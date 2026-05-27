Connecticut: New Britain News
The Als 100 Announces Fourth Annual Event and More Than $1 Million Raised
Two-Day Celebration of Golf, Community, and Purpose Set for June 15–16 in New Canaan and Windsor, CT. The ALS 100, the premier endurance golf fundraiser in the fight against ALS, announced details for its fourth annual event which will now be a two-day experience, taking place June 15–16, 2026, in Connecticut. Additionally, the organization has announced that it has now collectively raised more than $1 million since its founding in 2023. - May 27, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
47th Annual Minute Man Race Presented by Saatva Raises $55,000 in Support of Community Grants
Women’s League of Westport Awards $60,000 to Local Nonprofits Following Signature Spring Event - May 27, 2026 - Women’s League of Westport
47th Annual Minute Man Race Returns to Westport’s Compo Beach on April 26
Long-standing community tradition supports local nonprofits - April 20, 2026 - Women’s League of Westport
Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management Launches Conservation Programs Division, Appoints Chad Hanson as Vice President
Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management announces the launch of its Conservation Programs Division and the appointment of Chad Hanson as Vice President of Conservation Programs. Hanson brings over 20 years of conservation leadership experience, including work on invasive species eradication and ecosystem restoration projects worldwide. The expansion strengthens Field Engine's capacity to deliver science-based, field-tested wildlife management solutions for public and private partners. - April 15, 2026 - Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management
CCi Voice Appoints Ron Berry as Director of Sales
CCi Voice, a leading provider of VoIP phone systems, video surveillance, access control, and safety solutions, announced today the appointment of Ron Berry as Director of Sales. - February 25, 2026 - CCi Voice
Draycott Place Partners Announces Strategic Alignment with Britehorn Securities
Draycott Place Partners today announced that the firm has joined Britehorn Securities’ broker-dealer platform, marking a strategic alignment rooted in a shared history of mergers and acquisitions within the title agent and real estate services sector. Draycott Place Partners and Britehorn... - February 18, 2026 - Draycott Place Partners LLC
Stonegate Estates at Cameron Court Announces To-be-Built Luxury Homes in Old Lyme, Connecticut
Stonegate Estates at Cameron Court announces plans for thirteen to-be-built luxury single-family homes in Old Lyme, Connecticut. Developed by KS Custom Builders, the community offers buyers the opportunity to build a custom home near the Connecticut shoreline and adjacent to the Black Hall Club. - December 18, 2025 - StoneGate Estates at Cameron Court
RockToken Expands Global Cloud Mining and Hash Rate Infrastructure into Emerging Digital Asset Markets
Bitcoin’s recent price movements suggest a consolidative phase in the digital asset market. Despite fluctuations, user interest in blockchain-based technologies remains strong. In response to this demand, RockToken, a global cloud mining platform, continues to expand its hash rate... - October 30, 2025 - RockToken
RockToken Highlights Transparency, Sustainability, and Growth in Blockchain Cloud Mining
RockToken reports new initiatives aimed at enhancing transparency and environmental responsibility in blockchain computing. Through renewable-powered infrastructure and automated smart-contract operations, the company says it seeks to make mining more accessible while emphasizing auditability and sustainable growth. - October 19, 2025 - RockToken
Veracity Solutions Expands Footprint with New Office Opening in Hartford
Veracity Solutions has a new address. - October 14, 2025 - Veracity Solutions
Author Richard Roll's New Audiobook, “A BOOMER IN TIME (AND THE TIMES WE'VE HAD!!),” Serves as Both a Personal Memoir for the Author and an Overview of America’s History
Recent audiobook release “A BOOMER IN TIME (AND THE TIMES WE'VE HAD!!): A MEMOIR” from Audiobook Network author Richard Roll is an engaging and thought-provoking account that follows the author as he reflects on his personal struggles and triumphs, as well as the challenges faced by his ancestors and pivotal moments in American history that he personally witnessed. - July 15, 2025 - Audiobook Network
Author Denise Boudreau Schwabe’s New Book "Just Beyond Our Doors" is a Compelling Historical Fiction Following a Group of Teens Living in Gettysburg During the Civil War
Recent release “Just Beyond Our Doors: Stories from the Remarkable Gettysburg Teens” from Covenant Books author Denise Boudreau Schwabe is a captivating tale set against the backdrop of the Civil War that centers around the lives of a group of teenagers as their lives are forever transformed during the historic battle of Gettysburg and its aftermath. - May 27, 2025 - Covenant Books
Tower C. Believes’s Newly Released "Shoo" is a Heartwarming and Inspiring Tale of Self-Acceptance, Perseverance, and the Power of Friendship
“Shoo” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tower C. Believes is a delightful and imaginative story following a one-of-a-kind sneaker navigating life in a world designed for pairs, learning valuable lessons about resilience, self-worth, and embracing differences. - May 08, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Michael Ficarra’s New Book, "Wants and Needs," is a Charming Tale Designed to Help Young Readers Understand the Difference Between Their Wants and Needs
Recent release “Wants and Needs” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Michael Ficarra is a captivating story aimed at helping children learn all about what a want versus a need is. Throughout his story, Ficarra also focuses on the importance of being thankful for when one has everything they need, despite lacking things they might want. - February 17, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Hugh A. Samuels’s New Book, "My Grandma and Me," is a Charming Tale That Illustrates the Special Relationship Between a Young Boy and His Beloved Grandmother
Fulton Books author Hugh A. Samuels has completed his most recent book, “My Grandma and Me”: a heartfelt tale based on the author’s own life that follows a young boy who was raised for a number of years by his grandmother. After leaving her care to emigrate to America, he never... - December 30, 2024 - Fulton Books
From Garage to Worldwide: All Kids Golf Clubs Has Been Leading Junior Golf for 30 Years
In this time of big box retailers dominating the retail landscape, All Kids Golf Clubs is a small business, yet is pushing the junior golf industry forward. When it comes to youth golf, AllKidsGolfClubs.com is known as The Home of Junior Golf, with one clear mission, to help fuel the success for children of all ages and skill levels. - September 28, 2024 - All Kids Golf Clubs
Author Mary Connolly’s New Book, “A Journey of Hope: One Woman’s Struggles with Mental Illness,” is a Powerful and Engaging Story of Overcoming Bipolar Disorder
Recent release “A Journey of Hope: One Woman’s Struggles with Mental Illness” from Covenant Books author Mary Connolly is a poignant story that follows a young woman’s journey of battling bipolar disorder. Guided by faith and determination, her story explores the challenges of mental illness and offers insights into medication, therapy, and the transformative power of spirituality in healing. - July 31, 2024 - Covenant Books
Ronda Norton’s Newly Released "Adventures of Inky the Crow" is a Charming Avian Odyssey
“Adventures of Inky the Crow” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ronda Norton is a delightful tale that chronicles the life and adventures of a baby crow named Inky. Through Inky's eyes, readers are transported into a world of wonder and discovery, as he navigates the challenges and joys of growing up in the wild. - June 05, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. Expands Construction Capabilities by Joining Forces with Gargiulo Construction
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. a prominent leader in excavation and site-work construction, and concrete foundation construction for the region, proudly announces its acquisition of Gargiulo Construction. - March 27, 2024 - Sweeney Excavation, Inc.
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
AMCI Sales Rep Territory Expands West
AMCI is expanding their coverage from coast to coast in order to manage the demand within the automation industry. Contour Motion, Inc. is now representing Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI) In California, Nevada, Arizona, and New Mexico. - July 20, 2023 - AMCI
Lymphatic Massage for Health and Wellness at Body in Balance
More and more we hear the health news that plagues us, cancer and other inflammatory diseases are on the rise. Fact is, we live in a toxic world, much of which is not under our control. Lymphatic drainage massage is a tool used to help the body's natural process rid toxins from the body. - August 04, 2022 - Body in Balance Massage Therapy
Southington, CT Junk Removal Company Saves Local Animals
Junk Bear, a Southington-based junk removal company, has recently added "animal rescue" to its long list of credentials, rescuing kittens, a dog, and even raccoons over the past month. - May 19, 2022 - Junk Bear
Talcott Mountain Science Center Selects Jeffrey L. Martin as Next Executive Director
Talcott Mountain Science Center for Student Involvement, Inc. (TMSC) today announced that its board of trustees has selected Jeffrey L. Martin as its next Executive Director, effective July 1, 2022. Martin will succeed Jonathan R. Craig, who will retire from his executive director role after... - April 06, 2022 - Talcott Mountain Science Center & Academy
Jude Sedliak Joins Berkley Service Professionals as a Vice President of Underwriting
Jude Sedliak joins Berkley Service Professionals, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, as a vice president of underwriting. He is responsible for underwriting primary and excess business within the wholesale insurance community, fostering strong broker relationships and... - March 24, 2021 - Berkley Alliance Managers
Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry
The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
Holistic Medical Care Center Opens Membership Practice
Dynamis Preventive Medicine has recently opened its doors to new patients. Owned and operated by Mark Brody, M.D., Dynamis is attempting to fill a gap in basic medical care with a holistic and alternative orientation for those who may be dissatisfied with their current experience of primary care and the insurance based medical system. Dr. Brody has been practicing Integrative Medicine for over 19 years & uses a combination of safe non-pharmaceutical treatments in addition to conventional care. - July 16, 2019 - Dynamis Preventive Medicine
Joann M. Aldrich Has Recently Been Recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who
Joann M. Aldrich, of Woodstock, Connecticut, has recently been recognized as a Lifetime Member of Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Medical Practice Management. - May 30, 2018 - Strathmore Who's Who
Essex Paint and Sip Opens Wine and Beer Paint Bar in Essex Village, CT
Essex Paint and Sip opens Wine and Beer Paint Bar nestled in Essex Village, CT. Listed in 100 Best Small Towns in America, Essex is a ship building legacy and home of the famous Griswold Inn, Black Seal, and Essex Steam Train. Artisans, boutiques, marinas, and kayak launches adorn the well... - May 19, 2018 - Essex Paint and Sip
Local RV Dealer, Hemlock Hill RV Named Among Top 50 RV Dealers in North America
Hemlock Hill RV of Southington, CT awarded as one of the Top 50 RV Dealers in North America. - January 16, 2018 - Hemlock Hill RV
Adatasol Launches Runsala Law Practice Management Software
Adatasol Custom Database Solutions announced the launch of Runsala law practice management software. Runsala is a comprehensive case management software application that allows law offices to improve organization, efficiency, and profitability. In addition, Runsala allows Connecticut law firms to... - March 06, 2017 - Adatasol, Inc.
Paul S. Mangiafico Honored as 2016 Strathmore’s Who’s Who Executive of the Year
Paul S. Mangiafico, of New Britain, Connecticut, has recently been recognized as a 2016 Executive of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for his outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Design Development and Manufacturing. - December 06, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who
Microsoft RMS EMV Chip and Pin Integration
System Solutions released the Microsoft RMS EMV Chip and Pin Integration. The integration makes the fastest, lowest cost solution for Microsoft RMS users to immediately process EMV transactions. - September 22, 2015 - System Solutions LLC
Making Dreams Come True by Donating Over $30,000 to Make–A-Wish 10 Year Old Nico Fasold Holding 6th Annual Lemonade Stand to Benefit Make-A-Wish
Nico is entering his 6th year raising money for Make-A-Wish Connecticut by giving away lemonade at the end of his parents driveway. This years event will take place on July 18th at 109 Northwest Drive, Plainville, CT for 10am-2pm. All donations go directly to Make-A-Wish. If you can not make the event and would like to donate you may do so at, http://site.wish.org/site/TR?px=2930803&fr_id=1569&pg=personal. - July 10, 2015 - Nico's Lemonade Stand
Hallan Iff of Apple Automotive Wholesalers to Open Second Location in Waterbury, CT
Hallan Iff of Apple Auto Wholesalers released a statement after the City of Waterbury Planning And Zoning meeting. "We are very excited to be part of this important project to re-open the site that once held the number 1 Ford Dealership in CT." Apple Automotive wholesalers of Waterbury... - March 26, 2015 - Apple Automotive LLC.
Will Ukraine Drag America Into War with Russia?
New book provides exclusive insights into the current Ukrainian crisis, and identifies the unexpected causes of the conflict. - December 10, 2014 - Omnicom Press
The Hero Games Announces The First Annual Hero Games Competition
The first annual Hero Games will take place on June 14, 2014 at the Berlin Fairgrounds in Berlin, CT from 10 am to 2 pm. The Hero Games is a competition with teams from local police and fire departments and the CT Department of Corrections taking part in a challenging a bootcamp-style event. Proceeds from the event benefit the Relay for Life. - May 31, 2014 - Hero Games
Hartford Ballroom Argentine Tango Teacher Invited to Teach at New England Tango Academy
Hartford Ballroom Argentine Tango Dance Instructor, Nate Evans, son of Connecticut dance legend, Michelle Evans, was invited to give a special seminar at the renowned New England Tango Academy in Boston. - March 29, 2014 - Hartford Tango
"Two Headed Snake of Key West" Published
The long-awaited "Two Headed Snake of Key West," third in the Liz Adams Mystery series, was published on January 28, 2014. Written by Torrington, Connecticut native and lifetime resident, Marilyn Dalla Valle, the story unfolds in Key West, Florida. Looking for adventure, Liz and Garret... - February 03, 2014 - Marilyn Dalla Valle, Author
Ithaca Agway True Value Hardware Lawn & Garden Retail Store Replaces Epicor Eagle for Microsoft Dynamics RMS
Ithaca Agway True Value managed their business with Epicor Eagle POS Software and was struggling with the associated costs. The costs for this POS affected their ability to competitively price their products and they often had to cut other store expenses to compensate. Ithaca Agway True Value first explored Microsoft Dynamics® RMS offered by System Solutions LLC in 2010 because it was listed as a Gold Third Party POS system by True Value. - November 29, 2012 - System Solutions LLC
System Solutions Releases Microsoft RMS Signature Capture and Print - E-mail RMS Receipt - E-mail RMS Statement with Receipts – Complete Microsoft RMS Green Solution
Microsoft Dynamics RMS Green software allows retailers to seamlessly offer their customers electronic customer service. Available with the Microsoft Dynamics RMS solution, the RMS Green software includes features to: print the electronic Microsoft RMS signature captured on any receipt or contract,... - March 31, 2010 - System Solutions LLC
Local CT Arts Center Serves as Host for Gallery Event
The Comicbook Artists Guild is excited to announce the very first CAG Gallery Showing featuring a Tribute to Rusty Haller, hosted by the Green Street Arts Center in Middletown CT. Commencing with an opening celebration on Friday, January 22nd, the gallery showing will feature work from some of the... - January 12, 2010 - Comicbook Artists Guild
Creative Studio Launches New Website with a New Focus
Partners Keith J. Murphey and Hector E. Rodriguez announced today the launch of their new creative venture, Guild Works Publications. To accompany the announcement, the duo also launched the creative studio’s new website, http://www.gwpbooks.com. In a statement released by the studio,... - October 14, 2009 - Guild Works Publications
New Documentary on Painter John Marin Will Premiere in December
217 Films and independent filmmakers Michael Maglaras and Terri Templeton announce the premiere of their new film about American master John Marin. On Friday, December 11 "John Marin: Let the Paint be Paint!” will make its world premiere at the Portland Museum of Art in Portland, Maine. This film tells the story of one of the most important American artistic figures of the first half of the 20th century. Features works from the private collection of Norma Marin seldom seen anywhere. - October 09, 2009 - 217 Films
Pop Culture Pros Rally to Help a Colleague in Need
Free Lunch Studios announced today that they will serve as host for the Rusty Haller Benefit Auction and Gallery event. On Sunday, July 19, 2009, the CT-based creative studio will open its doors to the public for the purposes of celebrating the life and career of cartoonist, Rusty Haller, and... - July 11, 2009 - Free Lunch Comics
Action Packaging Systems Introduces Space Saving Gold Seal GS-60 Applicator
A leader in the industry, Action Packaging Systems, Inc. has been supplying custom labels, stock labels, RFID labels, label applicator systems, printers, verifiers, ribbons, and label creation software to handle the needs of their clients around the world since 1979. - May 08, 2009 - Action Packaging Systems Inc
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
Contrasting Approaches to Meeting Customer Needs -- Top CEO's Speak Their Mind -- Ray Anderson / Interface, Inc. and Patrick Charmel / Griffin Hospital
Ray Anderson, Chairman of Interface, Inc., and Patrick Charmel, CEO of Griffin Hospital, provide insights about customer service and what distinguishes leading companies in a highly competitive American economy. Radio show host Robert Reiss engages his guests on business commitments to a sustainable environment and the role of employee pride and trust. - September 09, 2007 - Reissource, LLC
Jim Hughes, of Royce Gracie Brazilian Jiu-jitsu CT & MA, Releases Opinion on Steroid Controversy, Stating, "Royce Does Not Use Steroids"
Recent controversy regarding Royce Gracie and steroids is likely due to flawed test. Jim Hughes, Royce Gracie Brazilian Jiu Jitsu representative based in Hartford Connecticut explains why. - June 17, 2007 - Jim Hughes & Gracie Brazilian Jiu JItsu Self Defense