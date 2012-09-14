PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Texas: Abilene News

Teleperformance
Teleperformance U.S.A Expands in Abilene, Texas
Creates 200 New Jobs - July 16, 2016 - Teleperformance
Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Taco Bueno Takes Flavor Up a Hatch
Taco Bueno Offers Hatch Chile Chicken Quesadillas and Tacos for a Limited Time. - October 06, 2015 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Lombardia
Lombardia Properties Expands Turn-Key Income Property Investment Opportunities for Investors with 10-30% ROI
Lombardia Properties, a leader in the turn-key Income Property sector, announced today that it continues to expand its income producing rental property investment services focused on generating 10% to 30%+ returns. Lombardia’s growth follows the increased demand for income producing investment... - November 16, 2014 - Lombardia
Alonus Wear
Alonus Fitness Wear Launches Kickstarter This Week
Momprenuer and new designer, Shawn Childers, launches revolutionary fitness clothing line created to "get behind every great woman." - September 10, 2014 - Alonus Wear
Teleperformance
Teleperformance Announces Major Growth in the Abilene, Texas Area
Teleperformance USA, the largest contact center services company in the world has announced 300 new positions in Abilene, Texas over the next few months supporting one of the nation’s largest Health Insurance companies. These positions will be assisting members with the insurance needs for the... - August 01, 2014 - Teleperformance
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Linda C. Lindell as a Professional of the Year
Linda C. Lindell, of Big Spring, Texas, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Music Education. - July 09, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who
Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Taco Bueno® Embarks on Company-Wide Remodel Program
71 restaurants to be remodeled by the middle of 2014. - January 15, 2014 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Taco Bueno® to Give Away Free Tamales on Black Friday
Tamales are back for the season, bigger and better than ever! - November 25, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Taco Bueno® to Support the Wounded Warrior Project® in Honor of Veterans Day
Veterans and active military to receive free crispy beef or chicken tacos on Monday, November 11. - November 07, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
American Right of Way Academy
Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs
American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Academy
Red Mango, Inc.
Red Mango Introduces New Super Biotics Smoothies
Expands popular smoothie menu to over 30 new varieties, and announces superhero-themed consumer giveaway on June 29, 2013. - June 25, 2013 - Red Mango, Inc.
Taco Bueno
Taco Bueno Partners with Plan B Group, Inc. on Remodeled Restaurant Design
Taco Bueno® is pleased to announce a partnership with Plan B Group, Inc. on a new innovative restaurant remodel design. Construction began on the Company’s first remodel at 1723 West Scyene Road in Mesquite this month. The store has not been closed during the remodel but the store will have... - June 01, 2013 - Taco Bueno
Mentor-Ship Announces Expansion of Development and Leadership Services for Professionals and Post-Graduate Students
Dallas, Texas-based Mentor-Ship announced today the expansion of Development and Leadership services focused on Young Professionals and Post-graduate Students. - March 31, 2013 - Mentorship
NPR Finds Blind Texas Saxophonist in Zimbabwe?
Blind jazz saxophonist, Kevin Brown, recently had the pleasure of doing an interview with Dick Gordan from NPR. A most moving, and inspiring interview. - September 24, 2007 - Curse Buster Sound
