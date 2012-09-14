PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Flex Technology Group Opens 4 New Facilities After Period of Significant Internal Growth Flex Technology Group Invests in 4 New Facilities to Accommodate Continuous Exponential Growth. - September 24, 2019 - Flex Technology Group

Flex Technology Group Makes Strategic Investment in Laser Technologies Service to Expand Market Share in New England Region Laser Technologies to roll under Flo-Tech to further national expansion initiative. - September 19, 2019 - Flex Technology Group

Oval Partners Makes Strategic Investment in Millennium Business Systems Flex Technology Group adds MBS to further strengthen Midwest Presence. - September 16, 2019 - Flex Technology Group

Baumgartens Announces Harbinger National as New U.S. Sales Force Baumgartens® has selected Harbinger National as a new national sales organization to represent and drive superior sales results in the United States. Harbinger National is an award-winning broker in the office products channel that will work as a single, strategic voice and resource. - August 06, 2019 - Baumgartens

Relax The Back® Expands Into Ergonomic Solutions for Handwriting with PenAgain from Baumgartens To broaden the availability of PenAgain to those who can benefit from using it, Baumgartens and Relax The Back® announce a partnership to offer the writing solution at participating franchises in the United States and Canada. - July 18, 2019 - Baumgartens

Baumgartens Honors Veterans on D-Day 75th Anniversary Baumgartens honors WWII veterans and especially remembers Hans Baumgarten who fought on Normandy Beach. His generation has had a marked influence on company values and products provided. They offer Integrity American flags for those patriots who proudly buy American-made products. - June 09, 2019 - Baumgartens

Flex Technology Group Fuels Continued Growth with New Vice President of Professional Services Veteran professional services leader Steve Behm joins Flex Technology Group’s executive management team to accelerate growth. - March 12, 2019 - Flex Technology Group

Flex Technology Group Hosts National Golf Tournament to Support Boys and Girls Clubs of America FTG Clients from Across the Country Attend Charity Event to Support Next Generation of Leaders - December 07, 2018 - Flex Technology Group

Flex Technology Group Welcomes New Chief Human Resources Officer to Align Strategy with People Rose Grande joins Flex Technology Group’s executive team to support the development of rapidly growing workforce. - October 24, 2018 - Flex Technology Group

AMZfiling Launches Its New Bilingual Patient Sign-in Sheets AMZfiling has released the bilingual version of their patient sign-in sheets to accommodate both English and Spanish speaking patients. Each sheet contains 23 removable labels and can record over 2,500 patient visits. After a patient signs in for their appointment, simply remove the numbered label strip... - June 05, 2018 - AMZfiling

Blue Key World Manufactures Cable Sleeves – an Innovative Gift Idea to Achieve Clutter-Free Homes and Offices The online brand that sells cable organizer that helps in maintaining an orderly and productive homes and offices. - March 22, 2018 - Blue Key World

ES ROBBINS Corporation Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council ES ROBBINS Corporation, a business specializing in the manufacturing of industry leading extruded polymer products, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise Council South, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s... - February 22, 2018 - ES ROBBINS

NISSCO Appoints Kim Allison-Foster as President NISSCO, a premiere leader in supply chain management and procurement solutions, announced today the appointment of Kim Allison-Foster as its President. - February 14, 2018 - NISSCO

GW Pens Set to Hold Grand Opening of Brick & Mortar Store GW Pens, maker of handcrafted pens, set to open retail brick and mortar location. - October 21, 2017 - GW Pens

MakeShaper Releases Nylon and ASA Filaments MakeShaper, a 3D filament and supply company based in North Carolina, recently launched two new filament materials: Nylon and Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA). Available in 1.75 and 2.85 mm diameters, nylon filament is a popular material for 3D printing because it is durable and strong, but retains... - October 12, 2017 - MakeShaper

MakeShaper Teams Up with 3D Platform to Offer Industry’s First 6 mm Filament MakeShaper, a NC-based 3D filament manufacturer, teamed up with 3D Platform to develop the world's first 6 mm filament for use in high flow extruders. - September 14, 2017 - MakeShaper

FlexPrint Managed Print Solutions Lands #11 Spot in National "50 Best Companies To Sell For" List FlexPrint Managed Print Solutions, a Mesa-based, full-service managed print services company that delivers consistent, custom-tailored strategic solutions to satisfy any organization’s printing needs, this week was excitedly named to the “50 Best Companies to Sell For” list in 2017. Coming... - September 10, 2017 - Flex Technology Group

FlexPrint LLC Managed Print Solutions Named to 2017 Inc. 5000 for Eighth Consecutive Year FlexPrint LLC Joins an Exclusive Group That Has Made This List for 8 Straight Years - August 22, 2017 - Flex Technology Group

Oval Partners Expands Portfolio with Strategic Investment in Action Imaging Group FlexPrint’s growth strategy continues with 4th acquisition in the last 10 months. - July 31, 2017 - Flex Technology Group

MakeShaper Releases Four New Filament Materials MakeShaper, a 3D filament and supply company based in North Carolina, has recently launched four new filaments: High impact polystyrene (HIPS), semi-flexible thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) 90A, carbon fiber polylactic acid (PLA) and glow-in-the-dark PLA. “Each filament meets the exacting standards... - July 20, 2017 - MakeShaper

Managed Print Service Provider Supports the Leading Association Serving Long-Term Care and Senior Living Communities FlexPrint Proudly Supports Argentum - March 18, 2017 - Flex Technology Group

FlexPrint Honored as One of Arizona’s Top 100 Best Arizona Companies FlexPrint’s Culture, Employee Empowerment, and Creativity Garners “Best Of Wings” Recognition in Shaping Arizona’s Workplaces and Economy - March 04, 2017 - Flex Technology Group

MakeShaper Launches Multiple New Products North Carolina-based MakeShaper, a 3D filament and supplies company, launches several new products to cap off 2016. New products include an alternative for MakerBot Gen 5 printers, PLA/PHA filament, PETG filament and filament sticks for use in 3D pens. - December 07, 2016 - MakeShaper

FlexPrint Aligns with the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) to Elevate Managed Print Solutions in Healthcare FlexPrint is pleased to announce that they have become a Foundation Member with the College of Healthcare and Information Management Executives (CHIME) organization for 2016/2017. “We look forward to collaborating with the CHIME community and bringing our expertise in managed print solutions to... - October 31, 2016 - Flex Technology Group

FlexPrint Hosts Annual Golf Tournament to Support Children Touched by a Parent's Cancer National Managed Print Provider Hosts 11th Annual Golf Invitational Benefiting Camp Kesem. - October 16, 2016 - Flex Technology Group

Oval Partners Makes Strategic Investment in Laser Options Inc. Acquisition Will Advance FlexPrint’s Growth Strategy to Enhance Enterprise Managed Print Services - September 04, 2016 - Flex Technology Group

FlexPrint Ranks #26 in National "50 Best Companies to Sell For” List FlexPrint featured in the Selling Power 2016 list of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For. - August 19, 2016 - Flex Technology Group

MakeShaper Releases FDA-Compliant, TPU Flexible Filament North Carolina-based filament manufacturer and supplier MakeShaper launches an FDA-compliant, TPU flexible filament in multiple colors and spool sizes, along with a line of printer adaptors for easy use of flexible filament in select 3D printers. - August 03, 2016 - MakeShaper

The Mont Notebook by Mintmug Launched on Kickstarter 30 Features; 17 Colors; 3 Series; www.mintmug.com. - July 20, 2016 - MintMug

VISTAMATIC® Announces the Launch of Clarity Switchable Glass for Privacy and Observation Control in Healthcare, Commercial and Residential Environments VISTAMATIC, the pioneer in integral shading and privacy glass solutions, is delighted to announce the launch of Clarity, its new switchable privacy glass solution that enables privacy and discrete observation for healthcare, commercial and residential applications. The launch of Clarity positions VISTAMATIC... - June 16, 2016 - VISTAMATIC

FlexPrint Listed on CRN’s 2016 Solution Provider 500 List for the Third Consecutive Year CRN has announced today that FlexPrint Managed Print Solutions has been named to the 2016 Solution Provider 500 list for the third consecutive year. The CRN SP500 is an annual ranking of the largest technology integrators, solution providers, and technology consultants in North America by revenue. “Technology... - June 08, 2016 - Flex Technology Group

NinjaTek Upgrades Website with a New Look, Offering New Data and New Products NinjaTek’s newly renovated website design, sets the stage for visitors to gain access to the newest product additions and upgraded online resources. - www.ninjatek.com The site’s modernized, industrial look now showcases the recent add-ons to the NinjaTek product line. Traditional filaments... - May 13, 2016 - NinjaTek

VISTAMATIC® Privacy Glass Solutions Partners with Reading Hospital for $354 Million, 476,000-Square-Foot Expansion Vistamatic, the pioneer in integral shading and privacy solutions, is delighted to be partnering with Pennsylvania’s largest hospital construction at Reading Hospital. This $345 million expansion named: “The 7th Avenue Project,” will add more than 20 percent of space to this 147-year... - May 06, 2016 - VISTAMATIC

MakeShaper Launches First Alternative for da Vinci XYZ Printing Refill Kits Used in 3D Printers North Carolina-based filament company releases refill kits to popular da Vinci 3D printers. - April 21, 2016 - MakeShaper

VISTAMATIC® Announces Supply Agreement with ODL for BetweenGlassBlinds™ Kits to Extend Its Range of Products and Solutions to the Healthcare and Commercial Sectors Agreement to include ongoing product development across a range of vision control systems. - March 30, 2016 - VISTAMATIC

Sani-Chem Cleaning Supplies is Celebrating Its 40th Year in Operation Sani-Chem is no longer just a Wholesale Janitorial and Cleaning Supply business. Presently, more than 50,000 items are available through Sani-Chem, including safety and industrial supplies as well as office supplies. - March 09, 2016 - Sani-Chem Cleaning Supplies

Flexprint Announces Strategic Investment from Oval Partners Positioned for Next Phase of Rapid Growth - January 18, 2016 - Flex Technology Group

FlexPrint, Inc. Recognized in Phoenix Business Journal’s "Best Places to Work" National Managed Print Service Provider Celebrates 9th Consecutive Best Places to Work Award. - December 15, 2015 - Flex Technology Group

FlexPrint Inc. Hosts 10th Annual Charity Golf Tournament to Raise Money for Children in Poverty The Nation’s Largest Privately Held Managed Print Provider Celebrates Its Tenth Anniversary and Charity Golf Invitational - November 15, 2015 - Flex Technology Group

Multibrands Launches Supacell LED Multibrands launches a complete range of revolutionary LED products that guarantee a 25 years lifespan and 90% energy savings. - November 11, 2015 - Multibrands International Limited

Fonon Corporation Announces “2015 Reorganization Plan” Entering Phase II of Its Value Chain Model Fonon’s Board of Directors approves “2015 Reorganization Plan” outlining transition from Development to Growth Stage Company. - September 12, 2015 - Fonon

Fonon Corporation’s LaserTower™ Professional MegaCenter™ Incorporates Advanced Direct Drive Motion System (DDMS) Technology into Next-Generation Processing Systems The LaserTower™ Professional MegaCenter™ is the industry highest rated industrial-grade, high-volume marking and deep-engraving system available today. - September 11, 2015 - Fonon

Gartner Digital Announces Innovative Design Licensing and eCommerce Offerings Stillwater Minnesota-based Gartner Digital, the market leader in North American digital online stationery design licensing, announces a new and expanded range of products, program and eCommerce solutions to revolutionize the online stationery marketplace. The company provides both exclusive and best-selling... - September 11, 2015 - Gartner Studios

Fonon Corporation Awarded Purchase Order from Baxalta for MarkStar Professional Handheld Fiber Laser 3D Marking System MarkStar Professional is industry’s only hand-held portable 3D fiber laser marking system. - August 29, 2015 - Fonon

Fonon Corporation’s Micro-Stamping Technology Enhances Ballistics Identification Allowing Traceability to Firearms Micro-engraving unique ID Codes on firing pins provide forensic scientist with new tools for solving crime scenes. - August 20, 2015 - Fonon

Healthcare Specialist Ottobock Issues Fonon Corporation Purchase Order for LaserTower™ Compact Marking and Engraving System Ottobock’s first LaserTower™ system ordered 15 years ago continuing to demonstrate Fonon’s long-term reliability and brand loyalty. - August 20, 2015 - Fonon

Six Consecutive Years in Inc. 500|5000 Places FlexPrint, Inc. in Rarefied Class of Top Private National Companies National Managed Print Services Provider Continues Crazy Growth. - August 17, 2015 - Flex Technology Group

Fonon Corporation Awarded Contract from Sierra Nevada Corporation for LaserTower™ Desktop Marking & Engraving System Fonon’s Laser Photonics brand of industrial-grade marking and engraving systems are designed for continuous use in high-vibration, shock and dust conditions. - August 14, 2015 - Fonon

Fonon Corporation Awarded Second Marking and Engraving System Contract from Sun Display Systems for the Company’s LaserTower™ Professional CM Fonon’s Laser Photonics brand of marking and engraving systems continue setting industry benchmark in long-term reliability, operator safety and quality of workmanship standards. - August 03, 2015 - Fonon