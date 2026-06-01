A wedding is often considered as a memorable day, a special occasion that requires an extraordinary venue to share and enjoy this moment with family and friends. As one of Asia's most beautiful resort island, Phuket is the perfect place to say "yes" to the loved one. To assist in the difficult task to organize this special day, Phuket Best Rental proposes Phuket's most luxurious, exclusive and outstanding villas for short-term rentals. - December 04, 2014 - Phuket Best Rental