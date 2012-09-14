PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Phipps Reporting Opens New Office in Wisconsin Phipps Reporting, one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies in America, opened a new office in Milwaukee, conveniently located downtown at 740 N. Plankinton Avenue. Joining the Phipps team is Scott Marcus as Director of Wisconsin operations. - April 08, 2019 - Phipps Reporting Wisconsin, LLC

Bertram Communications LLC Aquires Fast Bytes Wireless Inc. Bertram Communications LLC. has completed the acquisition of Fast Bytes Wireless Inc. This will result in an upgrade of the entire network, expanded services for customers, and the backing of resources from the entire Bertram Communications LLC family of companies. Bertram and Fastbytes have a long-standing... - August 03, 2018 - Bertram Communications

Capitol Lakes Recognizes Long Term Care Administrator’s Week Kristi Vater honored as premier Nursing Home Administrator. Ms. Vater manages a top-rated facility which is a preferred provider of UW Health. She is the daughter of Gary & Kathy Vater or Plymouth, WI. - March 14, 2018 - Capitol Lakes, Inc.

Worried About That New Healthcare Plan? Canada’s Got You Covered - Literally. Leave Your Woes Behind; Northwestern Ontario is Waiting for You. Politics got you down? Or maybe you’re just looking for a superior lifestyle with affordable housing, unlimited access to nature and free healthcare? Northwestern Ontario in Canada invites you to find a new home here. Remember during the 2016 Election Night when the search “how to move from... - June 28, 2017 - MovetoNWOntario.ca

Huberty CPAs Celebrates 35 Years of Service On Wednesday, October 26th Huberty CPAs will celebrate its 35 year anniversary. The Firm was founded by Wayne Huberty in 1981 with a single Fond du Lac office. Since then, Huberty has grown to six locations including Fond du Lac, Ripon, Sheboygan, Plymouth, Markesan, and Minocqua with a seventh Oshkosh office coming soon. Along with adding locations, the Firm’s associate team has expanded from 6 employees in 1981 to nearly 50 in 2016. - October 24, 2016 - Huberty CPAs & Trusted Advisors

Richardson Kitchen & Bath Forms Strategic Partnership with J Michelle Professional Interiors J Michelle Professional Interiors has established a design office within the Richardson Kitchen & Bath showroom location at 202 Pine Street in Sheboygan Falls. The move is part of a strategic partnership aimed at fostering joint growth through an elevation in both products and services. Richardson... - September 17, 2015 - Richardson Industries

Watercolor Classes Being Offered Watercolor artist Jim Dolan will again be conducting is "Fun with Watercolor" classes. - March 11, 2015 - Dolan Gallery

Nathan Volkomener Promoted to Shareholder with Huberty CPAs Huberty CPAs & Trusted Advisors is proud to announce Nathan G. Volkomener, CPA has been named a Shareholder. Nathan will oversee the Plymouth, WI location while working to further develop Huberty CPAs presence in the Sheboygan County marketplace. - January 16, 2015 - Huberty CPAs & Trusted Advisors

Biwan & Biwan Has Merged with Huberty CPAs & Trusted Advisors On Saturday, November 1, 2014 Biwan & Biwan officially merged with Huberty CPAs & Trusted Advisors. Per terms of the merger, Carla Biwan Hameister has made a long-term commitment to Huberty CPAs in becoming a Shareholder. She will continue to manage the day to day operations of the Sheboygan and Minocqua offices. - January 15, 2015 - Huberty CPAs & Trusted Advisors

Richardson Kitchen & Bath Showroom Grand Opening Richardson Kitchen & Bath, a division of Richardson Industries, Inc., is proud to announce the grand opening of their new showroom on Saturday, January 17th at 202 Pine Street in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin. In conjunction with the grand opening, Richardson Kitchen & Bath will unveil a revolutionary... - January 14, 2015 - Richardson Industries

Dutchland Plastics Wins Top Awards for Rotomolding Dutchland Plastics was awarded two of the highest awards from the Association of Rotational Molders (ARM) at the 2014 Rotomolded Products Competition. - December 12, 2014 - Dutchland Plastics

Just Released by Educational Experts Offers Cure for Public Education’s Ills: "Fixing Public Education," by Various Education Experts Including Dr. Anthony Dallmann-Jones Statistics are now showing that dropout figures are high for both students and good teachers, and testing scores have risen to god-like status in deciding who stays and who goes for faculty and staff. An innovative revolution is proposed in a book by ten experienced educational experts. Published October of 2014, Fixing Public Education has a clear diagnosis and prescription to lead the way out of the current morass. - November 05, 2014 - Anthony Dallmann-Jones

Limited Edition Rare Vicuña Sweater Now Offered at Art Imig’s of Kohler Art Imig’s of Kohler announces a limited edition sweater knit of Vicuña, the world’s most expensive yarn. St. Croix Collections is showcasing the luxurious vicuña sweaters at select retailers throughout the United States and Art Imig’s of Kohler is among the very few to... - October 23, 2014 - Art Imig’s of Kohler

Richardson Industries Board Approves Production Facility Expansion Richardson Industries plans to expand its plant in Haven, Wisconsin. Richardson Industries’ Board of Directors recently approved a $1,000,000 plant expansion including a 12,000 square foot addition to its existing facilities. - October 02, 2014 - Richardson Industries

Richardson Industries Announces Expansion in Sheboygan Falls Richardson Kitchen & Bath plans expansion by converting Richardson's Furniture Emporium at 202 Pine Street, Sheboygan Falls into additional production and showroom space. - September 19, 2014 - Richardson Industries

Community Tax of WI Adds Small Business Lending Division (Wisco Financial Services) Community Tax & Accounting of Wisconsin has announced the formation of Wisco Financial Services which expands the firm's business development services to now include business loan sourcing for start-ups, expansions and the acquisition of existing businesses through an affiliation with Vernon Street Capital of Roseville, California. - June 05, 2014 - Community Tax of WI

Yorktown University Offers Free Online Lecture "Why Study the History of Art?" A free online lecture on “Why Study the History of Art?” is being offered as a public service by Yorktown University, a Denver, Colorado-based accredited Internet university rooted in the philosophy of limited government of the Founding Fathers, the Judaeo-Christian tradition and philosophic... - June 20, 2012 - Yorktown University

Writer Opens Doors for Discussion About Race Relations and Course for Humanity New contemporary fiction Sequence 77 by author Darin M. Preston dares to take a hard look into our past and exposes the atrocities of hate, and their exorbitant effect on one man. This is a gripping, provocative work that blends characters from a variety of backgrounds and ethnicities toward one goal of overcoming a very potent and unexpected danger. The book is available in paperback, hardcover, and ebook. - June 14, 2012 - Lucid Style Author Services

Final Approach Restaurant Presents a New Dinner Theatre Experience at the Sheboygan County Memorial Airport; First Production 12/1 – 12/4 The Final Approach Restaurant at the Sheboygan County Memorial Airport, known for their amazing food and dining experience, has come together with J&G Productions, to bring to you a new dinner theatre experience. J&G Productions in Sheboygan, is led by Ralph Maffongelli, former Artistic Director... - October 20, 2011 - J&G Unlimited, LLC.