Indiana: Kokomo News
DSV Launches Direct Luxembourg–indianapolis Pharma Air Route to Improve Temperature-Controlled Deliveries
DSV launches the latest expansion of its Air ThermoDirect solution through Indianapolis International Airport, strategically strengthening pharmaceutical supply chains with enhanced cold-chain connectivity from one of the United States’ fastest-growing life sciences and healthcare logistics... - June 09, 2026 - DSV
Endeavor Communications Appoints Justin Clark as Chief Executive Officer
Endeavor Communications announced today that Justin Clark has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Clark will also provide executive leadership for Endeavor’s affiliated companies, GigTel and Endeavor IT. Clark brings eight years of dedicated service... - December 12, 2025 - Endeavor Communications
Fast Pace Health Celebrates Inaugural "Urgent Care Appreciation Day" with Indiana Governor Mike Braun's Proclamation
Fast Pace Health, a leading provider of accessible and affordable healthcare, proudly announces that Indiana Governor Mike Braun officially proclaimed September 8, 2025, as “Urgent Care Appreciation Day” throughout the state. This landmark recognition highlights the vital role of urgent... - September 09, 2025 - Fast Pace Health
Endeavor Communications Engages with Congressional Representatives to Advocate for USF's Critical Role in Providing Americans with Access to Broadband
Endeavor CEO Darin LaCoursiere met with congressional leaders in Washington, D.C., this week to advocate for the critical role of the Universal Service Fund (USF) in ensuring rural Americans have access to high-quality, affordable broadband services. They also discussed current broadband deployment... - April 28, 2025 - Endeavor Communications
Wilma Schwartz’s Newly Released "Kelly’s Story" is a Heartfelt and Inspirational Account of Faith, Love, and Survival Through a Child’s Battle with Cancer
“Kelly’s Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wilma Schwartz is a powerful memoir that chronicles a family’s emotional journey as they face their daughter’s cancer diagnosis and the unwavering faith that carried them through. - February 07, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Solution Group Partners with 424 Capital to Accelerate Growth and Expand Service Offering
Solution Group, a leading provider of water and wastewater services, consulting, and technology announced today that it has secured a strategic investment from 424 Capital to accelerate growth and expand its service offering. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Solution Group’s history, allowing the Company to continue its recent growth and provide additional value to clients. - February 03, 2025 - Solution Group
Author Stanley Ridlen’s New Book, "How Almighty God Can Use a Simple Guy," is a Poignant Memoir Containing a Series of Vignettes Detailing God’s Role in the Author’s Life
Recent release “How Almighty God Can Use a Simple Guy” from Covenant Books author Stanley Ridlen is a heartfelt and compelling autobiographical account that explores the ways in which God has had a lasting impact on the life of the author. Told through a collection of short stories, Ridlen aims to inspire others to open themselves up to the Lord’s influence so that they too may be saved. - January 23, 2025 - Covenant Books
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC Propels Forward as One of the World's Largest Minority-Owned Automotive Stamping Plant
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC, a minority- and family-owned automotive parts manufacturer, has acquired Dixien, LLC's assets, continuing its 43-year history of automotive parts stamping. Led by CEO Vincent Henderson, known for turning around award-winning operations, GSC is committed to excellence, investing in technology, and maintaining a highly experienced staff. The company's 200,000 sq. ft. facility in Lake City, GA, is the largest minority-owned automotive stamping plant globally. - January 30, 2024 - GSC Steel Stamping
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) Announces That It Has Acquired The Uniform House
MES, Inc. has acquired The Uniform House, Inc., located in Indianapolis, IN. Founded in 1953, The Uniform House is the premier uniform supplier to first responders, public transportation agencies, and medical professionals in the region. Tom Hubregsen, MES CEO, commented, “With their stellar... - April 20, 2022 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Grand Contracting Awarded General Contractor of the Year by ISA and Named a Best Place to Work in Indiana
Local construction company receives two awards during February 2020. - February 28, 2020 - Grand Contracting, LLC
The O’Connor House Board of Directors is Excited to Announce Michelle Corrao as Executive Director
Michelle Corrao accepted the position of Executive Director of The O’Connor House, effective January 6, 2020. Michelle previously served as the Assistant Director at Prevail, a victim awareness and support program in Noblesville, where she worked in victim services for the last 18 years. At... - February 12, 2020 - The O'Oconnor House
Distance Learning Systems Bolsters College Partnership Program by Adding Indiana Wesleyan University
Distance Learning Systems and Indiana Wesleyan University partner to provide aspiring nurses with a flexible and affordable option to obtaining a Bachelor of Science In Nursing. - December 12, 2018 - Distance Learning Systems
Indianapolis Shooting Academy Announces Church Security Training
Poseidon Experience, an indoor virtual Shooting Academy, is now offering Church Security Training. The 5-day, 15-hour course develops a team of volunteers from the congregation to properly react if the church is threatened. Authentic training, taught by Navy SEALs. - April 22, 2017 - Poseidon Experience
Buy Hoosier Handmade This Saturday
Shop local. Buy Hoosier handmade from 80 Indiana makers, creators, artists and crafters at the 7th Annual Hoosier Artisan Boutique on Saturday, November 28, 2015 from 10AM until 4PM at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds, 2003 Pleasant St, Noblesville, IN. Admission is free and open to the public. This event benefits Toys for Tots of Central Indiana; the first 25 shoppers to donate a new, unwrapped toy receive a limited edition tote bag. - November 23, 2015 - Hoosier Artisan Boutique
D. England Design Launches Contract Automotive Artwork Website
Specializing in automotive and motorcycle illustration and design for the apparel industry, Dave England launches a comprehensive website offering contract art services. Mr. England has 20 + years experience in design, illustration, marketing, and color separation. - September 20, 2009 - David England Illustration & Design
New Scientific Publication Explains How LDB B-30892 Inhibits the Cytotoxic Effects of Clostridium difficile
LacPro Industries LLC, a probiotic-based biotherapeutics company, announces a publication in the peer-reviewed scientific journal, Gut Pathogens, entitled, "Lactobacillus delbrueckii ssp. bulgaricus B-30892 can inhibit cytotoxic effects and adhesion of pathogenic Clostridium difficile to Caco-2 cells.” In this scientific publication, the research team explains the published in vitro research demonstrating the beneficial effect of LacPro's proprietary probiotic strain. - April 28, 2009 - LacPro Industries LLC
iUniverse Author Gordon Page Featured in Monthly Podcast
iUniverse, the leading book marketing, editorial services, and supported self-publishing company, is featuring author Gordon Page and his iUniverse title Warbird Recovery as the subject of iUniverse’s August “Author Talk” podcast. - July 24, 2008 - iUniverse
iUniverse Titles Honored in July as Reader’s Choice
iUniverse, the leading book marketing, editorial services, and supported self-publishing company, announced that 23 titles were awarded Reader’s Choice designation in July. To gain the Reader’s Choice designation, titles must meet several key requirements. The title must be awarded... - July 17, 2008 - iUniverse
AuthorHouse Announces Its Top Five Best-selling Titles for June 2008
“How-To” Titles Dominate the List of Top-Five Best-selling AuthorHouse titles for June 2008 - July 11, 2008 - iUniverse
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
Feminist Housewives - New Site Challenges Stereotypes
New site focuses on discussing issues and creating community among feminists who are also housewives and stay at home moms - January 14, 2008 - Feminist Housewives
First Fully Dedicated Book to the Field Based Medical Science Liaison (MSL) Role Released
The first book solely dedicated to the field based Medical Science Liaison (MSL) is now available. Title of the book is: The Medical Science Liaison: An A to Z Guide - September 27, 2007 - Pharm, LLC
The Latest List of the Top Most Organic Optimization Firms for July, 2007 Ranked by topseos.com is Here
Once that well-designed website is up and ready, you know all your popular key words are in their right places to attract target users. But will that do it? Not quite. All of that hard work fails if your website is not visible to your target audience. Without visibility the key words have no... - July 02, 2007 - topseos.com
Global Resorts Network (GRN), Finally a Viable Home Business Opportunity for Individuals from All Walks of Life
Global Resorts Network is opening the doors to individuals from all walks of life. Whatever lifestyle or financial goals, individuals around the world are gaining a unique and powerful opportunity to engage in a credible and viable home based business through Global Resorts Network. Finally... - June 30, 2007 - Tom Dickson, Distributor of Global Resorts Network
PR.com Creates the “Jenna Jameson Endorses Hillary Clinton” Story with Its Groundbreaking Jenna Jameson Interview
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com
topseos.com is Ready With the October 2006 List of the Leading Search Engine Friendly Web Development Firms
Being a portal that is one of a kind, the search engine marketing industry chooses to refer to topseos.com when researching Internet marketing vendor. Over the years, topseos.com has matured into a dependable and efficient resource for assessing Internet marketing vendors. However, topseos.com is... - October 11, 2006 - topseos.com
topseos.com Ranks the Top Organic Optimization Firms for the Month of October 2006
A lot can be said about Internet marketing. There are countless ways of marketing on the Internet, not to mention the vast number of potential audiences that the Net can reach out to. The bottom-line, however, is all about appearing on the right search engine. This list by topseos.com is the... - October 11, 2006 - topseos.com
Skip the Long Lines at Cellular Stores
Unlimited Wireless hangs up on long waits at corporate cellular stores. - May 04, 2006 - Unlimited Wireless