2009 - CMT Worldwide, LLC

Introducing Eco-Titan the First Environmentally Friendly Utility Distribution Pole CMT Worldwide introduces the Eco-Titan Distribution Pole the first environmentally neutral pole engineered and manufactured today. The Eco-Titan is the available in sizes to 55 feet and in most required strengths. The Eco-Titan patented distribtion pole is lightweight, a low carbon footprint, recyclable, easy to handle & ship, exceeds all standards. - September 01, 2009 - CMT Worldwide, LLC

Allan Block Design Software AB Walls 2007 Upgrade Now Available Allan Block has enhanced their segmental retaining wall design software with an update to AB Walls 2007, Version 9.1. The update is currently available for download at allanblock.com or by clicking the Update button in AB Walls 2007. AB Walls 2007 is a comprehensive design tool which outputs professional... - August 27, 2009 - Allan Block Corporation