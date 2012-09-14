PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Mencom’s NEW LP1-E45UM-5 Low profile Panel interface connector has combined two of the most common and versatile components utilized by today’s integrators, machine builders, and panel shops. - October 09, 2019 - Mencom Corporation
Introducing a new addition to the cost effective, space saving, size 21.21 metal housings from ILME. The new MKAX-IF bulkhead mounting base is designed for ease of installation with the convenience of a round mounting thread. - July 27, 2019 - Mencom Corporation
Mencom Protocol Gateways provide easy, reliable and cost-effective solutions for multi-protocol networks. - October 31, 2018 - Mencom Corporation
Mencom Has Expanded Tooless SQUICH Technology to Include 3 and 4 Pole (Size 21.21) Inserts. - October 30, 2018 - Mencom Corporation
Building a reliable and trustworthy power and electric infrastructure and backup is vital for companies who wish to succeed in Africa. China's Orecco has recently added to this increased stability delivering a top-end Prefabricated Compact Substation to Ethiopia. - August 27, 2018 - Orecco Electric
IMTS 2018 – Visit Booth # 134752 in IAMD USA - East Building, Level 3 - August 10, 2018 - Mencom Corporation
Strutfast is delighted to announce that they have recently been successfully independently audited and deemed to comply with the highly sought after International Organization for Standardisation (ISO) 9001:2015 certification, which acknowledges the Strutfast Business Management System (SBMS). The transition... - July 19, 2018 - Strutfast
Mencom Introduces Tight but Flexible Modular KADL Cable Entry System at IMTS 2018
– Booth # 134752 in IAMD USA - East Building, Level 3. - July 05, 2018 - Mencom Corporation
From simple to complex applications, Mencom offers a wide variety of Modbus Gateway solutions at IMTS 2018 – Booth # 134752 in IAMD USA - East Building, Level 3. - May 31, 2018 - Mencom Corporation
Mencom Serial Device Server series covers all the needs that end-users may have in converting Ethernet to Serial port (RS-232, RS-485, RS-422). - April 18, 2018 - Mencom Corporation
Mencom offers a wide range of Media Converters from entry-level media converters to smart media converters that support redundant-power and automatic speed negotiation. - March 23, 2018 - Mencom Corporation
The intersection of the opioid crisis and manufacturing is poised to be a drag on U.S. competitiveness. Each addict and overdose death is one less non-disabled adult in the labor market, but the undermining power of the drug crisis also hits manufacturing’s existing workforce too. Nearly one in 20 employees will misuse opioid prescriptions in some way this year, and this makes them susceptible to addiction. - February 23, 2018 - Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation (MAPI)
Southern Rail/GTR contractors, K H Engineering use the FDB 11 RCD to deal with the protection of mains power equipment within areas of high DC power usage. - February 18, 2018 - FDB Electrical Ltd
CTS manufactures high quality piezoelectric single crystal components, which can improve the capability of underwater applications compared to applications using piezoelectric bulk. Visit booth (A50) at Oceanology International in London, March 13-15, where CTS will present a selection of piezoelectric products. - February 02, 2018 - Noliac A/S
Mencom’s unique Inside-Outlet (GFDP1) Power Port features three GFCI-protected receptacles; two outside and one inside the panel to provide a simple solution to comply with NFPA 79, The Control Panel Utility Receptacle Standard. In order to comply with the standard,
1. All utility receptacles... - January 13, 2018 - Mencom Corporation
Vecna Robotics, a leader in intelligent, next-generation, robotic material handling autonomous ground vehicles (AGVs), was awarded first place in the DHL & Dell Robotics Mobile Picking Challenge 2017. The event was held at the DHL Innovation Center in Troisdorf, Germany. The challenge required a... - December 14, 2017 - Vecna Robotics
The IEC 61850 for utility automation is the international standard to regulate a unified and standardized communication protocol for electrical substation and power grid automation. The new IEC 61850 standard focuses its domain knowledge on the electrical power grid system. It is an object-oriented protocol... - December 09, 2017 - Mencom Corporation
The online course “Custom designs” takes place on November 16. Here it is possible to get a live introduction to the market leading level of possibilities to custom design different piezo products. - November 11, 2017 - Noliac A/S
The PIC, also known as programming ports or programming interfaces, provides the ability to communicate with a device inside a cabinet without opening the cabinet door. - November 08, 2017 - Mencom Corporation
The free webinar “Dynamic actuators,” November 2, offers an introduction to piezoelectric actuators for dynamic applications. The webinar will also enable the participants to estimate the behavior of a dynamic system. - October 20, 2017 - Noliac A/S
At the free, online course “Quasi-static actuators,” October 12, there will be an introduction to the basic parameters, useful when selecting a piezo actuator for a quasi-static application. - October 08, 2017 - Noliac A/S
At the webinar, the advantages of piezo motors compared to conventional motors will be explained. Also, the different types of piezo motors will be explained. The webinar takes place September 28. - September 21, 2017 - Noliac A/S
The FDB11 RCD panel unit from FDB Electrical provides overload and short circuit protection for industrial, academic, institutional and corporate applications. The unit comes in three enclosure sizes of 10 to 32 amp, 40 to 63 amp and 80 to 100 amp. - September 02, 2017 - FDB Electrical Ltd
Mencom Corporation is participating in the PACK EXPO 2017 (September 25-27) in Las Vegas–Booth S-5972 in the South Lower Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center. - September 02, 2017 - Mencom Corporation
The free, online course to be held on September 14, will introduce the basics of piezoelectricity. The course will provide the knowledge to start working with piezoelectricity, e.g. enabling the participant to choose the right piezoceramic material for an application. - September 01, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, will visit the trade fair Sensors & Instrumentation in Birmingham, September 26-27. Noliac will be available for meetings to discuss piezoelectric solutions for future applications. - July 27, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, will present a research paper at the European Advanced Materials Congress (EAMC) in Stockholm, Sweden, August 22-24. - July 02, 2017 - Noliac A/S
A manufacturer of high-quality defense and industrial power supplies undergoes changes in ownership and executive leadership while remaining true to core competencies and values. - July 01, 2017 - Aegis Power Systems, Inc.
Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, is looking for a candidate that will be able to improve the industrial processes in order to maintain efficiency, reduce cost, improve sustainability and maximize profitability. - June 21, 2017 - Noliac A/S
India’s first 5BB solar PV cells, will deliver higher module efficiency & cost saving; Cells manufactured using world class European equipment; RenewSys completes ramp up of its 100 MW cell line. - June 15, 2017 - RenewSys India
Mencom Corporation Announces Plug and Play Entry-Level Unmanaged Ethernet Switches for Harsh Industrial Environments at Pack Expo 2017 – Booth #S-5972 in the South Lower Hall. - June 10, 2017 - Mencom Corporation
Noliac will continue to offer webinars about different areas of piezoelectric technology. New dates have been set for the online courses held after summer 2017. - June 02, 2017 - Noliac A/S
As of May 15th 2017, Noliac A/S has been acquired by CTS Corporation. Below is CTS' press release in this regard. - May 18, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Noliac offers courses on piezo technology at your company facilities. The courses can be customized to match specific requirements. The Dutch company Heinmade recently offered their employees a three days piezo course combined with teambuilding activities in Seefeld (Austria). - May 12, 2017 - Noliac A/S
The Edge Group was presented with Hikvision’s “2016 Highest New Business Growth” Award by Hikvision USA President Jeffrey He at the 2017 ISC West Conference held on April 5-7, 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. - May 11, 2017 - The Edge Group
The Edge Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Melissa Sealy as Chief Operating Officer. Having been a co-founder of The Edge Group in 1991, Melissa has a thorough knowledge and understanding of the Company's operations and offerings. As COO, Melissa will continue to provide leadership and... - May 11, 2017 - The Edge Group
Mencom now offers a wide range of industrial Ethernet switches, Secure Routers, Media converters, Serial Device Servers, Modbus Gateways and Power supplies. - May 11, 2017 - Mencom Corporation
A research project at the R&D department at Noliac Ceramics, Czech Republic, has received funding from the European Union. The aim of the project is to develop a new piezoceramic material for high power applications. - May 11, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Noliac will exhibit a selection of piezoelectric products and present new research at the 8th International Particle Accelerator Conference (IPAC) held in Copenhagen May 14-19. Noliac will be a part of the delegation BigScience.dk. - May 10, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Langson Energy, Inc. (LEI), a USA energy equipment manufacturer, was selected by Kenya Electricity Generating Limited (KenGen), producer of around 80% of the power consumed in Kenya, to conduct a green technology feasibility study for their Olkaria Geothermal Power Plant. KenGen has been searching for... - May 04, 2017 - Langson Energy Inc.
The SmallGEO satellite was launched by the European Space Agency (ESA) on January 28, 2017, and the satellite is now in orbit with the help of Noliac actuator stacks. - May 04, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Noliac offers a free webinar about piezoelectric sensors and transducers May 3. The webinar introduces the different aspects of piezoelectric sensors and transducers and other piezoelectric systems. - April 22, 2017 - Noliac A/S
The Mencom modular insert series (MIXO) was designed to allow different types of connections housed in a single traditional rectangular enclosure. The types of connections range from small signal connectors with low amp and voltage, up to 200 amp connectors. Since each insert is designed to fit and lock... - April 14, 2017 - Mencom Corporation
Noliac provides high quality piezo components and custom designed ultrasonic transducers for many different types of health care applications, including ultrasonic surgery devices. The components or transducers are custom designed to match specific requirements. - March 23, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Noliac will exhibit a selection of piezoelectric products at the “2017 Joint IEEE ISAF-IWATMD-PFM Conference” in Atlanta, USA, in May 7-11. - March 22, 2017 - Noliac A/S
At the free webinar “Dynamic actuators,” March 8, it is possible to learn the basics of dynamic applications, and also how to estimate the behavior of a dynamic system. - February 25, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Mencom SQUICH spring terminal rectangular connectors are known for their convenient tool-free solutions that significantly reduce the connection time by utilizing spring terminals with actuator buttons. The cabling time of the SQUICH connector can be 50% quicker than the screw-type connection and 20% quicker than the conventional spring-type connection. - February 11, 2017 - Mencom Corporation
At the free, online course “Quasi-static actuators,” February 8, there will be an introduction to the basic parameters, useful when selecting a piezo actuator for a quasi-static application. - January 29, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Noliac has employed Mr. Jiří Vohánka as Managing Director at Noliac Systems s.r.o. in the Czech Republic. Besides managing Noliac Systems, Mr. Vohánka will join the Management Group of Noliac. - January 22, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Hikvision announced as 2016 Edge Group Supplier of the Year at the 25th Anniversary Fall Conference. - January 11, 2017 - The Edge Group