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Conrad Fritz Joins Thomas Real Estate, Inc. as Director of Property Services
Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is pleased to announce that Conrad Fritz has joined Thomas as Director of Property Services. - June 01, 2026 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Sponsoring Blood Drive May 31
Thomas Real Estate, Inc. will host a community blood drive on Tuesday, May 31, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event will be held at Thomas Real Estate, Inc., 625 Sea Mountain Highway in the Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle Beach. - May 11, 2022 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Thomas Real Estate Inc Celebrates 60 Years of Service
Thomas Real Estate, Inc. (TREI), located in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., proudly rang in 2022 recognizing its 60th year of service excellence. TREI was started by Mildred Thomas in the spring of 1962. She was one of the first women in real estate in the coastal area. In 1963, she became acquainted... - January 30, 2022 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Receives Marketing Awards
Angie Krall, director of marketing at Thomas Real Estate, Inc., received two honors from the 2021 Summit Marketing Effectiveness Award competition. The two platinum Summit International Awards were for marketing collateral materials and online marketing/advertising. The Summit Marketing... - January 21, 2022 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Thomas Real Estate Inc. Receives Six Marketing Awards
Angie Krall, director of marketing at Thomas Real Estate, Inc., received six honors from the 27th Annual Communicator Awards. The Awards of Distinction for marketing excellence were for: individual e-mail marketing for online advertising and marketing; features-animation for online marketing;... - June 09, 2021 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Rosalind Stacy Receives 2020 Hospitality Employee of the Year Award
Thomas Beach Vacations (TBV) of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is pleased to announce that Rosalind Stacy, director of guest services, received the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce (MBCOC) Hospitality Employee of the Year Award. The MBCOC honored 2020’s and 2021’s most visionary and... - May 01, 2021 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
OD Beach Rentals Joins Thomas Real Estate, Inc.
OD Beach Rentals, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., has merged with Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach. The merger expands the services of the Thomas Beach Vacations division. - February 17, 2021 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Thomas Beach Vacations Joins Safe Stay Program
Thomas Beach Vacations (TBV), located in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., recently joined the American Hotel & Lodging Association’s (AHLA) Safe Stay program. Safe Stay cleaning guidelines, rooted in recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), are endorsed by hospitality leaders... - July 10, 2020 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Thomas Beach Vacations of North Myrtle Beach Reopens to Guests
Thomas Beach Vacations (TBV), located in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is excited to restart its vacation rental operations. It has been closed for several weeks due to the COVID-19 business closures. - May 03, 2020 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Nicoletti’s Property Management Joins Thomas Real Estate, Inc.
Nicoletti Property Management, of Longs, S.C., has merged with Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C. The merger will expand the services of the Thomas Annual Rentals division. “We continue to strategically grow in an effort to meet the needs and demands of the... - January 29, 2020 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Newly Launched Saltwater Grande is Changing the Face of Vacation Rental Opportunities
A newly launched realty company is reimaging the possibilities of the Grand Strand’s most luxurious rentals for vacations and long-term rentals. Offering the best possible guest experiences in top quality rental units, Saltwater Grande does things differently. - October 30, 2019 - Saltwater Grande
Thomas Real Estate of North Myrtle Beach Receives Four International Marketing Awards
Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., has received four Communicator Awards for marketing. The marketing team at Thomas Real Estate received awards for email entries in the categories of: 1) content marketing; 2) features animation/motion graphics; 3) individual email marketing; 4) features visual appeal. Style Strand Media, of North Myrtle Beach, created the animation and motion graphics for the email campaigns. - May 16, 2019 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Receives Summit Creative Award
Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., recently was honored with a 2018 Summit Creative Award for online advertising/marketing. - August 09, 2018 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Receives 16 Marketing Awards
Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., has received 16 Communicator Awards for marketing. With entries received from across the United States and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring the creative excellence for... - June 13, 2018 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Launches New Vacation Rental Website
Thomas Real Estate, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of its new Thomas Beach Vacations website, northmyrtlebeachvacations.com. The enhanced site provides faster access to beach rental information for users, as well as more organized and streamlined information such as pet-friendly rentals,... - May 11, 2018 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Thomas Real Estate, Inc. of North Myrtle Beach Welcomes Rhonda Langley
— Rhonda Langley recently joined Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., as an Accounting Assistant. - November 22, 2017 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Julie Carelock Joins Thomas Real Estate, Inc.
Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is pleased to announce that Julie Carelock has joined the team as director of property services. Carelock has over 20 years of professional senior property management experience. She has successfully managed the operations of 1,015-unit... - November 07, 2017 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Thomas Beach Vacations Releases 2018 Vacation Rates
Thomas Beach Vacations has recently released its North Myrtle Beach vacation booking rates through December 2018. - September 13, 2017 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Thomas Real Estate, North Myrtle Beach, Receives 16 Marketing Awards
Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., has received 16 Communicator Awards for marketing. The awards have been received from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), a 600+ member organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. - June 30, 2017 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Locanda Dell’ Artista Undergoes Facility Expansion
Luxury country inn Locanda Dell’ Artista have added capacity with the addition of their new Suite La Pergola. The addition of the new suite is the latest in thoughtful expansion at Locanda dell' Artista bringing the total number of rooms to 7 while maintaining the intimate feeling of the hotel. - April 19, 2017 - Locanda Dell' Artista
Locanda Dell' Artista Receives TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award for 2017
Bed and Breakfast Locanda Dell' Artista, situated near the walled castle cities of San Gimignano, Poggibonsi, and Colle Val d’Elsa, in Tuscany, Italy has been awarded TripAdvisor's prestigious Travelers' Choice Award for 2017 for best B&B/Inn in Tuscany and 11th best B&B/Inn in the World. Millions of reviews were factored in the creation of the ranking. - March 30, 2017 - Locanda Dell' Artista
Tarzango.com Launches to Streamline Corporate Travel and Transport It Into the Modern Age
A new alternative for large groups in need of travel arrangements, Tarzango.com launches to out run antiquated booking methods. Disrupting the travel industry with discounted hotel rates, activities, and VIP airport transfers, the site ups the ante on corporate event attendance with affordability in tow. - November 14, 2016 - TarzanGO LLC
HomeEscape Surges in Popularity
HomeEscape.com is quickly becoming the popular alternative to traditional vacation rental sites that charge usurious fees. “We are excited to challenge the status quo,” remarked Avi Vaknin, CEO and Founder of HomeEscape. “People are tired of misleading policies and high fees... - March 23, 2016 - HomeEscape
Apartment Barcelona Raises Over 2500€ for Charities This Year
The company has been working with various programs throughout the year, helping families at risk of social exclusion, and providing aid for refugees. - December 20, 2015 - Apartment Barcelona
HomeEscape Releases List of Top Ten Ways to Market Your Property
HomeEscape recently introduced an exclusive guide on how to develop the best marketing campaign for a vacation rental. - November 22, 2015 - HomeEscape
HomeEscape Featured on Vacation Rental Managers Association
HomeEscape proudly announces its featured post on the importance of market analyses within the vacation rental industry. - November 22, 2015 - HomeEscape
Advice on 102nd Birthday: Getting Older Doesn’t Necessarily Make You Any More Brilliant
Alma Bonebreak celebrated her 102nd birthday at Wellsprings Residence. - October 23, 2015 - Wellsprings Residence
Stay Fit Housing Soothingly Welcomes Guests with Bigelow Tea
Stay Fit Housing LLC announces Bigelow® Tea as the official hot beverage of Stay Fit Housing®. - July 02, 2015 - Stay Fit Housing
Apartment Barcelona Opens New Apartment Building with 24 Hour Concierge Service
The company’s new premises at Casa Saltor will provide a round-the-clock team of concierges to offer clients the best Barcelona experience. - March 14, 2015 - Apartment Barcelona
Apartment Barcelona Collaborates with UNHCR to Raise Money for Refugees
The company will donate 100€ each month to help people from areas of conflict all over the world to restart their lives. - March 01, 2015 - Apartment Barcelona
Phuket Best Rental Rents the Most Luxurious Phuket Villas for an Unforgettable Wedding Under the Tropics
A wedding is often considered as a memorable day, a special occasion that requires an extraordinary venue to share and enjoy this moment with family and friends. As one of Asia's most beautiful resort island, Phuket is the perfect place to say "yes" to the loved one. To assist in the difficult task to organize this special day, Phuket Best Rental proposes Phuket's most luxurious, exclusive and outstanding villas for short-term rentals. - December 04, 2014 - Phuket Best Rental
PhuketBestRental.com Offers Discerning Holidays Makers the Stay of a Lifetime in Phuket
Whilst Phuket's annual Vegetarian Festival is just starting, here's information that should help visitors plan their next holidays on the famous resort island in Thailand. Phuket Best Rental is a local agency with a portfolio presenting a number of luxury villas for holiday rentals in Phuket. All the best properties on the island are gathered on just one website. The process of booking a villa in Thailand has never been easier! - September 26, 2014 - Phuket Best Rental
Apartment Barcelona Launches Website in Dutch
The company's website is now available in eight languages. - September 24, 2014 - Apartment Barcelona
The Fulton Steamboat Inn Invites Guests to Enjoy Fall with Family and Friends in Lancaster County
The Fulton Steamboat Inn, along with Huckleberry's Restaurant and Tavern, are excited to invite guests to experience all the outdoor fun in the fall that Lancaster has to offer. As the temperature begins to dip slightly and autumn colors and scents fill the air, the Fulton Steamboat Inn is the... - August 30, 2014 - Fulton Steamboat Inn
Stay Fit Housing Partners with Soothe Massage Service to Enhance Guest Wellness
Stay Fit Housing teams up with Soothe to be the official massage service for Stay Fit Housing guests. - August 20, 2014 - Stay Fit Housing
Stay Fit Housing Names Daniel Corridon Chief Executive Officer
Stay Fit Housing LLC, a corporate housing and wellness company based in Los Angeles and New York City, announces the appointment of Daniel F. Corridon to Chief Executive Officer. As Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Corridon oversees the operational and financial performance of Stay Fit Housing. He is... - July 26, 2014 - Stay Fit Housing
Apartment Barcelona Launches Website in Chinese
Facing a growing demand for holiday rentals and apartments for sale, the company aims to improve its services to the world’s largest tourism source market. - June 21, 2014 - Apartment Barcelona
Apartment Barcelona Collaborates with the Casal dels Infants in the New Edition of Checking Solidario
The company fights against child poverty for a second year, donating one Euro for each reservation made during the summer. - June 21, 2014 - Apartment Barcelona
Manilow Suites Awarded 2014 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence
Manilow Suites was recognized as a Top Performing Corporate Housing Company as Reviewed by travelers on the World's Largest Travel Site. From the first day in business, Manilow Suites has been the innovator for short-term corporate housing. - May 27, 2014 - Manilow Suites
The Fulton Steamboat Inn Welcomes Alan Killian, Chef, as New Kitchen Manager
The Fulton Steamboat Inn and Huckleberry’s Restaurant and Tavern are pleased to welcome Alan Killian as their new kitchen manager. - May 24, 2014 - Fulton Steamboat Inn
Hol Chan Reef Resort and Villas Announces Winner for Its First Facebook Contest
The “Photo Contest” is the very first Facebook contest that Hol Chan Reef Resort and Villas has had. The contest started on April 8th, 2013 and ran for a month. Hol Chan Reef Resort and Villas wishes to express their gratitude to everyone who has participated in the photo contest for... - May 10, 2014 - Hol Chan Reef Resort & Villas
New Assisted Living Facility Opens in Orlando
A new Assisted Living Facility has opened in Orlando. The Grand Opening and Open House will be on Thursday, May 8th, 2014. - May 01, 2014 - Wellsprings Residence
SUNRISE Holidays Resort and SENTIDO Oriental Dream Resort Got TripAdvisor Award
SUNRISE Holidays Resorts and the by SUNRISE Resorts & Cruises managed SENTIDO Oriental Dream Resort got Tripadviser “Travelers’ Choice” Award in 2014. - February 02, 2014 - SUNRISE Resorts & Cruises
Apartment Barcelona Launches New Mobile Website
Guests of the leading apartment rental agency can now book their accommodation on the go. - December 20, 2013 - Apartment Barcelona
USARoomies.com (Online Rentals, LLC) a New Roommate Finder Launches
A newly developed members only website by the name of USA Roomies has been launched in order to connect roommates with others that have a room to rent, college housing, to organizations that double up people in a hotel room for a conference or training. It is a simple to use web portal that... - November 26, 2013 - USARoomies.com (Online Rentals, LLC)
Apartment Barcelona Supports the Casal dels Infants in the Fight Against Child Poverty with New Initiative
The company is set to donate one Euro to the Casal dels Infants centre for the support of disadvantaged children for every apartment reservation made with the agency this summer. - July 10, 2013 - Apartment Barcelona
Apartment Barcelona Offers Discounts of Up to 40% on Last Minute Rentals for Summer 2013
The company boasts the largest portfolio of holiday apartments by the beach in Barcelona, with a wide variety of rental styles, sizes and prices. - June 27, 2013 - Apartment Barcelona
Tarryall River Ranch Awarded Prestigious TripAdvisor® 2013 Certificate of Excellence
Ranch and B&B ranked in the top-performing 10 percent of all businesses worldwide on TripAdvisor.com - June 08, 2013 - Tarryall River Ranch
Melanie Buechler-Klaschka Joins Furnished Quarters as General Manager for White Plains, New Jersey, and Connecticut Markets
Furnished Quarters today announced that Melanie Buechler-Klaschka has joined the Furnished Quarters’ team as General Manager for the White Plains, New Jersey, and Connecticut regions. In her new position, Buechler-Klaschka will have oversight of all markets in these three regions, including... - June 07, 2013 - Furnished Quarters
Furnished Quarters Announces New Locations and More Exclusive Inventory in Manhattan
Furnished Quarters today announced the addition of new furnished rental properties in New York City. - May 18, 2013 - Furnished Quarters