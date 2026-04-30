Recent Headlines
BsStrategy Advances AI-Powered Quantitative Trading Solutions for Data-Driven Market Decisions
BsStrategy combines artificial intelligence, quantitative modeling, and risk-aware technology to support more efficient and informed trading decisions in dynamic financial markets. - April 30, 2026 - BsStrategy
PipBack Launches Dedicated Discord Community for Futures Prop Traders
New server aims to centralize discount updates, firm rule changes, and trader discussions in one place. - April 13, 2026 - PipBack
DefiMiner Cloud Mining Platform: AI and Quantum Computing Enhance the Future of Mining
U.S. and UK leaders have discussed expanded cooperation in AI, quantum computing, and nuclear energy, reinforcing their focus on global tech innovation. DefiMiner states that it uses AI and quantum computing to enhance cloud mining and blockchain security, supporting users with technology designed to improve efficiency and promote smarter, more sustainable cryptocurrency mining. - October 28, 2025 - DefiMiner
Generic Trade Celebrates 15 Years of Leveling the Trading Field for All Futures and Options Clients
Generic Trade marks its 15th anniversary by continuing to offer incredibly low rates and margins for all futures and options traders—regardless of account size or trading volume. Since 2010, the firm has led the industry in transparent pricing, advanced trading technology, and low-margin access, reaffirming its commitment to simple, accessible, and professional-grade futures trading. - July 18, 2025 - Generic Trade Futures and Options
Sarna Technologies Selected by StoneX Group Inc. for Risk and Portfolio Margin Management Platform
Global financial services network to monitor and manage Portfolio Margin and RegT accounts using Sarna Technologies' cloud-based risk and margin solutions. - January 21, 2025 - Sarna Technologies
Investor Empires: The Startup Transforming Financial Information Into an All-in-One Investment Powerhouse
A visionary startup is making significant strides to reshape how investors interact with financial information. Introducing Investor Empires: a platform designed to be the ultimate destination for all things investing. - June 22, 2024 - Investor Empires
FOREXer Limited Awarded Top 100 Trusted Financial Institution in the Middle East
FOREXer Limited, a leading name in the financial industry, has proudly secured its position as one of the Top 100 Trusted Financial Institutions in the Middle East. This prestigious recognition was conferred at the Middle East Financial Markets Awards Ceremony in Dubai on September 24, 2023. - October 18, 2023 - FOREXer LLC Rep.
UltraAlgo Algorithmic Trading Platform Now Provides Multi-Broker Integration for Retail Investors
UltraAlgo, a global leader in algorithmic trading solutions for active traders, today announced that the firm has extended platform integration across stock and forex transactions into several Tier 1 brokerages. Retail investors can now trade directly through the UltraAlgo platform into TradeStation, Interactive Brokers, TD Ameritrade and IG. - November 10, 2022 - UltraAlgo
ETOKEN Announces Initial Coin Offering
ETOKEN would like to announce its initial offering of tokens; the tokens use the Binance Smart Chain. This allows for low cost and speed of trading while utilizing one of the largest block chain protocols. - June 28, 2022 - ETOKEN
Intiomale and Company Group's Statement Concerning the Rwanda Aggression in the Democratic Republic of Congo
Intiomale and Company Group condemn Rwanda's military aggression against the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has tragic consequences for the peace effort in the Great Lakes region, the population, threatens the East African Community and other regional communities' economic growth, as well as... - June 01, 2022 - Intiomale and Company Group
Crystal Ball Market Registers with FINTRAC Canada in Demonstration of Its Commitment towards Regulatory Compliance
The online trading platform provides a multitude of options for traders looking to invest in shares, cryptocurrency, indices, and more. - May 05, 2022 - Crystal Ball Markets
Crystal Ball Markets’ New Mobius Trader 7 Platform Makes It Easier for Traders to Trade CFDS of Multiple Asset Classes Through a Single Platform
Crystal Ball Market’s state-of-the-art, cutting-edge trading platform lets traders buy and sell CFDs of multiple asset classes using a single platform. - March 21, 2022 - Crystal Ball Markets
Candle Labs Donates 200 Million CNDL Tokens to Ukranian Government
Candle Labs Inc. (Candle) has made a donation of 200 million CNDL (see CoinMarketCap for today's value) to the Ukrainian government to provide humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of people in need in Ukraine and those who fled to neighboring countries. Candle is the world’s first... - March 10, 2022 - Candle Labs Inc.
Houston Startup GasCap Launches Exciting New Service for Small & Midsize Transportation Companies
GasCap, a Houston-based fintech startup, proudly announced the launch of its new fuel hedging platform that lets small and mid-sized transportation companies manage their fuel price costs. - March 02, 2022 - GasCap
Crystal Ball Markets Enables Traders to Trade Energy Commodities Using CFDs
The online trading platform allows traders to take a position on their preferred energy commodities via CFDs. - February 16, 2022 - Crystal Ball Markets
Haptagram Consumer Research Shows Haptics Increase Ad Awareness and Brand Connection for Video Ads
A survey of 300 consumers revealed that touchable content increases advertising awareness by 75%, it also increases an emotional connection with a brand by 62%, increases ad recall by 100% and purchase intent by 64%, and increases brand awareness by 52%. The survey was conducted by Tactai, Inc. for... - February 11, 2022 - Haptagram Inc.
Stitched Up Heart Creates Their First Haptagram of Alecia "Mixi" Demner’s Heartbeat - Haptagrams Are a New Type of Digital Content That Combines Sight, Sound and Touch
Stitched Up Heart, an American rock band formed in 2010 by singer Alecia "Mixi" Demner, has created their first Haptagram going live today. The band’s first Haptagram is of Mixi’s actual heartbeat. A Haptagram is an entirely new type of digital content that fuses together, for the first time, the power of human touch with sight, and sound to give fans, followers, and friends a much more engaging, immersive, and profound experience on late-model smartphones. - February 04, 2022 - Haptagram Inc.
Enhance Token Has Launched a Dual Tokenomics BEP-20 Automatic Deployment Token That Rewards 11% Safemoon
Enhance token has launched a dual tokenomics, a reflection-based token system, to offer safemoon holders 11% safemoon, increasing their total earnings and another 3% for holding safemoon. - January 14, 2022 - Enhance Token
Crystal Ball Markets Provides a Convenient Trading Setup for Beginners
The online trading platform helps beginners make their first foray into stocks, forex, and cryptocurrency trading. - January 08, 2022 - Crystal Ball Markets
Sonic Bytes Crypto Presale Launch
Sonic Bytes is launching the presale of their cryptocurrency on January 15th. They are having a whitelist competition giving away a privilege to winners of the competition to enter the presale privately within the first 3 hours. - January 04, 2022 - Sonic Bytes
Sonic Bytes Creates Full Circle Ecosystem
Sonic Bytes crypto ecosystem is fully circular. Buyers can purchase Sonic Bytes tokens and hold them. These tokens will be used in their play to earn games and used for transaction fees in the games and our NFT marketplace. Advertisers can pay to place a 5 second ad in the games, a portion of the amount of the payment from the advertiser will be used to buy the token and those tokens will be given to the game players. - January 03, 2022 - Sonic Bytes
Bullbone Crypto Launching Token Focused on Integrating Cryptocurrency Into $6 Billion Global, Online Men's Health Industry with Eyes on Future Metaverse Expansion
BullBone Crypto is a project designed to launch a crypto token into the global, online men's health industry to provide more privacy, faster payments, and greater access to men's health services regardless of location. - December 21, 2021 - BullBone Crypto
MEGATOKEN is Something New to Watch in the Crypto Markets
Months ago, Elon Musk and Mark Cuban's enthusiastic comments sent Dogecoin shooting for the moon. Now, though Dogecoin has fallen back a bit after its initial run, and traders have turned their attention to the latest new promising tokens like MEGATOKEN. - September 30, 2021 - MEGATOKEN
Blackwell Global Launches New Bahamas Entity with Flagship Turbo Account
The Blackwell Global Group, an industry leading brokerage company, is pleased to announce the official opening of its new Regulated Bahamas office. Blackwell Global Investments hopes that the addition of this regulated entity will allow the group to better serve its international client base and business partners interested in leveraged Forex and CFD trading solutions. - March 31, 2021 - Blackwell Global
AlphaEx: Updates on XDCE Withdrawal and XDC Swap
Important Announcement for AlphaEx and XinFin Community on XDCE withdrawal available, Swap Ratio of XDC, Other Assets withdrawals at AlphaEx. - January 08, 2021 - Alphaex Labs Ltd
Alphaex: Update as of 30th December 2020
Latest updates on the swap, withdrawal request, and update for the users bought xdce after 6 DEC 5.30 PM GMT. - January 01, 2021 - Alphaex Labs Ltd
FTMarkets Trading Platform Has Officially Launched in Vietnam
Now Vietnamese people can use FTMarkets to download applications and conduct foreign exchange transactions. - January 10, 2020 - FTMarkets
cTrader Desktop 3.7 Includes Economic Calendar & Multi-Symbol Backtesting
Spotware, an award-winning financial technology provider has now announced the release of cTrader Desktop 3.7 Beta. The new version comes equipped with a whole series of enhancements for a complete trading experience, including a fully-integrated FXStreet Economic Calendar, previously made... - December 07, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
Appointment of Board Director, Quantgate Systems Inc.
Quantgate Systems Inc., (“Quantgate” or the “Company”) a technology company that develops retail and institutional fintech products and services, announces today that it has appointed Michel Lebeuf as a member of the board. Serving as corporate secretary and Chief Legal Officer. - November 16, 2019 - QuantGate Systems Inc.
Epcylon Technologies Inc. Changes Its Name to QuantGate Systems Inc.
Epcylon Technologies Inc, (OTC PINK: PRFC) (“Epcylon” or the “Company”) a technology company that develops retail and institutional fintech products and services, announces today that it has registered for a name change to QuantGate Systems Inc. The name change for trading purposes will take effect after approval by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). The Company will file shortly with FINRA for such approval. - November 09, 2019 - QuantGate Systems Inc.
Level01: the World is Unfair, Level It
Level01 Derivatives Exchange is Ranked as the No. 1 of 10 Blockchain Companies to Watch in Asia by Forbes. - October 11, 2019 - Level01
MetaQuotes' MetaTrader 5 Platform Has Become Available to LegacyFX Traders
The largest financial software developer, MetaQuotes Software, has announced that international LegacyFX broker clients can now trade over 200 financial instruments using the desktop and mobile platforms. The company offers access to Forex currency pairs, as well as contracts for indices, precious metals and commodities. - September 10, 2019 - LegacyFX
Capital Way Releases a Review on Libra Currency
Recently, Facebook released a detailed report about its coin, named "Libra." How Will It Work? Who will be the eligible users? Capital Way has published a new review about the currency. - July 24, 2019 - Capital Way
Shadow Financial Systems Expands its Headquarters to Accommodate Continued Growth
ShadowSuite is being adopted by more industry participants and current customers are expanding asset class coverage creating the need to expand the team on all fronts and therefore, the size of corporate headquarters. - May 18, 2019 - Shadow Financial Systems, Inc.
Professional Traders Academy Launches Forex and Crypto Currency Trading Courses in Delhi
Delhi based Stock trading training Institute cum support center, Professional Traders Academy (PTA), recently launched their beginner-to- advance level Crypto Currency and Foreign Exchange trading courses. These intensive investment courses, for beginners, are Delhi’s one of its kind virtual currency trading course especially aimed to assist students, businessman and working professionals in making money online. - October 17, 2018 - Professoinal Traders Academy
Cryptocurrencies Now Recognized by Shadow Financial Systems' ShadowSuite
Shadow Poised for Continued Growth with Addition of Cryptocurrency Asset Support. - October 16, 2018 - Shadow Financial Systems, Inc.
ONAM Exchange - Globalizing Seamless Trading Under One Platform
High-performance, regulatory compliant, trading platform that features robust risk-management, trade surveillance, advanced trading tools and state-of-the-art security system powered by machine learning. - October 08, 2018 - ONAM Exchange
KnightsbridgeFX.com Ranks on Growth 500’s Fastest Growing Canadian Businesses 2018
Knightsbridge Foreign Exchange has been ranked 107 by the Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies program, Growth 500. Knightsbridge FX has processed nearly 2 billion dollars on behalf of their clients across Canada. For the second consecutive year, Knightsbridge Foreign Exchange has ranked on... - September 17, 2018 - Knightsbridge Foreign Exchange
Spotware Launches cXchange Cryptocurrency Exchange Solution
cXchange is a cryptocurrency exchange solution that allows anyone to start their own exchange. - September 06, 2018 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
CryptoLab News (CL), a Crypto Information / Resources Website Based in Australia Today Announced the Commencement of Operations
The website provides a centralized information hub that is here to bring clarity and confidence to Decentralized CryptoLand and help people research, learn and gain value from the Crypto Currency space. - May 04, 2018 - CryptoLab News
2018 Best Direct Market Access Provider Award by World Finance Market Goes to Alaric Trader
Alaric Trader, a direct market access provider to U.S. exchanges and a professional broker-dealer has been awarded with World Finance Market’s Award for Best Direct Market Access Provider in 2018. The World Finance Markets awards are created in an attempt to honor and showcase excellence and... - May 01, 2018 - Alaric Trader
APMEX Introduces Chance to Win 500 oz of Silver
APMEX, Inc., a leading online precious metals retailer based in Oklahoma City, is excited to announce the 2018 Silver Maple Leaf Monster Box Sweepstakes, celebrating one of the most popular silver bullion coins in the world. One lucky winner will receive a 500-coin Monster Box of 2018 1-oz Silver... - April 05, 2018 - APMEX, Inc.
New Series Travels Route 66 – Exclusively at APMEX
APMEX, Inc., the nation’s largest precious metals e-retailer, is excited to introduce a new limited-production series that will take customers on a journey along one of the most famous roads in America: Route 66. On November 11, 1926, U.S. Route 66 opened following rapid industrial growth... - April 04, 2018 - APMEX, Inc.
Second Biblical Series Release from Scottsdale Mint Now at APMEX
APMEX, Inc., the nation’s largest Precious Metals e-retailer, is pleased to announce the second release of Scottsdale Mint’s famed Biblical Series is now available. In 2015, Arizona-based Scottsdale Mint introduced the first of a new series that features stories from the Bible –... - March 31, 2018 - APMEX, Inc.
Shop the Latest America The Beautiful Series Release Now at APMEX
APMEX, Inc., a leading Precious Metals e-retailer based in Oklahoma City, is thrilled to announce the latest release in the America the Beautiful Silver Bullion Coin™ series is now available for pre-order. The 2018 5 oz Silver ATB Apostle Islands National Lakeshore Park, WI, marks the second... - March 24, 2018 - APMEX, Inc.
KOMSCO Announces New 2018 Silver Chiwoo Cheonwang and Tiger Coins
APMEX, Inc., a leading Precious Metals retailer based in Oklahoma City, is excited to announce the latest releases from KOMSCO with the 2018 1 oz Silver Chiwoo Cheonwang and 2018 1 oz Silver Tiger medals. - March 23, 2018 - APMEX, Inc.
APMEX Introduces Next Royal Mint Queen’s Beasts Release – Plus Enter to Win 150oz of Silver
APMEX, Inc., the nation’s largest Precious Metals e-retailer, is excited to introduce the latest in The Royal Mint’s highly popular Precious Metal bullion Queen’s Beasts series – The Red Dragon of Wales. Plus, for a short time, be entered to win 150 oz of Silver to celebrate... - March 22, 2018 - APMEX, Inc.
Louis B. Mendelsohn, Inventor of the VantagePoint Trading Software, Receives Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who
Mr. Mendelsohn is recognized as pioneer and leader in the software industry. - February 22, 2018 - VantagePoint Software
Mark Shore Joins Coquest Advisors as Director of Educational Research
Dallas-based Coquest Inc., one of the largest independent introducing brokers in the U.S. derivatives markets, announced today that Mark Shore has joined its Coquest Advisors LLC as Director of Educational Research. Mr. Shore will be responsible for developing educational materials, workshops and... - February 22, 2018 - Coquest Inc.
VantagePoint Software Version 10 Release Significantly Increases Analysis, Data Leverage Capabilities
Market Technologies, the leading provider of intermarket analysis software for the individual trader, today announced the release of version 10 of its artificial intelligence trading software, VantagePoint – capable of predicting stock market trends up to three days in advance with up to 86% accuracy. - January 31, 2018 - VantagePoint Software