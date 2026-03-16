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DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum to Continue Mobilising Momentum for DRC’s Industrialisation with New Critical Minerals & Industrialisation Forum
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have announced the launch of a new, co-located event to this flagship annual gathering in Kolwezi, namely, the DRC Critical Minerals & Industrialisation Forum. “The successful 2025 edition of DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum reaffirmed... - March 16, 2026 - Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Features Impressive Expert Speakers and Pioneering Projects
The upcoming DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum features an impressive list of expert speakers, senior government representatives and pioneering regional projects as part of the programme line-up. The event is hosted under the theme of “Leveraging foreign interest in critical minerals to boost... - September 18, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum: "DRC Ambitious to Transform Its Resources"
According to Prof Jena-Marie Kanda of the University of Lubumbashi, the DRC–Africa Battery Metals Forum has evolved into a vital partnership platform. - September 13, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
Lualaba Governor to Address DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum in September in Kolwezi
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have confirmed that H.E. Fifi Masuka Saini, the Governor of Lualaba Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, will address the event that is taking place from 29 to 20 September in Kolwezi. Governor Masuka Saini will deliver a welcome... - September 02, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Announces Strong Advisory Board for Key Industry Insights
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have announced the members of this year’s advisory board for the event that is heading for Kolwezi from 29 to 30 September. By driving localisation, beneficiation and industrialisation, the third edition of DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum... - August 17, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Reveals Agenda to "Leverage Foreign Interest in Critical Minerals"
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have revealed the agenda and theme for the third edition of this event that is taking place from 29 to 30 September in Kolwezi. - August 13, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
Durante Equipment Opens Second South Florida Location in Lake Worth, Expanding Service to Palm Beach County
Durante Equipment, Florida's most trusted construction and industrial equipment supplier, is proud to announce the grand opening of their second location in South Florida. Strategically located at 3285 S. Military Trail in Lake Worth, the new store expands Durante Equipment's reach into Palm Beach... - July 16, 2025 - Durante Equipment
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Back with Big Move to Kolwezi in September
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum is moving to Kolwezi and is taking place from 29-30 September 2025. - April 03, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
J&B Solar Powers Michigan with Early Completion of 175 Megawatt Solar Project
J&B Solar completed a 175-megawatt project in Montcalm County, MI, ahead of schedule and on budget, cementing its top status in the industry. Partnering with Roncelli, Inc., J&B Solar managed the mechanical construction, installing 46,000 piles, 1.2 million feet of racking, and 320,000 panels. Achieving 100% IRA and 95% union labor compliance, this project reinforces J&B Solar’s reputation as a leading U.S. contractor for utility-scale solar projects in the U.S. - November 06, 2024 - J&B Solar
Strong Diplomatic Support for DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum in Kinshasa in September
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have announced a list of VIPs that have already confirmed their presence at the event, taking place in Kinshasa from 17–18 September. This includes the ambassadors of several of the DRC’s important trading partners, including the United States, Belgium, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe. - September 13, 2024 - Battery Metals Forum
Battery Metals Forum Returns to Kinshasa in September as Demand for Key Minerals and Metals Remains High
Key role players in the battery manufacturing value chain from the private and public sectors are to converge in Kinshasa from 17–18 September for the Battery Metals Forum DRC-Africa. - August 15, 2024 - Battery Metals Forum
Durante Equipment Ranked Among Nation’s Fastest-Growing Rental Companies
Durante Equipment, South Florida’s top-rated construction equipment provider, has been named to Rental Management’s Market Movers List. The 2024 Market Movers List represents the nation’s top independent rental companies that showed the highest percentage growth in rental revenue... - June 13, 2024 - Durante Equipment
J&B Solar Selected for 175 Megawatt Utility-Scale Solar Project in Michigan
J&B Solar has been selected by Roncelli, Inc. to manage the mechanical construction for a 175-megawatt solar project in Montcalm County, Michigan, beginning this month and expected to complete by fall 2024. Utilizing GPS-guided equipment, J&B Solar will install 46,000 steel piles, an ATI racking system, and 320,000 solar panels, achieving high union labor compliance through professional labor agreements. This project will provide clean energy to over 30,000 homes. - May 25, 2024 - J&B Solar
January Marks a Banner Month For Radon Awareness in Illinois
The Illinois Tenant Radon Protection Law Becomes Effective January 1, 2024 during National Radon Action Month - January 28, 2024 - Midwest AARST
The Midwest Chapter of AARST Supports the New Tenant Radon Protection Law That Promises to Protect Renters in Illinois
Effective January 1, 2024 the new Tenant Radon Protection Law goes into effect for the state of Illinois. - December 07, 2023 - Midwest AARST
E-Commerce Website Launch Rethinks MEA Machinery Rental and Sale
No industry is immune to the effects of digital transformation. The construction and heavy equipment supply sector is no different, as it too is feeling the pressure to digitally evolve in order to stay ahead and meet the needs of customers. - November 07, 2023 - Al Marwan Heavy Machinery
Industry Veteran Josh Djokic Joins Durante Equipment as Branch Manager
Durante Equipment, South Florida’s trusted leader for construction equipment and industrial tools, announced the hiring of Josh Djokic as their new branch manager. In his newly appointed position, Josh will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Hollywood branch located at 3300 N. 28th... - October 14, 2023 - Durante Equipment
Exhibition Invitation - Jinggong Technology Invites You to Visit UTECH and PUTECH 2023
Zhejiang Jinggong Intelligent Building Materials Equipment Co., Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zhejiang Jinggong Integration Technology Co., Ltd. Zhejiang Jinggong Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 002006), controlled by Zhongjianxin (Zhejiang) Holdings Group Co., LTD., was... - August 17, 2023 - Zhejiang Jinggong Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Ready for Crucial September Launch
The inaugural edition of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum, taking place in Kinshasa from 20–21 September* this year, will contribute to the establishment of an inclusive and equitable battery metals industry, support large-scale sustainable growth, local beneficiation and socio-economic... - July 27, 2023 - Battery Metals Forum
Durante Equipment Heads Rental Management’s List of Fastest-Growing Equipment Companies
Durante Equipment, South Florida’s trusted leader in construction and industrial equipment, has been named to Rental Management’s 2023 list of equipment rental market movers. Rental Management’s annual Market Movers List recognizes equipment rental companies for their leadership... - June 21, 2023 - Durante Equipment
XYZ Reality Brings Game-Changing AR Platform to US Construction Industry
XYZ Reality, a world-leading augmented reality construction technology company, has expanded into the US market. The expansion includes a new nationwide sales team and revenue operations, headed by former Procore VP of Corporate Sales, Jeff Horn, as Chief Revenue Officer. The company has also opened a new regional office in Santa Barbara, California. - May 11, 2023 - XYZ Reality
All States Ag Parts Aqcuires Steel Tracks, Inc.
All States Ag Parts, the leading agricultural and heavy equipment parts supplier in North America, announced today the acquisition of Steel Tracks, Inc. - April 17, 2023 - All States Ag Parts
The Midwest Chapter of AARST Responds to the Radon Action Month Proclamation Signed by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has signed a proclamation announcing January 2023 as Radon Action Month in the state of Illinois. - January 27, 2023 - Midwest AARST
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum to Provide Much-Needed Strategic Focus for Minerals of the Future
Driven by the demand for batteries and electric vehicles in a transparent and open environment, the continent welcomes the new DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum: a specialised event that will gather high-level representatives from the entire battery metals industry value chain from 12–13... - November 22, 2022 - Battery Metals Forum
Durante Equipment Appoints Adam Zunic as New Marketing Director
Durante Equipment, a leading supplier of industrial equipment for the South Florida market, announced the appointment of Adam Zunic as its new Marketing Director. In his new position, Adam will be responsible for managing the daily operations of the marketing team, expanding the company's digital... - July 16, 2022 - Durante Equipment
Saint James Holding and Investment Company Announces Acquisition of Victura Construction Group and Provides Shareholder Update
Saint James Holding and Investment Company Trust (SJT) announces that it has acquired Victura Construction Group, Inc. (OTC: VICT), a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions within the construction industry and provides updates to its shareholders. Management Commentary: Contract Mining... - April 28, 2021 - Saint James Holding and Investment Co.
Solaris Attachments – Seasonal Attachments Available for the Fall 2020 Season
Solaris Attachments, a Seattle-based heavy equipment attachment company, has several attachments ready for the Fall 2020 season. - October 24, 2020 - Solaris Attachments
“She for She”: Business and Professional Women of Colorado Celebrates 100 Years with Centennial Celebration
Business and Professional Women of Colorado (BPW Colorado) was founded in 1919. This organization has, and continues to be, a leader for women's rights at the local, state, national, and international levels. (BPW) of Colorado’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace... - May 26, 2019 - Business and Professional Women of Colorado
Crane Network Unveils Suite of Professional Services for the Heavy Equipment Industry
Crane Network LLC, the No. 1 resource for buying and selling cranes, heavy equipment, parts, and attachments, has launched a new marketing services department. This suite of marketing services provides current and prospective clients with professional, yet affordable, content and... - August 01, 2017 - Crane Network
NBCUniversal Receives the 15th Annual Q Award for Its Development of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter Attraction
The 2017 Q Award was presented to this yearʼs recipient NBCUniversal for its new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™. The Alliance for Quality Construction (AQC) event was held on June 15, 2017 at the Globe Theatre within Universal City Studios. AQC is one of several councils that BIA of Southern California memberships have the option of joining. - July 13, 2017 - BIA of Southern California
BIASC’s GSM Council Tours Model Homes During Lunch and Learn Series
BIASC's Greater Sales and Marketing Council has completed a series of insightful Lunch and Learns this month at Playa Vista, Westridge at Canyon Hills in Lake Elsinore, and Parasol Park at Great Park Neighborhoods in Irvine. - April 29, 2017 - BIA of Southern California
BIASC CEO to Join Taller San Jose Hope Builders' Investor’s Breakfast Panel
BIASC CEO, Mike Balsamo, will be on a panel April 26th at the Investor’s Breakfast, which will be hosted by Taller San Jose Hope Builders in Anaheim. - April 27, 2017 - BIA of Southern California
BIASC CEO to Speak at Trending Topics in Contracting for 2017 4th Annual Educational Symposium
BIASC CEO Mike Balsamo, has been invited to speak on a panel at the Trending Topics in Contracting for 2017 4th Annual Educational Symposium on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at Brandman University, Irvine. - April 27, 2017 - BIA of Southern California
Tesmec USA Live Demos in Las Vegas on March 9th
Breaking tradition, Tesmec USA has decided not to participate in ConExpo 2017 in favor of doing Live Demonstrations just down the street. - February 18, 2017 - Tesmec USA, Inc.
BIASC Members Take Home Awards at 2017 NAHB IBS
Members of the Building Industry of Southern California, Inc. (BIASC) took home awards across the spectrum of categories at the 2017 National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) International Builders’ Show (IBS) in Orlando, Florida. The awards, presented by NAHB, were announced at the ceremony held on January 10, 2017 and January 11, 2017. - January 15, 2017 - BIA of Southern California
BIASC Responds to the Final Environmental Impact Report on California WaterFix
Responses from organizations, including BIASC, representing thousands of business and labor groups water agencies, family farmers, environmentalists, and others came today after the final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) on the Governor’s California WaterFix which was sent out by the Department of Water Resources (DWR). - December 24, 2016 - BIA of Southern California
BIAOC Names Steven LaMotte as the New Chapter Executive Officer
BIASC has announced Steven LaMotte as the new Executive Officer for the Orange County Chapter, effective November 21, 2016. - December 07, 2016 - BIA of Southern California
BIASC’s 2016 Building Industry Show Focuses on Education and Culminates by Thanking its Leadership and Members
The Building Industry Show (BIS), which was on Wednesday, November 9 and Thursday November 10 at the Riverside Convention Center by the Building Industry Association of Southern California, Inc. (BIASC), “Started the Conversation” by turning its focus towards education. More than 1,500... - November 19, 2016 - BIA of Southern California
BIASC Director of Environmental Affairs Speaks at International Conference in China
Director of Environmental Affairs for the Building Industry Association of Southern California, Inc. (BIASC), Mark Grey, Ph.D., has returned from a speaking engagement at the 2016 Low Impact Development Conference in Beijing, China. The first of which was held outside of the US. Dr. Grey was invited back to China to speak at the International Workshop on Green City and Policy Innovation next week on July 21 and 22, 2016. - July 15, 2016 - BIA of Southern California
BIASC to Speak at 2016 International Low Impact Development Conference in China
Dr. Mark Grey (BIASC) will be presenting at the 2016 International Low Impact Development Conference in Beijing, China. This year will be the first year that the International Low Impact Development Conference will be held outside of the U.S. - June 25, 2016 - BIA of Southern California
Indeco North America Introduces 18-Inch, Boom-Mounted Compactor for Tight Trench Applications
New IHC-70 Series Slashes Construction Excavation Time, Increases Productivity and Reduces Cost for Demanding Construction Applications Where Space is at a Premium - November 20, 2014 - Indeco North America
Indeco Launches New ISS 35/60 Steel Shear Product for Scrap & Recycling Industries
Revolutionary Cutting-Edge Design Facilitates Faster Cutting Times with Better Reliability and Lower Overall Usage Cost - September 05, 2014 - Indeco North America
Pasadena Student Receives Future Engineer Scholarship
Aydan Delgado, a senior at Pasadena Memorial High School in Pasadena, TX, will be attending the University of Houston as a Chemical Engineering major. The smart and driven young man, was awarded with the 2014 Future Engineer Scholarship from H&M Industrial EPC at the Scholarship Ceremony held... - May 16, 2014 - H&M Industrial EPC
Travertine Scabos French Pattern Pavers by Stoneworks Wholesaling Inc.
Stoneworks Wholesaling, Inc, a knowledgeable expert in natural stone and a trusted name in large residential stone-working projects, has announced today that it will be adding Travertine Scabos French Pattern pavers to their catalogue of products. - May 08, 2014 - Stoneworks Wholesaling
Digi-Tally, Inc. to Attend 2014 Offshore Technology Conference in Houston
Digi-Tally, Inc., a leading designer and producer of advanced measurement tools for the energy industry, today announced that representatives will attend the 2014 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) at the Reliant Park Center in Houston, TX, on May 5-8, 2014. Digi-Tally representatives and the... - April 03, 2014 - Digi-Tally, Inc.
H&M Industrial EPC Receives Recognition from AkzoNobel
After damage causes AkzoNobel facility to shut down, a top group of vendors were put in place to get the rebuild done fast and safely. - March 11, 2014 - H&M Industrial EPC
Traval Contractors Supply, Inc. to Start Selling AceTorwel Salt Spreaders and Snow Pushers
Traval Contractors Supply Inc. is now a dealer of AceTorwel products, a division of Ace Group LLC out of Willmar, Minnesota. AceTorwel has been engineering and manufacturing high quality sanders, salters and pushers since 1946. With the company looking to expand its market, Traval will be able to... - February 09, 2014 - Traval Contractors Supply, Inc.
Bel-Ray Clear Gear Lubricant Wins OEM Approval
Outotec Recognizes Bel-Ray for Optimum Performance with Lubricant Used in Minerals and Metals Processing Equipment - December 13, 2012 - Bel-Ray Company
Bel-Ray Company Announces Partnership with MARCO Peruana in Peru and Panama
Bel-Ray Company, Inc. – the leading USA-based specialty lubricant company is pleased to announce a partnership with MARCO Peruana, a leading mining service company based in Chile, with entities in Peru and Panama, for distribution of their Mining and Marine product lines in those countries. - August 26, 2012 - Bel-Ray Company
Bel-Ray Executive Jennifer Liquori Named to Internationalist Magazine Top 100 List
Bel-Ray Company, Inc., the leading United States-based lubrication manufacturing company, is pleased to announce that its Chief Operating Officer, Jennifer Liquori, has been named to “The Internationalist Magazine Latin American 100,” a list comprised of 100 top marketing leaders who... - August 22, 2012 - Bel-Ray Company