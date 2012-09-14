PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

cTrader Desktop 3.7 Includes Economic Calendar & Multi-Symbol Backtesting Spotware, an award-winning financial technology provider has now announced the release of cTrader Desktop 3.7 Beta. The new version comes equipped with a whole series of enhancements for a complete trading experience, including a fully-integrated FXStreet Economic Calendar, previously made available... - December 07, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

cTrader Web 3.4 Offers Pencil Tool & Line Study Extension Spotware has now announced the release of its cTrader Web 3.4 version. The update comes equipped with further tools for improved trader convenience and interface personalization. In particular, the Pencil Tool and brand-new extensions of the Line Study Tools ensure brokers can provide their traders with... - November 27, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Appointment of Board Director, Quantgate Systems Inc. Quantgate Systems Inc., (“Quantgate” or the “Company”) a technology company that develops retail and institutional fintech products and services, announces today that it has appointed Michel Lebeuf as a member of the board. Serving as corporate secretary and Chief Legal Officer. - November 16, 2019 - QuantGate Systems Inc.

Epcylon Technologies Inc. Changes Its Name to QuantGate Systems Inc. Epcylon Technologies Inc, (OTC PINK: PRFC) (“Epcylon” or the “Company”) a technology company that develops retail and institutional fintech products and services, announces today that it has registered for a name change to QuantGate Systems Inc. The name change for trading purposes will take effect after approval by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). The Company will file shortly with FINRA for such approval. - November 09, 2019 - QuantGate Systems Inc.

Spotware Announces Integration of cTrader with Prime of Prime Broker and Liquidity Provider, IS Prime Spotware, a leading financial technology provider, offering comprehensive trading solutions is proud to announce its partnership with multi-award winning IS Prime, an FCA regulated Prime of Prime and Liquidity Provider. IS Prime is one of the latest key additions to Spotware’s extensive list of... - October 19, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Level01: the World is Unfair, Level It Level01 Derivatives Exchange is Ranked as the No. 1 of 10 Blockchain Companies to Watch in Asia by Forbes. - October 11, 2019 - Level01

MetaQuotes' MetaTrader 5 Platform Has Become Available to LegacyFX Traders The largest financial software developer, MetaQuotes Software, has announced that international LegacyFX broker clients can now trade over 200 financial instruments using the desktop and mobile platforms. The company offers access to Forex currency pairs, as well as contracts for indices, precious metals and commodities. - September 10, 2019 - LegacyFX

cTrader Desktop 3.6 Version Comes with Custom UI Spotware has announced the release of its cTrader Desktop 3.6 version, which not only comes equipped with a series of bug fix, performance improvement and user experience perks, but also reveals an entirely new page in Automate.API user interface customization. “For the cTrader Desktop 3.6 update,... - July 27, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Capital Way Releases a Review on Libra Currency Recently, Facebook released a detailed report about its coin, named "Libra." How Will It Work? Who will be the eligible users? Capital Way has published a new review about the currency. - July 24, 2019 - Capital Way

cTrader Live Chat to be Integrated with Blinger.io Spotware has partnered up with Blinger.io, the omnichannel solution for customer communication, to deliver outstanding customer support on the cTrader trading platform. The prime plan of action involves an integration of cTrader Live Chat with Blinger.io. Blinger.io combines the most popular messaging... - June 21, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Spotware’s cTrader Platform Welcomes Purple Trading to Its List of Successful Brokerages Spotware, a leading trading platform development company, has announced the provision of the cTrader platform to Purple Trading － a widely-known, professional broker. - June 08, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Spotware’s New cTrader Web 3.3 Comes with FXStreet & Autochartist Tools Spotware, an expert in building trading solutions, has announced the release of its cTrader Web 3.3 version. The platform is now integrated with top fundamental and technical analysis tools in the market - FXStreet Economic Calendar and Autochartist Market Analysis, helping traders to take more informed... - May 29, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Shadow Financial Systems Expands its Headquarters to Accommodate Continued Growth ShadowSuite is being adopted by more industry participants and current customers are expanding asset class coverage creating the need to expand the team on all fronts and therefore, the size of corporate headquarters. - May 18, 2019 - Shadow Financial Systems, Inc.

Spotware Has Announced That cTrader Desktop 3.5 Beta Has Been Released Spotware, an award-winning trading solutions provider, has announced that cTrader Desktop 3.5 Beta has been released showcasing a new look that very much resembles and shares the benefits of cTrader Web. Commenting on the launch, Panagiotis Charalampous, Head of Community Management at Spotware stated:... - March 12, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Spotware Revamps cTrader Help Centre and Marketing Portal Spotware, an award-winning financial technology provider, has announced the release of two online sources, the new cTrader Help Centre and Spotware Marketing Portal. - February 06, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Spotware Releases cTrader Open API 2.0 Spotware, an award-winning financial technology provider, has announced the release of cTrader Open API 2.0, the new Open API of its flagship Forex and CFD trading platform, cTrader. - January 10, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Spotware cTrader Wins the Best FX Trading Platform Award cTrader, the premium Forex and CFD trading platform, has been recognized as the Best FX Trading Platform at the London Summit 2018 Awards. - November 18, 2018 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Spotware cXchange Integrated with BitGo Spotware, a trading platform development company, has announced that its cryptocurrency exchange solution, cXchange, has been integrated with BitGo, the market leader in institutional cryptocurrency financial services. Spotware has just completed a deep integration between cXchange and BitGo’s... - November 10, 2018 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Alexander Geralis Appointed as Chief Product Officer of cXchange at Spotware Spotware, an award-winning trading solutions provider, has announced the appointment of Alexander Geralis as a Chief Product Officer of cXchange, its digital asset exchange solution. In his new role, Alexander will undertake the overseeing of the product’s development and raising awareness on the... - November 02, 2018 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Professional Traders Academy Launches Forex and Crypto Currency Trading Courses in Delhi Delhi based Stock trading training Institute cum support center, Professional Traders Academy (PTA), recently launched their beginner-to- advance level Crypto Currency and Foreign Exchange trading courses. These intensive investment courses, for beginners, are Delhi’s one of its kind virtual currency trading course especially aimed to assist students, businessman and working professionals in making money online. - October 17, 2018 - Professoinal Traders Academy

Cryptocurrencies Now Recognized by Shadow Financial Systems' ShadowSuite Shadow Poised for Continued Growth with Addition of Cryptocurrency Asset Support. - October 16, 2018 - Shadow Financial Systems, Inc.

ONAM Exchange - Globalizing Seamless Trading Under One Platform High-performance, regulatory compliant, trading platform that features robust risk-management, trade surveillance, advanced trading tools and state-of-the-art security system powered by machine learning. - October 08, 2018 - ONAM Exchange

KnightsbridgeFX.com Ranks on Growth 500’s Fastest Growing Canadian Businesses 2018 Knightsbridge Foreign Exchange has been ranked 107 by the Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies program, Growth 500. Knightsbridge FX has processed nearly 2 billion dollars on behalf of their clients across Canada. For the second consecutive year, Knightsbridge Foreign Exchange has ranked on the... - September 17, 2018 - Knightsbridge Foreign Exchange

Spotware Launches cXchange Cryptocurrency Exchange Solution cXchange is a cryptocurrency exchange solution that allows anyone to start their own exchange. - September 06, 2018 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

CryptoLab News (CL), a Crypto Information / Resources Website Based in Australia Today Announced the Commencement of Operations The website provides a centralized information hub that is here to bring clarity and confidence to Decentralized CryptoLand and help people research, learn and gain value from the Crypto Currency space. - May 04, 2018 - CryptoLab News

2018 Best Direct Market Access Provider Award by World Finance Market Goes to Alaric Trader Alaric Trader, a direct market access provider to U.S. exchanges and a professional broker-dealer has been awarded with World Finance Market’s Award for Best Direct Market Access Provider in 2018. The World Finance Markets awards are created in an attempt to honor and showcase excellence and stellar... - May 01, 2018 - Alaric Trader

APMEX Introduces Chance to Win 500 oz of Silver APMEX, Inc., a leading online precious metals retailer based in Oklahoma City, is excited to announce the 2018 Silver Maple Leaf Monster Box Sweepstakes, celebrating one of the most popular silver bullion coins in the world. One lucky winner will receive a 500-coin Monster Box of 2018 1-oz Silver Canadian... - April 05, 2018 - APMEX, Inc.

New Series Travels Route 66 – Exclusively at APMEX APMEX, Inc., the nation’s largest precious metals e-retailer, is excited to introduce a new limited-production series that will take customers on a journey along one of the most famous roads in America: Route 66. On November 11, 1926, U.S. Route 66 opened following rapid industrial growth requiring... - April 04, 2018 - APMEX, Inc.

Second Biblical Series Release from Scottsdale Mint Now at APMEX APMEX, Inc., the nation’s largest Precious Metals e-retailer, is pleased to announce the second release of Scottsdale Mint’s famed Biblical Series is now available. In 2015, Arizona-based Scottsdale Mint introduced the first of a new series that features stories from the Bible – both... - March 31, 2018 - APMEX, Inc.

Shop the Latest America The Beautiful Series Release Now at APMEX APMEX, Inc., a leading Precious Metals e-retailer based in Oklahoma City, is thrilled to announce the latest release in the America the Beautiful Silver Bullion Coin™ series is now available for pre-order. The 2018 5 oz Silver ATB Apostle Islands National Lakeshore Park, WI, marks the second release... - March 24, 2018 - APMEX, Inc.

KOMSCO Announces New 2018 Silver Chiwoo Cheonwang and Tiger Coins APMEX, Inc., a leading Precious Metals retailer based in Oklahoma City, is excited to announce the latest releases from KOMSCO with the 2018 1 oz Silver Chiwoo Cheonwang and 2018 1 oz Silver Tiger medals. - March 23, 2018 - APMEX, Inc.

APMEX Introduces Next Royal Mint Queen’s Beasts Release – Plus Enter to Win 150oz of Silver APMEX, Inc., the nation’s largest Precious Metals e-retailer, is excited to introduce the latest in The Royal Mint’s highly popular Precious Metal bullion Queen’s Beasts series – The Red Dragon of Wales. Plus, for a short time, be entered to win 150 oz of Silver to celebrate this... - March 22, 2018 - APMEX, Inc.

Mark Shore Joins Coquest Advisors as Director of Educational Research Dallas-based Coquest Inc., one of the largest independent introducing brokers in the U.S. derivatives markets, announced today that Mark Shore has joined its Coquest Advisors LLC as Director of Educational Research. Mr. Shore will be responsible for developing educational materials, workshops and webinars... - February 22, 2018 - Coquest Inc.

Louis B. Mendelsohn, Inventor of the VantagePoint Trading Software, Receives Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who Mr. Mendelsohn is recognized as pioneer and leader in the software industry. - February 22, 2018 - VantagePoint Software

VantagePoint Software Version 10 Release Significantly Increases Analysis, Data Leverage Capabilities Market Technologies, the leading provider of intermarket analysis software for the individual trader, today announced the release of version 10 of its artificial intelligence trading software, VantagePoint – capable of predicting stock market trends up to three days in advance with up to 86% accuracy. - January 31, 2018 - VantagePoint Software

Sector Arc Advisors Wins Coquest's 2017 CTA Challenge In a year-long contest, Sector Arc Advisors, a Chicago-based commodity trading advisor, won first in Coquest's CTA Challenge, beating out 35 other CTAs. - January 21, 2018 - Coquest Inc.

Grass Roots Movement by KELA KELA by Live Rates Feeds is showing us again and again how they prefer to do things in a bold and innovative manner. - November 03, 2017 - Live Rates Feeds

Successful ICO Builds Immediate Profits for Coin Holders AICoin Management Team Defines Key Factors for Success. AICoin (www.aicoin.io), a new style of investment collective that combines the power of artificial intelligence with the wisdom of the crowd, has successfully closed the subscription period of the Initial Coin Offering raising over $3 million dollars in crypto to back profit generation token. - October 10, 2017 - First Global Credit Ltd.

Alaric Trader, a Direct Market Access Provider, is Teaching Professional and Novice Traders How to Trade Market Imbalances Market Imbalances is one of the last few hidden treasures of market-neutral profit making and Alaric Trader is giving away a whitepaper with the best practices on trading order imbalances. - August 31, 2017 - Alaric Trader

AICoin Cryptocurrency Initial Coin Offering Nearing Successful End of Offering Period AICoin (www.aicoin.io), a new style of investment collective that combines the power of artificial intelligence with the wisdom of the crowd, is nearing the successful close of the ICO subscription. The six-week subscription period began in mid-July and will end this coming Monday, August 28th, 2017. The ICO is sponsored by First Global Credit, a premier cryptocurrency capital markets company that has generated a great deal of interest with a more serious class of ICO subscriber. - August 24, 2017 - First Global Credit Ltd.

Financial Spreads Launch New Monthly Forex Rebate Forex traders can now get a monthly rebate on their trading costs. - August 09, 2017 - Financial Spreads

First Global Credit Announces the Launch of AICOIN ICO: Generating Wealth Through Artificial Intelligence and the Blockchain First Global Credit, a premier cryptocurrency capital markets company, has entered into a partnership with a team of developers using Artificial Intelligence trading algorithms to form AICOIN (aicoin.io), a unique ICO designed to benefit both token holders and the public blockchain business community, AICOIN is a fully functioning investment service (not an idea in development) that leverages off blockchain technology to deliver revenue from two different but complementary profit streams. - July 05, 2017 - First Global Credit Ltd.

Live Rates Feeds Launches the IDXUSD Live Rates Feeds in collaboration with Idex Online S.A. has launched the world's first tradable diamond index. - May 02, 2017 - Live Rates Feeds

DailyForex Expands to Support Swedish & Polish Traders DailyForex, a company that provides currency traders with updates and analysis about the currency markets, has announced today the launch of its website in Swedish and Polish. The Swedish and Polish websites offer timely market analysis directly from the DailyForex trading desk as well as reviews of... - March 05, 2017 - DailyForex

AlgorithmicTrading.net Releases Their Latest Algorithmic Trading System for S&P 500 AlgorithmicTrading.net has recently launched their newest 100% Automated Trading System called the S&P Crusher v2. This algorithmic trading system executes multiple trades on the S&P 500 Emini Futures to include Day Trades, Swing Trades & Options Trades. - November 30, 2016 - AlgorithmicTrading.net

DailyForex App Adds Push Notifications for Price Alerts The Company’s Android and iOS Apps Keep Traders Updated Around the Clock - November 21, 2016 - DailyForex

Fair Binary Options Stops Promoting Unregulated & Unlicensed Binary Brokers FBO Media Ltd announced its intention to promote solely regulated binary options through its affiliate website FairBinaryOptions.com. The FBO Media will stop promoting unregulated binary options brokers in order to protect traders and strengthen the business model that relies on providing help to defrauded customers. - October 31, 2016 - FBO Media Ltd, Spitery & Bailey Co

FinancialSpreads.com Creates an Exciting New Affiliate Programme Financial Spreads has created a fairer affiliate program. - October 28, 2016 - Financial Spreads

FinancialSpreads.com Helps Investors with Big Improvements to Guaranteed Stops Financial Spreads makes key changes to its risk management orders to help investors. - October 21, 2016 - Financial Spreads