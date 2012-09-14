PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Distance Learning Systems Bolsters College Partnership Program by Adding Indiana Wesleyan University Distance Learning Systems and Indiana Wesleyan University partner to provide aspiring nurses with a flexible and affordable option to obtaining a Bachelor of Science In Nursing. - December 12, 2018 - Distance Learning Systems

Indianapolis Shooting Academy Announces Church Security Training Poseidon Experience, an indoor virtual Shooting Academy, is now offering Church Security Training. The 5-day, 15-hour course develops a team of volunteers from the congregation to properly react if the church is threatened. Authentic training, taught by Navy SEALs. - April 22, 2017 - Poseidon Experience

Buy Hoosier Handmade This Saturday Shop local. Buy Hoosier handmade from 80 Indiana makers, creators, artists and crafters at the 7th Annual Hoosier Artisan Boutique on Saturday, November 28, 2015 from 10AM until 4PM at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds, 2003 Pleasant St, Noblesville, IN. Admission is free and open to the public. This event benefits Toys for Tots of Central Indiana; the first 25 shoppers to donate a new, unwrapped toy receive a limited edition tote bag. - November 23, 2015 - Hoosier Artisan Boutique

D. England Design Launches Contract Automotive Artwork Website Specializing in automotive and motorcycle illustration and design for the apparel industry, Dave England launches a comprehensive website offering contract art services. Mr. England has 20 + years experience in design, illustration, marketing, and color separation. - September 20, 2009 - David England Illustration & Design

New Scientific Publication Explains How LDB B-30892 Inhibits the Cytotoxic Effects of Clostridium difficile LacPro Industries LLC, a probiotic-based biotherapeutics company, announces a publication in the peer-reviewed scientific journal, Gut Pathogens, entitled, "Lactobacillus delbrueckii ssp. bulgaricus B-30892 can inhibit cytotoxic effects and adhesion of pathogenic Clostridium difficile to Caco-2 cells.” In this scientific publication, the research team explains the published in vitro research demonstrating the beneficial effect of LacPro's proprietary probiotic strain. - April 28, 2009 - LacPro Industries LLC

iUniverse Author Gordon Page Featured in Monthly Podcast iUniverse, the leading book marketing, editorial services, and supported self-publishing company, is featuring author Gordon Page and his iUniverse title Warbird Recovery as the subject of iUniverse’s August “Author Talk” podcast. - July 24, 2008 - iUniverse

iUniverse Titles Honored in July as Reader’s Choice iUniverse, the leading book marketing, editorial services, and supported self-publishing company, announced that 23 titles were awarded Reader’s Choice designation in July. To gain the Reader’s Choice designation, titles must meet several key requirements. The title must be awarded Editor’s... - July 17, 2008 - iUniverse

AuthorHouse Announces Its Top Five Best-selling Titles for June 2008 “How-To” Titles Dominate the List of Top-Five Best-selling AuthorHouse titles for June 2008 - July 11, 2008 - iUniverse

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Feminist Housewives - New Site Challenges Stereotypes New site focuses on discussing issues and creating community among feminists who are also housewives and stay at home moms - January 14, 2008 - Feminist Housewives

First Fully Dedicated Book to the Field Based Medical Science Liaison (MSL) Role Released The first book solely dedicated to the field based Medical Science Liaison (MSL) is now available. Title of the book is: The Medical Science Liaison: An A to Z Guide - September 27, 2007 - Pharm, LLC

The Latest List of the Top Most Organic Optimization Firms for July, 2007 Ranked by topseos.com is Here Once that well-designed website is up and ready, you know all your popular key words are in their right places to attract target users. But will that do it? Not quite. All of that hard work fails if your website is not visible to your target audience. Without visibility the key words have no meaning,... - July 02, 2007 - topseos.com

Global Resorts Network (GRN), Finally a Viable Home Business Opportunity for Individuals from All Walks of Life Global Resorts Network is opening the doors to individuals from all walks of life. Whatever lifestyle or financial goals, individuals around the world are gaining a unique and powerful opportunity to engage in a credible and viable home based business through Global Resorts Network. Finally there’s... - June 30, 2007 - Tom Dickson, Distributor of Global Resorts Network

topseos.com is Ready With the October 2006 List of the Leading Search Engine Friendly Web Development Firms Being a portal that is one of a kind, the search engine marketing industry chooses to refer to topseos.com when researching Internet marketing vendor. Over the years, topseos.com has matured into a dependable and efficient resource for assessing Internet marketing vendors. However, topseos.com is most... - October 11, 2006 - topseos.com

topseos.com Ranks the Top Organic Optimization Firms for the Month of October 2006 A lot can be said about Internet marketing. There are countless ways of marketing on the Internet, not to mention the vast number of potential audiences that the Net can reach out to. The bottom-line, however, is all about appearing on the right search engine. This list by topseos.com is the guide... - October 11, 2006 - topseos.com