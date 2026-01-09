Oregon: Corvallis News
North River Boats Prepares for an Exciting 2026 Boat Show Season
North River Boats announces its 2026 Boat Show Season Rebate Program, running January 1–March 31, 2026, offering exclusive savings on new, unused 2023–2026 model year boats. Customers can receive up to $3,000 in rebates on select models, including a $2,000 promotional rebate on all eligible 2026 boats. Available through participating dealers, this limited-time program gives buyers added value during peak boat show season. - January 09, 2026 - North River Boats
Tigé Boats, Inc. Welcomes HighLine Watersports to Its Worldwide Dealer Network
Tigé Boats, Inc. is proud to welcome Highline Watersports to its worldwide family of dealers, with the family-owned dealership representing Tigé and ATX as the greater Portland, Oregon's exclusive dealer, offering both sales and service in Hubbard. As lifelong watersports enthusiasts,... - November 15, 2025 - Highline Classics
Federal Judge Acknowledges "Serious” Allegations and "Grave” Issues in UnitedHealth Medicare Advantage Alleged Fraud Class Action
In a closely watched national class action involving allegations of UnitedHealthcare's predatory practices and Medicare Advantage fraud, U.S. District Judge Almadani wrote: "This Court does not minimize the seriousness of the allegations in the Complaint or the grave issues in addressing... - April 11, 2025 - GJLaw
Author Jojo Durham’s New Book, "Shortstop Sam and the Tigers’ Baseball Team," is an Engaging Children’s Story About the Importance of Teamwork and Good Sportsmanship
Recent release “Shortstop Sam and the Tigers’ Baseball Team” from Page Publishing author JoJo Durham is a charming children’s story that introduces Shortstop Sam, who is a real team player and example of excellent sportsmanship for his teammates. - March 28, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Rosemary Wickam’s New Book, "The Adventures of Little Timmy," Follows a Tiny Mouse as He Sets Off on a Grand Adventure to Keep a Promise to a Dear Friend
Recent release “The Adventures of Little Timmy” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Rosemary Wickam is a charming story that centers around Timmy, a tiny mouse who finds it difficult to say goodbye to loved ones. After making a promise to a dear friend, Timmy sets out on a big adventure, where he’ll face countless trials along the way while learning valuable lessons on friendship and love. - March 18, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Authors Jayne Bowman, LPC, LADC and Mary Claire Holloway’s New Book, “Heavenly Open Door: A Fatherless Generation,” Offers Hope and Healing in a Broken World
Recent release “Heavenly Open Door: A Fatherless Generation” from Covenant Books authors Jayne Bowman, LPC, LADC and Mary Claire Holloway shares powerful stories of God's intervention to heal broken lives in a troubled world. Through personal testimonies, the authors explore the impact of trauma, especially fatherlessness, and how faith can bring redemption and healing. - December 11, 2024 - Covenant Books
NuScale Power Joins the Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) is proud to announce that NuScale Power, a leader in bringing small modular reactor (SMR) technology to the global energy market, has joined as a Founding Member. TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. - November 11, 2024 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
Author Jacob C. Larson’s New Book, "Practical Ramblings On Relationships," Provides Insight Into the Problem Areas of a Relationship and Offers Ways to Address Them
Recent release “Practical Ramblings On Relationships” from Covenant Books author Jacob C. Larson is an eye-opening look at the possible causes for problems within one’s relationships, and how these issues can be addressed in a healthy and meaningful way that enhances the level of emotional connection within the relationship. - March 18, 2024 - Covenant Books
SMI Property Management Merges with JPM Real Estate Services
Portland-based JPM Real Estate Services has joined Willamette Valley-based, SMI Property Management. The friendly merger means that SMI will expand its industry-leading services into the greater Portland area, while maintaining all staff and properties served by JPM. “We are excited about... - February 12, 2024 - SMI Real Estate & Property Management
Laura Mountainspring’s New Book, "Dawn's Prevail: The Search for The Light Scroll," Centers Around a Small Band of Heroes That Must Rise Up and Save Their World
Fulton Books author Laura Mountainspring, an associate degree in theology and enjoys learning about cultures and their mythologies, has completed her most recent book, “Dawn's Prevail: The Search for The Light Scroll”: a gripping fantasy adventure that follows a group of magical friends... - January 18, 2024 - Fulton Books
Author Ronald Epner, MD’s New Book, "My Life’s Dream Took Me to Sea," Shares Invaluable Life Skills That Brought Him a Fulfilled and Meaningful Life
Recent release “My Life’s Dream Took Me to Sea” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ronald Epner, MD is an engaging tale about one man’s journey of self-discovery and the adventures of living his life’s dream. - December 21, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Michale Mohr’s New Book, “Third Time’s the Charm: A Heartfelt Murder Mystery,” is a Fast-Moving Murder Mystery Full of Twists and Turns
Recent release “Third Time’s the Charm: A Heartfelt Murder Mystery” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michale Mohr takes readers along as a home invasion results in the murder of a childhood friend of Melinda Stark's son. The perky physical therapist immediately inserts herself into the investigation to help solve it, unknowingly becoming a pawn in a game she has no idea she's part of. - December 18, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
American Standard Circuits Acquires Sunstone Circuits® and Joins Forces to Enhance Customer Value in the PCB Industry
American Standard Circuits (ASC) and Sunstone Circuits are excited to announce their merger, creating a dynamic partnership that will revolutionize the printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing landscape. This strategic alliance brings numerous advantages to customers, establishing a new standard... - July 17, 2023 - ASC Sunstone Circuits
Mount Hood Railroad Launching Spring Tourism Season with an Easter Train
The Iconic Railroad is Hosting a Special Easter Train Event this Weekend - April 04, 2023 - The Fruit Company
Author Lynette Lane’s Newly Released "Bear Bear's Journey" is a Heartwarming Story That Explores the Powerful Bond Shared Between a Little Girl and Her Teddy Bear
“Bear Bear's Journey,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lynette Lane, is a charming tale of a stuffed animal named Bear Bear, who is assigned a very important task: to keep his Little Princess safe. Although there are some big changes in her life, Bear Bear helps her get through them all as she is adopted from the foster care system and meets her new family. - March 09, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Comscend Opening a New Office on the West Coast
Comscend, a leading technology firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida has also chosen to call Eugene, OR home with a West Coast Office. - February 08, 2022 - Comscend
ZEAL Invests 1% of Gross Revenue Into Bridging the Gap
ZEAL, an award-winning software consultancy, today announced the commitment to invest 1% of gross revenue into the next generation of technical talent and bridging the digital divide. 50% of the investment went to LEARN academy, who is teaching a new generation of daring and diverse students to be compassionate, curious, and professional web developers, while the remaining 50% went to organizations like One Digital World, and Women in Tech. - December 30, 2021 - ZEAL
Introducing PDX's Dog Friendly Brewery Passport
Grab a pint with your pup! This new brewery passport based in Portland Oregon gets you discounts at over 25 breweries around PDX, and best of all, you can bring your dog to all of them. - August 27, 2021 - Pup Passport
Pangea Mortgage Capital Closes Hotel-to-Multifamily Conversion in 15 Days
Pangea Mortgage Capital recently provided funding for the acquisition of a three-asset hotel portfolio in Oregon, closing in just 15 days. The quick close allowed the borrower to begin to execute on his plan to convert the hotel portfolio to multifamily housing. - August 16, 2021 - Pangea Properties
Time for Pillow Talk with HospitalityVision
With HospitalityVision's BnB ToGo app, guests can order a custom pillow before they arrive. - March 26, 2019 - HospitalityVision
3 Sisters Equine Refuge is Competing to Win Some of the $110,000 Available in #HelpAHorse Prizes
3 Sisters Equine Refuge is participating in the Oregon Rescue Challenge as part of the ASPCA® national Help A Horse Day contest, competing for a chance to win some of the $110,000 available in grant prizes. The nationwide competition for rescues, shelters, animal control agencies and sanctuaries that adopt out equines is designed to raise awareness about the year-round lifesaving work they do to find homes for horses. - June 21, 2018 - 3 Sisters Equine Refuge
Dr. Stephen T. Hanley Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Dr. Stephen T. Hanley of Beaverton, Oregon has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of physics. About Dr. Stephen T. Hanley Dr. Stephen Hanley retired after more than... - March 20, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide
A Unique Remote Control Gives Blind and Low Vision Readers Access to 100,000s of Accessible Talking Books & Newspapers
British assistive technology innovators Dolphin Computer Access this week launched GuideReader, offering blind and partially sighted Americans a new, effortless way to find and read accessible books and newspapers. - June 27, 2017 - Dolphin Computer Access
Two Hot New Camping Instant Meals Set to Spice Up the Summer (New from Mountain House Adventure Meals)
Two new “Tex-Mex” entrees join the tasty line-up of America’s most popular instant meals for backpackers, campers and emergency preparedness foods. - March 15, 2017 - Mountain House
Who Started This Battle to Stop Shopping on Thanksgiving?
Highlighting the individuals and types of people leading the social media battle over shopping on Thanksgiving. - October 29, 2015 - Reason for the Season
Travis Newton with Guild Mortgage Receives National Award
National Homes for Heroes Program Honors Local Affiliate, Travis Newton, for being #4 in the country for helping heroes in their dream of homeownership. - April 14, 2015 - Homes for Heroes- Salem Oregon
Popular Restaurants and Musicians Come Together in Support of Oregon Children's Cancer Awareness Day
The Soulful Giving Foundation is orchestrating the hottest event in East County by bringing together: 4 incredible bands, 14 of Portland’s finest restaurants, Duck Pond wines, premium draft beers, refreshing cocktails, vendor shopping galore, champagne/jewelry raffle, amazing silent auction items, VIP Pdx limousine, free shuttle service from MHCC, and 2 music-filled “Soul Buses” transporting guests from Portland to Troutdale. - June 18, 2014 - Soulful Giving Foundation
Luna Family Hearing Now Offering “Made for iPhone” Hearing Aid in Washington and Oregon
Experience ReSound LiNX™, the revolutionary hearing aid from ReSound - February 26, 2014 - Luna Family Hearing
Cerakote Unveils the Latest in High Temperature Ceramic Coatings
The new Glacier Series, by Cerakote Ceramic Coatings, is the coolest in high temperature ceramic coatings. - August 27, 2013 - NIC Industries, Inc.
Sanspress Announces a Great New Summer Read, to Quote Tolstoy: "The Ad Game, it's Like - if Carl Hiaasen and Elmore Leonard Were Swapping Stories About the Ad World."
They call it the ad game but it's really murder. An ad agency's creative team is mistakenly caught up in a drug cartel scam. From the halls of Madison avenue to the Bermuda triangle. From a double cross in Mexico, to betrayal in Japan, to a sell out in New York - more than ads are being killed. Just go to Kindle ebook, B&N Nook, or iBooks and type in The Ad Game ISBN number 9781626758896. - August 17, 2013 - Sanspress
Restaurants and Nationally Acclaimed Musicians Come Together in Support of Children's Cancer Awareness Day on July 27th
The Soulful Giving Foundation presents its fourth annual Artful Giving Blanket Concert - an amazing music and food venue - to raise funds and awareness in regard to the importance of supporting doctors and scientists studying and identifying the causes and cures of childhood cancers. All proceeds from this event will be donated directly to Randall Children's Hospital and Providence Cancer Research Center. - June 27, 2013 - Soulful Giving Foundation
Luna Family Hearing CEO Throws First Pitch at Seattle Mariners V. NY Yankees Game to Promote Hearing Loss Awareness for Men’s Health Week
John Luna, CEO of Luna Family Hearing, states that “Hearing loss affects a man’s lifestyle, and if he wants to stay active, feel younger, and remain socially and professionally engaged, he should address any hearing loss he may be experiencing.” This is the overriding message that... - June 06, 2013 - Luna Family Hearing
Four Ingredients for Sustainable New Product Success Discussed at the 18th Annual Center for Retail Leadership’s Executive Forum
“New product success requires an understanding of the power of the moment. Moments are the instances in the lives of consumers that impact paths to purchase,” said Dave Lundahl, CEO of InsightsNow, Monday at the 18th Annual Center for Retail Leadership’s Executive Forum at... - May 15, 2013 - InsightsNow, Inc.
Colby-Sawyer College Makes the Grade with CS3 Technology and Sage HRMS
Nestled in the scenic Lake Sunapee region of central New Hampshire, Colby-Sawyer College is a comprehensive baccalaureate college that integrates liberal arts and science with professional preparation. The faculty is known for their focus on teaching and a strong commitment to students’ education. In 2012, Colby-Sawyer College celebrated their 175th anniversary. Additionally, Colby-Sawyer College was named one of the “2010 Great Places to Work For” by The Chronicle of Higher Education. - April 26, 2013 - CS3 Technology
InsightsNow, Inc. Adding Research Industry Thought Leaders to Advisory Board for Advancing Behavioral Approaches to Innovation
InsightsNow, Inc., a consumer research company, has secured the help of Research Industry Veterans to collaborate with the company in advancing their consumer research solutions. Bob Woodard, Partner, Deep Marketing Alliance, LLC; Joel Rubinson, President, Rubinson Partners, Inc.; David Neal, Founding Partner, Empirica Research; and Kevin Sheridan, Research Consultant, collectively will apply their knowledge to assist InsightsNow and create solutions that elevate consumer information. - March 13, 2013 - InsightsNow, Inc.
Award Winning Market Research Firm, InsightsNow, Appoints Mark Turim to Managing Director and COO
Marketing research firm InsightsNow is pleased to announce that Mark Turim has joined the company as Managing Director and COO. Working with founder and CEO, David Lundahl, Mr. Turim will use his management and operating expertise to lead the growing market research firm in advancing the innovative... - February 01, 2013 - InsightsNow, Inc.
Removal of Oregon Mugshots Now Offered by InternetReputation.com
InternetReputation.com announces a new service that guarantees removal of mugshots from Oregon.Arrests.org. - November 26, 2012 - InternetReputation.com
Mazama Designs Introduces the Latest Version of Its Innovative Sidestream Hydration Pack for Runners
Runners can hydrate more efficiently than ever using Mazama Designs’ new Sidestream hydration waistpack. The new pack pairs Sidestream’s unique self-storing drink tube with a larger fluid reservoir allowing runners to hydrate-on-the fly for even longer distances. - November 16, 2012 - Mazama Designs, LLC
HealthSaaS Releases DiabetesPHR with Connectivity to Microsoft HealthVault
HealthSaaS today announced the release of an online diabetes management tool that is available at www.diabetesphr.com - November 11, 2010 - HealthSaaS, Inc.
3 Sun Thanksgiving Rallies to End Poverty on Indian Reservations
Grassroots advocate for peace, 3 Sun Thanksgiving, is rallying American communities, churches, and families to participate in a new year-round living history hobby that ultimately raises funds to open micro-lending facilities on destitute American Indian reservations. 3 Sun Thanksgiving’s... - September 24, 2010 - TIPS of Oregon / 3 Sun Thanksgiving
Oregon Restaurant Association Names Vice President of Strategic Communications
Oregon Restaurant Association (ORA) announced today that John Hamilton has been promoted to the newly developed position of Vice President of Strategic Communications and will report directly to ORA President & CEO Steve McCoid. He will be responsible for creating and managing communications... - October 26, 2009 - Oregon Restaurant Association
Celerant Technology Expands to the West Coast
Celerant Increases Presence within the US and Announces its 5th Satellite Office - October 23, 2009 - Celerant Technology Corp
Release of Ground Breaking eBook: The Real Story of Essential Oils is Revealed
Our ancestors used essential oils for many medicinal purposes, and research has verified that these oils contain healing properties. To learn about how essential oils can benefit you and your loved ones, read Hooper’s new eBook, "Introduction to Essential Oils." - May 21, 2009 - Diana Hooper
MyHomeAssets! Software Receives Mortgage Industry 1003 PA Certification
MyHomeAssets! Software Receives Mortgage Industry 1003 PA Certification Software is First to Obtain Certification from the 1003PA Standards Alliance for Producing Standard Mortgage Lending Reports and Files. - October 19, 2007 - MyHomeAssets! Software