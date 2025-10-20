New contemporary fiction Sequence 77 by author Darin M. Preston dares to take a hard look into our past and exposes the atrocities of hate, and their exorbitant effect on one man. This is a gripping, provocative work that blends characters from a variety of backgrounds and ethnicities toward one goal of overcoming a very potent and unexpected danger. The book is available in paperback, hardcover, and ebook. - June 14, 2012 - Lucid Style Author Services