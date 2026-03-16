Director of Environmental Affairs for the Building Industry Association of Southern California, Inc. (BIASC), Mark Grey, Ph.D., has returned from a speaking engagement at the 2016 Low Impact Development Conference in Beijing, China. The first of which was held outside of the US. Dr. Grey was invited back to China to speak at the International Workshop on Green City and Policy Innovation next week on July 21 and 22, 2016. - July 15, 2016 - BIA of Southern California