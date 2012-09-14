PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Spotware, an award-winning financial technology provider has now announced the release of cTrader Desktop 3.7 Beta. The new version comes equipped with a whole series of enhancements for a complete trading experience, including a fully-integrated FXStreet Economic Calendar, previously made available... - December 07, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
Spotware has now announced the release of its cTrader Web 3.4 version. The update comes equipped with further tools for improved trader convenience and interface personalization. In particular, the Pencil Tool and brand-new extensions of the Line Study Tools ensure brokers can provide their traders with... - November 27, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
Spotware, a leading financial technology provider, offering comprehensive trading solutions is proud to announce its partnership with multi-award winning IS Prime, an FCA regulated Prime of Prime and Liquidity Provider.
IS Prime is one of the latest key additions to Spotware’s extensive list of... - October 19, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
Level01 Derivatives Exchange is Ranked as the No. 1 of 10 Blockchain Companies to Watch in Asia by Forbes. - October 11, 2019 - Level01
Spotware has announced the release of its cTrader Desktop 3.6 version, which not only comes equipped with a series of bug fix, performance improvement and user experience perks, but also reveals an entirely new page in Automate.API user interface customization.
“For the cTrader Desktop 3.6 update,... - July 27, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
With a new website and an upgraded dashboard, The Panel Station users can participate in more surveys, earn money online, and expect rewards much faster. - July 04, 2019 - The Panel Station
Spotware has partnered up with Blinger.io, the omnichannel solution for customer communication, to deliver outstanding customer support on the cTrader trading platform. The prime plan of action involves an integration of cTrader Live Chat with Blinger.io.
Blinger.io combines the most popular messaging... - June 21, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
Spotware, a leading trading platform development company, has announced the provision of the cTrader platform to Purple Trading － a widely-known, professional broker. - June 08, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
Spotware, an expert in building trading solutions, has announced the release of its cTrader Web 3.3 version. The platform is now integrated with top fundamental and technical analysis tools in the market - FXStreet Economic Calendar and Autochartist Market Analysis, helping traders to take more informed... - May 29, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
ShadowSuite is being adopted by more industry participants and current customers are expanding asset class coverage creating the need to expand the team on all fronts and therefore, the size of corporate headquarters. - May 18, 2019 - Shadow Financial Systems, Inc.
Spotware, an award-winning trading solutions provider, has announced that cTrader Desktop 3.5 Beta has been released showcasing a new look that very much resembles and shares the benefits of cTrader Web.
Commenting on the launch, Panagiotis Charalampous, Head of Community Management at Spotware stated:... - March 12, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
Spotware, an award-winning financial technology provider, has announced the release of two online sources, the new cTrader Help Centre and Spotware Marketing Portal. - February 06, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
Spotware, an award-winning financial technology provider, has announced the release of cTrader Open API 2.0, the new Open API of its flagship Forex and CFD trading platform, cTrader. - January 10, 2019 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
cTrader, the premium Forex and CFD trading platform, has been recognized as the Best FX Trading Platform at the London Summit 2018 Awards. - November 18, 2018 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
Spotware, a trading platform development company, has announced that its cryptocurrency exchange solution, cXchange, has been integrated with BitGo, the market leader in institutional cryptocurrency financial services.
Spotware has just completed a deep integration between cXchange and BitGo’s... - November 10, 2018 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
Spotware, an award-winning trading solutions provider, has announced the appointment of Alexander Geralis as a Chief Product Officer of cXchange, its digital asset exchange solution. In his new role, Alexander will undertake the overseeing of the product’s development and raising awareness on the... - November 02, 2018 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
Shadow Poised for Continued Growth with Addition of Cryptocurrency Asset Support. - October 16, 2018 - Shadow Financial Systems, Inc.
High-performance, regulatory compliant, trading platform that features robust risk-management, trade surveillance, advanced trading tools and state-of-the-art security system powered by machine learning. - October 08, 2018 - ONAM Exchange
cXchange is a cryptocurrency exchange solution that allows anyone to start their own exchange. - September 06, 2018 - Spotware Systems Ltd.
KELA by Live Rates Feeds is showing us again and again how they prefer to do things in a bold and innovative manner. - November 03, 2017 - Live Rates Feeds
Forex traders can now get a monthly rebate on their trading costs. - August 09, 2017 - Financial Spreads
Live Rates Feeds in collaboration with Idex Online S.A. has launched the world's first tradable diamond index. - May 02, 2017 - Live Rates Feeds
FBO Media Ltd announced its intention to promote solely regulated binary options through its affiliate website FairBinaryOptions.com. The FBO Media will stop promoting unregulated binary options brokers in order to protect traders and strengthen the business model that relies on providing help to defrauded customers. - October 31, 2016 - FBO Media Ltd, Spitery & Bailey Co
Financial Spreads has created a fairer affiliate program. - October 28, 2016 - Financial Spreads
Financial Spreads makes key changes to its risk management orders to help investors. - October 21, 2016 - Financial Spreads
Many investors will find it tempting to trade the UK referendum however the extreme volatility will make it difficult to trade the markets profitably. - June 23, 2016 - Financial Spreads
Financial Spreads has increased server capacity in expectation of heavy trading volumes around the EU referendum. - June 23, 2016 - Financial Spreads
In July 2015, Financial Spreads, the UK spread trading and CFD trading operator, wrote to their clients to say they could no longer offer a trading service. Financial Spreads has now re-opened. - February 23, 2016 - Financial Spreads
Grace Century's Portfolio Project hits another all-time high for August 2015 enrollments, with August inquiries exceeding inquiries for the entire second half of 2014. The rapid growth is attributed to the increasing awareness of the potential benefits of storing stem cells for future use in personalized and regenerative medicine, as well as research developments and international expansion. - September 14, 2015 - Grace Century
BarronsFX plans to host a Offshore Investor conference call on Tuesday, August 11th at 12:00 p.m. (ET) with Michael P. Sullivan, Senior Director of Agricultural Trading and Oliver Morgan, Managing Partner. A presentation will be available on the firm’s web site, http://www.barronsfx.com
Members... - August 11, 2015 - Barrons FX
Market Traders Institute's First Live Trading Marathon for 2015. 12 Hours - 2 Power Market Session - 4 experts. Claim your spot for this Prime Time Forex Trading Marathon. Witness Forex Experts Trade the London Breakout and the U.S. Session Live. Learn key market indicators to spot for consistent returns and how to streamline your analysis for faster trades. - June 14, 2015 - Market Traders Institute
Mr. Early was responsible for global research and international intergration in the energy sector. - May 23, 2015 - Barrons FX
Far too often commodity and currency “risk” capital markets are written off by investors, pundits, and casual market observers as too aggressive or too risky a strategy for the average investor. Building off the momentum of many past conferences in Hong Kong, Singapore, New York and Melbourne,... - May 22, 2015 - Barrons FX
The New Ultimate Charting Software’s Groundbreaking Features Allow for Better Trades with Half the Analysis Time. - April 29, 2015 - Market Traders Institute
Market Trader Institute’s Seasoned Analysts Breakdown Tips and Tools for Higher Returns. 3 leading Forex Analyst breakdown the key market indicators, the importance of technical analysis, and the blueprint to consistently maximizing potential returns on any currency pair. Spots are limited. RSVP to this Online Event and receive a free eBook on Forex Trading. - April 16, 2015 - Market Traders Institute
Municipal bond investors trust over $3.7 trillion of their dollars in the hands of local county, city, school and other special districts. Yet, many of those municipalities and other borrowers don’t bother keeping those investors up to date about their financial condition. - April 02, 2015 - MuniFocus
Artificial intelligence based real time based stock alert service scores major gains for clients in its second week of operations. - February 23, 2015 - BrightSpark Trading
Company publishes stock market analysis for week ending 2-13-15. - February 18, 2015 - BrightSpark Trading
Noted algorithm creators (benhur33) deliver a unique proprietary risk adverse stock trading system typically resulting in explosive short term price appreciation for its clients. - February 13, 2015 - BrightSpark Trading
FinancialSpreads will be trading a number of key financial markets throughout the night as Scotland votes on independence. - September 16, 2014 - Financial Spreads
Alibaba IPO Valuation Jumps 10% in One Week. - September 04, 2014 - Financial Spreads
FinancialSpreads create a new market on the US Nonfarm Payroll. - June 06, 2014 - Financial Spreads
Alignment Trading is an evolution bought about by technological improvements made available to the public in financial software algorithms originally developed for large investment banks and trading houses. - March 25, 2014 - AF Services
FinancialSpreads have fixed their markets for the last two years. - February 06, 2014 - Financial Spreads
FinancialSpreads.com has added two new differential markets to make it simpler and more cost effective for investors to trade the relative performance of the global stock markets. - February 04, 2014 - Financial Spreads
TradeMarkets has launched its new Broker in a Box service, the online trading industry’s first comprehensive Partnership solution that covers all aspects of running a full Brokerage company. - August 15, 2013 - TradeMarkets.com
Investors can now review heat maps for a wide range of financial markets via the FinancialSpreads.com Research and Data section. - June 13, 2013 - Financial Spreads
Investing Daily senior analyst Jim Fink publishes new investment report, Undervalued Stocks at Your Doorstep: The Four Secrets to Picking Great Stocks. - September 18, 2012 - InvestingDaily.com
North Sea Rally
Sunday 9 September 2012
Sponsored by Brokersclub AG
Organised by International North Sea Rally
On Sunday, September 9, 2012, the summer season will be ended in style with a rally along the North Sea, from Knokke to Middelkerke.
Enjoy a day filled with Bentleys and Rolls-Royces, with... - August 08, 2012 - Brokersclub AG
Sierra Chart is a professional Trading platform for the financial markets. Sierra Chart supports manual, automated and simulated trading. - July 27, 2012 - Olympus Futures