Mencom Offers New Easy Access, 5 Port Ethernet Switch / Panel Interface Connector Solution Mencom’s NEW LP1-E45UM-5 Low profile Panel interface connector has combined two of the most common and versatile components utilized by today’s integrators, machine builders, and panel shops. - October 09, 2019 - Mencom Corporation

Mencom Introduces New M32 Bulkhead Mounting Size 21.21 Rectangular Base Introducing a new addition to the cost effective, space saving, size 21.21 metal housings from ILME. The new MKAX-IF bulkhead mounting base is designed for ease of installation with the convenience of a round mounting thread. - July 27, 2019 - Mencom Corporation

Mencom Introduced Industrial Protocol Gateways for Legacy Systems Integration Mencom Protocol Gateways provide easy, reliable and cost-effective solutions for multi-protocol networks. - October 31, 2018 - Mencom Corporation

Mencom Introduces New 3 and 4 Pole (Size 21.21) Compact SQUICH Rectangular Inserts Mencom Has Expanded Tooless SQUICH Technology to Include 3 and 4 Pole (Size 21.21) Inserts. - October 30, 2018 - Mencom Corporation

Orecco Electric Complete Shipment of Premium Prefabricated Compact Substation to Ethiopia Building a reliable and trustworthy power and electric infrastructure and backup is vital for companies who wish to succeed in Africa. China's Orecco has recently added to this increased stability delivering a top-end Prefabricated Compact Substation to Ethiopia. - August 27, 2018 - Orecco Electric

Mencom Redesigned MIN Size III Cordsets to Improve Connectivity and Usability IMTS 2018 – Visit Booth # 134752 in IAMD USA - East Building, Level 3 - August 10, 2018 - Mencom Corporation

Strutfast Achieves Latest ISO Quality Accreditation Strutfast is delighted to announce that they have recently been successfully independently audited and deemed to comply with the highly sought after International Organization for Standardisation (ISO) 9001:2015 certification, which acknowledges the Strutfast Business Management System (SBMS). The transition... - July 19, 2018 - Strutfast

Modular KADL Cable Entry System Mencom Introduces Tight but Flexible Modular KADL Cable Entry System at IMTS 2018 – Booth # 134752 in IAMD USA - East Building, Level 3. - July 05, 2018 - Mencom Corporation

Mencom Announces Easy, Flexible and Reliable Modbus Gateways for Seamless Conversions in Harsh Environments From simple to complex applications, Mencom offers a wide variety of Modbus Gateway solutions at IMTS 2018 – Booth # 134752 in IAMD USA - East Building, Level 3. - May 31, 2018 - Mencom Corporation

Mencom Serial Device Servers for Legacy-Devices Integration to a New Network Infrastructure Mencom Serial Device Server series covers all the needs that end-users may have in converting Ethernet to Serial port (RS-232, RS-485, RS-422). - April 18, 2018 - Mencom Corporation

Fiber Connectivity is No Longer a Problem in Industrial Networks with Mencom Media Converters Mencom offers a wide range of Media Converters from entry-level media converters to smart media converters that support redundant-power and automatic speed negotiation. - March 23, 2018 - Mencom Corporation

The Impact of Opioids on Manufacturing: Groundbreaking Research from the MAPI Foundation The intersection of the opioid crisis and manufacturing is poised to be a drag on U.S. competitiveness. Each addict and overdose death is one less non-disabled adult in the labor market, but the undermining power of the drug crisis also hits manufacturing’s existing workforce too. Nearly one in 20 employees will misuse opioid prescriptions in some way this year, and this makes them susceptible to addiction. - February 23, 2018 - Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation (MAPI)

FDB Power Protection Keeps the Network DC Immune with K H Engineering Southern Rail/GTR contractors, K H Engineering use the FDB 11 RCD to deal with the protection of mains power equipment within areas of high DC power usage. - February 18, 2018 - FDB Electrical Ltd

CTS Provides Broader Bandwidth with Piezoelectric Single Crystals CTS manufactures high quality piezoelectric single crystal components, which can improve the capability of underwater applications compared to applications using piezoelectric bulk. Visit booth (A50) at Oceanology International in London, March 13-15, where CTS will present a selection of piezoelectric products. - February 02, 2018 - Noliac A/S

Mencom Now Offers Unique Inside-Outlet GFCI Power Port for Panel Interface Connectors Mencom’s unique Inside-Outlet (GFDP1) Power Port features three GFCI-protected receptacles; two outside and one inside the panel to provide a simple solution to comply with NFPA 79, The Control Panel Utility Receptacle Standard. In order to comply with the standard, 1. All utility receptacles... - January 13, 2018 - Mencom Corporation

Vecna Robotics Wins DHL Dell Robotics Innovation Challenge 2017 with Tote Retrieval System Vecna Robotics, a leader in intelligent, next-generation, robotic material handling autonomous ground vehicles (AGVs), was awarded first place in the DHL & Dell Robotics Mobile Picking Challenge 2017. The event was held at the DHL Innovation Center in Troisdorf, Germany. The challenge required a... - December 14, 2017 - Vecna Robotics

Mencom Offers Industry-Specific Ethernet Switches for Easy Power/Railway Networking The IEC 61850 for utility automation is the international standard to regulate a unified and standardized communication protocol for electrical substation and power grid automation. The new IEC 61850 standard focuses its domain knowledge on the electrical power grid system. It is an object-oriented protocol... - December 09, 2017 - Mencom Corporation

Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers an Online Course on How to Customize a Piezo Product, November 16 The online course “Custom designs” takes place on November 16. Here it is possible to get a live introduction to the market leading level of possibilities to custom design different piezo products. - November 11, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Mencom Corporation Introduces New Low-Profile Housings for Panel Interface Connectors The PIC, also known as programming ports or programming interfaces, provides the ability to communicate with a device inside a cabinet without opening the cabinet door. - November 08, 2017 - Mencom Corporation

Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers the Complete Introduction to Dynamic Actuators at a Free Webinar November 2 The free webinar “Dynamic actuators,” November 2, offers an introduction to piezoelectric actuators for dynamic applications. The webinar will also enable the participants to estimate the behavior of a dynamic system. - October 20, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Learn to Choose the Right Piezo Actuator at Noliac's Webinar on October 12 At the free, online course “Quasi-static actuators,” October 12, there will be an introduction to the basic parameters, useful when selecting a piezo actuator for a quasi-static application. - October 08, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers the A to Z of Piezo Motors. Free webinar September 28. At the webinar, the advantages of piezo motors compared to conventional motors will be explained. Also, the different types of piezo motors will be explained. The webinar takes place September 28. - September 21, 2017 - Noliac A/S

General Purpose Overload/Short Circuit and DC Immune Protection from FDB Electrical The FDB11 RCD panel unit from FDB Electrical provides overload and short circuit protection for industrial, academic, institutional and corporate applications. The unit comes in three enclosure sizes of 10 to 32 amp, 40 to 63 amp and 80 to 100 amp. - September 02, 2017 - FDB Electrical Ltd

Mencom’s Panel Interface Connectors, Port Adapters, and E45V3 Connectors Are UL Listed/Recognized Mencom Corporation is participating in the PACK EXPO 2017 (September 25-27) in Las Vegas–Booth S-5972 in the South Lower Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center. - September 02, 2017 - Mencom Corporation

Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers a Step-by-Step Guide to the Basics of Piezoelectricity, September 14 The free, online course to be held on September 14, will introduce the basics of piezoelectricity. The course will provide the knowledge to start working with piezoelectricity, e.g. enabling the participant to choose the right piezoceramic material for an application. - September 01, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac to Visit Sensors & Instrumentation in Birmingham, September 26-27 Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, will visit the trade fair Sensors & Instrumentation in Birmingham, September 26-27. Noliac will be available for meetings to discuss piezoelectric solutions for future applications. - July 27, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac to Present Research Paper at the European Advanced Materials Congress Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, will present a research paper at the European Advanced Materials Congress (EAMC) in Stockholm, Sweden, August 22-24. - July 02, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Transition in Ownership and Leadership for Power Supply Manufacturer A manufacturer of high-quality defense and industrial power supplies undergoes changes in ownership and executive leadership while remaining true to core competencies and values. - July 01, 2017 - Aegis Power Systems, Inc.

Noliac is Looking for a Process Engineer for the Multilayer Piezoceramics Unit in Denmark Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, is looking for a candidate that will be able to improve the industrial processes in order to maintain efficiency, reduce cost, improve sustainability and maximize profitability. - June 21, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Renewsys Launches Production of India’s First 5 BB Solar Cells, Completes Ramp Up of Its Cell Line India’s first 5BB solar PV cells, will deliver higher module efficiency & cost saving; Cells manufactured using world class European equipment; RenewSys completes ramp up of its 100 MW cell line. - June 15, 2017 - RenewSys India

Entry-Level Unmanaged Ethernet Switches for Harsh Industrial Environments Mencom Corporation Announces Plug and Play Entry-Level Unmanaged Ethernet Switches for Harsh Industrial Environments at Pack Expo 2017 – Booth #S-5972 in the South Lower Hall. - June 10, 2017 - Mencom Corporation

New Dates for Noliac’s Online Courses on Piezoelectric Technology Noliac will continue to offer webinars about different areas of piezoelectric technology. New dates have been set for the online courses held after summer 2017. - June 02, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac Acquired by CTS As of May 15th 2017, Noliac A/S has been acquired by CTS Corporation. Below is CTS' press release in this regard. - May 18, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac Offers Customized Training Courses on Piezoelectric Technology Noliac offers courses on piezo technology at your company facilities. The courses can be customized to match specific requirements. The Dutch company Heinmade recently offered their employees a three days piezo course combined with teambuilding activities in Seefeld (Austria). - May 12, 2017 - Noliac A/S

The Edge Group Awarded Highest New Business Growth by Hikvision USA The Edge Group was presented with Hikvision’s “2016 Highest New Business Growth” Award by Hikvision USA President Jeffrey He at the 2017 ISC West Conference held on April 5-7, 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. - May 11, 2017 - The Edge Group

Melissa Sealy Appointed COO of The Edge Group The Edge Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Melissa Sealy as Chief Operating Officer. Having been a co-founder of The Edge Group in 1991, Melissa has a thorough knowledge and understanding of the Company's operations and offerings. As COO, Melissa will continue to provide leadership and... - May 11, 2017 - The Edge Group

Mencom Corporation Now Offers Industrial Networking Solutions for Harsh Environments Mencom now offers a wide range of industrial Ethernet switches, Secure Routers, Media converters, Serial Device Servers, Modbus Gateways and Power supplies. - May 11, 2017 - Mencom Corporation

Noliac R&D Project Funded by the European Union A research project at the R&D department at Noliac Ceramics, Czech Republic, has received funding from the European Union. The aim of the project is to develop a new piezoceramic material for high power applications. - May 11, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac Will Exhibit at the International Particle Accelerator Conference in Copenhagen Noliac will exhibit a selection of piezoelectric products and present new research at the 8th International Particle Accelerator Conference (IPAC) held in Copenhagen May 14-19. Noliac will be a part of the delegation BigScience.dk. - May 10, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Langson Energy Selected for Kenya Project Langson Energy, Inc. (LEI), a USA energy equipment manufacturer, was selected by Kenya Electricity Generating Limited (KenGen), producer of around 80% of the power consumed in Kenya, to conduct a green technology feasibility study for their Olkaria Geothermal Power Plant. KenGen has been searching for... - May 04, 2017 - Langson Energy Inc.

ESA Satellite with Noliac Piezoelectric Actuator Stacks in Space The SmallGEO satellite was launched by the European Space Agency (ESA) on January 28, 2017, and the satellite is now in orbit with the help of Noliac actuator stacks. - May 04, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Free Noliac Webinar About the Basics of Piezoelectric Sensors and Transducers on May 3 Noliac offers a free webinar about piezoelectric sensors and transducers May 3. The webinar introduces the different aspects of piezoelectric sensors and transducers and other piezoelectric systems. - April 22, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Mencom Corporation Announces the Modular Units for Multipole Rectangular Connectors The Mencom modular insert series (MIXO) was designed to allow different types of connections housed in a single traditional rectangular enclosure. The types of connections range from small signal connectors with low amp and voltage, up to 200 amp connectors. Since each insert is designed to fit and lock... - April 14, 2017 - Mencom Corporation

Noliac Piezo Products in Ultrasonic Surgery Noliac provides high quality piezo components and custom designed ultrasonic transducers for many different types of health care applications, including ultrasonic surgery devices. The components or transducers are custom designed to match specific requirements. - March 23, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac is Exhibiting at the "2017 Joint IEEE ISAF-IWATMD-PFM Conference" Noliac will exhibit a selection of piezoelectric products at the “2017 Joint IEEE ISAF-IWATMD-PFM Conference” in Atlanta, USA, in May 7-11. - March 22, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Learn the Basics of Dynamic Applications at Noliac's Webinar March 8 At the free webinar “Dynamic actuators,” March 8, it is possible to learn the basics of dynamic applications, and also how to estimate the behavior of a dynamic system. - February 25, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Mencom Introduces the High-Density Version of SQUICH Rectangular Inserts Mencom SQUICH spring terminal rectangular connectors are known for their convenient tool-free solutions that significantly reduce the connection time by utilizing spring terminals with actuator buttons. The cabling time of the SQUICH connector can be 50% quicker than the screw-type connection and 20% quicker than the conventional spring-type connection. - February 11, 2017 - Mencom Corporation

Free Noliac Webinar Will Learn the Participants to Choose the Right Piezoelectric Actuator At the free, online course “Quasi-static actuators,” February 8, there will be an introduction to the basic parameters, useful when selecting a piezo actuator for a quasi-static application. - January 29, 2017 - Noliac A/S

New Managing Director at Noliac Systems s.r.o. Noliac has employed Mr. Jiří Vohánka as Managing Director at Noliac Systems s.r.o. in the Czech Republic. Besides managing Noliac Systems, Mr. Vohánka will join the Management Group of Noliac. - January 22, 2017 - Noliac A/S