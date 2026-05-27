Nico is entering his 6th year raising money for Make-A-Wish Connecticut by giving away lemonade at the end of his parents driveway. This years event will take place on July 18th at 109 Northwest Drive, Plainville, CT for 10am-2pm. All donations go directly to Make-A-Wish. If you can not make the event and would like to donate you may do so at, http://site.wish.org/site/TR?px=2930803&fr_id=1569&pg=personal. - July 10, 2015 - Nico's Lemonade Stand