Recent Headlines
Beyond the Surface: “Self Awareness” Music Video
“Self Awareness” is a slow, reflective track in which iclypzx! explores human nature, toxic behavior, and the challenges of pursuing a career in music. Through introspective lyricism, he confronts feelings of uncertainty while searching for purpose and identity. The line, “trying to find myself in the safe,” captures the song’s central theme of self-discovery. The track serves as a deeply personal introduction to the upcoming EP, "B4CREATURES," and the larger project, "CDTS" - August 05, 2026 - iclypzx!
ReiTiMi Launches Expanded Multilingual Resource Hub for Remote Spiritual and Complementary Services
Available in seven languages, ReiTiMi’s expanded website presents remote subtle-energy services for people and animals, Akashic Records readings, personalized music channeled for each individual, and a prosperity-focused subtle-energy practice. Each guide explains the service, preparation and deliverables, with current bookings managed through Fiverr. - July 30, 2026 - ReiTiMi
Thinking about Living Abroad in Spain or Portugal? This Memorable Book Takes You There.
Based on true-life experiences, this “memoirable” book captures what travelogues, YouTube videos, magazine features, and blog posts cannot: the nitty-gritty of daily life and the twists and turns living in a “foreign” country can take. - July 30, 2026 - Bruce H. Joffe
Statement from Kristina Libby, U.S. Senate Candidate, on Senate Race in Maine
U.S. Senate candidate withdraws, urges community to focus on efforts at statewide unification and healing for economic and security ramifications. Switches political parties. - July 21, 2026 - Kristina Libby
What If Dreams Could Heal You? Discover “With the Same Dream,” a New Poetry & Photography Collection by Mia. MP
Award-winning Cuban-American author and photographer Mia. MP announces the release of her new book, "With the Same Dream," now available on Amazon. The collection combines contemporary poetry with fine art photography in an exploration of healing, self-discovery, emotional transformation, and rebirth. - July 19, 2026 - Mia. MP
Timmy Neuboy - 1999 (Deluxe Edition)
The biggest release of fast-rising pop singer Timmy Neuboy is here. Presenting 1999 (Deluxe) a 12 track pop album. - July 16, 2026 - Moonlight Records
Eric Yocam and Annie Choi Release 4th Edition of Corporate Governance: A Board Director's Pocket Guide — Updated for the AI Era of 2026
The 4th Edition of Corporate Governance: A Board Director's Pocket Guide delivers completely updated guidance for board directors navigating AI oversight, cybersecurity risk, and regulatory complexity in 2026. Co-authored by Eric Yocam PhD, DBA and Annie Choi JD, MIB, the edition features a dedicated AI governance chapter, seven real-world case studies, and five new appendices. Available in print and Kindle on Amazon. - July 15, 2026 - Eric Yocam
Freedom Rhymer Poetry Event Inspires Community of Healing and Powerful Self-Expression
Local poets take center stage in an intimate slam competition celebrating creative triumph, art, and poetry as a vital public health initiative for community mental health and healing. - July 14, 2026 - Left Turn Village
Author Chronicles Colonial History Through the Lens of His Canoe
Pioneer Paddles of the Colonial South is released. Award-winning novelist William Auman, author of "If Trees Could Testify...," takes the reader on a time-traveling odyssey through remaining colonial wilderness in six states, complete with pirates, epic frontiersmen, Indigenous Peoples and Revolutionary War Battles. - July 14, 2026 - William Auman
Emmitt Dupree Receives Warm Welcome Home at Valley Bar Following Summer Tour
Arizona music artist Emmitt Dupree concludes summer tour at Valley bar and launches new merch. - July 12, 2026 - Worthy Associates
Comic-Con Fans Invited to Hunt Escaped Kreepy Cuddles™ Across San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter and Win $500
Gus Fink paints the mysterious twelfth creature live as darkness falls. A free, immersive evening on Friday, July 24 with eleven original Fink artworks hidden across the district for fans to find and keep. No Comic-Con badge required. - July 10, 2026 - Gus Fink
Jackie B. Delivers Emotional Force with New Single "I Cry"
The Grammy-nominated vocalist releases a powerful record rooted in survival, vulnerability, and emotional truth. - July 07, 2026 - Jackie B. Publishing
Igor Lisul Releases "Into The Unknown" — A Lyrical Guitar Ballad Album of Calm and Hope
Serbian left-handed guitar virtuoso Igor Lisul releases "Into The Unknown," a new instrumental album of lyrical guitar ballads that blends soothing melodies, varied modes and shifting tempos to explore themes of love, nature, seasons and hope. The 10-track collection marks a continuation of Lisul’s distinctive, melodic approach and invites listeners into a tranquil, emotionally resonant sound world. - July 06, 2026 - Igor Lisul
EDEN.exe Installs Algorithm-Curated Paradises at 48 Stunden Neukölln
Post-curatorial exhibition reimagining the myth of Eden through the lenses of artificial intelligence, distributed authorship, and unstable realities opens at 48 Stunden Neukölln with Live Performance by Renowned Mural Artist Robert Vargas - July 03, 2026 - JS Gallery
TSB Gallery Presents Resonance, an International Online Art Exhibition
TSB Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of Resonance, an international online art exhibition on view from July 1–31, 2026 at TSB Gallery. Resonance brings together a diverse group of contemporary artists whose work explores connection, echo, vibration, rhythm, harmony, contrast, and... - July 01, 2026 - TSB Gallery
Northern California Author, Jeremy Edwardson, Releases Debut Novel, Claiming Queen Victoria Had a Secret Sister — Family DNA Evidence Supports Centuries-Old Mystery
A new historical novel is stirring curiosity on both sides of the Atlantic with a provocative claim: What if Queen Victoria had a sister whose existence was deliberately erased from history? Granny in the Attic, the debut novel from Northern California author Jeremy Edwardson, follows two sisters... - June 21, 2026 - Jeremy Edwardson
Southpaw Releases New Country Single “I Wanna Date Your Truck”
Country music trio Southpaw announced the release of their new single—a flirty romp called “I Wanna Date Your Truck.” - June 19, 2026 - Southpaw
Stories of Honor and Sacrifice Inspired by Real Patriots
Petticoats & Patriots Series Celebrates America’s 250th Birthday Through Eight Inspiring Sweet Romances As America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday in 2026, eight bestselling authors from the beloved western romance group Petticoats & Pistols invite readers on an... - June 14, 2026 - Shanna Hatfield, Author
SCB Announces The Best Boudoir Photographers in Sonoma County For 2026
SonomaCountyBoudoir.com has released its 2026 Editors’ Choice list of the best boudoir photographers in Sonoma County, naming JG Boudoir as the top recommendation. The curated list highlights five photographers known for technical skill, strong client experiences, and transparent pricing. Created to help women in find trusted professionals, their resources take the guesswork out of choosing the right boudoir photographer in wine country. - June 10, 2026 - Sonoma County Boudoir
"How Deep is the Wound?" Receives Silver Foreword Indies Book of the Year Award
"How Deep Is the Wound?" received a Silver Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Award in the category of Self-Help in recognition of its contribution to helping readers better understand emotional pain. Drawing from psychology, neuroscience, and clinical experience, the book offers a nuanced perspective on trauma, emotional wounds, and healing, encouraging greater self-awareness, resilience, and compassion in the face of life's challenges. - June 05, 2026 - Antonieta Contreras
TSB Gallery Presents “Threshold” — An International Online Exhibition Exploring Transition, Transformation, and Possibility
TSB Gallery announces the opening of Threshold, an international online group exhibition featuring 27 contemporary artists from across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Caribbean. The exhibition will be available online from June 1–30, 2026 at TSB Gallery - June 03, 2026 - TSB Gallery
Jack Fallows & PostCurious Fund The Stormlamp Rituals, an Illustrated Puzzle Book, in 17 Minutes on Kickstarter
A spooky illustrated puzzle book with 10+ hours of gameplay and built-in hints for 1 to 2 players. Travel along with Anna, a young witch exploring a mysterious world touched by magic. Read the story, examine illustrations, and solve puzzles page-by-page to progress further in the adventure. - June 03, 2026 - PostCurious
Pastor Reeves Studio Launches Free Bible Study Resource for Individuals, Churches, and Ministries Worldwide
Pastor Reeves Studio has released a growing library of free Bible study lessons designed for individuals, small groups, churches, and ministries. Available on Substack and Medium, each lesson functions as a complete, structured study or one-hour class. Future plans include 12-lesson workbooks and themed collections, while maintaining free access to core content. - June 02, 2026 - Pastor Reeves Studio
Royal Refuge Releases Debut Album "Unbound"
Unbound is the debut album from Royal Refuge, a worship collective created by Paul Cardall. Blending cinematic worship, spoken word, and modern alternative-pop, the album explores identity, healing, faith, anxiety, hope, and the nearness of Jesus Christ. Through songs like “Your Presence,” “Held Me Close,” and “Unbound,” the project reminds listeners they are chosen, redeemed, and never alone. - May 29, 2026 - All Heart Publishing, LLC
Mike Dee’s "I Am My Biggest Stranger" Earns Critical Praise as National Distribution Reaches 115,000 Libraries, 85,000 Bookstores, and 300,000 Schools
Mike Dee is a father, entrepreneur, and follower of Jesus Christ whose life journey has included hardship, homelessness, reinvention, emotional struggle, and spiritual transformation. He writes with raw honesty, deep reflection, and a desire to help others confront the hidden battles within themselves and rediscover who they were created to become. "I Am My Biggest Stranger" is his debut book. - May 23, 2026 - Mike Dee
French Multidisciplinary Artist Arnaud Quercy Opens Gallery-Atelier in Saint-Germain-des-Prés, Paris
Painter, sculptor, and composer Arnaud Quercy establishes a permanent presence in the heart of Paris with the opening of Art Quam Anima, a gallery-atelier at 28 rue du Dragon (75006 Paris). - May 22, 2026 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
Award-Winning Author Constance André Announces the Release of "Resurrected Worth: When My Body Failed, God Prevailed"
Has pain held you back? Your body is speaking—will you listen? In this raw and moving memoir of redemption, a courageous pursuit of healing leads to triumph over what once felt impossible. When God revealed the hidden roots of Constance’s pain, her heart awakened to the transformative power of surrender. With resilience and courage, she faced her fears, embraced the discomfort of growth, and discovered the beauty of vulnerability as she stepped fully into her authentic, God-given self. - May 19, 2026 - Constance André
Paul Cardall Launches Folk Storytelling Project Winterfield with Debut Album "Wayfaring Christian," Released May 15, 2026
Billboard-charting composer and pianist Paul Cardall introduces Winterfield, a new folk storytelling project blending acoustic instrumentation, reflective lyrics, and cinematic songwriting. The debut album Wayfaring Christian, released May 15, 2026, explores themes of faith, memory, love, and identity through ten deeply personal songs inspired by modern indie folk and pioneer storytelling traditions. - May 18, 2026 - All Heart Publishing, LLC
20DollarBeats Celebrates Nearly Two Decades of Providing Affordable Instrumentals to Independent Artists Worldwide
Founded in 2006, 20DollarBeats is an online music platform specializing in affordable instrumentals, digital downloads, and instant music delivery for singers, songwriters, rappers, and content creators worldwide. The company has served more than 100,000 artists and continues supporting independent musicians through accessible, professional-quality production resources. - May 18, 2026 - 20dollarBeats LLC
"River of Desire": A Romanic Adventure Down the Amazon - Danger, Passion and Secrets Await, by J. K. Winn
J. K. Winn’s novel blends adventure, danger, and romance as two strangers race against time to stop a deadly outbreak. Author J. K. Winn brings readers a blend of action, romance, and international intrigue in the award winning novel River of Desire: A Novel of Romantic Suspense. Winner of... - May 18, 2026 - J. K. Winn
Mike Dee’s "I Am My Biggest Stranger" Earns 5-Star Editorial Review from Readers’ Favorite
Mike Dee’s inspirational Christian self-help book "I Am My Biggest Stranger" has received a 5-star editorial review from Readers’ Favorite, praising its unique Dante-inspired framework, spiritual depth, and powerful message of personal transformation. - May 18, 2026 - Mike Dee
Left Turn Village Announces 3rd Annual "Freedom Rhymers" Mental Health Poetry Event
Left Turn Village will host its 3rd Annual Freedom Rhymers Mental Health Poetry Event on Saturday, May 16, 2026, in Metuchen, NJ, in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month. The event spotlights five local poets in a competitive spoken word showcase, followed by an open mic segment in an effort to confront and dismantle the stigma surrounding mental health. - May 15, 2026 - Left Turn Village
"I Am My Biggest Stranger" Release
Mike Dee Releases "I Am My Biggest Stranger": A Spiritual and Psychological Journey Through Identity, Purpose, and Transformation Author Mike Dee announces the release of "I Am My Biggest Stranger," a deeply reflective work of spiritual and psychological transformation inspired... - May 10, 2026 - Mike Dee
"The Proud Pony" Gallops Into Hearts: An Inspiring New Children’s Book Celebrating Authenticity, Kindness and Humility
Author and creative writer Latoya A. Thomas proudly announces the release of The Proud Pony, a heartwarming new children’s book that blends playful storytelling with timeless lessons about authenticity, kindness, humility, and believing in oneself. Designed for young readers and families who... - May 09, 2026 - Latoya A. Thomas
Mr Brey Releases “No Es Solo La Piel,” a Deep, Afro-Latin Song About Love Beyond Appearance
Independent Afro-Latin artist Mr Brey presents “No Es Solo La Piel,” an emotional Afrobeat-inspired single that explores human connection, vulnerability, and love beyond physical attraction. - May 09, 2026 - Mr Brey
Brittany Lewis, Co-Founder of Just Us Studio, to Develop First Feature Film: "A New Leash on Life"
Brittany Lewis, co-founder of Just Us Studio, is developing her first feature film. Set in the early-2000s, A New Leash on Life is a heartfelt romantic comedy adapted from her short script of the same name. The original short script was accepted into the Organization of Independent Filmmakers... - May 09, 2026 - Just Us Studio
The Management Agency (TMA) Signs Shane Mathis to Artist Management, Marking Return to Agency
The Management Agency (TMA) announces the signing of recording artist and worship pastor Shane Mathis, marking his return to the agency after first signing in 2015. With a background in touring, independent recording, and ministry leadership, Mathis enters a new season of growth. New music is expected this summer. - May 06, 2026 - The Management Agency (TMA)
Award-Winning Author Terrence Damon Spencer Earns Dual Honors at the 2026 American Legacy Book Awards
Award-winning author Terrence Damon Spencer earned dual honors at the 2026 American Legacy Book Awards. "The REP" won Best Horror: Psychological, while "Premises" took Best Horror: Paranormal/Supernatural. Based in Green Valley, AZ, Spencer continues to captivate readers with his dark, immersive storytelling. - May 06, 2026 - Dreams to Paper Publishing
Hekla Publishing Announces Posthumous Release of Two New Books Completing Íeda Herman’s Young Adult Trilogy
Hekla Publishing is pleased to announce the posthumous release of 2 new books by one of its founding authors, Icelander Íeda Jónasdóttir Herman. The books were completed by her daughter, Heidi Herman, based on her mother’s drafts and notes, and will be released May 21 in tribute to what would have been Íeda’s 101st birthday. Beyond a literary release, the story highlights a unique mother-daughter collaboration blending Icelandic folklore, imaginative storytelling, and a deeply personal legacy. - May 05, 2026 - Heidi Herman
TDWRC Blends Humor and Heart with Bold Mother’s Day Release “Mama Loved Me, So She Beat My Ass”
The Da.i.ly Walk Record Company (TDWRC) delivers a Mother’s Day music release that combines humor, nostalgia, and cultural reflection, inviting listeners to laugh, reflect, and celebrate motherhood. - May 05, 2026 - The Da.i.ly Walk Record Co. (TDWRC)
RP Books & Media Spotlights Before the Machines Decide, a Powerful New Book on AI, Human Capability, and the Future of Human-Centered Intelligence
A timely, human-centered guide to AI, judgment, and the inner capabilities people need to thrive in a rapidly changing world. - May 05, 2026 - RP Books & Audio - Reagent Press
High Concept Political Thriller Brings Back George Washington to Save the Day. A Novel to Celebrate America’s 250th Year.
B&P Books proudly announces the upcoming release of The Path of Duty and Honor: If George Washington Returned…, a bold, high-concept political thriller by authors William Gensburger and JC Ryan. This gripping novel dares to thrust the past into direct confrontation with the... - April 27, 2026 - B&P Books, LLC
DB Media Entertainment Announces the Release of The Heritage Project Featuring The Mavericks’ 2017 Concert Film “Live in Texas”
DB Media Entertainment, LLC and their podcast arm Green Chili Chisme are proud to announce the release of The Heritage Project, a multi-phase cultural initiative centered around the long-awaited, previously unseen archival album and concert film The Mavericks – Live in Texas (2017). - April 23, 2026 - DB Media Entertainment LLC
New Historical Time-Travel Novel "Death of the Raven" Reimagines the Mysterious Final Hours of Edgar Allan Poe
New Jersey author Luis Anthony Gonzalez announces the release of Death of the Raven, a historical speculative novel that blends literary history, mystery, and time-travel adventure around one of the most enduring puzzles in American literature: the unexplained death of Edgar Allan Poe. Set against... - April 18, 2026 - Luis Gonzalez
Sheriff Grady Judd Gives Morning Coffee Shout-Out to Bestselling Cozy Mystery “Florida Retirement Is Murder” by Kris Courtney
Award-winning American Artist and Author Kris Courtney is celebrating a special moment of recognition as Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, one of America’s most respected and beloved law enforcement voices, gave a warm Morning Coffee mention to his bestselling cozy comedy snowbird mystery, "Florida Retirement Is Murder." - April 16, 2026 - Kris Courtney
Artist Yevette Lynn Featured in “Appalachian Awakening” Exhibit at Create Appalachia
Yevette Lynn Photography announces three works from the Appalachian Backroads Collection are on view in the juried Appalachian Awakening exhibit at Create Appalachia through May 26, 2026. The limited-edition series (20 images, editions of 12) is available for acquisition, offering collectors a refined, intentional body of work rooted in Appalachian landscape and presence. - April 12, 2026 - Yevette Lynn Photography LLC
Secrets Loom within the Halls of Breaker’s Ridge Mansion in New Novella, "The House on Breaker’s Ridge"
BookLogix announces the release of the latest Young Writers Contest winner's book. Anastasia Brown's debut, "The House on Breaker's Ridge," is out now. - April 10, 2026 - BookLogix
AI Music Label TDWRC Gains Momentum with Viral Hit “She Couldn’t Fry Chicken!” and a New Approach to Story-Driven Music
The Da.i.ly Walk Record Company (TDWRC) is emerging as a unique voice in AI-assisted music, blending storytelling, satire, and era-inspired sound. Its breakout hit “She Couldn’t Fry Chicken!” is driving growing engagement across digital platforms. - April 07, 2026 - The Da.i.ly Walk Record Co. (TDWRC)
RP Books & Audio Releases Job Apocalypse & the Human Advantage, a New Book by William R. Stanek on AI, Work, and the Future of Human Value
New book speaks directly to a growing public concern: as AI transforms work, what will make human beings indispensable? - April 07, 2026 - RP Books & Audio - Reagent Press
Jim Curry Music Announces World Premiere of “Denver & Diamond Symphony Tribute” at La Mirada Theatre Featuring Lee Holdridge, Jim Curry & Jay White
This special concert will feature members of the acclaimed La Mirada Symphony under the baton of renowned conductor and composer Lee Holdridge. Holdridge brings unmatched authenticity to the performance, having worked closely with both John Denver and Neil Diamond, arranging and conducting many of their most beloved and enduring hits. - April 05, 2026 - Jim Curry Music