"Trout Are Stupid: and Other Uncomfortable Truths" Hits Bookshelves, Disputes the Mythology Surrounding One of America's Most Popular Game Fish Walt Fulps, known across the Ozarks as "Missouri Trout Hunter," has finally compiled four+ decades of experience into his first book. - July 23, 2019 - Missouri Trout Hunter

Too Lethal Charters Celebrates 25 Years of Business For 25 years Too Lethal Charters of Key West, Florida, has been offering the finest fishing charter boat experiences. - July 16, 2019 - Too Lethal Charters

Once in a Lifetime Experience to Catch a Massive Bluefin Tuna with World Record Tuna Charters is Now Available for Beginner to Expert Seawolves World Record Tuna Fishing Charters is now proudly operating out of Nova Scotia’s eastern shore for Giant Bluefin Tuna fishing. World Record Tuna hosts exciting fishing charters which combine the adrenaline rush of fighting a massive Bluefin with world class comfort and customized equipment. World Record Tuna provides the thrill of this once in a lifetime opportunity with 80+ years combined experience amongst their captains. - May 21, 2019 - Bluefin International

MONSTERBASS Raises $1 Million Seed Round Former Lucky Tackle Box Co-Founder Named President & CEO announced today that the company has completed a $1 million dollar seed round, with a company option of an additional $1 million follow-on round, to launch a new online service aimed at catching the nearly 20 million Americans who participate... - April 28, 2019 - MONSTERBASS

"Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing" Weekend Offers Angling Fun in South Florida April 27-29, 2018 Women and their families can learn, practice and go offshore charter fishing at this non-intimidating weekend of fishing fun. - April 23, 2018 - "Ladies, Let's Go Fishing!"

Grand Opening for Big Boys Bait & Tackle - March 10, 2018. Cape Coral FL’s One-Stop Shop for All Your Fishing Bait and Equipment, from Beginners to Professional Grade. Big Boys Bait & Tackle has secured a location in Cape Coral, FL that promises to be the largest bait and tackle store in the area. The 2,240 square feet of space will allow for the anticipated growth and expansion to include the largest live bait tanks, as well other bait and gear to cover all aspects of fishing from freshwater to backwater, inshore and offshore. Co-Owners, Mike Shelton and Fred O’Dell are both long term Florida residents who love living and fishing in the area. - March 08, 2018 - Big Boys Bait & Tackle

Captain Moe Celebrates 34 Years of Key West Captain Moe Mottice, owner of Captain Moe’s Lucky Fleet charter boat fishing services, began his love affair with Key West in 1984 as a crew member in the Coast Guard and has kept right on sailing the oceans for the past 34 years. To celebrate his historic milestone, Captain Moe invites everyone to experience the adventure of fishing on the ocean with his Lucky Fleet. - February 02, 2018 - Captain Moe's Lucky Fleet

Downriggers Pro, LLC Launches Downriggerspro.com, a New Place to Shop for Electric and Manual Downriggers DownriggersPro.com is a new site that aims to help educate and help its customers learn about electric and manual downriggers as well provide an enjoyable shopping experience. - December 21, 2017 - Downriggers Pro

KT Diaries Provides New Adventure in Digital and Social Media TV star and famous hunting and fishing guide Kevin Townsend launches new adventure in digital and social media. - July 12, 2017 - KT Diaries

Pacific Andes International Holdings Exhibits New Range at the Brussels Seafood Expo It is the proud moment for the Pacific Andes, as the company has been selected for the world’s largest seafood exhibition once again in Brussels. - March 11, 2017 - Pacific Andes

Eastern Sportsman Tournament Series Anglers Kick-Off 2017 Season with Record Weights First tournament of the third season of Eastern Sportsman’s Catfish Rod & Noodle Tournament Series, kicked off on the Northwest River at the local hot spot Bob’s Fishing Hole this past Sunday. Being one of the most competitive waters in this series, anglers broke ESTS record catfish weight with a massive 106.25 pound three fish weigh-in. - January 26, 2017 - Eastern Sportsman

Fish with a Custom Beauty - It's Rods Gone Wild, Custom Fishing Rod Building Rods Gone Wild is excited to announce the launch of their custom fishing rod building website. The site focuses on building fishing rods for novice and avid anglers alike. - October 03, 2016 - Rods Gone Wild

Million Dollar Fish Competition is Here Again with Prizes as Colossal as $1M Spring Tide Safaris is pleased to announce that Million Dollar Fish Season Two is soon going to be launched in October, 2016 as a part of the Northern Territory Government campaign. This season, like the first one, will aim at boosting low-season tourism and economic activities in the region, apart... - September 24, 2016 - Spring Tide Safaris

Islamorada Boats Becomes Authorized Minn Kota Service & Warranty Center Florida Keys boat owners don't have to take their Minn Kota trolling motors or shallow water anchors to the mainland for service or warranty repair any longer. Located at mile marker 81.9 in the heart of the Florida Keys, Islamorada Boats announces that they are the new Minn Kota Authorized Service Provider... - September 23, 2016 - Islamorada Boats

Anglers to Learn from Legends at Keys Oct. 21-23 Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing No-Yelling School One-on-One Opportunities with the pros in Islamorada and Tavernier, FL plus fishing, rigging, conservation and more. - September 21, 2016 - "Ladies, Let's Go Fishing!"

800 lb. White Sturgeon Caught on Fraser River, Canada 2 charter guests got the fish of a lifetime on August 5th, 2016 in pursuit of Fraser river Sturgeon. The giant Sturgeon measured 11 feet 3 inches measured nose to fork of the tail. This Sturgeon river monster was caught right in Mission, British Columbia, Canada which claims itself to be the Sturgeon capital of North America. The massive 110 yr. old White Sturgeon was promptly released after a few pics as per regulations. - August 08, 2016 - Silversides Fishing Adventures

U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar Visits McCoy Fishing U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar, Fourth District – Arizona, was in Lake Havasu City recently and took time out of his busy schedule of Town Hall meetings to visit the McCoy Fishing corporate office. As a supporter of small business and American Made products, Congressman Gosar made it a point to spend... - July 27, 2016 - McCoy Fishing Line

Young Entrepreneur Finds Instant Success with Fishing Company A 17-year-old high school graduate from Kentucky and his innovative ideas, hard work and a passion for fishing provide the perfect “catch” for success. Coleton Jennings, a former competitive high school bass angler turned entrepreneur launched Jenko Fishing to manufacture and sell fishing... - June 28, 2016 - Jenko Fishing

Largest US Fishery Proves It’s Sustainable, Again Alaska pollock fishery certified to MSC Fisheries Standard again. - January 18, 2016 - Marine Stewardship Council

TruStump Deer & Wildlife Feeders Now on KickStarter Avid hunter and Engineer, Duane Harding of Stillwater, OK uses crowdfunding to launch new deer feeder startup company. - November 10, 2015 - TruStump Deer Feeders

Big Whitetail Dreams LLC Has Introduced the Treestand Gear Hanger for the 2015 Deer Hunting Season The Treestand Gear Hanger. Hang all of your deer gear where you need it. All metal J-Hooks with a 200 pound rated metal cam buckle. A great new product for 2015. - October 03, 2015 - Big Whitetail Dreams LLC

The Newest Product That Has the Hunting Community Talking The world’s first energy bar made specifically for hunters and fishermen hits the market. - September 30, 2015 - Hunter Bars

Jaco Fishing Charters Launches a New Website to Promote Sport Fishing Charters Jaco Fishing Charters is excited to announce the launch of their new sport fishing charter website. The site focuses on booking fishing charters off the coast of Jaco, Costa Rica aboard The Mad Marlin and The Encantador sport fishing boats. - August 13, 2015 - Jaco Fishing Charters

MDI Safety Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Relaunch of eCommerce Website MDI Safety / Montgomery Distributors, Inc recently celebrated it 20th Anniversary as well as a relaunch of it's improved eCommerce website www.mdisafety.com. "Being in business for 20 years is a significant milestone for any company. I believe our success has always been linked to the strength that... - July 16, 2015 - MDI Safety

Slow and Low Coastal Outfitters Kayak Fishing Charters Slow & Low Coastal Outfitters, a proud member of the Hobie Fishing Team, is now offering an array of kayak fishing services geared towards all skill levels. From novices to seasoned fisherman, Slow & Low Coastal Outfitters’ great array of angling opportunities afforded by kayak fishing... - July 16, 2015 - Slow and Low Coastal Outfitters

Swell Advantage Launches First Social Network for Boaters Swell Advantage launches the first location based social network for boaters combining the ability to identify and track family and friends out on the water, with unique navigation tools. - July 12, 2015 - Swell Advantage

“Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!” to Host Co-ed Bimini, Bahamas Fishing Adventure Sept. 11-13, 2015 Ladies, Let's Go Fishing, the renowned producer of weekend fishing universities, is offering a trip to Bimini, Bahamas for a weekend of fishing and fun, Bahamas style. While the focus remains on women, participants are encouraged to bring male significant others. Starting at $139 per person, the registration... - June 17, 2015 - "Ladies, Let's Go Fishing!"

"Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!" No-Yelling School Comes to the Keys Nov. 13-15, 2015 Angler’s getaway in Islamorada and Tavernier, FL includes fishing, rigging, conservation and more. - June 17, 2015 - "Ladies, Let's Go Fishing!"

Slow & Low Coastal Outfitters: New Charters Established charter fishing company adds new line of services for spring and summer 2015 season. - May 11, 2015 - Slow and Low Coastal Outfitters

Ladies and Guests to Make Waves at “Ladies, Let's Go Fishing!"® Treasure Coast Fishing University Stuart, FL May 29-31, 2015 Women can learn, practice and go fishing at this all encompassing fishing educational event in Stuart, FL. Ladies are welcome to bring men and teens. - February 28, 2015 - "Ladies, Let's Go Fishing!"

“Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!” Weekend Offers Angling Fun in South Florida April 17-19, 2015 Women and their families can learn, practice and go offshore charter fishing at this non-intimidating weekend of fishing fun. - February 13, 2015 - "Ladies, Let's Go Fishing!"

Angling For Bigger Fish: Pondip Secures Angel Investment and New Partnerships Pondip made a splash in the fishing market when they launched their unique tackle box subscription service in early 2014, reeling in a loyal subscriber base of fishing enthusiasts. The company is now set to see accelerated growth after securing seed investment and forming new key partnerships with other... - February 09, 2015 - Pondip

Give the Gift of Fishing for Valentine’s Day A fishing adventure makes a super Valentine's Day gift. Catch her by giving a memory. - February 04, 2015 - "Ladies, Let's Go Fishing!"

McCoy Fishing Signs Elite Series Rookie Stephen Longobardi joins the McCoy Team for the 2015 season. - January 27, 2015 - McCoy Fishing Line

Ladies to Catch Fishing Skills in Ft. Myers/Matlacha March 14-15, 2015 Women and their families can learn, practice and go offshore charter fishing at this non-intimidating weekend of fishing fun. - January 09, 2015 - "Ladies, Let's Go Fishing!"

Lake Minnetonka Fishing Guide Dan Jasper Takes 1st Place in Final Tournament of 2014 Lake Minnetonka Fishing Guide, Dan Jasper, of Jasper Guide Services, wins the year-end Bass Fishing tournament on Lake Minnetonka. Although the conditions were tough, Jasper was able to put together a winning limit using a variety of techniques. “Throughout the day, I used a variety of techniques,... - November 16, 2014 - Jasper Guide Services/Fish Camp!

Pondip Launches "FreeEvery3" Mega Tackle Competition Receive free Tackle every 3 months, plus a chance to win a fishing prize worth £250. - October 30, 2014 - Pondip

Ladies to Get Schooled at "Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!" Keys University Nov. 14-16 Women's-only getaway in Islamorada and Tavernier, Florida Keys, includes fishing, rigging, conservation and more. - October 01, 2014 - "Ladies, Let's Go Fishing!"

rcr8 Launches Tag Cloud Outdoor Activity Content Embed and WordPress Plugin rcr8 puts outdoor recreation content into the hands of independent publishers with the launch of rcr8 tag cloud. - August 07, 2014 - RCR8

Game Day Charters, LLC Launches New Website for the Charleston Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in South Carolina. - July 30, 2014 - Game Day Fishing Charters

Captain Joe Johnson Celebrates the Grand Opening of Their Inshore Fishing Charters in Nokomis, Florida Captain Joe Johnson is proud to announce all-new inshore fishing charters in the Suncoast area. Serving guests from the Sarasota to the Port Charlotte areas, Captain Joe will use his 18 years of fishing experience to provide both amateur and advanced anglers an opportunity to fish the areas bays and estuaries like the pros. - July 16, 2014 - Captain Joe Johnson Charters

Sportsmans Logistics Expands Website Inventory Sportsman’s Logistics is pleased to announce the expansion of their website inventory to include popular brands and categories of products and services. - June 10, 2014 - Sportsman's Logistics

RCR8 Makes Outdoor Recreation Mobile and Social with the Launch of Discovery Map With the rcr8 discovery map, on a mobile browser or desktop, the service uses the browser’s location to offer points on a map and keyword search to discover a variety of activities from urban outdoors to wilderness adventures. Users can then check in to a spot and recommend new spots or see what others have to say. - May 22, 2014 - RCR8

Ladies Learn to Fish at Ladies, Let's Go Fishing Treasure Coast Fishing University Stuart, FL May 16-18, 2014 Women can learn, practice and go charter fishing in one weekend at this non-intimidating school of fishing. - April 29, 2014 - "Ladies, Let's Go Fishing!"

“Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!” Casts South Florida Women’s Fishing University April 11-13, 2014 Women can learn, practice and go offshore charter fishing during this non-intimidating weekend of fishing fun. - April 04, 2014 - "Ladies, Let's Go Fishing!"

Swarm™ - SwitchBlade Trolling Flasher System Revolutionary new trolling flasher system for Salmon, Trout and Kokanee. - April 03, 2014 - WiggleFin Tackle, LLC.

Power-Pole Florida Pro Redfish Series Tournament - Saturday March 29 East Coast Div – Titusville | West Coast Div - Clearwater Registrations keep rolling in for Round Two of the Power-Pole Florida Pro Redfish Tournaments – Saturday, March 29. The field is expected to reach 50 boats, 100 anglers, on each coast. With 50 boats in the field, the payout reaches over $10,000 cash and prizes. Florida Pro Redfish Series is an... - March 26, 2014 - Florida Pro Redfish Series

Ladies, Learn to Fish and Kayak in Ft.Myers/Matlacha March 8-9, 2014 Women can learn to fish and go charter fishing all in one weekend. - January 05, 2014 - "Ladies, Let's Go Fishing!"

RCR8 Announces Launch of Outdoor Activity Finder Resource RCR8 launches a location-based outdoor recreation activity finder available as an embeddable widget that lets publishers from bloggers to media companies and affinity groups include the service on their own sites. - August 06, 2013 - RCR8