Dirigo Custom Boatworks Builds Canoe for Injured Veterans A new Maine company has built a specialized canoe for mobility challenged veterans in the tradition of Down East custom boat building. This unique canoe will greatly enable Maine's outdoor therapy veteran non profits to increase access to Maine's healing woods and waters. - March 27, 2019 - Gold Star Outfitters, Inc.

Azdel Onboard Provides Lightweight, Cost Effective Insulation and Helps Prevent Indoor Air Pollutants for RVing Families Hot days and warm nights are ideal for RV camping and enjoying outdoor recreation. Keeping the air conditioner well maintained, while parking in shaded spots may help RVing families beat the heat. Consider the insulation value of materials used in RV construction as summer is the season when many people... - August 02, 2018 - Hanwha Azdel

Azdel Onboard Provides Lighter Solutions for RV Manufacturers and RVing Families The RV season is about to go into full swing, and many are planning their summer activities nationwide. For some that includes purchasing a new RV. There are a lot of factors to consider when deciding which RV is right for you, including durability and long-term maintenance. From matching the right dry... - June 05, 2018 - Hanwha Azdel

Texas OCC is Coming to Help Orange County Choppers and the Hudson Valley SPCA to Help Hurricane Affected Families and Animals in Texas Orange County Choppers (OCC) and the Hudson Valley SPCA (HVSPCA) jointly announced efforts to provide assistance to humans and animals affected by hurricane Harvey in south Texas. As we have all... - September 04, 2017 - Orange County Choppers

Maxlider Brothers Customs Featured in National eBay Ad Campaign, eBay Motors Blog Classic car and Ford Bronco restoration shop and builder Maxlider Brothers Customs was recently featured in a national eBay ad campaign. - August 05, 2017 - Maxlider Brothers Customs

nüCamp RV Hosts Rally for Teardrop Camping Enthusiasts Near Growing RV Factory in Sugarcreek, Ohio More than One Hundred T@B Teardrop Camper and T@G Teardrop Trailer Owners and Enthusiasts to Descend on Sugarcreek, Ohio July 24-29 for Weeklong Camping Rally Near Rapidly Growing RV Factory in Ohio’s Amish Country - July 11, 2017 - nüCamp RV

Smart Lithium-Ion Battery System by Lithium Boost Technologies to Enhance Performance of GEM 48V-72V Low-Speed Electric Vehicles Lithium Boost announces the successful installation of its innovative lithium-ion battery solution in golf carts manufactured by Polaris and GEM, and shares its customer’s testimonials. Following long periods of driving and testing their LSVs, the customers reported enhanced performance, including doubling the range, and expressed continuous satisfaction from Lithium Boost solution that eliminated the maintenance hassle and moreover, shortened charge time, which means cut in electricity cost. - August 23, 2016 - Lithium Boost Technologies

Lithium Boost Technologies Announced First Lithium-Ion Battery System Installation in Taylor Dunn Industrial Electric Vehicle Lithium Boost Technologies announced the first installation of its patented lithium-ion battery solution in a Taylor Dunn vehicle. Phil Trubey, the owner of Willow Creek Stables (Encinitas, CA), pioneered the installation of Lithium Boost’s 100ah system in 2013 Taylor Dunn B2-48 flatbed hauler. Willow Creek Stables already installed the Lithium Boost’s 60ah system in 3 E-Z-GO golf carts. Trubey reported increased range, reduced weight and battery maintenance relief. - May 04, 2016 - Lithium Boost Technologies

Lithium Boost Technologies Granted US Patent on Monitoring Lithium-Ion Battery Charge for Low-Speed Electric Vehicles Lithium Boost Technologies was granted US patent No. 9,213,066 titled “Multiple Cell Voltage Measurement” by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent claims a unique method of determining cell voltages in conjunction with Lithium Boost’s individual cell chargers. The innovation was employed to develop a smart Battery Management System (BMS) and individual chargers applicable for powering low-speed electric vehicles and other emerging lithium-ion applications. - January 27, 2016 - Lithium Boost Technologies

Lithium Boost Technologies Dealer of the Year Award 2015 Presented to A1 Custom Golf Cars Lithium Boost Technologies has recognized A1 Custom Golf Cars (Palm Desert. CA) as Dealer of the Year 2015. The award was presented to Malcolm Gochioco, Owner of A1 Custom Golf Cars, and his team to recognize their rapidly growing sales of the Lithium Boost complete battery solution. A1 Custom Golf Cars have demonstrated their commitment to excellent customer service by offering an innovative, advanced lithium battery solution. - December 22, 2015 - Lithium Boost Technologies

Advantage Golf Cars Achieved 114-Mile Range Deploying Lithium-Ion Battery System from Lithium Boost Technologies Advantage Golf Cars at The Villages, Florida achieved a record of 114-Mile range for an E-Z-GO golf cart deploying innovative Lithium-ion battery system from Lithium Boost Technologies based in San Diego, California. Lithium Boost developed Smart Battery Management System (BMS) and patented chargers that allow enhancing the performance of lithium-powered golf carts and other low speed electric vehicles and applications. - September 30, 2015 - Lithium Boost Technologies

Lithium Boost Technologies Announces New Release of Its Smart Lithium-Ion Battery Chargers for Low Speed Electric Vehicles (LSEV) Lithium Boost Technologies Inc., the leading provider of innovative Lithium-ion battery systems to power low speed electric vehicles (LSEV) has introduced enhanced and redesigned chargers to assure high performance and reliability. Based on thorough performance test and analysis performed by JPS Engineering... - August 27, 2015 - Lithium Boost Technologies

Caddyshack Golf Cars Introduces New 2015 Mustang Caddyshack Golf Cars is bringing the 2015 Ford Mustang to their lineup that is sure to be an added hit to coincide with the rest of their Ford and Shelby licensed golf cars. - June 01, 2015 - Caddyshack Golf Cars

NeXus RV Opens New Dealership in Florida NeXus Rv announces the opening of a new dealership in Clearwater, Florida. The dealership will make it easier for NeXus RVs customers in the southern United States to view and test drive new models. - October 24, 2013 - NeXus RV

Rumbler Supercar Concept Design Unleashed British technology innovator Michael Bond has released the latest concept designs for the Limited Edition Rumbler supercar. This unique concept in supercar design gives investors, enthusiasts and collectors a bold, new and distinctly aggressive alternative to conventional prestige British sports cars... - May 05, 2013 - Rumbler Cars

Pacific Coachworks Announces New RV Dealer Pacific Pacific Coachworks, Inc. (PCW) (www.pacificcoachworks.com) is pleased to announce Ketelsen Campers of Colorado as its newest Sandsport dealer. Located at the gateway to the Rocky Mountains, Ketelsen Campers is a full-service RV dealer selling new and used camping trailers, fifth wheels and family... - April 21, 2013 - Pacific Coachworks, Inc.

Pacific Coachworks, Inc. Reports 30% Increase in RV Sales Pacific Coachworks, Inc. (PCW) (www.pacificcoachworks.com) a manufacturer of high quality recreational vehicles announced today that its RV sales for the first quarter show an increase of 30% when compared to first quarter of 2012, and anticipates that growth to persist through the summer season. “We... - April 06, 2013 - Pacific Coachworks, Inc.

Small Vehicle Resource, LLC Announces New Market Research Study of the Small, Task-Oriented Vehicle Market Small Vehicle Resource has published the sixth in a series of market research reports on the small, task-oriented vehicle industry. The report covers small vehicle products ranging from golf cars, light transport and portage vehicles built off golf car frames, to heavy duty traditional turf vehicles and off-road utility and recreational vehicles (side-by-sides). The study concentrates on the product side of an estimated $12+ billion industry, including parts and service. - March 07, 2013 - Small Vehicle Resource

Ford Grants QVM Status to NeXus RV NeXus RV has announced that they have recieved QVM (Qualified Vehicle Modifier) recognition from Ford Motor Company. - February 07, 2013 - NeXus RV

New Class Super C Diesel Motorhome Introduced by NeXus RV NeXus RV announces the introduction of a new class c super diesel motorhome, the Ghost. The Ghost is built on International's Terra Star Chassis and is available for 2014 in two floorplans with a wide variety of standard features and optional equipment. - January 19, 2013 - NeXus RV

White Horse RV Center Recognized as #1 RV Dealer in New Jersey White Horse RV Center, Williamstown and Galloway, NJ, announce their recognition as the number one selling RV dealer in New Jersey for the year 2011. Statistic provided by Statistical Surveys of Grand Rapids Michigan. - April 24, 2012 - White Horse RV Center

TheAutoMoto Corp Upgrades Its Warranty to a New 2 Year Parts and Labor Policy with Roadside Assistance TheAutoMoto Corp announced today the release of their new 2 year warranty which includes roadside assistance administered by Road America for all vehicles purchased by dealers after Jan 1 2011. - March 10, 2011 - TheAutoMoto.com Corporation

The Auto Moto Introduces a New Three Wheel Scooter for the US Market The highly anticipated roofless Auto Moto Sport edition has arrived. - January 08, 2011 - TheAutoMoto.com Corporation

A New Breed of Watercraft A new brand of personal watercraft emerges as the Silveira Group announces the launch of the Samba XRS, a carbon fiber ultra maneuverable PWC. Founded by Rod Silveira and Kristen Merck, this American company has developed a unique watercraft designed to give the rider a great range of maneuverability... - March 25, 2010 - Silveira Group

NASCAR Announces the Winner of the "Best Daytona 500 Television Commercial" UPS Global Challenge / Scooter Commercial Takes The Win. - March 03, 2010 - TheAutoMoto.com Corporation

UPS Adds a Three Wheel Scooter to Its NASCAR Racing Team UPS Chooses The Auto Moto as the Flagship Vehicle to Promote Their Maximum Driver Campaign. - February 18, 2010 - TheAutoMoto.com Corporation

Highly Anticipated Three Wheeled Scooter Hits the Streets Excitement Builds as The Auto Moto Arrives at Dealerships Across America. - September 23, 2009 - TheAutoMoto.com Corporation

TheAutoMoto.com Corporation Joins Forces with Portal Financial TheAutoMoto.com Corporation joins forces with Portal Financials Multi-million dollar floor planning initiative to introduce The Auto Moto three wheel scooter to dealers throughout North America. - December 25, 2008 - TheAutoMoto.com Corporation

The Newest Green Machine to Hit the Road; the Auto Moto Three Wheel Scooter TheAutoMoto.com Corporation is pleased to announce the launch of its new 83mpg Three wheel tilting scooter called The Auto Moto to the U.S market. - December 19, 2008 - TheAutoMoto.com Corporation