Connecticut: Bristol News

The Als 100 Announces Fourth Annual Event and More Than $1 Million Raised

The Als 100 Announces Fourth Annual Event and More Than $1 Million Raised

Two-Day Celebration of Golf, Community, and Purpose Set for June 15–16 in New Canaan and Windsor, CT. The ALS 100, the premier endurance golf fundraiser in the fight against ALS, announced details for its fourth annual event which will now be a two-day experience, taking place June 15–16, 2026, in Connecticut. Additionally, the organization has announced that it has now collectively raised more than $1 million since its founding in 2023. - May 27, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

47th Annual Minute Man Race Returns to Westport’s Compo Beach on April 26

47th Annual Minute Man Race Returns to Westport’s Compo Beach on April 26

Long-standing community tradition supports local nonprofits - April 20, 2026 - Women’s League of Westport

Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management Launches Conservation Programs Division, Appoints Chad Hanson as Vice President

Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management Launches Conservation Programs Division, Appoints Chad Hanson as Vice President

Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management announces the launch of its Conservation Programs Division and the appointment of Chad Hanson as Vice President of Conservation Programs. Hanson brings over 20 years of conservation leadership experience, including work on invasive species eradication and ecosystem restoration projects worldwide. The expansion strengthens Field Engine's capacity to deliver science-based, field-tested wildlife management solutions for public and private partners. - April 15, 2026 - Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management

CCi Voice Appoints Ron Berry as Director of Sales

CCi Voice Appoints Ron Berry as Director of Sales

CCi Voice, a leading provider of VoIP phone systems, video surveillance, access control, and safety solutions, announced today the appointment of Ron Berry as Director of Sales. - February 25, 2026 - CCi Voice

Stonegate Estates at Cameron Court Announces To-be-Built Luxury Homes in Old Lyme, Connecticut

Stonegate Estates at Cameron Court Announces To-be-Built Luxury Homes in Old Lyme, Connecticut

Stonegate Estates at Cameron Court announces plans for thirteen to-be-built luxury single-family homes in Old Lyme, Connecticut. Developed by KS Custom Builders, the community offers buyers the opportunity to build a custom home near the Connecticut shoreline and adjacent to the Black Hall Club. - December 18, 2025 - StoneGate Estates at Cameron Court

Web 3.0 Hashrate Opportunities: XiuShan Mining Upgrades Its Cloud Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible

Web 3.0 Hashrate Opportunities: XiuShan Mining Upgrades Its Cloud Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible

XiuShan Mining: Advancing the Next Era of Cloud-Based Bitcoin Mining As the global economy continues to evolve toward digital finance, XiuShan Mining has expanded its cloud-based Bitcoin mining platform to make participation in mining more accessible, efficient, and flexible for everyday users. The... - October 25, 2025 - Xiushan Mining

3rd Annual ALS 100 Hole Challenge Set for June 17, 2025, in Hartford, CT

3rd Annual ALS 100 Hole Challenge Set for June 17, 2025, in Hartford, CT

On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, twenty-four passionate golfers will take on a marathon challenge—playing 100 holes of golf in a single day—to raise critical funds and awareness in the fight against ALS. The third annual ALS 100 Hole Challenge will take place at Keney Park Golf Course in... - June 09, 2025 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Danei Rodriguez’s Newly Released "Chosen Feathers" is a Heartfelt Memoir That Explores the Beauty of Redemption and God’s Divine Calling

Danei Rodriguez’s Newly Released "Chosen Feathers" is a Heartfelt Memoir That Explores the Beauty of Redemption and God’s Divine Calling

“Chosen Feathers” from Christian Faith Publishing author Danei Rodriguez is a moving account of perseverance through adversity, revealing the strength that comes from faith and the power of being chosen by God. - May 16, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing

DDB Miner Releases Its 2025 Cloud Mining Guide to Assist Its Users with Passive Income

DDB Miner Releases Its 2025 Cloud Mining Guide to Assist Its Users with Passive Income

DDB Miner provides a crypto cloud mining service to assist its customers in building a passive income. - January 23, 2025 - DDB Miner

BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin

BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin

Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Pro-Cam Expands Rental Operations with "Live" for Broadcast and Streaming

Pro-Cam Expands Rental Operations with "Live" for Broadcast and Streaming

Pro-Cam Rentals, recognized as North America's top provider of stabilized remote heads and camera cranes, has expanded rental services to broadcast and streaming productions with the launch of “Pro-Cam Live.” With nearly twenty years of expertise in remote camera movement platforms for... - November 05, 2024 - Pro-Cam Rentals

From Garage to Worldwide: All Kids Golf Clubs Has Been Leading Junior Golf for 30 Years

From Garage to Worldwide: All Kids Golf Clubs Has Been Leading Junior Golf for 30 Years

In this time of big box retailers dominating the retail landscape, All Kids Golf Clubs is a small business, yet is pushing the junior golf industry forward. When it comes to youth golf, AllKidsGolfClubs.com is known as The Home of Junior Golf, with one clear mission, to help fuel the success for children of all ages and skill levels. - September 28, 2024 - All Kids Golf Clubs

Neusa Uberti’s Newly Released “A Second Chance: It Is Always Possible to Start Over” Offers Inspirational Insights Into Life’s Trials and Opportunities

Neusa Uberti’s Newly Released “A Second Chance: It Is Always Possible to Start Over” Offers Inspirational Insights Into Life’s Trials and Opportunities

“A Second Chance: It Is Always Possible to Start Over” from Christian Faith Publishing author Neusa Uberti is a poignant narrative that delves into the author's journey of resilience and hope amidst unexpected tragedy. Through her personal experiences, Uberti shares profound insights on overcoming adversity and embracing the possibility of new beginnings. - April 26, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing

Sweeney Excavation, Inc. Expands Construction Capabilities by Joining Forces with Gargiulo Construction

Sweeney Excavation, Inc. Expands Construction Capabilities by Joining Forces with Gargiulo Construction

Sweeney Excavation, Inc. a prominent leader in excavation and site-work construction, and concrete foundation construction for the region, proudly announces its acquisition of Gargiulo Construction. - March 27, 2024 - Sweeney Excavation, Inc.

Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch

In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa

Cyclists Ride Through MA, NH, and ME in Tri-State Trek to Benefit ALS Research

Cyclists Ride Through MA, NH, and ME in Tri-State Trek to Benefit ALS Research

June 24-25, cyclists of all levels are invited to participate in the Tri-State Trek, a New England cycling event raising funds for cutting-edge research to end ALS. - May 03, 2023 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Southington, CT Junk Removal Company Saves Local Animals

Southington, CT Junk Removal Company Saves Local Animals

Junk Bear, a Southington-based junk removal company, has recently added "animal rescue" to its long list of credentials, rescuing kittens, a dog, and even raccoons over the past month. - May 19, 2022 - Junk Bear

Cris Cyborg Moves Up ESPN Pound 4 Pound Women's Ranking with Historic Win in Hawaii

Cris Cyborg Moves Up ESPN Pound 4 Pound Women's Ranking with Historic Win in Hawaii

MMA only Grand Slam Champion Cris Cyborg defends Bellator MMA Belt after capturing UFC, Invicta FC, and Strikeforce Championships against #1 contender and former 2x Women's World Boxing Champion, Arlene Blencowe, in historic Hawaii MMA fight. - May 16, 2022 - Cris Cyborg

A Former Ballboy Turned Self-Published Author Releases His First Book, "A Ballboy's Journey: a Memoir"

A Former Ballboy Turned Self-Published Author Releases His First Book, "A Ballboy's Journey: a Memoir"

Michael C. Carter Jr., a former ballboy for the New Jersey Nets, stickboy for the New Jersey Devils, and ballboy for the New York Knicks, self-publishes his first book, "A Ballboy's Journey: A Memoir." It details stories of his experiences in the league and encounters with professional athletes who impacted his life while sharing success, failures, mistakes, tragedy, and resilience in overcoming adversity. - August 05, 2021 - Michael Carter Enterprises LLC

Changing the Image of Men: L&R Productions Sings for a Healthy Manhood

Changing the Image of Men: L&R Productions Sings for a Healthy Manhood

Connecticut musicians and founders of L&R Productions, concerned with the current image of manhood, release two original songs about becoming a good man. - August 04, 2020 - L&R Productions

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry

The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

SDWR Delivers Diabetic Alert Dog to Lucky Boy in Torrington, CT

SDWR Delivers Diabetic Alert Dog to Lucky Boy in Torrington, CT

Logan, a 13-year-old boy in Torrington, CT, received a very special delivery today of his very own Diabetic Alert Service Dog from SDWR. Based in Madison, Virginia, SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred and trained dogs for people of all ages that struggle with living with invisible... - November 05, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Local Dentist Office Founders of Two New National Holidays

Local Dentist Office Founders of Two New National Holidays

Dr. Tim Stirneman and Jim Wojdyla have founded National Dental Care Month (The entire Month of May) and National Smile Day (May 31st) to celebrate the awareness and importance of regular dental care and to remind people that dentistry isn't nearly as expensive as neglect is. It is a good reason for dental offices to use these holidays for marketing promotions or social media content. - April 30, 2019 - Compassionate Dental Care

Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Commends Marcia L. Goodman, Ph.D. as a Prominent Business Leader and a VIP Member

Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Commends Marcia L. Goodman, Ph.D. as a Prominent Business Leader and a VIP Member

Marcia L. Goodman, Ph.D. of East Hartford, Connecticut has been commended as a Prominent Business Leader and VIP Member for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 50 years in the field of healthcare. About Marcia L. - May 03, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Local RV Dealer, Hemlock Hill RV Named Among Top 50 RV Dealers in North America

Local RV Dealer, Hemlock Hill RV Named Among Top 50 RV Dealers in North America

Hemlock Hill RV of Southington, CT awarded as one of the Top 50 RV Dealers in North America. - January 16, 2018 - Hemlock Hill RV

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers

HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Microsoft RMS EMV Chip and Pin Integration

Microsoft RMS EMV Chip and Pin Integration

System Solutions released the Microsoft RMS EMV Chip and Pin Integration. The integration makes the fastest, lowest cost solution for Microsoft RMS users to immediately process EMV transactions. - September 22, 2015 - System Solutions LLC

Making Dreams Come True by Donating Over $30,000 to Make–A-Wish 10 Year Old Nico Fasold Holding 6th Annual Lemonade Stand to Benefit Make-A-Wish

Making Dreams Come True by Donating Over $30,000 to Make–A-Wish 10 Year Old Nico Fasold Holding 6th Annual Lemonade Stand to Benefit Make-A-Wish

Nico is entering his 6th year raising money for Make-A-Wish Connecticut by giving away lemonade at the end of his parents driveway. This years event will take place on July 18th at 109 Northwest Drive, Plainville, CT for 10am-2pm. All donations go directly to Make-A-Wish. If you can not make the event and would like to donate you may do so at, http://site.wish.org/site/TR?px=2930803&fr_id=1569&pg=personal. - July 10, 2015 - Nico's Lemonade Stand

Dawn Leger, Ph.D. Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Dawn Leger, Ph.D. Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Dawn Leger, Ph.D., of Bristol, Connecticut has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of grant writing. About Dawn Leger, Ph.D. Dr. Leger has more than 20 years of experience in grant writing and... - April 09, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

Hallan Iff of Apple Automotive Wholesalers to Open Second Location in Waterbury, CT

Hallan Iff of Apple Auto Wholesalers released a statement after the City of Waterbury Planning And Zoning meeting. "We are very excited to be part of this important project to re-open the site that once held the number 1 Ford Dealership in CT." Apple Automotive wholesalers of Waterbury... - March 26, 2015 - Apple Automotive LLC.

Dr. Dental Sponsors the "Hole in the Wall Gang Camp" Run

Dr. Dental Sponsors the "Hole in the Wall Gang Camp" Run

New England dental group, Dr. Dental, sponsors a non-profit event for the "Hole in the Wall Gang Camp" - a camp for sick children, started by Paul Newman. - June 18, 2014 - Dr. Dental

Documentary About American Woodcut Artist and Illustrator Lynd Ward Announced

Documentary About American Woodcut Artist and Illustrator Lynd Ward Announced

Connecticut-based independent film makers Michael Maglaras and Terri Templeton of 217 Films announce that their new film project -- their fourth film since 2005 -- will be on the great American woodcut artist and illustrator Lynd Ward. The film will be titled “O Brother Man: The Art and Life... - February 12, 2011 - 217 Films

Free Lunch Comics Announces August Solicitation

Free Lunch Comics Announces August Solicitation

CT-based independent publisher announces latest title to receive national distribution. - July 29, 2010 - Free Lunch Comics

Online Locksmith Directory Reaches 50,000 Locksmiths, Launches Recommendations to Help Consumers Find Reputable Locksmiths

Online Locksmith Directory Reaches 50,000 Locksmiths, Launches Recommendations to Help Consumers Find Reputable Locksmiths

www.findLocks.com (A FindCo, LLC website) has become the most comprehensive Online Locksmith Directory on the web with over 50,000 Locksmiths. - August 25, 2009 - FindCo, LLC

New Board Vice-Chair Elected for National Association of Executive Recruiters

New Board Vice-Chair Elected for National Association of Executive Recruiters

President of Next Level Executive Search Chosen - July 17, 2009 - Next Level Executive Search

Option Quest, LLC Announces Seminar to Reveal Fortune 500 Internet Profit Secrets

Option Quest, LLC Announces Seminar to Reveal Fortune 500 Internet Profit Secrets

The Manor Inn in Milldale will be home to a free seminar on January 10th and 13th that promises to bring energy, ideas and insight to both business owners and wage-earners looking for a shot at a solid side income online. A number of secrets and misconceptions about making money online will be revealed and discussed, critical to online success in a fluctuating economy. - January 01, 2009 - Option Quest, LLC

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview

In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Radical Computing Announces Availability of Its RPN Product Line in Multiple Languages

Radical Computing Announces Availability of Its RPN Product Line in Multiple Languages

Retail Path Networks expands its reach into global markets by offering its customers an ability to administer the system in their native language. - March 12, 2008 - Radical Computing Corp

Record Times for Land Decontamination Process

Record Times for Land Decontamination Process

Option Quest, LLC in cooperation with The Romanian Academy of Scientists announces an important breakthrough in land decontamination. Time cycles until the land is put back into the economic circuit for commercial or agricultural use is shortened to as little as 5-9 months. - September 08, 2007 - Option Quest, LLC

PR.com Creates the “Jenna Jameson Endorses Hillary Clinton” Story with Its Groundbreaking Jenna Jameson Interview

PR.com Creates the “Jenna Jameson Endorses Hillary Clinton” Story with Its Groundbreaking Jenna Jameson Interview

PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com

2007 ArenaCup Returns to Bossier-Shreveport on Sportexe Synthetic

CenturyTel Center in Bossier City to Host af2 Championship Game, for the second time in the past three seasons, the CenturyTel Center, home to arenafootball2’s Bossier-Shreveport Battle Wings will host the af2’s league championship game. ArenaCup8, presented by Horseshoe Casino and Hotel, will be played on Saturday, Aug. 25 in Bossier City, La. - May 08, 2007 - Sportexe

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