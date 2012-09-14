PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

cTrader Desktop 3.7 Includes Economic Calendar & Multi-Symbol Backtesting Spotware, an award-winning financial technology provider has now announced the release of cTrader Desktop 3.7 Beta. The new version comes equipped with a whole series of enhancements for a complete trading experience, including a fully-integrated FXStreet Economic Calendar, previously made available... - December 07, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

cTrader Web 3.4 Offers Pencil Tool & Line Study Extension Spotware has now announced the release of its cTrader Web 3.4 version. The update comes equipped with further tools for improved trader convenience and interface personalization. In particular, the Pencil Tool and brand-new extensions of the Line Study Tools ensure brokers can provide their traders with... - November 27, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Spotware Announces Integration of cTrader with Prime of Prime Broker and Liquidity Provider, IS Prime Spotware, a leading financial technology provider, offering comprehensive trading solutions is proud to announce its partnership with multi-award winning IS Prime, an FCA regulated Prime of Prime and Liquidity Provider. IS Prime is one of the latest key additions to Spotware’s extensive list of... - October 19, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Level01: the World is Unfair, Level It Level01 Derivatives Exchange is Ranked as the No. 1 of 10 Blockchain Companies to Watch in Asia by Forbes. - October 11, 2019 - Level01

cTrader Desktop 3.6 Version Comes with Custom UI Spotware has announced the release of its cTrader Desktop 3.6 version, which not only comes equipped with a series of bug fix, performance improvement and user experience perks, but also reveals an entirely new page in Automate.API user interface customization. “For the cTrader Desktop 3.6 update,... - July 27, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

The Panel Station Upgrades to a Brand New Website, Improved Panel Recruitment & Rewarding Process With a new website and an upgraded dashboard, The Panel Station users can participate in more surveys, earn money online, and expect rewards much faster. - July 04, 2019 - The Panel Station

cTrader Live Chat to be Integrated with Blinger.io Spotware has partnered up with Blinger.io, the omnichannel solution for customer communication, to deliver outstanding customer support on the cTrader trading platform. The prime plan of action involves an integration of cTrader Live Chat with Blinger.io. Blinger.io combines the most popular messaging... - June 21, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Spotware’s cTrader Platform Welcomes Purple Trading to Its List of Successful Brokerages Spotware, a leading trading platform development company, has announced the provision of the cTrader platform to Purple Trading － a widely-known, professional broker. - June 08, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Spotware’s New cTrader Web 3.3 Comes with FXStreet & Autochartist Tools Spotware, an expert in building trading solutions, has announced the release of its cTrader Web 3.3 version. The platform is now integrated with top fundamental and technical analysis tools in the market - FXStreet Economic Calendar and Autochartist Market Analysis, helping traders to take more informed... - May 29, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Shadow Financial Systems Expands its Headquarters to Accommodate Continued Growth ShadowSuite is being adopted by more industry participants and current customers are expanding asset class coverage creating the need to expand the team on all fronts and therefore, the size of corporate headquarters. - May 18, 2019 - Shadow Financial Systems, Inc.

Spotware Has Announced That cTrader Desktop 3.5 Beta Has Been Released Spotware, an award-winning trading solutions provider, has announced that cTrader Desktop 3.5 Beta has been released showcasing a new look that very much resembles and shares the benefits of cTrader Web. Commenting on the launch, Panagiotis Charalampous, Head of Community Management at Spotware stated:... - March 12, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Spotware Revamps cTrader Help Centre and Marketing Portal Spotware, an award-winning financial technology provider, has announced the release of two online sources, the new cTrader Help Centre and Spotware Marketing Portal. - February 06, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Spotware Releases cTrader Open API 2.0 Spotware, an award-winning financial technology provider, has announced the release of cTrader Open API 2.0, the new Open API of its flagship Forex and CFD trading platform, cTrader. - January 10, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Spotware cTrader Wins the Best FX Trading Platform Award cTrader, the premium Forex and CFD trading platform, has been recognized as the Best FX Trading Platform at the London Summit 2018 Awards. - November 18, 2018 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Spotware cXchange Integrated with BitGo Spotware, a trading platform development company, has announced that its cryptocurrency exchange solution, cXchange, has been integrated with BitGo, the market leader in institutional cryptocurrency financial services. Spotware has just completed a deep integration between cXchange and BitGo’s... - November 10, 2018 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Alexander Geralis Appointed as Chief Product Officer of cXchange at Spotware Spotware, an award-winning trading solutions provider, has announced the appointment of Alexander Geralis as a Chief Product Officer of cXchange, its digital asset exchange solution. In his new role, Alexander will undertake the overseeing of the product’s development and raising awareness on the... - November 02, 2018 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Cryptocurrencies Now Recognized by Shadow Financial Systems' ShadowSuite Shadow Poised for Continued Growth with Addition of Cryptocurrency Asset Support. - October 16, 2018 - Shadow Financial Systems, Inc.

ONAM Exchange - Globalizing Seamless Trading Under One Platform High-performance, regulatory compliant, trading platform that features robust risk-management, trade surveillance, advanced trading tools and state-of-the-art security system powered by machine learning. - October 08, 2018 - ONAM Exchange

Spotware Launches cXchange Cryptocurrency Exchange Solution cXchange is a cryptocurrency exchange solution that allows anyone to start their own exchange. - September 06, 2018 - Spotware Systems Ltd.

Grass Roots Movement by KELA KELA by Live Rates Feeds is showing us again and again how they prefer to do things in a bold and innovative manner. - November 03, 2017 - Live Rates Feeds

Financial Spreads Launch New Monthly Forex Rebate Forex traders can now get a monthly rebate on their trading costs. - August 09, 2017 - Financial Spreads

Live Rates Feeds Launches the IDXUSD Live Rates Feeds in collaboration with Idex Online S.A. has launched the world's first tradable diamond index. - May 02, 2017 - Live Rates Feeds

Fair Binary Options Stops Promoting Unregulated & Unlicensed Binary Brokers FBO Media Ltd announced its intention to promote solely regulated binary options through its affiliate website FairBinaryOptions.com. The FBO Media will stop promoting unregulated binary options brokers in order to protect traders and strengthen the business model that relies on providing help to defrauded customers. - October 31, 2016 - FBO Media Ltd, Spitery & Bailey Co

FinancialSpreads.com Creates an Exciting New Affiliate Programme Financial Spreads has created a fairer affiliate program. - October 28, 2016 - Financial Spreads

FinancialSpreads.com Helps Investors with Big Improvements to Guaranteed Stops Financial Spreads makes key changes to its risk management orders to help investors. - October 21, 2016 - Financial Spreads

Financial Spreads Think the Risk-Reward Ratio of Trading the UK Referendum is Skewed Against Investors Many investors will find it tempting to trade the UK referendum however the extreme volatility will make it difficult to trade the markets profitably. - June 23, 2016 - Financial Spreads

Financial Spreads Increases Capacity by 500% to Cope with EU Referendum Trading Volumes Financial Spreads has increased server capacity in expectation of heavy trading volumes around the EU referendum. - June 23, 2016 - Financial Spreads

FinancialSpreads.com Reopens for Trading In July 2015, Financial Spreads, the UK spread trading and CFD trading operator, wrote to their clients to say they could no longer offer a trading service. Financial Spreads has now re-opened. - February 23, 2016 - Financial Spreads

Provia Laboratories Reports Continued Record Enrollments for Its Store-a-Tooth™ Dental Stem Cell Technology Grace Century's Portfolio Project hits another all-time high for August 2015 enrollments, with August inquiries exceeding inquiries for the entire second half of 2014. The rapid growth is attributed to the increasing awareness of the potential benefits of storing stem cells for future use in personalized and regenerative medicine, as well as research developments and international expansion. - September 14, 2015 - Grace Century

BarronsFX Offshore Investor Conference Call BarronsFX plans to host a Offshore Investor conference call on Tuesday, August 11th at 12:00 p.m. (ET) with Michael P. Sullivan, Senior Director of Agricultural Trading and Oliver Morgan, Managing Partner. A presentation will be available on the firm’s web site, http://www.barronsfx.com Members... - August 11, 2015 - Barrons FX

Market Traders Institute Announces Live Forex Trading Marathon Event Market Traders Institute's First Live Trading Marathon for 2015. 12 Hours - 2 Power Market Session - 4 experts. Claim your spot for this Prime Time Forex Trading Marathon. Witness Forex Experts Trade the London Breakout and the U.S. Session Live. Learn key market indicators to spot for consistent returns and how to streamline your analysis for faster trades. - June 14, 2015 - Market Traders Institute

BarronsFX Announces the Retirement of Senior Analyst Goodloe Early Mr. Early was responsible for global research and international intergration in the energy sector. - May 23, 2015 - Barrons FX

Barrons FX: A New Alternative for the Average Investor Far too often commodity and currency “risk” capital markets are written off by investors, pundits, and casual market observers as too aggressive or too risky a strategy for the average investor. Building off the momentum of many past conferences in Hong Kong, Singapore, New York and Melbourne,... - May 22, 2015 - Barrons FX

Market Trader Institute Announces the Release of the New Ultimate Charting Software The New Ultimate Charting Software’s Groundbreaking Features Allow for Better Trades with Half the Analysis Time. - April 29, 2015 - Market Traders Institute

Learn to Maximize Your Trade Potential at the Mind & Money Max Online Event Market Trader Institute’s Seasoned Analysts Breakdown Tips and Tools for Higher Returns. 3 leading Forex Analyst breakdown the key market indicators, the importance of technical analysis, and the blueprint to consistently maximizing potential returns on any currency pair. Spots are limited. RSVP to this Online Event and receive a free eBook on Forex Trading. - April 16, 2015 - Market Traders Institute

MuniFocus Alerts Investors with Key Documents When Local Government and Obligors Meet Municipal bond investors trust over $3.7 trillion of their dollars in the hands of local county, city, school and other special districts. Yet, many of those municipalities and other borrowers don’t bother keeping those investors up to date about their financial condition. - April 02, 2015 - MuniFocus

BrightSpark Trading LLC Releases Stock Market Weekly Commentary for Week Ending 2-20-15 Artificial intelligence based real time based stock alert service scores major gains for clients in its second week of operations. - February 23, 2015 - BrightSpark Trading

BrightSpark Trading Releases Inaugural Weekly Update Company publishes stock market analysis for week ending 2-13-15. - February 18, 2015 - BrightSpark Trading

BrightSpark Trading Announces the Launch of a Complete Stock Trading Signal Service Utilizing a Proprietary Artificial Intelligence Engine to Retail Traders/Investors Noted algorithm creators (benhur33) deliver a unique proprietary risk adverse stock trading system typically resulting in explosive short term price appreciation for its clients. - February 13, 2015 - BrightSpark Trading

FinancialSpreads Will be Offering 24 Hour Trading During the Scottish Referendum FinancialSpreads will be trading a number of key financial markets throughout the night as Scotland votes on independence. - September 16, 2014 - Financial Spreads

FinancialSpreads Alibaba IPO Grey Market Spikes 10% Higher Alibaba IPO Valuation Jumps 10% in One Week. - September 04, 2014 - Financial Spreads

New Nonfarm Payroll Spread Trading Market from FinancialSpreads FinancialSpreads create a new market on the US Nonfarm Payroll. - June 06, 2014 - Financial Spreads

Technische Creations' Alignment Trading Technology by AF Services Alignment Trading is an evolution bought about by technological improvements made available to the public in financial software algorithms originally developed for large investment banks and trading houses. - March 25, 2014 - AF Services

FinancialSpreads Fixes Spread Trading Markets for Two Years FinancialSpreads have fixed their markets for the last two years. - February 06, 2014 - Financial Spreads

Two New Stock Market Differentials Available on FinancialSpreads.com FinancialSpreads.com has added two new differential markets to make it simpler and more cost effective for investors to trade the relative performance of the global stock markets. - February 04, 2014 - Financial Spreads

TradeMarkets.com Launches Broker in a Box TradeMarkets has launched its new Broker in a Box service, the online trading industry’s first comprehensive Partnership solution that covers all aspects of running a full Brokerage company. - August 15, 2013 - TradeMarkets.com

Financial Spreads Offers Clients Access to Market Heat Maps Investors can now review heat maps for a wide range of financial markets via the FinancialSpreads.com Research and Data section. - June 13, 2013 - Financial Spreads

Renowned Value Investor Reveals His 4 Secrets for Investment Success Investing Daily senior analyst Jim Fink publishes new investment report, Undervalued Stocks at Your Doorstep: The Four Secrets to Picking Great Stocks. - September 18, 2012 - InvestingDaily.com

International Bentley & Rolls Royce North Sea Rally Sponsored by Brokersclub AG North Sea Rally Sunday 9 September 2012 Sponsored by Brokersclub AG Organised by International North Sea Rally On Sunday, September 9, 2012, the summer season will be ended in style with a rally along the North Sea, from Knokke to Middelkerke. Enjoy a day filled with Bentleys and Rolls-Royces, with... - August 08, 2012 - Brokersclub AG