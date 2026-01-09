They call it the ad game but it's really murder. An ad agency's creative team is mistakenly caught up in a drug cartel scam. From the halls of Madison avenue to the Bermuda triangle. From a double cross in Mexico, to betrayal in Japan, to a sell out in New York - more than ads are being killed. Just go to Kindle ebook, B&N Nook, or iBooks and type in The Ad Game ISBN number 9781626758896. - August 17, 2013 - Sanspress