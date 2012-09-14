PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Taco Bueno Takes Flavor Up a Hatch Taco Bueno Offers Hatch Chile Chicken Quesadillas and Tacos for a Limited Time. - October 06, 2015 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Lombardia Properties Expands Turn-Key Income Property Investment Opportunities for Investors with 10-30% ROI Lombardia Properties, a leader in the turn-key Income Property sector, announced today that it continues to expand its income producing rental property investment services focused on generating 10% to 30%+ returns. Lombardia’s growth follows the increased demand for income producing investment... - November 16, 2014 - Lombardia

Alonus Fitness Wear Launches Kickstarter This Week Momprenuer and new designer, Shawn Childers, launches revolutionary fitness clothing line created to "get behind every great woman." - September 10, 2014 - Alonus Wear

Teleperformance Announces Major Growth in the Abilene, Texas Area Teleperformance USA, the largest contact center services company in the world has announced 300 new positions in Abilene, Texas over the next few months supporting one of the nation’s largest Health Insurance companies. These positions will be assisting members with the insurance needs for the... - August 01, 2014 - Teleperformance

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Linda C. Lindell as a Professional of the Year Linda C. Lindell, of Big Spring, Texas, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Music Education. - July 09, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who

Taco Bueno® Embarks on Company-Wide Remodel Program 71 restaurants to be remodeled by the middle of 2014. - January 15, 2014 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Taco Bueno® to Give Away Free Tamales on Black Friday Tamales are back for the season, bigger and better than ever! - November 25, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Taco Bueno® to Support the Wounded Warrior Project® in Honor of Veterans Day Veterans and active military to receive free crispy beef or chicken tacos on Monday, November 11. - November 07, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Academy

Red Mango Introduces New Super Biotics Smoothies Expands popular smoothie menu to over 30 new varieties, and announces superhero-themed consumer giveaway on June 29, 2013. - June 25, 2013 - Red Mango, Inc.

Taco Bueno Partners with Plan B Group, Inc. on Remodeled Restaurant Design Taco Bueno® is pleased to announce a partnership with Plan B Group, Inc. on a new innovative restaurant remodel design. Construction began on the Company’s first remodel at 1723 West Scyene Road in Mesquite this month. The store has not been closed during the remodel but the store will have... - June 01, 2013 - Taco Bueno

Mentor-Ship Announces Expansion of Development and Leadership Services for Professionals and Post-Graduate Students Dallas, Texas-based Mentor-Ship announced today the expansion of Development and Leadership services focused on Young Professionals and Post-graduate Students. - March 31, 2013 - Mentorship