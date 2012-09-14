PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Time for Pillow Talk with HospitalityVision With HospitalityVision's BnB ToGo app, guests can order a custom pillow before they arrive. - March 26, 2019 - HospitalityVision

3 Sisters Equine Refuge is Competing to Win Some of the $110,000 Available in #HelpAHorse Prizes 3 Sisters Equine Refuge is participating in the Oregon Rescue Challenge as part of the ASPCA® national Help A Horse Day contest, competing for a chance to win some of the $110,000 available in grant prizes. The nationwide competition for rescues, shelters, animal control agencies and sanctuaries that adopt out equines is designed to raise awareness about the year-round lifesaving work they do to find homes for horses. - June 21, 2018 - 3 Sisters Equine Refuge

Dr. Stephen T. Hanley Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Dr. Stephen T. Hanley of Beaverton, Oregon has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of physics. About Dr. Stephen T. Hanley Dr. Stephen Hanley retired after more than 45... - March 20, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

A Unique Remote Control Gives Blind and Low Vision Readers Access to 100,000s of Accessible Talking Books & Newspapers British assistive technology innovators Dolphin Computer Access this week launched GuideReader, offering blind and partially sighted Americans a new, effortless way to find and read accessible books and newspapers. - June 27, 2017 - Dolphin Computer Access

Who Started This Battle to Stop Shopping on Thanksgiving? Highlighting the individuals and types of people leading the social media battle over shopping on Thanksgiving. - October 29, 2015 - Reason for the Season

Travis Newton with Guild Mortgage Receives National Award National Homes for Heroes Program Honors Local Affiliate, Travis Newton, for being #4 in the country for helping heroes in their dream of homeownership. - April 14, 2015 - Homes for Heroes- Salem Oregon

Popular Restaurants and Musicians Come Together in Support of Oregon Children's Cancer Awareness Day The Soulful Giving Foundation is orchestrating the hottest event in East County by bringing together: 4 incredible bands, 14 of Portland’s finest restaurants, Duck Pond wines, premium draft beers, refreshing cocktails, vendor shopping galore, champagne/jewelry raffle, amazing silent auction items, VIP Pdx limousine, free shuttle service from MHCC, and 2 music-filled “Soul Buses” transporting guests from Portland to Troutdale. - June 18, 2014 - Soulful Giving Foundation

Cerakote Unveils the Latest in High Temperature Ceramic Coatings The new Glacier Series, by Cerakote Ceramic Coatings, is the coolest in high temperature ceramic coatings. - August 27, 2013 - NIC Industries, Inc.

Sanspress Announces a Great New Summer Read, to Quote Tolstoy: "The Ad Game, it's Like - if Carl Hiaasen and Elmore Leonard Were Swapping Stories About the Ad World." They call it the ad game but it's really murder. An ad agency's creative team is mistakenly caught up in a drug cartel scam. From the halls of Madison avenue to the Bermuda triangle. From a double cross in Mexico, to betrayal in Japan, to a sell out in New York - more than ads are being killed. Just go to Kindle ebook, B&N Nook, or iBooks and type in The Ad Game ISBN number 9781626758896. - August 17, 2013 - Sanspress

Restaurants and Nationally Acclaimed Musicians Come Together in Support of Children's Cancer Awareness Day on July 27th The Soulful Giving Foundation presents its fourth annual Artful Giving Blanket Concert - an amazing music and food venue - to raise funds and awareness in regard to the importance of supporting doctors and scientists studying and identifying the causes and cures of childhood cancers. All proceeds from this event will be donated directly to Randall Children's Hospital and Providence Cancer Research Center. - June 27, 2013 - Soulful Giving Foundation

Luna Family Hearing CEO Throws First Pitch at Seattle Mariners V. NY Yankees Game to Promote Hearing Loss Awareness for Men’s Health Week John Luna, CEO of Luna Family Hearing, states that “Hearing loss affects a man’s lifestyle, and if he wants to stay active, feel younger, and remain socially and professionally engaged, he should address any hearing loss he may be experiencing.” This is the overriding message that Luna... - June 06, 2013 - Luna Family Hearing

Four Ingredients for Sustainable New Product Success Discussed at the 18th Annual Center for Retail Leadership’s Executive Forum “New product success requires an understanding of the power of the moment. Moments are the instances in the lives of consumers that impact paths to purchase,” said Dave Lundahl, CEO of InsightsNow, Monday at the 18th Annual Center for Retail Leadership’s Executive Forum at Portland... - May 15, 2013 - InsightsNow, Inc.

Colby-Sawyer College Makes the Grade with CS3 Technology and Sage HRMS Nestled in the scenic Lake Sunapee region of central New Hampshire, Colby-Sawyer College is a comprehensive baccalaureate college that integrates liberal arts and science with professional preparation. The faculty is known for their focus on teaching and a strong commitment to students’ education. In 2012, Colby-Sawyer College celebrated their 175th anniversary. Additionally, Colby-Sawyer College was named one of the “2010 Great Places to Work For” by The Chronicle of Higher Education. - April 26, 2013 - CS3 Technology

InsightsNow, Inc. Adding Research Industry Thought Leaders to Advisory Board for Advancing Behavioral Approaches to Innovation InsightsNow, Inc., a consumer research company, has secured the help of Research Industry Veterans to collaborate with the company in advancing their consumer research solutions. Bob Woodard, Partner, Deep Marketing Alliance, LLC; Joel Rubinson, President, Rubinson Partners, Inc.; David Neal, Founding Partner, Empirica Research; and Kevin Sheridan, Research Consultant, collectively will apply their knowledge to assist InsightsNow and create solutions that elevate consumer information. - March 13, 2013 - InsightsNow, Inc.

Award Winning Market Research Firm, InsightsNow, Appoints Mark Turim to Managing Director and COO Marketing research firm InsightsNow is pleased to announce that Mark Turim has joined the company as Managing Director and COO. Working with founder and CEO, David Lundahl, Mr. Turim will use his management and operating expertise to lead the growing market research firm in advancing the innovative models... - February 01, 2013 - InsightsNow, Inc.

Removal of Oregon Mugshots Now Offered by InternetReputation.com InternetReputation.com announces a new service that guarantees removal of mugshots from Oregon.Arrests.org. - November 26, 2012 - InternetReputation.com

Mazama Designs Introduces the Latest Version of Its Innovative Sidestream Hydration Pack for Runners Runners can hydrate more efficiently than ever using Mazama Designs’ new Sidestream hydration waistpack. The new pack pairs Sidestream’s unique self-storing drink tube with a larger fluid reservoir allowing runners to hydrate-on-the fly for even longer distances. - November 16, 2012 - Mazama Designs, LLC

HealthSaaS Releases DiabetesPHR with Connectivity to Microsoft HealthVault HealthSaaS today announced the release of an online diabetes management tool that is available at www.diabetesphr.com - November 11, 2010 - HealthSaaS, Inc.

3 Sun Thanksgiving Rallies to End Poverty on Indian Reservations Grassroots advocate for peace, 3 Sun Thanksgiving, is rallying American communities, churches, and families to participate in a new year-round living history hobby that ultimately raises funds to open micro-lending facilities on destitute American Indian reservations. 3 Sun Thanksgiving’s founder,... - September 24, 2010 - TIPS of Oregon / 3 Sun Thanksgiving

Oregon Restaurant Association Names Vice President of Strategic Communications Oregon Restaurant Association (ORA) announced today that John Hamilton has been promoted to the newly developed position of Vice President of Strategic Communications and will report directly to ORA President & CEO Steve McCoid. He will be responsible for creating and managing communications programs... - October 26, 2009 - Oregon Restaurant Association

Celerant Technology Expands to the West Coast Celerant Increases Presence within the US and Announces its 5th Satellite Office - October 23, 2009 - Celerant Technology Corp

Release of Ground Breaking eBook: The Real Story of Essential Oils is Revealed Our ancestors used essential oils for many medicinal purposes, and research has verified that these oils contain healing properties. To learn about how essential oils can benefit you and your loved ones, read Hooper’s new eBook, "Introduction to Essential Oils." - May 21, 2009 - Diana Hooper