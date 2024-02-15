The intersection of the opioid crisis and manufacturing is poised to be a drag on U.S. competitiveness. Each addict and overdose death is one less non-disabled adult in the labor market, but the undermining power of the drug crisis also hits manufacturing’s existing workforce too. Nearly one in 20 employees will misuse opioid prescriptions in some way this year, and this makes them susceptible to addiction. - February 23, 2018 - Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation (MAPI)