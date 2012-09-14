PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

Holistic Medical Care Center Opens Membership Practice Dynamis Preventive Medicine has recently opened its doors to new patients. Owned and operated by Mark Brody, M.D., Dynamis is attempting to fill a gap in basic medical care with a holistic and alternative orientation for those who may be dissatisfied with their current experience of primary care and the insurance based medical system. Dr. Brody has been practicing Integrative Medicine for over 19 years & uses a combination of safe non-pharmaceutical treatments in addition to conventional care. - July 16, 2019 - Dynamis Preventive Medicine

Joann M. Aldrich Has Recently Been Recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Joann M. Aldrich, of Woodstock, Connecticut, has recently been recognized as a Lifetime Member of Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Medical Practice Management. - May 30, 2018 - Strathmore Who's Who

Essex Paint and Sip Opens Wine and Beer Paint Bar in Essex Village, CT Essex Paint and Sip opens Wine and Beer Paint Bar nestled in Essex Village, CT. Listed in 100 Best Small Towns in America, Essex is a ship building legacy and home of the famous Griswold Inn, Black Seal, and Essex Steam Train. Artisans, boutiques, marinas, and kayak launches adorn the well preserved... - May 19, 2018 - Essex Paint and Sip

Local RV Dealer, Hemlock Hill RV Named Among Top 50 RV Dealers in North America Hemlock Hill RV of Southington, CT awarded as one of the Top 50 RV Dealers in North America. - January 16, 2018 - Hemlock Hill RV

Adatasol Launches Runsala Law Practice Management Software Adatasol Custom Database Solutions announced the launch of Runsala law practice management software. Runsala is a comprehensive case management software application that allows law offices to improve organization, efficiency, and profitability. In addition, Runsala allows Connecticut law firms to integrate... - March 06, 2017 - Adatasol, Inc.

Paul S. Mangiafico Honored as 2016 Strathmore’s Who’s Who Executive of the Year Paul S. Mangiafico, of New Britain, Connecticut, has recently been recognized as a 2016 Executive of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for his outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Design Development and Manufacturing. - December 06, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

Microsoft RMS EMV Chip and Pin Integration System Solutions released the Microsoft RMS EMV Chip and Pin Integration. The integration makes the fastest, lowest cost solution for Microsoft RMS users to immediately process EMV transactions. - September 22, 2015 - System Solutions LLC

Making Dreams Come True by Donating Over $30,000 to Make–A-Wish 10 Year Old Nico Fasold Holding 6th Annual Lemonade Stand to Benefit Make-A-Wish Nico is entering his 6th year raising money for Make-A-Wish Connecticut by giving away lemonade at the end of his parents driveway. This years event will take place on July 18th at 109 Northwest Drive, Plainville, CT for 10am-2pm. All donations go directly to Make-A-Wish. If you can not make the event and would like to donate you may do so at, http://site.wish.org/site/TR?px=2930803&fr_id=1569&pg=personal. - July 10, 2015 - Nico's Lemonade Stand

Hallan Iff of Apple Automotive Wholesalers to Open Second Location in Waterbury, CT Hallan Iff of Apple Auto Wholesalers released a statement after the City of Waterbury Planning And Zoning meeting. "We are very excited to be part of this important project to re-open the site that once held the number 1 Ford Dealership in CT." Apple Automotive wholesalers of Waterbury will... - March 26, 2015 - Apple Automotive LLC.

Will Ukraine Drag America Into War with Russia? New book provides exclusive insights into the current Ukrainian crisis, and identifies the unexpected causes of the conflict. - December 10, 2014 - Omnicom Press

The Hero Games Announces The First Annual Hero Games Competition The first annual Hero Games will take place on June 14, 2014 at the Berlin Fairgrounds in Berlin, CT from 10 am to 2 pm. The Hero Games is a competition with teams from local police and fire departments and the CT Department of Corrections taking part in a challenging a bootcamp-style event. Proceeds from the event benefit the Relay for Life. - May 31, 2014 - Hero Games

Hartford Ballroom Argentine Tango Teacher Invited to Teach at New England Tango Academy Hartford Ballroom Argentine Tango Dance Instructor, Nate Evans, son of Connecticut dance legend, Michelle Evans, was invited to give a special seminar at the renowned New England Tango Academy in Boston. - March 29, 2014 - Hartford Tango

"Two Headed Snake of Key West" Published The long-awaited "Two Headed Snake of Key West," third in the Liz Adams Mystery series, was published on January 28, 2014. Written by Torrington, Connecticut native and lifetime resident, Marilyn Dalla Valle, the story unfolds in Key West, Florida. Looking for adventure, Liz and Garret Adams... - February 03, 2014 - Marilyn Dalla Valle, Author

Ithaca Agway True Value Hardware Lawn & Garden Retail Store Replaces Epicor Eagle for Microsoft Dynamics RMS Ithaca Agway True Value managed their business with Epicor Eagle POS Software and was struggling with the associated costs. The costs for this POS affected their ability to competitively price their products and they often had to cut other store expenses to compensate. Ithaca Agway True Value first explored Microsoft Dynamics® RMS offered by System Solutions LLC in 2010 because it was listed as a Gold Third Party POS system by True Value. - November 29, 2012 - System Solutions LLC

System Solutions Releases Microsoft RMS Signature Capture and Print - E-mail RMS Receipt - E-mail RMS Statement with Receipts – Complete Microsoft RMS Green Solution Microsoft Dynamics RMS Green software allows retailers to seamlessly offer their customers electronic customer service. Available with the Microsoft Dynamics RMS solution, the RMS Green software includes features to: print the electronic Microsoft RMS signature captured on any receipt or contract, re-print... - March 31, 2010 - System Solutions LLC

Local CT Arts Center Serves as Host for Gallery Event The Comicbook Artists Guild is excited to announce the very first CAG Gallery Showing featuring a Tribute to Rusty Haller, hosted by the Green Street Arts Center in Middletown CT. Commencing with an opening celebration on Friday, January 22nd, the gallery showing will feature work from some of the hottest... - January 12, 2010 - Comicbook Artists Guild

Creative Studio Launches New Website with a New Focus Partners Keith J. Murphey and Hector E. Rodriguez announced today the launch of their new creative venture, Guild Works Publications. To accompany the announcement, the duo also launched the creative studio’s new website, http://www.gwpbooks.com. In a statement released by the studio, Murphey,... - October 14, 2009 - Guild Works Publications

New Documentary on Painter John Marin Will Premiere in December 217 Films and independent filmmakers Michael Maglaras and Terri Templeton announce the premiere of their new film about American master John Marin. On Friday, December 11 "John Marin: Let the Paint be Paint!” will make its world premiere at the Portland Museum of Art in Portland, Maine. This film tells the story of one of the most important American artistic figures of the first half of the 20th century. Features works from the private collection of Norma Marin seldom seen anywhere. - October 09, 2009 - 217 Films

Pop Culture Pros Rally to Help a Colleague in Need Free Lunch Studios announced today that they will serve as host for the Rusty Haller Benefit Auction and Gallery event. On Sunday, July 19, 2009, the CT-based creative studio will open its doors to the public for the purposes of celebrating the life and career of cartoonist, Rusty Haller, and raising... - July 11, 2009 - Free Lunch Comics

Action Packaging Systems Introduces Space Saving Gold Seal GS-60 Applicator A leader in the industry, Action Packaging Systems, Inc. has been supplying custom labels, stock labels, RFID labels, label applicator systems, printers, verifiers, ribbons, and label creation software to handle the needs of their clients around the world since 1979. - May 08, 2009 - Action Packaging Systems Inc

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Contrasting Approaches to Meeting Customer Needs -- Top CEO's Speak Their Mind -- Ray Anderson / Interface, Inc. and Patrick Charmel / Griffin Hospital Ray Anderson, Chairman of Interface, Inc., and Patrick Charmel, CEO of Griffin Hospital, provide insights about customer service and what distinguishes leading companies in a highly competitive American economy. Radio show host Robert Reiss engages his guests on business commitments to a sustainable environment and the role of employee pride and trust. - September 09, 2007 - Reissource, LLC