The Missionary of Wall Street Leads Dozens of Volunteers in Successful Advent Mission During New York’s "Santa Con" Dozens of street missionaries, led by Steve Auth, author of “The Missionary of Wall Street” and Chief Investment Officer, Equities, at Federated Investors “FII,” completed another successful street mission this weekend in New York City. The mission began during New York’s... - December 19, 2019 - Steve Auth

Arek Zasowski Wins Best Romance Short at Culver City Film Festival Arek Zasowski’s “Let Go: The Prelude” named Best Romance Short at the prestigious 2019 Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles after being screened at the high quality settings at Cinemark 18 & XD Movie Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. - December 17, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

Best-Selling Author of "Maude," Donna Foley Mabry Announces the Release of "No Music for Skylark City," Her First Children's Book Donna Foley Mabry, a #1 Amazon bestseller, whose work has appeared on the Wall Street Journal’s Top-10 lists, has published her first book for children ages 8 - 13, "No Music for Skylark City." - December 16, 2019 - Donna Foley Mabry

New Children’s Fiction, "The Chemical Drones" by HashWrite, Released "The Chemical Drones" is a charming and relevant story that will appeal to kids of all cultures. It’s fun, but at the same time, teaches some important lessons about respect, getting along with people, and doing the right thing. - December 13, 2019 - The Chemical Drones

Powerhouse Thriller "Realm of the Unknown" by James McPike is Out Today on Amazon After a shocking massacre in a remote desert town appears to have supernatural implications, a renowned Israeli investigator is summoned to solve the case. - December 11, 2019 - James McPike

Soul Pop Singer-Songwriter Kate Fay Releases Debut Concept EP "Duality," Vulnerably Sharing Her Process of Healing After Heartbreak Kate Fay releases debut concept EP "Duality" combining her love for retro soul with pop, disco-funk and neo-soul, resulting in an emotional and uplifting collection of very personal experiences and learning. Her hope is that through these 6 songs, you'll move through your own reflection, healing and growth. - December 10, 2019 - Kate Fay

The Missionary of Wall Street Embarks on Advent Mission During SantaCon Steve Auth, author of “The Missionary of Wall Street” and Chief Investment Officer, Equities, at Federated Investors (FII), will be embarking on an Advent Mission on December 14 and December 16, along with dozens of volunteers on the streets of SoHo in New York City. Individuals interested... - December 10, 2019 - Steve Auth

Arek Zasowski's "Let Go: The Prelude" is an Official Selection at Culver City Film Festival Arek Zasowski’s “Let Go: The Prelude” has been officially selected for the prestigious 2019 Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles and forms part of the official film festival program. It will be screened with a live audience at 10:00 pm on the final day of the film festival – Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Cinemark 18 & XD Movie Theatre at (HHLA) The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center, 6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA. - December 10, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

The Clyde Series: Coloring and Activities Book This is the first coloring book for The Clyde Series. It includes all your favorite images from the first three books. - December 10, 2019 - JN Prioleau

New Book Release Titled, "WTF is Menopause" A new author, Mrs. Lorraine M. Burgess is proud to announce the launching of her first book titled, “WTF is Menopause,” which is available at www.lmbbooks.com or on Amazon. She wrote this book to bring awareness and to inform women they are not alone and they are not crazy; these symptoms are real. She believes this topic is not being addressed publicly, and women are suffering in silence; they are also being misdiagnosed and mislabeled. - December 09, 2019 - Lorraine Burgess Books

Amazon Bestselling Author Michelle Lovett Releases Second Book in Series "Life, Love, & Lock Up!" Michelle Lovett is excited to announce the release of her second book in the chart-topping series “Life, Love, & Lock Up” December 14, 2019. This is the highly anticipated follow up book to “Life, Love, & Lock Up--We Got Work to Do” by the internationally known/award winning... - December 05, 2019 - Michelle Lovett

5th Jayne J. Jones Book Released in Popular Children’s Series -- “Drop the Puck: Hockey Every Day, Every Way!” Tells the Adorable Tale of a Girl with Cerebral Palsy A new book in The Official Adventures series is melting hearts across the country with laugh-out-loud fun, playful hockey traditions, and long-lasting friendships among teammates. "Drop the Puck: Hockey Every Day, Every Way" is the fifth book in the wildly popular series by Jayne J. Jones, a Minnesota native now living in Florida. - December 05, 2019 - Jayne J. Jones

Danielle Procaccio Artwork Featured at Art Miami, 2019 Danielle Procaccio, a contemporary artist from New York, will have her artwork showcased at Art Miami, which runs from December 3 to December 8, 2019. Procaccio’s original paintings will be on display and available for purchase to investors, museums and art enthusiasts throughout the week. “I’m... - December 04, 2019 - Danielle Procaccio

Artists United Find Lost of Art of Kindness, Share It, Says Celtic Echoes 50 artists, crafters, makers, authors, farmers in Louisville are gathering to share their work and raise finds and awareness of the local nonprofits they love in a free community building event. - December 04, 2019 - Celtic Echoes Creations by Chelley

Kate Winslet’s Golden Hat Foundation & the Forever Young Foundation to Benefit from Star-Studded Concert at Carnegie Hall on December 5, 2019 Grammy Award winner Tori Kelly, Grammy Award winner Colbie Caillat, folk-pop musical group Us The Duo, and more come together at Carnegie Hall on Thursday, December 5 to perform at Christmas with Tim Janis & Special Guests, a benefit concert for the Forever Young Foundation's music therapy initiative... - December 02, 2019 - Tim Janis Ensemble

iDARE Celebrates GivingTuesday with #GivingToSaveLives, Joining Millions Around the World Participating the Global Generosity Movement iDARE joins annual #GivingTuesday to continue grassroots effort in educating the global awareness of Disaster Preparedness by #GivingToSaveLives - December 02, 2019 - Nicky Dare

Morgan Continues to "Take Manhattan" as the HBCU Trained Carter Legacy Singers Opens the Holiday Show at Carnegie Hall On the heels of a historic first for Maryland; having the Morgan State University Band, the Magnificent Marching Machine, open the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Morgan will be in the spotlight once again when The Carter Legacy Singers opens the December 5, 2019 Christmas Show at Carnegie Hall. It’s... - December 01, 2019 - Carter Legacy Singers

Belief Records UK is the Engine Behind Ali Hugo's New Album "Hope for the Meek" “Marching Saints” was supposed to be released this Christmas Eve, however, Phoenix FM in the UK picked it up early and prompted Belief Records to make the single available for streaming on various platforms before the official release date. - November 30, 2019 - Belief Records

"Amongst Death" Holiday Deals R. Gayle Hawkins's fifth novel, "Amongst Death," shall sell in eBook format at a discount on select sites for the holiday season. - November 28, 2019 - R. Gayle Hawkins

Stonerpop Announces Forthcoming Album, American Dreams Stonerpop announces a new album. Their music is influenced by a range of artists, including Radiohead, Garbage, Metric, Phantogram, U.N.K.L.E., and Massive Attack. - November 28, 2019 - Stonerpop

FAA Whistleblower Memoir Tells Journey of Air Traffic Controller Against Power Abuse Sims’ story is relevant to today’s society as it puts a spotlight on bullying, the glass ceiling and the abuse of power. She imparts to readers, “That even though the appearance is that an industry is operating adequately with the oversight of a Union, that they both need to be supervised appropriately to stop the abusive over-reach of authority.” - November 25, 2019 - Samantha Sims

Tristan Cole's "Christmas Eve" Comes Just in Time for the Holiday Season Originally done by Justin Bieber, Tristan Cole releases a new pop/r&b rendition of this popular Christmas song. - November 25, 2019 - Tristan Cole

"Destiny of Light" Published "Destiny of Light," the shocking final book in the Quirk of Destiny trilogy, by Catherine Greenall has just been published - November 24, 2019 - Catherine Greenall

2b Acting Hosts the Golden Nugget International Film Festival (GNIFF) in Leeds Yorkshire based digital media and theatre company, 2b Acting, is hosting a screening of short films as part of GNIFF quarterly showings at their Basement venue in Leeds. This puts Leeds in a prominent position alongside other supporting cities, London, Munich (Germany), Varna (Bulgaria) and Dubai (UAE). - November 24, 2019 - 2b Acting Ltd

Thomas N Salzano, a Motivation Poet Launched New Features for His Poetry Website Thomas N Salzano who has recently launched his poetry website is all set to launch new features for his website. Thomas is known for his work as a poet and as a motivational writer, he is now working on his poetry website with an aim to motivate the aspiring poets to write and publish their work on an open platform like his poetry website. - November 23, 2019 - Poet Thomas Salzano

Winning Way to Quit Smoking Announces Support for the Great American Smokeout The revolutionary, multi-holistic approach to quitting smoking has been introduced by British author Shirley Amy BSC to help those taking part in this year's American Cancer Society sponsored event. The ebook, "The Winning Way to Quit Smoking," is reduced on Amazon for the day of the Great... - November 21, 2019 - Shirley Amy

Eddie Marco Joins the Cast of Celebrate The Moment Exciting new talent, Eddie Marco, joins the hit off-Broadway review, Celebrate The Moment by Jill Senter Productions. - November 21, 2019 - Jill Senter

The Finkel Brother Reunite to Explore the Great American Songbook at Don't Tell Mama Ian Finkel, the World’s Greatest Xylophonist and Elliot Finkel, noted composer and conductor, reunite onstage for a new exciting interpretation of the Great American Songbook. - November 20, 2019 - Ian Finkel

FOTO Celebrates Space Art Pioneer with “Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future” November 25 at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California The screening will take place in the Leonard Nimoy Event Horizon theater where a panel discussion will follow with the award-winning filmmaker, the film's co-producer and Griffith Observatory's renowned space artist Don Dixon. Griffith Observatory will also share its own rare collection of original Bonestell paintings. - November 20, 2019 - Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future

Murders of Conveyance Wins 2019 Mexico/Arizona Book Award On Saturday, November 9, 2019, Murders of Conveyance, by Jeanne Burrows-Johnson won First Place for Fiction Adventure-Drama, in the New Mexico/Arizona Book Awards. - November 18, 2019 - Jeanne Burrows-Johnson

Rosann Cunningham LLC Announces the Release of Health & Wellness Book, Fuel Your Fire: Secrets to Living Your Healthiest Life Rosann Cunningham, INHC, NASM-CPT, devoted to helping others find renewed health and happiness through quality nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle practices is proud to offer her latest work, Fuel Your Fire: Secrets to Living Your Healthiest Life, available on amazon.com November 15th, 2019. Fuel Your... - November 15, 2019 - Rosann Cunningham LLC

Lily Lisa, Philanthropist, Fashion Icon Joins the Powerful Giants Behind China’s 20-Year-Old Wealth Creation Lily Lisa Brand joins in sponsorship of Hurun Report's 20th Anniversary Celebration and the annual "China's Most Respected Entrepreneur" award ceremony held in Beijing. - November 14, 2019 - Lily Lisa

Hodge Council Member ajoshd Releases New Solo, Self-Produced Single from Upcoming Album The Hodge Council is thrilled to announce the release of “Big Risk,” the new single from Hodge Records artist ajoshd, available everywhere on November 1st, 2019. - November 12, 2019 - Hodge Records LLC

Thomas Salzano, an Intellectual Poet Launches Poetry Archive Thomas Salzano who is best known for his poems, short stories, and novels, has launched his website that not only highlights his work but also gives a glimpse of other famous poet’s write-ups. - November 11, 2019 - Poet Thomas Salzano

New Book Offers Hope and Encouragement to Parents of Autistic Children No Ordinary Child: Living Life in the Face of Autism, has just been released on Amazon.com. Debbie Wilson, author of Sweet Scent of Justice, which was featured on the I.D. Channel’s, On the Case with Paula Zahn has released the account of her daughter’s courageous battle with autism and other disabilities from birth to adulthood. It will encourage parents as they read how her daughter learned how not only how to survive, but to thrive with her disabilities. - November 11, 2019 - Debbie Wilson

Chicago Resident, Lori Orlinsky’s Book, “Being Small (Isn’t So Bad After All)” Wins Global Author Academy Award “Being Small (Isn’t So Bad After All)” written by Lori Orlinsky resident, Chicago, has won a 2019 Author Academy Award, an honor bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry. Orlinsky’s book received first place in the Children’s... - November 09, 2019 - Lori Orlinsky, Author

Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner! Children’s Picture Book with Pudgy Poultry is a Satisfying Bedtime Snack For pooped-out parents who pine for brief bedtime reads, this funny and fast-paced children’s picture book with a zoo full of anxious animals raining rapidly is just what the veterinarian ordered. Author/illustrator Sherry West and good friend/co-illustrator Larkin Stephens-Avery share an artistic... - November 08, 2019 - Sherry West Art

Young Artist Directs Art Show 12 year old to be Art Director of a new art show coming to Eudora, Kansas. - November 07, 2019 - Artwork by Haley

A New Powerfully Insightful Book for Men Author, A. Moriel McClerklin has written a powerfully insightful new book, "Triumphant: The Journey to Healthy Manhood." A. Moriel states: “There is awesome potential in every man. Every man holds treasures inside himself to offer to the world. To tap into higher dimensions of ourselves and live our true potential, we only need to acknowledge our ability to grow and change for the better. This book is a guide to help men on their journey to the inward changes that lead to triumphant living.” - November 06, 2019 - A. Moriel McClerklin

Atlanta Artist Uses Work to Raise Funds for Incarcerated Women TheRhyze! Inc. to Sponsor “Unity” Art Exhibit Fundraiser December 14th, 2019 - November 06, 2019 - TheRhyze!

New Personal Development Portal for Women by Women, to Launch January 2020 Let Go! Motivation set to transform the lives of women with free memberships. - November 06, 2019 - TheRhyze!

Jules Palton Makes a Career Changing Breakthrough Jules Palton's recent endorsement with male grooming products company "Manscaped" and commending Jules Palton on his consistency, in hopes to inspire other individuals who need to know what it truly takes. - November 06, 2019 - Jules Palton

"Call Me" Wins Best Mystery Short Award at the 2019 Marina del Rey Film Festival An award winning short mysterious romance returns on a big screen to the film capital of the world at the 8th Annual Marina del Rey Film Festival in Los Angeles. - November 05, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

Tampa Business Owner and Author Barbara Escher Creates Unique Christmas Storybook After 20+ years helping businesses solve their problems, Barbara Escher turned her writing and problem solving skills in a new direction. "The Girl Who Found Christmas: An Advent Calendar Storybook" tells the story of a six-year-old girl named Belinda. On one chilly December 1, Belinda is... - November 02, 2019 - Barbara Escher

Find Your Inspiration. SHOP Doc.PEACE Opens Online Doors with Discount Promo SHOP Doc.PEACE launches with opening sale November 2019, a month-long event for all inspirational posters and poster boards, will debut on November 1 and end on November 30, to liven up your home, office, and life with positivity. - November 01, 2019 - doc.PEACE