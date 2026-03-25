Texas: Abilene News
First Financial Highlights 30 Years of Trademark Use and Federal Registration in Financial Services
First Financial has reaffirmed its longstanding use of its brand, citing 30 years of continuous use since 1995 and "incontestable" status under a federal trademark registration. The announcement emphasizes the company's official website as a source of information about its history and operations. For more details, visit First Financial's website. - March 25, 2026 - First Financial
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Animal Grantmakers to Host 26th Annual Conference at Hilton Fort Worth, October 15 – 17, 2025
Bigger and Better Together to Showcase Funder Collaborations and Strategic Alliances to Amplify Impact of Animal Protection Programs and Projects - September 11, 2025 - Animal Grantmakers
Free Mining Now Available with the BCC Mining App: Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Litecoin
BCC Mining recently launched a new mobile app. This platform from the UK focuses on "free cloud mining" and provides free mining services for many mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc. Now, users can check mining progress, income or adjust settings at any time by... - June 09, 2025 - BCC Mining
Kate Kennedy’s Newly Released "Because We Are Brothers" is a Heartwarming Celebration of Sibling Bonds and Childhood Adventures
“Because We Are Brothers” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kate Kennedy is a delightful children’s story that captures the joy, challenges, and love shared between siblings. Through engaging storytelling and vibrant moments, Kennedy highlights the beauty of brotherhood and the unbreakable bonds that make childhood so special. - May 08, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Steve Warner’s New Book, "Fun Valley Cowboy," is a Captivating Series of Short Stories That Recount Memorable Experiences and Adventures from the Author’s Life
Recent release “Fun Valley Cowboy” from Page Publishing author Steve Warner is a thrilling memoir that presents a collection of stories and misadventures that make up the author’s varied life. From ranching, rodeoing, rocky mountain horse wrangling, and being a high-profile wildlife biologist and a big game hunter, “Fun Valley Cowboy” covers a plethora of moments that define who the author is. - April 10, 2025 - Page Publishing
Reagan Chapman’s Newly Released "Hark and Herald" is a Charming Tale of Purpose and Faith
“Hark and Herald” from Christian Faith Publishing author Reagan Chapman is a delightful children’s story that highlights the importance of embracing one’s unique gifts and trusting in God’s plan. - March 25, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Deep Centered Mental Health Launches "Mental Health Champions" Competition in Celebration of World Mental Health Day October 10
In honor of World Mental Health Day, Deep Centered Mental Health, one of Texas' leading outpatient mental health platforms, announces Mental Health Champions Competition. Three organizations will be selected through a community voting process to receive support from Deep Centered Mental Health’s team of over 200 highly-trained clinicians. - October 02, 2024 - Deep Centered Mental Health
The University of Texas at Austin Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (“TNA”) is proud to announce that the University of Texas at Austin, a leader in nuclear research and education, has joined as a Founding Member. TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. - September 09, 2024 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
Natura Resources Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
Natura Resources, driven by a west Texas oil and gas mentality, has quickly become a leader in the advanced reactor industry in less than five years. The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. - August 28, 2024 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
Texas Nuclear Summit Thanks Their Sponsors Who Are Making This First-Ever Event Possible
The Texas Nuclear Alliance is excited to announce the slate of sponsors for the upcoming Texas Nuclear Summit 2024: Powering Texas Forward, which will be held on November 18, 2024 in Austin, TX. This inaugural event will bring together the most influential voices in energy, policy, and technology... - August 22, 2024 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
Author Margaret Ann Parker Naylor’s New Book, "Written in the Stars," Explores America’s Past and Possible Future Based on Historical Accounts and Biblical Prophecy
Recent release “Written in the Stars: The Fate of America; A Soldier's Tales Book Series: Book One” from Covenant Books author Margaret Ann Parker Naylor is a compelling and enthralling collection of stories that bring to life America’s history, as told by a fallen soldier during the Revolutionary War who has been allowed by God to tell the nation’s story. - April 08, 2024 - Covenant Books
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Texas Nuclear Caucus Aims to Position Texas as the Leader in Nuclear Technology
Seven Texas legislators today announced the establishment of the Texas Nuclear Caucus, a coalition of lawmakers focused on the full value chain of the nuclear industry, from energy and technology to medicine and waste, and positioning Texas as the leader in all aspects of the peaceful and... - April 12, 2023 - Texas Blockchain Council
Pink Pistol Sisterhood
Bestselling, Award-winning authors join efforts to create Pink Pistol Sisterhood. New sweet romance series highlights influence of Annie Oakley while following the journey of a legendary pistol through more than a hundred years. - March 04, 2023 - Shanna Hatfield, Author
Author Dennis Kinyon’s New Book, "Bible Foods for Healing," is a Fascinating Work That Discusses the Potential Health Benefits of Foods Mentioned in the Bible
Recent release “Bible Foods for Healing,” from Page Publishing author Dennis Kinyon, is a useful and informative work that highlights the possible impacts of consuming the various foods referenced in the Bible. - March 02, 2023 - Page Publishing
Texas Bitcoin Miners Curtail Power in Advance of Arctic Blast
As Texas and much of the U.S. confronts the challenges of this winter storm, the bitcoin mining industry in Texas is playing a part in supporting the Texas grid during this challenging time by proactively curtailing power. Bitcoin miners in Texas and the Texas Blockchain Council are working with... - December 23, 2022 - Texas Blockchain Council
Top 10 Epic Losses on r/WallStreetBets
Billy Johnson, an independent journalist working with MyTopSportsbooks, has investigated the top 10 epic losses on the infamous SubReddit. The Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets has been a hub for budding investors in recent years, notably during the 2021 GameStop Stock Saga, offering a plethora of... - July 13, 2022 - MyTopSportsbooks
Improve Safety and Efficiency During Calving Season with Newly Released Product from Fast Catch Calf Catcher
Fast Catch™ is focused on the safety of ranchers and their cattle with the launch of Fast Catch calf catcher. Fast Catch™ provides protection for cattlemen as they work calves, while improving their efficiency by decreasing the amount of time needed to capture a calf. - September 17, 2021 - Marketing Angle
Teleperformance U.S.A Expands in Abilene, Texas
Creates 200 New Jobs - July 16, 2016 - Teleperformance
Taco Bueno Takes Flavor Up a Hatch
Taco Bueno Offers Hatch Chile Chicken Quesadillas and Tacos for a Limited Time. - October 06, 2015 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Lombardia Properties Expands Turn-Key Income Property Investment Opportunities for Investors with 10-30% ROI
Lombardia Properties, a leader in the turn-key Income Property sector, announced today that it continues to expand its income producing rental property investment services focused on generating 10% to 30%+ returns. Lombardia’s growth follows the increased demand for income producing... - November 16, 2014 - Lombardia
Alonus Fitness Wear Launches Kickstarter This Week
Momprenuer and new designer, Shawn Childers, launches revolutionary fitness clothing line created to "get behind every great woman." - September 10, 2014 - Alonus Wear
Teleperformance Announces Major Growth in the Abilene, Texas Area
Teleperformance USA, the largest contact center services company in the world has announced 300 new positions in Abilene, Texas over the next few months supporting one of the nation’s largest Health Insurance companies. These positions will be assisting members with the insurance needs for... - August 01, 2014 - Teleperformance
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Linda C. Lindell as a Professional of the Year
Linda C. Lindell, of Big Spring, Texas, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Music Education. - July 09, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who
Taco Bueno® Embarks on Company-Wide Remodel Program
71 restaurants to be remodeled by the middle of 2014. - January 15, 2014 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Taco Bueno® to Give Away Free Tamales on Black Friday
Tamales are back for the season, bigger and better than ever! - November 25, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Taco Bueno® to Support the Wounded Warrior Project® in Honor of Veterans Day
Veterans and active military to receive free crispy beef or chicken tacos on Monday, November 11. - November 07, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs
American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Associates
Red Mango Introduces New Super Biotics Smoothies
Expands popular smoothie menu to over 30 new varieties, and announces superhero-themed consumer giveaway on June 29, 2013. - June 25, 2013 - Red Mango, Inc.
Taco Bueno Partners with Plan B Group, Inc. on Remodeled Restaurant Design
Taco Bueno® is pleased to announce a partnership with Plan B Group, Inc. on a new innovative restaurant remodel design. Construction began on the Company’s first remodel at 1723 West Scyene Road in Mesquite this month. The store has not been closed during the remodel but the store will... - June 01, 2013 - Taco Bueno
Mentor-Ship Announces Expansion of Development and Leadership Services for Professionals and Post-Graduate Students
Dallas, Texas-based Mentor-Ship announced today the expansion of Development and Leadership services focused on Young Professionals and Post-graduate Students. - March 31, 2013 - Mentorship
NPR Finds Blind Texas Saxophonist in Zimbabwe?
Blind jazz saxophonist, Kevin Brown, recently had the pleasure of doing an interview with Dick Gordan from NPR. A most moving, and inspiring interview. - September 24, 2007 - Curse Buster Sound