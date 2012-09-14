PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

“She for She”: Business and Professional Women of Colorado Celebrates 100 Years with Centennial Celebration Business and Professional Women of Colorado (BPW Colorado) was founded in 1919. This organization has, and continues to be, a leader for women's rights at the local, state, national, and international levels. (BPW) of Colorado’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through... - May 26, 2019 - Business and Professional Women of Colorado

Crane Network Unveils Suite of Professional Services for the Heavy Equipment Industry Crane Network LLC, the No. 1 resource for buying and selling cranes, heavy equipment, parts, and attachments, has launched a new marketing services department. This suite of marketing services provides current and prospective clients with professional, yet affordable, content and design. “For... - August 01, 2017 - Crane Network

NBCUniversal Receives the 15th Annual Q Award for Its Development of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter Attraction The 2017 Q Award was presented to this yearʼs recipient NBCUniversal for its new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™. The Alliance for Quality Construction (AQC) event was held on June 15, 2017 at the Globe Theatre within Universal City Studios. AQC is one of several councils that BIA of Southern California memberships have the option of joining. - July 13, 2017 - BIA of Southern California

BIASC’s GSM Council Tours Model Homes During Lunch and Learn Series BIASC's Greater Sales and Marketing Council has completed a series of insightful Lunch and Learns this month at Playa Vista, Westridge at Canyon Hills in Lake Elsinore, and Parasol Park at Great Park Neighborhoods in Irvine. - April 29, 2017 - BIA of Southern California

BIASC CEO to Join Taller San Jose Hope Builders' Investor’s Breakfast Panel BIASC CEO, Mike Balsamo, will be on a panel April 26th at the Investor’s Breakfast, which will be hosted by Taller San Jose Hope Builders in Anaheim. - April 27, 2017 - BIA of Southern California

BIASC CEO to Speak at Trending Topics in Contracting for 2017 4th Annual Educational Symposium BIASC CEO Mike Balsamo, has been invited to speak on a panel at the Trending Topics in Contracting for 2017 4th Annual Educational Symposium on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at Brandman University, Irvine. - April 27, 2017 - BIA of Southern California

Tesmec USA Live Demos in Las Vegas on March 9th Breaking tradition, Tesmec USA has decided not to participate in ConExpo 2017 in favor of doing Live Demonstrations just down the street. - February 18, 2017 - Tesmec USA, Inc.

BIASC Members Take Home Awards at 2017 NAHB IBS Members of the Building Industry of Southern California, Inc. (BIASC) took home awards across the spectrum of categories at the 2017 National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) International Builders’ Show (IBS) in Orlando, Florida. The awards, presented by NAHB, were announced at the ceremony held on January 10, 2017 and January 11, 2017. - January 15, 2017 - BIA of Southern California

BIASC Responds to the Final Environmental Impact Report on California WaterFix Responses from organizations, including BIASC, representing thousands of business and labor groups water agencies, family farmers, environmentalists, and others came today after the final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) on the Governor’s California WaterFix which was sent out by the Department of Water Resources (DWR). - December 24, 2016 - BIA of Southern California

BIAOC Names Steven LaMotte as the New Chapter Executive Officer BIASC has announced Steven LaMotte as the new Executive Officer for the Orange County Chapter, effective November 21, 2016. - December 07, 2016 - BIA of Southern California

BIASC’s 2016 Building Industry Show Focuses on Education and Culminates by Thanking its Leadership and Members The Building Industry Show (BIS), which was on Wednesday, November 9 and Thursday November 10 at the Riverside Convention Center by the Building Industry Association of Southern California, Inc. (BIASC), “Started the Conversation” by turning its focus towards education. More than 1,500 attendees... - November 19, 2016 - BIA of Southern California

BIASC Director of Environmental Affairs Speaks at International Conference in China Director of Environmental Affairs for the Building Industry Association of Southern California, Inc. (BIASC), Mark Grey, Ph.D., has returned from a speaking engagement at the 2016 Low Impact Development Conference in Beijing, China. The first of which was held outside of the US. Dr. Grey was invited back to China to speak at the International Workshop on Green City and Policy Innovation next week on July 21 and 22, 2016. - July 15, 2016 - BIA of Southern California

BIASC to Speak at 2016 International Low Impact Development Conference in China Dr. Mark Grey (BIASC) will be presenting at the 2016 International Low Impact Development Conference in Beijing, China. This year will be the first year that the International Low Impact Development Conference will be held outside of the U.S. - June 25, 2016 - BIA of Southern California

Indeco North America Introduces 18-Inch, Boom-Mounted Compactor for Tight Trench Applications New IHC-70 Series Slashes Construction Excavation Time, Increases Productivity and Reduces Cost for Demanding Construction Applications Where Space is at a Premium - November 20, 2014 - Indeco North America

Indeco Launches New ISS 35/60 Steel Shear Product for Scrap & Recycling Industries Revolutionary Cutting-Edge Design Facilitates Faster Cutting Times with Better Reliability and Lower Overall Usage Cost - September 05, 2014 - Indeco North America

Pasadena Student Receives Future Engineer Scholarship Aydan Delgado, a senior at Pasadena Memorial High School in Pasadena, TX, will be attending the University of Houston as a Chemical Engineering major. The smart and driven young man, was awarded with the 2014 Future Engineer Scholarship from H&M Industrial EPC at the Scholarship Ceremony held by... - May 16, 2014 - H&M Industrial EPC

Travertine Scabos French Pattern Pavers by Stoneworks Wholesaling Inc. Stoneworks Wholesaling, Inc, a knowledgeable expert in natural stone and a trusted name in large residential stone-working projects, has announced today that it will be adding Travertine Scabos French Pattern pavers to their catalogue of products. - May 08, 2014 - Stoneworks Wholesaling

Digi-Tally, Inc. to Attend 2014 Offshore Technology Conference in Houston Digi-Tally, Inc., a leading designer and producer of advanced measurement tools for the energy industry, today announced that representatives will attend the 2014 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) at the Reliant Park Center in Houston, TX, on May 5-8, 2014. Digi-Tally representatives and the company’s... - April 03, 2014 - Digi-Tally, Inc.

H&M Industrial EPC Receives Recognition from AkzoNobel After damage causes AkzoNobel facility to shut down, a top group of vendors were put in place to get the rebuild done fast and safely. - March 11, 2014 - H&M Industrial EPC

Traval Contractors Supply, Inc. to Start Selling AceTorwel Salt Spreaders and Snow Pushers Traval Contractors Supply Inc. is now a dealer of AceTorwel products, a division of Ace Group LLC out of Willmar, Minnesota. AceTorwel has been engineering and manufacturing high quality sanders, salters and pushers since 1946. With the company looking to expand its market, Traval will be able to provide... - February 09, 2014 - Traval Contractors Supply, Inc.

Bel-Ray Clear Gear Lubricant Wins OEM Approval Outotec Recognizes Bel-Ray for Optimum Performance with Lubricant Used in Minerals and Metals Processing Equipment - December 13, 2012 - Bel-Ray Company

Bel-Ray Company Announces Partnership with MARCO Peruana in Peru and Panama Bel-Ray Company, Inc. – the leading USA-based specialty lubricant company is pleased to announce a partnership with MARCO Peruana, a leading mining service company based in Chile, with entities in Peru and Panama, for distribution of their Mining and Marine product lines in those countries. - August 26, 2012 - Bel-Ray Company

Bel-Ray Executive Jennifer Liquori Named to Internationalist Magazine Top 100 List Bel-Ray Company, Inc., the leading United States-based lubrication manufacturing company, is pleased to announce that its Chief Operating Officer, Jennifer Liquori, has been named to “The Internationalist Magazine Latin American 100,” a list comprised of 100 top marketing leaders who have... - August 22, 2012 - Bel-Ray Company

Sempra Utilities/SDG&E - Galvanized Towers That Blend Into the Terrain Sempra Utilities/SDG&E contracted with Natina Products, LLC of Thermal, CA to "stain" 10 huge lattice transmission towers on the Sunrise Powerlink Transmission Project. Their product, Natina Steel, creates a rustic brown finish on galvanized surfaces without harming the protection offered by the galvanized layer. The unique mottled appearance created by Natina Steel created a camoflage like affect rendering these towers virtually invisible. Local residents couldn't be happier. - August 21, 2012 - Natina Desert Varnish Solutions

Komatsu Equipment Celebrates 60 Years Komatsu dealership turns 60; plans customer appreciation events to commemorate achievement - July 01, 2012 - Komatsu Equipment Company

Trench Shore Rentals Offers Shoring Products in Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas Construction companies in Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas can now turn to Trench Shore Rentals for all of their trenching and shoring equipment needs. - June 10, 2012 - Trench Shore Rentals

NAWIC Announces 2011 Crystal Vision Award Winners The National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) is pleased to announce the winners of its 17th annual Crystal Vision Awards. The mission of the awards is to recognize individuals who promote, expand and encourage the role of women in the construction industry. Colleen White is the recipient of the Crystal Vision Award, which is given to a non-member of NAWIC, and Renee Conner, CIT, is the recipient of the Crystal Achievement Award, which is presented to a member. - May 12, 2011 - National Association of Women in Construction

NAWIC Observes Women in Construction Week March 6-12 The National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) will celebrate Women in Construction (WIC) Week March 6-12, 2011. The focus of WIC Week is to highlight women as a visible component of the construction industry. NAWIC is an international association serving more than 150 chapters in the United States. - February 15, 2011 - National Association of Women in Construction

OSHA Outlet Launches 24-Hour HR OSHA Outlet has launched a comprehensive and affordable Human Resource service for small and medium-sized companies named 24-Hour HR. - November 12, 2010 - OSHA Outlet

OSHA Outlet Launches NFPA 70E Training Online OSHA Outlet, the country's premier provider of online construction safety training, has launched comprehensive NFPA-70 Training online. Their 3-1/2 hour course gives students a thorough overview of 2009 NFPA 70E requirements for personal protective equipment (PPE), teaches them how to analyze electrical risks and hazards, and take the actions needed to avoid injuries. - November 10, 2010 - OSHA Outlet

Tensar International Honored for Introduction of TriAx™ Geogrid Tensar International Corporation, which pioneered polymeric grid for civil engineering applications, has been honored for its introduction of the next generation of geogrid technology. The company recently received Better Roads® Magazine’s “2009 Best New Products Top Rollouts” Award... - March 05, 2010 - Tensar International Corporation

Tensar International Announces Distribution Rights for Triton® Marine Mattress System to CETCO Remediation Technologies Combining the efforts of two industry leaders in remediation technologies promises to provide increased value to the environmental remediation industry. Tensar International Corporation (TIC) announced today that it has signed an agreement with CETCO Remediation Technologies (CETCO) granting exclusive... - January 21, 2010 - Tensar International Corporation

Tensar International Rolls Out TriAx™ Geogrid in the Americas Triangular Grid Structure Shapes Next Generation Technology Successfully introduced in Europe in 2007, Tensar TriAx Geogrid is a product of six years of rigorous development. It complements Tensar® Biaxial (BX™) Geogrid, the world’s first commercially available polymeric grid for civil engineering applications, pioneered by the company more than... - January 21, 2010 - Tensar International Corporation

Tensar’s Roadway Improvement Solutions “Topped” with Acquisition of Endurablend Tensar International Corporation improves property values by providing technology-driven site solutions for common development problems such as grade changes requiring retaining walls, and poor soil conditions. - January 10, 2010 - Tensar International Corporation

Rescue Blades Discounted for Fire Departments and Rescue Units Diamond Blade Dealer offers discounted pricing on high quality Rescue Blades to fire departments and rescue units worldwide. - May 07, 2009 - Diamond Blade Dealer

Swine Flu Update: US Declares Public Health Emergency -- Gallaway Safety Offering CDC Recommended N95 Respirator Face Masks for Swine Flu Protection Gallaway Safety & Supply offers a full range of N95 respirator surgical masks as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to protect individuals against the current outbreak of swine influenza. - April 28, 2009 - Gallaway Safety & Supply

Diamond Blade Dealer Provides Better Online Customer Experience New DiamondBladeDealer.com website redesign offers same low prices with enhanced features. - April 14, 2009 - Diamond Blade Dealer

Mill Log Wilson Equipment Ltd. Announces That BC Ferries Has Chosen Twin Disc Owned-BCS Marine Steering Components for the Queen of Coquitlam Mill Log Wilson Equipment Ltd., Burnaby, BC (www.milllog.com) and its Service Dealer-CANnav Marine Solutions (www.solutions.cannav.com), is pleased to announce that BCS Marine Hydraulic Steering Components (www.bcsmarine.com) has been chosen by BC Ferries for the Queen of Coquitlam, which is currently back in service after a brief stay at Deas dock for upgrades and repairs. - December 14, 2008 - Mill Log Equipment Company., Inc.

Topper Double Bar Van Rack Provides Top Notch Strength and Durability at a Fraction of the Cost Topper Manufacturing has introduced its new double bar van racks. This new van rack mounts to the gutter utilizing Topper’s patented mounting system, and is manufactured from the same high strength steel you come to expect from a Topper rack. - September 06, 2008 - Topper Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Topper Manufacturing Has Done It Again High strength, durability, and a protection against rust that is unmatched in the industry has kept Topper Manufacturing the Midwest's top manufacturer of ladder racks and cargo carriers - August 15, 2008 - Topper Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Deublin Rotary Unions Announces Mill Log Group of Companies as a Distributor Deublin Rotary Unions, Waukegan, IL (www.deublin.com) is pleased to announce that Deublin Rotary Unions are now available through Mill Log Group of Companies (www.milllog.com.) - July 24, 2008 - Mill Log Equipment Company., Inc.

Hailo LLC Welcomes New Mechanical Engineer Hailo LLC, a Long Island, NY based aluminum ladder manufacturer in Holbrook, has hired Ralph Weinmuller as their new Mechanical Engineer. - May 22, 2008 - Hailo LLC

Hailo LLC Accepts Finalist New York State Foreign Investment Award NY based aluminum ladder manufacturer is finalist for NY State Foreign Investment Award. - May 21, 2008 - Hailo LLC

CedarMAX Composite Cladding Saves Energy New siding product that provides maintenance freedom and and energy-savings guarantee on homes. - May 02, 2008 - Heartland Building Products, Inc.

Construction Equipment Dealer Offers First Money-Back Guarantee on Equipment Hayden Equipment, a St. Louis heavy equipment dealer, has launched a program that offers a money-back guarantee on all new and used equipment. This is a first in the construction equipment sales industry. - December 13, 2007 - Hayden Equipment

New Purchasing Manager for Atlantic Supply Michael Gordon named as Purchasing Manager for all locations of Atlantic Drilling Supply, Inc. - October 05, 2007 - Atlantic Drilling Supply, Inc.

New Branch Manager for Atlantic Supply Stephanie Miller has been promoted to Branch Manager of Atlantic Supply - Orlando. - October 05, 2007 - Atlantic Drilling Supply, Inc.

Mill Log Equipment Co., Inc. Hires Director of Sales & Marketing Don Lindsey recently joined Mill Log Equipment Inc. as its Director of Sales & Marketing. Lindsey will oversee Mill Log’s Sales and Marketing initiatives for its Marine and Industrial applications in the Northwest region of North America. He will report to Mill Log Equipment Co. Inc. President,... - September 23, 2007 - Mill Log Equipment Company., Inc.

CHETRA 15 and CHETRA 25 Got TUV Certificates CHETRA – Industrial Machinery JSC offers equipment corresponding to the European Standards. - June 09, 2007 - Chetra - Industrial Machinery