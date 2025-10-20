Wisconsin: Sheboygan News
SWL Miner Announces Expansion of Cloud Mining Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible
SWL Miner, a digital infrastructure company specializing in cloud mining services, today announced enhancements to its platform, enabling cryptocurrency enthusiasts to take part in Bitcoin mining through an automated, user-friendly interface. - October 20, 2025 - SWL Miner
SWLMiner Now Offering Cloud Mining with a Sign Up Bonus
In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners seeking an option to earn income, cloud mining offers an alternative. SWLMiner is one of the new platforms offering this service. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts say they use cloud mining because it’s... - September 23, 2025 - SWL Miner
Dr. Rebecca Cogwell Anderson’s Newly Released "My Sister, My Brother, and Me" is a Heartfelt and Insightful Story of Family, Change, and Understanding
“My Sister, My Brother, and Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Rebecca Cogwell Anderson is a touching and thought-provoking narrative that explores a young girl’s perspective as her family navigates a significant transition with love and compassion. - March 20, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Scott Ulik’s New Book, "The Crow's Song," Follows One Man’s Journey in a Strange New World Where He Must Confront Both an Ongoing Crisis and His Inner Self
Recent release “The Crow's Song” from Covenant Books author Scott Ulik is a powerful novel that centers around Neil, an average family man whose life is plagued by an inner longing of purpose. When he finds himself transported to a new world, Neil must face his failures while trying to find the strength to survive and find his way home. - February 26, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Joyce Babel-Worth’s New Book, "Pedal," is a Stirring Coming-of-Age Novel That Follows One Young Man’s Journey Across the Country via Bicycle to Find Himself
Recent release “Pedal” from Covenant Books author Joyce Babel-Worth is a compelling tale that centers around Ted Langley, a young man who, after turning eighteen, is suddenly hit with the desire to travel across the country on a bicycle. Along the way, he’ll find out who he truly is while making a host of life-changing connections. - February 21, 2025 - Covenant Books
BCH Miner Announces Its New Super Cloud Computing Power Contracts
Users can earn up to $8,550 daily with the new BCH Miner contracts. - February 07, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Solution Group Partners with 424 Capital to Accelerate Growth and Expand Service Offering
Solution Group, a leading provider of water and wastewater services, consulting, and technology announced today that it has secured a strategic investment from 424 Capital to accelerate growth and expand its service offering. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Solution Group’s history, allowing the Company to continue its recent growth and provide additional value to clients. - February 03, 2025 - Solution Group
Carrie Paine and Illustrator Monica Fohn’s New Book, "Buff is Overstuffed," is a Charming Story That Follows a Bear Cub on His First Ever Day of School
Fulton Books author Carrie Paine, a loving mother who holds two master’s degrees, and illustrator Monica Fohn have completed their most recent book, “Buff is Overstuffed”: a heartwarming tale of a bear cub’s first day at school and all the wonderful friends he makes along... - January 13, 2025 - Fulton Books
Chicks In Charge Announced as Official Partner for NADA Vault by Authenticom Podcasting Live at NADA Conference in New Orleans, January 23-26, 2025
Authenticom is excited to announce its official partnership with Chicks In Charge, a groundbreaking podcast that is transforming the automotive industry with fresh perspectives from young professionals. Hosts Jess Burkhart and Shasta Haddock will be podcasting live from the 2025 National Automobile... - November 01, 2024 - The Chicks in Charge
Tahoe Network Infrastructure Fiber Expansion in Midwest
Tahoe Network Infrastructure, the parent company of E-Vergent, is excited to announce the expansion for the recent E-Rate win in Marion, Wisconsin, where E-Vergent will build fiber infrastructure for a local school, which exemplifies the tangible impact of this expansion. Through initiatives like... - June 03, 2024 - Tahoe Network Infrastructure
Cyrus Ramsey: Blending Technology and Taste in the Art of Cooking
Cyrus Ramsey, an AI-powered master chef created by the innovative AI Team of Doyjo LLC in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, is making waves in the culinary world, not from a physical kitchen but through the digital platform CyrusRamsey.com. This revolutionary AI chef redefines cooking, baking, and meal planning with its expansive database of recipes, ingredients, and nutritional information, functioning like a comprehensive culinary encyclopedia in an approachable chef's guise. - January 24, 2024 - DOYJO
Weence.com Revolutionizes Healthcare with AI-Powered, Multilingual Doctor
In an era where access to reliable and quick medical advice is more crucial than ever, Weence.com is emerging as a groundbreaking platform in the digital healthcare space, developed by the innovative AI team at Doyjo, LLC in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. This website harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to provide users with precise medical information in multiple languages, effectively breaking down language barriers in healthcare. - January 24, 2024 - DOYJO
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Meet Curdy - Sheboygan’s First Artificial Intelligence
The city of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, has announced the launch of Curdy, an innovative artificial intelligence developed by DOYJO. Curdy, the first AI of its kind in the city, is designed to enhance the way residents and visitors interact with technology. It aims to answer complex questions, solve problems, and enrich digital experiences with a local touch. Curdy stands as a symbol of Sheboygan's commitment to technological progress and community spirit. - December 30, 2023 - DOYJO
Author Jordan Batt’s New Book, "Sparks of the Mountain," Follows a Young She-Wolf Who Must Accept Her Role in the Upcoming Battle to Save Her Home and Loved Ones
Recent release “Sparks of the Mountain” from Page Publishing author Jordan Batt is a captivating story of a young woman named Isabel, who finds her quiet existence upended when her small village is attacked by dark witches. When a figure from her past comes to help her in the ensuing battle, Isabel will be forced to either use her powers to fight back or continue to hide her true self. - December 13, 2023 - Page Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Erbert & Gerbert’s Brings Back the Bornk Tuna Sandwich
Erbert & Gerbert's tuna sandwich, the Bornk, is back for a limited time. Come into any of the Erbert & Gerbert’s locations today and get Bornked! Customers can conveniently order online or via mobile app for take-out, in-store, or delivery. - February 22, 2023 - Erbert and Gerbert's
"Who Hijacked My Fairy Tale?" One Woman Show Coming to Sheboygan, WI, November 19
Hilarious and heartwarming one-woman show coming to Sheboygan, Wisconsin, for one night only. Lots of laughter and a heartwarming message. - October 05, 2022 - Swanson Speaks, Inc.
Immunize Wisconsin Set to Launch
A new statewide immunization coalition, Immunize Wisconsin, will provide fact-based resources, education, and grants. - September 06, 2022 - Wisconsin Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies Announces New Site Leader
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies (EACT), a division of Eastek International Corporation, Menomonee Falls, WI announced today a new Site Leader. - September 04, 2020 - Eastek International Corporation
MobilDrTech Releases Updated White Paper on Telemedicine Stethoscopes
MobilDrTech, Inc. releases updated white paper comparing telemedicine stethoscopes. The July, 2020 update identifies and compares design, features and cost for the most frequently used real-time telemedicine stethoscopes in the U.S. market. - July 14, 2020 - MobilDrTech, Inc.
Phipps Reporting Opens New Office in Wisconsin
Phipps Reporting, one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies in America, opened a new office in Milwaukee, conveniently located downtown at 740 N. Plankinton Avenue. Joining the Phipps team is Scott Marcus as Director of Wisconsin operations. - April 08, 2019 - Phipps Reporting Wisconsin, LLC
Bertram Communications LLC Aquires Fast Bytes Wireless Inc.
Bertram Communications LLC. has completed the acquisition of Fast Bytes Wireless Inc. This will result in an upgrade of the entire network, expanded services for customers, and the backing of resources from the entire Bertram Communications LLC family of companies. Bertram and Fastbytes have a... - August 03, 2018 - Bertram Communications
Capitol Lakes Recognizes Long Term Care Administrator’s Week
Kristi Vater honored as premier Nursing Home Administrator. Ms. Vater manages a top-rated facility which is a preferred provider of UW Health. She is the daughter of Gary & Kathy Vater or Plymouth, WI. - March 14, 2018 - Capitol Lakes, Inc.
Worried About That New Healthcare Plan? Canada’s Got You Covered - Literally. Leave Your Woes Behind; Northwestern Ontario is Waiting for You.
Politics got you down? Or maybe you’re just looking for a superior lifestyle with affordable housing, unlimited access to nature and free healthcare? Northwestern Ontario in Canada invites you to find a new home here. Remember during the 2016 Election Night when the search “how to move... - June 28, 2017 - MovetoNWOntario.ca
Huberty CPAs Celebrates 35 Years of Service
On Wednesday, October 26th Huberty CPAs will celebrate its 35 year anniversary. The Firm was founded by Wayne Huberty in 1981 with a single Fond du Lac office. Since then, Huberty has grown to six locations including Fond du Lac, Ripon, Sheboygan, Plymouth, Markesan, and Minocqua with a seventh Oshkosh office coming soon. Along with adding locations, the Firm’s associate team has expanded from 6 employees in 1981 to nearly 50 in 2016. - October 24, 2016 - Huberty CPAs & Trusted Advisors
Richardson Kitchen & Bath Forms Strategic Partnership with J Michelle Professional Interiors
J Michelle Professional Interiors has established a design office within the Richardson Kitchen & Bath showroom location at 202 Pine Street in Sheboygan Falls. The move is part of a strategic partnership aimed at fostering joint growth through an elevation in both products and... - September 17, 2015 - Richardson Industries
Watercolor Classes Being Offered
Watercolor artist Jim Dolan will again be conducting is "Fun with Watercolor" classes. - March 11, 2015 - Dolan Gallery
Nathan Volkomener Promoted to Shareholder with Huberty CPAs
Huberty CPAs & Trusted Advisors is proud to announce Nathan G. Volkomener, CPA has been named a Shareholder. Nathan will oversee the Plymouth, WI location while working to further develop Huberty CPAs presence in the Sheboygan County marketplace. - January 16, 2015 - Huberty CPAs & Trusted Advisors
Biwan & Biwan Has Merged with Huberty CPAs & Trusted Advisors
On Saturday, November 1, 2014 Biwan & Biwan officially merged with Huberty CPAs & Trusted Advisors. Per terms of the merger, Carla Biwan Hameister has made a long-term commitment to Huberty CPAs in becoming a Shareholder. She will continue to manage the day to day operations of the Sheboygan and Minocqua offices. - January 15, 2015 - Huberty CPAs & Trusted Advisors
Richardson Kitchen & Bath Showroom Grand Opening
Richardson Kitchen & Bath, a division of Richardson Industries, Inc., is proud to announce the grand opening of their new showroom on Saturday, January 17th at 202 Pine Street in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin. In conjunction with the grand opening, Richardson Kitchen & Bath will unveil a... - January 14, 2015 - Richardson Industries
Dutchland Plastics Wins Top Awards for Rotomolding
Dutchland Plastics was awarded two of the highest awards from the Association of Rotational Molders (ARM) at the 2014 Rotomolded Products Competition. - December 12, 2014 - Dutchland Plastics
Just Released by Educational Experts Offers Cure for Public Education’s Ills: "Fixing Public Education," by Various Education Experts Including Dr. Anthony Dallmann-Jones
Statistics are now showing that dropout figures are high for both students and good teachers, and testing scores have risen to god-like status in deciding who stays and who goes for faculty and staff. An innovative revolution is proposed in a book by ten experienced educational experts. Published October of 2014, Fixing Public Education has a clear diagnosis and prescription to lead the way out of the current morass. - November 05, 2014 - Anthony Dallmann-Jones
"Crabapple - A True Story of Hope & Miracles" – As an eBook: How Nine Year-Old Boys Challenge Death; Featured on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com
Anthony Dallmann-Jones bursts onto the literary scene again, publishing "Crabapple - A True Story of Hope & Miracles" and – for the first time – publishes an eBook conveying a heartwarming story which veers away from the usual memoir format. - November 05, 2014 - Anthony Dallmann-Jones
Limited Edition Rare Vicuña Sweater Now Offered at Art Imig’s of Kohler
Art Imig’s of Kohler announces a limited edition sweater knit of Vicuña, the world’s most expensive yarn. St. Croix Collections is showcasing the luxurious vicuña sweaters at select retailers throughout the United States and Art Imig’s of Kohler is among the very few... - October 23, 2014 - Art Imig’s of Kohler
Richardson Industries Board Approves Production Facility Expansion
Richardson Industries plans to expand its plant in Haven, Wisconsin. Richardson Industries’ Board of Directors recently approved a $1,000,000 plant expansion including a 12,000 square foot addition to its existing facilities. - October 02, 2014 - Richardson Industries
Richardson Industries Announces Expansion in Sheboygan Falls
Richardson Kitchen & Bath plans expansion by converting Richardson's Furniture Emporium at 202 Pine Street, Sheboygan Falls into additional production and showroom space. - September 19, 2014 - Richardson Industries
Community Tax of WI Adds Small Business Lending Division (Wisco Financial Services)
Community Tax & Accounting of Wisconsin has announced the formation of Wisco Financial Services which expands the firm's business development services to now include business loan sourcing for start-ups, expansions and the acquisition of existing businesses through an affiliation with Vernon Street Capital of Roseville, California. - June 05, 2014 - Community Tax of WI
Yorktown University Offers Free Online Lecture "Why Study the History of Art?"
A free online lecture on “Why Study the History of Art?” is being offered as a public service by Yorktown University, a Denver, Colorado-based accredited Internet university rooted in the philosophy of limited government of the Founding Fathers, the Judaeo-Christian tradition and... - June 20, 2012 - Yorktown University
Writer Opens Doors for Discussion About Race Relations and Course for Humanity
New contemporary fiction Sequence 77 by author Darin M. Preston dares to take a hard look into our past and exposes the atrocities of hate, and their exorbitant effect on one man. This is a gripping, provocative work that blends characters from a variety of backgrounds and ethnicities toward one goal of overcoming a very potent and unexpected danger. The book is available in paperback, hardcover, and ebook. - June 14, 2012 - Lucid Style Author Services
Final Approach Restaurant Presents a New Dinner Theatre Experience at the Sheboygan County Memorial Airport; First Production 12/1 – 12/4
The Final Approach Restaurant at the Sheboygan County Memorial Airport, known for their amazing food and dining experience, has come together with J&G Productions, to bring to you a new dinner theatre experience. J&G Productions in Sheboygan, is led by Ralph Maffongelli, former Artistic... - October 20, 2011 - J&G Unlimited, LLC.
American Appraisal Announces New Roles for Senior Executives
In recent years, American Appraisal has substantially increased the geographic scope of its operations, and currently maintains a presence in 25 countries. Joe Zvesper, American Appraisal’s Chairman & CEO, said, “In light of our expanded global footprint, these appointments will ensure optimal leadership throughout our operations, allowing us to leverage our significant intellectual capital in developing solutions for our clients.” - March 16, 2011 - American Appraisal