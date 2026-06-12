Big Boys Bait & Tackle has secured a location in Cape Coral, FL that promises to be the largest bait and tackle store in the area. The 2,240 square feet of space will allow for the anticipated growth and expansion to include the largest live bait tanks, as well other bait and gear to cover all aspects of fishing from freshwater to backwater, inshore and offshore. Co-Owners, Mike Shelton and Fred O’Dell are both long term Florida residents who love living and fishing in the area. - March 08, 2018 - Big Boys Bait & Tackle