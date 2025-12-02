Recent Headlines
Whitaker Brothers Expands Packaging Solutions Portfolio with the New ProfiPack ecoChip Cardboard Shredder, Engineered by HSM
Whitaker Brothers is broadening its portfolio of high-quality packaging and recycling equipment to give customers more environmentally-responsible options with the addition of the HSM ProfiPack ecoChip Cardboard Shredder. This new machine shreds used cardboard into uniform packing chips, creating... - December 02, 2025 - Whitaker Brothers Business Machines
Whitaker Brothers Introduces the Ultimate Data Destruction Solution: The Datastroyer DCS 36/7 High Security COMBO Paper, CD, DVD, and Blu-ray Shredder
Whitaker Brothers, a trusted leader in the data destruction industry, is proud to announce the launch of its newest product innovation, the Datastroyer DCS 36/7 High Security COMBO Paper, CD, DVD, and Blu-ray Shredder. This cutting-edge product meets the latest National Security Agency (NSA) regulations for Top Secret, SCI, and COMSEC destruction of paper and optical media, and is CUI compliant. - July 08, 2025 - Whitaker Brothers Business Machines
Nicholas Hemingway Launches Kickstarter Campaign for The Teardrop: A Designer’s Brass Hex Mechanical Pencil
Nicholas Hemingway, known for his handcrafted writing instruments, launches a Kickstarter campaign for The Teardrop, a brass hex mechanical pencil. This project highlights Hemingway’s commitment to quality and design, offering a tool that merges form, function, and sustainability. - November 13, 2024 - Nicholas Hemingway Pens
Nahvalur Continues Its Collaboration with It Gets Better, Launches New Pride Pens for 2024
Celebrating Diversity and Supporting LGBTQ+ Youth with Limited Edition Pens For the second consecutive year, Nahvalur is proud to announce its continued collaboration with It Gets Better, reinforcing Nahvalur's commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and standing up for what Nahvalur believes in. - June 07, 2024 - Nahvalur
Postmark Announces 1170 EnveJet Envelope Printer
Postmark Print, a Martin Yale Industries, LLC. division and a high-speed inkjet packaging and print solutions manufacturer, is pleased to announce their newest product, the 1170 EnveJet Envelope Printer. Since Postmark’s beginnings in the 1960s, our machines were created to provide the... - May 02, 2024 - Martin Yale Industries
Ohuhu Celebrates Easter Creativity with Seasonal Sale
Leading art supply brand Ohuhu is celebrating Easter with a week-long sale and craft bundles perfect for seasonal gift-giving. From March 22-31, visit Ohuhu for 15-20% off orders over $199. They have also handpicked curated bundles for Easter activities like coloring eggs and spring artwork. - March 28, 2024 - Ohuhu
Postmark Announces Partnership with Insource
Postmark, a division of Martin Yale Industries, LLC has partnered with Insource, making them their primary distributor throughout Canada. - November 04, 2023 - Martin Yale Industries
Flex Technology Group Continues National Expansion with Advance Business Systems
FTG Makes Strategic Investment in Advance Business Systems to Expand Market Share in the Northeast - March 21, 2023 - Flex Technology Group
FlexPrint Proudly Supports Family Focus at 44th Annual Anniversary Gala
FlexPrint’s Donation Provides a Month of Diapers to 120 Families Experiencing Sudden Financial Hardship - May 29, 2022 - Flex Technology Group
Martin Yale Announces New Office in Wilmington
Martin Yale Industries has expanded its corporate presence, opening a new office in Wilmington, North Carolina for demos and sales operations. - May 20, 2022 - Martin Yale Industries
Flex Technology Group Expands Market Share in California with Strategic Investment in Copy Link
Copy Link to roll under CBE Office Solutions to further the company’s national expansion initiative. - May 04, 2022 - Flex Technology Group
ACM Technologies, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of Royal Imaging International to Become One of the Largest Distributors in the Imaging Supplies Industry
ACM Technologies Inc, a leading distributor of imaging equipment and supplies is proud to announce its acquisition of Royal Imaging International, a wholesale-distributor of office imaging supplies with over 40 years of experience in the industry. The combination of the two companies will provide... - January 03, 2022 - ACM Technologies
Flex Technology Group Achieves Unprecedented 12 Consecutive Years on the 2021 Inc. 500|5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies
Flex Technology Group (FTG) has once again been included in Inc. magazine’s annual list of America’s fastest-growing private companies for an unprecedented 12th consecutive year, with a ranking of #2273 for 2021. Making this prestigious list becomes more challenging each year as the... - August 24, 2021 - Flex Technology Group
Flex Technology Group Featured on Selling Power’s "50 Best Companies to Sell For" List in 2021
Flex Technology Group (FTG) has earned the accolade as one of the “50 Best Companies to Sell For” by Selling Power, the nation’s leading sales management publication. This is the fourth time FTG has earned a top spot in this national list of selling organizations. Flex Technology... - July 10, 2021 - Flex Technology Group
Baumgartens Announces National Minority-Owned Business Certification
Baumgartens, an award-winning family business that provides school, home, and office supplies nationwide, has been certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council (GMSDC) and officially part of the National Minority Supplier Development Council... - May 10, 2021 - Baumgartens
Office Supply Solutions Celebrates 10th Anniversary
Office Supply Solutions has grown from no clients and now serves over 2,600 businesses, many on a national basis. - June 20, 2020 - Office Supply Solutions
Flex Technology Group Named One of America's 1,000 Largest and Most Inspiring Private Companies by Inc. Magazine
Flex Technology Group Ranked Among America's Top Private Companies on Inc.'s Private Titans of 2020 List. - April 29, 2020 - Flex Technology Group
Baumgartens Selects New Chairman of the Board
Baumgartens, an award-winning family business that provides school, home and office supplies nationwide, has named Kwiyoung Baumgarten the company’s new Chairman of the Board. Kwiyoung is the majority stockholder and successor to Jean Baumgarten, who served as Chairman of the Board for... - April 06, 2020 - Baumgartens
Flex Technology Group Opens 4 New Facilities After Period of Significant Internal Growth
Flex Technology Group Invests in 4 New Facilities to Accommodate Continuous Exponential Growth. - September 24, 2019 - Flex Technology Group
Flex Technology Group Makes Strategic Investment in Laser Technologies Service to Expand Market Share in New England Region
Laser Technologies to roll under Flo-Tech to further national expansion initiative. - September 19, 2019 - Flex Technology Group
Oval Partners Makes Strategic Investment in Millennium Business Systems
Flex Technology Group adds MBS to further strengthen Midwest Presence. - September 16, 2019 - Flex Technology Group
Baumgartens Announces Harbinger National as New U.S. Sales Force
Baumgartens® has selected Harbinger National as a new national sales organization to represent and drive superior sales results in the United States. Harbinger National is an award-winning broker in the office products channel that will work as a single, strategic voice and resource. - August 06, 2019 - Baumgartens
Relax The Back® Expands Into Ergonomic Solutions for Handwriting with PenAgain from Baumgartens
To broaden the availability of PenAgain to those who can benefit from using it, Baumgartens and Relax The Back® announce a partnership to offer the writing solution at participating franchises in the United States and Canada. - July 18, 2019 - Baumgartens
Baumgartens Honors Veterans on D-Day 75th Anniversary
Baumgartens honors WWII veterans and especially remembers Hans Baumgarten who fought on Normandy Beach. His generation has had a marked influence on company values and products provided. They offer Integrity American flags for those patriots who proudly buy American-made products. - June 09, 2019 - Baumgartens
Flex Technology Group Fuels Continued Growth with New Vice President of Professional Services
Veteran professional services leader Steve Behm joins Flex Technology Group’s executive management team to accelerate growth. - March 12, 2019 - Flex Technology Group
Flex Technology Group Hosts National Golf Tournament to Support Boys and Girls Clubs of America
FTG Clients from Across the Country Attend Charity Event to Support Next Generation of Leaders - December 07, 2018 - Flex Technology Group
Flex Technology Group Welcomes New Chief Human Resources Officer to Align Strategy with People
Rose Grande joins Flex Technology Group’s executive team to support the development of rapidly growing workforce. - October 24, 2018 - Flex Technology Group
AMZfiling Launches Its New Bilingual Patient Sign-in Sheets
AMZfiling has released the bilingual version of their patient sign-in sheets to accommodate both English and Spanish speaking patients. Each sheet contains 23 removable labels and can record over 2,500 patient visits. After a patient signs in for their appointment, simply remove the numbered label... - June 05, 2018 - AMZfiling
Blue Key World Manufactures Cable Sleeves – an Innovative Gift Idea to Achieve Clutter-Free Homes and Offices
The online brand that sells cable organizer that helps in maintaining an orderly and productive homes and offices. - March 22, 2018 - Blue Key World
ES ROBBINS Corporation Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council
ES ROBBINS Corporation, a business specializing in the manufacturing of industry leading extruded polymer products, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise Council South, a regional certifying partner of the... - February 22, 2018 - ES ROBBINS
NISSCO Appoints Kim Allison-Foster as President
NISSCO, a premiere leader in supply chain management and procurement solutions, announced today the appointment of Kim Allison-Foster as its President. - February 14, 2018 - NISSCO
GW Pens Set to Hold Grand Opening of Brick & Mortar Store
GW Pens, maker of handcrafted pens, set to open retail brick and mortar location. - October 21, 2017 - GW Pens
MakeShaper Releases Nylon and ASA Filaments
MakeShaper, a 3D filament and supply company based in North Carolina, recently launched two new filament materials: Nylon and Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA). Available in 1.75 and 2.85 mm diameters, nylon filament is a popular material for 3D printing because it is durable and strong, but... - October 12, 2017 - MakeShaper
MakeShaper Teams Up with 3D Platform to Offer Industry’s First 6 mm Filament
MakeShaper, a NC-based 3D filament manufacturer, teamed up with 3D Platform to develop the world's first 6 mm filament for use in high flow extruders. - September 14, 2017 - MakeShaper
FlexPrint Managed Print Solutions Lands #11 Spot in National "50 Best Companies To Sell For" List
FlexPrint Managed Print Solutions, a Mesa-based, full-service managed print services company that delivers consistent, custom-tailored strategic solutions to satisfy any organization’s printing needs, this week was excitedly named to the “50 Best Companies to Sell For” list in... - September 10, 2017 - Flex Technology Group
FlexPrint LLC Managed Print Solutions Named to 2017 Inc. 5000 for Eighth Consecutive Year
FlexPrint LLC Joins an Exclusive Group That Has Made This List for 8 Straight Years - August 22, 2017 - Flex Technology Group
Oval Partners Expands Portfolio with Strategic Investment in Action Imaging Group
FlexPrint’s growth strategy continues with 4th acquisition in the last 10 months. - July 31, 2017 - Flex Technology Group
MakeShaper Releases Four New Filament Materials
MakeShaper, a 3D filament and supply company based in North Carolina, has recently launched four new filaments: High impact polystyrene (HIPS), semi-flexible thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) 90A, carbon fiber polylactic acid (PLA) and glow-in-the-dark PLA. “Each filament meets the exacting... - July 20, 2017 - MakeShaper
Managed Print Service Provider Supports the Leading Association Serving Long-Term Care and Senior Living Communities
FlexPrint Proudly Supports Argentum - March 18, 2017 - Flex Technology Group
FlexPrint Honored as One of Arizona’s Top 100 Best Arizona Companies
FlexPrint’s Culture, Employee Empowerment, and Creativity Garners “Best Of Wings” Recognition in Shaping Arizona’s Workplaces and Economy - March 04, 2017 - Flex Technology Group
MakeShaper Launches Multiple New Products
North Carolina-based MakeShaper, a 3D filament and supplies company, launches several new products to cap off 2016. New products include an alternative for MakerBot Gen 5 printers, PLA/PHA filament, PETG filament and filament sticks for use in 3D pens. - December 07, 2016 - MakeShaper
FlexPrint Aligns with the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) to Elevate Managed Print Solutions in Healthcare
FlexPrint is pleased to announce that they have become a Foundation Member with the College of Healthcare and Information Management Executives (CHIME) organization for 2016/2017. “We look forward to collaborating with the CHIME community and bringing our expertise in managed print solutions... - October 31, 2016 - Flex Technology Group
FlexPrint Hosts Annual Golf Tournament to Support Children Touched by a Parent's Cancer
National Managed Print Provider Hosts 11th Annual Golf Invitational Benefiting Camp Kesem. - October 16, 2016 - Flex Technology Group
Multibrands Exhibits at The Light Middle East Fair 2016
The company marks its fifth attendance to a major trade show this year. - September 30, 2016 - Multibrands International Limited
Oval Partners Makes Strategic Investment in Laser Options Inc.
Acquisition Will Advance FlexPrint’s Growth Strategy to Enhance Enterprise Managed Print Services - September 04, 2016 - Flex Technology Group
FlexPrint Ranks #26 in National "50 Best Companies to Sell For” List
FlexPrint featured in the Selling Power 2016 list of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For. - August 19, 2016 - Flex Technology Group
MakeShaper Releases FDA-Compliant, TPU Flexible Filament
North Carolina-based filament manufacturer and supplier MakeShaper launches an FDA-compliant, TPU flexible filament in multiple colors and spool sizes, along with a line of printer adaptors for easy use of flexible filament in select 3D printers. - August 03, 2016 - MakeShaper
The Mont Notebook by Mintmug Launched on Kickstarter
30 Features; 17 Colors; 3 Series; www.mintmug.com. - July 20, 2016 - MintMug
VISTAMATIC® Announces the Launch of Clarity Switchable Glass for Privacy and Observation Control in Healthcare, Commercial and Residential Environments
VISTAMATIC, the pioneer in integral shading and privacy glass solutions, is delighted to announce the launch of Clarity, its new switchable privacy glass solution that enables privacy and discrete observation for healthcare, commercial and residential applications. The launch of Clarity positions... - June 16, 2016 - VISTAMATIC
FlexPrint Listed on CRN’s 2016 Solution Provider 500 List for the Third Consecutive Year
CRN has announced today that FlexPrint Managed Print Solutions has been named to the 2016 Solution Provider 500 list for the third consecutive year. The CRN SP500 is an annual ranking of the largest technology integrators, solution providers, and technology consultants in North America by... - June 08, 2016 - Flex Technology Group