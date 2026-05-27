Connecticut: Bristol News
The Als 100 Announces Fourth Annual Event and More Than $1 Million Raised
Two-Day Celebration of Golf, Community, and Purpose Set for June 15–16 in New Canaan and Windsor, CT. The ALS 100, the premier endurance golf fundraiser in the fight against ALS, announced details for its fourth annual event which will now be a two-day experience, taking place June 15–16, 2026, in Connecticut. Additionally, the organization has announced that it has now collectively raised more than $1 million since its founding in 2023. - May 27, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
47th Annual Minute Man Race Returns to Westport’s Compo Beach on April 26
Long-standing community tradition supports local nonprofits - April 20, 2026 - Women’s League of Westport
Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management Launches Conservation Programs Division, Appoints Chad Hanson as Vice President
Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management announces the launch of its Conservation Programs Division and the appointment of Chad Hanson as Vice President of Conservation Programs. Hanson brings over 20 years of conservation leadership experience, including work on invasive species eradication and ecosystem restoration projects worldwide. The expansion strengthens Field Engine's capacity to deliver science-based, field-tested wildlife management solutions for public and private partners. - April 15, 2026 - Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management
CCi Voice Appoints Ron Berry as Director of Sales
CCi Voice, a leading provider of VoIP phone systems, video surveillance, access control, and safety solutions, announced today the appointment of Ron Berry as Director of Sales. - February 25, 2026 - CCi Voice
Stonegate Estates at Cameron Court Announces To-be-Built Luxury Homes in Old Lyme, Connecticut
Stonegate Estates at Cameron Court announces plans for thirteen to-be-built luxury single-family homes in Old Lyme, Connecticut. Developed by KS Custom Builders, the community offers buyers the opportunity to build a custom home near the Connecticut shoreline and adjacent to the Black Hall Club. - December 18, 2025 - StoneGate Estates at Cameron Court
Web 3.0 Hashrate Opportunities: XiuShan Mining Upgrades Its Cloud Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible
XiuShan Mining: Advancing the Next Era of Cloud-Based Bitcoin Mining As the global economy continues to evolve toward digital finance, XiuShan Mining has expanded its cloud-based Bitcoin mining platform to make participation in mining more accessible, efficient, and flexible for everyday users. The... - October 25, 2025 - Xiushan Mining
3rd Annual ALS 100 Hole Challenge Set for June 17, 2025, in Hartford, CT
On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, twenty-four passionate golfers will take on a marathon challenge—playing 100 holes of golf in a single day—to raise critical funds and awareness in the fight against ALS. The third annual ALS 100 Hole Challenge will take place at Keney Park Golf Course in... - June 09, 2025 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Danei Rodriguez’s Newly Released "Chosen Feathers" is a Heartfelt Memoir That Explores the Beauty of Redemption and God’s Divine Calling
“Chosen Feathers” from Christian Faith Publishing author Danei Rodriguez is a moving account of perseverance through adversity, revealing the strength that comes from faith and the power of being chosen by God. - May 16, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
DDB Miner Releases Its 2025 Cloud Mining Guide to Assist Its Users with Passive Income
DDB Miner provides a crypto cloud mining service to assist its customers in building a passive income. - January 23, 2025 - DDB Miner
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Pro-Cam Expands Rental Operations with "Live" for Broadcast and Streaming
Pro-Cam Rentals, recognized as North America's top provider of stabilized remote heads and camera cranes, has expanded rental services to broadcast and streaming productions with the launch of “Pro-Cam Live.” With nearly twenty years of expertise in remote camera movement platforms for... - November 05, 2024 - Pro-Cam Rentals
From Garage to Worldwide: All Kids Golf Clubs Has Been Leading Junior Golf for 30 Years
In this time of big box retailers dominating the retail landscape, All Kids Golf Clubs is a small business, yet is pushing the junior golf industry forward. When it comes to youth golf, AllKidsGolfClubs.com is known as The Home of Junior Golf, with one clear mission, to help fuel the success for children of all ages and skill levels. - September 28, 2024 - All Kids Golf Clubs
Neusa Uberti’s Newly Released “A Second Chance: It Is Always Possible to Start Over” Offers Inspirational Insights Into Life’s Trials and Opportunities
“A Second Chance: It Is Always Possible to Start Over” from Christian Faith Publishing author Neusa Uberti is a poignant narrative that delves into the author's journey of resilience and hope amidst unexpected tragedy. Through her personal experiences, Uberti shares profound insights on overcoming adversity and embracing the possibility of new beginnings. - April 26, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. Expands Construction Capabilities by Joining Forces with Gargiulo Construction
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. a prominent leader in excavation and site-work construction, and concrete foundation construction for the region, proudly announces its acquisition of Gargiulo Construction. - March 27, 2024 - Sweeney Excavation, Inc.
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Cyclists Ride Through MA, NH, and ME in Tri-State Trek to Benefit ALS Research
June 24-25, cyclists of all levels are invited to participate in the Tri-State Trek, a New England cycling event raising funds for cutting-edge research to end ALS. - May 03, 2023 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Southington, CT Junk Removal Company Saves Local Animals
Junk Bear, a Southington-based junk removal company, has recently added "animal rescue" to its long list of credentials, rescuing kittens, a dog, and even raccoons over the past month. - May 19, 2022 - Junk Bear
Cris Cyborg Moves Up ESPN Pound 4 Pound Women's Ranking with Historic Win in Hawaii
MMA only Grand Slam Champion Cris Cyborg defends Bellator MMA Belt after capturing UFC, Invicta FC, and Strikeforce Championships against #1 contender and former 2x Women's World Boxing Champion, Arlene Blencowe, in historic Hawaii MMA fight. - May 16, 2022 - Cris Cyborg
A Former Ballboy Turned Self-Published Author Releases His First Book, "A Ballboy's Journey: a Memoir"
Michael C. Carter Jr., a former ballboy for the New Jersey Nets, stickboy for the New Jersey Devils, and ballboy for the New York Knicks, self-publishes his first book, "A Ballboy's Journey: A Memoir." It details stories of his experiences in the league and encounters with professional athletes who impacted his life while sharing success, failures, mistakes, tragedy, and resilience in overcoming adversity. - August 05, 2021 - Michael Carter Enterprises LLC
Changing the Image of Men: L&R Productions Sings for a Healthy Manhood
Connecticut musicians and founders of L&R Productions, concerned with the current image of manhood, release two original songs about becoming a good man. - August 04, 2020 - L&R Productions
Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry
The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
SDWR Delivers Diabetic Alert Dog to Lucky Boy in Torrington, CT
Logan, a 13-year-old boy in Torrington, CT, received a very special delivery today of his very own Diabetic Alert Service Dog from SDWR. Based in Madison, Virginia, SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred and trained dogs for people of all ages that struggle with living with invisible... - November 05, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Local Dentist Office Founders of Two New National Holidays
Dr. Tim Stirneman and Jim Wojdyla have founded National Dental Care Month (The entire Month of May) and National Smile Day (May 31st) to celebrate the awareness and importance of regular dental care and to remind people that dentistry isn't nearly as expensive as neglect is. It is a good reason for dental offices to use these holidays for marketing promotions or social media content. - April 30, 2019 - Compassionate Dental Care
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Commends Marcia L. Goodman, Ph.D. as a Prominent Business Leader and a VIP Member
Marcia L. Goodman, Ph.D. of East Hartford, Connecticut has been commended as a Prominent Business Leader and VIP Member for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 50 years in the field of healthcare. About Marcia L. - May 03, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide
Local RV Dealer, Hemlock Hill RV Named Among Top 50 RV Dealers in North America
Hemlock Hill RV of Southington, CT awarded as one of the Top 50 RV Dealers in North America. - January 16, 2018 - Hemlock Hill RV
First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
Microsoft RMS EMV Chip and Pin Integration
System Solutions released the Microsoft RMS EMV Chip and Pin Integration. The integration makes the fastest, lowest cost solution for Microsoft RMS users to immediately process EMV transactions. - September 22, 2015 - System Solutions LLC
Making Dreams Come True by Donating Over $30,000 to Make–A-Wish 10 Year Old Nico Fasold Holding 6th Annual Lemonade Stand to Benefit Make-A-Wish
Nico is entering his 6th year raising money for Make-A-Wish Connecticut by giving away lemonade at the end of his parents driveway. This years event will take place on July 18th at 109 Northwest Drive, Plainville, CT for 10am-2pm. All donations go directly to Make-A-Wish. If you can not make the event and would like to donate you may do so at, http://site.wish.org/site/TR?px=2930803&fr_id=1569&pg=personal. - July 10, 2015 - Nico's Lemonade Stand
Dawn Leger, Ph.D. Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Dawn Leger, Ph.D., of Bristol, Connecticut has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of grant writing. About Dawn Leger, Ph.D. Dr. Leger has more than 20 years of experience in grant writing and... - April 09, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide
Hallan Iff of Apple Automotive Wholesalers to Open Second Location in Waterbury, CT
Hallan Iff of Apple Auto Wholesalers released a statement after the City of Waterbury Planning And Zoning meeting. "We are very excited to be part of this important project to re-open the site that once held the number 1 Ford Dealership in CT." Apple Automotive wholesalers of Waterbury... - March 26, 2015 - Apple Automotive LLC.
Dr. Dental Sponsors the "Hole in the Wall Gang Camp" Run
New England dental group, Dr. Dental, sponsors a non-profit event for the "Hole in the Wall Gang Camp" - a camp for sick children, started by Paul Newman. - June 18, 2014 - Dr. Dental
Documentary About American Woodcut Artist and Illustrator Lynd Ward Announced
Connecticut-based independent film makers Michael Maglaras and Terri Templeton of 217 Films announce that their new film project -- their fourth film since 2005 -- will be on the great American woodcut artist and illustrator Lynd Ward. The film will be titled “O Brother Man: The Art and Life... - February 12, 2011 - 217 Films
Free Lunch Comics Announces August Solicitation
CT-based independent publisher announces latest title to receive national distribution. - July 29, 2010 - Free Lunch Comics
Online Locksmith Directory Reaches 50,000 Locksmiths, Launches Recommendations to Help Consumers Find Reputable Locksmiths
www.findLocks.com (A FindCo, LLC website) has become the most comprehensive Online Locksmith Directory on the web with over 50,000 Locksmiths. - August 25, 2009 - FindCo, LLC
New Board Vice-Chair Elected for National Association of Executive Recruiters
President of Next Level Executive Search Chosen - July 17, 2009 - Next Level Executive Search
Option Quest, LLC Announces Seminar to Reveal Fortune 500 Internet Profit Secrets
The Manor Inn in Milldale will be home to a free seminar on January 10th and 13th that promises to bring energy, ideas and insight to both business owners and wage-earners looking for a shot at a solid side income online. A number of secrets and misconceptions about making money online will be revealed and discussed, critical to online success in a fluctuating economy. - January 01, 2009 - Option Quest, LLC
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
Radical Computing Announces Availability of Its RPN Product Line in Multiple Languages
Retail Path Networks expands its reach into global markets by offering its customers an ability to administer the system in their native language. - March 12, 2008 - Radical Computing Corp
Record Times for Land Decontamination Process
Option Quest, LLC in cooperation with The Romanian Academy of Scientists announces an important breakthrough in land decontamination. Time cycles until the land is put back into the economic circuit for commercial or agricultural use is shortened to as little as 5-9 months. - September 08, 2007 - Option Quest, LLC
PR.com Creates the “Jenna Jameson Endorses Hillary Clinton” Story with Its Groundbreaking Jenna Jameson Interview
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com
2007 ArenaCup Returns to Bossier-Shreveport on Sportexe Synthetic
CenturyTel Center in Bossier City to Host af2 Championship Game, for the second time in the past three seasons, the CenturyTel Center, home to arenafootball2’s Bossier-Shreveport Battle Wings will host the af2’s league championship game. ArenaCup8, presented by Horseshoe Casino and Hotel, will be played on Saturday, Aug. 25 in Bossier City, La. - May 08, 2007 - Sportexe