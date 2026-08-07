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Farmers' Almanac Releases Winter Weather Forecast
The Farmers’ Almanac’s 2026–2027 winter forecast predicts a season of sharp regional contrasts. The southern U.S. may experience frequent storms and above-normal precipitation, while northern regions could see sudden bursts of snow, strong winds, and bitter cold. The Northeast is expected to face especially unpredictable conditions, including rain, sleet, freezing rain, and heavy wet snow. - August 07, 2026 - Farmers' Almanac LLC
WNFP Seeks City Ambassadors to Lead BizNetwork Destination Tours in Five Major U.S. Cities
Westchester Network for Professionals is recruiting City Ambassadors in New York, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles to help grow its BizNetwork Destination Tours and strengthen local professional communities. - August 07, 2026 - Westchester Networking for Professionals
WNFP Launches LevelUp Network Live to Accelerate Business Growth Through Mastermind Sessions
New mastermind-style program provides entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals with accountability, strategic insights, and a powerful network to help achieve their goals. - August 07, 2026 - Westchester Networking for Professionals
Inside the Future of Human Resources with SHRM CEO Johnny C. Taylor Jr. - Sunil Ramlall
In this exclusive interview, Dr. Sunil Ramlall, Program Director at the University of New Hampshire College of Professional Studies, sits down with Johnny C. Taylor Jr., President and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), to discuss the future of human resources, leadership, and the evolving workplace. Their conversation explores how HR has become a strategic driver of organizational success, the growing impact of artificial intelligence on talent and workforce management. - August 07, 2026 - Sunil Ramlall
Child Care Aware of Missouri Names Director of Scholarships
Dr. Greg Cicotte brings nearly 30 years of early childhood and elementary education experience to the nonprofit. - August 06, 2026 - Child Care Aware of Missouri
AlwaysBeSmile Announces "The World of AlwaysBeSmile" YouTube Live Album Listening Party for September 15, 2026
Independent artist, music producer, and author AlwaysBeSmile (MD Abdul Ahad Shanto) has announced an upcoming YouTube live stream event titled "The World of AlwaysBeSmile - Full Album Live Listening Party," scheduled for September 15, 2026. The virtual event offers fans a launch-day preview of all seven tracks from his upcoming studio album, featuring special AI commentary breaking down the fusion of South Asian folk and electronic beats. - August 06, 2026 - AlwaysBeSmile
Independent Musician AlwaysBeSmile Announces Global Release of Atmospheric Acoustic Folk Single "The Heavy Door"
Independent musician and producer AlwaysBeSmile has officially unveiled his latest single, "The Heavy Door." The atmospheric folk track contrasts the noise and chaos of a gathering thunderstorm outside with the quiet warmth and emotional sanctuary found within a rustic cabin. Built on warm acoustic instrumentation, intimate vocals, and rich narrative storytelling, the song explores themes of peace, resilience, and finding the anchor that holds you steady during turbulent times. - August 06, 2026 - AlwaysBeSmile
Author and Producer AlwaysBeSmile Launches "AlwaysBeSmile Podcast" Network for Creators
Independent artist and author AlwaysBeSmile (MD Abdul Ahad Shanto) has launched the AlwaysBeSmile Podcast. This multimedia audio network serves as a comprehensive masterclass companion to his published literary works, including Easily Learn Bengali, The Independent Musician’s Blueprint, and The eBook Publisher’s Handbook. The show translates complex global distribution, digital rights management, and technical metadata logistics into practical guides for independent creators. - August 06, 2026 - AlwaysBeSmile
COSMIQ Launches Free Voice-Driven AI Tutor for Every K-12 and College Student
The new learning platform pairs students with talking AI teachers on an interactive smart board — free forever for K-12 students, SAT/ACT/AP prep, and college coursework, with no card, no trial, and no upgrade prompts. - August 03, 2026 - Cosmiq
Black Women's Roundtable to Release Part II of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll, Examining Black Women's Political Outlook Ahead of the 2026 Midterm Elections
Who: National Coalition on Black Civic Participation’s (NCBCP) Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) in partnership with The Root. What: On the 61st Anniversary of the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation's Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) in... - July 31, 2026 - NCBCP
School of Rock - Rancho Santa Margarita House Band to Perform Alongside Elite SOR Allstars During 2026 National Tour
School of Rock Rancho Santa Margarita is proud to announce that its House Band has been selected to perform as a supporting act during the 2026 School of Rock AllStars Tour stop at Constellation Room on July 23, 2026. The School of Rock AllStars Tour represents the highest achievement for School... - July 31, 2026 - School of Rock - RSM
School of Rock Rancho Santa Margarita Announces First-Ever Student Selected for Elite 2026 AllStars Tour
School of Rock Rancho Santa Margarita is proud to announce that Ryan S., a 15-year-old guitarist, has become the first student from this location ever selected to participate in the 2026 School of Rock AllStars Tour — the most prestigious achievement in the School of Rock community. - July 31, 2026 - School of Rock - RSM
Beautélanin® Founder Judith Pluviose Releases "The Skin They Forgot to Teach," Examining Racism and Systemic Neglect in Esthetics Education
Beautélanin® founder, licensed esthetician, skincare formulator, and attorney Judith Pluviose announces the release of "The Skin They Forgot to Teach." The book examines the historical exclusion of Black skin from esthetics education and explores how systemic gaps in research and training continue to influence skincare practice. It calls for more complete, biology-based education that better serves melanin-rich skin. - July 29, 2026 - Beautélanin® Skincare
Ultimate Health School Announces Transition to Ultimate Health Institute, Launching a New Era in Healthcare Education
After more than two decades of preparing healthcare professionals to serve their communities, Ultimate Health School is proud to announce its transition to Ultimate Health Institute, marking a significant milestone in the organization's growth and long-term vision for the future of healthcare education. - July 28, 2026 - Ultimate Health School
Lanika announces Reactis® V2026 by Reactive Systems
Test Simulink® Variants and AUTOSAR® Whole Components; MATLAB® R2026a support. - July 28, 2026 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited
Imperium Asset Launches Specialized Oil & Gas Operations Bootcamps to Create New Career Opportunities
Imperium Asset LLC has launched specialized Oil & Gas Operations bootcamps designed to provide individuals with practical industry skills and knowledge needed to pursue careers in the energy sector. Through its Academy Division, the company focuses on workforce development, career advancement, and creating opportunities that help individuals increase their earning potential and achieve long-term economic growth. - July 25, 2026 - Imperium Asset
Caldwell University to Induct Six Into Athletics Hall of Fame November 6
Soccer’s Fraser, Softball’s (Jackson) Scull, Basketball’s (Lynch) Emmons, (Chatman) Jones, Volleyball’s Roth Gain Ultimate Student-Athlete Honors in 10th Hall Class; Former Women’s Basketball Coach Cimino Also Feted for Success on Court and Support of CU Athletics. - July 24, 2026 - Caldwell University
Media Source Launches Open Shelf Reviews, Expanding Book Review Coverage for Independent Authors and Small Presses
Media Source, LLC, parent company of Library Journal, School Library Journal, The Horn Book, and Junior Library Guild announced the launch of Open Shelf Reviews, a new service dedicated to reviewing independently published and small-press books. - July 23, 2026 - Media Source
MeChat Universe Seeks Partners in $100 Million Grant to Create Future Entrepreneurs and Leaders
Be Part of MeChat Universe 2027 - July 23, 2026 - MeChat Universe
The Irish Store Highlights the Enduring Appeal of Irish-Made Travel Essentials for Summer Getaways
As summer travel reaches its peak, many holidaymakers are seeking practical, meaningful items that combine comfort, craftsmanship, and a sense of place. From lightweight knitwear and artisan jewellery to Irish-made accessories, The Irish Store reflects a growing appreciation for travel essentials that offer both utility and a connection to heritage. Inspired by Ireland's traditions, these pieces are becoming valued companions on journeys near and far. - July 22, 2026 - The Irish Store
On Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, Black Women’s Roundtable Releases Results of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll
Poll Provides a Snapshot of How Black Women Have Been Faring Since the Rollback of DEI and in the Midst of an Uncertain Economic Climate - July 21, 2026 - NCBCP
Focus Clinic Adds Nicholus Kopacki, DMSc, MPAS, DFAAPA, PA-C, as Partner to Advance Its Vision as Michigan's Premier ADHD Center of Excellence
Focus Clinic, a comprehensive ADHD specialty practice in Wyoming, Michigan, announced that Nicholus "Nick" Kopacki, DMSc, MPAS, DFAAPA, PA-C, has joined the practice as a partner. Kopacki brings more than 15 years of clinical and academic leadership, including faculty and program director roles at Grand Valley State University's Physician Assistant Studies Program. He was named MAPA Educator of the Year in 2024. - July 21, 2026 - Focus Clinic
ZionSphere Drops "From the Whale" - A Gospel Hip-Hop Anthem of Redemption That Demands to be Heard
"From the Whale," ZionSphere's debut gospel hip-hop anthem, launches today on all streaming platforms. Based on Jonah's story, the track speaks to being found in darkness—with the core message: "He doesn't wait for us to clean up. He comes into the mess." Both full and radio-edit versions available. Produced alongside the Jonah & The Whale VR experience launching Summer 2026. - July 21, 2026 - ZionSphere LLC
On Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, Black Women’s Roundtable to Host Virtual Media Briefing to Release Results of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll
The NCBCP Black Women's Roundtable will host a Black Women's Equal Pay Day Virtual Media Briefing, in partnership with The Root, to release its 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll findings. - July 20, 2026 - NCBCP
Kate Pellegrino Named Caldwell University's Head Women's Soccer Coach
Kate Pellegrino, who has served as a collegiate assistant coach at Quinnipiac University and Bard College and as a head and assistant at various other levels, has been named Caldwell University Head Women's Soccer Coach, it was announced today by Mark A. Corino, Assistant Vice President and... - July 20, 2026 - Caldwell University
eTeacher Group Launches Longevity Life Academy to Open the $8 Trillion Longevity Market to Everyday Americans
eTeacher Group, a global leader in online education, is entering one of consumer health's fastest-growing categories, launching Longevity Life Academy, its sixth proprietary online school, to occupy a gap its CEO argues no one serves well: the space between expensive concierge clinics and free,... - July 19, 2026 - eTeacher Group
Sharpen Your Shot Opens Private Firearms Training Studio in Forest
Sharpen Your Shot has opened a new private firearms training studio in Forest, Virginia, serving students throughout Central Virginia. The space offers classes, private coaching, simulator training, and personalized instruction designed to help students build safety, skills, and confidence in a comfortable, low-pressure environment. - July 18, 2026 - Sharpen Your Shot
7th Grade Initiative Support at The Gateway Family YMCA
7th Grade Students Receive Support Through Membership and Programs - July 18, 2026 - The Gateway Family YMCA
San Marcos Basketball Invests in Youth Development Through Inclusive Basketball Camps
San Marcos Basketball has launched a new series of affordable youth basketball camps, which aim to expand access to structured athletic training in North County San Diego. - July 18, 2026 - San Marcos Basketball
Childress Ink Client Joe Martin Launches Stumble, a New Community-Centered App Designed to Support Healing After Heartbreak
Childress Ink celebrates the launch of entrepreneur Joe Martin's new app, Stumble, an innovative platform designed to help people heal, rebuild, and reconnect through community after heartbreak and life's difficult transitions. - July 17, 2026 - Childress Ink
More Than Just a Job: What Winning Top Workplaces for Employee Appreciation and Well-being Truly Means for Inktel
Inktel Contact Center Solutions has been honored with two Top Workplaces awards for Employee Appreciation and Employee Well-Being. Driven by independent employee feedback through Energage LLC, these national accolades recognize Inktel’s excellence in fostering a supportive, healthy corporate culture. The achievement reinforces Inktel’s mission to be "Where Talent Lives™" by proving the company prioritizes holistic wellness and meaningful recognition for its workforce. - July 15, 2026 - Inktel Contact Center Solutions
Discover, Make, Connect: FAB26 Boston Opens Its Doors to the World, July 27
FAB26 Boston, a conference on digital fabrication and making, returns to where the Fab Lab movement began to celebrate 25 years of global impact. From July 27–31, more than 1,200 participants from around the world will gather in Boston and Cambridge for 250+ talks, workshops, exhibitions, and networking events exploring the future of technology, education, and innovation. New this year: the Kid Lab Pass, inspiring the next generation of makers through hands-on STEAM experiences - July 15, 2026 - The Fab Foundation
Italian Red Clay Tradition Finds a New Home in California: Coach Zibu Ncube and Manfredi Vergine Developing American Tennis Talent
Italian coach Manfredi Vergine and California coach Zibu Ncube are bringing the European red-clay tradition to Southern California. Training on a rare backyard red clay court, they emphasize footwork, patience, endurance, and long-term development. - July 14, 2026 - The Tennis Compound
US Transportation Fleets Are Losing Thousands Every Month to Unanswered After-Hours Calls, TransportBPO Analysis Finds
Outsourced dispatch firm reports the average small fleet misses 8+ bookable calls per night — and is countering with 24/7 coverage at 50–70% below in-house cost, limited to one client per city. - July 14, 2026 - SS Support Network
As Students Head Back to School, My School Partner Launches to Help Schools Keep the Sponsors They Count on
Arriving in time for the new school year, the platform gives schools and their local business sponsors one shared place to track sponsorships, prove they were delivered, and keep partners coming back year after year. - July 14, 2026 - My School Partner
Freedom Rhymer Poetry Event Inspires Community of Healing and Powerful Self-Expression
Local poets take center stage in an intimate slam competition celebrating creative triumph, art, and poetry as a vital public health initiative for community mental health and healing. - July 14, 2026 - Left Turn Village
Nation’s School Safety Leaders to Gather in Orlando for 22nd Annual National School Safety Conference
More than 800 of the nation’s leading school safety professionals will convene in Orlando, Florida, July 20–24 for the 22nd Annual National School Safety Conference. - July 13, 2026 - School Safety Advocacy Council
CASCWA Welcomes Unified Track as Newest Strategic Business Partner
The California Association of Supervisors of Child Welfare & Attendance (CASCWA) has announced Unified Track as its newest Strategic Partner. The partnership brings together California's only Child Welfare & Attendance association and an innovative Attendance Recovery and Independent Study platform to help school districts improve student engagement, simplify compliance, protect ADA funding, and support student success.. - July 13, 2026 - CASCWA
Digital Anki Announces Advanced SEO and PPC Consulting Services for Businesses in Gurugram
Digital Anki, a premier digital marketing agency based in Gurugram, has launched its updated suite of advanced SEO frameworks and performance PPC consulting to help local brands scale organic visibility and lead generation. - July 12, 2026 - Digital Anki
Cinzi Lavin’s Civil War Drama, "A Goodnight Kiss," Performed by Exclusive Engagement at New England’s Five Points Arts Center
Cinzi Lavin's original Civil War drama, "A Goodnight Kiss," enjoyed an exclusive engagement at New England's Five Points Arts Center on June 13–14, 2026. This historical drama, whose script is permanently archived in the U.S. Library of Congress, is based on actual historic love letters. Directed by Kathy Kelly, the production honored America’s 250th anniversary. - July 12, 2026 - Cinzi Lavin
ScottMadden Launches The ScottMadden Energy Exchange Podcast
ScottMadden, a leading management consulting firm serving the energy industry, announced the launch of The ScottMadden Energy Exchange, a new podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders on the trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of energy. Hosted by Marc Miller,... - July 12, 2026 - ScottMadden
EffectusLMS #3 Among the Best Performance Management Software & Tools 2026
EffectusLMS ranks #3 among the best performance management software & tools 2026 by eLearning Industry for AI-enabled customer training. - July 10, 2026 - CommLab India
Project MFG Advanced National Competition Demonstrates Advanced Skills in Robotics, Automation, CNC Machining and Additive Manufacturing
Pennsylvania Team Wins Nation’s Top Student Manufacturing Competition - July 10, 2026 - Project MFG
MyOutdoorJoy Celebrates the Launch of the New One Million Kids Outdoors Initiative
MyOutdoorJoy is excited to be an official partner of the One Million Kids Outdoors (1MKO) initiative. In partnership with the Outdoors Alliance for Kids, the One Million Kids Outdoors (1MKO) Initiative is a national movement that aims to get one million kids outdoors over the next year to transform their health and well-being. - July 09, 2026 - MyOutdoorJoy
Sandler Ranked a Top Sales Training Franchise Under $100K by Entrepreneur in 2026
Sandler ranks among top sales training franchises under $100K in Entrepreneur’s 2026 list. Explore a scalable, low-cost franchise opportunity. - July 09, 2026 - Sandler
Lumen LED Lighting, LLC and Beta LED Lighting, LLC (Collectively, “Purchasers”) Complete Acquisition of Assets Through Article 9 Process, Establish Platform for Growth
I am the Senior VP of Marketing and Business Development for the companies you're asking about, working for the owner of all these companies. If this is still on hold, it needs to be sent urgently. You can call my cell on (585) 752-9060 for further questions. The press release has been verified by the legal teams of all the companies. Thank you. Rowan Lawson. - July 06, 2026 - Beta LED Lighting
American High School Academy Launches Worldwide Recruitment for Grades 9–12 STEM Magnet Programs in Miami
American High School Academy is recruiting grades 9–12 students worldwide for its Miami-based STEM Magnet programs, aviation pathway, dual enrollment, honors, AP, SAT support, ESOL support, NCAA-approved courses, and Form I-20 eligibility for eligible accepted F-1 international students. - July 04, 2026 - American High School Academy
Verto Education Expands Partnership with University at Albany Through Direct Transfer Pathway
Verto Education has partnered with the University at Albany to launch a new Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway. This collaboration enables students to begin their college journey abroad with Verto and transfer seamlessly to University at Albany, an R1 Carnegie-ranked research university. Together, we’re expanding access to innovative, global pathways in higher education. - July 02, 2026 - Verto Education
French Training Company Marmignon Brothers Expands Immersive English Learning Platform
Marmignon Brothers, a French training company based in Berlaimont, expands its immersive English learning platform, combining films, series and AI to improve language fluency for learners and professionals. - July 02, 2026 - Marmignon Brothers
AI Seer Launches Truth Terminal Chrome Extension, Bringing Real-Time Verification to Polymarket and Every Video on the Web
The Truth Terminal Chrome Extension makes ArAIstotle's prediction-market analysis and resolution risk scoring available directly inside Polymarket, while a new Live Fact Checker transcribes videos, podcasts and articles as users watch or read and returns verdicts with sources in real time. - July 01, 2026 - AI Seer