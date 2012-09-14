|
With HospitalityVision's BnB ToGo app, guests can order a custom pillow before they arrive. - March 26, 2019 - HospitalityVision
3 Sisters Equine Refuge is participating in the Oregon Rescue Challenge as part of the ASPCA® national Help A Horse Day contest, competing for a chance to win some of the $110,000 available in grant prizes. The nationwide competition for rescues, shelters, animal control agencies and sanctuaries that adopt out equines is designed to raise awareness about the year-round lifesaving work they do to find homes for horses. - June 21, 2018 - 3 Sisters Equine Refuge
Dr. Stephen T. Hanley of Beaverton, Oregon has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of physics.
About Dr. Stephen T. Hanley
Dr. Stephen Hanley retired after more than 45... - March 20, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide
British assistive technology innovators Dolphin Computer Access this week launched GuideReader, offering blind and partially sighted Americans a new, effortless way to find and read accessible books and newspapers. - June 27, 2017 - Dolphin Computer Access
Two new “Tex-Mex” entrees join the tasty line-up of America’s most popular instant meals for backpackers, campers and emergency preparedness foods. - March 15, 2017 - Mountain House
Highlighting the individuals and types of people leading the social media battle over shopping on Thanksgiving. - October 29, 2015 - Reason for the Season
National Homes for Heroes Program Honors Local Affiliate, Travis Newton, for being #4 in the country for helping heroes in their dream of homeownership. - April 14, 2015 - Homes for Heroes- Salem Oregon
The Soulful Giving Foundation is orchestrating the hottest event in East County by bringing together: 4 incredible bands, 14 of Portland’s finest restaurants, Duck Pond wines, premium draft beers, refreshing cocktails, vendor shopping galore, champagne/jewelry raffle, amazing silent auction items, VIP Pdx limousine, free shuttle service from MHCC, and 2 music-filled “Soul Buses” transporting guests from Portland to Troutdale. - June 18, 2014 - Soulful Giving Foundation
Experience ReSound LiNX™, the revolutionary hearing aid from ReSound - February 26, 2014 - Luna Family Hearing
The new Glacier Series, by Cerakote Ceramic Coatings, is the coolest in high temperature ceramic coatings. - August 27, 2013 - NIC Industries, Inc.
They call it the ad game but it's really murder. An ad agency's creative team is mistakenly caught up in a drug cartel scam. From the halls of Madison avenue to the Bermuda triangle. From a double cross in Mexico, to betrayal in Japan, to a sell out in New York - more than ads are being killed. Just go to Kindle ebook, B&N Nook, or iBooks and type in The Ad Game ISBN number 9781626758896. - August 17, 2013 - Sanspress
The Soulful Giving Foundation presents its fourth annual Artful Giving Blanket Concert - an amazing music and food venue - to raise funds and awareness in regard to the importance of supporting doctors and scientists studying and identifying the causes and cures of childhood cancers. All proceeds from this event will be donated directly to Randall Children's Hospital and Providence Cancer Research Center. - June 27, 2013 - Soulful Giving Foundation
John Luna, CEO of Luna Family Hearing, states that “Hearing loss affects a man’s lifestyle, and if he wants to stay active, feel younger, and remain socially and professionally engaged, he should address any hearing loss he may be experiencing.” This is the overriding message that Luna... - June 06, 2013 - Luna Family Hearing
“New product success requires an understanding of the power of the moment. Moments are the instances in the lives of consumers that impact paths to purchase,” said Dave Lundahl, CEO of InsightsNow, Monday at the 18th Annual Center for Retail Leadership’s Executive Forum at Portland... - May 15, 2013 - InsightsNow, Inc.
Nestled in the scenic Lake Sunapee region of central New Hampshire, Colby-Sawyer College is a comprehensive baccalaureate college that integrates liberal arts and science with professional preparation. The faculty is known for their focus on teaching and a strong commitment to students’ education. In 2012, Colby-Sawyer College celebrated their 175th anniversary. Additionally, Colby-Sawyer College was named one of the “2010 Great Places to Work For” by The Chronicle of Higher Education. - April 26, 2013 - CS3 Technology
InsightsNow, Inc., a consumer research company, has secured the help of Research Industry Veterans to collaborate with the company in advancing their consumer research solutions. Bob Woodard, Partner, Deep Marketing Alliance, LLC; Joel Rubinson, President, Rubinson Partners, Inc.; David Neal, Founding Partner, Empirica Research; and Kevin Sheridan, Research Consultant, collectively will apply their knowledge to assist InsightsNow and create solutions that elevate consumer information. - March 13, 2013 - InsightsNow, Inc.
Marketing research firm InsightsNow is pleased to announce that Mark Turim has joined the company as Managing Director and COO. Working with founder and CEO, David Lundahl, Mr. Turim will use his management and operating expertise to lead the growing market research firm in advancing the innovative models... - February 01, 2013 - InsightsNow, Inc.
InternetReputation.com announces a new service that guarantees removal of mugshots from Oregon.Arrests.org. - November 26, 2012 - InternetReputation.com
Runners can hydrate more efficiently than ever using Mazama Designs’ new Sidestream hydration waistpack. The new pack pairs Sidestream’s unique self-storing drink tube with a larger fluid reservoir allowing runners to hydrate-on-the fly for even longer distances. - November 16, 2012 - Mazama Designs, LLC
HealthSaaS today announced the release of an online diabetes management tool that is available at www.diabetesphr.com - November 11, 2010 - HealthSaaS, Inc.
Grassroots advocate for peace, 3 Sun Thanksgiving, is rallying American communities, churches, and families to participate in a new year-round living history hobby that ultimately raises funds to open micro-lending facilities on destitute American Indian reservations. 3 Sun Thanksgiving’s founder,... - September 24, 2010 - TIPS of Oregon / 3 Sun Thanksgiving
Oregon Restaurant Association (ORA) announced today that John Hamilton has been promoted to the newly developed position of Vice President of Strategic Communications and will report directly to ORA President & CEO Steve McCoid. He will be responsible for creating and managing communications programs... - October 26, 2009 - Oregon Restaurant Association
Celerant Increases Presence within the US and Announces its 5th Satellite Office - October 23, 2009 - Celerant Technology Corp
Our ancestors used essential oils for many medicinal purposes, and research has verified that these oils contain healing properties. To learn about how essential oils can benefit you and your loved ones, read Hooper’s new eBook, "Introduction to Essential Oils." - May 21, 2009 - Diana Hooper
MyHomeAssets! Software Receives Mortgage Industry 1003 PA Certification
Software is First to Obtain Certification from the 1003PA Standards Alliance for Producing Standard Mortgage Lending Reports and Files. - October 19, 2007 - MyHomeAssets! Software