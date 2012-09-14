PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Newly Launched Saltwater Grande is Changing the Face of Vacation Rental Opportunities A newly launched realty company is reimaging the possibilities of the Grand Strand’s most luxurious rentals for vacations and long-term rentals. Offering the best possible guest experiences in top quality rental units, Saltwater Grande does things differently. - October 30, 2019 - Saltwater Grande

Thomas Real Estate of North Myrtle Beach Receives Four International Marketing Awards Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., has received four Communicator Awards for marketing. The marketing team at Thomas Real Estate received awards for email entries in the categories of: 1) content marketing; 2) features animation/motion graphics; 3) individual email marketing; 4) features visual appeal. Style Strand Media, of North Myrtle Beach, created the animation and motion graphics for the email campaigns. - May 16, 2019 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Receives Summit Creative Award Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., recently was honored with a 2018 Summit Creative Award for online advertising/marketing. - August 09, 2018 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Receives 16 Marketing Awards Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., has received 16 Communicator Awards for marketing. With entries received from across the United States and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring the creative excellence for communications... - June 13, 2018 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

Blvd Suites Corporate Housing Named “Corporate Housing Provider of the Year – International” by the Forum for Expatriate Management Blvd Suites recognized as the top international provider of corporate housing by the Forum for Expatriate Management, an online community for the global mobility and HR industry. - May 31, 2018 - Blvd Suites Corporate Housing

Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Launches New Vacation Rental Website Thomas Real Estate, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of its new Thomas Beach Vacations website, northmyrtlebeachvacations.com. The enhanced site provides faster access to beach rental information for users, as well as more organized and streamlined information such as pet-friendly rentals, private-pool... - May 11, 2018 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

Blvd Suites Promotes Angie Renteria to Vice President of Business Development Blvd Suites Corporate Housing, a leading global provider of serviced apartments, has promoted Angie Renteria to Vice President of Business Development; Will lead company efforts in key client acquisition and foster strategic growth in targeted verticals and industries that align with the company’s needs and strengths. - March 08, 2018 - Blvd Suites Corporate Housing

Blvd Suites Promotes Kim Krollman to Vice President of Global Business and Market Development Kim Krollman has been promoted to Vice President of Global Business and Market Development at Blvd Suites Corporate Housing. She will work with company leadership to continue the implementation of strategies necessary to fulfill client needs long-term across an evolving global platform. - January 31, 2018 - Blvd Suites Corporate Housing

Thomas Real Estate, Inc. of North Myrtle Beach Welcomes Rhonda Langley — Rhonda Langley recently joined Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., as an Accounting Assistant. - November 22, 2017 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

Julie Carelock Joins Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is pleased to announce that Julie Carelock has joined the team as director of property services. Carelock has over 20 years of professional senior property management experience. She has successfully managed the operations of 1,015-unit portfolio... - November 07, 2017 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

Thomas Beach Vacations Releases 2018 Vacation Rates Thomas Beach Vacations has recently released its North Myrtle Beach vacation booking rates through December 2018. - September 13, 2017 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

Thomas Real Estate, North Myrtle Beach, Receives 16 Marketing Awards Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., has received 16 Communicator Awards for marketing. The awards have been received from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), a 600+ member organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. - June 30, 2017 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

Locanda Dell’ Artista Undergoes Facility Expansion Luxury country inn Locanda Dell’ Artista have added capacity with the addition of their new Suite La Pergola. The addition of the new suite is the latest in thoughtful expansion at Locanda dell' Artista bringing the total number of rooms to 7 while maintaining the intimate feeling of the hotel. - April 19, 2017 - Locanda Dell' Artista

Locanda Dell' Artista Receives TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award for 2017 Bed and Breakfast Locanda Dell' Artista, situated near the walled castle cities of San Gimignano, Poggibonsi, and Colle Val d’Elsa, in Tuscany, Italy has been awarded TripAdvisor's prestigious Travelers' Choice Award for 2017 for best B&B/Inn in Tuscany and 11th best B&B/Inn in the World. Millions of reviews were factored in the creation of the ranking. - March 30, 2017 - Locanda Dell' Artista

Tarzango.com Launches to Streamline Corporate Travel and Transport It Into the Modern Age A new alternative for large groups in need of travel arrangements, Tarzango.com launches to out run antiquated booking methods. Disrupting the travel industry with discounted hotel rates, activities, and VIP airport transfers, the site ups the ante on corporate event attendance with affordability in tow. - November 14, 2016 - TarzanGO LLC

HomeEscape Surges in Popularity HomeEscape.com is quickly becoming the popular alternative to traditional vacation rental sites that charge usurious fees. “We are excited to challenge the status quo,” remarked Avi Vaknin, CEO and Founder of HomeEscape. “People are tired of misleading policies and high fees –... - March 23, 2016 - HomeEscape

Apartment Barcelona Raises Over 2500€ for Charities This Year The company has been working with various programs throughout the year, helping families at risk of social exclusion, and providing aid for refugees. - December 20, 2015 - Apartment Barcelona

HomeEscape Featured on Vacation Rental Managers Association HomeEscape proudly announces its featured post on the importance of market analyses within the vacation rental industry. - November 22, 2015 - HomeEscape

HomeEscape Releases List of Top Ten Ways to Market Your Property HomeEscape recently introduced an exclusive guide on how to develop the best marketing campaign for a vacation rental. - November 22, 2015 - HomeEscape

Advice on 102nd Birthday: Getting Older Doesn’t Necessarily Make You Any More Brilliant Alma Bonebreak celebrated her 102nd birthday at Wellsprings Residence. - October 23, 2015 - Wellsprings Residence

Stay Fit Housing Soothingly Welcomes Guests with Bigelow Tea Stay Fit Housing LLC announces Bigelow® Tea as the official hot beverage of Stay Fit Housing®. - July 02, 2015 - Stay Fit Housing

Apartment Barcelona Opens New Apartment Building with 24 Hour Concierge Service The company’s new premises at Casa Saltor will provide a round-the-clock team of concierges to offer clients the best Barcelona experience. - March 14, 2015 - Apartment Barcelona

Apartment Barcelona Collaborates with UNHCR to Raise Money for Refugees The company will donate 100€ each month to help people from areas of conflict all over the world to restart their lives. - March 01, 2015 - Apartment Barcelona

Jason Luther Named Vice President of Sales for Blvd Suites Corporate Housing Blvd Suites Corporate Housing, a recognized leading provider of furnished housing, announced today that Jason Luther has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. “Blvd Suites had an incredible 2014, hitting new milestones in unit count and revenue, opening an office in Omaha, and completing... - January 20, 2015 - Blvd Suites Corporate Housing

Phuket Best Rental Rents the Most Luxurious Phuket Villas for an Unforgettable Wedding Under the Tropics A wedding is often considered as a memorable day, a special occasion that requires an extraordinary venue to share and enjoy this moment with family and friends. As one of Asia's most beautiful resort island, Phuket is the perfect place to say "yes" to the loved one. To assist in the difficult task to organize this special day, Phuket Best Rental proposes Phuket's most luxurious, exclusive and outstanding villas for short-term rentals. - December 04, 2014 - Phuket Best Rental

Blvd Suites Corporate Housing and ExecNet Properties Complete Merger Metro Detroit-based Blvd Suites and Denver-based ExecNet Properties will operate as Blvd Suites Corporate Housing. Combined operations create national platform for servicing client's temporary furnished housing needs. - November 18, 2014 - Blvd Suites Corporate Housing

PhuketBestRental.com Offers Discerning Holidays Makers the Stay of a Lifetime in Phuket Whilst Phuket's annual Vegetarian Festival is just starting, here's information that should help visitors plan their next holidays on the famous resort island in Thailand. Phuket Best Rental is a local agency with a portfolio presenting a number of luxury villas for holiday rentals in Phuket. All the best properties on the island are gathered on just one website. The process of booking a villa in Thailand has never been easier! - September 26, 2014 - Phuket Best Rental

Apartment Barcelona Launches Website in Dutch The company's website is now available in eight languages. - September 24, 2014 - Apartment Barcelona

Blvd Suites Corporate Housing Continues Growth, Expanding Into Omaha Blvd Suites Corporate Housing, a leading provider of fully furnished and serviced apartments, has once again expanded operations, opening an office in Omaha, Neb. The office will service the Omaha and Lincoln, Neb. markets, as well as parts of Iowa. - September 23, 2014 - Blvd Suites Corporate Housing

The Fulton Steamboat Inn Invites Guests to Enjoy Fall with Family and Friends in Lancaster County The Fulton Steamboat Inn, along with Huckleberry's Restaurant and Tavern, are excited to invite guests to experience all the outdoor fun in the fall that Lancaster has to offer. As the temperature begins to dip slightly and autumn colors and scents fill the air, the Fulton Steamboat Inn is the perfect... - August 30, 2014 - Fulton Steamboat Inn

Stay Fit Housing Partners with Soothe Massage Service to Enhance Guest Wellness Stay Fit Housing teams up with Soothe to be the official massage service for Stay Fit Housing guests. - August 20, 2014 - Stay Fit Housing

Stay Fit Housing Names Daniel Corridon Chief Executive Officer Stay Fit Housing LLC, a corporate housing and wellness company based in Los Angeles and New York City, announces the appointment of Daniel F. Corridon to Chief Executive Officer. As Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Corridon oversees the operational and financial performance of Stay Fit Housing. He is also... - July 26, 2014 - Stay Fit Housing

Apartment Barcelona Collaborates with the Casal dels Infants in the New Edition of Checking Solidario The company fights against child poverty for a second year, donating one Euro for each reservation made during the summer. - June 21, 2014 - Apartment Barcelona

Apartment Barcelona Launches Website in Chinese Facing a growing demand for holiday rentals and apartments for sale, the company aims to improve its services to the world’s largest tourism source market. - June 21, 2014 - Apartment Barcelona

Manilow Suites Awarded 2014 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Manilow Suites was recognized as a Top Performing Corporate Housing Company as Reviewed by travelers on the World's Largest Travel Site. From the first day in business, Manilow Suites has been the innovator for short-term corporate housing. - May 27, 2014 - Manilow Suites

The Fulton Steamboat Inn Welcomes Alan Killian, Chef, as New Kitchen Manager The Fulton Steamboat Inn and Huckleberry’s Restaurant and Tavern are pleased to welcome Alan Killian as their new kitchen manager. - May 24, 2014 - Fulton Steamboat Inn

Hol Chan Reef Resort and Villas Announces Winner for Its First Facebook Contest The “Photo Contest” is the very first Facebook contest that Hol Chan Reef Resort and Villas has had. The contest started on April 8th, 2013 and ran for a month. Hol Chan Reef Resort and Villas wishes to express their gratitude to everyone who has participated in the photo contest for April. - May 10, 2014 - Hol Chan Reef Resort & Villas

New Assisted Living Facility Opens in Orlando A new Assisted Living Facility has opened in Orlando. The Grand Opening and Open House will be on Thursday, May 8th, 2014. - May 01, 2014 - Wellsprings Residence

SUNRISE Holidays Resort and SENTIDO Oriental Dream Resort Got TripAdvisor Award SUNRISE Holidays Resorts and the by SUNRISE Resorts & Cruises managed SENTIDO Oriental Dream Resort got Tripadviser “Travelers’ Choice” Award in 2014. - February 02, 2014 - SUNRISE Resorts & Cruises

Apartment Barcelona Launches New Mobile Website Guests of the leading apartment rental agency can now book their accommodation on the go. - December 20, 2013 - Apartment Barcelona

USARoomies.com (Online Rentals, LLC) a New Roommate Finder Launches A newly developed members only website by the name of USA Roomies has been launched in order to connect roommates with others that have a room to rent, college housing, to organizations that double up people in a hotel room for a conference or training. It is a simple to use web portal that requires... - November 26, 2013 - USARoomies.com (Online Rentals, LLC)

Apartment Barcelona Supports the Casal dels Infants in the Fight Against Child Poverty with New Initiative The company is set to donate one Euro to the Casal dels Infants centre for the support of disadvantaged children for every apartment reservation made with the agency this summer. - July 10, 2013 - Apartment Barcelona

Apartment Barcelona Offers Discounts of Up to 40% on Last Minute Rentals for Summer 2013 The company boasts the largest portfolio of holiday apartments by the beach in Barcelona, with a wide variety of rental styles, sizes and prices. - June 27, 2013 - Apartment Barcelona

Tarryall River Ranch Awarded Prestigious TripAdvisor® 2013 Certificate of Excellence Ranch and B&B ranked in the top-performing 10 percent of all businesses worldwide on TripAdvisor.com - June 08, 2013 - Tarryall River Ranch

Melanie Buechler-Klaschka Joins Furnished Quarters as General Manager for White Plains, New Jersey, and Connecticut Markets Furnished Quarters today announced that Melanie Buechler-Klaschka has joined the Furnished Quarters’ team as General Manager for the White Plains, New Jersey, and Connecticut regions. In her new position, Buechler-Klaschka will have oversight of all markets in these three regions, including Hoboken,... - June 07, 2013 - Furnished Quarters

Furnished Quarters Announces New Locations and More Exclusive Inventory in Manhattan Furnished Quarters today announced the addition of new furnished rental properties in New York City. - May 18, 2013 - Furnished Quarters

Lancaster’s Fulton Steamboat Inn Announces the Completion of a Three-Month Extensive Renovation Conveniently located at the intersection of Routes 30 and 896 in lovely Lancaster, PA, the Fulton Steamboat Inn invites you to explore the newly renovated "decks" for a stay at the most unique, full-service hotel in the area. With this latest transformation, the Inn carries on their tradition... - May 06, 2013 - Fulton Steamboat Inn

Rumours Celebrates Luxury Spa Award Rumours Luxury Villas and Spa in Rarotonga has gained international recognition for its quality and service. The luxury resort and spa won the award for the Best Resort Spa in the Cook Islands as part of the 2013 World Luxury Spa Awards. - April 26, 2013 - Rumours Luxury Villlas & Spa

Apartment Barcelona Offers Deals of Up to 30% Discount on Apartments for Easter Breaks 2013 Apartment Barcelona, a leading online apartment rental agency is offering discounts of up to 30% for Easter Break 2013. - March 14, 2013 - Apartment Barcelona