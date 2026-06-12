Recent Headlines
Within Fishing
Caddis Sports Acquires Seasonal Markering Inc. to Consolidate Caddis Fishing Brand under one Company and Management
This week Caddis Sport successfully acquired Seasonal Marketing, Inc., one of the nation’s leading suppliers of waders and wading shoes. Currently Caddis Sports owns the distribution and trademark rights under its Caddis Fishing brand to all float tubes and other fishing gear. Through this acquisition, Caddis Sports will now own the rights to waders and wading shoes, thus consolidating and streamlining the “Caddis Fishing” brand and its product offering under one company and management group. - June 12, 2026 - Caddis Sports
Lunker Database Launches as the First National Platform to Track and Rank Trophy Bass Across All 50 States
Lunker Database has officially launched as the first nationwide trophy bass registry, allowing anglers across all 50 states to log, verify, and compare their biggest catches. Independent of any single tournament series, the platform is already gaining traction with anglers and fishing creators, introducing a new era of status-driven competition nationwide. - April 10, 2026 - Lunker Database
Fishin’ Girl Nation Announces Extreme Women’s Fishing Team and 2026 Docuseries in Support of Safehouse for Human Trafficking Survivors
Fishin’ Girl Nation announces the launch of its Extreme Women’s Fishing Team, bringing together accomplished women anglers to take on challenging environments across the United States. Their journeys will be documented in a professional docuseries set to premiere in 2026, with efforts also supporting the Fishin’ Girl Nation Safehouse for survivors of human trafficking. - September 30, 2025 - Fishin' Girl Nation
Alaska Kenai Adventures Partners with Salmon for Soldiers to Support Veterans Through Fishing
Alaska Kenai Adventures, a family-owned fishing lodge on the Kenai River, is honored to announce its partnership with Salmon for Soldiers, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting veterans through the healing power of fishing. This June, the lodge will host a group of veterans for a once-in-a-lifetime... - April 02, 2025 - Alaska Kenai Adventures
Rooster Tail Charters Launches New Charter Boat Company in Murrells Inlet, SC
Coleman Reich, a former Coastal Carolina Football Player and 2022 Graduate, brings his passion for fishing to the coastal waters of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. - February 20, 2025 - Rooster Tail Charters LLC
Iowa Wetlands to be Conserved
FarWide Conservation Trust and its numerous partners are excited to announce they have received a $2.3 million grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to conserve important wetland habitats in eastern Iowa. - October 23, 2024 - FarWide Outdoors, Inc.
Habitat Improvement Funding Awarded for Aransas National Wildlife Refuge
FarWide Conservation Trust, a non-profit conservation organization, is excited to announce a $250,000 grant has been received from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to help improve wildlife habitat on the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge (NWR). - October 23, 2024 - FarWide Outdoors, Inc.
Full Access LLC d/b/a NYC Fishing Group Brings Iconic Central Park Fishing to the Community
Full Access LLC, doing business as NYC Fishing Group, is proud to announce its continued commitment to providing the New York City community with unique and engaging fishing experiences in the heart of Manhattan - Central Park. With over 700 active members, NYC Fishing Group has become a... - September 15, 2024 - Full Access LLC
Mirage Dynamics Maximizes Video Publishers' Revenue with AI-Powered In-Video Advertising Solution
The video media streaming landscape is undergoing rapid transformation, with viewers increasingly consuming content across various platforms, including premium movies, TV shows, indie content, user-generated content (UGC) on social networks, influencers, and game streaming services. In this... - January 25, 2024 - Mirage Dynamics
Boatyard Offers Assistance to Commercial Fishermen Hampered by Regulations
San Francisco Bay Area Boatyard offers free haulouts to commercial fishermen who's seasons and livelihood were hampered by Salmon fishing regulations. - October 27, 2023 - KKMI
Beach Bum Outdoors' Grand Opening in Gulf Shores, AL; Makes a Splash with Local Influencers Reeling in Crowds
Get ready to reel in your next catch with Beach Bum Outdoors, LLC, the newest addition to the Gulf Shores outdoor scene. With a grand opening that took place the weekend of April 28, 2023, the store drew a massive turnout, with overflow parking full, and cars lining the road; they had an estimated... - June 14, 2023 - Beach Bum Outdoors, LLC
US Women's Fly Fishing Team Selected for World Championship
The US Women's Fly Fishing team has announced the six athletes selected to represent the United States at the 2nd World Ladies Fly Fishing Championship in September 2023 in British Columbia, Canada. Five of the six athletes represented the United States in 2022, taking 4th of 11 teams at the first-ever FIPS-Mouche World Ladies Fly Fishing Championship in Norway. - May 10, 2023 - US Women's Fly Fishing Team
New Technology in Synthetic Deer Scents - Lucky 7 Mock Scrape Magic Deer Scent Powder
There have been scented, urine sprayed talcum scents before, but never a synthetic powder that is 100% scent and not filler or carrier. - April 16, 2022 - Nelson Creek Outdoors LLC
Lunkerville Launches "Get Folks Fishing" Foundation
Charitable Organization Advocating for Mental Health & Social Wellness Benefits of Recreational Fishing on Individuals and Communities - August 14, 2021 - Get Folks Fishing Foundation
Lakewood Products Ice Fishing Series Newest Addition
Lakewood Products, a Division of Midwest Textile Manufacturing Corporation and the leader in premium archery, shooting, and tackle storage solutions, has a new member to their popular Ice Fishing Series for 2021 that will be making its’ debut at the 2021 ICAST Show in the New Products Ice... - July 06, 2021 - Lakewood Products
Ola Means Alive Releases Multiple Lines of Sporty, Elegant and Sustainable Sunglasses
Ola Means Alive released two new lines of sustainably manufactured sunglasses with 7 layers of protection from UVA and UVB. Ola Means Alive has also committed to donating a portion of every sale to ocean cleanup and conservation. To purchase Ola Means Alive sunglasses, or for more information about these amazing new products, go to OlaMeansAlive.com. - December 15, 2020 - Ola Means Alive
Practical Angling Introduces Butt Dial: A Revolutionary New Fishing Product
Practical Angling, LLC just announced the Butt Dial. An innovative new product for anglers. The Butt Dial solves the age-old problem of keeping track of fishing line weights and styles on multiple rods and reels. The Butt Dial offers a new and simple way to solve rod and reel mix-ups forever. - September 03, 2020 - Practical Angling
New Jersey Recreational Fisherman Requests Extension of Fishing Season
Today PlugBait Inc., a Chatham New Jersey company that provides bait and tackle for commercial and recreational fisherman in NJ and beyond launched a Change.org petition directed to the Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey to help convince the NJ Department of Game and Fishing to extend the Fishing... - May 11, 2020 - PlugBait Inc.
Federal Ammunition® Sponsors Pass It On – Outdoor Mentors
Federal Ammunition has renewed their sponsorship commitment to help expand and grow the Pass It On - Outdoor Mentors program that gives children the opportunity to experience the great outdoors. “Federal Ammunition has long been a key partner of Pass It On - Outdoor Mentors, helping us give... - April 22, 2020 - Pass It On - Outdoor Mentors, Inc.
"Trout Are Stupid: and Other Uncomfortable Truths" Hits Bookshelves, Disputes the Mythology Surrounding One of America's Most Popular Game Fish
Walt Fulps, known across the Ozarks as "Missouri Trout Hunter," has finally compiled four+ decades of experience into his first book. - July 23, 2019 - Missouri Trout Hunter
Too Lethal Charters Celebrates 25 Years of Business
For 25 years Too Lethal Charters of Key West, Florida, has been offering the finest fishing charter boat experiences. - July 16, 2019 - Too Lethal Charters
Once in a Lifetime Experience to Catch a Massive Bluefin Tuna with World Record Tuna Charters is Now Available for Beginner to Expert Seawolves
World Record Tuna Fishing Charters is now proudly operating out of Nova Scotia’s eastern shore for Giant Bluefin Tuna fishing. World Record Tuna hosts exciting fishing charters which combine the adrenaline rush of fighting a massive Bluefin with world class comfort and customized equipment. World Record Tuna provides the thrill of this once in a lifetime opportunity with 80+ years combined experience amongst their captains. - May 21, 2019 - Bluefin International
MONSTERBASS Raises $1 Million Seed Round
Former Lucky Tackle Box Co-Founder Named President & CEO announced today that the company has completed a $1 million dollar seed round, with a company option of an additional $1 million follow-on round, to launch a new online service aimed at catching the nearly 20 million Americans who... - April 28, 2019 - MONSTERBASS
"Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing" Weekend Offers Angling Fun in South Florida April 27-29, 2018
Women and their families can learn, practice and go offshore charter fishing at this non-intimidating weekend of fishing fun. - April 23, 2018 - "Ladies, Let's Go Fishing!"
Grand Opening for Big Boys Bait & Tackle - March 10, 2018. Cape Coral FL’s One-Stop Shop for All Your Fishing Bait and Equipment, from Beginners to Professional Grade.
Big Boys Bait & Tackle has secured a location in Cape Coral, FL that promises to be the largest bait and tackle store in the area. The 2,240 square feet of space will allow for the anticipated growth and expansion to include the largest live bait tanks, as well other bait and gear to cover all aspects of fishing from freshwater to backwater, inshore and offshore. Co-Owners, Mike Shelton and Fred O’Dell are both long term Florida residents who love living and fishing in the area. - March 08, 2018 - Big Boys Bait & Tackle
Captain Moe Celebrates 34 Years of Key West
Captain Moe Mottice, owner of Captain Moe’s Lucky Fleet charter boat fishing services, began his love affair with Key West in 1984 as a crew member in the Coast Guard and has kept right on sailing the oceans for the past 34 years. To celebrate his historic milestone, Captain Moe invites everyone to experience the adventure of fishing on the ocean with his Lucky Fleet. - February 02, 2018 - Captain Moe's Lucky Fleet
Downriggers Pro, LLC Launches Downriggerspro.com, a New Place to Shop for Electric and Manual Downriggers
DownriggersPro.com is a new site that aims to help educate and help its customers learn about electric and manual downriggers as well provide an enjoyable shopping experience. - December 21, 2017 - Downriggers Pro
KT Diaries Provides New Adventure in Digital and Social Media
TV star and famous hunting and fishing guide Kevin Townsend launches new adventure in digital and social media. - July 12, 2017 - KT Diaries
Pacific Andes International Holdings Exhibits New Range at the Brussels Seafood Expo
It is the proud moment for the Pacific Andes, as the company has been selected for the world’s largest seafood exhibition once again in Brussels. - March 11, 2017 - Pacific Andes
Eastern Sportsman Tournament Series Anglers Kick-Off 2017 Season with Record Weights
First tournament of the third season of Eastern Sportsman’s Catfish Rod & Noodle Tournament Series, kicked off on the Northwest River at the local hot spot Bob’s Fishing Hole this past Sunday. Being one of the most competitive waters in this series, anglers broke ESTS record catfish weight with a massive 106.25 pound three fish weigh-in. - January 26, 2017 - Eastern Sportsman
Fish with a Custom Beauty - It's Rods Gone Wild, Custom Fishing Rod Building
Rods Gone Wild is excited to announce the launch of their custom fishing rod building website. The site focuses on building fishing rods for novice and avid anglers alike. - October 03, 2016 - Rods Gone Wild
Million Dollar Fish Competition is Here Again with Prizes as Colossal as $1M
Spring Tide Safaris is pleased to announce that Million Dollar Fish Season Two is soon going to be launched in October, 2016 as a part of the Northern Territory Government campaign. This season, like the first one, will aim at boosting low-season tourism and economic activities in the region,... - September 24, 2016 - Spring Tide Safaris
Islamorada Boats Becomes Authorized Minn Kota Service & Warranty Center
Florida Keys boat owners don't have to take their Minn Kota trolling motors or shallow water anchors to the mainland for service or warranty repair any longer. Located at mile marker 81.9 in the heart of the Florida Keys, Islamorada Boats announces that they are the new Minn Kota Authorized Service... - September 23, 2016 - Islamorada Boats
Anglers to Learn from Legends at Keys Oct. 21-23 Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing No-Yelling School
One-on-One Opportunities with the pros in Islamorada and Tavernier, FL plus fishing, rigging, conservation and more. - September 21, 2016 - "Ladies, Let's Go Fishing!"
800 lb. White Sturgeon Caught on Fraser River, Canada
2 charter guests got the fish of a lifetime on August 5th, 2016 in pursuit of Fraser river Sturgeon. The giant Sturgeon measured 11 feet 3 inches measured nose to fork of the tail. This Sturgeon river monster was caught right in Mission, British Columbia, Canada which claims itself to be the Sturgeon capital of North America. The massive 110 yr. old White Sturgeon was promptly released after a few pics as per regulations. - August 08, 2016 - Silversides Fishing Adventures
U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar Visits McCoy Fishing
U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar, Fourth District – Arizona, was in Lake Havasu City recently and took time out of his busy schedule of Town Hall meetings to visit the McCoy Fishing corporate office. As a supporter of small business and American Made products, Congressman Gosar made it a point to... - July 27, 2016 - McCoy Fishing Line
Young Entrepreneur Finds Instant Success with Fishing Company
A 17-year-old high school graduate from Kentucky and his innovative ideas, hard work and a passion for fishing provide the perfect “catch” for success. Coleton Jennings, a former competitive high school bass angler turned entrepreneur launched Jenko Fishing to manufacture and sell... - June 28, 2016 - Jenko Fishing
Largest US Fishery Proves It’s Sustainable, Again
Alaska pollock fishery certified to MSC Fisheries Standard again. - January 18, 2016 - Marine Stewardship Council
TruStump Deer & Wildlife Feeders Now on KickStarter
Avid hunter and Engineer, Duane Harding of Stillwater, OK uses crowdfunding to launch new deer feeder startup company. - November 10, 2015 - TruStump Deer Feeders
Big Whitetail Dreams LLC Has Introduced the Treestand Gear Hanger for the 2015 Deer Hunting Season
The Treestand Gear Hanger. Hang all of your deer gear where you need it. All metal J-Hooks with a 200 pound rated metal cam buckle. A great new product for 2015. - October 03, 2015 - Big Whitetail Dreams LLC
The Newest Product That Has the Hunting Community Talking
The world’s first energy bar made specifically for hunters and fishermen hits the market. - September 30, 2015 - Hunter Bars
Jaco Fishing Charters Launches a New Website to Promote Sport Fishing Charters
Jaco Fishing Charters is excited to announce the launch of their new sport fishing charter website. The site focuses on booking fishing charters off the coast of Jaco, Costa Rica aboard The Mad Marlin and The Encantador sport fishing boats. - August 13, 2015 - Jaco Fishing Charters
MDI Safety Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Relaunch of eCommerce Website
MDI Safety / Montgomery Distributors, Inc recently celebrated it 20th Anniversary as well as a relaunch of it's improved eCommerce website www.mdisafety.com. "Being in business for 20 years is a significant milestone for any company. I believe our success has always been linked to the strength... - July 16, 2015 - MDI Safety
Slow and Low Coastal Outfitters Kayak Fishing Charters
Slow & Low Coastal Outfitters, a proud member of the Hobie Fishing Team, is now offering an array of kayak fishing services geared towards all skill levels. From novices to seasoned fisherman, Slow & Low Coastal Outfitters’ great array of angling opportunities afforded by kayak... - July 16, 2015 - Slow and Low Coastal Outfitters
Swell Advantage Launches First Social Network for Boaters
Swell Advantage launches the first location based social network for boaters combining the ability to identify and track family and friends out on the water, with unique navigation tools. - July 12, 2015 - Swell Advantage
"Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!" No-Yelling School Comes to the Keys Nov. 13-15, 2015
Angler’s getaway in Islamorada and Tavernier, FL includes fishing, rigging, conservation and more. - June 17, 2015 - "Ladies, Let's Go Fishing!"
“Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!” to Host Co-ed Bimini, Bahamas Fishing Adventure Sept. 11-13, 2015
Ladies, Let's Go Fishing, the renowned producer of weekend fishing universities, is offering a trip to Bimini, Bahamas for a weekend of fishing and fun, Bahamas style. While the focus remains on women, participants are encouraged to bring male significant others. Starting at $139 per person, the... - June 17, 2015 - "Ladies, Let's Go Fishing!"
Slow & Low Coastal Outfitters: New Charters
Established charter fishing company adds new line of services for spring and summer 2015 season. - May 11, 2015 - Slow and Low Coastal Outfitters
Ladies and Guests to Make Waves at “Ladies, Let's Go Fishing!"® Treasure Coast Fishing University Stuart, FL May 29-31, 2015
Women can learn, practice and go fishing at this all encompassing fishing educational event in Stuart, FL. Ladies are welcome to bring men and teens. - February 28, 2015 - "Ladies, Let's Go Fishing!"
“Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!” Weekend Offers Angling Fun in South Florida April 17-19, 2015
Women and their families can learn, practice and go offshore charter fishing at this non-intimidating weekend of fishing fun. - February 13, 2015 - "Ladies, Let's Go Fishing!"