Lumina is Ready to Reinvent the Home Theatre Market with Immersive Movie-Viewing Experience Lumina screens, a projection screen brand, is on the edge of innovation and is transforming the era of home theatre with its enveloping cinema experience at the comfort at your home. - December 18, 2019 - Lumina Screens

"Hockey Journey" Film to Debut in January Kickstarter campaign raised $16,000 to fund hockey-themed travel documentary. - December 18, 2019 - Shutout Productions

Lumina Screens Highlights New Screen Leor 12 at Indywood Film Market 2019 Indywood Film Market, it’s where filmmakers, production houses, technology providers and aspiring artists converge to make the dream of a unified Indian film industry a reality. And of course, Lumina Screens, the flagship brand of Galalite Screens, was a part of its latest edition held in Hyderabad. - December 14, 2019 - Lumina Screens

Save the Dates - The Famous 2019 Culver City Film Festival is Coming Soon 2019 Culver City Film Festival to be held at Cinemark 18 and XD, (HHLA) at The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center. Opening night ceremonies and additional festival information. - November 23, 2019 - Culver City Film Festival

FOTO Celebrates Space Art Pioneer with “Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future” November 25 at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California The screening will take place in the Leonard Nimoy Event Horizon theater where a panel discussion will follow with the award-winning filmmaker, the film's co-producer and Griffith Observatory's renowned space artist Don Dixon. Griffith Observatory will also share its own rare collection of original Bonestell paintings. - November 20, 2019 - Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future

Galalite Launches the World’s Lowest Gain Projection Screen - Mirage XDL 1.2 at Big Cine Expo Galalite (www.galalitescreens.com/), a globally recognised manufacturer of Innovative Projection Screen surfaces launches the new Mirage XDL 1.2, a revolutionary projection screen providing a uniquely immersive viewing experience. Specially crafted to reduce the Speckle in Laser Projections, Galalite’s... - November 17, 2019 - Galalite Screens

H3 Platform Unveils World 1st PCIe Gen4 GPU Chassis to Help Customers Address Evolving Data Center Demands H3 Platform Inc. today announced a new product – Falcon 4016 of the H3 Falcon GPU chassis solution that aims to help customers increase their business effectiveness and accelerate operations while reducing costs and complexity to enable business growth. With composability and utilization optimization... - November 17, 2019 - H3 Platform

Todd Schowalter Launches Road Flower Films to Produce Streaming and On-Line Entertainment for Niche Audiences Todd Schowalter and his production company Todd Schowalter Productions has launched Road Flower Films. The new production house will begin producing films and series for streaming and on-line distribution in early 2020. The studio plans to custom tailor its entertainment content to niche markets. - November 13, 2019 - Road Flower Films

Female Filmmakers Fuse Announces The Empowerment Movement Panel During their 3rd Annual Film Festival, the nonprofit organization will host a very special event that will feature Michelle Manu, Sasha Marie Speer and a panel of courageous women to share their experience in the industry after coming forward in facing their accusers. - November 12, 2019 - Female Filmmakers Fuse

Diffuse Logic Releases Bella Render Diffuse Logic is pleased to announce the public release of Bella Render. - November 07, 2019 - Diffuse Logic

Independent Filmmaking Excellence Showcased at the 2019 Marina del Rey Film Festival Marina del Rey Film Festival screens over 250 independent films from around the word in Los Angeles. - November 02, 2019 - Marina del Rey Film Festival

Galalite’s Mirage XDL 1.2: First of Its kind Silver Screen Galalite Screens with the introduction of it's latest screen Mirage XDL 1.2 is reintroducing the silver screen that is ready to take over its contemporaries with its sheer brilliance and tremendous quality. - October 25, 2019 - Galalite Screens

Even More Power for the French Leader of Cloud Rendering In 2019, Ranch Computing consolidates its position of French leader and major player in Europe in the field of 3D images rendering for the architectural, animation, product design and VFX markets. Indeed, if 2018 was marked by a redesign of the visual identity and website and the doubling of its GPU power, 2019 shows a double increase: the first one is the team to better master the whole service value chain; the second one is the infrastructure (+80% of GPU power and +35% of CPU power). - October 23, 2019 - Ranch Computing

Galalite Screens Ready to Set Its Foot in Europe Galalite has a strong foundation in its home country India and is ready to explore the European market by already establishing a factory in Poland which will be treated as a base of operations for Europe. - October 19, 2019 - Galalite Screens

Art Camacho Becomes First Hispanic Filmmaker to Direct a Russian Language Film in Russia: "Wild League" Hispanic Filmmaker Art Camacho becomes the first Latino to Direct a Russian Language film in Russia. - October 17, 2019 - Blue Hemisphere Pictures

TV Icon Tina Louise Shines in Newly Released Family Drama "Tapestry" Tina Louise, the iconic "Ginger Grant" from Gilligan's Island, returns to the screen as a dying family matriarch trying to save her troubled son and husband, played by Stephen Baldwin and veteran actor Burt Young. - October 16, 2019 - Tapestry

Tucson Indie Filmmakers' Film and Screenplay Invited to Compete at Show Low International Film Festival Dancing Sticks Productions proudly announces that two projects by its principals, Douglas Harms and Joe D’Leon, have been selected to be part of the 2019 Show Low International Film Festival (www.showlowfilmfestival.com) taking place in Pinetop, AZ, October 17-20, 2019. One project is a dramatic... - October 16, 2019 - Dancing Sticks Productions LLC

Ice-T Joins “Public Enemy Number One” Feature Documentary Renown Recording Artist, Actor and Producer Lends His Views on Crucial Issues to the Feature Doc About America’s War On Drugs and Joins The Film as an Executive Producer - October 15, 2019 - Viardo Artists

Galalite's World Eyesight Day Involvement Galalite - Leading manufacturer of cinema screens is celebrating their success of 60 years in a unique and innovative way by partnering up with Sightsavers to create awareness about preventive blindness and to aid and assist in the treatment of some of the children. - October 14, 2019 - Galalite Screens

Cinestudy Releases Free Projects to Help Under Privileged Filmmakers Cinestudy, formerly Framelines from PBS, has begun releasing multiple filmmaking projects online for free. Starting with a mini-horror movie that anyone can download, edit, and then release online, all in Ultra HD 4K, students from several schools have already begun to upload their edits, some for their class assignments, others just to show what they can do. - October 13, 2019 - Sonnyboo.com

The 8th Annual Marina del Rey Film Festival: Week Long Screenings of Fantastic Independent Films 2019 Marina del Rey Film Festival events and speakers information. Cinemark 18 and XD at HHLA October 18 – 24; Warehouse Kickoff Event October 17; Best of the Fest Awards at The Proud Bird October 25. - October 12, 2019 - Marina del Rey Film Festival

World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation Acquires Rights to Internationally Acclaimed Feature Documentary, Dancers (Danzantes) World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (formerly OTCBB: WWMO) announced today that it has acquired North American distribution rights to the full length feature documentary and film festival favorite Dancers (Danzantes) from Spain’s Estrategias Para el Arte y la Cultura S.L. Dancers takes the... - October 11, 2019 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation

Legendary Series Inc. Release New Series About Hollywood Producers Legendary Series is launching a new movie under their series: Legendary Producer (www.legendaryproducer.com). This time with a contest: if the audience can find all the movie references, they may win up to $5,000 worth of rewards. - October 10, 2019 - Legendary Series Inc.

Frightfully Fantastic, Best Documentary “Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future” Encores at the North Park Theatre During Halloween Week In producing, writing and directing “Chesley Bonestell: A Brush With The Future,“ award-winning filmmaker Douglass M. Stewart Jr. takes audiences on an extraordinary voyage into the life and career of “the Father of Space Art” who is credited with helping to influence America’s... - October 10, 2019 - Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future

Bill Haley Presents on Personalized Video at IABC Conference Allied Pixel’s Bill Haley presented “Using Personalized Video to Enhance Recruiting” at the International Association of Business Communicators annual conference in Detroit on September 23. - October 03, 2019 - Allied Pixel LLC

Royal Purpose: This Film Will End the War Between Black Men & Black Women The conflict between the black culture relationships is characterized by what some indicate as a lack of communication, mistrust and a general lack of understanding between each other. The black man and woman has not, only had to accept the lack of family structure in the household, but they have also... - October 01, 2019 - Tera Chantelle

Floating a Great Idea, Newport Beach Film Festival Encores an Audience Award-Winner for South Pacific Sea Voyage This coming December, the first-ever film about “The Father of Space Art,” Chesley Bonestell: A Brush With The Future, will set sail with the Newport Beach Film Festival at Sea. In partnership with Costco Travel and Celebrity Cruises, festival attendees will see films and rub elbows with... - September 25, 2019 - Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future

Black Alphabet Film Festival Honors Trans Awareness Week Black Alphabet Film Festival honors trans awareness in this 2-day event on November 9 and November 10. Join Black Alphabet for free films and a pre-screening reception. - September 21, 2019 - Black Alphabet NFP

Emmy Award-Winning Writer Roberta Jones’ Animator Launches on Tubi TV Animator, the independent film project from Emmy Award-winning writer Roberta Jones, Director Logan Hall and Animation Director Julian Jones has launched on Tubi TV. Filmed in Chicago, with an all-Chicago cast and crew, the film won the Best Genre category at the L.A. Independent Film Festival. Animator... - September 17, 2019 - Animator

Comic-Con Best Documentary Will Star at Orange Coast College Planetarium in October Free for Orange Coast College Students and Open to the Public, the first-ever film about “The Father of Space Art” Returns to Orange County with Two Best Documentary Awards and Ready to Shine at OCC’s New Planetarium on October 5. - September 12, 2019 - Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future

Toronto International Film Festival Beckons for Florida-Based Jalbert Brothers Jalbert Brothers moving forward in a changing film industry. Jalbert duo will be keynote speakers at Toronto International Film Festival. - September 07, 2019 - Jalbert Brothers

Inside Art and Outer Space Collide in Buffalo When a Best Documentary About “The Father of Space Art” Stars at the North Park Theatre September 14 and 15 In producing, writing and directing "Chesley Bonestell: A Brush With The Future," award-winning filmmaker and eight-time Emmy Award nominee Douglass M. Stewart Jr. takes viewers on an extraordinary voyage into the life and career of “the Father of Space Art.” Bonestell is credited... - September 06, 2019 - Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future

Diffuse Logic Introduces Bella Render Diffuse Logic is pleased to introduce their next-generation renderer, Bella. - August 23, 2019 - Diffuse Logic

Point of You Films Bridges the Gap Between What is Seen and What is Heard Multi-media production company sponsors highly anticipated podcast. The production company, most known for their short films and photography, corners the market with their association with Keep it a Bu¢k Podcast. - August 21, 2019 - Point of You Films

HBO Latino Film Festival Welcomes Joseph Castillo-Midyett's Autobiograpical Series, "This Boy's Vida (Made in America)" Joseph Castillo-Midyett's series, "This Boy's Vida (Made in America)" has been welcomed with open arms at the HBO New York Latino Film Festival. They are continuing conversations with industry executives for a full series order and progressing the movement for more inclusive and representative storytelling across the industry. - August 18, 2019 - House of Booked

The 3rd Annual CV Indie Film Awards to be Held at JPL in Rancho Mirage GNA Universal Media in association with Gina Carey Films brings the CV Indie Film Awards to the Coachella Valley for the 3rd Year. - August 15, 2019 - Gina Carey Films

"Not As Tough As You Think" Wins Award for Best Dramatic Short Story "Not As Tough As You Think" is in the Narrative Short Film category. The film is about how pressure and pride can converge; and when they do, bad things can happen. The story takes place over a day in the lives of four teens, where a series of bad decisions and poor judgment lead to a senseless act of gun violence. - August 10, 2019 - Transformation Techniques, Inc.

Award Winning, "This Boy's Vida: Made in America" to Screen as Official Selection of the HBO Latino Film Festival The award winning series, "This Boy’s Vida: Made in America," from Writer/Creator, Joseph Castillo-Midyett, Co-Directed by the highly acclaimed, Adrienne Lovette, will screen part of its pilot episode as an official selection of the HBO Latino Film Festival Saturday, August 17th at 11am at the AMC Empire 25 (234 West 42nd St, Between 7th & 8th Ave.) - August 08, 2019 - House of Booked

World Wide Announces the Non-Theatrical Release of Central Asia’s Acclaimed Epic "The Road to Mother" World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (formerly OTCBB: WWMO) has announced the non-theatrical release of "The Road to Mother," Kazakhstan’s official entry for best foreign language film in the Academy Awards and Golden Globe Awards. - August 08, 2019 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation

First Arizona Drone Film Festival, AZDroneFest, Announced for October 2019 AZDroneFest has announced the first-ever Arizona drone film festival and family event on Saturday, October 26, 2019 on the Grand Canyon University campus. The Drone Expo and Family Fun event from 2pm-5pm is free with a boxed toy donation for Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Kids and adults alike will... - August 05, 2019 - AZDroneFest

Award-Winning Filmmaker Encores His Best Documentary About Space Artist with Star-Studded Q&A in Beverly Hills on August 12th Stars from two of space artist Chesley Bonestell's most famous matte painting films - Barbara Rush from "When Worlds Collide" (1951) and Ann Robinson from "The War of the Worlds!"(1953) - will shine brightly at Laemmle's Ahrya Fine Arts Theatre August 12th. - August 02, 2019 - Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future

Brenda: Live or Whatever Debuts July 20, 2019 on Amazon Prime The long awaited talk show parody Brenda: Live or Whatever has released its first three episodes on Amazon Prime in celebration of San Diego Comic Con. The first three episodes mark the beginning of a new faux weekly series that pokes fun of other online streaming shows like Chelsea and David Letterman. - July 22, 2019 - Bradman Media Unlimited

Lenz Entertainment Group (LEG) is Now the Official Video Partner for Florida Air Conditioning Contractors Professional Alliance (FACCPA) Lenz Entertainment Group (LEG) is keeping things cool with the Florida Air Conditioning Contractors Professional Alliance (FACCPA) by supplying video production. As a corporate sponsor, LEG will be working with contractors to help them increase their marketing share and develop video marketing campaigns... - July 19, 2019 - Lenz Entertainment Group

Comic-Con Best Documentary Winner About Artist Who Inspired US Space Program Heads for SoCal Launch On the eve of celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo11 lunar landing, space artist and Hollywood matte painter Chesley Bonestell is being remembered as the person who helped get us to the moon, not with technology, but with a paintbrush. - July 05, 2019 - Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future

Colorado Based Movie "Diamond in the Rough," Rated PG-13, Premieres on July 11 A Faith-Based Film that Offers a Message of Hope and Healing While Focusing on the Real Issues of PTSD, Homelessness and Substance Abuse. - July 02, 2019 - Keep It Moving Productions

Rights to "Rich Boy, Rich Girl" Has Sold Worldwide Ahead of Cannes Safier Entertainment has sold the worldwide rights to Andrew Damon Henriques and Judy San Roman’s Romantic Comedy “Rich Boy, Rich Girl,” a deal negotiated by CEO Jared Safier ahead of Cannes. The film hit theaters stateside and a host of VOD platforms May 31st, 2019. The film stars... - June 27, 2019 - Reelhouse Productions

SportsEdTV Prepares Launch of Free Basketball Instruction Content Library Videos Feature Former Miami Heat Teammates Tim Hardaway and Mark Strickland - June 20, 2019 - SportsEdTV

Windcraft Racing and InterZone on the Water in Poole The Windcraft racing team participated in its first race of the offshore season, entering its iconic 38-foot Cigarette Hawk, Wild Eleven, in the Offshore 1 class at Poole in Dorset on Sunday 9 June. The races that day were the first in the World Offshore Championship series organised by the UK Offshore... - June 20, 2019 - InterZone Pictures