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Within Motion Picture & Video
Winter Film Fest 2027 Call for Submissions
15th Annual International Film Festival, February 24-28, 2027, in New York City. Underrepresented voices in film to be featured at NYC’s celebration of local and global Indie Films. Filmmakers worldwide invited to submit work. - July 20, 2026 - Winter Film Festival
Digital Brew Wins Two 2026 Telly Awards for Animated Storytelling Excellence
Digital Brew, an Emmy® Award-winning explainer video company, is proud to announce it has earned two prestigious Telly Awards at the 47th Annual competition, a Silver in Craft: Art Direction and a Bronze in Craft: Virtual Art Direction, for the animated video “cARTographies – Gerardo Rosales,” produced for Latino cARTographies, an initiative of the Center for Mexican American and Latino/a Studies at the University of Houston. - July 17, 2026 - Digital Brew
Hawk Hill Pictures Brings Ukrainian-Language War Drama "Bucha" to North American Audiences
Hawk Hill Pictures has released war film "Bucha" in its original Ukrainian language on streaming services in North America, including Apple TV. The film tells of the early harrowing months of the ongoing war in Ukraine when one man courageously smuggled hundreds of people out of the besieged villages on the outskirts of Kyiv. - July 09, 2026 - Hawk Hill Pictures
Enigma Fields Productions Completes Post-Production on "The Strange"
The Strange, Written by Curry Barker and Produced by Justin LeBrun, Completes Post-Production; Eric Hanson and Hayley Bobay Lead Independent Science Fiction Horror Film, with Dee Wallace in a Supporting Role Richard Lowry directs from Barker’s original screenplay, based on a story by Dan... - July 03, 2026 - Enigma Fields Productions, LLC
SAG-AFTRA Actor Michael Pierce Cast as John Goldman in Los Angeles Production of Questioning
SAG-AFTRA actor Michael Pierce has been cast as John Goldman in Questioning, an innovative theatrical production directed by Julia Weist and presented by New Theater Hollywood. The production will be filmed during the week of July 6–10, 2026, with public performances running July 10–19 in Los Angeles. - June 10, 2026 - Michael Joseph Pierce
International Photographic Council Celebrates Imaging Excellence at Annual Awards Luncheon
The International Photographic Council (IPC) held its annual Professional Photographer Achievement Awards luncheon at the United Nations on May 6 - an interactive celebration of the work of both active and emerging photographers. “A key part of the IPC’s mission is inspiring,... - May 23, 2026 - International Photographic Council
Brittany Lewis, Co-Founder of Just Us Studio, to Develop First Feature Film: "A New Leash on Life"
Brittany Lewis, co-founder of Just Us Studio, is developing her first feature film. Set in the early-2000s, A New Leash on Life is a heartfelt romantic comedy adapted from her short script of the same name. The original short script was accepted into the Organization of Independent Filmmakers... - May 09, 2026 - Just Us Studio
World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation Releases Survival Thriller THREE, Now Available on Streaming Services
After a successful run at a variety of film festivals, during which it won several awards, including Best Thriller at the Marina Del Rey Film Festival California, Best U.S. Feature Film at the Washington Film Awards Washington, and Best Feature Film at the Oakland Film Festival California, World... - May 08, 2026 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation
City View Films Releases First Two Episodes of 12-Part Documentary Series "The World Is My Stage"
City View Films released Episodes 1–2 of its 12-part docuseries The World Is My Stage, now streaming on KLIPZ TV (ROKU & FIRE TV). Featuring transgender street performer Dale Crites (“Madonna Girl Dale”), the premiere shares his raw story of trauma, survival, and identity. Soundtrack out now on all major platforms. - April 14, 2026 - City View Films
Camerado Media Announces Global Jazz Release "Needle on the Rim" by Robert Marleigh, Launching the Shared Frequency Initiative
Inaugural volume bridges global divides, unifying classic jazz standards with a cinematic "cyber-Indochine" future noir aesthetic. - April 08, 2026 - Camerado
City View Films Launches First Feature Film Panhandle Princess
Derek Van Cleve directs the feature continuation of the Panhandle Princess micro series, starring Tam Taylor, Julie Gordon and Dale Crites, with production underway in Panama City and Panama City Beach, Florida. - March 26, 2026 - City View Films
KLIPZ App Launches; All Videos. Nothing Else. City View Films Secures a Permanent Spot as a Content Provider on the New KLIPZ App.
City View Films secures partnership with the new KLIPZ App, a creator-driven, category-based short video platform featuring only videos where your best original clips can go from phone to TV. Post in categories like comedy, beauty, food, music/dance and more for a chance to be featured on KLIPZ TV and KAOZ TV on Roku, Fire TV, Google TV and Apple TV. - March 21, 2026 - City View Films
The Kiss, Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Bille August’s Romantic Drama, Begins Streaming/VOD Premiere Run
Following its successful nationwide theatrical release, The Kiss, the acclaimed Danish feature film directed by Academy Award winner Bille August, has begun its streaming/VOD premiere on a variety of platforms including Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Roku, Fandango Now, Comcast, and the Kino Lorber... - February 26, 2026 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation
Embr Entertainment and Isabel Dréan's Vertical Series Incubator Ink Deal to Solve Script Bottleneck for Vertical Mini Drama Industry
Embr Entertainment has inked a first-of-its-kind, first-look deal with Isabel Dréan's Vertical Series Incubator which has proven to be one of the most effective conduits for transitioning Hollywood writers into the vertical space. - February 15, 2026 - Embr Entertainment
New Short Film Pushes the Boundaries of Mobile Filmmaking
A new independent short film "Bullet in the Brain" is redefining what’s possible in mobile cinematography. Written and directed by Olga Gabris, this film was shot entirely on the iPhone 17 Pro Max (2TB) using the Blackmagic Camera app in Open Gate Apple ProRes by the DoP/Cinematographer Unni Rav. - February 13, 2026 - Coffee Cup Productions
City View Films Drops Soundtrack for Upcoming KLIPZ TV Series "The World Is My Stage," featuring transgender Street Performer “Madonna Girl Dale”
City View Films is releasing a 12-track dance/club soundtrack ahead of the premiere of its new KLIPZ TV series, “The World Is My Stage,” a pre-launch strategy designed to build early buzz. The series centers on Baltimore transgender street performer and LGBTQ rights advocate Madonna Girl Dale (Dale Crites). The soundtrack drops Feb. 14 on major streaming platforms, with Season 1, Episode 1 premiering March 31, 2026. - February 12, 2026 - City View Films
Uncanny Valley Pictures Defines a New AI-Enabled Studio Approach with Flagship Sci-Fi Universe “Brinkchaser”
Uncanny Valley Pictures has introduced its studio vision as an independent creator of unapologetic, 1980s-inspired psychological science fiction—designed as pure entertainment in an era of over-messaged content. Powered by AI-accelerated production, the studio presents its flagship universe, Brinkchaser, through a completed 30-minute cinematic spine available for serious press review, while opening its adaptation and development services to independent creators and authors. - February 12, 2026 - Uncanny Valley Pictures
The Magpie Film Company Announces Its New Streaming Channel: MAGPIE
The Magpie Film Company announces the soft launch of its new streaming channel: MAGPIE. The service will be available on Roku with an opening livestream on Valentine's Day and will host the launch of the company's film festival in June. Expansion into a mobile app and other platforms are planned for the fall. - February 11, 2026 - Magpie Film Co
The International Photographic Council (IPC) Launches Dynamic New Website Celebrating Photography as a Universal Language
The International Photographic Council (IPC) is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new website, designed to celebrate and recognize photography’s profound impact as a universal language connecting people across the globe. The redesigned website showcases artist spotlights featuring... - February 07, 2026 - International Photographic Council
Too Alive: A Young Human Brings an AI Singer to Life
Too Alive is a first-ever live concert where a young human brings AI character Chaisen Hale to life. Thirteen-year-old John Victor embodies Chaisen on stage while Chaisen’s voice leads the show, with John singing one song in his own voice. Blending live music, theatrical storytelling, and immersive video, Too Alive shares a story of resilience and hope—a raw human–AI collaboration where technology creates opportunity. - February 06, 2026 - Chaisen Hale
Image Quilt, a Film Production Company, Will Premiere "Sketches from the Edge of Flamenco," Cinematic Dance Theater from Filmmaker/Choreographer Omonike Akinyem, in Nyc.
"Sketches from the Edge of Flamenco" opens December 9 and runs monthly through March 24 at 16 Cowries Space at Rodney’s, a fluid venue dedicated to dance and theater. This multidisciplinary play explores how flamenco erupts in the lives of diverse characters caught between turmoil, love, and decay. The work blends film, live performance, dance, and projection to reveal how flamenco becomes a mirror, a refuge, and a provocation. - November 25, 2025 - Image Quilt Productions, Inc.
The 4th Annual San Diego Environmental Film Festival (SDEFF) Announces 2025 Official Selections
The San Diego Environmental Film Festival (sdeff) returns in 2025 with a slate of thought-provoking films from visionary filmmakers around the world. Taking place October 24–25, 2025, the Festival celebrates cinematic storytelling that shines a light on urgent environmental challenges,... - October 14, 2025 - San Diego Environmental Film Festival
National Medal of Honor Museum Premieres Valor & Victory Documentary with Creative Partnership from DHD Films
The National Medal of Honor Museum premiered Valor & Victory: The Making of the National Medal of Honor Museum, a 30-minute documentary produced by Dallas-based DHD Films. The film captures the journey from concept to construction of the Arlington landmark and honors America’s heroes. The event featured Medal of Honor recipients, civic leaders, and a panel including Chris Cassidy, Jeff Williams, Gen. Patrick Henry Brady, and Col. Michael Caldwell. - September 25, 2025 - DHD Films
Brittany Lewis Joins as a Co-Producer on Perry Power’s Upcoming Film, “It Ends With Me”
Brittany Lewis, co-founder of Just Us Studio, has joined as a co-producer on "It Ends With Me," the debut screenplay from London-based entrepreneur, author, and actor Perry Power. Based on true events, "It Ends With Me" follows Perry, a charismatic fitness coach whose father,... - September 04, 2025 - Just Us Studio
Christian Artist Mikey Loy Releases Powerful Single “SUICID3” for National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
Christian artist Mikey Loy releases his fourth single, SUICID3, on Sept. 1 during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Produced by Grace Path, the song and music video share Loy’s personal journey of loss, depression, and hope through Jesus Christ. Inspired by the death of his brother to suicide, SUICID3 offers a message of life and redemption, pointing those struggling with despair to the saving power of Christ. - August 31, 2025 - Grace Path
"Self Harm" Will Screen at the 2025 Silicon Beach Film Festival. TCL Chinese Theater. Tuesday September 9 at 7:30 PM.
The Magpie Film Company's Feature Film "Self Harm" will be screening Tuesday September 9th at the historic TCL Chinese theater as part of The Silicon Beach Film Festival. - August 29, 2025 - Magpie Film Co
DHD Films Premieres Valor & Victory: The Making of the National Medal of Honor Museum
DHD Films premiered Valor & Victory: The Making of the National Medal of Honor Museum, a 30-minute documentary capturing the multi-year journey to build the Museum in Arlington, Texas. Featuring Medal of Honor recipients, civic leaders, and the late architect Rafael Viñoly’s striking design, the film highlights courage, collaboration, and community in bringing this national landmark to life, preserving stories of valor for generations. - August 25, 2025 - DHD Films
Gospel Musical Comedy Sanctified to Relaunch at Plaza Arts Center in Eatonton
On Saturday, September 13, 2025, The Plaza Arts Center will host the relaunch of Sanctified: A Gospel Musical Comedy, a stage production that blends humor, music, and cultural storytelling. The 6:30 p.m. performance marks the return of one of playwright Javon Johnson’s most acclaimed works,... - August 17, 2025 - Javon Johnson Productions
ENCORE!, ENCORE! BROADWAY, TV STAR CAROLE DEMAS Celebrating 85 Years of Life in a Special Encore Performance. Produced by A.D.R. STUDIOS, Inc.
FIREFLY, features songs and memories from her storied career. With Special Guests, Paula Janis (TV’s Magic Garden) and Ilene Kristen (Broadway’s Grease). - August 12, 2025 - ADR Studios, Inc.
Christian Worship Artist Mikey Loy to Release Debut Singles "Proverbs 31 Woman," "Free Indeed," and "G.O.D." – a Journey from Brokenness to Worship
Grace Path is proud to announce the debut release of Christian worship artist Mikey Loy, whose first three original singles - “Proverbs 31 Woman,” “Free Indeed,” and “G.O.D.”—will be available on all major music platforms starting August 3–4, 2025. - August 01, 2025 - Grace Path
Loaded Pixel Creative Takes Home Bronze Telly Award for Penn Sports Medicine Campaign
Loaded Pixel Creative, a Philadelphia-based video production studio, won a Bronze Telly Award in the Local TV category for its Penn Sports Medicine campaign. The spot was praised for its strong storytelling and visual impact. This honor highlights Loaded Pixel’s continued excellence in creative content, adding to a history of industry recognition. - July 12, 2025 - Loaded Pixel Creative
Broadway, TV Star, Carole Demas, Celebrating 85 Years of Life in "Firefly," Wednesday, July 23, 7:00pm, at 54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club. Produced by A.D.R. Studios
"Firefly," features songs and memories from her storied career. With special guests, Paula Janis (TV’s Magic Garden), Ilene Kristen (Broadway’s Grease), and Ryan Williams (Broadway Tour Grease). A One Night Only Event at 54 Below on July 23, 2025 at 7:00pm. - June 17, 2025 - ADR Studios, Inc.
The Magpie Film Company Tosses It's Hat Into the Short Form Video Arena
Edward Gusts, the head of The Magpie Film Company, has announced that the company is serializing it's content to appeal to new viewers. - June 06, 2025 - Magpie Film Co
Introducing RAYGUN ZAP: The All-in-One Talking Video Tool
Introducing RAYGUN ZAP: an innovative, all-in-one animation tool designed to convert your images, videos, and audio into "talking videos." - May 31, 2025 - High Speed Low Drag
Why Writing Might be the Most Underrated Entrepreneurial Skill of the 21st Century
"Power of the Written Word: From Amateur to Entrepreneur" has now been completed. - May 28, 2025 - Carl David Blake Productions
International Photographic Council (IPC) Celebrates May Photography Month with Its Annual Hall of Fame and Professional Photographer Achievement Awards Luncheon
The International Photographic Council held its 2025 Hall of Fame and Professional Photographer Achievement Awards Luncheon during the month of May which is National Photography Month. Four students were named as recipients of the James L. Chung Memorial Scholarship. Fourteen professional photographers were honored for their achievement. - May 23, 2025 - International Photographic Council
Following Directions, a Short Film Exploring Bias in Schools, to Premiere at The People’s Film Festival on May 30
People’s Film Festival on May 30 The dramatic short film, Following Directions, will make its USA premiere at The People’s Film Festival in Harlem on May 30, 2025. Directed by Joanna White-Oldham, the film is a powerful exploration of bias within the American education system. - May 16, 2025 - JWO Media
Actor and Screenwriter Ernie Rivera Develops Indie Superhero Thriller Citadel Lost Amid Industry Attention and Festival Submissions
Actor and screenwriter Ernie Rivera shares new developments on Citadel Lost, a psychological action-thriller entered into top screenwriting competitions. With a proof-of-concept shoot set for June and early media attention building, Rivera's campaign includes a physical transformation for the lead role, teasers, and theatrical performance—all designed to showcase the project's creative scope and cinematic potential. - May 07, 2025 - Citadel Lost
The Kiss, Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Bille August’s Romantic Drama, Sets May 16 U.S. Premiere Engagements
The Kiss, the acclaimed Danish feature film directed by Academy Award winner Bille August will begin its U.S. premiere engagements May 16 at select theatres in New York, Los Angeles, Boston; Kansas City, Missouri, and Sedona, Arizona. A poignant, intense romantic drama, The Kiss is the latest work... - April 25, 2025 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation
NU World Consciousness AR Experience Launches on Kickstarter to Transform Everyday Spaces
NU World Consciousness AR Experience, which lets users overlay digital art on everyday spaces, has been approved by Kickstarter and is now entering its pre‑launch phase. Inspired by The Metamorphosis: An Anachronist’s Quest for Liberation, on Substack the project invites communities to explore new perspectives through augmented reality. Pre‑launch includes early access and exclusive digital rewards - April 24, 2025 - Gavin Media NU World
Just Us Studio Set to Begin Filming Two Short Films in New York City This Summer
Just Us Studio, the independent creative house co-founded by Brittany Lynn Lewis and Stephen Lamar Lewis, has announced plans to begin filming two original short films this summer. The first short follows a freelance writer navigating the pressure to appear successful while quietly trying to stay... - April 08, 2025 - Just Us Studio
The Magpie Film Company's Newest Screenplay "Haven" Begins It's Festival Season at the Purgatory Film Festival
The screenplay for "Haven," which is scheduled to begin filming this year, is now an official selection at the Purgatory Film Festival. - April 08, 2025 - Magpie Film Co
Alt-Right Hysteria Meets Slasher Horror in Upcoming Film "Satan’s Peak"
"Satan’s Peak" is a psychological horror-thriller that blends real-world conspiracy paranoia with cinematic terror. Directed by James L. Edwards (Her Name Was Christa, Bloodletting), and produced by 4321 Films, the film explores the dangerous consequences of extremist media, taking inspiration from real-life events like the Pizzagate conspiracy. - March 18, 2025 - 4321 Films
"Gaza: Health Under Siege" – A Powerful Documentary Shedding Light on Gaza’s Struggling Healthcare System to Air on Binge Networks
In a world where healthcare is often taken for granted, the new documentary Gaza: Health Under Siege offers a sobering look at the challenges facing Gaza’s healthcare system under an enduring blockade. - March 11, 2025 - BINGE Networks, LLC
BINGE Expands Sporting Offering, Adding Golf Shows
Playing Wil-Mar is Now a\Available on BINGE Networks on iOS, Apple TV & ROKU. - March 11, 2025 - BINGE Networks, LLC
John Schneider Stars in Supernatural Mystery Kid Paranormal – Official Poster Unveiled
Dark Atom Studios unveils the official poster for Kid Paranormal, starring John Schneider (The Dukes of Hazzard) and Olivia Brown (Miami Vice). The film follows two best friends, played by Adison Salcedo and Lillian Weatherford, who start a paranormal investigation business and uncover a 20 year-old murder mystery. Schneider plays a bookstore owner with knowledge of the town’s haunted past, while Brown portrays a woman tied to the case. A teaser trailer and more updates are coming soon. - March 07, 2025 - Dark Atom Studios
Sonny’s LouddMouth Comedy Presents: For the Love of Comedy Spring Festival, a 6-Day Comedy Festival Set to Take Over the Temecula Valley Area, April 1-6, 2025
The LouddMouth Comedy Festival is bringing a curated mix of networking mixers, comedy showcases, feature stand-up, audience interactive games, improv, comedy industry panel discussions, podcast tapings, and special performances from top comedic talents all coming into the Temecula Valley area for 6 days of non-stop comedy entertainment. The Comedy Festival will also serve as a bridge to fundraising for a local Temecula Autism organization, Anthonie's Voice for Autism Awareness. - February 20, 2025 - LouddMouth Marketing & Entertainment Group
International Photographic Council (IPC) Announces Keynote, Hall of Fame and Service Award Recipients for Upcoming Awards Luncheon on May 14, 2025
The International Photographic Council (IPC) will host its annual IPC Hall of Fame and Professional Photographer Achievement Awards Luncheon on May 14, 2025. The special event will take place in the Delegates Dining Room at the United Nations and celebrate some of the world’s most... - February 18, 2025 - International Photographic Council
“The Music We Call Country” Brings the Heart of America to Amazon Prime Video
The Music We Call Country is now available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. This landmark documentary from Noble Giant Films is an in-depth exploration of the early days of country music, unearthing the key artists, pivotal moments, and... - February 10, 2025 - Noble Giant Films
Heirloom Welcomes Sherri Chambers, Former TikTok Strategist, to Board
Heirloom Cloud Corporation, a leader in memory preservation and digital legacy solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Sherri Chambers to its Board of Advisors, effective immediately. Sherri Chambers, formerly the Global Head of Brand Strategy at TikTok, brings a wealth of experience in... - January 23, 2025 - Heirloom Cloud Corporation