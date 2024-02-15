Recent Headlines
Within Power, Distribution, & Specialty Transformer Manufacturing
Smartville, Inc. Proudly Welcomes Mrs. Stephanie Aretz as New Chief Operating Officer
Smartville, Inc., a trailblazer in sustainable energy solutions and a trendsetter in repurposing electric vehicle batteries, is delighted to announce the appointment of Mrs. Stephanie Aretz as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mrs. Aretz's vast experience and profound leadership in the... - February 15, 2024 - Smartville, Inc.
DC Immune RCDs FDB11 and FDB2 Protection Devices Available from FDB Electrical Ltd
Now is usually the time for regular Railway maintenance. This year has been slightly different with intermittent strikes which have put special demands on scheduling of maintenance and repair works, and the FDB Online store has been very helpful in fulfilling availability of the specialist units required throughout this highly variable scheduling period. - December 08, 2023 - FDB Electrical Ltd
RenewSys Commissions an Additional Encapsulant Line, Considers Further Expansion to Reach 11 GW
New Encapsulant (EVA & POE) line commissioned at the RenewSys Bengaluru facility, taking the total capacity to 3 GW. Looking to further expand their manufacturing capacity to 11 GW. - January 27, 2022 - RenewSys India
RenewSys, India’s Largest Encapsulant and Backsheet Manufacturer, Launches the Fastest Curing EVA Encapsulant – Giga Fast Cure
Reduces curing time by 2-3 minutes, per module. Increases efficiency of the solar module manufacturing line by 10-20%. - December 04, 2021 - RenewSys India
FDB Electrical Protection Devices Support Enhanced Building Program
FDB Electrical announce a high-quality range of enclosed electrical protection devices, alongside a wide range of panel mounting components for the installation of customised industrial systems. - October 10, 2021 - FDB Electrical Ltd
OGPE Africa is Glad to Announce the Return of the Largest Power & Energy Event in East Africa
Power & Energy Africa, the only show with the widest range of the latest technology in power generation, renewable energy and solar sector. At the latest edition of Power & Energy Africa, East Africa's largest power and energy fair, the organizers bring forward exhibitors from over 25 countries who are the finest in the industry. - August 19, 2021 - OGPE Africa
Dinkle DKU Barrier Terminal Blocks Provide Upgraded Benefits
Dinkle DKU series barrier screw type terminal blocks incorporate enhancements for easier installation and better performance than traditional designs. - June 05, 2021 - Dinkle
TRUMPower Releases 30 Watt AC/DC Medical Desktop Power Supply That Meets IP43 Standards
TRUMPower introduces a 25-30 watt TM30D medical grade desktop adapter series that meets IP43 solid particle/liquid ingress standards. With a compact size of 4.33” (L) x 1.97” (W) x 1.26” (H), the class I power supply comes equipped with IEC 320/C14 AC inlet and is available in 4 single output voltages of 5V, 12V, 15V and 18V. - January 29, 2021 - Tumbler Technologies, Inc. DBA TRUMPower
New AC-DC Power Supply with Alignment to SOSA(TM) Technical Standard
Aegis Power Systems, Inc. announces the new VPX1PH3UC310-SA, a single-phase 85-264Vac input to 28Vdc output power supply module with 310 watts and EMI filtering. This rugged slide-in power supply has been developed in alignment with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture(TM) (SOSA) technical standard... - December 11, 2020 - Aegis Power Systems, Inc.
GeneSiC’s Industry Leading 6.5kV SiC MOSFETs - The Vanguard for a New Wave of Applications
GeneSiC releases 6.5kV silicon carbide MOSFETs to lead the forefront in delivering unprecedented levels of performance, efficiency and reliability in medium-voltage power conversion applications such as traction, pulsed power and smart grid infrastructure. - October 23, 2020 - GeneSiC Semiconductor
TRUMPower Unveils Ultra-Compact 160W AC/DC Power Adapter Utilizing GaN Technology
TRUMPower introduces its new TTG160 power adapter series. The 160W GaN FET power supply targets industrial and ITE applications which require efficient power conversion. The power supply series is capable of supporting both class I and class II requirements and has 5 standard single output voltages. - September 18, 2020 - Tumbler Technologies, Inc. DBA TRUMPower
TRUMPower Releases Medically Approved, IP54 Rated 132-150W Desktop Adapters Designed for Home Healthcare Use
TRUMPower has released its new TPM150 series power adapter made for home healthcare use. The 132-150W desktop adapter comes in a slim 6.90” (L) x 3.55” (W) x 1.11” (H) design, is IP54 rated, and approved for IEC/EN/UL 60601-1 Edition 3.1. - September 03, 2020 - Tumbler Technologies, Inc. DBA TRUMPower
FDB Electrical Protection for Industrial Applications Including Rail and Military
Leading industrial earth monitoring and electrical power protection specialists, FDB Electrical, are pleased to offer their range of RCD’s and RCBO’s for personnel or plant protection, Earth Continuity Monitors, together with a range of ancillary devices supplied separately as panel mounting components. - July 08, 2020 - FDB Electrical Ltd
Power-Flo Technologies Acquires Nassor Electrical Supply Co., Inc.
Power-Flo Technologies has acquired the assets of Nassor Electrical Supply Co., Inc. - December 26, 2019 - Power-Flo Technologies
Mencom Offers New Easy Access, 5 Port Ethernet Switch / Panel Interface Connector Solution
Mencom’s NEW LP1-E45UM-5 Low profile Panel interface connector has combined two of the most common and versatile components utilized by today’s integrators, machine builders, and panel shops. - October 09, 2019 - Mencom Corporation
Mencom Introduces New M32 Bulkhead Mounting Size 21.21 Rectangular Base
Introducing a new addition to the cost effective, space saving, size 21.21 metal housings from ILME. The new MKAX-IF bulkhead mounting base is designed for ease of installation with the convenience of a round mounting thread. - July 27, 2019 - Mencom Corporation
Power-Flo Technologies Acquires Twinco Supply
Power-Flo Technologies expands mechanical contractor distribution territory across New York City and Long Island. - January 24, 2019 - Power-Flo Technologies
Mencom Introduced Industrial Protocol Gateways for Legacy Systems Integration
Mencom Protocol Gateways provide easy, reliable and cost-effective solutions for multi-protocol networks. - October 31, 2018 - Mencom Corporation
Mencom Introduces New 3 and 4 Pole (Size 21.21) Compact SQUICH Rectangular Inserts
Mencom Has Expanded Tooless SQUICH Technology to Include 3 and 4 Pole (Size 21.21) Inserts. - October 30, 2018 - Mencom Corporation
Orecco Electric Complete Shipment of Premium Prefabricated Compact Substation to Ethiopia
Building a reliable and trustworthy power and electric infrastructure and backup is vital for companies who wish to succeed in Africa. China's Orecco has recently added to this increased stability delivering a top-end Prefabricated Compact Substation to Ethiopia. - August 27, 2018 - Orecco Electric
Mencom Redesigned MIN Size III Cordsets to Improve Connectivity and Usability
IMTS 2018 – Visit Booth # 134752 in IAMD USA - East Building, Level 3 - August 10, 2018 - Mencom Corporation
Strutfast Achieves Latest ISO Quality Accreditation
Strutfast is delighted to announce that they have recently been successfully independently audited and deemed to comply with the highly sought after International Organization for Standardisation (ISO) 9001:2015 certification, which acknowledges the Strutfast Business Management System (SBMS). The... - July 19, 2018 - Strutfast
Modular KADL Cable Entry System
Mencom Introduces Tight but Flexible Modular KADL Cable Entry System at IMTS 2018 – Booth # 134752 in IAMD USA - East Building, Level 3. - July 05, 2018 - Mencom Corporation
Mencom Announces Easy, Flexible and Reliable Modbus Gateways for Seamless Conversions in Harsh Environments
From simple to complex applications, Mencom offers a wide variety of Modbus Gateway solutions at IMTS 2018 – Booth # 134752 in IAMD USA - East Building, Level 3. - May 31, 2018 - Mencom Corporation
Mencom Serial Device Servers for Legacy-Devices Integration to a New Network Infrastructure
Mencom Serial Device Server series covers all the needs that end-users may have in converting Ethernet to Serial port (RS-232, RS-485, RS-422). - April 18, 2018 - Mencom Corporation
Fiber Connectivity is No Longer a Problem in Industrial Networks with Mencom Media Converters
Mencom offers a wide range of Media Converters from entry-level media converters to smart media converters that support redundant-power and automatic speed negotiation. - March 23, 2018 - Mencom Corporation
The Impact of Opioids on Manufacturing: Groundbreaking Research from the MAPI Foundation
The intersection of the opioid crisis and manufacturing is poised to be a drag on U.S. competitiveness. Each addict and overdose death is one less non-disabled adult in the labor market, but the undermining power of the drug crisis also hits manufacturing’s existing workforce too. Nearly one in 20 employees will misuse opioid prescriptions in some way this year, and this makes them susceptible to addiction. - February 23, 2018 - Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation (MAPI)
FDB Power Protection Keeps the Network DC Immune with K H Engineering
Southern Rail/GTR contractors, K H Engineering use the FDB 11 RCD to deal with the protection of mains power equipment within areas of high DC power usage. - February 18, 2018 - FDB Electrical Ltd
CTS Provides Broader Bandwidth with Piezoelectric Single Crystals
CTS manufactures high quality piezoelectric single crystal components, which can improve the capability of underwater applications compared to applications using piezoelectric bulk. Visit booth (A50) at Oceanology International in London, March 13-15, where CTS will present a selection of piezoelectric products. - February 02, 2018 - Noliac A/S
Mencom Now Offers Unique Inside-Outlet GFCI Power Port for Panel Interface Connectors
Mencom’s unique Inside-Outlet (GFDP1) Power Port features three GFCI-protected receptacles; two outside and one inside the panel to provide a simple solution to comply with NFPA 79, The Control Panel Utility Receptacle Standard. In order to comply with the standard, 1. All utility... - January 13, 2018 - Mencom Corporation
Vecna Robotics Wins DHL Dell Robotics Innovation Challenge 2017 with Tote Retrieval System
Vecna Robotics, a leader in intelligent, next-generation, robotic material handling autonomous ground vehicles (AGVs), was awarded first place in the DHL & Dell Robotics Mobile Picking Challenge 2017. The event was held at the DHL Innovation Center in Troisdorf, Germany. The challenge required... - December 14, 2017 - Vecna Robotics
Mencom Offers Industry-Specific Ethernet Switches for Easy Power/Railway Networking
The IEC 61850 for utility automation is the international standard to regulate a unified and standardized communication protocol for electrical substation and power grid automation. The new IEC 61850 standard focuses its domain knowledge on the electrical power grid system. It is an object-oriented... - December 09, 2017 - Mencom Corporation
Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers an Online Course on How to Customize a Piezo Product, November 16
The online course “Custom designs” takes place on November 16. Here it is possible to get a live introduction to the market leading level of possibilities to custom design different piezo products. - November 11, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Mencom Corporation Introduces New Low-Profile Housings for Panel Interface Connectors
The PIC, also known as programming ports or programming interfaces, provides the ability to communicate with a device inside a cabinet without opening the cabinet door. - November 08, 2017 - Mencom Corporation
Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers the Complete Introduction to Dynamic Actuators at a Free Webinar November 2
The free webinar “Dynamic actuators,” November 2, offers an introduction to piezoelectric actuators for dynamic applications. The webinar will also enable the participants to estimate the behavior of a dynamic system. - October 20, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Learn to Choose the Right Piezo Actuator at Noliac's Webinar on October 12
At the free, online course “Quasi-static actuators,” October 12, there will be an introduction to the basic parameters, useful when selecting a piezo actuator for a quasi-static application. - October 08, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers the A to Z of Piezo Motors. Free webinar September 28.
At the webinar, the advantages of piezo motors compared to conventional motors will be explained. Also, the different types of piezo motors will be explained. The webinar takes place September 28. - September 21, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Mencom’s Panel Interface Connectors, Port Adapters, and E45V3 Connectors Are UL Listed/Recognized
Mencom Corporation is participating in the PACK EXPO 2017 (September 25-27) in Las Vegas–Booth S-5972 in the South Lower Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center. - September 02, 2017 - Mencom Corporation
General Purpose Overload/Short Circuit and DC Immune Protection from FDB Electrical
The FDB11 RCD panel unit from FDB Electrical provides overload and short circuit protection for industrial, academic, institutional and corporate applications. The unit comes in three enclosure sizes of 10 to 32 amp, 40 to 63 amp and 80 to 100 amp. - September 02, 2017 - FDB Electrical Ltd
Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers a Step-by-Step Guide to the Basics of Piezoelectricity, September 14
The free, online course to be held on September 14, will introduce the basics of piezoelectricity. The course will provide the knowledge to start working with piezoelectricity, e.g. enabling the participant to choose the right piezoceramic material for an application. - September 01, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Noliac to Visit Sensors & Instrumentation in Birmingham, September 26-27
Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, will visit the trade fair Sensors & Instrumentation in Birmingham, September 26-27. Noliac will be available for meetings to discuss piezoelectric solutions for future applications. - July 27, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Noliac to Present Research Paper at the European Advanced Materials Congress
Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, will present a research paper at the European Advanced Materials Congress (EAMC) in Stockholm, Sweden, August 22-24. - July 02, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Transition in Ownership and Leadership for Power Supply Manufacturer
A manufacturer of high-quality defense and industrial power supplies undergoes changes in ownership and executive leadership while remaining true to core competencies and values. - July 01, 2017 - Aegis Power Systems, Inc.
Noliac is Looking for a Process Engineer for the Multilayer Piezoceramics Unit in Denmark
Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, is looking for a candidate that will be able to improve the industrial processes in order to maintain efficiency, reduce cost, improve sustainability and maximize profitability. - June 21, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Renewsys Launches Production of India’s First 5 BB Solar Cells, Completes Ramp Up of Its Cell Line
India’s first 5BB solar PV cells, will deliver higher module efficiency & cost saving; Cells manufactured using world class European equipment; RenewSys completes ramp up of its 100 MW cell line. - June 15, 2017 - RenewSys India
Entry-Level Unmanaged Ethernet Switches for Harsh Industrial Environments
Mencom Corporation Announces Plug and Play Entry-Level Unmanaged Ethernet Switches for Harsh Industrial Environments at Pack Expo 2017 – Booth #S-5972 in the South Lower Hall. - June 10, 2017 - Mencom Corporation
New Dates for Noliac’s Online Courses on Piezoelectric Technology
Noliac will continue to offer webinars about different areas of piezoelectric technology. New dates have been set for the online courses held after summer 2017. - June 02, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Noliac Acquired by CTS
As of May 15th 2017, Noliac A/S has been acquired by CTS Corporation. Below is CTS' press release in this regard. - May 18, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Noliac Offers Customized Training Courses on Piezoelectric Technology
Noliac offers courses on piezo technology at your company facilities. The courses can be customized to match specific requirements. The Dutch company Heinmade recently offered their employees a three days piezo course combined with teambuilding activities in Seefeld (Austria). - May 12, 2017 - Noliac A/S
The Edge Group Awarded Highest New Business Growth by Hikvision USA
The Edge Group was presented with Hikvision’s “2016 Highest New Business Growth” Award by Hikvision USA President Jeffrey He at the 2017 ISC West Conference held on April 5-7, 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. - May 11, 2017 - The Edge Group